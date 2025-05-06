Ticketnews Ads
Steve Miller Band to play LA’s YouTube Theater — tickets on sale

Madeline Page

Classic-rock icon Steve Miller Band will headline YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Inglewood on November 6. The three-tier, 6,000-seat venue beneath SoFi Stadium offers near-perfect sightlines and immersive audio for Miller’s catalog of chart-toppers.

Tickets can be purchased at the Hollywood Park box office or via ScoreBig, delivering transparent pricing without surprise fees.

Surrounded by the ambitious sports-and-entertainment campus, YouTube Theater has quickly become LA’s boutique stop for legacy tours, offering fans an upscale yet intimate night out.

Expect communal choruses of “Abracadabra” and “Jet Airliner” under the venue’s star-lit ceiling—secure seats now.

