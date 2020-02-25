John Fogerty, Michelle Obama Tickets Among Wednesday Onsales

John Fogerty concerts and Michelle Obama’s event in British Columbia are among tickets going on sale Wednesday. Fogerty will perform at the Las Vegas...

John Fogerty concerts and Michelle Obama’s event in British Columbia are among tickets going on sale Wednesday. Fogerty will perform at the Las Vegas Encore Theater at the end of the year, with four of those shows going on presale tomorrow. The Vegas run will wrap up Fogerty’s My 50 Year Trip tour. Obama will visit Victoria next month for a moderated conversation. The former First Lady has been holding speaking events around North America since the release of her memoir Becoming in 2018.

Several country stars are releasing tickets tomorrow as well. Luke Combs recently extended his What You See Is What You Get tour through the end of the year. Tickets to his San Francisco, Sunrise, Orlando and Grand Forks concerts will all be available on presale tomorrow. Jake Owen will perform at the Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater in August, with tickets on sale tomorrow. Randy Houser’ Hinckley show will also go on sale. Tickets to Eric Church’s Paso Robles show will go on presale, along with Tim McGraw’s shows in Boise and Austin.

Dua Lipa will perform in Liverpool as part of her Future Nostalgia tour, with tickets on presale tomorrow. Jimmy Buffett’s Chicago show will release presales as well, along with The Weeknd’s homecoming show in Toronto. EDM pioneers Kraftwerk announced a run of 3D shows over the summer, with six shows on presale tomorrow.

In comedy news, Steve Martin and Martin Short’s show together in Columbia will release presales Wednesday. Loni Love’s San Diego stand-up show will go on sale as well, along with Chris DiStefano’s Seattle performance. Jason Manford’s Like Me shows in Portsmouth, Newcastle and Blackburn will go on presale as well.

Additional tickets on sale Wednesday include The Crown Live! in Chicago, shows on Pet Shop Boys’ tour with New Order, and the Black Keys’ Austin concert. Check out our full breakdown of tickets on sale Wednesday below.

*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Presales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.

Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.

Tickets On Sale — Wednesday February 26, 2020

Event Venue City Date Seller Blondie Kaiser Permanente Arena Santa Cruz Friday, May 22, 2020 TMUSA Chris Young: Town Aint Big Enough World Tour 2020 Sunlight Supply Amphitheater Ridgefield Friday, June 12, 2020 TMUSA Christopher Cross Humphreys Concerts By the Bay San Diego Sunday, May 17, 2020 TMUSA Clannad – In A Lifetime – The Farewell Tour Palace Theatre Los Angeles Friday, September 4, 2020 TMUSA Counts 77 and special guest Sweet Home Alabama M Resort Spa Casino Henderson Saturday, June 13, 2020 TMUSA Dave Rubin: Dont Burn This Book Tour Palace of Fine Arts San Francisco Tuesday, May 19, 2020 TMUSA David Bisbal – Gira En Tus Planes 2020 The Wiltern Los Angeles Wednesday, November 4, 2020 LIVN Eric Church Mid-State Fair Paso Robles Sunday, July 26, 2020 EVNU JoJo The Regency Ballroom San Francisco Saturday, April 25, 2020 AXS JoJo – good to know tour The Observatory Santa Ana Tuesday, April 28, 2020 TMUSA Joe Bonamassa Vina Robles Amphitheatre Paso Robles Monday, August 3, 2020 TMUSA John Fogerty: My 50 Year Trip – FINAL SHOWS Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas Friday, November 6, 2020 TMUSA John Fogerty: My 50 Year Trip – FINAL SHOWS Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas Wednesday, November 11, 2020 TMUSA John Fogerty: My 50 Year Trip – FINAL SHOWS Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas Saturday, November 14, 2020 TMUSA John