John Fogerty, Michelle Obama Tickets Among Wednesday Onsales
John Fogerty concerts and Michelle Obama’s event in British Columbia are among tickets going on sale Wednesday. Fogerty will perform at the Las Vegas Encore Theater at the end of the year, with four of those shows going on presale tomorrow. The Vegas run will wrap up Fogerty’s My 50 Year Trip tour. Obama will visit Victoria next month for a moderated conversation. The former First Lady has been holding speaking events around North America since the release of her memoir Becoming in 2018.
Several country stars are releasing tickets tomorrow as well. Luke Combs recently extended his What You See Is What You Get tour through the end of the year. Tickets to his San Francisco, Sunrise, Orlando and Grand Forks concerts will all be available on presale tomorrow. Jake Owen will perform at the Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater in August, with tickets on sale tomorrow. Randy Houser’ Hinckley show will also go on sale. Tickets to Eric Church’s Paso Robles show will go on presale, along with Tim McGraw’s shows in Boise and Austin.
Dua Lipa will perform in Liverpool as part of her Future Nostalgia tour, with tickets on presale tomorrow. Jimmy Buffett’s Chicago show will release presales as well, along with The Weeknd’s homecoming show in Toronto. EDM pioneers Kraftwerk announced a run of 3D shows over the summer, with six shows on presale tomorrow.
In comedy news, Steve Martin and Martin Short’s show together in Columbia will release presales Wednesday. Loni Love’s San Diego stand-up show will go on sale as well, along with Chris DiStefano’s Seattle performance. Jason Manford’s Like Me shows in Portsmouth, Newcastle and Blackburn will go on presale as well.
Additional tickets on sale Wednesday include The Crown Live! in Chicago, shows on Pet Shop Boys’ tour with New Order, and the Black Keys’ Austin concert. Check out our full breakdown of tickets on sale Wednesday below.
Tickets On Sale — Wednesday February 26, 2020
Presale
|Event
|Venue
|City
|Date
|Seller
|Blondie
|Kaiser Permanente Arena
|Santa Cruz
|Friday, May 22, 2020
|TMUSA
|Chris Young: Town Aint Big Enough World Tour 2020
|Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
|Ridgefield
|Friday, June 12, 2020
|TMUSA
|Christopher Cross
|Humphreys Concerts By the Bay
|San Diego
|Sunday, May 17, 2020
|TMUSA
|Clannad – In A Lifetime – The Farewell Tour
|Palace Theatre
|Los Angeles
|Friday, September 4, 2020
|TMUSA
|Counts 77 and special guest Sweet Home Alabama
|M Resort Spa Casino
|Henderson
|Saturday, June 13, 2020
|TMUSA
|Dave Rubin: Dont Burn This Book Tour
|Palace of Fine Arts
|San Francisco
|Tuesday, May 19, 2020
|TMUSA
|David Bisbal – Gira En Tus Planes 2020
|The Wiltern
|Los Angeles
|Wednesday, November 4, 2020
|LIVN
|Eric Church
|Mid-State Fair
|Paso Robles
|Sunday, July 26, 2020
|EVNU
|JoJo
|The Regency Ballroom
|San Francisco
|Saturday, April 25, 2020
|AXS
|JoJo – good to know tour
|The Observatory
|Santa Ana
|Tuesday, April 28, 2020
|TMUSA
|Joe Bonamassa
|Vina Robles Amphitheatre
|Paso Robles
|Monday, August 3, 2020
|TMUSA
|John Fogerty: My 50 Year Trip – FINAL SHOWS
|Encore Theater at Wynn
|Las Vegas
|Friday, November 6, 2020
|TMUSA
|John Fogerty: My 50 Year Trip – FINAL SHOWS
|Encore Theater at Wynn
|Las Vegas
|Wednesday, November 11, 2020
|TMUSA
|John Fogerty: My 50 Year Trip – FINAL SHOWS
|Encore Theater at Wynn
|Las Vegas
|Saturday, November 14, 2020
|TMUSA
|John Fogerty: My 50 Year Trip – FINAL SHOWS
|Encore Theater at Wynn
|Las Vegas
|Friday, November 20, 2020
|TMUSA
|Judas Priest
|Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
|Las Vegas
|Saturday, October 17, 2020
|TMUSA
|Kraftwerk 3-D
|Moore Theatre
|Seattle
|Friday, June 19, 2020
|TMUSA
|Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get Tour
|Chase Center
|SAN FRANCISCO
|Saturday, October 17, 2020
|TMUSA
|Martina McBride
|Rio Vista Outdoor Amphitheater at Harrahs Laughlin
|Laughlin
|Saturday, June 13, 2020
|TMUSA
|Pet Shop Boys & New Order – The Unity Tour
|Rogers Arena
|Vancouver
|Thursday, September 24, 2020
|TMUSA
|Poison
|Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort
|Las Vegas
|Friday, September 4, 2020
|TMUSA
|Sam Hunt: Southside Summer Tour 2020
|FivePoint Amphitheatre
|Irvine
|Saturday, September 19, 2020
|LIVN
|The White Buffalo
|The Belasco
|Los Angeles
|Friday, May 8, 2020
|TMUSA
|Zoso – A Tribute to Led Zeppelin
|Ace of Spades
|Sacramento
|Saturday, June 27, 2020
|LIVN
|~The Menagerie~ With Diplo & more TBA
|The Midway
|San Francisco
|Saturday, June 13, 2020
|AXS
|Sommore
|Access at Aliante Casino & Hotel
|North Las Vegas
