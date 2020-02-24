LA’s Friends & Lovers Festival Adds Second Day After Schedule Confusion

The upcoming Friends & Lovers Festival will now take place over two days this spring after questions surrounding the event’s lineup and schedule caused...

The upcoming Friends & Lovers Festival will now take place over two days this spring after questions surrounding the event’s lineup and schedule caused mass confusion last week. Friends & Lovers, the latest in a string of new music festivals to hit Los Angeles this year, will welcome headliners Lauryn Hill, Usher, Ludacris, Lil Jon and TLC to the Grounds at Dignity Health Sports Park on May 8 and 9.

The gig was originally slated to take place on May 9, however, fans quickly questioned the authenticity of the event. Online sleuths discovered that Megan Thee Stallion was double-booked to perform at Friends & Lovers as well as Washington D.C.’s Broccoli City Festival the same day. Confusion only grew when performers Lil Kim, Twista and Mase revealed on social media that they had either not been paid yet to perform the gig, or even knew about it. Many immediately compared Friends & Lovers to the infamous Fyre Festival and remained highly skeptical.

Promoter Goldenvoice hushed critics by insisting that the festival is in fact confirmed but added that “lineups are always subject to change.”

Friends & Lovers’ lineup will remain largely the same both days as all headliners are confirmed for two performances. In a slight shake-up, Akon, Doja Cat, Mya and Donell Jones will perform on May 8 only, while Megan Thee Stallion, Ginuwine, Monica and Next will appear in their place the following day. Other hip-hop/R&B giants featured on the lineup include Brandy, Summer Walker, Nelly, Sean Paul, Lil Kim, Jhene Aiko and T-Pain.

Resale sites now serve as the lone source for tickets, as both dates have already sold out.