Fogerty: My 50 Year Trip – FINAL SHOWS Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas Friday, November 20, 2020 TMUSA Judas Priest Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Saturday, October 17, 2020 TMUSA Kraftwerk 3-D Moore Theatre Seattle Friday, June 19, 2020 TMUSA Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get Tour Chase Center SAN FRANCISCO Saturday, October 17, 2020 TMUSA Martina McBride Rio Vista Outdoor Amphitheater at Harrahs Laughlin Laughlin Saturday, June 13, 2020 TMUSA Pet Shop Boys & New Order – The Unity Tour Rogers Arena Vancouver Thursday, September 24, 2020 TMUSA Poison Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort Las Vegas Friday, September 4, 2020 TMUSA Sam Hunt: Southside Summer Tour 2020 FivePoint Amphitheatre Irvine Saturday, September 19, 2020 LIVN The White Buffalo The Belasco Los Angeles Friday, May 8, 2020 TMUSA Zoso – A Tribute to Led Zeppelin Ace of Spades Sacramento Saturday, June 27, 2020 LIVN ~The Menagerie~ With Diplo & more TBA The Midway San Francisco Saturday, June 13, 2020 AXS Sommore Access at Aliante Casino & Hotel North Las Vegas Saturday, June 13, 2020 TMUSA Zac Brown Band: Roar with the Lion Tour presented by Polaris Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View Sunday, October 25, 2020 LIVN Zac Brown Band: Roar with the Lions Tour presented by Polaris Banc of California Stadium Los Angeles Saturday, October 24, 2020 TMUSA Best Coast O2 Institute2 Birmingham Birmingham Wednesday, May 20, 2020 TMUK Dua Lipa M&S Bank Arena Liverpool Liverpool Friday, May 29, 2020 TMUK Derange O2 Academy2 Islington London Wednesday, May 20, 2020 TMUK Here Come The Boys Portsmouth Guildhall Portsmouth Tuesday, July 7, 2020 TMUK Jason Manford – Like Me Portsmouth Guildhall Portsmouth Thursday, April 29, 2021 TMUK Jason Manford – Like Me O2 City Hall, Newcastle Newcastle Upon Tyne Friday, February 19, 2021 TMUK Jason Manford – Like Me King Georges Hall Blackburn Saturday, May 15, 2021 TMUK Paul Weller King Georges Hall Blackburn Saturday, November 7, 2020 TMUK Paul Weller O2 City Hall, Newcastle Newcastle Upon Tyne Friday, November 13, 2020 TMUK Paul Weller O2 City Hall, Newcastle Newcastle Upon Tyne Saturday, November 14, 2020 TMUK The Millennium Tour 2020 The O2 London Saturday, May 30, 2020 AXS Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Buffalo Bisons PNC Field Moosic Friday, April 10, 2020 TMUSA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Buffalo Bisons PNC Field Moosic Saturday, April 11, 2020 TMUSA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Buffalo Bisons PNC Field Moosic Sunday, April 12, 2020 TMUSA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Buffalo Bisons PNC Field Moosic Tuesday, May 19, 2020 TMUSA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Buffalo Bisons PNC Field Moosic Wednesday, May 20, 2020 TMUSA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Buffalo Bisons PNC Field Moosic Tuesday, July 7, 2020 TMUSA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Buffalo Bisons PNC Field Moosic Wednesday, July 8, 2020 TMUSA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Buffalo Bisons PNC Field Moosic Thursday, July 9, 2020 TMUSA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Buffalo Bisons PNC Field Moosic Thursday, April 9, 2020 TMUSA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Charlotte Knights PNC Field Moosic Tuesday, May 5, 2020 TMUSA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Charlotte Knights PNC Field Moosic Wednesday, May 6, 2020 TMUSA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Columbus Clippers PNC Field Moosic Friday, May 8, 2020 TMUSA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Columbus Clippers PNC Field Moosic Saturday, May 9, 2020 TMUSA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Columbus Clippers PNC