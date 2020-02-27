Tool, Luke Combs Tours Headline Tickets On Sale Friday

LATEST
Metal band Tool and country singer Luke Combs are among musicians with tours going on sale Friday. Tool’s spring dates will see them play in cities like St. Louis, Vancouver and Sacramento in support of their most recent album Fear Inoculum. The album is their first in 13 years and earned the metal musicians their fourth Grammy for the song “7empest.” Combs announced a new leg of dates on his What You See Is What You Get tour. The “Hurricane” singer will perform two shows in Chicago, Boston and New York along the way. 

The Black Keys’ summer tour will also release tickets tomorrow. The duo is touring in support of their first album in five years Let’s Rock. The Weeknd will also hit the road this summer for a massive 53-date tour. The R&B singer’s upcoming album After Hours will drop next month. George Strait’s South Bend show will go on presale tomorrow as well. 

Singer/rapper Doja Cat will hit the road in the spring for her Hot Pink tour, with tickets on sale tomorrow. Metal legends Judas Priest will celebrate their 50th anniversary with a fall tour, with tickets also available Friday. A memorial concert for Neil Peart will go on sale tomorrow. The Rush drummer passed away earlier this year, with a tribute concert in his hometown of St Catharines scheduled for May. 

Alanis Morissette will play a run of shows across the pond, with her Dublin, London and Manchester concerts going on sale Friday as well. Tickets to the Billboard Music Awards will also go on sale. John Fogerty will close out his 50-year celebration with nine shows in Las Vegas, with tickets up-for-grabs tomorrow as well. Additional shows on sale tomorrow include Santana’s tour with Earth, Wind and Fire, Joe Rogan’s Sacred Clown tour and the Sad Summer Festival featuring All Time Low and The Story So Far.

Tickets On Sale — Friday, February 28, 2020

Presale

Event NameVenueCityEvent dateLister
Against Me! + BaronessThe ObservatorySanta AnaSunday, May 17, 2020TMUSA
An Evening with They Might Be GiantsHouse of Blues Dallas presented by Cricket WirelessDallasFriday, October 23, 2020LIVN
BRIT FLOYD – World Tour 2020Greek TheatreLos AngelesSunday, June 21, 2020TMUSA
Bert Kreischer: The Berty Boy World TourTerry Fator Theatre at Mirage Hotel and CasinoLas VegasSaturday, July 25, 2020TMUSA
Bert Kreischer: The Berty Boy World TourTerry Fator Theatre at Mirage Hotel and CasinoLas VegasSunday, December 27, 2020TMUSA
CLANNAD – In A Lifetime – The Farwell TourFolly TheaterKansas CityWednesday, September 9, 2020TMUSA
Chicano BatmanShrine Expo HallLos AngelesFriday, May 29, 2020AXS
Colin JostThe MasonicSan FranciscoSaturday, June 27, 2020LIVN
David Bisbal – Gira En Tus Planes 2020House of Blues San Diego presented by Cricket WirelessSan DiegoSaturday, November 7, 2020LIVN
David Bisbal – Gira En Tus Planes 2020House of Blues Las Vegas presented by Cricket WirelessLas VegasTuesday, November 3, 2020LIVN
Dita Von Teese: GLAMONATRIXThe MagnoliaEl CajonWednesday, August 26, 2020LIVN
Dita Von Teese: GLAMONATRIXFox Performing Arts CenterRiversideThursday, August 6, 2020LIVN
Dita Von Teese: GLAMONATRIXParamount TheatreSeattleWednesday, August 12, 2020TMUSA
Dita Von Teese: GLAMONATRIXPalace of Fine ArtsSan FranciscoSunday, August 9, 2020TMUSA
FKA twigs – MagdaleneBalboa TheatreSan DiegoTuesday, April 21, 2020TMUSA
Gogol BordelloThe WilternLos AngelesSaturday, May 23, 2020LIVN
HEALTHFonda TheatreLos AngelesFriday, May 22, 2020AXS
Hombres G – Resurreccion Us TourHouse of Blues Las Vegas presented by Cricket WirelessLas VegasThursday, June 11, 2020LIVN
Iliza ShlesingerSACRAMENTO MEMORIAL AUDITORIUMSacramentoFriday, October 23, 2020TMUSA
Iliza Shlesinger: The Forever TourParamount TheatreSeattleSaturday, October 17, 2020TMUSA
Iliza Shlesinger: The Forever TourTerry Fator Theatre at Mirage Hotel and CasinoLas VegasFriday, July 3, 2020TMUSA
Iliza Shlesinger: The Forever TourTerry Fator Theatre at Mirage Hotel and CasinoLas VegasSaturday, July 4, 2020TMUSA
Jay LenoTerry Fator Theatre at Mirage Hotel and CasinoLas VegasSaturday, May 16, 2020TMUSA
John Fogerty: My 50 Year Trip – FINAL SHOWSEncore Theater at WynnLas VegasWednesday, November 4, 2020TMUSA
John Fogerty: My 50 Year Trip – FINAL SHOWSEncore Theater at WynnLas VegasSaturday, November 7, 2020TMUSA
John Fogerty: My 50 Year Trip – FINAL SHOWSEncore Theater at WynnLas VegasFriday, November 13, 2020TMUSA
John Fogerty: My 50 Year Trip – FINAL SHOWSEncore Theater at WynnLas VegasWednesday, November 18, 2020TMUSA
John Fogerty: My 50 Year Trip – FINAL SHOWSEncore Theater at WynnLas VegasSaturday, November 21, 2020TMUSA
Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get TourUnited CenterChicagoFriday, November 6, 2020TMUSA
Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get TourUnited CenterChicagoThursday, November 5, 2020TMUSA
ManÃ¡Mandalay Bay Events CenterLas VegasFriday, September 11, 2020AXS
ManÃ¡Mandalay Bay Events CenterLas VegasSaturday, September 12, 2020AXS
ManÃ¡Mandalay Bay Events CenterLas VegasMonday, September 14, 2020AXS
Morrissey: Viva Moz VegasThe Colosseum at Caesars PalaceLas VegasSaturday, June 27, 2020TMUSA
Morrissey: Viva Moz VegasThe Colosseum at Caesars PalaceLas VegasFriday, July 3, 2020TMUSA
NateWantsToBattleHouse of Blues San Diego presented by Cricket WirelessSan DiegoWednesday, July 8, 2020LIVN
PAW Patrol Live!: Race to the RescueStockton ArenaStocktonWednesday, May 13, 2020TMUSA
Pet Shop Boys & New Order – The Unity TourRogers ArenaVancouverThursday, September 24, 2020TMUSA
Pet Shop Boys & New Order – The Unity TourChase CenterSAN FRANCISCOWednesday, September 30, 2020TMUSA
Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings – Together AgainAvenir CentreMonctonTuesday, July 14, 2020TMUSA
Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 TourNorth Island Credit Union AmphitheatreChula VistaFriday, June 19, 2020LIVN
Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 TourShoreline AmphitheatreMountain ViewTuesday, June 23, 2020LIVN
Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 TourSunlight Supply AmphitheaterRidgefieldFriday, June 26, 2020TMUSA
Smokey RobinsonGreek TheatreLos AngelesSaturday, June 20, 2020TMUSA
Summer Block PartyShoreline AmphitheatreMountain ViewSaturday, June 20, 2020LIVN
Sunday Grand Tasting – ilani Wine & Food Festilani Cowlitz BallroomRidgefieldSunday, August 2, 2020TMUSA
ToolEnterprise CenterSt LouisSaturday, June 13, 2020TMUSA
ToolTacoma DomeTacomaFriday, May 29, 2020TMUSA
ToolRogers ArenaVancouverSunday, May 31, 2020TMUSA
ToolGolden 1 CenterSacramentoMonday, June 22, 2020TMUSA
ToolChase CenterSAN FRANCISCOTuesday, June 23, 2020TMUSA
Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 TourGorge AmphitheatreGeorgeSaturday, June 27, 2020LIVN
Clannad – In A Lifetime – The Farewell TourPalace of Fine ArtsSan FranciscoThursday, September 3, 2020TMUSA
Zac Brown Band: Roar with the Lion Tour presented by PolarisShoreline AmphitheatreMountain ViewSunday, October 25, 2020LIVN
Alanis MorissetteThe O2LondonMonday, September 28, 2020AXS
Jeff Waynes The War of The WorldsBournemouth International CentreBournemouthTuesday, April 6, 2021TMUK
Jeff Waynes The War of The WorldsBournemouth International CentreBournemouthWednesday, April 7, 2021TMUK
Jeff Waynes The War of The WorldsM&S Bank Arena LiverpoolLiverpoolWednesday, April 14, 2021TMUK
The Weeknd: The After Hours TourThe O2LondonMonday, October 12, 2020AXS
The Weeknd: The After Hours TourThe O2LondonTuesday, October 13, 2020AXS
New OrderThe O2LondonSaturday, October 10, 2020AXS
The Millennium Tour 2020The O2LondonSaturday, May 30, 2020AXS
Cage Warriorsindigo at The O2LondonSaturday, June 20, 2020AXS
#IMOMSOHARD: Moms Night Out Round 2New Jersey Performing Arts CenterNewarkSunday, May 31, 2020TMUSA
Air SupplyFOELLINGER THEATREFort WayneSunday, May 31, 2020TMUSA
AmericaTivoli TheatreChattanoogaThursday, July 23, 2020TMUSA
April Fools Comedy JamCapital One ArenaWashingtonSaturday, April 4, 2020TMUSA
Armor For SleepTheatre of Living ArtsPhiladelphiaSaturday, July 11, 2020LIVN
Brian CulbertsonWhitaker CenterHarrisburgThursday, April 2, 2020TMUSA
ChicagoHarrahs Cherokee Resort Event CenterCherokeeSaturday, May 2, 2020TMUSA
Christopher Cross 40th Anniversary TourThe Santander Performing Arts CenterReadingSunday, May 3, 2020TMUSA
Daughtry Acoustic TrioThe Modell LyricBaltimoreTuesday, May 5, 2020TMUSA
Dave ChappelleMohegan Sun ArenaUncasvilleSaturday, May 9, 2020TMUSA
Dave ChappelleMohegan Sun ArenaUncasvilleSaturday, May 9, 2020TMUSA
Dave Rubin: Dont Burn This Book Tour20 Monroe LiveGrand RapidsMonday, May 11, 2020LIVN
Dave Rubin: Dont Burn This Book TourSaint Andrews HallDetroitTuesday, May 12, 2020LIVN
Dave Rubin: Dont Burn This Book TourBogarts presented by Cricket WirelessCincinnatiThursday, May 7, 2020LIVN
Doja Cat – Hot Pink TourThe Fillmore Charlotte presented by Cricket WirelessCharlotteFriday, April 3, 2020LIVN
Doja Cat – Hot Pink TourBig Night LiveBostonTuesday, March 31, 2020TMUSA
George StraitNotre Dame StadiumSouth BendSaturday, August 15, 2020TMUSA
Gilberto Santa RosaOvens AuditoriumCharlotteSunday, June 14, 2020TMUSA
Hombres G – ResurrecciÃ³n Us TourHouse of Blues Boston presented by Cricket WirelessBostonFriday, July 17, 2020LIVN
Hombres G – ResurrecciÃ³n Us TourThe Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason TheaterMiami BeachSaturday, July 25, 2020LIVN
Iliza Shlesinger: The Forever TourThe Louisville Palace presented by Cricket WirelessLouisvilleFriday, November 6, 2020LIVN
Iliza Shlesinger: The Forever TourTaft TheatreCincinnatiFriday, November 20, 2020TMUSA
Iliza Shlesinger: The Forever TourOvens AuditoriumCharlotteFriday, November 13, 2020TMUSA
Iliza:  The Forever TourFallsview Casinos Entertainment CentreNiagara FallsFriday, July 31, 2020TMUSA
Jim Rome World TourSheas Performing Arts CenterBuffaloSaturday, April 11, 2020TMUSA
JoJo – good to know tourBogarts presented by Cricket WirelessCincinnatiFriday, May 22, 2020LIVN
Josh GrobanSteven Tanger Center for the Performing ArtsGreensboroFriday, March 20, 2020TMUSA
Justin HaywardThe Plaza LiveOrlandoSaturday, April 11, 2020AXS
Justin Hayward – NightsAmaturo Theater at Broward CenterFt LauderdaleFriday, April 10, 2020TMUSA
Lolita FloresThe Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason TheaterMiami BeachFriday, June 19, 2020LIVN
Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get TourPNC ArenaRaleighSaturday, September 19, 2020TMUSA
Maxwell With The Atlanta Symphony OrchestraAtlanta Symphony HallAtlantaFriday, October 2, 2020TMUSA
Motionless In White: The Black & Blue TourThe ParamountHuntingtonTuesday, May 12, 2020TMUSA
Ocean Alley – North America Tour 2020The FoundryPhiladelphiaThursday, July 9, 2020LIVN
Punch Line Presents Dave Rubin: Dont Burn This Book TourTheatre of Living ArtsPhiladelphiaWednesday, April 29, 2020LIVN
RUFUS WAINWRIGHT – Unfollow The Rules Tour 2020The ParamountHuntingtonSaturday, May 2, 2020TMUSA
Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings – Together AgainMeridian CentreSt CatharinesTuesday, July 21, 2020TMUSA
Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 TourSt. Josephs Health Amphitheater at LakeviewSyracuseWednesday, August 19, 2020LIVN
Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 TourCellairis Amphitheatre at LakewoodAtlantaWednesday, August 26, 2020LIVN
Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 TourJiffy Lube LiveBristowSaturday, August 22, 2020LIVN
Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 TourNorthwell Health at Jones Beach TheaterWantaghSaturday, August 15, 2020LIVN
Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 TourDTE Energy Music TheatreClarkstonThursday, August 6, 2020TMUSA
Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 TourBudweiser StageTorontoSunday, August 9, 2020TMUSA
Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 TourRiverbend Music CenterCincinnatiWednesday, July 8, 2020TMUSA
Scary MommyNYCB Theatre at WestburyWestburySaturday, June 20, 2020LIVN
Scary MommyAkron Civic TheatreAkronSaturday, May 16, 2020TMUSA
Scary Mommy LiveDuke Energy Center for the Performing ArtsRaleighSaturday, June 27, 2020TMUSA
Sibling RivalryThe Charleston Music HallCharlestonThursday, September 10, 2020TMUSA
Sofia NiÃ±o de Rivera – Lo VolverÃ­a a HacerGramercy TheatreNew YorkMonday, April 13, 2020LIVN
Stevenson University Fashion ShowRams Head Live!BaltimoreSaturday, May 2, 2020AXS
Sugarland: There Goes The Neighborhood Tour 2020Bank of New Hampshire PavilionGilfordSunday, July 19, 2020LIVN
Sugarland: There Goes The Neighborhood Tour 2020PNC Music PavilionCharlotteSaturday, August 1, 2020LIVN
Sugarland: There Goes The Neighborhood Tour 2020Budweiser StageTorontoThursday, June 4, 2020TMUSA
The Black Keys – Lets Rock TourBank of New Hampshire PavilionGilfordTuesday, August 25, 2020LIVN
The Black Keys – Lets Rock TourPNC Bank Arts CenterHolmdelSunday, August 23, 2020LIVN
The Black Keys – Lets Rock TourBB&T PavilionCamdenSaturday, August 22, 2020LIVN
The Black Keys – Lets Rock TourBlossom Music CenterCuyahoga FallsTuesday, August 11, 2020LIVN
The Black Keys – Lets Rock TourXFINITY TheatreHartfordWednesday, August 19, 2020LIVN
The Black Keys – Lets Rock TourNorthwell Health at Jones Beach TheaterWantaghWednesday, August 26, 2020LIVN
The Black Keys – Lets Rock TourCoastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut CreekRaleighSunday, August 30, 2020LIVN
The Weeknd with Special Guest Sabrina ClaudioAmericanAirlines ArenaMiamiSaturday, July 18, 2020TMUSA
The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don ToliverLittle Caesars ArenaDetroitSaturday, June 27, 2020TMUSA
The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don ToliverScotiabank ArenaTorontoTuesday, June 30, 2020TMUSA
The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don ToliverAmway CenterOrlandoTuesday, July 21, 2020TMUSA
Tim Hicks Wreck This Town World TourBudweiser GardensLondonThursday, May 21, 2020EVNU
Tinashe – Tour For YouBuckhead Theatre presented by Cricket WirelessAtlantaFriday, May 29, 2020LIVN
ToolJohn Paul Jones ArenaCharlottesvilleWednesday, April 22, 2020TMUSA
ToolMohegan Sun Arena at Casey PlazaWilkes-BarreFriday, May 1, 2020TMUSA
ToolHuntington CenterToledoMonday, May 4, 2020TMUSA
ToolVan Andel ArenaGrand RapidsTuesday, May 5, 2020TMUSA
ToolAmalie ArenaTampaSunday, April 19, 2020TMUSA
ToolAmericanAirlines ArenaMiamiThursday, April 16, 2020TMUSA
ToolRoyal Farms Arena (formerly Baltimore Arena)BaltimoreFriday, April 24, 2020TMUSA
ToolSpectrum CenterCharlotteTuesday, April 21, 2020TMUSA
ToolCentre VideotronQuÃ©becWednesday, April 29, 2020TMUSA
Wild RiversThe ShelterDetroitSaturday, June 20, 2020LIVN
Wine & Crime PodcastRams Head Live!BaltimoreTuesday, April 14, 2020AXS
XTU Presents – Sam Hunt: Southside Summer Tour 2020BB&T PavilionCamdenFriday, July 17, 2020LIVN
for KING & COUNTRY With Company | A Summer TourBB&T CenterSunriseSaturday, July 11, 2020TMUSA
Summerslam PPVTD GardenBostonSunday, August 23, 2020TMUSA
#IMOMSOHARD: Moms Night Out Round 2BJCC Concert HallBirminghamFriday, June 26, 2020TMUSA
#IMOMSOHARD: Moms Night Out Round 2Von Braun Center Concert HallHuntsvilleThursday, June 25, 2020TMUSA
ASKING ALEXANDRIA and FALLING IN REVERSE with WAGE WARHouse of Blues Chicago presented by Cricket WirelessChicagoFriday, May 29, 2020LIVN
Black Jacket SymphonyHouse of Blues Dallas presented by Cricket WirelessDallasSunday, October 18, 2020LIVN
Brooks & Dunn REBOOT 2020 TourThe Wharf AmphitheaterOrange BeachSaturday, May 30, 2020TMUSA
Cirque MaCeoH-E-B Center at Cedar ParkCedar ParkSaturday, April 18, 2020TMUSA
Colin JostThe Chicago TheatreChicagoSaturday, May 30, 2020TMUSA
Dave Rubin: Dont Burn This Book TourHouse of Blues Dallas presented by Cricket WirelessDallasSunday, May 3, 2020LIVN
Dave Rubin: Dont Burn This Book TourHouse of Blues Houston presented by Cricket WirelessHoustonMonday, May 4, 2020LIVN
Gogol BordelloThe SylveeMadisonMonday, May 11, 2020TMUSA
Gregory PorterThe Pabst TheatreRiverside TheatreSaturday, October 10, 2020OTHER
HELLYEAH: The Perseverence TourVooDoo at Harrahs Kansas CityKansas CityFriday, May 22, 2020TMUSA
Hombres G – Resurreccion Us TourHouse of Blues Houston presented by Cricket WirelessHoustonThursday, July 2, 2020LIVN
Hot Summer Jazz And Funk- Boney James & Average White BandThe Venue at Horseshoe CasinoHammondFriday, July 24, 2020TMUSA
Jeff Dunham: SeriouslyChesapeake Energy ArenaOklahoma CityFriday, June 12, 2020TMUSA
Jimmy BuffettUnited CenterChicagoSaturday, July 18, 2020TMUSA
Josh TurnerAmeristar Casino and HotelKansas CitySaturday, June 13, 2020TMUSA
KPOP NightHouse of Blues Houston presented by Cricket WirelessHoustonSaturday, April 18, 2020LIVN
KansasEffingham Performance CenterEffinghamFriday, October 2, 2020TMUSA
Maggie RogersThe Orpheum Theatre MemphisMemphisTuesday, April 21, 2020TMUSA
New Order & Pet Shop Boys – The Unity TourArmoryMinneapolisSunday, September 20, 2020TMUSA
Nick Cave & the Bad SeedsMiller High Life TheatreMilwaukeeFriday, September 18, 2020TMUSA
OTW & SXM Bluegrass Junction Present The Dead South – Served Cold TourHouse of Blues New Orleans presented by Cricket WirelessNew OrleansTuesday, September 22, 2020LIVN