|Saturday, June 13, 2020
|TMUSA
|Zac Brown Band: Roar with the Lion Tour presented by Polaris
|Shoreline Amphitheatre
|Mountain View
|Sunday, October 25, 2020
|LIVN
|Zac Brown Band: Roar with the Lions Tour presented by Polaris
|Banc of California Stadium
|Los Angeles
|Saturday, October 24, 2020
|TMUSA
|Best Coast
|O2 Institute2 Birmingham
|Birmingham
|Wednesday, May 20, 2020
|TMUK
|Dua Lipa
|M&S Bank Arena Liverpool
|Liverpool
|Friday, May 29, 2020
|TMUK
|Derange
|O2 Academy2 Islington
|London
|Wednesday, May 20, 2020
|TMUK
|Here Come The Boys
|Portsmouth Guildhall
|Portsmouth
|Tuesday, July 7, 2020
|TMUK
|Jason Manford – Like Me
|Portsmouth Guildhall
|Portsmouth
|Thursday, April 29, 2021
|TMUK
|Jason Manford – Like Me
|O2 City Hall, Newcastle
|Newcastle Upon Tyne
|Friday, February 19, 2021
|TMUK
|Jason Manford – Like Me
|King Georges Hall
|Blackburn
|Saturday, May 15, 2021
|TMUK
|Paul Weller
|King Georges Hall
|Blackburn
|Saturday, November 7, 2020
|TMUK
|Paul Weller
|O2 City Hall, Newcastle
|Newcastle Upon Tyne
|Friday, November 13, 2020
|TMUK
|Paul Weller
|O2 City Hall, Newcastle
|Newcastle Upon Tyne
|Saturday, November 14, 2020
|TMUK
|The Millennium Tour 2020
|The O2
|London
|Saturday, May 30, 2020
|AXS
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Buffalo Bisons
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Friday, April 10, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Buffalo Bisons
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Saturday, April 11, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Buffalo Bisons
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Sunday, April 12, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Buffalo Bisons
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Tuesday, May 19, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Buffalo Bisons
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Wednesday, May 20, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Buffalo Bisons
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Tuesday, July 7, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Buffalo Bisons
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Wednesday, July 8, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Buffalo Bisons
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Thursday, July 9, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Buffalo Bisons
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Thursday, April 9, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Charlotte Knights
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Tuesday, May 5, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Charlotte Knights
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Wednesday, May 6, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Columbus Clippers
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Friday, May 8, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Columbus Clippers
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Saturday, May 9, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Columbus Clippers
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Sunday, May 10, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Durham Bulls
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Friday, August 21, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Durham Bulls
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Saturday, August 22, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Durham Bulls
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Sunday, August 23, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Gwinnett Stripers
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Tuesday, June 9, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Gwinnett Stripers
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Wednesday, June 10, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Gwinnett Stripers
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Thursday, June 11, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Indianapolis Indians
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Friday, July 24, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Indianapolis Indians
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Saturday, July 25, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Indianapolis Indians
