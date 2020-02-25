John Fogerty, Michelle Obama Tickets Among Wednesday Onsales

LATEST
Onsales February 25, 2020

John Fogerty concerts and Michelle Obama’s event in British Columbia are among tickets going on sale Wednesday. Fogerty will perform at the Las Vegas Encore Theater at the end of the year, with four of those shows going on presale tomorrow. The Vegas run will wrap up Fogerty’s My 50 Year Trip tour. Obama will visit Victoria next month for a moderated conversation. The former First Lady has been holding speaking events around North America since the release of her memoir Becoming in 2018.

Several country stars are releasing tickets tomorrow as well. Luke Combs recently extended his What You See Is What You Get tour through the end of the year. Tickets to his San Francisco, Sunrise, Orlando and Grand Forks concerts will all be available on presale tomorrow. Jake Owen will perform at the Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater in August, with tickets on sale tomorrow. Randy Houser’ Hinckley show will also go on sale. Tickets to Eric Church’s Paso Robles show will go on presale, along with Tim McGraw’s shows in Boise and Austin. 

Dua Lipa will perform in Liverpool as part of her Future Nostalgia tour, with tickets on presale tomorrow. Jimmy Buffett’s Chicago show will release presales as well, along with The Weeknd’s homecoming show in Toronto. EDM pioneers Kraftwerk announced a run of 3D shows over the summer, with six shows on presale tomorrow. 

In comedy news, Steve Martin and Martin Short’s show together in Columbia will release presales Wednesday. Loni Love’s San Diego stand-up show will go on sale as well, along with Chris DiStefano’s Seattle performance. Jason Manford’s Like Me shows in Portsmouth, Newcastle and Blackburn will go on presale as well. 

Additional tickets on sale Wednesday include The Crown Live! in Chicago, shows on Pet Shop Boys’ tour with New Order, and the Black Keys’ Austin concert. Check out our full breakdown of tickets on sale Wednesday below.

*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Presales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.

Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.