Field Moosic Sunday, May 10, 2020 TMUSA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Durham Bulls PNC Field Moosic Friday, August 21, 2020 TMUSA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Durham Bulls PNC Field Moosic Saturday, August 22, 2020 TMUSA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Durham Bulls PNC Field Moosic Sunday, August 23, 2020 TMUSA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Gwinnett Stripers PNC Field Moosic Tuesday, June 9, 2020 TMUSA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Gwinnett Stripers PNC Field Moosic Wednesday, June 10, 2020 TMUSA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Gwinnett Stripers PNC Field Moosic Thursday, June 11, 2020 TMUSA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Indianapolis Indians PNC Field Moosic Friday, July 24, 2020 TMUSA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Indianapolis Indians PNC Field Moosic Saturday, July 25, 2020 TMUSA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Indianapolis Indians PNC Field Moosic Sunday, July 26, 2020 TMUSA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs PNC Field Moosic Tuesday, April 14, 2020 TMUSA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs PNC Field Moosic Wednesday, April 15, 2020 TMUSA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs PNC Field Moosic Thursday, April 16, 2020 TMUSA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs PNC Field Moosic Friday, August 7, 2020 TMUSA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs PNC Field Moosic Saturday, August 8, 2020 TMUSA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs PNC Field Moosic Sunday, August 9, 2020 TMUSA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs PNC Field Moosic Thursday, September 3, 2020 TMUSA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs PNC Field Moosic Friday, September 4, 2020 TMUSA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs PNC Field Moosic Monday, April 13, 2020 TMUSA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Louisville Bats PNC Field Moosic Friday, June 12, 2020 TMUSA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Louisville Bats PNC Field Moosic Saturday, June 13, 2020 TMUSA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Louisville Bats PNC Field Moosic Sunday, June 14, 2020 TMUSA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Norfolk Tides PNC Field Moosic Monday, July 20, 2020 TMUSA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Norfolk Tides PNC Field Moosic Tuesday, July 21, 2020 TMUSA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Norfolk Tides PNC Field Moosic Wednesday, July 22, 2020 TMUSA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Norfolk Tides PNC Field Moosic Thursday, July 23, 2020 TMUSA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Pawtucket Red Sox PNC Field Moosic Sunday, July 5, 2020 TMUSA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Pawtucket Red Sox PNC Field Moosic Monday, July 6, 2020 TMUSA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Pawtucket Red Sox PNC Field Moosic Monday, August 3, 2020 TMUSA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Pawtucket Red Sox PNC Field Moosic Tuesday, August 4, 2020 TMUSA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Pawtucket Red Sox PNC Field Moosic Wednesday, August 5, 2020 TMUSA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Pawtucket Red Sox PNC Field Moosic Thursday, August 6, 2020 TMUSA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Pawtucket Red Sox PNC Field Moosic Saturday, July 4, 2020 TMUSA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Rochester Red Wings PNC Field Moosic Saturday, May 23, 2020 TMUSA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Rochester Red Wings PNC Field Moosic Sunday, May 24, 2020 