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Sunday, July 26, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Tuesday, April 14, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Wednesday, April 15, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Thursday, April 16, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Friday, August 7, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Saturday, August 8, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Sunday, August 9, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Thursday, September 3, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Friday, September 4, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Monday, April 13, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Louisville Bats
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Friday, June 12, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Louisville Bats
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Saturday, June 13, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Louisville Bats
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Sunday, June 14, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Norfolk Tides
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Monday, July 20, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Norfolk Tides
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Tuesday, July 21, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Norfolk Tides
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Wednesday, July 22, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Norfolk Tides
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Thursday, July 23, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Pawtucket Red Sox
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Sunday, July 5, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Pawtucket Red Sox
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Monday, July 6, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Pawtucket Red Sox
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Monday, August 3, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Pawtucket Red Sox
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Tuesday, August 4, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Pawtucket Red Sox
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Wednesday, August 5, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Pawtucket Red Sox
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Thursday, August 6, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Pawtucket Red Sox
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Saturday, July 4, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Rochester Red Wings
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Saturday, May 23, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Rochester Red Wings
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Sunday, May 24, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Rochester Red Wings
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Monday, May 25, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Rochester Red Wings
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Friday, June 26, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Rochester Red Wings
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Saturday, June 27, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Rochester Red Wings
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Sunday, June 28, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Rochester Red Wings
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Monday, August 31, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Rochester Red Wings
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Tuesday, September 1, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Rochester Red Wings
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Wednesday, September 2, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Rochester Red Wings
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Friday, May 22, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Syracuse Mets
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Saturday, April 25, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Syracuse Mets
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Sunday, April 26, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Syracuse Mets
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Friday, May 29, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Syracuse Mets
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Saturday, May 30, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Syracuse Mets
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Sunday, May 31, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Syracuse Mets
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Tuesday, June 23, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Syracuse Mets
