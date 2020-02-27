Marlins Map Out 2020 Ticket Plans After Announcing Price Freeze

As part of an ongoing effort to drum up attendance figures, the Miami Marlins have unveiled a slew of new ticket packages to offer...

As part of an ongoing effort to drum up attendance figures, the Miami Marlins have unveiled a slew of new ticket packages to offer fans an optimal ballpark experience in 2020.

The new offers highlight affordability to both enter Marlins Park and enjoy its several amenities, flexible scheduling for busy fans, and promotional events catering to select demographics.

“Miami is a social town and baseball is the social sport. Therefore, we developed custom offers to align with the interests of our fans while also adding value to their Marlins Park experience,” said club CRO Adam Jones. “Our community has a wide array of interests, and we are committed to providing an affordable first-class entertainment experience to all.”

The first offering is dubbed Ticket+, which caters to groups and families looking to kick off their weekend with America’s pasttime. Ticket+ is being offered for every Friday home game in Miami and includes the price of entry as well as a food and beverage credit of either $5 of $10 that is accepted at any concession area. This plan starts at $13.50 per ticket but a minimum of three tickets must be purchased in every Ticket+ order.

A pair of $30 packages cater to wine and beer junkies. The Marlins will host a wine experience on five Fridays throughout the season: May 1, June 5, July 10, August 7 and September 11. On these dates, fans who purchase the $30 Food & Wine ticket plan will get to enjoy the game with a flight of premium wine that’s been paired with chef-curated food. The focus shifts to craft beer on select Saturday games held April 11, May 16, June 20, July 25, August 29 and September 26. A Beerfest package, also $30, will grant ticket holders access to the park along with a sample of local, domestic and international craft beers plus a souvenir mug.

It’s not only humans that reap the benefits of the Marlins next plan. Dogs are invited to the grounds as part of Bark at the Park, which will be recognized on five Sundays: May 3, June 7, July 12, August 9 and September 13. Tickets will run $15 for owners and $5 for their dogs, which will go towards local animal shelters.

Finally, the club is offering a Student Pass which is valid for all weekday games and cost registered students $5 per ticket if purchasing in advance or $8 on game day. The Marlins also announced the return of promotional days that offer free tickets to military and first responders, seniors ages 65 and up, and local K-12 students who achieve perfect school attendance in the third quarter.

The new ticket plans come shortly after the team announced a price freeze on all single-game tickets and reduced parking prices after experiencing record low attendance. Miami ranked last in the league for attendance during the 2019 season, earning an average of just 10,000 fans per home game.