TMUSA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Rochester Red Wings PNC Field Moosic Monday, May 25, 2020 TMUSA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Rochester Red Wings PNC Field Moosic Friday, June 26, 2020 TMUSA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Rochester Red Wings PNC Field Moosic Saturday, June 27, 2020 TMUSA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Rochester Red Wings PNC Field Moosic Sunday, June 28, 2020 TMUSA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Rochester Red Wings PNC Field Moosic Monday, August 31, 2020 TMUSA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Rochester Red Wings PNC Field Moosic Tuesday, September 1, 2020 TMUSA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Rochester Red Wings PNC Field Moosic Wednesday, September 2, 2020 TMUSA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Rochester Red Wings PNC Field Moosic Friday, May 22, 2020 TMUSA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Syracuse Mets PNC Field Moosic Saturday, April 25, 2020 TMUSA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Syracuse Mets PNC Field Moosic Sunday, April 26, 2020 TMUSA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Syracuse Mets PNC Field Moosic Friday, May 29, 2020 TMUSA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Syracuse Mets PNC Field Moosic Saturday, May 30, 2020 TMUSA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Syracuse Mets PNC Field Moosic Sunday, May 31, 2020 TMUSA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Syracuse Mets PNC Field Moosic Tuesday, June 23, 2020 TMUSA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Syracuse Mets PNC Field Moosic Wednesday, June 24, 2020 TMUSA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Syracuse Mets PNC Field Moosic Thursday, June 25, 2020 TMUSA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Syracuse Mets PNC Field Moosic Friday, April 24, 2020 TMUSA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Toledo Mud Hens PNC Field Moosic Tuesday, August 18, 2020 TMUSA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Toledo Mud Hens PNC Field Moosic Wednesday, August 19, 2020 TMUSA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Toledo Mud Hens PNC Field Moosic Thursday, August 20, 2020 TMUSA Sibling Rivalry The Tour : Starring Bob & Monet The Wilbur Boston Friday, August 28, 2020 TMUSA Armor For Sleep Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia Saturday, July 11, 2020 LIVN Armor For Sleep Paradise Rock Club presented by Citizens Bank Boston Saturday, June 20, 2020 TMUSA Armor for Sleep – What To Do When You Are Dead 15 Year Anniversary Tour Starland Ballroom Sayreville Friday, July 10, 2020 AXS Black Flag Starland Ballroom Sayreville Thursday, July 9, 2020 AXS CLANNAD – In A Lifetime – The Farwell Tour Gramercy Theatre New York Wednesday, September 23, 2020 LIVN Candice Guardinos Italian Bred New Jersey Performing Arts Center Newark Saturday, October 17, 2020 TMUSA Chris Young: Town Aint Big Enough World Tour 2020 Saratoga Performing Arts Center Saratoga Springs Friday, August 28, 2020 LIVN Christopher Cross 40th Anniversary Tour The Santander Performing Arts Center Reading Sunday, May 3, 2020 TMUSA Clannad – In A Lifetime – The Farewell Tour Gramercy Theatre New York Tuesday, September 22, 2020 LIVN Clannad – In A Lifetime – The Farewell Tour The Fillmore Detroit presented by Cricket Wireless Detroit Wednesday, September 16, 2020 LIVN Clannad – In A Lifetime – The Farewell Tour The Danforth Music Hall Toronto Thursday, October 15, 2020 TMUSA Clannad – In A Lifetime – The Farewell Tour Birchmere Alexandria Monday, September 28, 2020 TMUSA Crime Junkie Podcast Live The Fillmore Detroit presented by Cricket Wireless Detroit Thursday, April 9, 2020 TMUSA Crime Junkie Podcast Live Meridian Hall (formerly Sony Centre for the Performing