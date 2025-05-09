WesGhost Dallas tickets on sale at The Studio at The Bomb Factory

WesGhost

WesGhost brings his electrifying blend of hard-hitting rap cadences and melodic hooks to The Studio at The Bomb Factory in Dallas, TX, on July 25, 2025. The show starts at 9 p.m., offering an up-close look at one of hip-hop’s most talked-about new voices.

Tickets for the Dallas date are on sale now. Fans can purchase at the venue box office, but savvy concert-goers can avoid hidden service fees by securing seats through ScoreBig, where transparent pricing rules and the TICKETNEWS10 promo code unlock additional savings.

Propelled by viral single “Phantom Moves” and 2024 mixtape Shadow Talk, WesGhost has amassed millions of streams thanks to razor-sharp lyricism and moody production. His live sets turn introspective tracks into collective catharsis, complete with booming low-end and moments of melodic sing-along.

The Studio at The Bomb Factory’s intimate capacity and well-regarded sound system promise a memorable night for Dallas rap aficionados. Previous hip-hop luminaries have packed the room, and WesGhost aims to add his name to that list with a set heavy on crowd favorites and unreleased material.

Local fans have followed WesGhost since his early SoundCloud drops, and this club-level appearance provides a rare chance to catch the artist up close before he graduates to larger theaters.

This stop is part of WesGhost’s summer swing through key U.S. club markets, a run that previews tracks expected on his forthcoming debut studio album later this year.