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Wednesday, June 24, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Syracuse Mets
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Thursday, June 25, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Syracuse Mets
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Friday, April 24, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Toledo Mud Hens
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Tuesday, August 18, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Toledo Mud Hens
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Wednesday, August 19, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Toledo Mud Hens
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Thursday, August 20, 2020
|TMUSA
|Sibling Rivalry The Tour : Starring Bob & Monet
|The Wilbur
|Boston
|Friday, August 28, 2020
|TMUSA
|Armor For Sleep
|Theatre of Living Arts
|Philadelphia
|Saturday, July 11, 2020
|LIVN
|Armor For Sleep
|Paradise Rock Club presented by Citizens Bank
|Boston
|Saturday, June 20, 2020
|TMUSA
|Armor for Sleep – What To Do When You Are Dead 15 Year Anniversary Tour
|Starland Ballroom
|Sayreville
|Friday, July 10, 2020
|AXS
|Black Flag
|Starland Ballroom
|Sayreville
|Thursday, July 9, 2020
|AXS
|CLANNAD – In A Lifetime – The Farwell Tour
|Gramercy Theatre
|New York
|Wednesday, September 23, 2020
|LIVN
|Candice Guardinos Italian Bred
|New Jersey Performing Arts Center
|Newark
|Saturday, October 17, 2020
|TMUSA
|Chris Young: Town Aint Big Enough World Tour 2020
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|Saratoga Springs
|Friday, August 28, 2020
|LIVN
|Christopher Cross 40th Anniversary Tour
|The Santander Performing Arts Center
|Reading
|Sunday, May 3, 2020
|TMUSA
|Clannad – In A Lifetime – The Farewell Tour
|Gramercy Theatre
|New York
|Tuesday, September 22, 2020
|LIVN
|Clannad – In A Lifetime – The Farewell Tour
|The Fillmore Detroit presented by Cricket Wireless
|Detroit
|Wednesday, September 16, 2020
|LIVN
|Clannad – In A Lifetime – The Farewell Tour
|The Danforth Music Hall
|Toronto
|Thursday, October 15, 2020
|TMUSA
|Clannad – In A Lifetime – The Farewell Tour
|Birchmere
|Alexandria
|Monday, September 28, 2020
|TMUSA
|Crime Junkie Podcast Live
|The Fillmore Detroit presented by Cricket Wireless
|Detroit
|Thursday, April 9, 2020
|TMUSA
|Crime Junkie Podcast Live
|Meridian Hall (formerly Sony Centre for the Performing Arts)
|Toronto
|Saturday, July 18, 2020
|TMUSA
|Crime Junkie Podcast Live
|Taft Theatre
|Cincinnati
|Sunday, June 28, 2020
|TMUSA
|Crime Junkie Podcast Live
|Township Auditorium
|Columbia
|Saturday, October 24, 2020
|TMUSA
|Dave Rubin: Dont Burn This Book Tour
|Saint Andrews Hall
|Detroit
|Tuesday, May 12, 2020
|LIVN
|EOB
|Brooklyn Steel
|Brooklyn
|Friday, June 5, 2020
|AXS
|Five Senses Reeling Presents: Sibling Rivalry: The Tour
|Town Hall
|New York
|Tuesday, September 1, 2020
|TMUSA
|Hot Pink Tour
|The Underground
|Charlotte
|Friday, April 3, 2020
|LIVN
|Jamey Johnson
|Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
|Charlotte
|Thursday, May 7, 2020
|LIVN
|Jon Dorenbos
|MGM Grand Detroit Event Center
|Detroit
|Saturday, July 18, 2020
|TMUSA
|Josh Groban
|Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
|Greensboro
|Friday, March 20, 2020
|TMUSA
|Judas Priest
|Covelli Centre
|Youngstown
|Thursday, September 24, 2020
|TMUSA
|Judas Priest: 50 Heavy Metal Years
|Fox Theatre Detroit
|Detroit
|Wednesday, September 23, 2020
|TMUSA
|Kraftwerk
|The Met Philadelphia
|Philadelphia
|Thursday, July 30, 2020
|LIVN
|Latrell James
|Brighton Music Hall presented by Citizens Bank
|Boston
|Friday, May 29, 2020
|TMUSA
|Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get Tour
|BB&T Center
|Sunrise
|Friday, November 20, 2020
|TMUSA
|Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get Tour
|Amway Center
|Orlando
|Saturday, November 21, 2020
|TMUSA
|New Order & Pet Shop Boys – The Unity Tour
|Budweiser Stage
|Toronto
|Saturday, September 5, 2020
|TMUSA
|OTW & SXM Bluegrass Junction Present The Dead South – Served Cold Tour
|The Fillmore Detroit presented by Cricket Wireless
|Detroit
|Thursday, October 1, 2020
|LIVN
|Pet Shop Boys & New Order – The Unity Tour
|Madison Square Garden
|New York
|Saturday, September 12, 2020
|TMUSA
|Pet Shop Boys & New Order -The Unity Tour
|Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
|Boston
|Wednesday, September 9, 2020
|LIVN
|Rising Appalachia
|The Cabot
|Beverly
|Thursday, July 9, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scary Mommy
|Akron Civic Theatre
|Akron
