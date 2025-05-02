X & Los Lobos in Oakland: Tickets on sale

Los Lobos (Photo: Official White House Photostream, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

The iconic Paramount Theatre in Oakland will come alive on November 8, 2025, when -X- joins forces with Los Lobos for a high-octane concert.

Fans from around the Bay Area won’t want to miss these legendary bands, each celebrated for their influential work in the music industry. -X-, often hailed as one of the first wave American punk bands, has paved the way for countless alternative acts, while Los Lobos’s culturally rich discography has earned them multiple Grammys and widespread acclaim.

Tickets are available now at the Paramount Theatre box office, where you can lock in your seat for a night of thrilling live music. Alternatively, ScoreBig provides a convenient platform to find tickets without hidden costs, ensuring fans can secure their spots without sticker shock.

The Paramount Theatre, a gem of Art Deco design, is lauded for both its visual grandeur and excellent acoustics. Attendees can look forward to a venue that perfectly complements the dynamic energy of -X- and Los Lobos.

From searing guitar solos to the soulful harmonies that have defined Los Lobos’s expansive repertoire, there’s no doubt this evening will be packed with musical highlights. Whether you’ve been rocking out with -X- since the early 1980s or you’re a longtime follower of Los Lobos’s boundary-pushing work, this show is likely to be a highlight of Oakland’s autumn concert slate.

Gather your friends, book your tickets, and brace yourself for a performance that promises to be both nostalgic and forward-looking—a real testament to these bands’ enduring artistry.

Shop for -X- tickets at Paramount Theatre – Oakland on November 8, 2025