Tickets On Sale — Wednesday February 26, 2020

Presale

EventVenueCityDateSeller
BlondieKaiser Permanente ArenaSanta CruzFriday, May 22, 2020TMUSA
Chris Young: Town Aint Big Enough World Tour 2020Sunlight Supply AmphitheaterRidgefieldFriday, June 12, 2020TMUSA
Christopher CrossHumphreys Concerts By the BaySan DiegoSunday, May 17, 2020TMUSA
Clannad – In A Lifetime – The Farewell TourPalace TheatreLos AngelesFriday, September 4, 2020TMUSA
Counts 77 and special guest Sweet Home AlabamaM Resort Spa CasinoHendersonSaturday, June 13, 2020TMUSA
Dave Rubin: Dont Burn This Book TourPalace of Fine ArtsSan FranciscoTuesday, May 19, 2020TMUSA
David Bisbal – Gira En Tus Planes 2020The WilternLos AngelesWednesday, November 4, 2020LIVN
Eric ChurchMid-State FairPaso RoblesSunday, July 26, 2020EVNU
JoJoThe Regency BallroomSan FranciscoSaturday, April 25, 2020AXS
JoJo – good to know tourThe ObservatorySanta AnaTuesday, April 28, 2020TMUSA
Joe BonamassaVina Robles AmphitheatrePaso RoblesMonday, August 3, 2020TMUSA
John Fogerty: My 50 Year Trip – FINAL SHOWSEncore Theater at WynnLas VegasFriday, November 6, 2020TMUSA
John Fogerty: My 50 Year Trip – FINAL SHOWSEncore Theater at WynnLas VegasWednesday, November 11, 2020TMUSA
John Fogerty: My 50 Year Trip – FINAL SHOWSEncore Theater at WynnLas VegasSaturday, November 14, 2020TMUSA
John Fogerty: My 50 Year Trip – FINAL SHOWSEncore Theater at WynnLas VegasFriday, November 20, 2020TMUSA
Judas PriestZappos Theater at Planet HollywoodLas VegasSaturday, October 17, 2020TMUSA
Kraftwerk 3-DMoore TheatreSeattleFriday, June 19, 2020TMUSA
Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get TourChase CenterSAN FRANCISCOSaturday, October 17, 2020TMUSA
Martina McBrideRio Vista Outdoor Amphitheater at Harrahs LaughlinLaughlinSaturday, June 13, 2020TMUSA
Pet Shop Boys & New Order – The Unity TourRogers ArenaVancouverThursday, September 24, 2020TMUSA
PoisonPearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino ResortLas VegasFriday, September 4, 2020TMUSA
Sam Hunt: Southside Summer Tour 2020FivePoint AmphitheatreIrvineSaturday, September 19, 2020LIVN
The White BuffaloThe BelascoLos AngelesFriday, May 8, 2020TMUSA
Zoso – A Tribute to Led ZeppelinAce of SpadesSacramentoSaturday, June 27, 2020LIVN
~The Menagerie~ With Diplo & more TBAThe MidwaySan FranciscoSaturday, June 13, 2020AXS
SommoreAccess at Aliante Casino & HotelNorth Las VegasSaturday, June 13, 2020TMUSA
Zac Brown Band: Roar with the Lion Tour presented by PolarisShoreline AmphitheatreMountain ViewSunday, October 25, 2020LIVN
Zac Brown Band: Roar with the Lions Tour presented by PolarisBanc of California StadiumLos AngelesSaturday, October 24, 2020TMUSA
Best CoastO2 Institute2 BirminghamBirminghamWednesday, May 20, 2020TMUK
Dua LipaM&S Bank Arena LiverpoolLiverpoolFriday, May 29, 2020TMUK
DerangeO2 Academy2 IslingtonLondonWednesday, May 20, 2020TMUK
Here Come The BoysPortsmouth GuildhallPortsmouthTuesday, July 7, 2020TMUK
Jason Manford – Like MePortsmouth GuildhallPortsmouthThursday, April 29, 2021TMUK
Jason Manford – Like MeO2 City Hall, NewcastleNewcastle Upon TyneFriday, February 19, 2021TMUK
Jason Manford – Like MeKing Georges HallBlackburnSaturday, May 15, 2021TMUK
Paul WellerKing Georges HallBlackburnSaturday, November 7, 2020TMUK
Paul WellerO2 City Hall, NewcastleNewcastle Upon TyneFriday, November 13, 2020TMUK
Paul WellerO2 City Hall, NewcastleNewcastle Upon TyneSaturday, November 14, 2020TMUK
The Millennium Tour 2020The O2LondonSaturday, May 30, 2020AXS
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Buffalo BisonsPNC FieldMoosicFriday, April 10, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Buffalo BisonsPNC FieldMoosicSaturday, April 11, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Buffalo BisonsPNC FieldMoosicSunday, April 12, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Buffalo BisonsPNC FieldMoosicTuesday, May 19, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Buffalo BisonsPNC FieldMoosicWednesday, May 20, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Buffalo BisonsPNC FieldMoosicTuesday, July 7, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Buffalo BisonsPNC FieldMoosicWednesday, July 8, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Buffalo BisonsPNC FieldMoosicThursday, July 9, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Buffalo BisonsPNC FieldMoosicThursday, April 9, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Charlotte KnightsPNC FieldMoosicTuesday, May 5, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Charlotte KnightsPNC FieldMoosicWednesday, May 6, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Columbus ClippersPNC FieldMoosicFriday, May 8, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Columbus