OTW & SXM Bluegrass Junction Present The Dead South – Served Cold TourHouse of Blues Houston presented by Cricket WirelessHoustonThursday, September 24, 2020LIVN
OTW & SXM Bluegrass Junction Present The Dead South – Served Cold TourAztec Theatre presented by Cricket WirelessSan AntonioSaturday, September 26, 2020LIVN
Reel Big Fish & The AquabatsHouse of Blues Chicago presented by Cricket WirelessChicagoThursday, June 4, 2020LIVN
Reel Big Fish & The AquabatsHouse of Blues Dallas presented by Cricket WirelessDallasTuesday, June 9, 2020LIVN
Reel Big Fish & The AquabatsThe SylveeMadisonWednesday, June 3, 2020TMUSA
Robbie Williams Live in Las VegasEncore Theater at WynnLas VegasSaturday, July 4, 2020TMUSA
Robbie Williams Live in Las VegasEncore Theater at WynnLas VegasSunday, July 5, 2020TMUSA
Robbie Williams Live in Las VegasEncore Theater at WynnLas VegasWednesday, July 8, 2020TMUSA
Robbie Williams Live in Las VegasEncore Theater at WynnLas VegasFriday, July 10, 2020TMUSA
Robbie Williams Live in Las VegasEncore Theater at WynnLas VegasSaturday, July 11, 2020TMUSA
Robbie Williams Live in Las VegasEncore Theater at WynnLas VegasSunday, July 12, 2020TMUSA
Robbie Williams Live in Las VegasEncore Theater at WynnLas VegasWednesday, July 15, 2020TMUSA
Robbie Williams Live in Las VegasEncore Theater at WynnLas VegasFriday, July 3, 2020TMUSA
Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 TourDos Equis PavilionDallasFriday, July 3, 2020LIVN
Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 TourAmerican Family Insurance Amphitheater – Summerfest GroundsMilwaukeeSunday, July 12, 2020TMUSA
Sara EvansAmeristar Casino and HotelKansas CitySaturday, September 26, 2020TMUSA
Steve Miller BandThe Rose Music Center at The HeightsHuber HeightsTuesday, June 30, 2020TMUSA
Tay MoneyHouse of Blues Houston presented by Cricket WirelessHoustonTuesday, March 31, 2020LIVN
The Black Keys – Lets Rock TourDos Equis PavilionDallasFriday, July 17, 2020LIVN
The Black Keys – Lets Rock TourOak Mountain AmphitheatreBirminghamWednesday, September 2, 2020LIVN
The Black Keys – Lets Rock TourThe Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by HuntsmanWoodlandsSaturday, July 18, 2020LIVN
The Black Keys – Lets Rock TourGermania Insurance AmphitheaterAustinSunday, July 19, 2020TMUSA
The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don ToliverCHI Health Center OmahaOmahaSunday, August 23, 2020TMUSA
Tim HicksClub Regent Event CentreWinnipegFriday, September 18, 2020TMUSA
Tim Hicks Wreck This Town World TourCoors Event Centre (formerly known as OBrians Event Centre)SaskatoonSaturday, October 3, 2020TMUSA
ToolKohl CenterMadisonTuesday, June 9, 2020TMUSA
Whitey MorganHouse of Blues New Orleans presented by Cricket WirelessNew OrleansSaturday, May 9, 2020LIVN
lliza: The Forever TourThe Chicago TheatreChicagoSunday, November 21, 2021TMUSA
Adam SandlerMohegan Sun ArenaUncasvilleFriday, April 24, 2020TMUSA
Clannad – In A Lifetime – The Farewell TourGramercy TheatreNew YorkTuesday, September 22, 2020LIVN
Clannad – In A Lifetime – The Farewell TourThe Fillmore Detroit presented by Cricket WirelessDetroitWednesday, September 16, 2020LIVN
Clannad – In A Lifetime – The Farewell TourThÃ©Ã¢tre CoronaMontrealFriday, October 16, 2020TMUSA
Dita Von Teese: GLAMONATRIXParamount TheatreDenverTuesday, August 18, 2020TMUSA
Hombres GThe Plaza Theatre Performing Arts CenterEl PasoSaturday, July 11, 2020TMUSA
JoJo – good to know tourRialto Theatre-TucsonTucsonFriday, May 1, 2020TMUSA
Judas Priest: 50 Heavy Metal YearsPrudential CenterNewarkTuesday, September 15, 2020TMUSA
Lady Antebellum: Ocean Tour 2020Isleta AmphitheaterAlbuquerqueThursday, May 21, 2020LIVN
Nitty Gritty Dirt BandAvalon TheatreGrand JunctionThursday, October 15, 2020TMUSA
Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings – Together AgainRogers PlaceEdmontonThursday, July 9, 2020TMUSA
Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 TourPepsi CenterDenverWednesday, July 1, 2020TMUSA
Sibling Rivalry: The Tour Starring Bob & MonetParamount TheatreDenverFriday, August 14, 2020TMUSA
Steve Miller Band & Marty StuartRogers PlaceEdmontonSunday, August 30, 2020TMUSA
The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don ToliverVivint Smart Home ArenaSalt Lake CityWednesday, July 29, 2020TMUSA
Tim HicksRiver Cree Resort & CasinoEnochThursday, October 1, 2020TMUSA
Tim Hicks Wreck This Town World TourThe Palace Theatre (Formerly Flames Central)CalgaryFriday, October 2, 2020TMUSA
ToolBroadmoor World ArenaColorado SpringsFriday, June 19, 2020AXS
ToolRogers PlaceEdmontonTuesday, June 2, 2020TMUSA

General On Sale

Event NameVenueCityEvent dateLister
PAW Patrol Live!: Race to the RescueFox Performing Arts CenterRiversideMonday, May 11, 2020LIVN
Ladies Night OutParamount Theatre-OaklandOaklandSaturday, June 13, 2020TMUSA
JoJoThe ShowboxSeattleTuesday, April 21, 2020AXS
JoJoThe Regency BallroomSan FranciscoSaturday, April 25, 2020AXS
JoJoThe NovoLos AngelesMonday, April 27, 2020AXS
JoJo – good to know tourWonder BallroomPortlandWednesday, April 22, 2020ETIX
JoJo – good to know tourThe ObservatorySanta AnaTuesday, April 28, 2020TMUSA
Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get TourMechanics Bank ArenaBakersfieldSaturday, October 24, 2020AXS
Against Me! & BaronessThe Regency BallroomSan FranciscoFriday, May 15, 2020AXS
Boz ScaggsOrpheum TheatreLos AngelesWednesday, May 13, 2020TMUSA
Brian PosehnCobbs Comedy ClubSan FranciscoFriday, April 24, 2020LIVN
Brian PosehnCobbs Comedy ClubSan FranciscoFriday, April 24, 2020LIVN
Brian PosehnCobbs Comedy ClubSan FranciscoSaturday, April 25, 2020LIVN
Brian PosehnCobbs Comedy ClubSan FranciscoSaturday, April 25, 2020LIVN
Brian PosehnCobbs Comedy ClubSan FranciscoThursday, April 23, 2020LIVN
Chris Young: Town Aint Big Enough World Tour 2020Les Schwab AmphitheaterBendFriday, May 8, 2020OTHER,ETIX
DaughtryTulalip Resort CasinoTulalipFriday, April 24, 2020TMUSA
Dave Rubin: Dont Burn This Book TourHouse of Blues Anaheim presented by Cricket WirelessAnaheimMonday, May 18, 2020LIVN
Dave Rubin: Dont Burn This Book TourNeptune TheatreSeattleWednesday, May 20, 2020TMUSA
Doja Cat – Hot Pink TourThe Regency BallroomSan FranciscoWednesday, April 15, 2020AXS
Dustin LynchThe Fruit Yard AmphitheatreModestoSaturday, April 25, 2020TMUSA
GodfreyCobbs Comedy ClubSan FranciscoFriday, June 19, 2020LIVN
GodfreyCobbs Comedy ClubSan FranciscoFriday, June 19, 2020LIVN
GodfreyCobbs Comedy ClubSan FranciscoSaturday, June 20, 2020LIVN
GodfreyCobbs Comedy ClubSan FranciscoSaturday, June 20, 2020LIVN
GodfreyCobbs Comedy ClubSan FranciscoThursday, June 18, 2020LIVN
Grand Funk RailroadEdgewater E CenterLaughlinFriday, April 24, 2020TMUSA
Hombres G – Resurreccion Us TourNeptune TheatreSeattleSaturday, June 27, 2020TMUSA
Hombres G – ResurrecciÃ³n Us TourHouse of Blues Anaheim presented by Cricket WirelessAnaheimThursday, June 4, 2020LIVN
Hombres G – ResurrecciÃ³n Us TourHouse of Blues Anaheim presented by Cricket WirelessAnaheimFriday, June 5, 2020LIVN
Hombres G – ResurrecciÃ³n Us TourRiverside Municipal AuditoriumRiversideFriday, June 12, 2020LIVN
Hombres G – ResurrecciÃ³n Us TourThe MasonicSan FranciscoThursday, June 25, 2020LIVN
Hombres G – ResurrecciÃ³n Us TourAce of SpadesSacramentoFriday, June 26, 2020LIVN
Judas Priest: 50 Years Heavy MetalMicrosoft TheaterLos AngelesThursday, October 15, 2020AXS
Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get TourT-Mobile ArenaLas VegasFriday, October 23, 2020AXS
Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get TourMatthew Knight ArenaEugeneThursday, October 15, 2020TMUSA
The Hold SteadyLodge RoomHighland ParkThursday, September 10, 2020OTHER
The Hold SteadyLodge RoomHighland ParkFriday, September 11, 2020OTHER
The Hold SteadyLodge RoomHighland ParkSaturday, September 12, 2020OTHER
The Kenny Wayne Shepherd BandEdgewater E CenterLaughlinSaturday, April 25, 2020TMUSA
The WeekndPechanga Arena San DiegoSan DiegoSunday, August 9, 2020AXS
They Might Be GiantsThe WilternLos AngelesSaturday, October 10, 2020LIVN
They Might Be GiantsState TheatrePortlandFriday, September 4, 2020TMUSA
They Might Be GiantsAustin City Limits Live at The Moody TheaterAustinSunday, October 25, 2020TMUSA
They Might Be GiantsOgden TheatreDenverThursday, October 15, 2020AXS
Dita Von Teese: GLAMONATRIXPalace of Fine ArtsSan FranciscoSaturday, August 8, 2020TMUSA
Dita Von Teese: GLAMONATRIXPalace of Fine ArtsSan FranciscoMonday, August 10, 2020TMUSA
Sad Summer Festival presented by JourneysGasmonleyDallasTuesday, July 21, 2020EBRITE
Sad Summer Festival presented by JourneysThe Rave / Eagles ClubMilwaukeeSaturday, August 15, 2020ETIX
Sad Summer Festival presented by JourneysHuntington Bank PavilionChicagoWednesday, August 12, 2020LIVN
Sad Summer Festival presented by JourneysWhite Oak Music HallHoustonWednesday, July 22, 2020OTHER
Clannad – In A Lifetime – The Farewell TourFillmore MinneapolisMinneapolisSaturday, September 12, 2020LIVN
They Might Be GiantsHouse of Blues Dallas presented by Cricket WirelessDallasFriday, October 23, 2020LIVN
They Might Be GiantsAsbury LanesAsbury ParkWednesday, September 2, 2020AXS
AGAINST ME! + BARONESSRoseland TheatrePortlandWednesday, May 13, 2020ETIX
Against Me! & BaronessThe ShowboxSeattleMonday, May 11, 2020AXS
Chicano BatmanThe ShowboxSeattleFriday, May 15, 2020AXS
Chicano BatmanThe WarfieldSan FranciscoSaturday, May 30, 2020AXS
Chicano BatmanSOMA – MainstageSan DiegoFriday, May 22, 2020TWEB
Chris Young: Town Aint Big Enough World Tour 2020Sunlight Supply AmphitheaterRidgefieldFriday, June 12, 2020OTHER,TMUSA
Dave Rubin: Dont Burn This Book TourPalace of Fine ArtsSan FranciscoTuesday, May 19, 2020TMUSA
David Bisbal – Gira En Tus Planes 2020The WilternLos AngelesWednesday, November 4, 2020LIVN
Dita Von Teese: GLAMONATRIXOrpheum TheatreLos AngelesFriday, August 28, 2020TMUSA
Eric ChurchCalifornia Mid State FairPaso RoblesSunday, July 26, 2020EVNU
Eric ChurchMid-State FairPaso RoblesSunday, July 26, 2020EVNU
Fresh Coast Jazz FestivalThe Pabst TheatreMilwaukeeFriday, August 28, 2020OTHER
Fresh Coast Jazz FestivalThe Pabst TheatreMilwaukeeSaturday, August 29, 2020OTHER
Fresh Coast Jazz FestivalThe Pabst TheatreMilwaukeeSunday, August 30, 2020OTHER
Iliza Shlesinger: The Forever TourCarnegie Music HallOaklandThursday, November 19, 2020EBRITE
Iliza Shlesinger: The Forever TourArlene Schnitzer Concert HallPortlandFriday, October 16, 2020EVNU
Iliza Shlesinger: The Forever TourHult CenterEugeneThursday, October 15, 2020TCOM
Judas PriestZappos Theater at Planet HollywoodLas VegasSaturday, October 17, 2020TMUSA
Kraftwerk 3-DShrine AuditoriumLos AngelesWednesday, June 24, 2020AXS
Martina McBrideRio Vista Outdoor Amphitheater at Harrahs LaughlinLaughlinSaturday, June 13, 2020TMUSA
NCT 127 2nd Tour Neo City the Awards in San JoseSAP Center at San JoseSan JoseThursday, June 18, 2020TMUSA
NCT 127 2nd Tour Neo City the Awards in SeattleWAMU TheaterSeattleSunday, June 21, 2020TMUSA
PoisonPearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino ResortLas VegasFriday, September 4, 2020TMUSA
Puddles Pity PartyPalace of Fine ArtsSan FranciscoWednesday, May 27, 2020TMUSA
Rufus Wainwright – Unfollow The Rules TourThe FillmoreSan FranciscoFriday, May 8, 2020LIVN
Sibling RivalryNewmark TheatrePortlandWednesday, July 29, 2020EVNU
Taylor HawkinsNeptune TheatreSeattleFriday, May 1, 2020Foo Fighters
The Black Keys – Lets Rock TourGreek Theatre-U.C. BerkeleyBerkeleyFriday, July 10, 2020TMUSA
The Racon Tour: Huey Lewis & Joel Selvin in ConversationMarines Memorial TheatreSan FranciscoFriday, May 8, 2020TMUSA
Zoso – A Tribute to Led ZeppelinAce of SpadesSacramentoSaturday, June 27, 2020LIVN
~The Menagerie~ With Diplo & more TBAThe MidwaySan FranciscoSaturday, June 13, 2020AXS
Gerry CinnamonBrighton Music Hall presented by Citizens BankBostonTuesday, April 28, 2020TMUSA
ClannadThe Pabst TheatreMilwaukeeSunday, September 13, 2020OTHER
ToolDenny Sanford PREMIER CenterSioux FallsSunday, June 7, 2020OTHER,TMUSA
Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown TourPark TheaterLas VegasFriday, July 10, 2020TMUSA
THE WLDLFE, BetchaRough Trade NYCBrooklynTuesday, April 14, 2020AXS
April FoolishnessMicrosoft TheaterLos AngelesSaturday, April 4, 2020AXS
Bert Kreischer: The Berty Boy World TourTerry Fator Theatre at Mirage Hotel and CasinoLas VegasFriday, July 24, 2020TMUSA
Bert Kreischer: The Berty Boy World TourTerry Fator Theatre at Mirage Hotel and CasinoLas VegasSaturday, December 26, 2020TMUSA
Black FlagNeptune TheatreSeattleTuesday, August 18, 2020TMUSA
Brad Paisley Tour 2020North Island Credit Union AmphitheatreChula VistaSunday, May 17, 2020LIVN
Car Seat HeadrestThe WilternLos AngelesSaturday, July 18, 2020LIVN
Car Seat HeadrestCommodore BallroomVancouverFriday, July 10, 2020LIVN
Chippendalesilani Cowlitz BallroomRidgefieldSunday, May 10, 2020TMUSA
Colin JostMoore TheatreSeattleSunday, June 28, 2020TMUSA
David BisbalSan Jose CivicSan JoseFriday, November 6, 2020TMUSA
David BrombergNeptune TheatreSeattleFriday, May 29, 2020TMUSA
Duke DumontShrine Expo HallLos AngelesFriday, May 8, 2020AXS
Frankie Valli & The Four SeasonsSan Jose CivicSan JoseSunday, October 11, 2020TMUSA
Iliza Shlesinger: The Forever TourSan Diego Civic TheatreSan DiegoSaturday, October 3, 2020TMUSA
Iliza Shlesinger: The Forever TourParamount Theatre-OaklandOaklandSaturday, October 24, 2020TMUSA
JSTJRHollywood PalladiumHollywoodSaturday, April 25, 2020LIVN
JoJo – good to know tourHouse of Blues San Diego presented by Cricket WirelessSan DiegoThursday, April 30, 2020LIVN
Joe BonamassaVina Robles AmphitheatrePaso RoblesMonday, August 3, 2020TMUSA
Joe BonamassaGreek TheatreLos AngelesSaturday, August 1, 2020TMUSA
Joe BonamassaSan Diego Civic TheatreSan DiegoFriday, July 31, 2020TMUSA
Joe BonamassaSan Jose CivicSan JoseTuesday, August 4, 2020TMUSA
Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown TourThe ForumInglewoodSunday, November 1, 2020TMUSA
Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown TourSave Mart CenterFresnoFriday, December 4, 2020TMUSA
Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown TourGolden 1 CenterSacramentoSaturday, December 5, 2020TMUSA
John Fogerty: My 50 Year Trip – FINAL SHOWSEncore Theater at WynnLas VegasFriday, November 6, 2020TMUSA
John Fogerty: My 50 Year Trip – FINAL SHOWSEncore Theater at WynnLas VegasWednesday, November 11, 2020TMUSA
John Fogerty: My 50 Year Trip – FINAL SHOWSEncore Theater at WynnLas VegasSaturday, November 14, 2020TMUSA
John Fogerty: My 50 Year Trip – FINAL SHOWSEncore Theater at WynnLas VegasFriday, November 20, 2020TMUSA
Kathleen MadiganTerry Fator Theatre at Mirage Hotel and CasinoLas VegasSunday, September 6, 2020TMUSA
Kim GordonCommodore BallroomVancouverFriday, September 11, 2020LIVN
Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get TourChase CenterSAN FRANCISCOSaturday, October 17, 2020TMUSA
MatuteHollywood PalladiumHollywoodThursday, April 23, 2020LIVN
Mike EppsGrand Sierra Resort and CasinoRenoSaturday, May 16, 2020TMUSA
Miranda Lambertilani Cowlitz BallroomRidgefieldSunday, April 19, 2020TMUSA
Morrissey: Viva Moz VegasThe Colosseum at Caesars PalaceLas VegasFriday, June 26, 2020TMUSA
Morrissey: Viva Moz VegasThe Colosseum at Caesars PalaceLas VegasWednesday, July 1, 2020TMUSA
Morrissey: Viva Moz VegasThe Colosseum at Caesars PalaceLas VegasSaturday, July 4, 2020TMUSA
NCT 127 2ND TOUR NEO CITY THE AWARDS IN LOS ANGELESThe ForumInglewoodFriday, June 19, 2020TMUSA
New Order & Pet Shop Boys – The Unity TourGorge AmphitheatreGeorgeSaturday, September 26, 2020LIVN
New Order & Pet Shop Boys – The Unity TourHollywood BowlHollywoodFriday, October 2, 2020TMUSA
Norah JonesCal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSUSan DiegoWednesday, May 20, 2020TMUSA
Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings – Together AgainRogers ArenaVancouverTuesday, July 7, 2020TMUSA
Ronny Chieng: The Hope You Get Rich TourNeptune TheatreSeattleFriday, June 12, 2020TMUSA
Sam Hunt: Southside Summer Tour 2020FivePoint AmphitheatreIrvineSaturday, September 19, 2020LIVN
Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 TourConcord PavilionConcordWednesday, June 24, 2020LIVN
Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 TourBanc of California StadiumLos AngelesSaturday, June 20, 2020TMUSA
The Black Keys – Lets Rock TourFivePoint AmphitheatreIrvineSaturday, July 11, 2020LIVN
The Black Keys – Lets Rock TourNorth Island Credit Union AmphitheatreChula VistaSunday, July 12, 2020LIVN
The Black Keys – Lets Rock TourWhite River AmphitheatreAuburnTuesday, July 7, 2020LIVN
The Black Keys – Lets Rock TourSunlight Supply AmphitheaterRidgefieldWednesday, July 8, 2020TMUSA
The Ron Burgundy Podcast Live!Balboa TheatreSan DiegoTuesday, March 17, 2020TMUSA
The WeekndSTAPLES CenterLos AngelesFriday, August 14, 2020AXS
The WeekndSTAPLES CenterLos AngelesSaturday, August 15, 2020AXS
The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don ToliverHonda CenterAnaheimSaturday, August 8, 2020TMUSA
The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don ToliverTacoma DomeTacomaSaturday, August 1, 2020TMUSA
The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don ToliverModa CenterPortlandFriday, July 31, 2020TMUSA
The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don ToliverRogers ArenaVancouverThursday, June 11, 2020TMUSA
The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don ToliverSAP Center at San JoseSan JoseTuesday, August 4, 2020TMUSA
