Tool, Luke Combs Tours Headline Tickets On Sale Friday
Onsales February 27, 2020 Schae Beaudoin 0
Metal band Tool and country singer Luke Combs are among musicians with tours going on sale Friday. Tool’s spring dates will see them play in cities like St. Louis, Vancouver and Sacramento in support of their most recent album Fear Inoculum. The album is their first in 13 years and earned the metal musicians their fourth Grammy for the song “7empest.” Combs announced a new leg of dates on his What You See Is What You Get tour. The “Hurricane” singer will perform two shows in Chicago, Boston and New York along the way.
The Black Keys’ summer tour will also release tickets tomorrow. The duo is touring in support of their first album in five years Let’s Rock. The Weeknd will also hit the road this summer for a massive 53-date tour. The R&B singer’s upcoming album After Hours will drop next month. George Strait’s South Bend show will go on presale tomorrow as well.
Singer/rapper Doja Cat will hit the road in the spring for her Hot Pink tour, with tickets on sale tomorrow. Metal legends Judas Priest will celebrate their 50th anniversary with a fall tour, with tickets also available Friday. A memorial concert for Neil Peart will go on sale tomorrow. The Rush drummer passed away earlier this year, with a tribute concert in his hometown of St Catharines scheduled for May.
Alanis Morissette will play a run of shows across the pond, with her Dublin, London and Manchester concerts going on sale Friday as well. Tickets to the Billboard Music Awards will also go on sale. John Fogerty will close out his 50-year celebration with nine shows in Las Vegas, with tickets up-for-grabs tomorrow as well. Additional shows on sale tomorrow include Santana’s tour with Earth, Wind and Fire, Joe Rogan’s Sacred Clown tour and the Sad Summer Festival featuring All Time Low and The Story So Far.
Scroll down for our full breakdown of tickets on sale Friday.
*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Presales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.
Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.
Tickets On Sale — Friday, February 28, 2020
Presale
|Event Name
|Venue
|City
|Event date
|Lister
|Against Me! + Baroness
|The Observatory
|Santa Ana
|Sunday, May 17, 2020
|TMUSA
|An Evening with They Might Be Giants
|House of Blues Dallas presented by Cricket Wireless
|Dallas
|Friday, October 23, 2020
|LIVN
|BRIT FLOYD – World Tour 2020
|Greek Theatre
|Los Angeles
|Sunday, June 21, 2020
|TMUSA
|Bert Kreischer: The Berty Boy World Tour
|Terry Fator Theatre at Mirage Hotel and Casino
|Las Vegas
|Saturday, July 25, 2020
|TMUSA
|Bert Kreischer: The Berty Boy World Tour
|Terry Fator Theatre at Mirage Hotel and Casino
|Las Vegas
|Sunday, December 27, 2020
|TMUSA
|CLANNAD – In A Lifetime – The Farwell Tour
|Folly Theater
|Kansas City
|Wednesday, September 9, 2020
|TMUSA
|Chicano Batman
|Shrine Expo Hall
|Los Angeles
|Friday, May 29, 2020
|AXS
|Colin Jost
|The Masonic
|San Francisco
|Saturday, June 27, 2020
|LIVN
|David Bisbal – Gira En Tus Planes 2020
|House of Blues San Diego presented by Cricket Wireless
|San Diego
|Saturday, November 7, 2020
|LIVN
|David Bisbal – Gira En Tus Planes 2020
|House of Blues Las Vegas presented by Cricket Wireless
|Las Vegas
|Tuesday, November 3, 2020
|LIVN
|Dita Von Teese: GLAMONATRIX
|The Magnolia
|El Cajon
|Wednesday, August 26, 2020
|LIVN
|Dita Von Teese: GLAMONATRIX
|Fox Performing Arts Center
|Riverside
|Thursday, August 6, 2020
|LIVN
|Dita Von Teese: GLAMONATRIX
|Paramount Theatre
|Seattle
|Wednesday, August 12, 2020
|TMUSA
|Dita Von Teese: GLAMONATRIX
|Palace of Fine Arts
|San Francisco
|Sunday, August 9, 2020
|TMUSA
|FKA twigs – Magdalene
|Balboa Theatre
|San Diego
|Tuesday, April 21, 2020
|TMUSA
|Gogol Bordello
|The Wiltern
|Los Angeles
|Saturday, May 23, 2020
|LIVN
|HEALTH
|Fonda Theatre
|Los Angeles
|Friday, May 22, 2020
|AXS
|Hombres G – Resurreccion Us Tour
|House of Blues Las Vegas presented by Cricket Wireless
