Wet Leg brings tour to Vancouver’s Malkin Bowl – tickets on sale

Isle‑of‑Wight indie‑rock breakouts Wet Leg will kick off the West Coast leg of their 2025 North American trek under the towering cedars of Stanley Park when they headline Malkin Bowl on Sept. 3, 2025, at 6 p.m. The outdoor amphitheater’s intimate lawn setting offers a rare, up‑close chance to hear “Chaise Longue,” “Ur Mum” and other tongue‑in‑cheek anthems reverberate through Vancouver’s late‑summer air.

Led by vocalist‑guitarists Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers, Wet Leg exploded from viral curiosity to festival headliners after their self‑titled debut topped the U.K. Albums Chart and swept the 2023 Brit Awards. Their jangly guitars, deadpan humor and riot‑grrrl energy landed them on stages from Glastonbury to Coachella, and a second LP is rumored to arrive before year’s end.

After Vancouver, the duo zig‑zags across North America with stops in Minneapolis, Chicago, Toronto and beyond before wrapping at Los Angeles’ famed Greek Theatre. Whether you discovered them on TikTok or BBC Radio 6, Wet Leg’s quick‑witted banter and surf‑rock sway make this a can’t‑miss night out.

