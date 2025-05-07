StayC tickets on sale in New York at The Theater at Madison Square Garden

STAYC (Photo: Pjdlr, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

StayC will headline The Theater at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 21, 2025, at 8 p.m., marking the group’s biggest New York City show yet.

Tickets can be purchased directly from MSG or through ScoreBig, where the checkout screen shows the final price—no surprises.

StayC has captained a fresh K-pop wave with chart-friendly anthems “Teddy Bear” and “Stereotype,” and their “Stay Tuned” world tour places the Manhattan stop at the epicenter of U.S. music media attention. :contentReference[oaicite:7]{index=7}

Located steps from Penn Station, the 5,600-seat theater offers crisp sightlines and booming acoustics perfect for the group’s layered harmonies and sub-bass beats.