The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don ToliverGolden 1 CenterSacramentoThursday, August 6, 2020TMUSA
The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don ToliverOakland ArenaOaklandMonday, August 3, 2020TMUSA
The White BuffaloThe BelascoLos AngelesFriday, May 8, 2020TMUSA
They Might Be GiantsBowery BallroomNew YorkFriday, September 11, 2020EBRITE
They Might Be GiantsBowery BallroomNew YorkSaturday, September 12, 2020EBRITE
They Might Be GiantsHumphreys Concerts By the BaySan DiegoSunday, October 11, 2020TMUSA
They Might Be GiantsNeptune TheatreSeattleFriday, October 2, 2020TMUSA
They Might Be GiantsCommodore BallroomVancouverThursday, October 1, 2020TMUSA
They Might Be GiantsFox Theater – OaklandOaklandFriday, October 9, 2020TMUSA
Car Seat HeadrestCommodore BallroomVancouverThursday, July 9, 2020LIVN
Car Seat HeadrestParamount TheatreSeattleSaturday, July 11, 2020TMUSA
Norah JonesGreek TheatreLos AngelesFriday, May 22, 2020TMUSA
Dita Von Teese: GLAMONATRIXQueen Elizabeth TheatreVancouverFriday, August 14, 2020TMUSA
IntocableThe Pabst TheatreRiverside TheatreFriday, September 18, 2020OTHER
Nitty Gritty Dirt BandVetter Stone AmphitheaterMankatoSaturday, June 20, 2020TMUSA
Nitty Gritty Dirt BandSumTur AmphitheaterPapillionThursday, August 13, 2020TMUSA
They Might Be GiantsHouse of Blues Houston presented by Cricket WirelessHoustonSaturday, October 24, 2020LIVN
blink-182American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Summerfest GroundsMilwaukeeSunday, June 28, 2020TMUSA
Against Me! + BaronessThe ObservatorySanta AnaSunday, May 17, 2020TMUSA
An Evening with They Might Be GiantsHouse of Blues Dallas presented by Cricket WirelessDallasFriday, October 23, 2020LIVN
BRIT FLOYD – World Tour 2020Greek TheatreLos AngelesSunday, June 21, 2020TMUSA
Bert Kreischer: The Berty Boy World TourTerry Fator Theatre at Mirage Hotel and CasinoLas VegasSaturday, July 25, 2020TMUSA
Bert Kreischer: The Berty Boy World TourTerry Fator Theatre at Mirage Hotel and CasinoLas VegasSunday, December 27, 2020TMUSA
CLANNAD – In A Lifetime – The Farwell TourFolly TheaterKansas CityWednesday, September 9, 2020TMUSA
Chicano BatmanShrine Expo HallLos AngelesFriday, May 29, 2020AXS
Colin JostThe MasonicSan FranciscoSaturday, June 27, 2020LIVN
David Bisbal – Gira En Tus Planes 2020House of Blues San Diego presented by Cricket WirelessSan DiegoSaturday, November 7, 2020LIVN
David Bisbal – Gira En Tus Planes 2020House of Blues Las Vegas presented by Cricket WirelessLas VegasTuesday, November 3, 2020LIVN
Dita Von Teese: GLAMONATRIXThe MagnoliaEl CajonWednesday, August 26, 2020LIVN
Dita Von Teese: GLAMONATRIXFox Performing Arts CenterRiversideThursday, August 6, 2020LIVN
Dita Von Teese: GLAMONATRIXParamount TheatreSeattleWednesday, August 12, 2020TMUSA
Dita Von Teese: GLAMONATRIXPalace of Fine ArtsSan FranciscoSunday, August 9, 2020TMUSA
FKA twigs – MagdaleneBalboa TheatreSan DiegoTuesday, April 21, 2020TMUSA
Gogol BordelloThe WilternLos AngelesSaturday, May 23, 2020LIVN
HEALTHFonda TheatreLos AngelesFriday, May 22, 2020AXS
Hombres G – Resurreccion Us TourHouse of Blues Las Vegas presented by Cricket WirelessLas VegasThursday, June 11, 2020LIVN
Iliza ShlesingerSACRAMENTO MEMORIAL AUDITORIUMSacramentoFriday, October 23, 2020TMUSA
Iliza Shlesinger: The Forever TourParamount TheatreSeattleSaturday, October 17, 2020TMUSA
Iliza Shlesinger: The Forever TourTerry Fator Theatre at Mirage Hotel and CasinoLas VegasFriday, July 3, 2020TMUSA
Iliza Shlesinger: The Forever TourTerry Fator Theatre at Mirage Hotel and CasinoLas VegasSaturday, July 4, 2020TMUSA
Jay LenoTerry Fator Theatre at Mirage Hotel and CasinoLas VegasSaturday, May 16, 2020TMUSA
John Fogerty: My 50 Year Trip – FINAL SHOWSEncore Theater at WynnLas VegasWednesday, November 4, 2020TMUSA
John Fogerty: My 50 Year Trip – FINAL SHOWSEncore Theater at WynnLas VegasSaturday, November 7, 2020TMUSA
John Fogerty: My 50 Year Trip – FINAL SHOWSEncore Theater at WynnLas VegasFriday, November 13, 2020TMUSA
John Fogerty: My 50 Year Trip – FINAL SHOWSEncore Theater at WynnLas VegasWednesday, November 18, 2020TMUSA
John Fogerty: My 50 Year Trip – FINAL SHOWSEncore Theater at WynnLas VegasSaturday, November 21, 2020TMUSA
Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get TourUnited CenterChicagoFriday, November 6, 2020TMUSA
Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get TourUnited CenterChicagoThursday, November 5, 2020TMUSA
ManÃ¡Mandalay Bay Events CenterLas VegasFriday, September 11, 2020AXS
ManÃ¡Mandalay Bay Events CenterLas VegasSaturday, September 12, 2020AXS
ManÃ¡Mandalay Bay Events CenterLas VegasMonday, September 14, 2020AXS
Morrissey: Viva Moz VegasThe Colosseum at Caesars PalaceLas VegasSaturday, June 27, 2020TMUSA
Morrissey: Viva Moz VegasThe Colosseum at Caesars PalaceLas VegasFriday, July 3, 2020TMUSA
NateWantsToBattleHouse of Blues San Diego presented by Cricket WirelessSan DiegoWednesday, July 8, 2020LIVN
PAW Patrol Live!: Race to the RescueStockton ArenaStocktonWednesday, May 13, 2020TMUSA
Pet Shop Boys & New Order – The Unity TourRogers ArenaVancouverThursday, September 24, 2020TMUSA
Pet Shop Boys & New Order – The Unity TourChase CenterSAN FRANCISCOWednesday, September 30, 2020TMUSA
Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 TourNorth Island Credit Union AmphitheatreChula VistaFriday, June 19, 2020LIVN
Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 TourShoreline AmphitheatreMountain ViewTuesday, June 23, 2020LIVN
Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 TourSunlight Supply AmphitheaterRidgefieldFriday, June 26, 2020TMUSA
Smokey RobinsonGreek TheatreLos AngelesSaturday, June 20, 2020TMUSA
Summer Block PartyShoreline AmphitheatreMountain ViewSaturday, June 20, 2020LIVN
Sunday Grand Tasting – ilani Wine & Food Festilani Cowlitz BallroomRidgefieldSunday, August 2, 2020TMUSA
ToolEnterprise CenterSt LouisSaturday, June 13, 2020TMUSA
ToolTacoma DomeTacomaFriday, May 29, 2020TMUSA
ToolRogers ArenaVancouverSunday, May 31, 2020TMUSA
ToolGolden 1 CenterSacramentoMonday, June 22, 2020TMUSA
ToolChase CenterSAN FRANCISCOTuesday, June 23, 2020TMUSA
Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 TourGorge AmphitheatreGeorgeSaturday, June 27, 2020LIVN
Against Me! and BaronessThe NovoLos AngelesSaturday, May 16, 2020AXS
Alice Bag, BacchaeBeat KitchenChicagoWednesday, July 15, 2020TWEB
Armor for SleepSlimsSan FranciscoSunday, June 28, 2020AXS
Billboard Music AwardsMGM Grand Garden ArenaLas VegasWednesday, April 29, 2020AXS
Black CoffeeShrine Expo HallLos AngelesSaturday, May 9, 2020AXS
Car Seat HeadrestThe WarfieldSan FranciscoTuesday, July 14, 2020AXS
Clannad – In A Lifetime – The Farewell TourPabst TheaterMilwaukeeSunday, September 13, 2020OTHER
Colin JostLuther Burbank Center for the ArtsSanta RosaSaturday, June 20, 2020OTHER
Comedy Madness Presents: Mike QuuCobbs Comedy ClubSan FranciscoSunday, May 3, 2020LIVN
David Bromberg QuintetNeptune TheatreSeattleFriday, May 29, 2020TMUSA
Ed Oâ€™BrienThe Theatre at Ace HotelLos AngelesMonday, June 15, 2020AXS
Erica RhodesCobbs Comedy ClubSan FranciscoWednesday, April 29, 2020LIVN
FuzzGreat American Music HallSan FranciscoTuesday, May 26, 2020AXS
George LopezTerry Fator Theatre at Mirage Hotel and CasinoLas VegasFriday, September 4, 2020TMUSA
George LopezTerry Fator Theatre at Mirage Hotel and CasinoLas VegasSaturday, September 5, 2020TMUSA
George LopezTerry Fator Theatre at Mirage Hotel and CasinoLas VegasFriday, November 27, 2020TMUSA
George LopezTerry Fator Theatre at Mirage Hotel and CasinoLas VegasSaturday, November 28, 2020TMUSA
Hamilton LeithauserThe Theatre at Ace HotelLos AngelesWednesday, May 20, 2020AXS
Hellzapoppin Circus SideshowCrystal Bay Club Casino Crown RoomCrystal BayFriday, June 5, 2020TMUSA
Iliza: The Forever TourHult Center for the Performing ArtsEugeneThursday, October 15, 2020TCOM
Jim BreuerPotawatomi Hotel & Casino/Northern Lights Theater/Event CenterMilwaukeeSaturday, May 23, 2020TMUSA
Jim JefferiesTerry Fator Theatre at Mirage Hotel and CasinoLas VegasFriday, July 31, 2020TMUSA
Jim JefferiesTerry Fator Theatre at Mirage Hotel and CasinoLas VegasSaturday, August 1, 2020TMUSA
Jim JefferiesTerry Fator Theatre at Mirage Hotel and CasinoLas VegasFriday, November 20, 2020TMUSA
Jim JefferiesTerry Fator Theatre at Mirage Hotel and CasinoLas VegasSaturday, November 21, 2020TMUSA
Kim GordonThe ShowboxSeattleSaturday, September 12, 2020AXS
Kim GordonThe FillmoreSan FranciscoTuesday, September 15, 2020LIVN
King Buzzo featuring Trevor DunnColumbia City TheaterSeattleWednesday, July 1, 2020AXS
King Buzzo featuring Trevor DunnGreat American Music HallSan FranciscoSunday, July 5, 2020AXS
Lets Get It On: Tribute To Marvin GayeThe Railhead at Boulder Station Hotel & CasinoLas VegasSaturday, July 18, 2020TMUSA
ManaMandalay Bay Events CenterLas VegasFriday, September 11, 2020AXS
ManaMandalay Bay Events CenterLas VegasSaturday, September 12, 2020AXS
ManaMandalay Bay Events CenterLas VegasMonday, September 14, 2020AXS
NateWantsToBattleThe RoxyLos AngelesMonday, July 6, 2020AXS
Nilufer YanyaGreat American Music HallSan FranciscoTuesday, April 14, 2020AXS
Reno ExpressReno Events CenterRenoSaturday, March 28, 2020TMUSA
Reno ExpressReno Events CenterRenoSunday, April 12, 2020TMUSA
Reno ExpressReno Events CenterRenoSunday, May 3, 2020TMUSA
Reno ExpressReno Events CenterRenoSaturday, May 30, 2020TMUSA
Reno ExpressReno Events CenterRenoSunday, June 7, 2020TMUSA
Reno ExpressReno Events CenterRenoSaturday, March 21, 2020TMUSA
Sibling Rivalry: The TourShowbox SoDoSeattleFriday, July 31, 2020AXS
Stay Silly ComedyPunch Line Comedy Club – SacramentoSacramentoWednesday, April 29, 2020LIVN
Sunday Designated Driver – ilani Wine & Food Festilani Cowlitz BallroomRidgefieldSunday, August 2, 2020TMUSA
The BusinessThe RoxyLos AngelesThursday, May 28, 2020AXS
The Killer, Xibalba, Thought CrusadeBeat KitchenChicagoSunday, May 3, 2020TWEB
The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don ToliverPechanga Arena San DiegoSan DiegoSunday, August 9, 2020AXS
The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don ToliverSTAPLES CenterLos AngelesFriday, August 14, 2020AXS
The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don ToliverSTAPLES CenterLos AngelesSaturday, August 15, 2020AXS
ZZ-KCChrome Showroom at Santa Fe Station Hotel & CasinoLas VegasSaturday, May 2, 2020TMUSA
Sad Summer Festival presented by JourneysRawhide Event CenterChandlerSunday, July 19, 2020OTHER
Nitty Gritty Dirt BandAvalon TheatreGrand JunctionThursday, October 15, 2020TMUSA
Billy StringsMission BallroomDenverThursday, October 15, 2020AXS
Billy StringsMission BallroomDenverFriday, October 16, 2020AXS
THE WLDLFE & BetchaThe AbbeyOrlandoSaturday, April 18, 2020AXS
BADBADNOTGOOD x Freddie Gibbs & MadlibThe NovoLos AngelesWednesday, April 15, 2020AXS
Doja Cat – Hot Pink TourThe NovoLos AngelesTuesday, April 14, 2020AXS
Sad Summer Festival presented by JourneysCity National GroveAnaheimSaturday, July 18, 2020AXS
Clannad – In A Lifetime – The Farewell TourPalace TheatreLos AngelesFriday, September 4, 2020TMUSA
Counts 77 and special guest Sweet Home AlabamaM Resort Spa CasinoHendersonSaturday, June 13, 2020TMUSA
Roger Waters: This Is Not a DrillChase CenterSAN FRANCISCOSaturday, September 26, 2020TMUSA
SommoreAccess at Aliante Casino & HotelNorth Las VegasSaturday, June 13, 2020TMUSA
Zac Brown Band: Roar with the Lions Tour presented by PolarisNorth Island Credit Union AmphitheatreChula VistaFriday, October 23, 2020LIVN
Zac Brown Band: Roar with the Lions Tour presented by PolarisBanc of California StadiumLos AngelesSaturday, October 24, 2020TMUSA
Clannad – In A Lifetime – The Farewell TourPalace of Fine ArtsSan FranciscoThursday, September 3, 2020TMUSA
Zac Brown Band: Roar with the Lion Tour presented by PolarisShoreline AmphitheatreMountain ViewSunday, October 25, 2020LIVN
(Sandy) Alex GThe RoxyLos AngelesThursday, April 16, 2020AXS
Ali GatieThe Glass HousePomonaWednesday, April 15, 2020AXS
Code OrangeEl Rey TheatreLos AngelesThursday, April 16, 2020AXS
Epik HighThe RoxyLos AngelesThursday, April 9, 2020AXS
IDLESThe WarfieldSan FranciscoWednesday, April 8, 2020AXS
MIKAEl Rey TheatreLos AngelesWednesday, April 15, 2020AXS
SLANDERShrine Expo HallLos AngelesThursday, April 16, 2020AXS
The Long Run – Tribute to the EaglesCannery Hotel and CasinoLas VegasSaturday, June 27, 2020TMUSA
The Long Run – Tribute to the EaglesCannery Hotel and CasinoLas VegasSaturday, May 30, 2020TMUSA
Alanis Morissette3ArenaDublinThursday, October 1, 2020TMUK
Alanis MorissetteManchester ArenaManchesterSunday, October 4, 2020TMUK
The Weeknd: The After Hours TourManchester ArenaManchesterMonday, October 19, 2020TMUK
The Weeknd: The After Hours TourUtilita ArenaNewcastle Upon TyneThursday, October 15, 2020TMUK
Best CoastO2 Institute2 BirminghamBirminghamWednesday, May 20, 2020TMUK
Next From NashvilleO2 Institute2 BirminghamBirminghamTuesday, May 19, 2020TMUK
Next From Nashville:Blanco Brown/Danielle Bradbery/The Sisterhood BandO2 Shepherds Bush EmpireLondonWednesday, May 20, 2020TMUK
The Weeknd – VIPUtilita ArenaNewcastle Upon TyneThursday, October 15, 2020TMUK
The RevolutionO2 Shepherds Bush EmpireLondonSaturday, July 4, 2020TMUK
The RevolutionO2 Shepherds Bush EmpireLondonSunday, July 5, 2020TMUK
Dua Lipa: Future Nostalgia TourM&S Bank Arena LiverpoolLiverpoolFriday, May 29, 2020TMUK
MogwaiRoundhouseLondonWednesday, February 17, 2021TMUK
Oh WonderRock CityNottinghamThursday, December 3, 2020TMUK
Alanis MorissetteThe O2LondonMonday, September 28, 2020AXS
The Weeknd: The After Hours TourThe O2LondonMonday, October 12, 2020AXS
The Weeknd: The After Hours TourThe O2LondonTuesday, October 13, 2020AXS
Bryan Adams Performing the Album cuts Like a Knife In FullRoyal Albert HallLondonMonday, May 11, 2020TMUK
Bryan Adams Performing the Album into the Fire In FullRoyal Albert HallLondonTuesday, May 12, 2020TMUK
Bryan Adams performing the album Waking Up the Neighbours in fullRoyal Albert HallLondonWednesday, May 13, 2020TMUK
Daniel ODonnellSymphony HallBirminghamTuesday, October 13, 2020TMUK
Hamilton LeithauserSaint LukesGlasgowWednesday, June 3, 2020TWEB
L7Saint LukesGlasgowMonday, June 29, 2020TWEB
Next From NashvilleSaint LukesGlasgowMonday, May 18, 2020TMUK
The Weeknd: The After Hours TourThe O2LondonSunday, October 11, 2020AXS
New OrderThe O2LondonSaturday, October 10, 2020AXS
Elton JohnManchester ArenaManchesterSaturday, December 12, 2020TMUK
Definitely Mightbe 25th Anniv.O2 Academy2 IslingtonLondonSaturday, November 14, 2020Whats the Story
DerangeO2 Academy2 IslingtonLondonWednesday, May 20, 2020TMUK
FaersO2 Academy2 IslingtonLondonFriday, May 1, 2020TMUK
Here Come The BoysPortsmouth GuildhallPortsmouthTuesday, July 7, 2020TMUK
Here Come The BoysSymphony HallBirminghamSaturday, July 4, 2020TMUK
Here Come The BoysSymphony HallBirminghamSaturday, July 4, 2020TMUK
Here Come The BoysBournemouth International CentreBournemouthFriday, July 17, 2020TMUK
Jason ManfordThe Brighton CentreBrightonSaturday, October 2, 2021TMUK
Jason ManfordManchester ArenaManchesterSaturday, October 23, 2021TMUK
Jason Manford – Like MePortsmouth GuildhallPortsmouthThursday, April 29, 2021TMUK
Jason Manford – Like MeO2 City Hall, NewcastleNewcastle Upon TyneFriday, February 19, 2021TMUK
Jason Manford – Like MeKing Georges HallBlackburnSaturday, May 15, 2021TMUK
Jason Manford – Like MeUtilita ArenaNewcastle Upon TyneFriday, October 22, 2021TMUK
Jason Manford – Like Me – Hospitality ExperienceUtilita ArenaNewcastle Upon TyneFriday, October 22, 2021TMUK
Paul WellerKing Georges HallBlackburnSaturday, November 7, 2020TMUK
Paul WellerO2 City Hall, NewcastleNewcastle Upon TyneFriday, November 13, 2020TMUK
Paul WellerO2 City Hall, NewcastleNewcastle Upon TyneSaturday, November 14, 2020TMUK
THROBYN – A Club Night Dedicated to RobynO2 Academy2 IslingtonLondonFriday, April 17, 2020TMUK
LindisfarneO2 City Hall, NewcastleNewcastle Upon TyneFriday, December 18, 2020TMUK
LindisfarneO2 City Hall, NewcastleNewcastle Upon TyneSaturday, December 19, 2020TMUK
Nitin Sawhney – IMMIGRANTS TOUR 2020RoundhouseLondonSunday, November 29, 2020TMUK
The Millennium Tour 2020The O2LondonSaturday, May 30, 2020AXS
George ClintonRock CityNottinghamThursday, June 4, 2020TWEB
JojoRoundhouseLondonSunday, September 6, 2020TMUK
Paul WellerThe Brighton CentreBrightonSaturday, October 31, 2020TMUK
Cage Warriorsindigo at The O2LondonSaturday, June 20, 2020AXS
2020 IHSAA Girls Basketball State Finals pres. by Indiana FeverBankers Life FieldhouseIndianapolisSaturday, February 29, 2020TMUSA
2020 IHSAA Girls Basketball State Finals pres. by Indiana Fever – #1Bankers Life FieldhouseIndianapolisSaturday, February 29, 2020TMUSA
2020 IHSAA Girls Basketball State Finals pres. by Indiana Fever – #2Bankers Life FieldhouseIndianapolisSaturday, February 29, 2020TMUSA
As Everything Unfolds & I Cried WolfO2 Academy2 IslingtonLondonThursday, April 23, 2020TMUK
The Glorious SonsScotiabank CenterHalifaxFriday, July 31, 2020EVNU
Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown TourMadison Square GardenNew YorkSaturday, October 3, 2020TMUSA
Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown TourTD GardenBostonSaturday, October 10, 2020TMUSA
Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings – Together AgainAvenir CentreMonctonTuesday, July 14, 2020TMUSA