ClippersPNC FieldMoosicSaturday, May 9, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Columbus ClippersPNC FieldMoosicSunday, May 10, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Durham BullsPNC FieldMoosicFriday, August 21, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Durham BullsPNC FieldMoosicSaturday, August 22, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Durham BullsPNC FieldMoosicSunday, August 23, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Gwinnett StripersPNC FieldMoosicTuesday, June 9, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Gwinnett StripersPNC FieldMoosicWednesday, June 10, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Gwinnett StripersPNC FieldMoosicThursday, June 11, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Indianapolis IndiansPNC FieldMoosicFriday, July 24, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Indianapolis IndiansPNC FieldMoosicSaturday, July 25, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Indianapolis IndiansPNC FieldMoosicSunday, July 26, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigsPNC FieldMoosicTuesday, April 14, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigsPNC FieldMoosicWednesday, April 15, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigsPNC FieldMoosicThursday, April 16, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigsPNC FieldMoosicFriday, August 7, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigsPNC FieldMoosicSaturday, August 8, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigsPNC FieldMoosicSunday, August 9, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigsPNC FieldMoosicThursday, September 3, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigsPNC FieldMoosicFriday, September 4, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigsPNC FieldMoosicMonday, April 13, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Louisville BatsPNC FieldMoosicFriday, June 12, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Louisville BatsPNC FieldMoosicSaturday, June 13, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Louisville BatsPNC FieldMoosicSunday, June 14, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Norfolk TidesPNC FieldMoosicMonday, July 20, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Norfolk TidesPNC FieldMoosicTuesday, July 21, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Norfolk TidesPNC FieldMoosicWednesday, July 22, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Norfolk TidesPNC FieldMoosicThursday, July 23, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Pawtucket Red SoxPNC FieldMoosicSunday, July 5, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Pawtucket Red SoxPNC FieldMoosicMonday, July 6, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Pawtucket Red SoxPNC FieldMoosicMonday, August 3, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Pawtucket Red SoxPNC FieldMoosicTuesday, August 4, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Pawtucket Red SoxPNC FieldMoosicWednesday, August 5, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Pawtucket Red SoxPNC FieldMoosicThursday, August 6, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Pawtucket Red SoxPNC FieldMoosicSaturday, July 4, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Rochester Red WingsPNC FieldMoosicSaturday, May 23, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Rochester Red WingsPNC FieldMoosicSunday, May 24, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Rochester Red WingsPNC FieldMoosicMonday, May 25, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Rochester Red WingsPNC FieldMoosicFriday, June 26, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Rochester Red WingsPNC FieldMoosicSaturday, June 27, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Rochester Red WingsPNC FieldMoosicSunday, June 28, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Rochester Red WingsPNC FieldMoosicMonday, August 31, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Rochester Red WingsPNC FieldMoosicTuesday, September 1, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Rochester Red WingsPNC FieldMoosicWednesday, September 2, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Rochester Red WingsPNC FieldMoosicFriday, May 22, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Syracuse MetsPNC FieldMoosicSaturday, April 25, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Syracuse MetsPNC FieldMoosicSunday, April 26, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Syracuse MetsPNC FieldMoosicFriday, May 29, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Syracuse MetsPNC FieldMoosicSaturday, May 30, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Syracuse MetsPNC FieldMoosicSunday, May 31, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Syracuse MetsPNC FieldMoosicTuesday, June 23, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Syracuse MetsPNC FieldMoosicWednesday, June 24, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Syracuse MetsPNC FieldMoosicThursday, June 25, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Syracuse MetsPNC FieldMoosicFriday, April 24, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Toledo Mud HensPNC FieldMoosicTuesday, August 18, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Toledo Mud HensPNC FieldMoosicWednesday, August 19, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Toledo Mud HensPNC FieldMoosicThursday, August 20, 2020TMUSA
Sibling Rivalry The Tour : Starring Bob & MonetThe WilburBostonFriday, August 28, 2020TMUSA
Armor For SleepTheatre of Living ArtsPhiladelphiaSaturday, July 11, 2020LIVN
Armor For SleepParadise Rock Club presented by Citizens BankBostonSaturday, June 20, 2020TMUSA
Armor for Sleep – What To Do When You Are Dead 15 Year Anniversary TourStarland BallroomSayrevilleFriday, July 10, 2020AXS
Black FlagStarland BallroomSayrevilleThursday, July 9, 2020AXS
CLANNAD – In A Lifetime – The Farwell TourGramercy TheatreNew YorkWednesday, September 23, 2020LIVN
Candice Guardinos Italian BredNew Jersey Performing Arts CenterNewarkSaturday, October 17, 2020TMUSA
Chris Young: Town Aint Big Enough World Tour 2020Saratoga Performing Arts CenterSaratoga SpringsFriday, August 28, 2020LIVN
Christopher Cross 40th Anniversary TourThe Santander Performing Arts CenterReadingSunday, May 3, 2020TMUSA
Clannad – In A Lifetime – The Farewell TourGramercy TheatreNew YorkTuesday, September 22, 2020LIVN
Clannad – In A Lifetime – The Farewell TourThe Fillmore Detroit presented by Cricket WirelessDetroitWednesday, September 16, 2020LIVN
Clannad – In A Lifetime – The Farewell TourThe Danforth Music HallTorontoThursday, October 15, 2020TMUSA
Clannad – In A Lifetime – The Farewell TourBirchmereAlexandriaMonday, September 28, 2020TMUSA
Crime Junkie Podcast LiveThe Fillmore Detroit presented by Cricket WirelessDetroitThursday, April 9, 2020TMUSA
Crime Junkie Podcast LiveMeridian Hall (formerly Sony Centre for the Performing Arts)TorontoSaturday, July 18, 2020TMUSA
Crime Junkie Podcast LiveTaft TheatreCincinnatiSunday, June 28, 2020TMUSA
Crime Junkie Podcast LiveTownship AuditoriumColumbiaSaturday, October 24, 2020TMUSA
Dave Rubin: Dont Burn This Book TourSaint Andrews HallDetroitTuesday, May 12, 2020LIVN
EOBBrooklyn SteelBrooklynFriday, June 5, 2020AXS
Five Senses Reeling Presents: Sibling Rivalry: The TourTown HallNew YorkTuesday, September 1, 2020TMUSA
Hot Pink TourThe UndergroundCharlotteFriday, April 3, 2020LIVN
Jamey JohnsonCharlotte Metro Credit Union AmphitheatreCharlotteThursday, May 7, 2020LIVN
Jon DorenbosMGM Grand Detroit Event CenterDetroitSaturday, July 18, 2020TMUSA
Josh GrobanSteven Tanger Center for the Performing ArtsGreensboroFriday, March 20, 2020TMUSA
Judas PriestCovelli CentreYoungstownThursday, September 24, 2020TMUSA
Judas Priest: 50 Heavy Metal YearsFox Theatre DetroitDetroitWednesday, September 23, 2020TMUSA
KraftwerkThe Met PhiladelphiaPhiladelphiaThursday, July 30, 2020LIVN
Latrell JamesBrighton Music Hall presented by Citizens BankBostonFriday, May 29, 2020TMUSA
Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get TourBB&T CenterSunriseFriday, November 20, 2020TMUSA
Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get TourAmway CenterOrlandoSaturday, November 21, 2020TMUSA
New Order & Pet Shop Boys – The Unity TourBudweiser StageTorontoSaturday, September 5, 2020TMUSA
OTW & SXM Bluegrass Junction Present The Dead South – Served Cold TourThe Fillmore Detroit presented by Cricket WirelessDetroitThursday, October 1, 2020LIVN
Pet Shop Boys & New Order – The Unity TourMadison Square GardenNew YorkSaturday, September 12, 2020TMUSA
Pet Shop Boys & New Order -The Unity TourRockland Trust Bank PavilionBostonWednesday, September 9, 2020LIVN
Rising AppalachiaThe CabotBeverlyThursday, July 9, 2020TMUSA
Scary MommyAkron Civic TheatreAkronSaturday, May 16, 2020TMUSA
Scary Mommy LiveDuke Energy Center for the Performing ArtsRaleighSaturday, June 27, 2020TMUSA
Scary Mommy Live – The Mother Of All Comedy ShowsCenter Stage TheaterAtlantaSaturday, May 23, 2020TMUSA
ShinedownThe Colosseum at Caesars WindsorWindsorFriday, July 31, 2020TMUSA
Sibling RivalryThe Charleston Music HallCharlestonThursday, September 10, 2020TMUSA
Sibling Rivalry : The TourThe Plaza LiveOrlandoThursday, July 9, 2020AXS
Sibling Rivalry Ft. Bob the Drag Queen & Monet ExchangeFranklin Music HallPhiladelphiaSunday, August 30, 2020TMUSA
