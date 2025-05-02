Joe Bonamassa in Midland, TX tickets on sale

Joe Bonamassa (Photo by Dmileson, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Continuing his acclaimed run of shows, blues-rock guitarist Joe Bonamassa will perform at the Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center in Midland, Texas, on November 21, 2025, at 8 p.m. Known for riveting guitar solos and a knack for blending traditional blues with modern rock, Bonamassa’s distinctive style has garnered fans and accolades around the globe. Audiences can expect a mesmerizing set featuring classics from his expansive discography, as well as exciting new material that showcases his evolution as an artist.

Tickets are on sale now, available at the Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center box office and via ScoreBig—your trusted source for top concert seats without hidden fees. If you’re looking for a show that hits all the right notes, this is it. Bonamassa’s legendary performances are marked by powerful vocals, tight backing arrangements, and of course, his unparalleled skill on the guitar.

Having performed on some of the world’s most prestigious stages, Bonamassa has honed his craft to deliver a riveting live experience. Each stop on his tour is known to sell out quickly, a testament to his ever-growing fan base and the universal appeal of the blues-rock genre. The Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center provides an intimate yet grand setting, ensuring every attendee will get a front-row feel for the raw energy Bonamassa brings to the stage.

Don’t miss your chance to witness this six-string phenomenon when he brings his tour to Midland. It’s a night guaranteed to please both longtime devotees and newcomers alike, brimming with soulful tunes, searing guitar solos, and the timeless charm of blues-rock at its finest.

