Kaleo Reveal Tour Dates In Support Of Forthcoming LP
The “Way Down We Go” Icelandic rock band Kaleo has announced their 40-date U.S. tour to support his new record.
The Fight or Flight Tour kicks-off in Portland, Oregon on July 1, From there, they’ll head to Detroit, Denver, Louisville, Nashville, and Charlotte, hitting venues along the way like Orlando’s House of Blues, the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, Boston’s Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion, and The Fillmore in New Orleans before wrapping-up at The Warfield in San Francisco mid-October. Throughout the trek, they’ll be joined by Matt Maeson, Belle Mt., and Wilder Woods.
“Fight or flight speaks to our instinctual response to choices: to stay and fight or to flee,” Kaleo frontman JJ Julius Son said in a statement. ‘Throughout the process of making this new album while touring and recording abroad, learning new languages and incorporating sounds from the varying cities I visited, what was most remarkable was seeing first-hand how we are more alike than we are different.
“This idea to stay, stand our ground and fight for what we believe in keeps resurfacing, and I think as we finish this next record and begin the next chapter, we wanted the fans to know we’re not going anywhere. We’re here with them.”
The band’s third studio record is due later this year. The LP is the highly-anticipated release following 2016’s gold-certified A/B and will likely feature new singles “I Want More” and “Break My Baby.”
See Kaleo’s full list of upcoming tour dates below.
Kaleo | Fight or Flight Tour 2020
July 1 — Portland, Oregon @ McMenamins Edgefield
July 2 — Seattle @ Marymoor Park
July 4 — Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
July 11 — Minneapolis @ Basilica Block Party
July 14 — Detroit @ The Fillmore
July 15 — Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live
July 17 — Chicago @ Aragon Ballroom
July 19 — Kansas City, MO @Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
July 21 — Denver @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
July 24 — Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah’s Stir Cove
July 25 — St. Louis @ St. Louis Music Park
July 28 — Louisville, KY @ Palace Theatre
July 30 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater
Aug 1 — St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival
Aug 3 — Nashville @ Ascend Amphitheater
Aug 7 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
Aug 8 — Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug 11 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
Aug 12 — Miami @ The Fillmore
Sept 9 — Albany, NY @ Palace Theatre
Sept 12 — Boston @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
Sept 15 — Montreal @ Place Bell
Sept 16 — Toronto @ RBC Echo Beach
Sept 18 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
Sept 19 — New York @ Terminal 5
Sept 21 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
Sept 22 — Columbus, OH @ Express Live Indoor Pavilion
Sept 25 — Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion
Sept 26 — Indianapolis @ Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn
Sept 29 — Atlanta @ Coca-Cola Roxy
Oct 2 — New Orleans @ The Fillmore
Oct 3 — Houston @ Revention Music Center
Oct 5 — Irving @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Oct 6 — Austin @ Bass Concert Hall
Oct 9 — Phoenix @ The Van Buren
Oct 10 — Las Vegas @ House of Blues
Oct 13 — Los Angeles @ The Greek Theatre
Oct 16 — San Francisco @ The Warfield