Fannie and Friends Presents SAINTED: A Trap Choir DJ PartyThe RitzRaleighFriday, May 8, 2020LIVN
My Fair LadyUihlein Hall Marcus CenterMilwaukeeWednesday, April 15, 2020Touring
My Fair LadyUihlein Hall Marcus CenterMilwaukeeThursday, April 16, 2020Touring
My Fair LadyUihlein Hall Marcus CenterMilwaukeeFriday, April 17, 2020Touring
My Fair LadyUihlein Hall Marcus CenterMilwaukeeSaturday, April 18, 2020Touring
My Fair LadyUihlein Hall Marcus CenterMilwaukeeSaturday, April 18, 2020Touring
My Fair LadyUihlein Hall Marcus CenterMilwaukeeSunday, April 19, 2020Touring
My Fair LadyUihlein Hall Marcus CenterMilwaukeeSunday, April 19, 2020Touring
My Fair LadyUihlein Hall Marcus CenterMilwaukeeTuesday, April 14, 2020Touring
ToolAmway CenterOrlandoFriday, April 17, 2020TMUSA
Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 TouriTHINK Financial AmphitheatreWest Palm BeachFriday, August 28, 2020LIVN
Abbey Road On The Island – 3 Day Ga VipTilles Center Concert HallBrookvilleFriday, September 4, 2020TMUSA
Armor For SleepBaltimore SoundstageBaltimoreThursday, June 18, 2020TMUSA
APMFF PRESENT All I Can Say The Story Of Shannon Hoon And Blind MelonParamount TheatreAsbury ParkSaturday, April 25, 2020TMUSA
APMFF Present Blind Melon And Tangiers Blues BandThe Stone PonyAsbury ParkSaturday, April 25, 2020TMUSA
Bruce CockburnNational Arts Centre / Centre national des ArtsOttawaSaturday, October 17, 2020TMUSA
Champions of MagicRochester Auditorium TheatreRochesterFriday, May 1, 2020TMUSA
JoJoVariety PlayhouseAtlantaSunday, May 10, 2020EBRITE
JoJoCollege Street Music HallNew HavenFriday, May 15, 2020EBRITE
JoJo – good to know tourCatâ€™s CradleCarrboroTuesday, May 12, 2020ETIX
Joan Jett & the BlackheartsHackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie CenterRed BankSunday, April 26, 2020TMUSA
Kenny Chesney: Chillaxification TourVeterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia BeachVirginia BeachWednesday, June 17, 2020LIVN
Kenny Chesney: Chillaxification TourBlossom Music CenterCuyahoga FallsThursday, May 28, 2020LIVN
Abbey Road On The Island – SUNDAY ONLYTilles Center Concert HallBrookvilleSunday, September 6, 2020TMUSA
Abbey Road on the Island – FRIDAY ONLYTilles Center Concert HallBrookvilleFriday, September 4, 2020TMUSA
Abbey Road on the Island – SATURDAY ONLYTilles Center Concert HallBrookvilleSaturday, September 5, 2020TMUSA
Tinashe – Tour For YouRevolution LiveFt LauderdaleWednesday, May 27, 2020TMUSA
Luke Bryan: Proud To Be Right Here 2020Charleston Coliseum & Convention CenterCharlestonThursday, October 22, 2020TMUSA
A Night For Neil – The Neil Peart Memorial Celebration 2020Meridian CentreSt CatharinesSaturday, May 16, 2020TMUSA
Ace FrehleyLawrenceburg Event CenterLawrenceburgSaturday, June 20, 2020TMUSA
Armor For SleepGramercy TheatreNew YorkFriday, June 19, 2020LIVN
Brad Paisley Tour 2020Ameris Bank AmphitheatreAlpharettaFriday, June 19, 2020OTHER,LIVN
Chris Young: Town Aint Big Enough World Tour 2020Sarasota Springs PACSarasota SpringsFriday, August 28, 2020OTHER,LIVN
Dave Rubin: Dont Burn This Book TourGramercy TheatreNew YorkTuesday, April 28, 2020LIVN
Dave Rubin: Dont Burn This Book TourTheatre of Living ArtsPhiladelphiaWednesday, April 29, 2020LIVN
Dave Rubin: Dont Burn This Book TourHouse of Blues Cleveland presented by Cricket WirelessClevelandFriday, May 8, 2020LIVN
Dave Rubin: Dont Burn This Book TourThe Fillmore Silver Spring presented by Cricket WirelessSilver SpringThursday, April 30, 2020LIVN
David Bisbal – Gira En Tus Planes 2020The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason TheaterMiami BeachSunday, October 11, 2020LIVN
David Bisbal – Gira En Tus Planes 2020The Fillmore Silver Spring presented by Cricket WirelessSilver SpringWednesday, October 14, 2020LIVN
David Bisbal – Gira En Tus Planes 2020House of Blues OrlandoOrlandoSaturday, October 10, 2020LIVN
Doja Cat – Hot Pink TourBrooklyn SteelBrooklynWednesday, April 1, 2020AXS
Doja Cat – Hot Pink TourMajsetic TheatreDetroitThursday, March 26, 2020AXS
Doja Cat – Hot Pink TourThe Fillmore Philadelphia presented by Cricket WirelessPhiladelphiaMonday, March 30, 2020LIVN
Doja Cat – Hot Pink TourTabernacle presented by Cricket WirelessAtlantaMonday, April 6, 2020LIVN
Doja Cat – Hot Pink TourPhoenix Concert HallTorontoFriday, March 27, 2020TWEB
Gary OwenHarrahs Resort Atlantic CityAtlantic CityFriday, May 8, 2020TMUSA
Grunge-A-Palooza: The Mosh PitGramercy TheatreNew YorkFriday, June 26, 2020all of grunges Heavy songs
High TimeBrooklyn BowlBrooklynSunday, April 26, 2020TWEB
Hombres G – Resurreccion Us TourThe Fillmore Charlotte presented by Cricket WirelessCharlotteThursday, July 23, 2020LIVN
Hombres G – ResurrecciÃ³n Us TourHouse of Blues OrlandoOrlandoFriday, July 24, 2020LIVN
Jamey Johnson with Whiskey MyersJD LegendsFranklinSunday, August 2, 2020EBRITE
Jamey Johnson with Whiskey MyersIndian Ranch AmphitheatreWebsterSunday, August 2, 2020ETIX
Jamey Johnson with Whiskey MyersBlue Gate PACShipshewanaThursday, September 3, 2020OTHER
Jim BreuerThe ParamountHuntingtonFriday, June 12, 2020TMUSA
Judas PriestThe Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort CasinoMashantucketSaturday, September 12, 2020TMUSA
Judas Priest: 50 Heavy Metal YearsPNC Music PavilionCharlotteThursday, September 17, 2020LIVN
Judas Priest: 50 Heavy Metal YearsTD Pavilion at the MannPhiladelphiaMonday, September 14, 2020TMUSA
Judas Priest: 50 Heavy Metal YearsThe Theater at MGM National HarborNational HarborWednesday, September 9, 2020TMUSA
Kev AdamsGramercy TheatreNew YorkTuesday, June 9, 2020LIVN
Lady Antebellum: Ocean Tour 2020Darlings Waterfront PavilionBangorFriday, June 19, 2020TMUSA
Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get TourTD GardenBostonFriday, December 4, 2020TMUSA
Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get TourTD GardenBostonThursday, December 3, 2020TMUSA
Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get TourVyStar Veterans ArenaJacksonvilleThursday, November 19, 2020TMUSA
Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get TourPNC ArenaRaleighFriday, September 18, 2020TMUSA
Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get TourMadison Square GardenNew YorkMonday, November 30, 2020TMUSA
Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get TourMadison Square GardenNew YorkTuesday, December 1, 2020TMUSA
Presley, Perkins, Lewis & CashHarrahs Resort Atlantic CityAtlantic CitySaturday, May 9, 2020TMUSA
Ringo StarrState TheatreEastonSaturday, June 6, 2020OTHER
Sam Hunt: Southside Summer Tour 2020BB&T PavilionCamdenFriday, July 17, 2020LIVN
Sinatra With Matt DuskThe Studio (Formerly The Studio at Hamilton Place)HamiltonFriday, October 16, 2020TMUSA
The Black Keys – Lets Rock TourVeterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia BeachVirginia BeachSaturday, August 29, 2020LIVN
The Black Keys – Lets Rock TourRuoff Music CenterNoblesvilleFriday, July 24, 2020LIVN
The Black Keys – Lets Rock TouriTHINK Financial AmphitheatreWest Palm BeachSaturday, September 5, 2020LIVN
The Hold SteadyTerminal WestAtlantaSaturday, June 6, 2020OTHER
The Hold SteadyHorseshoe TavernTorontoThursday, September 17, 2020OTHER
The Hold SteadyHorseshoe TavernTorontoFriday, September 18, 2020OTHER
The Hold SteadyHorseshoe TavernTorontoSunday, September 20, 2020OTHER
WMZQ Fest starring Brooks & Dunn REBOOT 2020 TourJiffy Lube LiveBristowSaturday, May 23, 2020LIVN
WWE: MONDAY NIGHT RAWColonial Life ArenaColumbiaMonday, April 20, 2020TMUSA
WeezerThe Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort CasinoMashantucketFriday, August 28, 2020TMUSA
for KING & COUNTRY With Company | A Summer TourThe Arena at Southeastern KY Agricultural and Expo ComplexCorbinSaturday, August 8, 2020TMUSA
for KING & COUNTRY With Company | A Summer TourVolvo Car StadiumCharlestonFriday, July 10, 2020TMUSA
for KING & COUNTRY With Company | A Summer TourRed Hat AmphitheaterRaleighThursday, July 9, 2020TMUSA
The Black Keys – Lets Rock TourDarien Lake AmphitheaterDarien CenterFriday, August 14, 2020LIVN
The Black Keys – Lets Rock TourBudweiser StageTorontoWednesday, August 12, 2020TMUSA
David Bisbal – Gira En Tus Planes 2020Buckhead Theatre presented by Cricket WirelessAtlantaTuesday, October 13, 2020LIVN
Menopause The MusicalFirstOntario Concert Hall (Formerly Hamilton Place)HamiltonFriday, May 29, 2020TMUSA
They Might Be GiantsRams Head Live!BaltimoreThursday, September 10, 2020AXS
Ocean AlleyMusic Hall of WilliamsburgBrooklynFriday, July 10, 2020AXS
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Buffalo BisonsPNC FieldMoosicFriday, April 10, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Buffalo BisonsPNC FieldMoosicSaturday, April 11, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Buffalo BisonsPNC FieldMoosicSunday, April 12, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Buffalo BisonsPNC FieldMoosicTuesday, May 19, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Buffalo BisonsPNC FieldMoosicWednesday, May 20, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Buffalo BisonsPNC FieldMoosicTuesday, July 7, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Buffalo BisonsPNC FieldMoosicWednesday, July 8, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Buffalo BisonsPNC FieldMoosicThursday, July 9, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Buffalo BisonsPNC FieldMoosicThursday, April 9, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Charlotte KnightsPNC FieldMoosicTuesday, May 5, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Charlotte KnightsPNC FieldMoosicWednesday, May 6, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Columbus ClippersPNC FieldMoosicFriday, May 8, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Columbus ClippersPNC FieldMoosicSaturday, May 9, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Columbus ClippersPNC FieldMoosicSunday, May 10, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Durham BullsPNC FieldMoosicFriday, August 21, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Durham BullsPNC FieldMoosicSaturday, August 22, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Durham BullsPNC FieldMoosicSunday, August 23, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Gwinnett StripersPNC FieldMoosicTuesday, June 9, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Gwinnett StripersPNC FieldMoosicWednesday, June 10, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Gwinnett StripersPNC FieldMoosicThursday, June 11, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Indianapolis IndiansPNC FieldMoosicFriday, July 24, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Indianapolis IndiansPNC FieldMoosicSaturday, July 25, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Indianapolis IndiansPNC FieldMoosicSunday, July 26, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigsPNC FieldMoosicTuesday, April 14, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigsPNC FieldMoosicWednesday, April 15, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigsPNC FieldMoosicThursday, April 16, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigsPNC FieldMoosicFriday, August 7, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigsPNC FieldMoosicSaturday, August 8, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigsPNC FieldMoosicSunday, August 9, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigsPNC FieldMoosicThursday, September 3, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigsPNC FieldMoosicFriday, September 4, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigsPNC FieldMoosicMonday, April 13, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Louisville BatsPNC FieldMoosicFriday, June 12, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Louisville BatsPNC FieldMoosicSaturday, June 13, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Louisville BatsPNC FieldMoosicSunday, June 14, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Norfolk TidesPNC FieldMoosicMonday, July 20, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Norfolk TidesPNC FieldMoosicTuesday, July 21, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Norfolk TidesPNC FieldMoosicWednesday, July 22, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Norfolk TidesPNC FieldMoosicThursday, July 23, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Pawtucket Red SoxPNC FieldMoosicSunday, July 5, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Pawtucket Red SoxPNC FieldMoosicMonday, July 6, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Pawtucket Red SoxPNC FieldMoosicMonday, August 3, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Pawtucket Red SoxPNC FieldMoosicTuesday, August 4, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Pawtucket Red SoxPNC FieldMoosicWednesday, August 5, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Pawtucket Red SoxPNC FieldMoosicThursday, August 6, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Pawtucket Red SoxPNC FieldMoosicSaturday, July 4, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Rochester Red WingsPNC FieldMoosicSaturday, May 23, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Rochester Red WingsPNC FieldMoosicSunday, May 24, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Rochester Red WingsPNC FieldMoosicMonday, May 25, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Rochester Red WingsPNC FieldMoosicFriday, June 26, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Rochester Red WingsPNC FieldMoosicSaturday, June 27, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Rochester Red WingsPNC FieldMoosicSunday, June 28, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Rochester Red WingsPNC FieldMoosicMonday, August 31, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Rochester Red WingsPNC FieldMoosicTuesday, September 1, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Rochester Red WingsPNC FieldMoosicWednesday, September 2, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Rochester Red WingsPNC FieldMoosicFriday, May 22, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Syracuse MetsPNC FieldMoosicSaturday, April 25, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Syracuse MetsPNC FieldMoosicSunday, April 26, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Syracuse MetsPNC FieldMoosicFriday, May 29, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Syracuse MetsPNC FieldMoosicSaturday, May 30, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Syracuse MetsPNC FieldMoosicSunday, May 31, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Syracuse MetsPNC FieldMoosicTuesday, June 23, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Syracuse MetsPNC FieldMoosicWednesday, June 24, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Syracuse MetsPNC FieldMoosicThursday, June 25, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Syracuse MetsPNC FieldMoosicFriday, April 24, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Toledo Mud HensPNC FieldMoosicTuesday, August 18, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Toledo Mud HensPNC FieldMoosicWednesday, August 19, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Toledo Mud HensPNC FieldMoosicThursday, August 20, 2020TMUSA
Sibling Rivalry The Tour : Starring Bob & MonetThe WilburBostonFriday, August 28, 2020TMUSA
#IMOMSOHARD: Moms Night Out Round 2Springfield Symphony HallSpringfieldThursday, May 28, 2020TMUSA
Armor For SleepParadise Rock Club presented by Citizens BankBostonSaturday, June 20, 2020TMUSA
Bob Marley ComedianBlue Ocean Music HallSalisburyFriday, May 8, 2020TMUSA
Chicano BatmanThe AbbeyOrlandoWednesday, June 17, 2020AXS
Chicano BatmanUnion TransferPhiladelphiaSunday, May 3, 2020AXS
Chicano BatmanWebster HallNew YorkFriday, May 1, 2020TMUSA
Chicano BatmanParadise Rock Club presented by Citizens BankBostonSaturday, May 2, 2020TMUSA
Chris Young: Town Aint Big Enough World Tour 2020Saratoga Performing Arts CenterSaratoga SpringsFriday, August 28, 2020OTHER,LIVN
EOBBrooklyn SteelBrooklynFriday, June 5, 2020AXS
EaglemaniaThe CabotBeverlySaturday, August 22, 2020TMUSA
Five Senses Reeling Presents: Sibling Rivalry: The TourTown HallNew YorkTuesday, September 1, 2020TMUSA
Gogol BordelloQueen Elizabeth TheatreTorontoFriday, May 8, 2020TMUSA
Hamilton LeithauserPort City Music HallPortlandMonday, August 10, 2020TMUSA
Iliza Shlesinger: The Forever TourFox TheatreAtlantaSaturday, August 29, 2020EVNU
Iliza Shlesinger: The Forever TourFox Theatre AtlantaAtlantaSaturday, August 29, 2020EVNU
Jamey JohnsonCharlotte Metro Credit Union AmphitheatreCharlotteThursday, May 7, 2020LIVN
Jon DorenbosMGM Grand Detroit Event CenterDetroitSaturday, July 18, 2020TMUSA
Judas PriestCovelli CentreYoungstownThursday, September 24, 2020TMUSA
Judas Priest: 50 Heavy Metal YearsFox Theatre DetroitDetroitWednesday, September 23, 2020TMUSA
Latrell JamesBrighton Music Hall presented by Citizens BankBostonFriday, May 29, 2020TMUSA
Motionless in WhiteClyde TheatreFort WayneWednesday, May 20, 2020OTHER
NCT 127 2nd Tour Neo City The Awards in AtlantaInfinite Energy ArenaDuluthWednesday, June 10, 2020AXS
OTW & SXM Bluegrass Junction Present The Dead South – Served Cold TourThe Fillmore Detroit presented by Cricket WirelessDetroitThursday, October 1, 2020LIVN
Reel Big Fish & The AquabatsMercury BallroomLouisvilleFriday, June 5, 2020LIVN
Rising AppalachiaThe CabotBeverlyThursday, July 9, 2020TMUSA
Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 TourXfinity CenterMansfieldWednesday, August 12, 2020LIVN
Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 TourBB&T PavilionCamdenThursday, August 20, 2020LIVN
Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 TourPNC Bank Arts CenterHolmdelSunday, August 16, 2020LIVN
Scary Mommy Live – The Mother Of All Comedy ShowsCenter Stage TheaterAtlantaSaturday, May 23, 2020TMUSA
Sibling Rivalry : The TourThe Plaza LiveOrlandoThursday, July 9, 2020AXS
Sibling Rivalry Ft. Bob the Drag Queen & Monet ExchangeFranklin Music HallPhiladelphiaSunday, August 30, 2020TMUSA
Sibling Rivalry: The TourCenter Stage TheaterAtlantaWednesday, July 8, 2020TMUSA
Southside Johnny and the Asbury JukesBlue Ocean Music HallSalisburyThursday, August 27, 2020TMUSA
Southside Johnny and the Asbury JukesBlue Ocean Music HallSalisburyFriday, August 28, 2020TMUSA
Steve Martin & Martin ShortTownship AuditoriumColumbiaSunday, September 20, 2020TMUSA
The Black Keys – Lets Rock TourRiverbend Music CenterCincinnatiWednesday, July 22, 2020TMUSA
The BusinessBrighton Music Hall presented by Citizens BankBostonFriday, June 12, 2020TMUSA
The SpinnersGolden NuggetAtlantic CitySaturday, May 30, 2020TMUSA
The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don ToliverScotiabank ArenaTorontoMonday, June 29, 2020TMUSA
ToolNYCB LIVE, Home of The Nassau Veterans Memorial ColiseumUniondaleSaturday, April 25, 2020OTHER,TMUSA
Vic DiBitettoNYCB Theatre at WestburyWestburySaturday, July 25, 2020LIVN
Wale & JeremihThe Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort CasinoMashantucketFriday, May 8, 2020TMUSA
Wild Kratts Live 2.0: Activate Creature Power!The Modell LyricBaltimoreSaturday, April 25, 2020TMUSA
Bad Bad HatsRough Trade NYCBrooklynFriday, May 22, 2020AXS
Bonnie X ClydeWebster HallNew YorkSaturday, March 28, 2020TMUSA
Ezra FurmanWebster HallNew YorkThursday, October 22, 2020TMUSA
French 79Rough Trade NYCBrooklynMonday, May 4, 2020AXS
Hamilton LeithauserThe SinclairCambridgeTuesday, August 11, 2020AXS
Kim GordonWebster HallNew YorkThursday, July 23, 2020TMUSA
Mk.geeRough Trade NYCBrooklynFriday, May 8, 2020AXS
Soft Kill & TamarynMusic Hall of WilliamsburgBrooklynTuesday, May 26, 2020AXS
Spiritual RezThe SinclairCambridgeFriday, June 12, 2020AXS
Whiteney with Weyes BloodSummerstage – Rumsey PlayfieldNew YorkThursday, August 6, 2020OTHER
Boney JamesFlorida TheatreJacksonvilleFriday, September 18, 2020OTHER
IMOMSOHARDFlorida TheatreJacksonvilleThursday, June 18, 2020OTHER
Rainbow Kitten SurpriseFlorida TheatreJacksonvilleTuesday, May 12, 2020OTHER
#IMOMSOHARD: Moms Night Out Round 2The Wind Creek Event CenterBethlehemFriday, May 29, 2020TMUSA
#IMOMSOHARD: Moms Night Out Round 2The Theater at MGM National HarborNational HarborSaturday, May 30, 2020TMUSA
Against Me! and Baroness with special guest Drug ChurchThe Fillmore Silver Spring presented by Cricket WirelessSilver SpringFriday, May 29, 2020LIVN
Against Me! and Baroness with special guest Drug ChurchMercury BallroomLouisvilleWednesday, May 27, 2020LIVN
Almost Queen: A tribute to QUEENThe Santander Performing Arts CenterReadingSaturday, May 9, 2020TMUSA
Anthony HamiltonThe Theater at MGM National HarborNational HarborSaturday, July 25, 2020TMUSA
Armor For Sleep – 15 Years of What To Do When You Are DeadThe ShelterDetroitThursday, August 13, 2020LIVN
Armor for Sleep – What To Do When You Are Dead 15 Year Anniversary TourStarland BallroomSayrevilleFriday, July 10, 2020AXS
Black FlagStarland BallroomSayrevilleThursday, July 9, 2020AXS
Candice Guardinos Italian BredNew Jersey Performing Arts CenterNewarkSaturday, October 17, 2020TMUSA
Candice Guardinos Italian BredNew Jersey Performing Arts CenterNewarkSaturday, October 17, 2020TMUSA
Car Seat HeadrestBrooklyn SteelBrooklynTuesday, June 9, 2020AXS
Car Seat HeadrestBrooklyn SteelBrooklynWednesday, June 10, 2020AXS
Car Seat HeadrestBrooklyn SteelBrooklynThursday, June 11, 2020AXS
Car Seat HeadrestThe AnthemWashingtonSunday, June 14, 2020TMUSA
Car Seat Headrest with Twin PeaksHouse of Blues Boston presented by Cricket WirelessBostonSaturday, June 6, 2020LIVN
Car Seat Headrest with Twin PeaksTabernacle presented by Cricket WirelessAtlantaFriday, June 19, 2020LIVN
Car Seat Headrest with Twin PeaksState TheatrePortlandSunday, June 7, 2020TMUSA
Car Seat Headrest with Twin PeaksFranklin Music HallPhiladelphiaSaturday, June 13, 2020TMUSA
Car Seat Headrest with Twin PeaksThe Danforth Music HallTorontoThursday, June 4, 2020TMUSA
Chicano BatmanThe NationalRichmondFriday, June 26, 2020AXS
Cody JohnsonThe St. Augustine AmphitheatreSt AugustineSaturday, June 6, 2020TMUSA
Colin Jost20 Monroe LiveGrand RapidsThursday, May 28, 2020LIVN
Colin JostTabernacle presented by Cricket WirelessAtlantaSaturday, June 20, 2020LIVN
Daughtry Acoustic TrioHackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie CenterRed BankFriday, May 1, 2020TMUSA
David SpadeMGM Northfield Park – Center StageNorthfieldFriday, August 7, 2020TMUSA
DionKeswick TheatreGlensideSaturday, August 15, 2020AXS
Dokken + Lynch MobMGM Northfield Park – Center StageNorthfieldSunday, October 18, 2020TMUSA
EOBThÃ©Ã¢tre CoronaMontrealTuesday, June 2, 2020TMUSA
Ed OBrienThe Danforth Music HallTorontoSunday, May 31, 2020TMUSA
Gilberto Santa RosaSeminole Hard Rock Tampa Event CenterTampaSaturday, June 13, 2020TMUSA
Gilberto Santa Rosa – Caminalo Tour With Tito Nieves And Joey VegaThe Theater at MGM National HarborNational HarborFriday, May 1, 2020TMUSA
Hamilton Leithauser – The Loves of Your Life TourThe Danforth Music HallTorontoFriday, August 7, 2020TMUSA
Iliza Shlesinger: The Forever TourThe Met PhiladelphiaPhiladelphiaFriday, October 9, 2020LIVN
Iliza Shlesinger: The Forever TourDAR Constitution HallWashingtonSaturday, October 10, 2020TMUSA
Iliza Shlesinger: The Forever TourNorth Charleston Performing Arts CenterNorth CharlestonSaturday, November 14, 2020TMUSA
Iliza Shlesinger: The Forever TourHarrahs Cherokee Center – AshevilleAshevilleWednesday, November 11, 2020TMUSA
India.ArieCadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain ParkAtlantaFriday, May 22, 2020LIVN
Jamey JohnsonAmphitheater At White River State ParkIndianapolisThursday, July 30, 2020LIVN
Jamey JohnsonMichigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom HillSterling HeightsFriday, July 31, 2020TMUSA
Jamey JohnsonNorth Charleston Performing Arts CenterNorth CharlestonWednesday, May 6, 2020TMUSA
Jamey JohnsonRed Hat AmphitheaterRaleighFriday, May 8, 2020TMUSA
Jason Isbell & the 400 UnitAkron Civic TheatreAkronThursday, May 28, 2020TMUSA
Jessi Cruickshank: Up Close and Too PersonalThe Danforth Music HallTorontoSunday, September 20, 2020TMUSA
JoJoTerminal 5New YorkThursday, May 14, 2020AXS
JoJoRoyaleBostonTuesday, May 19, 2020AXS
JoJo – good to know tourUnion TransferPhiladelphiaWednesday, May 20, 2020ETIX
JoJo – good to know tourHouse of Blues Cleveland presented by Cricket WirelessClevelandSaturday, May 23, 2020LIVN
JoJo – good to know tourSaint Andrews HallDetroitThursday, May 28, 2020LIVN
JoJo – good to know tourThe Fillmore Silver Spring presented by Cricket WirelessSilver SpringSunday, May 17, 2020LIVN
Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown TourThe Met PhiladelphiaPhiladelphiaFriday, August 28, 2020LIVN
Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown TourThe Met PhiladelphiaPhiladelphiaSaturday, August 29, 2020LIVN
Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown TourThe Louisville Palace presented by Cricket WirelessLouisvilleFriday, May 29, 2020LIVN
Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown TourThe Louisville Palace presented by Cricket WirelessLouisvilleSaturday, May 30, 2020LIVN
Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown TourBB&T CenterSunriseThursday, August 13, 2020TMUSA
Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown TourAmalie ArenaTampaFriday, August 14, 2020TMUSA
Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown TourPPG Paints ArenaPittsburghSaturday, May 16, 2020TMUSA
Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown TourAmway CenterOrlandoSaturday, August 15, 2020TMUSA
Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown TourPNC ArenaRaleighFriday, June 26, 2020TMUSA
Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown TourSpectrum CenterCharlotteSaturday, June 27, 2020TMUSA
Justin HaywardPonte Vedra Concert HallPonte Vedra BeachMonday, April 13, 2020TMUSA
Kim GordonParadise Rock Club presented by Citizens BankBostonTuesday, July 21, 2020TMUSA
King BuzzoGreat ScottAllstonSunday, June 7, 2020AXS
Land of TalkBrighton Music Hall presented by Citizens BankBostonSaturday, May 30, 2020TMUSA
Le ButcherettesTaft TheatreCincinnatiMonday, April 27, 2020TMUSA
Leonid & FriendsMGM Northfield Park – Center StageNorthfieldSunday, July 12, 2020TMUSA
Lotus Land – A Tribute To RushAuraPortlandSaturday, September 12, 2020TMUSA
Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get TourBB&T CenterSunriseFriday, November 20, 2020TMUSA
Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get TourAmway CenterOrlandoSaturday, November 21, 2020TMUSA
Matt Fraser: Renowned Psychic MediumThe Wind Creek Event CenterBethlehemSaturday, April 18, 2020TMUSA
Michael Franti & SpearheadTheatre of Living ArtsPhiladelphiaWednesday, June 24, 2020LIVN
MorrisseyManhattan Center Hammerstein BallroomNew YorkFriday, March 20, 2020TMUSA
MorrisseyApollo TheaterNew YorkSaturday, March 21, 2020TMUSA
Motionless In WhiteThe NationalRichmondFriday, May 15, 2020AXS
Motionless In White: The Black & Blue TourThe QueenWilmingtonSaturday, May 16, 2020LIVN
Motionless In White: The Black & Blue TourHouse of Blues Myrtle Beach presented by Cricket WirelessNorth Myrtle BeachSaturday, May 9, 2020LIVN
Motionless In White: The Black & Blue TourThe RitzRaleighSunday, May 10, 2020LIVN
NCT 127 2nd Tour Neo City the Awards in New YorkMadison Square GardenNew YorkFriday, June 5, 2020TMUSA
New Order & Pet Shop Boys – The Unity TourTD Pavilion at the MannPhiladelphiaFriday, September 11, 2020TMUSA
New Order & Pet Shop Boys – The Unity TourBudweiser StageTorontoSaturday, September 5, 2020TMUSA
New Years DayChameleon ClubLancasterWednesday, April 29, 2020TMUSA
Norah JonesMECU PavilionBaltimoreTuesday, August 4, 2020LIVN
One Night of QueenAuraPortlandSaturday, August 22, 2020TMUSA
Pet Shop Boys & New Order – The Unity TourMerriweather Post PavilionColumbiaTuesday, September 15, 2020TMUSA
Pet Shop Boys & New Order – The Unity TourMadison Square GardenNew YorkSaturday, September 12, 2020TMUSA
Pet Shop Boys & New Order -The Unity TourRockland Trust Bank PavilionBostonWednesday, September 9, 2020LIVN
Piff the Magic DragonThe Wind Creek Event CenterBethlehemFriday, September 18, 2020TMUSA
Rainbow Kitten SurpriseThe NorVaNorfolkThursday, June 18, 2020AXS
Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings – Together AgainBudweiser StageTorontoMonday, July 27, 2020TMUSA
Roger Waters: This Is Not a DrillScotiabank ArenaTorontoSaturday, July 18, 2020TMUSA
Sad Summer Festival presented by JourneysMECU PavilionBaltimoreFriday, August 7, 2020LIVN
SalivaStarland BallroomSayrevilleFriday, July 17, 2020AXS
Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 TourRuoff Music CenterNoblesvilleFriday, July 10, 2020LIVN
Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 TourMIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State FairgroundsTampaSaturday, August 29, 2020LIVN
Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 TourS&T Bank Music ParkBurgettstownWednesday, August 5, 2020LIVN
Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 TourBethel Woods Center for the ArtsBethelSunday, August 23, 2020TMUSA
Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 TourHersheypark StadiumHersheySaturday, August 8, 2020TMUSA
Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 TourCentre BellMontrealTuesday, August 11, 2020TMUSA
Santana: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 TourMohegan Sun ArenaUncasvilleFriday, August 14, 2020TMUSA
Sheryl CrowMGM Northfield Park – Center StageNorthfieldTuesday, June 16, 2020TMUSA
Sugarland: There Goes The Neighborhood Tour 2020S&T Bank Music ParkBurgettstownThursday, July 23, 2020LIVN
Tedeschi Trucks BandThe Youngstown Foundation AmphitheatreYoungstownWednesday, July 8, 2020TMUSA
The Allman Betts BandCarnegie of Homestead Music HallMunhallSunday, June 21, 2020EBRITE
The Black Keys – Lets Rock TourSt. Josephs Health Amphitheater at LakeviewSyracuseSaturday, August 15, 2020LIVN
The Black Keys – Lets Rock TourSaratoga Performing Arts CenterSaratoga SpringsSunday, August 16, 2020LIVN
The Black Keys – Lets Rock TourXfinity CenterMansfieldFriday, August 21, 2020LIVN
The Black Keys – Lets Rock TourMIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State FairgroundsTampaFriday, September 4, 2020LIVN
The Black Keys – Lets Rock TourPNC Music PavilionCharlotteTuesday, September 1, 2020LIVN
The Black Keys – Lets Rock TourDarlings Waterfront PavilionBangorTuesday, August 18, 2020TMUSA
The Black Keys – Lets Rock TourDTE Energy Music TheatreClarkstonSunday, July 26, 2020TMUSA
The Black Keys – Lets Rock TourMerriweather Post PavilionColumbiaFriday, August 28, 2020TMUSA
The Black Keys – Lets Rock TourDailys PlaceJacksonvilleSunday, September 6, 2020TMUSA
The Million Dollar QuartetThe Wind Creek Event CenterBethlehemSunday, May 3, 2020TMUSA
The Struts – Make It Big Tour 2020Martin Luther King Jr. Park at Manhattan SquareRochesterThursday, June 25, 2020TMUSA
The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don ToliverBarclays CenterBrooklynWednesday, July 8, 2020TMUSA
The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don ToliverTD GardenBostonSaturday, July 11, 2020TMUSA
The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don ToliverPrudential CenterNewarkTuesday, July 7, 2020TMUSA
The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don ToliverState Farm ArenaAtlantaThursday, July 16, 2020TMUSA
The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don ToliverCapital One ArenaWashingtonMonday, July 13, 2020TMUSA
The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don ToliverPPG Paints ArenaPittsburghFriday, June 26, 2020TMUSA
The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don ToliverMohegan Sun ArenaUncasvilleSaturday, July 4, 2020TMUSA
The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don ToliverSpectrum CenterCharlotteWednesday, July 15, 2020TMUSA
The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don ToliverCentre BellMontrealThursday, July 2, 2020TMUSA
The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don ToliverMadison Square GardenNew YorkThursday, September 3, 2020TMUSA
Tinashe – Tour For YouHouse of Blues OrlandoOrlandoThursday, May 28, 2020LIVN
Tinashe – Tour For YouThe UndergroundCharlotteSaturday, May 30, 2020LIVN
Tinashe – Tour For YouThe RitzRaleighSunday, May 31, 2020LIVN
Welcome to Night Vale with musical guest Erin McKeownNew Jersey Performing Arts CenterNewarkSunday, September 27, 2020TMUSA
Whitesnake-The Flesh & Blood World TourHampton Beach Casino BallroomHampton BeachMonday, August 24, 2020TMUSA
Who’s That Girl?Keswick TheatreGlensideFriday, July 31, 2020AXS
Wolfmother20 Monroe LiveGrand RapidsFriday, June 12, 2020LIVN
Zion & Lennox: Iconic Tour 2020The Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort CasinoMashantucketSunday, May 24, 2020TMUSA
for KING & COUNTRY With Company | A Summer TourThe St. Augustine AmphitheatreSt AugustineSunday, July 12, 2020TMUSA
Car Seat Headrest with Twin PeaksThe Danforth Music HallTorontoWednesday, June 3, 2020TMUSA
Norah JonesConstellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center: CMACCanandaiguaWednesday, August 5, 2020TMUSA
#IMOMSOHARD: Moms Night Out Round 2New Jersey Performing Arts CenterNewarkSunday, May 31, 2020TMUSA
Air SupplyFOELLINGER THEATREFort WayneSunday, May 31, 2020TMUSA
AmericaTivoli TheatreChattanoogaThursday, July 23, 2020TMUSA
April Fools Comedy JamCapital One ArenaWashingtonSaturday, April 4, 2020TMUSA
Armor For SleepTheatre of Living ArtsPhiladelphiaSaturday, July 11, 2020LIVN
Brian CulbertsonWhitaker CenterHarrisburgThursday, April 2, 2020TMUSA
ChicagoHarrahs Cherokee Resort Event CenterCherokeeSaturday, May 2, 2020TMUSA
Christopher Cross 40th Anniversary TourThe Santander Performing Arts CenterReadingSunday, May 3, 2020TMUSA
Daughtry Acoustic TrioThe Modell LyricBaltimoreTuesday, May 5, 2020TMUSA
Dave ChappelleMohegan Sun ArenaUncasvilleSaturday, May 9, 2020TMUSA
Dave ChappelleMohegan Sun ArenaUncasvilleSaturday, May 9, 2020TMUSA
Dave Rubin: Dont Burn This Book Tour20 Monroe LiveGrand RapidsMonday, May 11, 2020LIVN
Dave Rubin: Dont Burn This Book TourSaint Andrews HallDetroitTuesday, May 12, 2020LIVN
Dave Rubin: Dont Burn This Book TourBogarts presented by Cricket WirelessCincinnatiThursday, May 7, 2020LIVN
Doja Cat – Hot Pink TourThe Fillmore Charlotte presented by Cricket WirelessCharlotteFriday, April 3, 2020LIVN
Doja Cat – Hot Pink TourBig Night LiveBostonTuesday, March 31, 2020TMUSA
Gilberto Santa RosaOvens AuditoriumCharlotteSunday, June 14, 2020TMUSA
Hombres G – ResurrecciÃ³n Us TourHouse of Blues Boston presented by Cricket WirelessBostonFriday, July 17, 2020LIVN
Hombres G – ResurrecciÃ³n Us TourThe Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason TheaterMiami BeachSaturday, July 25, 2020LIVN
