StayC tickets on sale in San Jose at San Jose Civic

STAYC (Photo: Pjdlr, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

StayC will kick off the West Coast swing of their newly announced “Stay Tuned” 2025 global trek with an 8 p.m. show at San Jose Civic on Oct. 5, 2025. The six-member K-pop powerhouse promises an evening of razor-sharp choreography and live renditions of their vibrant hits.

Tickets are on sale now. Fans can secure seats through the San Jose Civic box office or online at ScoreBig, which lists tickets to major concerts with no hidden service fees.

Since debuting in 2020, StayC have rocketed up the charts behind effervescent singles such as “Stereotype” and the feel-good anthem “Teddy Bear.” Their upcoming North American leg extends the momentum of last year’s “Teenfresh” run and marks the group’s largest Bay Area appearance to date. :contentReference[oaicite:0]{index=0}

Bay Area K-pop devotees can expect a high-energy production packed with LED visuals, fan-favorite B-sides and plenty of audience interaction. With only one Northern California stop on the itinerary, demand is expected to surge—early planning is advised.

Shop for StayC tickets at San Jose Civic on Oct. 5, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on StayC tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.

,StayC tickets San Jose Civic”