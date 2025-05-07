Ticketnews Ads
Kevin Gates tickets on sale in Baltimore at Pier Six Pavilion

Kevin Gates (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Kevin Gates headlines Pier Six Pavilion in Baltimore, Maryland, on Oct. 2, 2025, bringing his signature blend of introspective lyrics and hard-hitting beats.

Tickets for the Oct. 2 show are on sale now. Purchase at the Pier Six Pavilion box office or online through ScoreBig, which ensures no hidden fees.

Gates has earned acclaim for his authentic storytelling and energetic performances, selling out venues from coast to coast.

Known for its intimate waterfront setting, Pier Six Pavilion offers fans a unique atmosphere to experience Gates’ dynamic stage production.

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Kevin Gates tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.

