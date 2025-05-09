Ticketnews Ads
WesGhost Chicago tickets on sale at Subterranean

WesGhost

WesGhost Chicago tickets on sale at Subterranean

Madeline Page

WesGhost makes his Windy City debut at Subterranean on August 11, 2025, unleashing his brooding rap hymns at 7 p.m. inside one of Wicker Park’s favorite live-music lofts.

Box-office sales are active, but Chicagoans can sidestep hidden add-ons by purchasing via ScoreBig, which applies the TICKETNEWS10 discount code for instant 10 % savings.

The Texas-born wordsmith broke viral barriers with “Phantom Moves” before dropping 2024’s Shadow Talk mixtape—a release praised for its cinematic beat palette and narrative grit.

Sub-T’s exposed-brick setting, wrap-around balcony and up-front stage position fans mere feet from the artist, ensuring every bass drop reverberates through the classic room.

Local hip-hop heads who pride themselves on catching tomorrow’s stars early will find WesGhost’s Chicago debut a badge-of-honor night, with new tracks rumored for the setlist.

The performance comes midway through a national club run previewing songs expected on his still-untitled major-label debut.