|Las Vegas
|Thursday, June 11, 2020
|LIVN
|Iliza Shlesinger
|SACRAMENTO MEMORIAL AUDITORIUM
|Sacramento
|Friday, October 23, 2020
|TMUSA
|Iliza Shlesinger: The Forever Tour
|Paramount Theatre
|Seattle
|Saturday, October 17, 2020
|TMUSA
|Iliza Shlesinger: The Forever Tour
|Terry Fator Theatre at Mirage Hotel and Casino
|Las Vegas
|Friday, July 3, 2020
|TMUSA
|Iliza Shlesinger: The Forever Tour
|Terry Fator Theatre at Mirage Hotel and Casino
|Las Vegas
|Saturday, July 4, 2020
|TMUSA
|Jay Leno
|Terry Fator Theatre at Mirage Hotel and Casino
|Las Vegas
|Saturday, May 16, 2020
|TMUSA
|John Fogerty: My 50 Year Trip – FINAL SHOWS
|Encore Theater at Wynn
|Las Vegas
|Wednesday, November 4, 2020
|TMUSA
|John Fogerty: My 50 Year Trip – FINAL SHOWS
|Encore Theater at Wynn
|Las Vegas
|Saturday, November 7, 2020
|TMUSA
|John Fogerty: My 50 Year Trip – FINAL SHOWS
|Encore Theater at Wynn
|Las Vegas
|Friday, November 13, 2020
|TMUSA
|John Fogerty: My 50 Year Trip – FINAL SHOWS
|Encore Theater at Wynn
|Las Vegas
|Wednesday, November 18, 2020
|TMUSA
|John Fogerty: My 50 Year Trip – FINAL SHOWS
|Encore Theater at Wynn
|Las Vegas
|Saturday, November 21, 2020
|TMUSA
|Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get Tour
|United Center
|Chicago
|Friday, November 6, 2020
|TMUSA
|Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get Tour
|United Center
|Chicago
|Thursday, November 5, 2020
|TMUSA
|ManÃ¡
|Mandalay Bay Events Center
|Las Vegas
|Friday, September 11, 2020
|AXS
|ManÃ¡
|Mandalay Bay Events Center
|Las Vegas
|Saturday, September 12, 2020
|AXS
|ManÃ¡
|Mandalay Bay Events Center
|Las Vegas
|Monday, September 14, 2020
|AXS
|Morrissey: Viva Moz Vegas
|The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
|Las Vegas
|Saturday, June 27, 2020
|TMUSA
|Morrissey: Viva Moz Vegas
|The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
|Las Vegas
|Friday, July 3, 2020
|TMUSA
|NateWantsToBattle
|House of Blues San Diego presented by Cricket Wireless
|San Diego
|Wednesday, July 8, 2020
|LIVN
|PAW Patrol Live!: Race to the Rescue
|Stockton Arena
|Stockton
|Wednesday, May 13, 2020
|TMUSA
|Pet Shop Boys & New Order – The Unity Tour
|Rogers Arena
|Vancouver
|Thursday, September 24, 2020
|TMUSA
|Pet Shop Boys & New Order – The Unity Tour
|Chase Center
|SAN FRANCISCO
|Wednesday, September 30, 2020
|TMUSA
|Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings – Together Again
|Avenir Centre
|Moncton
|Tuesday, July 14, 2020
|TMUSA
|Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour
|North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
|Chula Vista
|Friday, June 19, 2020
|LIVN
|Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour
|Shoreline Amphitheatre
|Mountain View
|Tuesday, June 23, 2020
|LIVN
|Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour
|Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
|Ridgefield
|Friday, June 26, 2020
|TMUSA
|Smokey Robinson
|Greek Theatre
|Los Angeles
|Saturday, June 20, 2020
|TMUSA
|Summer Block Party
|Shoreline Amphitheatre
|Mountain View
|Saturday, June 20, 2020
|LIVN
|Sunday Grand Tasting – ilani Wine & Food Fest
|ilani Cowlitz Ballroom
|Ridgefield
|Sunday, August 2, 2020
|TMUSA
|Tool
|Enterprise Center
|St Louis
|Saturday, June 13, 2020
|TMUSA
|Tool
|Tacoma Dome
|Tacoma
|Friday, May 29, 2020
|TMUSA
|Tool
|Rogers Arena
|Vancouver
|Sunday, May 31, 2020
|TMUSA
|Tool
|Golden 1 Center
|Sacramento
|Monday, June 22, 2020
|TMUSA
|Tool
|Chase Center
|SAN FRANCISCO
|Tuesday, June 23, 2020
|TMUSA
|Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour
|Gorge Amphitheatre
|George
|Saturday, June 27, 2020
|LIVN
|Clannad – In A Lifetime – The Farewell Tour
|Palace of Fine Arts
|San Francisco
|Thursday, September 3, 2020
|TMUSA
|Zac Brown Band: Roar with the Lion Tour presented by Polaris
|Shoreline Amphitheatre
|Mountain View
|Sunday, October 25, 2020
|LIVN
|Alanis Morissette
|The O2
|London
|Monday, September 28, 2020
|AXS
|Jeff Waynes The War of The Worlds
|Bournemouth International Centre
|Bournemouth
