X & Los Lobos in Memphis: Tickets on sale

Los Lobos (Photo: Official White House Photostream, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

Memphis music lovers are in for a treat as -X- and Los Lobos head to Minglewood Hall on October 10, 2025 . Famed for its rich musical heritage—home to blues, soul, and rock ‘n’ roll—Memphis provides the ideal backdrop for these two iconic bands.

-X- carved out a legendary place in the punk and alternative scenes, while Los Lobos has delighted fans with their eclectic blend of musical styles, seamlessly fusing rock with elements of their Latino roots. Together, they promise a performance that spans genres and eras, appealing to a wide range of concertgoers.

Tickets for the show are on sale now, with seats available directly through the Minglewood Hall box office. Fans can also check out ScoreBig, where they can find deals on top-tier tickets without worrying about hidden fees or surprise charges.

Minglewood Hall, known for hosting both established legends and rising stars, will offer concertgoers an intimate venue to experience the raw talent of these legendary bands. Whether you have followed -X- and Los Lobos since their early days or are just discovering them, their charismatic stage presence and powerful performances guarantee an unforgettable night.

Expect classic hits, fresh takes on fan favorites, and perhaps even a few surprises that will keep Memphis audiences talking long after the final encore.

Secure your spot soon, as tickets to see these iconic groups are expected to move quickly. Don’t miss your opportunity to witness a fusion of rock, punk, and international flair in the city that practically wrote the book on American music.

