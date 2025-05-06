Ticketnews Ads
BTS’s Jin Fans Call Out Ticketmaster for Alleged Bait-and-Switch Floor Seat Tickets

ConcertsOlivia Perreault8 minutes ago

Jin of the K-pop powerhouse group BTS is heading out on a solo tour this year, but when tickets for the run went on sale, members of the BTS Army were quick to point out some alleged bait-and-switch ticket tactics by Ticketmaster.

An artist presale for Jin’s #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR kicked-off on April 29. During the presale, ARMY members were thrilled to score floor seats at the barricade at Anaheim’s Honda Center, however, the following day, Ticketmaster reportedly changed the floor plan at the venue. Now, these ticketholders are actually further back in the venue than they had anticipated.

Multiple frustrated fans took to social media to air out their grievances with Ticketmaster, demanding that this situation be rectified.

Fans pointed out that extra seats and rows were added, then sold as platinum tickets. The “Official Platinum” tickets now reached a whopping $743.

TicketNews has reached out to Ticketmaster and Honda Center for comment.

“Platinum” tickets reflect Ticketmaster’s use of dynamic pricing, an infamous tactic that allows the ticketer to increase prices based on demand. While its supporters argue that such practices discourage “scalping” by making it harder for people to turn a profit by reselling tickets, it has drawn extreme backlash from fans, who often feel ripped off. The practice has been called-out by both fans and artists; the term was even shortlisted by the Oxford Dictionary for Oxford Word of the Year in 2024.

 Both Iron Maiden and The Cure said they opted-out of the use of dynamic pricing on tour.

“We didn’t allow dynamic pricing because it’s a scam and would disappear if every artist said, ‘I don’t want that,’” Robert Smith of The Cure said. “But most artists hide behind management. ‘Oh, we didn’t know,’ they say. They all know. If they say they do not, they’re either f***ing stupid or lying. It’s just driven by greed.”

Neil Young even said he would no longer sell “Platinum” tickets on Ticketmaster for his upcoming tour, citing that the increasing amount of money for an artist makes him uncomfortable. 

“Ticketmaster’s high-priced Platinum tickets were introduced to the areas where scalpers were buying the most tickets for resale,” Young said in a statement on his website. “The money went to me. That did not feel right. I have decided to let the people work this out. Buy aggressively when the tickets come out or tickets will cost a lot more in a secondary market.” 

