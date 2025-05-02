Eric Church & Elle King Boston tickets on sale

Eric Church (image courtesy ScoreBig)

Get ready, Boston—Eric Church and Elle King are set to roll into TD Garden on September 19, 2025, delivering a night of chart-topping hits, soulful singalongs, and boundary-pushing country-rock. Church’s unwavering commitment to originality and King’s distinctive fusion of bluesy swagger and country flair create a dynamic partnership sure to energize the crowd. Whether you’re a dedicated Church follower or an Elle King devotee, this collaboration promises surprises and memorable moments.

Tickets are on sale now through the TD Garden box office, with seats also available via ScoreBig if you’d like to avoid hidden fees and compare deals. TD Garden, known as a hub for major concerts and sporting events, offers an iconic setting for these two powerhouse performers. Audiences can expect top-tier stage production, inventive setlists, and plenty of raw emotional power that defines both Church and King’s live acts.

Church has a history of delivering dynamic shows marked by heartfelt ballads and raucous crowd-pleasers alike. Meanwhile, King’s blend of country attitude and pop-rock edge has drawn fans from across genres. By pairing these two artists, the stage is set for a genre-defying evening that highlights the best in modern American music. Don’t miss your chance to witness the electric synergy that will light up Boston’s TD Garden this September.

