Ana Gabriel to rock New York: UBS Arena tickets on sale

Ana Gabriel (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Tickets On SaleMadeline Page32 seconds ago

New York will welcome Mexican superstar Ana Gabriel to UBS Arena in Elmont on Oct. 18, 2025 at 8 p.m. The newly built home of the NHL’s Islanders offers pristine sightlines and acoustics, positioning Gabriel’s emotional, raspy vocals front-and-center for Tri-State fans.

Tickets can be purchased at the UBS Arena box office or through ScoreBig, which offers savings and zero hidden service fees on seats to the most in-demand events.

After more than four decades at the top of Latin pop, Gabriel still sells out arenas from Los Angeles to Madrid. Her New York-area date is expected to be one of the tour’s hottest tickets, given the region’s massive Spanish-speaking fan base. Attendees can anticipate an evening of chart-toppers—“Luna,” “Mi Gusto Es,” “Pecado Original”—alongside touching tributes to Mexican musical heritage.

The state-of-the-art UBS Arena boasts large video boards and premium audio, meaning even mezzanine seats feel immersive. Fans seeking VIP packages or prime floor spots should buy early before inventory tightens.

Shop for Ana Gabriel tickets at UBS Arena on October 18, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Ana Gabriel tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.