|Tuesday, April 6, 2021
|TMUK
|Jeff Waynes The War of The Worlds
|Bournemouth International Centre
|Bournemouth
|Wednesday, April 7, 2021
|TMUK
|Jeff Waynes The War of The Worlds
|M&S Bank Arena Liverpool
|Liverpool
|Wednesday, April 14, 2021
|TMUK
|The Weeknd: The After Hours Tour
|The O2
|London
|Monday, October 12, 2020
|AXS
|The Weeknd: The After Hours Tour
|The O2
|London
|Tuesday, October 13, 2020
|AXS
|New Order
|The O2
|London
|Saturday, October 10, 2020
|AXS
|The Millennium Tour 2020
|The O2
|London
|Saturday, May 30, 2020
|AXS
|Cage Warriors
|indigo at The O2
|London
|Saturday, June 20, 2020
|AXS
|#IMOMSOHARD: Moms Night Out Round 2
|New Jersey Performing Arts Center
|Newark
|Sunday, May 31, 2020
|TMUSA
|Air Supply
|FOELLINGER THEATRE
|Fort Wayne
|Sunday, May 31, 2020
|TMUSA
|America
|Tivoli Theatre
|Chattanooga
|Thursday, July 23, 2020
|TMUSA
|April Fools Comedy Jam
|Capital One Arena
|Washington
|Saturday, April 4, 2020
|TMUSA
|Armor For Sleep
|Theatre of Living Arts
|Philadelphia
|Saturday, July 11, 2020
|LIVN
|Brian Culbertson
|Whitaker Center
|Harrisburg
|Thursday, April 2, 2020
|TMUSA
|Chicago
|Harrahs Cherokee Resort Event Center
|Cherokee
|Saturday, May 2, 2020
|TMUSA
|Christopher Cross 40th Anniversary Tour
|The Santander Performing Arts Center
|Reading
|Sunday, May 3, 2020
|TMUSA
|Daughtry Acoustic Trio
|The Modell Lyric
|Baltimore
|Tuesday, May 5, 2020
|TMUSA
|Dave Chappelle
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|Uncasville
|Saturday, May 9, 2020
|TMUSA
|Dave Chappelle
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|Uncasville
|Saturday, May 9, 2020
|TMUSA
|Dave Rubin: Dont Burn This Book Tour
|20 Monroe Live
|Grand Rapids
|Monday, May 11, 2020
|LIVN
|Dave Rubin: Dont Burn This Book Tour
|Saint Andrews Hall
|Detroit
|Tuesday, May 12, 2020
|LIVN
|Dave Rubin: Dont Burn This Book Tour
|Bogarts presented by Cricket Wireless
|Cincinnati
|Thursday, May 7, 2020
|LIVN
|Doja Cat – Hot Pink Tour
|The Fillmore Charlotte presented by Cricket Wireless
|Charlotte
|Friday, April 3, 2020
|LIVN
|Doja Cat – Hot Pink Tour
|Big Night Live
|Boston
|Tuesday, March 31, 2020
|TMUSA
|George Strait
|Notre Dame Stadium
|South Bend
|Saturday, August 15, 2020
|TMUSA
|Gilberto Santa Rosa
|Ovens Auditorium
|Charlotte
|Sunday, June 14, 2020
|TMUSA
|Hombres G – ResurrecciÃ³n Us Tour
|House of Blues Boston presented by Cricket Wireless
|Boston
|Friday, July 17, 2020
|LIVN
|Hombres G – ResurrecciÃ³n Us Tour
|The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
|Miami Beach
|Saturday, July 25, 2020
|LIVN
|Iliza Shlesinger: The Forever Tour
|The Louisville Palace presented by Cricket Wireless
|Louisville
|Friday, November 6, 2020
|LIVN
|Iliza Shlesinger: The Forever Tour
|Taft Theatre
|Cincinnati
|Friday, November 20, 2020
|TMUSA
|Iliza Shlesinger: The Forever Tour
|Ovens Auditorium
|Charlotte
|Friday, November 13, 2020
|TMUSA
|Iliza: The Forever Tour
|Fallsview Casinos Entertainment Centre
|Niagara Falls
|Friday, July 31, 2020
|TMUSA
|Jim Rome World Tour
|Sheas Performing Arts Center
|Buffalo
|Saturday, April 11, 2020
|TMUSA
|JoJo – good to know tour
|Bogarts presented by Cricket Wireless
|Cincinnati
|Friday, May 22, 2020
|LIVN
|Josh Groban
|Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
|Greensboro
|Friday, March 20, 2020
|TMUSA
|Justin Hayward
|The Plaza Live
|Orlando
|Saturday, April 11, 2020
|AXS
|Justin Hayward – Nights
|Amaturo Theater at Broward Center
|Ft Lauderdale
|Friday, April 10, 2020
|TMUSA
|Lolita Flores
|The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
|Miami Beach
|Friday, June 19, 2020
|LIVN
|Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get Tour
|PNC Arena
|Raleigh
|Saturday, September 19, 2020
|TMUSA
|Maxwell With The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra
|Atlanta Symphony Hall
|Atlanta
|Friday, October 2, 2020
|TMUSA
|Motionless In White: The Black & Blue Tour
|The Paramount
|Huntington
|Tuesday, May 12, 2020
|TMUSA
|Ocean Alley – North America Tour 2020
|The Foundry
|Philadelphia