Iliza Shlesinger: The Forever TourThe Louisville Palace presented by Cricket WirelessLouisvilleFriday, November 6, 2020LIVN
Iliza Shlesinger: The Forever TourTaft TheatreCincinnatiFriday, November 20, 2020TMUSA
Iliza Shlesinger: The Forever TourOvens AuditoriumCharlotteFriday, November 13, 2020TMUSA
Iliza:  The Forever TourFallsview Casinos Entertainment CentreNiagara FallsFriday, July 31, 2020TMUSA
Jim Rome World TourSheas Performing Arts CenterBuffaloSaturday, April 11, 2020TMUSA
JoJo – good to know tourBogarts presented by Cricket WirelessCincinnatiFriday, May 22, 2020LIVN
Justin HaywardThe Plaza LiveOrlandoSaturday, April 11, 2020AXS
Justin Hayward – NightsAmaturo Theater at Broward CenterFt LauderdaleFriday, April 10, 2020TMUSA
Lolita FloresThe Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason TheaterMiami BeachFriday, June 19, 2020LIVN
Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get TourPNC ArenaRaleighSaturday, September 19, 2020TMUSA
Motionless In White: The Black & Blue TourThe ParamountHuntingtonTuesday, May 12, 2020TMUSA
Ocean Alley – North America Tour 2020The FoundryPhiladelphiaThursday, July 9, 2020LIVN
Punch Line Presents Dave Rubin: Dont Burn This Book TourTheatre of Living ArtsPhiladelphiaWednesday, April 29, 2020LIVN
RUFUS WAINWRIGHT – Unfollow The Rules Tour 2020The ParamountHuntingtonSaturday, May 2, 2020TMUSA
Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings – Together AgainMeridian CentreSt CatharinesTuesday, July 21, 2020TMUSA
Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 TourSt. Josephs Health Amphitheater at LakeviewSyracuseWednesday, August 19, 2020LIVN
Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 TourCellairis Amphitheatre at LakewoodAtlantaWednesday, August 26, 2020LIVN
Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 TourJiffy Lube LiveBristowSaturday, August 22, 2020LIVN
Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 TourNorthwell Health at Jones Beach TheaterWantaghSaturday, August 15, 2020LIVN
Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 TourDTE Energy Music TheatreClarkstonThursday, August 6, 2020TMUSA
Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 TourBudweiser StageTorontoSunday, August 9, 2020TMUSA
Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 TourRiverbend Music CenterCincinnatiWednesday, July 8, 2020TMUSA
Scary MommyNYCB Theatre at WestburyWestburySaturday, June 20, 2020LIVN
Scary MommyAkron Civic TheatreAkronSaturday, May 16, 2020TMUSA
Scary Mommy LiveDuke Energy Center for the Performing ArtsRaleighSaturday, June 27, 2020TMUSA
Sibling RivalryThe Charleston Music HallCharlestonThursday, September 10, 2020TMUSA
Sofia NiÃ±o de Rivera – Lo VolverÃ­a a HacerGramercy TheatreNew YorkMonday, April 13, 2020LIVN
Stevenson University Fashion ShowRams Head Live!BaltimoreSaturday, May 2, 2020AXS
Sugarland: There Goes The Neighborhood Tour 2020Bank of New Hampshire PavilionGilfordSunday, July 19, 2020LIVN
Sugarland: There Goes The Neighborhood Tour 2020PNC Music PavilionCharlotteSaturday, August 1, 2020LIVN
Sugarland: There Goes The Neighborhood Tour 2020Budweiser StageTorontoThursday, June 4, 2020TMUSA
The Black Keys – Lets Rock TourBank of New Hampshire PavilionGilfordTuesday, August 25, 2020LIVN
The Black Keys – Lets Rock TourPNC Bank Arts CenterHolmdelSunday, August 23, 2020LIVN
The Black Keys – Lets Rock TourBB&T PavilionCamdenSaturday, August 22, 2020LIVN
The Black Keys – Lets Rock TourBlossom Music CenterCuyahoga FallsTuesday, August 11, 2020LIVN
The Black Keys – Lets Rock TourXFINITY TheatreHartfordWednesday, August 19, 2020LIVN
The Black Keys – Lets Rock TourNorthwell Health at Jones Beach TheaterWantaghWednesday, August 26, 2020LIVN
The Black Keys – Lets Rock TourCoastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut CreekRaleighSunday, August 30, 2020LIVN
The Weeknd with Special Guest Sabrina ClaudioAmericanAirlines ArenaMiamiSaturday, July 18, 2020TMUSA
The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don ToliverLittle Caesars ArenaDetroitSaturday, June 27, 2020TMUSA
The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don ToliverScotiabank ArenaTorontoTuesday, June 30, 2020TMUSA
The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don ToliverAmway CenterOrlandoTuesday, July 21, 2020TMUSA
Tinashe – Tour For YouBuckhead Theatre presented by Cricket WirelessAtlantaFriday, May 29, 2020LIVN
ToolJohn Paul Jones ArenaCharlottesvilleWednesday, April 22, 2020TMUSA
ToolMohegan Sun Arena at Casey PlazaWilkes-BarreFriday, May 1, 2020TMUSA
ToolHuntington CenterToledoMonday, May 4, 2020TMUSA
ToolVan Andel ArenaGrand RapidsTuesday, May 5, 2020TMUSA
ToolAmalie ArenaTampaSunday, April 19, 2020TMUSA
ToolAmericanAirlines ArenaMiamiThursday, April 16, 2020TMUSA
ToolRoyal Farms Arena (formerly Baltimore Arena)BaltimoreFriday, April 24, 2020TMUSA
ToolSpectrum CenterCharlotteTuesday, April 21, 2020TMUSA
ToolCentre VideotronQuÃ©becWednesday, April 29, 2020TMUSA
Wild RiversThe ShelterDetroitSaturday, June 20, 2020LIVN
Wine & Crime PodcastRams Head Live!BaltimoreTuesday, April 14, 2020AXS
XTU Presents – Sam Hunt: Southside Summer Tour 2020BB&T PavilionCamdenFriday, July 17, 2020LIVN
for KING & COUNTRY With Company | A Summer TourBB&T CenterSunriseSaturday, July 11, 2020TMUSA
#IMOMSOHARD: Moms Night Out Round 2Taft TheatreCincinnatiFriday, July 10, 2020TMUSA
An Evening with Jon MeachamBijou TheatreKnoxvilleThursday, April 9, 2020TMUSA
Ann Wilson Of HeartEXPRESS LIVE!ColumbusWednesday, June 17, 2020TMUSA
Armor For SleepThe Masquerade – HellAtlantaSaturday, August 8, 2020TMUSA
Armor For Sleep What To Do When You Are Dead 15th Anniversary TourRex TheaterPittsburghThursday, July 9, 2020TMUSA
Black Pumas Presented By Harrisburg UniversityXL LiveHarrisburgFriday, May 15, 2020TMUSA
Blackout Entertainment LLC Presents Yo GottiHouse of Blues Myrtle Beach presented by Cricket WirelessNorth Myrtle BeachFriday, May 1, 2020LIVN
Blitzen TrapperPort City Music HallPortlandFriday, July 24, 2020TMUSA
Built to SpillUnion TransferPhiladelphiaThursday, July 30, 2020AXS
Catfish Cooley & Donnie Bakers Nitro Comedy TourKnoxville Civic AuditoriumKnoxvilleFriday, September 18, 2020TMUSA
DJ Pauly DLONDON MUSIC HALLLONDONFriday, May 15, 2020TWEB
EOBUnion TransferPhiladelphiaMonday, June 8, 2020AXS
EOBRoyaleBostonThursday, June 4, 2020AXS
GWARThe NorVaNorfolkSaturday, April 25, 2020AXS
Ghostland featuring The Ghost Of Paul RevereThompsons PointPortlandSaturday, September 5, 2020TMUSA
Ghostland featuring The Ghost Of Paul Revere – Two Day PassPort City Music HallPortlandSaturday, September 5, 2020TMUSA
Gogol BordelloMTELUSMontrealThursday, May 7, 2020TMUSA
Gone WestAsbury LanesAsbury ParkWednesday, April 22, 2020AXS
Hamilton LeithauserUnion TransferPhiladelphiaFriday, August 14, 2020AXS
Iliza: The Forever TourFox Theatre AtlantaAtlantaSaturday, August 29, 2020EVNU
Jens LekmanMusic Hall of WilliamsburgBrooklynWednesday, May 20, 2020AXS
JoJoUnion TransferPhiladelphiaWednesday, May 20, 2020AXS
Joan Jett & the BlackheartsSound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic CityAtlantic CitySaturday, April 25, 2020TMUSA
Jon Dorenbos Meet & GreetMGM Grand Detroit Event CenterDetroitSaturday, July 18, 2020TMUSA
Karan AujlaSaint Andrews HallDetroitSunday, May 17, 2020LIVN
Kim GordonUnion TransferPhiladelphiaFriday, July 24, 2020AXS
Long Beach Dub AllstarsCulture RoomFt LauderdaleFriday, July 17, 2020TMUSA
Magic Rocks! Starring Illusionist Leon EtienneTropicana ShowroomAtlantic CitySaturday, July 11, 2020TMUSA
New Years DayPort City Music HallPortlandTuesday, April 28, 2020TMUSA
Norah JonesBethel Woods Center for the ArtsBethelSaturday, August 1, 2020TMUSA
One – The Only Tribute to MetallicaTurning Stone Resort Casino ShowroomVeronaSaturday, May 2, 2020TMUSA
Opus One & 91.3 WYEP Present  Hamilton Leithauser – The Loves of Your Life Tour with Special Guest Ryley WalkerMr Smalls TheatreMillvaleWednesday, August 5, 2020TWEB
Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings – Together AgainBudweiser GardensLondonWednesday, July 22, 2020EVNU
Reel Big Fish & The AquabatsRialto Theatre-TucsonTucsonFriday, June 12, 2020TMUSA
Rodney AtkinsTurning Stone Resort Casino ShowroomVeronaFriday, April 17, 2020TMUSA
STU LARSENBoot & SaddlePhiladelphiaTuesday, May 5, 2020ETIX
Sammy Rae & The Friends Benefiting ‘The Door’Rough Trade NYCBrooklynTuesday, May 5, 2020AXS
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Buffalo BisonsPNC FieldMoosicThursday, May 21, 2020TMUSA
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Charlotte KnightsPNC FieldMoosicThursday, May 7, 2020TMUSA
Sibling RivalryThe NationalRichmondWednesday, September 2, 2020AXS
Sibling RivalryRoyal Oak Music TheatreRoyal OakTuesday, August 25, 2020AXS
Sibling RivalryCarolina TheatreDurhamThursday, September 3, 2020TMUSA
Sibling Rivalry Dinner Add OnThe Charleston Music HallCharlestonThursday, September 10, 2020TMUSA
Smash MouthSound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic CityAtlantic CitySaturday, May 16, 2020TMUSA
Spin DoctorsSound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic CityAtlantic CityFriday, May 15, 2020TMUSA
The Black Keys – Let’s Rock TourMerriweather Post PavilionColumbia, MaryFriday, August 28, 2020TMUSA
The Bouncing SoulsBaltimore SoundstageBaltimoreSaturday, May 2, 2020TMUSA
The English BeatCulture RoomFt LauderdaleFriday, April 17, 2020TMUSA
The Four HorsemenChameleon ClubLancasterSaturday, May 16, 2020TMUSA
The Marshall Tucker BandTurning Stone Resort Casino ShowroomVeronaSaturday, June 6, 2020TMUSA
The New DealXL LiveHarrisburgSaturday, May 9, 2020TMUSA
The PlattersÂ® With The Marvelettes And The Classic DriftersHolland Civic Center PlaceHollandSaturday, May 30, 2020TMUSA
The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don ToliverKeyBank CenterBuffaloTuesday, September 1, 2020OTHER
The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don ToliverRocket Mortgage FieldhouseClevelandFriday, August 28, 2020OTHER
ToolCentre BellMontrealTuesday, April 28, 2020TMUSA
Tool Pre-show DinnerHuntington CenterToledoMonday, May 4, 2020TMUSA
Tool with Special Guest Blonde RedheadKeyBank CenterBuffaloSaturday, May 2, 2020TCOM
Tyler HenryXcite Center at Parx CasinoBensalemFriday, November 6, 2020AXS
WKQQ presents the Friends of Bob and TomLexington Opera HouseLexingtonWednesday, April 1, 2020TMUSA
for KING & COUNTRYWalmart AMPRogersSunday, July 19, 2020OTHER
Summerslam, RAW, Smackdown & NXT TakeOverTD GardenBostonMonday, August 24, 2020TMUSA
AlabamaOak Mountain AmphitheatreBirminghamFriday, August 7, 2020LIVN
Childrens Ballet Of San Antonio Present Swan LakeMajestic Theatre San AntonioSan AntonioSaturday, May 9, 2020TMUSA
The Australian Bee Gees ShowLAuberge Casino & Hotel Baton RougeBaton RougeSaturday, June 13, 2020Touring
Childrens Ballet Of San Antonio Present Swan LakeMajestic Theatre San AntonioSan AntonioFriday, May 8, 2020TMUSA
Childrens Ballet Of San Antonio Present Swan LakeMajestic Theatre San AntonioSan AntonioSaturday, May 9, 2020TMUSA
The Bands VisitFox Cities PACAppletonWednesday, May 6, 2020Touring
The Bands VisitFox Cities PACAppletonThursday, May 7, 2020Touring
The Bands VisitFox Cities PACAppletonFriday, May 8, 2020Touring
The Bands VisitFox Cities PACAppletonSaturday, May 9, 2020Touring
The Bands VisitFox Cities PACAppletonSaturday, May 9, 2020Touring
The Bands VisitFox Cities PACAppletonSunday, May 10, 2020Touring
The Bands VisitFox Cities PACAppletonSunday, May 10, 2020Touring
The Bands VisitFox Cities PACAppletonTuesday, May 5, 2020Touring
Blue Man Group North American TourCoronado Performing Arts CenterRockfordTuesday, April 14, 2020TMUSA
Blue Man Group North American TourCoronado Performing Arts CenterRockfordWednesday, April 15, 2020TMUSA
JoJoCanton HallDallasMonday, May 4, 2020AXS
JoJoVic TheatreChicagoWednesday, May 27, 2020EBRITE
JoJoCannery BallroomNashvilleFriday, May 8, 2020EBRITE
Kenny Chesney: Chillaxification TourWalmart AmpRogersThursday, June 11, 2020OTHER
Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get TourAlerus CenterGrand ForksFriday, October 2, 2020TMUSA
Straight No ChaserBergen Performing Arts CenterEnglewoodSunday, July 19, 2020TMUSA
Chris Young: Town Aint Big Enough World Tour 2020Wells Fargo ArenaDes MoinesSaturday, May 2, 2020OTHER
Dave Rubin: Dont Burn This Book TourVarsity TheaterMinneapolisSunday, May 10, 2020TMUSA
Doja Cat – Hot Pink TourCanton HallDallasWednesday, April 8, 2020AXS
Doja Cat – Hot Pink TourAvondale Music HallChicagoWednesday, March 25, 2020ETIX
Hombres G – ResurrecciÃ³n Us TourHouse of Blues Chicago presented by Cricket WirelessChicagoThursday, July 16, 2020LIVN
Jamey Johnson with Whiskey MyersChesterfield AmphitheatreChesterfieldThursday, July 23, 2020EBRITE
Jamey Johnson with Whiskey MyersWave – OutdoorWichitaThursday, July 16, 2020EBRITE
Jamey Johnson with Whiskey MyersGrinders CrossroadsKansas City`Friday, July 24, 2020ETIX
Jamey Johnson with Whiskey MyersVetter Stone AmphitheaterMankatoSunday, July 19, 2020TMUSA
Jamey Johnson with Whiskey MyersFirst Security Amphitheater (formerly Riverfest Amphitheatre)Little RockSunday, July 26, 2020TMUSA
Judas Priest: 50 Heavy Metal YearsThe Zoo AmphitheatreOklahoma CityFriday, October 2, 2020ETIX
Judas Priest: 50 Heavy Metal YearsThe Pavilion at Toyota Music FactoryIrvingSaturday, October 3, 2020LIVN
Judas Priest: 50 Heavy Metal YearsArmoryMinneapolisSunday, September 27, 2020TMUSA
Judas Priest: 50 Heavy Metal YearsMiller High Life TheatreMilwaukeeTuesday, September 29, 2020TMUSA
Judas Priest: 50 Heavy Metal YearsFreeman ColiseumSan AntonioTuesday, October 6, 2020TMUSA
Lincoln On The Streets – Jamey Johnson & Whiskey MyersLincoln on the StreetsLincolnFriday, July 17, 2020TMUSA
Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get TourEnterprise CenterSt LouisSaturday, November 7, 2020TMUSA
Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get TourDenny Sanford PREMIER CenterSioux FallsSaturday, October 3, 2020TMUSA
Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get TourAmerican Airlines CenterDallasThursday, September 24, 2020TMUSA
Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get TourSmoothie King CenterNew OrleansTuesday, September 22, 2020TMUSA
Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get TourFedExForumMemphisSaturday, September 26, 2020TMUSA
OTW & SXM Bluegrass Junction Present The Dead South – Served Cold TourHouse of Blues Chicago presented by Cricket WirelessChicagoWednesday, September 30, 2020LIVN
Randy Rogers BandGolden Nugget Lake CharlesLake CharlesSaturday, May 30, 2020OTHER
Scary Mommy LiveGenesee TheatreWaukeganFriday, June 12, 2020TMUSA
ShinedownHard Rock Hotel & CasinoSioux CityFriday, August 7, 2020OTHER
Steven Adler of Guns N’ RosesCrystal Grand Music TheatreWisconsin DellsFriday, September 11, 2020EBRITE
Stoney LaRueGolden Nugget Lake CharlesLake CharlesFriday, April 10, 2020OTHER,AXS
The Black Keys – Lets Rock TourHollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, ILTinley ParkSaturday, July 25, 2020LIVN
The Hold SteadyThe Brooklyn BowlNashvilleFriday, June 5, 2020TWEB
Neil Bergs 50 Years of Rock N RollPensacola Saenger TheatrePensacolaFriday, May 1, 2020TMUSA
The Midtown MenBergen Performing Arts CenterEnglewoodWednesday, December 16, 2020TMUSA
Vienna Boys ChoirBergen Performing Arts CenterEnglewoodThursday, December 10, 2020TMUSA
#IMOMSOHARD: Moms Night Out Round 2Victory TheatreEvansvilleSaturday, July 11, 2020TMUSA
An Evening with Julio Iglesias – 50th Anniversary TourThe Chicago TheatreChicagoTuesday, June 30, 2020TMUSA
Andrew Bird and Calexico and Iron & WineArvest Bank Theatre at The MidlandKansas CityTuesday, June 23, 2020AXS
Brian McKnightHorseshoe Casinos BluesvilleRobinsonvilleSaturday, August 8, 2020TMUSA
ClannadThe SheldonSt. LouisThursday, September 10, 2020EVNU
Dave Rubin: Dont Burn This Book TourAztec Theatre presented by Cricket WirelessSan AntonioTuesday, May 5, 2020LIVN
HinderTower TheatreOKlahoma CitySunday, June 7, 2020EBRITE
Hombres G – ResurrecciÃ³n Us TourHouse of Blues Dallas presented by Cricket WirelessDallasFriday, July 3, 2020LIVN
Hombres G – ResurrecciÃ³n Us TourAztec Theatre presented by Cricket WirelessSan AntonioWednesday, July 1, 2020LIVN
Iliza Shlesinger: The Forever TourThe Theatre at Grand PrairieGrand PrairieFriday, August 21, 2020AXS
Iliza Shlesinger: The Forever TourBass Concert HallAustinSaturday, August 22, 2020EVNU
Iliza Shlesinger: The Forever TourNorthropMinneapolisFriday, September 11, 2020OTHER
Iliza Shlesinger: The Forever TourRiverside ThatreMilwaukeeSaturday, September 12, 2020OTHER
Jerry SeinfeldThe OrpheumSioux CityThursday, May 7, 2020EVNU
Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown TourINTRUST Bank ArenaWichitaSaturday, November 14, 2020OTHER
Judas PriestRosemont TheatreRosemontSaturday, September 26, 2020TMUSA
Judas Priest: 50 Heavy Metal YearsH-E-B Center at Cedar ParkCedar ParkMonday, October 5, 2020TMUSA
Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get TourAmerican Airlines CenterDallasFriday, September 25, 2020TMUSA
Maggie RogersAztec Theatre presented by Cricket WirelessSan AntonioSunday, April 19, 2020LIVN
NCT 127 2ND TOUR NEO CITY THE AWARDS IN CHICAGOWintrust ArenaChicagoMonday, June 15, 2020TMUSA
Reel Big Fish & The AquabatsAztec Theatre presented by Cricket WirelessSan AntonioMonday, June 8, 2020LIVN
STOMPBass Concert HallAustinSaturday, May 30, 2020EVNU