|Saturday, May 16, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scary Mommy Live
|Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts
|Raleigh
|Saturday, June 27, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scary Mommy Live – The Mother Of All Comedy Shows
|Center Stage Theater
|Atlanta
|Saturday, May 23, 2020
|TMUSA
|Shinedown
|The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor
|Windsor
|Friday, July 31, 2020
|TMUSA
|Sibling Rivalry
|The Charleston Music Hall
|Charleston
|Thursday, September 10, 2020
|TMUSA
|Sibling Rivalry : The Tour
|The Plaza Live
|Orlando
|Thursday, July 9, 2020
|AXS
|Sibling Rivalry Ft. Bob the Drag Queen & Monet Exchange
|Franklin Music Hall
|Philadelphia
|Sunday, August 30, 2020
|TMUSA
|Sibling Rivalry: The Tour
|Center Stage Theater
|Atlanta
|Wednesday, July 8, 2020
|TMUSA
|Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes
|Blue Ocean Music Hall
|Salisbury
|Thursday, August 27, 2020
|TMUSA
|Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes
|Blue Ocean Music Hall
|Salisbury
|Friday, August 28, 2020
|TMUSA
|Steve Martin & Martin Short
|Township Auditorium
|Columbia
|Sunday, September 20, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Business
|Brighton Music Hall presented by Citizens Bank
|Boston
|Friday, June 12, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Midtown Men
|Bergen Performing Arts Center
|Englewood
|Wednesday, December 16, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Spinners
|Golden Nugget
|Atlantic City
|Saturday, May 30, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver
|Scotiabank Arena
|Toronto
|Monday, June 29, 2020
|TMUSA
|Vienna Boys Choir
|Bergen Performing Arts Center
|Englewood
|Thursday, December 10, 2020
|TMUSA
|Wale & Jeremih
|The Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino
|Mashantucket
|Friday, May 8, 2020
|TMUSA
|Welcome To Night Vale
|New Jersey Performing Arts Center
|Newark
|Sunday, September 27, 2020
|TMUSA
|for KING & COUNTRY with Company – A Summer Tour
|The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
|St Augustine
|Sunday, July 12, 2020
|TMUSA
|An Evening with Julio Iglesias – 50th Anniversary Tour
|The Chicago Theatre
|Chicago
|Tuesday, June 30, 2020
|TMUSA
|Brian McKnight
|Horseshoe Casinos Bluesville
|Robinsonville
|Saturday, August 8, 2020
|TMUSA
|Crime Junkie Podcast Live
|State Theatre
|Minneapolis
|Friday, August 21, 2020
|TMUSA
|Crime Junkie Podcast Live
|Ryman Auditorium
|Nashville
|Saturday, May 30, 2020
|TMUSA
|Crime Junkie Podcast Live
|Paramount Theatre
|Denver
|Saturday, September 26, 2020
|TMUSA
|Dave Rubin: Dont Burn This Book Tour
|Aztec Theatre presented by Cricket Wireless
|San Antonio
|Tuesday, May 5, 2020
|LIVN
|Dave Rubin: Dont Burn This Book Tour
|House of Blues Houston presented by Cricket Wireless
|Houston
|Monday, May 4, 2020
|LIVN
|Hombres G – ResurrecciÃ³n Us Tour
|House of Blues Dallas presented by Cricket Wireless
|Dallas
|Friday, July 3, 2020
|LIVN
|Hombres G – ResurrecciÃ³n Us Tour
|Aztec Theatre presented by Cricket Wireless
|San Antonio
|Wednesday, July 1, 2020
|LIVN
|Jeff Dunham: Seriously
|Chesapeake Energy Arena
|Oklahoma City
|Friday, June 12, 2020
|TMUSA
|Jimmy Buffett
|United Center
|Chicago
|Saturday, July 18, 2020
|TMUSA
|Judas Priest
|Rosemont Theatre
|Rosemont
|Saturday, September 26, 2020
|TMUSA
|Judas Priest: 50 Heavy Metal Years
|H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
|Cedar Park
|Monday, October 5, 2020
|TMUSA
|Kraftwerk
|The Pageant
|St Louis
|Sunday, July 26, 2020
|TMUSA
|Kraftwerk 3-D
|Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
|Chicago
|Tuesday, July 21, 2020
|TMUSA
|Kraftwerk 3-D
|Armory
|Minneapolis
|Wednesday, July 22, 2020
|TMUSA
|Kraftwerk 3-D
|Ryman Auditorium
|Nashville
|Friday, July 24, 2020
|TMUSA
|Luke Combs-What You See Is What You Get Tour
|Alerus Center
|Grand Forks
|Friday, October 2, 2020
|TMUSA
|OTW & SXM Bluegrass Junction Present The Dead South – Served Cold Tour
|Mars Music Hall
|Huntsville
|Monday, September 21, 2020
|TMUSA
|Sibling Rivalry
|The Lyric Theatre
|Birmingham
|Saturday, July 11, 2020
|TMUSA
|Sibling Rivalry: The Tour
|The Pageant
|St Louis
|Saturday, August 22, 2020
|TMUSA
|Sibling Rivalry: The Tour
|Charline McCombs Empire Theatre
|San Antonio
|Saturday, July 18, 2020
|TMUSA
|Styx
|Ryman Auditorium
|Nashville
|Saturday, May 23, 2020
|TMUSA
|TIM MCGRAW: Here on Earth Tour
|Germania Insurance Amphitheater
|Austin
|Thursday, August 6, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour
|Germania Insurance Amphitheater
|Austin
|Sunday, July 19, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Electric Light Orchestra Experience
