Quinn XCII tickets on sale in Atlanta at Coca‑Cola Roxy

Quinn XCII (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Quinn XCII will bring his feel‑good blend of pop, hip‑hop and electronic flair to Coca‑Cola Roxy in Atlanta on Sept. 24, 2025. The Detroit‑born singer‑songwriter, known for platinum singles such as “Straightjacket” and “Love Me Less,” is touring in support of his forthcoming fifth studio album.

Tickets for the Sept. 24 show are on sale now. Fans can purchase through the Coca‑Cola Roxy box office, but ScoreBig also has a full inventory—minus the hidden fees typical on other marketplaces.

Quinn XCII’s high‑energy performances pair sing‑along choruses with thoughtful storytelling, creating a communal concert atmosphere. His previous Atlanta dates sold out quickly, and the Roxy’s intimate 3,600‑seat setup promises clear sightlines and punchy acoustics for every fan.

The fall trek follows a sold‑out spring festival run and a slate of chart success, including 2 billion cumulative streams. Expect a career‑spanning set list that mixes early favorites like “Flare Guns” with brand‑new material, plus surprise mash‑ups that showcase his genre‑defying style.

Shop for Quinn XCII tickets at Coca‑Cola Roxy on Sept. 24, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Quinn XCII tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.