STOMPBass Concert HallAustinSaturday, May 30, 2020EVNU
Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 TourHollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, ILTinley ParkSaturday, July 11, 2020LIVN
Scary Mommy LiveThe Pabst TheatreMilwaukeeSaturday, June 13, 2020OTHER
Sibling RivalryBurton Cummings TheatreWinnipegMonday, August 10, 2020TMUSA
Sibling RivalryThe Lyric TheatreBirminghamSaturday, July 11, 2020TMUSA
Sibling Rivalry: The TourRococo TheatreLincolnSaturday, August 15, 2020ETIX
Sibling Rivalry: The TourThe PageantSt LouisSaturday, August 22, 2020TMUSA
Sibling Rivalry: The TourCharline McCombs Empire TheatreSan AntonioSaturday, July 18, 2020TMUSA
Sibling Rivalry: The Tour Starring Bob & MonÃ©tTurner Hall BallroomMilwaukeeTuesday, August 18, 2020OTHER
Sonny LandrethSpaceEvanstonFriday, July 10, 2020EBRITE
Steve Miller Band with Marty Stuart & His Fabulous SuperlativesAllen Event CenterAllenMonday, June 15, 2020TMUSA
StyxMulti-Purpose Events CenterWichita FallsWednesday, May 6, 2020OTHER
TIM MCGRAW: Here on Earth TourGermania Insurance AmphitheaterAustinThursday, August 6, 2020TMUSA
The Dead SouthIron CityBirminghamSunday, September 20, 2020OTHER
The PlattersÂ® With The Marvelettes And The Classic DriftersRialto Square TheatreJolietFriday, May 29, 2020TMUSA
ToolINTRUST Bank ArenaWichitaTuesday, June 16, 2020OTHER
ToolChesapeake Energy ArenaOklahoma CityWednesday, June 17, 2020OTHER,TMUSA
Wynonna & The Big NoiseBelle Mehus AuditoriumBismarckWednesday, July 8, 2020ETIX
for KING & COUNTRY With Company | A Summer TourProvidence Medical Center AmphitheaterBonner SpringsThursday, July 2, 2020TMUSA
for KING & COUNTRY With Company | A Summer TourOzarks AmphitheaterCamdentonFriday, July 24, 2020TMUSA
for KING & COUNTRY with Company | A Summer TourThe Zoo AmphitheatreOklahoma CitySaturday, July 18, 2020ETIX
Eric LapointeAvenir CentreMonctonSaturday, June 13, 2020TMUSA
Boney JamesThe Rose Music Center at The HeightsHuber HeightsSaturday, June 27, 2020TMUSA
#IMOMSOHARDHeartland Events CenterGrand IslandFriday, June 5, 2020TMUSA
#IMOMSOHARD: Moms Night Out Round 2Beau Rivage TheatreBiloxiSaturday, June 27, 2020TMUSA
Against Me! And Baroness With Special Guest Destroy BoysLiberty HallLawrenceWednesday, May 6, 2020TMUSA
Against Me! And Baroness with special guestAztec Theatre presented by Cricket WirelessSan AntonioSunday, May 24, 2020LIVN
Air SupplyPeoria Civic CenterPeoriaSaturday, May 30, 2020TMUSA
Bikini KillPonte Vedra Concert HallPonte Vedra BeachWednesday, September 16, 2020TMUSA
Black Jacket SymphonyAmerican Bank Center Selena AuditoriumCorpus ChristiThursday, October 15, 2020TMUSA
Captain Scott KellyArvest Bank Theatre at The MidlandKansas CitySaturday, May 9, 2020AXS
Chris Stapletons All-American RoadshowBridgestone ArenaNashvilleSaturday, October 3, 2020TMUSA
Colin JostOrpheum TheaterMadisonWednesday, May 27, 2020TMUSA
David BisbalMajestic Theatre DallasDallasSunday, October 25, 2020TMUSA
David Bisbal Gira En Tus Planes 2020Aztec Theatre presented by Cricket WirelessSan AntonioThursday, October 29, 2020LIVN
Doja Cat – Hot Pink TourThe CowanNashvilleSaturday, April 4, 2020AXS
EOB â€“ Ed Oâ€™BrienTurner Hall BallroomMilwaukeeFriday, May 29, 2020OTHER
Gogol BordelloVal Air BallroomWest Des MoinesTuesday, May 12, 2020TMUSA
Hamilton LeithauserDelmar HallSaint LouisFriday, May 8, 2020TMUSA
Iliza Shlesinger: The Forever TourOrpheum TheaterMadisonSunday, September 13, 2020TMUSA
Iliza Shlesinger: The Forever TourRyman AuditoriumNashvilleSaturday, November 7, 2020TMUSA
Iliza Shlesinger: The Forever TourSmart Financial Centre at Sugar LandSugar LandSunday, August 23, 2020TMUSA
ImomsohardThe Orpheum Theatre MemphisMemphisSunday, July 12, 2020TMUSA
Jackie VensonThe Bronze Peacock at House of Blues HoustonHoustonSaturday, April 25, 2020LIVN
Jamey Johnson & Whiskey MyersOzarks AmphitheaterCamdentonSaturday, July 25, 2020TMUSA
JoJoFirst AvenueMinneapolisSaturday, May 30, 2020ETIX
JoJo – good to know tourHouse of Blues Houston presented by Cricket WirelessHoustonTuesday, May 5, 2020LIVN
Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown TourWells Fargo ArenaDes MoinesFriday, May 15, 2020EVNU
Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown TourPinnacle Bank ArenaLincolnFriday, September 11, 2020TMUSA
Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown TourFiserv ForumMilwaukeeFriday, November 13, 2020TMUSA
Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown TourBOK CenterTulsaSaturday, September 12, 2020TMUSA
Josh TurnerSumTur AmphitheaterPapillionSunday, September 20, 2020TMUSA
Josh TurnerMcGrath AmphitheatreCedar RapidsSaturday, August 22, 2020TMUSA
King Buzzo Featuring Trevor DunnRiot RoomKansas CityWednesday, June 24, 2020TMUSA
Lee BriceUnited Wireless ArenaDodge CitySaturday, May 9, 2020TMUSA
New Order & Pet Shop Boys – The Unity TourHuntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly IslandChicagoFriday, September 18, 2020LIVN
Nick Lowes Quality Rock & Roll Revue starring Los StraitjacketsDelmar HallSaint LouisFriday, June 12, 2020TMUSA
OTW & SXM Bluegrass Junction Present The Dead South – Served Cold TourMars Music HallHuntsvilleMonday, September 21, 2020TMUSA
Patty Griffin & Mavis StaplesThe PageantSt LouisTuesday, May 5, 2020TMUSA
Pony BradshawRiot RoomKansas CitySunday, March 22, 2020TMUSA
Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings – Together AgainBrandt Centre – Evraz PlaceReginaSunday, June 28, 2020TMUSA
Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings – Together AgainSaskTel CentreSaskatoonTuesday, June 30, 2020TMUSA
Rascal Flatts Farewell: Life Is A HighwayTreasure Island AmphitheaterWelchFriday, July 31, 2020TMUSA
Ronnie MilsapCity Hall LiveBrandonFriday, May 8, 2020TMUSA
Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 TourHollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MOMaryland HeightsTuesday, July 7, 2020LIVN
Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 TourThe Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by HuntsmanWoodlandsSunday, July 5, 2020LIVN
Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 TourBridgestone ArenaNashvilleTuesday, August 25, 2020TMUSA
Scary MommyRialto Square TheatreJolietThursday, May 14, 2020TMUSA
StyxSpringfield PACSpringfieldWednesday, July 8, 2020TCOM
StyxRyman AuditoriumNashvilleSaturday, May 23, 2020TMUSA
The Black Jacket Symphony presents: Led ZeppelinHouse of Blues Houston presented by Cricket WirelessHoustonFriday, October 16, 2020LIVN
The Black Jacket Symphony presents: Led Zeppelin IVAztec Theatre presented by Cricket WirelessSan AntonioSaturday, October 17, 2020LIVN
The Black Keys – Lets Rock TourHollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MOMaryland HeightsTuesday, July 21, 2020LIVN
The Electric Light Orchestra ExperienceRiver City Casino & HotelSt LouisSaturday, June 6, 2020TMUSA
The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don ToliverXcel Energy CenterSaint PaulMonday, June 22, 2020TMUSA
The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don ToliverAmerican Airlines CenterDallasSaturday, July 25, 2020TMUSA
The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don ToliverDickies ArenaFort WorthThursday, August 20, 2020TMUSA
The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don ToliverBell MTS PlaceWinnipegWednesday, June 17, 2020TMUSA
The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don ToliverBridgestone ArenaNashvilleWednesday, August 26, 2020TMUSA
The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don ToliverBOK CenterTulsaSaturday, August 22, 2020TMUSA
The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don ToliverAT&T CenterSan AntonioWednesday, August 19, 2020TMUSA
Tinashe – Tour For YouHouse of Blues New Orleans presented by Cricket WirelessNew OrleansTuesday, June 2, 2020LIVN
ToolBell MTS PlaceWinnipegThursday, June 4, 2020TMUSA
Tracy LawrenceFamily ArenaSaint CharlesFriday, June 19, 2020TMUSA
Tyler Henry – Hollywood MediumMystic Lake Casino HotelPrior LakeSunday, June 28, 2020TMUSA
Whiskey MyersMars Music HallHuntsvilleThursday, April 30, 2020TMUSA
WhitesnakeAztec Theatre presented by Cricket WirelessSan AntonioMonday, August 31, 2020LIVN
#IMOMSOHARD: Moms Night Out Round 2BJCC Concert HallBirminghamFriday, June 26, 2020TMUSA
#IMOMSOHARD: Moms Night Out Round 2Von Braun Center Concert HallHuntsvilleThursday, June 25, 2020TMUSA
ASKING ALEXANDRIA and FALLING IN REVERSE with WAGE WARHouse of Blues Chicago presented by Cricket WirelessChicagoFriday, May 29, 2020LIVN
Black Jacket SymphonyHouse of Blues Dallas presented by Cricket WirelessDallasSunday, October 18, 2020LIVN
Brooks & Dunn REBOOT 2020 TourThe Wharf AmphitheaterOrange BeachSaturday, May 30, 2020TMUSA
Cirque MaCeoH-E-B Center at Cedar ParkCedar ParkSaturday, April 18, 2020TMUSA
Colin JostThe Chicago TheatreChicagoSaturday, May 30, 2020TMUSA
Dave Rubin: Dont Burn This Book TourHouse of Blues Dallas presented by Cricket WirelessDallasSunday, May 3, 2020LIVN
Dave Rubin: Dont Burn This Book TourHouse of Blues Houston presented by Cricket WirelessHoustonMonday, May 4, 2020LIVN
Gogol BordelloThe SylveeMadisonMonday, May 11, 2020TMUSA
HELLYEAH: The Perseverence TourVooDoo at Harrahs Kansas CityKansas CityFriday, May 22, 2020TMUSA
Hombres G – Resurreccion Us TourHouse of Blues Houston presented by Cricket WirelessHoustonThursday, July 2, 2020LIVN
Hot Summer Jazz And Funk- Boney James & Average White BandThe Venue at Horseshoe CasinoHammondFriday, July 24, 2020TMUSA
Jeff Dunham: SeriouslyChesapeake Energy ArenaOklahoma CityFriday, June 12, 2020TMUSA
Jimmy BuffettUnited CenterChicagoSaturday, July 18, 2020TMUSA
Josh TurnerAmeristar Casino and HotelKansas CitySaturday, June 13, 2020TMUSA
KPOP NightHouse of Blues Houston presented by Cricket WirelessHoustonSaturday, April 18, 2020LIVN
KansasEffingham Performance CenterEffinghamFriday, October 2, 2020TMUSA
Maggie RogersThe Orpheum Theatre MemphisMemphisTuesday, April 21, 2020TMUSA
New Order & Pet Shop Boys – The Unity TourArmoryMinneapolisSunday, September 20, 2020TMUSA
Nick Cave & the Bad SeedsMiller High Life TheatreMilwaukeeFriday, September 18, 2020TMUSA
OTW & SXM Bluegrass Junction Present The Dead South – Served Cold TourHouse of Blues New Orleans presented by Cricket WirelessNew OrleansTuesday, September 22, 2020LIVN
OTW & SXM Bluegrass Junction Present The Dead South – Served Cold TourHouse of Blues Houston presented by Cricket WirelessHoustonThursday, September 24, 2020LIVN
OTW & SXM Bluegrass Junction Present The Dead South – Served Cold TourAztec Theatre presented by Cricket WirelessSan AntonioSaturday, September 26, 2020LIVN
Reel Big Fish & The AquabatsHouse of Blues Chicago presented by Cricket WirelessChicagoThursday, June 4, 2020LIVN
Reel Big Fish & The AquabatsHouse of Blues Dallas presented by Cricket WirelessDallasTuesday, June 9, 2020LIVN
Reel Big Fish & The AquabatsThe SylveeMadisonWednesday, June 3, 2020TMUSA
Robbie Williams Live in Las VegasEncore Theater at WynnLas VegasSaturday, July 4, 2020TMUSA
Robbie Williams Live in Las VegasEncore Theater at WynnLas VegasSunday, July 5, 2020TMUSA
Robbie Williams Live in Las VegasEncore Theater at WynnLas VegasWednesday, July 8, 2020TMUSA
Robbie Williams Live in Las VegasEncore Theater at WynnLas VegasFriday, July 10, 2020TMUSA
Robbie Williams Live in Las VegasEncore Theater at WynnLas VegasSaturday, July 11, 2020TMUSA
Robbie Williams Live in Las VegasEncore Theater at WynnLas VegasSunday, July 12, 2020TMUSA
Robbie Williams Live in Las VegasEncore Theater at WynnLas VegasWednesday, July 15, 2020TMUSA
Robbie Williams Live in Las VegasEncore Theater at WynnLas VegasFriday, July 3, 2020TMUSA
Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 TourDos Equis PavilionDallasFriday, July 3, 2020LIVN
Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 TourAmerican Family Insurance Amphitheater – Summerfest GroundsMilwaukeeSunday, July 12, 2020TMUSA
Sara EvansAmeristar Casino and HotelKansas CitySaturday, September 26, 2020TMUSA
Steve Miller BandThe Rose Music Center at The HeightsHuber HeightsTuesday, June 30, 2020TMUSA
Tay MoneyHouse of Blues Houston presented by Cricket WirelessHoustonTuesday, March 31, 2020LIVN
The Black Keys – Lets Rock TourDos Equis PavilionDallasFriday, July 17, 2020LIVN
The Black Keys – Lets Rock TourOak Mountain AmphitheatreBirminghamWednesday, September 2, 2020LIVN
The Black Keys – Lets Rock TourThe Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by HuntsmanWoodlandsSaturday, July 18, 2020LIVN
The Black Keys – Lets Rock TourGermania Insurance AmphitheaterAustinSunday, July 19, 2020TMUSA
The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don ToliverCHI Health Center OmahaOmahaSunday, August 23, 2020TMUSA
ToolKohl CenterMadisonTuesday, June 9, 2020TMUSA
Whitey MorganHouse of Blues New Orleans presented by Cricket WirelessNew OrleansSaturday, May 9, 2020LIVN
lliza: The Forever TourThe Chicago TheatreChicagoSunday, November 21, 2021TMUSA
96.7 KCMQ Presents Zoso: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin ExperienceThe Blue NoteColumbiaSaturday, May 9, 2020ETIX
BRIT FLOYD – World Tour 2020Austin City Limits Live at The Moody TheaterAustinSunday, June 14, 2020TMUSA
Bergenpac Presents – Cinderella – 3:00PMBergen Performing Arts CenterEnglewoodSaturday, August 1, 2020TMUSA
Bergenpac Presents – Cinderella – 3:00PMBergen Performing Arts CenterEnglewoodSunday, August 2, 2020TMUSA
Bergenpac Presents – Cinderella – 8:00pmBergen Performing Arts CenterEnglewoodFriday, July 31, 2020TMUSA
Bergenpac Presents – Cinderella – 8:00pmBergen Performing Arts CenterEnglewoodSaturday, August 1, 2020TMUSA
Bikini KillThe Mill & MineKnoxvilleTuesday, September 22, 2020TWEB
Clear 99 Presents Casey DonahewThe Blue NoteColumbiaThursday, April 30, 2020ETIX
David BisbalMcAllen Performing Arts CenterMcAllenFriday, October 30, 2020TMUSA
Iliza: The Forever TourNorthropMinneapolisFriday, September 11, 2020OTHER
Jb Mauney InvitationalFord ParkBeaumontFriday, July 24, 2020TMUSA
Jb Mauney InvitationalFord ParkBeaumontSaturday, July 25, 2020TMUSA
Joey DiazXcite Center at Parx CasinoBensalemSaturday, October 24, 2020AXS
Justin MooreGolden Nugget Lake CharlesLake CharlesSaturday, May 9, 2020AXS
Kenny ChesneyWalmart AMPRogersThursday, June 11, 2020OTHER
NRBQBlueberry Hill Duck RoomSt LouisFriday, May 1, 2020TMUSA
OysterheadByline Bank  Aragon BallroomChicagoWednesday, April 22, 2020TMUSA
OysterheadByline Bank  Aragon BallroomChicagoThursday, April 23, 2020TMUSA
Raise The Curtain IV – 1:00PM Performance – DanceBergen Performing Arts CenterEnglewoodSunday, June 7, 2020TMUSA
Raise The Curtain IV – 5:00PM Performance – Music & TheaterBergen Performing Arts CenterEnglewoodSunday, June 7, 2020TMUSA
Randy Rogers BandGolden Nugget Lake CharlesLake CharlesSaturday, May 30, 2020AXS
Red River Athletic Conference Basketball TournamentRapides ColiseumAlexandriaFriday, March 6, 2020TMUSA
RewindThe Theatre at Grand PrairieGrand PrairieWednesday, May 20, 2020AXS
Robert Earl KeenThe Blue NoteColumbiaTuesday, April 28, 2020ETIX
Scary Mommy LiveArvest Bank Theatre at The MidlandKansas CityFriday, May 29, 2020AXS
Sibling RivalryPensacola Saenger TheatrePensacolaFriday, July 10, 2020TMUSA
Sibling Rivalry: The TourJoy TheaterNew OrleansTuesday, July 14, 2020AXS
SiggnoMcAllen Performing Arts CenterMcAllenSaturday, May 9, 2020TMUSA
Sinatra With Matt DuskLONDON MUSIC HALLLONDONThursday, October 15, 2020TMUSA
The BusinessBlueberry Hill Duck RoomSt LouisMonday, June 8, 2020TMUSA
The Hard Promises: A Tom Petty TributeThe PageantSt LouisSaturday, April 18, 2020TMUSA
The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don ToliverToyota CenterHoustonFriday, July 24, 2020OTHER
ToolTarget CenterMinneapolisSaturday, June 6, 2020AXS
ToolTaxSlayer CenterMolineWednesday, June 10, 2020TMUSA
Wayne ToupsLAuberge Casino & Hotel Baton RougeBaton RougeFriday, July 3, 2020TMUSA
JP SaxeBowery BallroomNew YorkThursday, June 18, 2020EBRITE
O.A.R.Red RocksMorrisonFriday, August 14, 2020AXS
O.A.R.Red Rocks AmphitheatreMorrisonFriday, August 14, 2020AXS
Sad Summer Festival presented by JourneysOrlando Amphitheatre at the Central Florida FairgroundsOrlandoFriday, July 24, 2020AXS
Sad Summer Festival presented by JourneysThe Palladoum OutdoorsWorcesterSaturday, August 1, 2020EBRITE
Sad Summer Festival presented by JourneysHuntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly IslandChicagoWednesday, August 12, 2020LIVN
Sad Summer Festival presented by JourneysStone Pony Summer StageAsbury ParkSunday, August 2, 2020TMUSA
Sad Summer Festival presented by JourneysCrofoot Festival GroundsPontiacFriday, August 14, 2020TWEB
6lackOld Forresterâ€™s Paristown HallLouisvilleWednesday, April 15, 2020OTHER
Clannad – In A Lifetime – The Farewell TourThe Danforth Music HallTorontoThursday, October 15, 2020TMUSA
Clannad – In A Lifetime – The Farewell TourBirchmereAlexandriaMonday, September 28, 2020TMUSA
Judas Priest: 50 Heavy Metal YearsNYCB LIVE, Home of The Nassau Veterans Memorial ColiseumUniondaleFriday, September 11, 2020TMUSA
Kate Usher & The Sturdy Souls, Annie Trezza, Wild PlanesMercury LoungeNew YorkSaturday, April 11, 2020EBRITE
Kim Boekbinder, Kacie MarieMercury LoungeNew YorkThursday, April 9, 2020EBRITE
Pony BradshawMercury LoungeNew YorkTuesday, May 19, 2020EBRITE
Youth in a Roman Field, Satin NickelMercury LoungeNew YorkFriday, April 10, 2020Release Show!
