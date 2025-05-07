Kevin Gates tickets on sale in Indianapolis at Everwise Amphitheater

Kevin Gates (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Kevin Gates brings his high-energy rap show to Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Oct. 8, 2025. Under the open sky, Gates’s powerful vocals and gripping lyrics come to life.

Tickets for the Oct. 8 show are on sale now. Purchase at the venue box office or online via ScoreBig, which guarantees no hidden service charges.

After earning acclaim with his mixtape “Stranger Than Fiction,” Gates’s platinum hits—“2 Phones,” “Really Really”—and his recent album “Khaza” have cemented his status in modern rap with anthems of resilience and authenticity.

Indianapolis audiences have flocked to Gates’s past performances, and this 5,000-capacity amphitheater promises a festival-style experience with downtown skyline views.

Fans can look forward to surprise guest appearances and collaborations with Lil Durk and Kodak Black, showcasing Gates’s versatility across his catalog.

VIP experiences are available via ScoreBig, offering early entry and exclusive merchandise. General admission tickets are backed by guaranteed delivery and transparent pricing.

Don’t miss this standout date on Gates’s fall tour—secure your spot for a night of chart-topping hits.

