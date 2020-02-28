The “Way Down We Go” Icelandic rock band Kaleo has announced their 40-date U.S. tour to support his new record. The Fight or Flight...

The “Way Down We Go” Icelandic rock band Kaleo has announced their 40-date U.S. tour to support his new record.

The Fight or Flight Tour kicks-off in Portland, Oregon on July 1, From there, they’ll head to Detroit, Denver, Louisville, Nashville, and Charlotte, hitting venues along the way like Orlando’s House of Blues, the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, Boston’s Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion, and The Fillmore in New Orleans before wrapping-up at The Warfield in San Francisco mid-October. Throughout the trek, they’ll be joined by Matt Maeson, Belle Mt., and Wilder Woods.

“Fight or flight speaks to our instinctual response to choices: to stay and fight or to flee,” Kaleo frontman JJ Julius Son said in a statement. ‘Throughout the process of making this new album while touring and recording abroad, learning new languages and incorporating sounds from the varying cities I visited, what was most remarkable was seeing first-hand how we are more alike than we are different.

“This idea to stay, stand our ground and fight for what we believe in keeps resurfacing, and I think as we finish this next record and begin the next chapter, we wanted the fans to know we’re not going anywhere. We’re here with them.”

The band’s third studio record is due later this year. The LP is the highly-anticipated release following 2016’s gold-certified A/B and will likely feature new singles “I Want More” and “Break My Baby.”

See Kaleo’s full list of upcoming tour dates below.

Visit Ticket Club to find tickets to see Kaleo on tour this year

Kaleo | Fight or Flight Tour 2020

July 1 — Portland, Oregon @ McMenamins Edgefield

July 2 — Seattle @ Marymoor Park

July 4 — Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

July 11 — Minneapolis @ Basilica Block Party

July 14 — Detroit @ The Fillmore

July 15 — Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

July 17 — Chicago @ Aragon Ballroom

July 19 — Kansas City, MO @Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

July 21 — Denver @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

July 24 — Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah’s Stir Cove

July 25 — St. Louis @ St. Louis Music Park

July 28 — Louisville, KY @ Palace Theatre

July 30 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater

Aug 1 — St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival

Aug 3 — Nashville @ Ascend Amphitheater

Aug 7 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

Aug 8 — Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug 11 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

Aug 12 — Miami @ The Fillmore

Sept 9 — Albany, NY @ Palace Theatre

Sept 12 — Boston @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

Sept 15 — Montreal @ Place Bell

Sept 16 — Toronto @ RBC Echo Beach

Sept 18 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

Sept 19 — New York @ Terminal 5

Sept 21 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

Sept 22 — Columbus, OH @ Express Live Indoor Pavilion

Sept 25 — Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion

Sept 26 — Indianapolis @ Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn

Sept 29 — Atlanta @ Coca-Cola Roxy

Oct 2 — New Orleans @ The Fillmore

Oct 3 — Houston @ Revention Music Center

Oct 5 — Irving @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Oct 6 — Austin @ Bass Concert Hall

Oct 9 — Phoenix @ The Van Buren

Oct 10 — Las Vegas @ House of Blues

Oct 13 — Los Angeles @ The Greek Theatre

Oct 16 — San Francisco @ The Warfield