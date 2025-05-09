WesGhost Chicago tickets on sale at Subterranean

WesGhost

WesGhost makes his Windy City debut at Subterranean on August 11, 2025, unleashing his brooding rap hymns at 7 p.m. inside one of Wicker Park’s favorite live-music lofts.

Box-office sales are active, but Chicagoans can sidestep hidden add-ons by purchasing via ScoreBig, which applies the TICKETNEWS10 discount code for instant 10 % savings.

The Texas-born wordsmith broke viral barriers with “Phantom Moves” before dropping 2024’s Shadow Talk mixtape—a release praised for its cinematic beat palette and narrative grit.

Sub-T’s exposed-brick setting, wrap-around balcony and up-front stage position fans mere feet from the artist, ensuring every bass drop reverberates through the classic room.

Local hip-hop heads who pride themselves on catching tomorrow’s stars early will find WesGhost’s Chicago debut a badge-of-honor night, with new tracks rumored for the setlist.

The performance comes midway through a national club run previewing songs expected on his still-untitled major-label debut.

Shop for WesGhost tickets at Subterranean on August 11, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on WesGhost tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.