Arts) Toronto Saturday, July 18, 2020 TMUSA Crime Junkie Podcast Live Taft Theatre Cincinnati Sunday, June 28, 2020 TMUSA Crime Junkie Podcast Live Township Auditorium Columbia Saturday, October 24, 2020 TMUSA Dave Rubin: Dont Burn This Book Tour Saint Andrews Hall Detroit Tuesday, May 12, 2020 LIVN EOB Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn Friday, June 5, 2020 AXS Five Senses Reeling Presents: Sibling Rivalry: The Tour Town Hall New York Tuesday, September 1, 2020 TMUSA Hot Pink Tour The Underground Charlotte Friday, April 3, 2020 LIVN Jamey Johnson Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte Thursday, May 7, 2020 LIVN Jon Dorenbos MGM Grand Detroit Event Center Detroit Saturday, July 18, 2020 TMUSA Josh Groban Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts Greensboro Friday, March 20, 2020 TMUSA Judas Priest Covelli Centre Youngstown Thursday, September 24, 2020 TMUSA Judas Priest: 50 Heavy Metal Years Fox Theatre Detroit Detroit Wednesday, September 23, 2020 TMUSA Kraftwerk The Met Philadelphia Philadelphia Thursday, July 30, 2020 LIVN Latrell James Brighton Music Hall presented by Citizens Bank Boston Friday, May 29, 2020 TMUSA Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get Tour BB&T Center Sunrise Friday, November 20, 2020 TMUSA Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get Tour Amway Center Orlando Saturday, November 21, 2020 TMUSA New Order & Pet Shop Boys – The Unity Tour Budweiser Stage Toronto Saturday, September 5, 2020 TMUSA OTW & SXM Bluegrass Junction Present The Dead South – Served Cold Tour The Fillmore Detroit presented by Cricket Wireless Detroit Thursday, October 1, 2020 LIVN Pet Shop Boys & New Order – The Unity Tour Madison Square Garden New York Saturday, September 12, 2020 TMUSA Pet Shop Boys & New Order -The Unity Tour Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion Boston Wednesday, September 9, 2020 LIVN Rising Appalachia The Cabot Beverly Thursday, July 9, 2020 TMUSA Scary Mommy Akron Civic Theatre Akron Saturday, May 16, 2020 TMUSA Scary Mommy Live Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts Raleigh Saturday, June 27, 2020 TMUSA Scary Mommy Live – The Mother Of All Comedy Shows Center Stage Theater Atlanta Saturday, May 23, 2020 TMUSA Shinedown The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor Windsor Friday, July 31, 2020 TMUSA Sibling Rivalry The Charleston Music Hall Charleston Thursday, September 10, 2020 TMUSA Sibling Rivalry : The Tour The Plaza Live Orlando Thursday, July 9, 2020 AXS Sibling Rivalry Ft. Bob the Drag Queen & Monet Exchange Franklin Music Hall Philadelphia Sunday, August 30, 2020 TMUSA Sibling Rivalry: The Tour Center Stage Theater Atlanta Wednesday, July 8, 2020 TMUSA Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes Blue Ocean Music Hall Salisbury Thursday, August 27, 2020 TMUSA Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes Blue Ocean Music Hall Salisbury Friday, August 28, 2020 TMUSA Steve Martin & Martin Short Township Auditorium Columbia Sunday, September 20, 2020 TMUSA The Business Brighton Music Hall presented by Citizens Bank Boston Friday, June 12, 2020 TMUSA The Midtown Men Bergen Performing Arts Center Englewood Wednesday, December 16, 2020 TMUSA The Spinners Golden Nugget Atlantic City Saturday, May 30, 2020 TMUSA The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver Scotiabank Arena Toronto Monday, June 29, 2020 TMUSA Vienna Boys Choir Bergen Performing Arts Center Englewood Thursday, December 10, 2020 TMUSA Wale & Jeremih The Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino Mashantucket Friday, May 8, 2020 TMUSA Welcome To Night Vale New Jersey Performing Arts Center Newark Sunday, September 27, 2020 TMUSA for KING & COUNTRY with Company – A Summer Tour The St. Augustine Amphitheatre St Augustine Sunday, July 12, 2020 