|River City Casino & Hotel
|St Louis
|Saturday, June 6, 2020
|TMUSA
|The PlattersÂ® With The Marvelettes And The Classic Drifters
|Rialto Square Theatre
|Joliet
|Friday, May 29, 2020
|TMUSA
|for KING & COUNTRY With Company | A Summer Tour
|Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
|Bonner Springs
|Thursday, July 2, 2020
|TMUSA
|for KING & COUNTRY with Company I A Summer Tour
|Ozarks Amphitheater
|Camdenton
|Friday, July 24, 2020
|TMUSA
|Brad Paisley Tour 2020
|Pepsi Center
|Denver
|Friday, May 29, 2020
|TMUSA
|Ezra Furman
|Webster Hall
|New York
|Thursday, October 22, 2020
|TMUSA
|Fortune Feimster
|The Wilbur
|Boston
|Friday, May 8, 2020
|TMUSA
|Gregory Porter
|Kings Theatre
|Brooklyn
|Saturday, October 3, 2020
|TMUSA
|Judy Collins & Arlo Guthrie
|Chevalier Theatre
|Medford
|Saturday, June 13, 2020
|TMUSA
|Leslie Odom Jr. with The Philadelphia Orchestra
|TD Pavilion at the Mann
|Philadelphia
|Thursday, July 23, 2020
|TMUSA
|MORBID: A TRUE CRIME PODCAST LIVE
|The Wilbur
|Boston
|Saturday, July 11, 2020
|TMUSA
|Rob Lowe: Stories I Only Tell My Friends LIVE
|Harrahs Ak-Chin Casino
|Maricopa
|Friday, May 22, 2020
|TMUSA
|Ronny Chieng: The Hope You Get Rich Tour
|The Wilbur
|Boston
|Saturday, September 19, 2020
|TMUSA
|Sibling Rivalry: The Tour Starring Bob & Monet
|Paramount Theatre
|Denver
|Friday, August 14, 2020
|TMUSA
|THE WLDLFE, Betcha
|Rough Trade NYC
|Brooklyn
|Tuesday, April 14, 2020
|AXS
|TIM MCGRAW: Here on Earth Tour
|Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
|Boise
|Friday, August 28, 2020
|EVNU
General On Sale
|Event
|Venue
|City
|Date
|Seller
|Loni Love
|Balboa Theatre
|San Diego
|Friday, June 26, 2020
|TMUSA
|Michelle Obama
|Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre
|Victoria
|Tuesday, March 31, 2020
|OTHER
|20/20
|The Roxy
|Los Angeles
|Saturday, April 18, 2020
|AXS
|Chris Distefano
|Neptune Theatre
|Seattle
|Saturday, October 10, 2020
|TMUSA
|Ferry Corsten Presents – What The F
|Hollywood Palladium
|Hollywood
|Saturday, August 15, 2020
|LIVN
|I_O
|Hollywood Palladium
|Hollywood
|Friday, June 19, 2020
|LIVN
|Emmanuel & Mijares
|Auditorio Nacional
|Ciudad de MÃ©xico
|Friday, April 24, 2020
|TMMEX
|MarÃa JosÃ©
|Auditorio Nacional
|Ciudad de MÃ©xico
|Saturday, April 25, 2020
|TMMEX
|Jason Manford – Like Me
|St Davids Hall
|Cardiff
|Saturday, February 6, 2021
|TMUK
|Tommy Emmanuel Plus Special Guest Jerry Douglas
|St Davids Hall
|Cardiff
|Tuesday, March 16, 2021
|TMUK
|Bauhaus
|Coca-Cola Roxy
|Atlanta
|Wednesday, September 23, 2020
|LIVN
|Electric Avenue – The 80s MTV Experience
|House of Blues Orlando
|Orlando
|Saturday, April 11, 2020
|LIVN
|Shadow of Doubt – A Tribute to Tom Petty
|House of Blues Cleveland presented by Cricket Wireless
|Cleveland
|Friday, April 3, 2020
|LIVN
|Straight On – A Heart Tribute
|House of Blues Cleveland presented by Cricket Wireless
|Cleveland
|Friday, April 17, 2020
|LIVN
|Sam Adams Brewhouse Add-On: Sugarland
|Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
|Gilford
|Sunday, July 19, 2020
|LIVN
|For KING & COUNTRY – Premium Seating
|Ozarks Amphitheater
|Camdenton
|Friday, July 24, 2020
|TMUSA
|Â¿Por quÃ© los hombres aman a las cabronas?
|Sames Auto Arena
|Laredo
|Friday, April 24, 2020
|TMUSA
|Jake Owen
|Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater
|Hinckley
|Thursday, August 13, 2020
|TMUSA
|Randy Houser
|Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater
|Hinckley
|Friday, August 14, 2020
|TMUSA
|Sawyer Brown
|Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater
|Hinckley
|Saturday, August 15, 2020
|TMUSA
|Josh Ward
|8 Seconds Saloon
|Indianapolis
|Friday, May 15, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Crown-Live!
|Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place
|Chicago
|Wednesday, April 22, 2020
|Chicago
|The Crown-Live!
|Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place
|Chicago
|Thursday, April 23, 2020
|Chicago
|The Crown-Live!
|Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place
|Chicago
|Friday, April 24, 2020
|Chicago
|The Crown-Live!
|Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place
|Chicago
|Saturday, April 25, 2020
|Chicago
|The Crown-Live!
|Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place
|Chicago
|Saturday, April 25, 2020
|Chicago
|The Crown-Live!
|Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place
|Chicago
|Sunday, April 26, 2020
|Chicago
|The Crown-Live!
|Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place
|Chicago
|Sunday, April 26, 2020
|Chicago
|The Crown-Live!
|Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place
|Chicago
|Tuesday, April 21, 2020
|Chicago
