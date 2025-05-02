Eric Church & Marcus King Band Green Bay tickets on sale

Eric Church (image courtesy ScoreBig)

Lambeau Field might be Green Bay’s biggest draw on Sundays, but on September 25, 2025, the city’s music hotspot will be the Resch Center as Eric Church partners with the Marcus King Band for a riveting evening of country-rock. Church’s authentic storytelling and gritty sound have made him a fan favorite, while Marcus King is hailed for his soulful take on Southern rock and blues, often delivering jaw-dropping guitar solos that leave crowds wanting more.

Tickets for this event are on sale now at the Resch Center box office. Looking for an online alternative? ScoreBig has you covered with transparent pricing and no hidden fees. Green Bay fans have embraced Church in past appearances, praising his heartfelt performances of hits like “Talladega” and “Round Here Buzz.” The Marcus King Band’s own reputation for thrilling live sets further ensures that this concert will be a musical highlight of the year.

Expect an eclectic mix of boot-stomping anthems, tender ballads, and blistering rock riffs as these two forces collide. Resch Center’s intimate seating and modern facilities offer an ideal backdrop for the fusion of Church’s country roots with Marcus King’s undeniable bluesy flair. Whether you’re a devoted country fan, a rock enthusiast, or somewhere in between, the synergy between these artists promises an unforgettable night in Titletown.

Shop for Eric Church tickets at Resch Center on September 25, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Eric Church & Marcus King Band tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.