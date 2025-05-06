Ana Gabriel tickets on sale in Reading at Santander Arena

Ana Gabriel (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Ana Gabriel takes the stage at Santander Arena in Reading, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 25, 2025. Fans can look forward to an evening of her greatest hits and passionate performances.

Tickets for the Oct. 25 show are available now. Purchase directly at the Santander Arena box office or online at ScoreBig, where you’ll find no hidden fees on all major events.

Throughout her illustrious career, Gabriel has delivered powerful ballads and upbeat Latin-pop anthems that have captivated audiences worldwide. Her enduring classics like “Evidencias” continue to resonate with longtime fans and new listeners alike.

This Reading date is part of a multi-city fall tour highlighting songs from Gabriel’s latest album alongside beloved favorites. The intimate arena setting promises excellent sight lines and immersive sound for every ticket holder.

Don’t miss this rare Pennsylvania appearance by one of Latin music’s most iconic voices. Whether rediscovering her catalog or attending your first Ana Gabriel concert, the Santander Arena show will be a night to remember.

