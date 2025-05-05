MercyMe in Sioux Falls: Tickets on Sale Now

MercyMe (photo via ScoreBig)

On October 24, the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, will come alive with the stirring sounds of MercyMe. Known for their uplifting messages and chart-topping hits, this beloved Christian band has spent years headlining sold-out tours across the nation. Fans can expect the full MercyMe experience—soulful worship, inspirational storytelling and powerful live renditions of fan-favorite songs like “Word of God Speak” and “Greater.”

Tickets for this performance are on sale now, available through the Denny Sanford Premier Center box office or via ScoreBig’s fee-free platform. Whether you’re traveling from around South Dakota or making the trip from neighboring states, this concert promises an evening of energetic praise and heartfelt melodies that resonate long after the final encore.

MercyMe’s impact on Christian music spans numerous albums and awards, with a reputation for blending contemporary rock elements with worshipful lyrics. Attendees will find themselves immersed in a concert atmosphere where every song is a moment of unity and reflection. Don’t miss your chance to witness a band that has influenced countless listeners and continues to bring faith-filled anthems to stages nationwide.

