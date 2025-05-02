Mac DeMarco in Los Angeles tickets on sale

Mac DeMarco (Photo: Jeff Marquis from San Carlos, CA, USA, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Indie-rock favorite Mac DeMarco will take the stage at the iconic Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on August 31, 2025. Celebrated for his laid-back style and melodic guitar work, DeMarco has garnered a devoted following with albums like ““Salad Days”” and ““This Old Dog.”” Often described as the king of ““jizz jazz,”” Mac Demarco combines quirky humor, honest lyrics, and catchy tunes for live shows that are as much fun as they are musically impressive.

The Greek Theatre—nestled in Griffith Park—provides a scenic outdoor setting where concertgoers can soak in the Southern California vibes under the stars. Known for its excellent acoustics and intimate yet roomy seating, the Greek has hosted many celebrated acts, making it a must-visit destination for fans and visitors alike. With DeMarco’s infectious melodies and easygoing onstage persona, this is sure to be one of the season’s standout concerts.

Tickets for Mac DeMarco’s Los Angeles date are on sale now. You can purchase them through the Greek Theatre box office or opt for ScoreBig to avoid hidden ticket fees. Through ScoreBig, you’ll find multiple seating choices that suit your budget and preferences, ensuring you can enjoy the show to the fullest.

Don’t miss the chance to hear Mac DeMarco’s unique blend of indie and pop-rock in one of LA’s most picturesque venues. Secure your spot soon and prepare to groove the night away.

