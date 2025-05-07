Ticketnews Ads
Kevin Gates tickets on sale in Austin at Moody Amphitheater

Kevin Gates (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Madeline Page

Kevin Gates brings his fall tour to Austin’s Moody Amphitheater on Oct. 31, 2025. The outdoor venue at Waterloo Park sets a dramatic backdrop for Gates’ Halloween-night throw-down.

Tickets are live at the amphitheater box office and ScoreBig, where purchasers enjoy clear pricing and no surprise surcharges.

From viral singles to introspective deep cuts, Gates’ catalog resonates with Austin’s diverse music lovers. His relentless live energy pairs perfectly with Moody’s skyline views and cutting-edge sound.

With ACL Fest and SXSW pedigree, Austin crowds elevate every rap show. Expect massive call-and-response moments as Gates drops hits beneath the city lights.

Lock in your tickets early and spend All Hallows’ Eve with a Southern rap heavyweight.

Shop for Kevin Gates tickets at Moody Amphitheater on October 31, 2025

Tickets On Sale

