New Order and Pet Shop Boys Claim No. 1 On Wednesday Best-Sellers

New Order and Pet Shop Boys took the top spot on Wednesday’s best-selling events, according to Ticket Club sales data. The two bands have both enjoyed successful careers since the ’80s, but this upcoming tour marks the first time they’ll hit the road together. Their Los Angeles show took the top spot, with their Chicago, Toronto and New York shows landing further down the top 20.

Monster Jam’s visit to Arlington came in at No. 2. Santana’s tour with Earth, Wind and Fire followed at No. 3 and 4. The Latin rock icon and soul pioneers are joining forces for a summer tour, with their Los Angeles and Chula Vista shows landing in the top five. Santana and Earth, Wind and Fire took a total of 10 spots on Wednesday’s best-sellers.

Rapper/singer Post Malone’s visit to Salt Lake City earned him a spot on the best-sellers. K-pop stars BTS also took three spots on the top 20 for their Pasadena, Chicago and Orlando shows on their Map of the Soul Tour.

Click on any of the links below to find tickets to the best-selling events, or visit ticketclub.com to search for any other upcoming events and find tickets with no service fees for members.

Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – February 26, 2020

1. New Order & Pet Shop Boys (October 2, 2020 @ Hollywood Bowl – Los Angeles, CA)

2. Monster Jam (February 29, 2020 @ AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX)

3. Santana & Earth, Wind and Fire (June 20, 2020 @ Banc of California Stadium – Los Angeles, CA)

4. Santana & Earth, Wind and Fire (June 19, 2020 @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre – Chula Vista, CA)

5. New Order & Pet Shop Boys (September 18, 2020 @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island – Chicago, IL)

6. Post Malone (March 21, 2020 @ Vivint Smart Home Arena – Salt Lake City, UT)

7. Santana & Earth, Wind and Fire (July 12, 2020 @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Milwaukee, WI)

8. Monster Jam (February 29, 2020 @ TIAA Bank Field – Jacksonville, FL)

9. Santana & Earth, Wind and Fire (June 24, 2020 @ Concord Pavilion – Concord, CA)

10. New Order & Pet Shop Boys (September 5, 2020 @ Budweiser Stage – Toronto, ON)

11. BTS – Bangtan Boys (May 3, 2020 @ Rose Bowl – Pasadena, CA)

12. Santana & Earth, Wind and Fire (August 26, 2020 @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood – Atlanta, GA)

13. Santana & Earth, Wind and Fire (June 27, 2020 @ Gorge Amphitheatre – Quincy, WA)

14. BTS – Bangtan Boys (June 5, 2020 @ Soldier Field Stadium – Chicago, IL)

15. Santana & Earth, Wind and Fire (August 6, 2020 @ DTE Energy Music Theatre – Clarkston, MI)

16. New Order & Pet Shop Boys (September 12, 2020 @ Madison Square Garden – New York, NY)

17. Santana & Earth, Wind and Fire (June 23, 2020 @ Shoreline Amphitheatre – Mountain View, CA)

18. Santana & Earth, Wind and Fire (July 1, 2020 @ Pepsi Center – Denver, CO)

19. Santana & Earth, Wind and Fire (August 23, 2020 @ Bethel Woods Center For The Arts – Bethel, NY)

20. BTS – Bangtan Boys (May 14, 2020 @ Camping World Stadium – Orlando, FL)