Sibling Rivalry: The TourCenter Stage TheaterAtlantaWednesday, July 8, 2020TMUSA
Southside Johnny and the Asbury JukesBlue Ocean Music HallSalisburyThursday, August 27, 2020TMUSA
Southside Johnny and the Asbury JukesBlue Ocean Music HallSalisburyFriday, August 28, 2020TMUSA
Steve Martin & Martin ShortTownship AuditoriumColumbiaSunday, September 20, 2020TMUSA
The BusinessBrighton Music Hall presented by Citizens BankBostonFriday, June 12, 2020TMUSA
The Midtown MenBergen Performing Arts CenterEnglewoodWednesday, December 16, 2020TMUSA
The SpinnersGolden NuggetAtlantic CitySaturday, May 30, 2020TMUSA
The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don ToliverScotiabank ArenaTorontoMonday, June 29, 2020TMUSA
Vienna Boys ChoirBergen Performing Arts CenterEnglewoodThursday, December 10, 2020TMUSA
Wale & JeremihThe Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort CasinoMashantucketFriday, May 8, 2020TMUSA
Welcome To Night ValeNew Jersey Performing Arts CenterNewarkSunday, September 27, 2020TMUSA
for KING & COUNTRY with Company – A Summer TourThe St. Augustine AmphitheatreSt AugustineSunday, July 12, 2020TMUSA
An Evening with Julio Iglesias – 50th Anniversary TourThe Chicago TheatreChicagoTuesday, June 30, 2020TMUSA
Brian McKnightHorseshoe Casinos BluesvilleRobinsonvilleSaturday, August 8, 2020TMUSA
Crime Junkie Podcast LiveState TheatreMinneapolisFriday, August 21, 2020TMUSA
Crime Junkie Podcast LiveRyman AuditoriumNashvilleSaturday, May 30, 2020TMUSA
Crime Junkie Podcast LiveParamount TheatreDenverSaturday, September 26, 2020TMUSA
Dave Rubin: Dont Burn This Book TourAztec Theatre presented by Cricket WirelessSan AntonioTuesday, May 5, 2020LIVN
Dave Rubin: Dont Burn This Book TourHouse of Blues Houston presented by Cricket WirelessHoustonMonday, May 4, 2020LIVN
Hombres G – ResurrecciÃ³n Us TourHouse of Blues Dallas presented by Cricket WirelessDallasFriday, July 3, 2020LIVN
Hombres G – ResurrecciÃ³n Us TourAztec Theatre presented by Cricket WirelessSan AntonioWednesday, July 1, 2020LIVN
Jeff Dunham:  SeriouslyChesapeake Energy ArenaOklahoma CityFriday, June 12, 2020TMUSA
Jimmy BuffettUnited CenterChicagoSaturday, July 18, 2020TMUSA
Judas PriestRosemont TheatreRosemontSaturday, September 26, 2020TMUSA
Judas Priest: 50 Heavy Metal YearsH-E-B Center at Cedar ParkCedar ParkMonday, October 5, 2020TMUSA
KraftwerkThe PageantSt LouisSunday, July 26, 2020TMUSA
Kraftwerk 3-DByline Bank  Aragon BallroomChicagoTuesday, July 21, 2020TMUSA
Kraftwerk 3-DArmoryMinneapolisWednesday, July 22, 2020TMUSA
Kraftwerk 3-DRyman AuditoriumNashvilleFriday, July 24, 2020TMUSA
Luke Combs-What You See Is What You Get TourAlerus CenterGrand ForksFriday, October 2, 2020TMUSA
OTW & SXM Bluegrass Junction Present The Dead South – Served Cold TourMars Music HallHuntsvilleMonday, September 21, 2020TMUSA
Sibling RivalryThe Lyric TheatreBirminghamSaturday, July 11, 2020TMUSA
Sibling Rivalry: The TourThe PageantSt LouisSaturday, August 22, 2020TMUSA
Sibling Rivalry: The TourCharline McCombs Empire TheatreSan AntonioSaturday, July 18, 2020TMUSA
StyxRyman AuditoriumNashvilleSaturday, May 23, 2020TMUSA
TIM MCGRAW: Here on Earth TourGermania Insurance AmphitheaterAustinThursday, August 6, 2020TMUSA
The Black Keys – Lets Rock TourGermania Insurance AmphitheaterAustinSunday, July 19, 2020TMUSA
The Electric Light Orchestra ExperienceRiver City Casino & HotelSt LouisSaturday, June 6, 2020TMUSA
The PlattersÂ® With The Marvelettes And The Classic DriftersRialto Square TheatreJolietFriday, May 29, 2020TMUSA
for KING & COUNTRY With Company | A Summer TourProvidence Medical Center AmphitheaterBonner SpringsThursday, July 2, 2020TMUSA
for KING & COUNTRY with Company  I  A Summer TourOzarks AmphitheaterCamdentonFriday, July 24, 2020TMUSA
Brad Paisley Tour 2020Pepsi CenterDenverFriday, May 29, 2020TMUSA
Ezra FurmanWebster HallNew YorkThursday, October 22, 2020TMUSA
Fortune FeimsterThe WilburBostonFriday, May 8, 2020TMUSA
Gregory PorterKings TheatreBrooklynSaturday, October 3, 2020TMUSA
Judy Collins & Arlo GuthrieChevalier TheatreMedfordSaturday, June 13, 2020TMUSA
Leslie Odom Jr. with The Philadelphia OrchestraTD Pavilion at the MannPhiladelphiaThursday, July 23, 2020TMUSA
MORBID: A TRUE CRIME PODCAST LIVEThe WilburBostonSaturday, July 11, 2020TMUSA
Rob Lowe: Stories I Only Tell My Friends LIVEHarrahs Ak-Chin CasinoMaricopaFriday, May 22, 2020TMUSA
Ronny Chieng: The Hope You Get Rich TourThe WilburBostonSaturday, September 19, 2020TMUSA
Sibling Rivalry: The Tour Starring Bob & MonetParamount TheatreDenverFriday, August 14, 2020TMUSA
THE WLDLFE, BetchaRough Trade NYCBrooklynTuesday, April 14, 2020AXS
TIM MCGRAW: Here on Earth TourFord Idaho Center AmphitheaterBoiseFriday, August 28, 2020EVNU