Zac Brown Band: Roar with the Lions Tour presented by PolarisMIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State FairgroundsTampaFriday, September 18, 2020LIVN
Amy GrantChevalier TheatreMedfordSunday, February 14, 2021TMUSA
Brad Paisley Tour 2020Pepsi CenterDenverFriday, May 29, 2020OTHER,TMUSA
Dita Von Teese: GLAMONATRIXOrpheum TheatrePhoenixSunday, August 23, 2020OTHER
Joe BonamassaRed Rocks AmphitheatreMorrisonSunday, August 9, 2020AXS
Joe BonamassaRed Rocks AmphitheatreMorrisonMonday, August 10, 2020AXS
Judas Priest: 50 Heavy Metal YearsArizona Federal TheatrePhoenixTuesday, October 13, 2020LIVN
Lady Antebellum: Ocean Tour 2020Ak-Chin PavilionPhoenixFriday, May 22, 2020LIVN
Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get TourFirst Interstate ArenaBillingsTuesday, October 20, 2020TCOM,OTHER
Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get TourVivint Smart Home ArenaSalt Lake CityThursday, October 22, 2020TMUSA
Ringo Starr & His All-Starr BandHackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie CenterRed BankSunday, June 7, 2020TMUSA
The Black KeysRed Rocks AmphitheatreMorrisonWednesday, July 15, 2020AXS
The Hold SteadyBluebird TheaterDenverThursday, June 18, 2020AXS
The Hold SteadyBluebird TheaterDenverFriday, June 19, 2020AXS
The Hold SteadyBluebird TheaterDenverSaturday, June 20, 2020AXS
Car Seat HeadrestOgden TheatreDenverTuesday, July 28, 2020AXS
King Buzzo featuring Trevor DunnBowery BallroomNew YorkFriday, June 5, 2020EBRITE
Land of TalkBowery BallroomNew YorkFriday, May 29, 2020EBRITE
ShinedownThe Colosseum at Caesars WindsorWindsorFriday, July 31, 2020TMUSA
#IMOMSOHARDPikes Peak CenterColorado SpringsSunday, June 7, 2020AXS
Daughtry Acoustic TrioCoeur Dâ€™Alene Casino & Resort HotelWorleyThursday, April 23, 2020EVNU
Fortune FeimsterThe WilburBostonFriday, May 8, 2020TMUSA
Gregory PorterKings TheatreBrooklynSaturday, October 3, 2020TMUSA
Joe BonamassaEccles TheatreSalt Lake CityThursday, August 6, 2020OTHER
Judas PriestMission BallroomDenverFriday, October 9, 2020AXS
Judy Collins & Arlo GuthrieChevalier TheatreMedfordSaturday, June 13, 2020TMUSA
Kranium with special guest AlkalineMusic Hall of WilliamsburgBrooklynThursday, June 11, 2020AXS
Leslie Odom Jr. with The Philadelphia OrchestraTD Pavilion at the MannPhiladelphiaThursday, July 23, 2020TMUSA
Michael Franti & SpearheadThe Capitol Theatre, Port Chester, NYPort ChesterTuesday, June 23, 2020TMUSA
Morbid: A True Crime Podcast LiveThe WilburBostonSaturday, July 11, 2020TMUSA
Rob Lowe: Stories I Only Tell My Friends LIVEHarrahs Ak-Chin CasinoMaricopaFriday, May 22, 2020TMUSA
Ronny Chieng: The Hope You Get Rich TourThe WilburBostonSaturday, September 19, 2020TMUSA
Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 TourUSANA AmphitheatreWest Valley CityTuesday, June 30, 2020LIVN
TIM MCGRAW: Here on Earth TourFord Idaho Center AmphitheaterBoiseFriday, August 28, 2020EVNU
Tchaikovsky SpectacularTD Pavilion at the MannPhiladelphiaTuesday, July 28, 2020TMUSA
The ButtertonesMusic Hall of WilliamsburgBrooklynMonday, April 20, 2020AXS
Triple Threat Comedy Night with Frank Caliendo, Dennis Miller & David SpadeBellco TheatreDenverSaturday, September 12, 2020AXS
for KING & COUNTRY With Company | A Summer TourAmphitheater at Las Colonias ParkGrand JunctionSunday, August 2, 2020TMUSA
Sad Summer Festival presented by JourneysPapa Murphys Park at Cal ExpoSacramentoFriday, July 17, 2020TMUSA
All That RemainsBogarts presented by Cricket WirelessCincinnatiThursday, April 30, 2020LIVN
CLANNAD – In A Lifetime – The Farwell TourGramercy TheatreNew YorkWednesday, September 23, 2020LIVN
Clannad – In A Lifetime – The Farewell TourGramercy TheatreNew YorkMonday, September 21, 2020LIVN
Clannad – In A Lifetime – The Farewell TourThe Fillmore Philadelphia presented by Cricket WirelessPhiladelphiaTuesday, September 29, 2020LIVN
Clannad – In A Lifetime – The Farewell TourAuraPortlandSaturday, September 26, 2020TMUSA
FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE Orchestra World TourAtlanta Symphony HallAtlantaFriday, September 11, 2020TMUSA
Gondwana & E.N. Young – Lions TourPonte Vedra Concert HallPonte Vedra BeachSaturday, April 25, 2020TMUSA
Maxwell With The Atlanta Symphony OrchestraAtlanta Symphony HallAtlantaSaturday, October 3, 2020TMUSA
Sad Summer Festival presented by JourneysSkyline Stage at the MannPhiladelphiaSaturday, August 8, 2020TMUSA
Sad Summer Festival presented by JourneysEXPRESS LIVE!ColumbusTuesday, July 28, 2020TMUSA
Sad Summer Festival presented by JourneysThe Masquerade Music ParkAtlantaSaturday, July 25, 2020TMUSA
Sad Summer Festival presented by JourneysRBC Echo BeachTorontoWednesday, August 5, 2020TMUSA
Sad Summer Festival presented by JourneysSTAGE AEPittsburghWednesday, July 29, 2020TMUSA
Sad Summer Festival presented by JourneysThe Rooftop at Pier 17New YorkFriday, July 31, 2020TMUSA
Steve Miller Band & Marty StuartScotiabank SaddledomeCalgarySaturday, August 29, 2020TMUSA
The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don ToliverUnited CenterChicagoWednesday, June 24, 2020TMUSA
The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don ToliverEnterprise CenterSt LouisTuesday, August 25, 2020TMUSA
The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don ToliverSmoothie King CenterNew OrleansThursday, July 23, 2020TMUSA
David Bisbal – Gira En Tus Planes 2020The Plaza Theatre Performing Arts CenterEl PasoSunday, November 1, 2020TMUSA
Good Vibes Summer Tour 2020: Rebelution + Special GuestsArizona Federal TheatrePhoenixThursday, August 13, 2020LIVN
Norah JonesArizona Federal TheatrePhoenixFriday, May 15, 2020LIVN
PrimusMission BallroomDenverTuesday, August 4, 2020AXS
StyxThe Colosseum at Caesars WindsorWindsorThursday, May 21, 2020TMUSA
The Black Keys – Lets Rock TourUSANA AmphitheatreWest Valley CityTuesday, July 14, 2020LIVN
The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don ToliverRogers PlaceEdmontonSunday, June 14, 2020TMUSA
The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don ToliverGila River ArenaGlendaleTuesday, August 11, 2020TMUSA
The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don ToliverPepsi CenterDenverMonday, July 27, 2020TMUSA
Zac Brown Band: Roar with the Lions Tour presented by PolarisiTHINK Financial AmphitheatreWest Palm BeachThursday, September 17, 2020LIVN
Maxwell With The Atlanta Symphony OrchestraAtlanta Symphony HallAtlantaFriday, October 2, 2020TMUSA
Adam SandlerMohegan Sun ArenaUncasvilleFriday, April 24, 2020TMUSA
Clannad – In A Lifetime – The Farewell TourGramercy TheatreNew YorkTuesday, September 22, 2020LIVN
Clannad – In A Lifetime – The Farewell TourThe Fillmore Detroit presented by Cricket WirelessDetroitWednesday, September 16, 2020LIVN
Clannad – In A Lifetime – The Farewell TourThÃ©Ã¢tre CoronaMontrealFriday, October 16, 2020TMUSA
Dita Von Teese: GLAMONATRIXParamount TheatreDenverTuesday, August 18, 2020TMUSA
Hombres GThe Plaza Theatre Performing Arts CenterEl PasoSaturday, July 11, 2020TMUSA
JoJo – good to know tourRialto Theatre-TucsonTucsonFriday, May 1, 2020TMUSA
Judas Priest: 50 Heavy Metal YearsPrudential CenterNewarkTuesday, September 15, 2020TMUSA
Lady Antebellum: Ocean Tour 2020Isleta AmphitheaterAlbuquerqueThursday, May 21, 2020LIVN
Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings – Together AgainRogers PlaceEdmontonThursday, July 9, 2020TMUSA
Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 TourPepsi CenterDenverWednesday, July 1, 2020TMUSA
Sibling Rivalry: The Tour Starring Bob & MonetParamount TheatreDenverFriday, August 14, 2020TMUSA
Steve Miller Band & Marty StuartRogers PlaceEdmontonSunday, August 30, 2020TMUSA
The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don ToliverVivint Smart Home ArenaSalt Lake CityWednesday, July 29, 2020TMUSA
ToolBroadmoor World ArenaColorado SpringsFriday, June 19, 2020AXS
ToolRogers PlaceEdmontonTuesday, June 2, 2020TMUSA
Atlantic StarrBirchmereAlexandriaSaturday, July 25, 2020TMUSA
Atlantic StarrBirchmereAlexandriaSunday, July 26, 2020TMUSA
Ballet Idaho – Beauty and the BeastMorrison Center for the Performing ArtsBoiseFriday, May 1, 2020TMUSA
Ballet Idaho – Beauty and the BeastMorrison Center for the Performing ArtsBoiseSaturday, May 2, 2020TMUSA
Ballet Idaho – Beauty and the BeastMorrison Center for the Performing ArtsBoiseSaturday, May 2, 2020TMUSA
Ballet Idaho – Beauty and the BeastMorrison Center for the Performing ArtsBoiseSunday, May 3, 2020TMUSA
Bikini KillThe Plaza LiveOrlandoTuesday, September 15, 2020AXS
Bill Kirchen & Too Much Fun with The GrandsonsBirchmereAlexandriaFriday, May 22, 2020TMUSA
CHRIS HILLMAN Time Between with Herb Pedersen & John JorgensonBirchmereAlexandriaTuesday, September 29, 2020TMUSA
Catalina Wine MixerBogarts presented by Cricket WirelessCincinnatiThursday, May 21, 2020LIVN
Chasing Summer Music FestivalMax Bell CentreCalgarySaturday, August 1, 2020FGATE
ClannadBerklee Performance CenterBostonFriday, September 25, 2020ETIX
ClannadOhio Theatre at PlayhouseSquareClevelandSaturday, September 19, 2020OTHER
Dave RubinSummitDenverFriday, May 15, 2020EBRITE
Dita Von Teese: GLAMONATRIXParamount TheatreDenverTuesday, August 18, 2020ALTUDE
Eddie B:  Im Already Professionally DevelopedWarner TheatreWashingtonSaturday, July 25, 2020LIVN
Edwin McCainBirchmereAlexandriaTuesday, June 9, 2020TMUSA
Gogol BordelloMission BallroomDenverFriday, May 15, 2020AXS
Gogol BordelloRialto Theatre-TucsonTucsonTuesday, May 19, 2020TMUSA
Hamilton LeithauserBluebird TheaterDenverFriday, May 15, 2020AXS
Hombres GRialto Theatre-TucsonTucsonFriday, July 10, 2020TMUSA
Judas PriestVivint Smart Home ArenaSalt Lake CitySunday, October 11, 2020TMUSA
King Buzzo featuring Trevor DunnBluebird TheaterDenverFriday, June 26, 2020AXS
Kranium with special guest HoodCelebrityyMusic Hall of WilliamsburgBrooklynWednesday, June 10, 2020AXS
LUKE COMBS- What You See Is What You Get Tour With Special Guests ASHLEY McBRYDE and RAY FULCHERFirst Interstate ArenaBillingsTuesday, October 20, 2020TCOM
Marty Stuart And His Fabulous SuperlativesInn of the Mountain Gods Resort and CasinoMescaleroFriday, May 1, 2020TMUSA
Nitty Gritty Dirt BandPikes Peak CenterColorado SpringsSunday, October 18, 2020AXS
Norman BrownBirchmereAlexandriaWednesday, July 22, 2020TMUSA
QUADIO & BOSTON.COM: BEATPOT 2020House of Blues Boston presented by Cricket WirelessBostonSaturday, April 18, 2020LIVN
Sibling Rivalry: The TourParamount TheatreDenverFriday, August 14, 2020ALTUDE
Stateside Presents & Live Nation  Hombres G – ResurrecciÃ³n US TourThe Van BurenPhoenixThursday, July 9, 2020TWEB
Sunrise Day Camp Benefit Ft. Jessies Girl w/ special guest Rob BaseThe Capitol Theatre, Port Chester, NYPort ChesterThursday, April 23, 2020TMUSA
Taj Mahal QuartetBirchmereAlexandriaWednesday, June 24, 2020TMUSA
Terry FatorResorts World CatskillsMonticelloFriday, April 24, 2020TMUSA
The Black Keys – Lets Rock TourRed Rocks AmphitheatreMorrisonWednesday, July 15, 2020AXS
The WeekndPepsi CenterDenverMonday, July 27, 2020ALTUDE
Ty SegallMission BallroomDenverSunday, October 18, 2020AXS
Valentino KhanOgden TheatreDenverSaturday, April 25, 2020AXS
Williams and ReeDeadwood Mountain GrandDeadwoodSaturday, November 28, 2020TMUSA
Ziggy Marley & Stephen Marley and Ben Harper & The Innocent CriminalsRed Rocks AmphitheatreMorrisonSunday, May 31, 2020AXS
