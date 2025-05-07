Ticketnews Ads
Kevin Gates tickets on sale in Riverside at Municipal Auditorium

Kevin Gates (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Kevin Gates tickets on sale in Riverside at Municipal Auditorium

Tickets On SaleMadeline Page7 seconds ago

Kevin Gates closes out his West Coast swing at Riverside Municipal Auditorium on Nov. 23, 2025. The 1,600-capacity Mission Revival landmark offers an intimate finale for Southern California fans.

Tickets are on sale via the auditorium and ScoreBig, where buyers enjoy upfront, fee-free pricing.

Fresh off back-to-back LA and Phoenix gigs, Gates will have tour momentum at full tilt. Expect high-energy performances of “Posed to Be in Love,” “La Familia” and chart-rising single “The Source.”

Riverside’s historic venue—originally built in 1928—provides soaring ceilings and stained-glass accents that contrast with Gates’ hard-edged beats for a uniquely atmospheric show.

Sunday night plans sorted: secure your seats before this Inland Empire date disappears.

Shop for Kevin Gates tickets at Riverside Municipal Auditorium on November 23, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Kevin Gates tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.

Tickets On Sale

Other Tickets On Sale News from Ticketnews.com

Kevin Gates tickets on sale in Savannah at Enmarket Arena

Kevin Gates tickets on sale in Savannah at Enmarket Arena

Madeline Page 39 seconds ago
Read More
Kevin Gates tickets on sale in Orlando at Addition Financial Arena

Kevin Gates tickets on sale in Orlando at Addition Financial Arena

Madeline Page 1 minute ago
Read More
Kevin Gates tickets on sale in Baton Rouge at Raising Cane’s River Center Arena

Kevin Gates tickets on sale in Baton Rouge at Raising Cane’s River Center Arena

Madeline Page 1 minute ago
Read More