General On Sale

EventVenueCityDateSeller
Loni LoveBalboa TheatreSan DiegoFriday, June 26, 2020TMUSA
Michelle ObamaSave-On-Foods Memorial CentreVictoriaTuesday, March 31, 2020OTHER
20/20The RoxyLos AngelesSaturday, April 18, 2020AXS
Chris DistefanoNeptune TheatreSeattleSaturday, October 10, 2020TMUSA
Ferry Corsten Presents – What The FHollywood PalladiumHollywoodSaturday, August 15, 2020LIVN
I_OHollywood PalladiumHollywoodFriday, June 19, 2020LIVN
Emmanuel & MijaresAuditorio NacionalCiudad de MÃ©xicoFriday, April 24, 2020TMMEX
MarÃ­a JosÃ©Auditorio NacionalCiudad de MÃ©xicoSaturday, April 25, 2020TMMEX
Jason Manford – Like MeSt Davids HallCardiffSaturday, February 6, 2021TMUK
Tommy Emmanuel Plus Special Guest Jerry DouglasSt Davids HallCardiffTuesday, March 16, 2021TMUK
BauhausCoca-Cola RoxyAtlantaWednesday, September 23, 2020LIVN
Electric Avenue – The 80s MTV ExperienceHouse of Blues OrlandoOrlandoSaturday, April 11, 2020LIVN
Shadow of Doubt – A Tribute to Tom PettyHouse of Blues Cleveland presented by Cricket WirelessClevelandFriday, April 3, 2020LIVN
Straight On – A Heart TributeHouse of Blues Cleveland presented by Cricket WirelessClevelandFriday, April 17, 2020LIVN
Sam Adams Brewhouse Add-On: SugarlandBank of New Hampshire PavilionGilfordSunday, July 19, 2020LIVN
For KING & COUNTRY – Premium SeatingOzarks AmphitheaterCamdentonFriday, July 24, 2020TMUSA
Â¿Por quÃ© los hombres aman a las cabronas?Sames Auto ArenaLaredoFriday, April 24, 2020TMUSA
Jake OwenGrand Casino Hinckley AmphitheaterHinckleyThursday, August 13, 2020TMUSA
Randy HouserGrand Casino Hinckley AmphitheaterHinckleyFriday, August 14, 2020TMUSA
Sawyer BrownGrand Casino Hinckley AmphitheaterHinckleySaturday, August 15, 2020TMUSA
Josh Ward8 Seconds SaloonIndianapolisFriday, May 15, 2020TMUSA
The Crown-Live!Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower PlaceChicagoWednesday, April 22, 2020Chicago
The Crown-Live!Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower PlaceChicagoThursday, April 23, 2020Chicago
The Crown-Live!Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower PlaceChicagoFriday, April 24, 2020Chicago
The Crown-Live!Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower PlaceChicagoSaturday, April 25, 2020Chicago
The Crown-Live!Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower PlaceChicagoSaturday, April 25, 2020Chicago
The Crown-Live!Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower PlaceChicagoSunday, April 26, 2020Chicago
The Crown-Live!Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower PlaceChicagoSunday, April 26, 2020Chicago
The Crown-Live!Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower PlaceChicagoTuesday, April 21, 2020Chicago