TMUSA An Evening with Julio Iglesias – 50th Anniversary Tour The Chicago Theatre Chicago Tuesday, June 30, 2020 TMUSA Brian McKnight Horseshoe Casinos Bluesville Robinsonville Saturday, August 8, 2020 TMUSA Crime Junkie Podcast Live State Theatre Minneapolis Friday, August 21, 2020 TMUSA Crime Junkie Podcast Live Ryman Auditorium Nashville Saturday, May 30, 2020 TMUSA Crime Junkie Podcast Live Paramount Theatre Denver Saturday, September 26, 2020 TMUSA Dave Rubin: Dont Burn This Book Tour Aztec Theatre presented by Cricket Wireless San Antonio Tuesday, May 5, 2020 LIVN Dave Rubin: Dont Burn This Book Tour House of Blues Houston presented by Cricket Wireless Houston Monday, May 4, 2020 LIVN Hombres G – ResurrecciÃ³n Us Tour House of Blues Dallas presented by Cricket Wireless Dallas Friday, July 3, 2020 LIVN Hombres G – ResurrecciÃ³n Us Tour Aztec Theatre presented by Cricket Wireless San Antonio Wednesday, July 1, 2020 LIVN Jeff Dunham: Seriously Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City Friday, June 12, 2020 TMUSA Jimmy Buffett United Center Chicago Saturday, July 18, 2020 TMUSA Judas Priest Rosemont Theatre Rosemont Saturday, September 26, 2020 TMUSA Judas Priest: 50 Heavy Metal Years H-E-B Center at Cedar Park Cedar Park Monday, October 5, 2020 TMUSA Kraftwerk The Pageant St Louis Sunday, July 26, 2020 TMUSA Kraftwerk 3-D Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom Chicago Tuesday, July 21, 2020 TMUSA Kraftwerk 3-D Armory Minneapolis Wednesday, July 22, 2020 TMUSA Kraftwerk 3-D Ryman Auditorium Nashville Friday, July 24, 2020 TMUSA Luke Combs-What You See Is What You Get Tour Alerus Center Grand Forks Friday, October 2, 2020 TMUSA OTW & SXM Bluegrass Junction Present The Dead South – Served Cold Tour Mars Music Hall Huntsville Monday, September 21, 2020 TMUSA Sibling Rivalry The Lyric Theatre Birmingham Saturday, July 11, 2020 TMUSA Sibling Rivalry: The Tour The Pageant St Louis Saturday, August 22, 2020 TMUSA Sibling Rivalry: The Tour Charline McCombs Empire Theatre San Antonio Saturday, July 18, 2020 TMUSA Styx Ryman Auditorium Nashville Saturday, May 23, 2020 TMUSA TIM MCGRAW: Here on Earth Tour Germania Insurance Amphitheater Austin Thursday, August 6, 2020 TMUSA The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour Germania Insurance Amphitheater Austin Sunday, July 19, 2020 TMUSA The Electric Light Orchestra Experience River City Casino & Hotel St Louis Saturday, June 6, 2020 TMUSA The PlattersÂ® With The Marvelettes And The Classic Drifters Rialto Square Theatre Joliet Friday, May 29, 2020 TMUSA for KING & COUNTRY With Company | A Summer Tour Providence Medical Center Amphitheater Bonner Springs Thursday, July 2, 2020 TMUSA for KING & COUNTRY with Company I A Summer Tour Ozarks Amphitheater Camdenton Friday, July 24, 2020 TMUSA Brad Paisley Tour 2020 Pepsi Center Denver Friday, May 29, 2020 TMUSA Ezra Furman Webster Hall New York Thursday, October 22, 2020 TMUSA Fortune Feimster The Wilbur Boston Friday, May 8, 2020 TMUSA Gregory Porter Kings Theatre Brooklyn Saturday, October 3, 2020 TMUSA Judy Collins & Arlo Guthrie Chevalier Theatre Medford Saturday, June 13, 2020 TMUSA Leslie Odom Jr. with The Philadelphia Orchestra TD Pavilion at the Mann Philadelphia Thursday, July 23, 2020 TMUSA MORBID: A TRUE CRIME PODCAST LIVE The Wilbur Boston Saturday, July 11, 2020 TMUSA Rob Lowe: Stories I Only Tell My Friends LIVE Harrahs Ak-Chin Casino Maricopa Friday, May 22, 2020 TMUSA Ronny Chieng: The Hope You Get Rich Tour The Wilbur Boston Saturday, September 19, 2020 TMUSA Sibling Rivalry: The Tour Starring Bob & Monet Paramount Theatre Denver Friday, August 14, 2020 TMUSA THE WLDLFE, Betcha Rough Trade NYC Brooklyn Tuesday, April 14, 2020 AXS TIM MCGRAW: Here on Earth Tour Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater Boise Friday, August 28, 2020 EVNU