|Thursday, July 9, 2020
|LIVN
|Punch Line Presents Dave Rubin: Dont Burn This Book Tour
|Theatre of Living Arts
|Philadelphia
|Wednesday, April 29, 2020
|LIVN
|RUFUS WAINWRIGHT – Unfollow The Rules Tour 2020
|The Paramount
|Huntington
|Saturday, May 2, 2020
|TMUSA
|Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings – Together Again
|Meridian Centre
|St Catharines
|Tuesday, July 21, 2020
|TMUSA
|Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour
|St. Josephs Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
|Syracuse
|Wednesday, August 19, 2020
|LIVN
|Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour
|Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
|Atlanta
|Wednesday, August 26, 2020
|LIVN
|Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour
|Jiffy Lube Live
|Bristow
|Saturday, August 22, 2020
|LIVN
|Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour
|Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
|Wantagh
|Saturday, August 15, 2020
|LIVN
|Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour
|DTE Energy Music Theatre
|Clarkston
|Thursday, August 6, 2020
|TMUSA
|Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour
|Budweiser Stage
|Toronto
|Sunday, August 9, 2020
|TMUSA
|Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour
|Riverbend Music Center
|Cincinnati
|Wednesday, July 8, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scary Mommy
|NYCB Theatre at Westbury
|Westbury
|Saturday, June 20, 2020
|LIVN
|Scary Mommy
|Akron Civic Theatre
|Akron
|Saturday, May 16, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scary Mommy Live
|Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts
|Raleigh
|Saturday, June 27, 2020
|TMUSA
|Sibling Rivalry
|The Charleston Music Hall
|Charleston
|Thursday, September 10, 2020
|TMUSA
|Sofia NiÃ±o de Rivera – Lo VolverÃa a Hacer
|Gramercy Theatre
|New York
|Monday, April 13, 2020
|LIVN
|Stevenson University Fashion Show
|Rams Head Live!
|Baltimore
|Saturday, May 2, 2020
|AXS
|Sugarland: There Goes The Neighborhood Tour 2020
|Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
|Gilford
|Sunday, July 19, 2020
|LIVN
|Sugarland: There Goes The Neighborhood Tour 2020
|PNC Music Pavilion
|Charlotte
|Saturday, August 1, 2020
|LIVN
|Sugarland: There Goes The Neighborhood Tour 2020
|Budweiser Stage
|Toronto
|Thursday, June 4, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour
|Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
|Gilford
|Tuesday, August 25, 2020
|LIVN
|The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour
|PNC Bank Arts Center
|Holmdel
|Sunday, August 23, 2020
|LIVN
|The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour
|BB&T Pavilion
|Camden
|Saturday, August 22, 2020
|LIVN
|The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour
|Blossom Music Center
|Cuyahoga Falls
|Tuesday, August 11, 2020
|LIVN
|The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour
|XFINITY Theatre
|Hartford
|Wednesday, August 19, 2020
|LIVN
|The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour
|Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
|Wantagh
|Wednesday, August 26, 2020
|LIVN
|The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour
|Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
|Raleigh
|Sunday, August 30, 2020
|LIVN
|The Weeknd with Special Guest Sabrina Claudio
|AmericanAirlines Arena
|Miami
|Saturday, July 18, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver
|Little Caesars Arena
|Detroit
|Saturday, June 27, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver
|Scotiabank Arena
|Toronto
|Tuesday, June 30, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver
|Amway Center
|Orlando
|Tuesday, July 21, 2020
|TMUSA
|Tim Hicks Wreck This Town World Tour
|Budweiser Gardens
|London
|Thursday, May 21, 2020
|EVNU
|Tinashe – Tour For You
|Buckhead Theatre presented by Cricket Wireless
|Atlanta
|Friday, May 29, 2020
|LIVN
|Tool
|John Paul Jones Arena
|Charlottesville
|Wednesday, April 22, 2020
|TMUSA
|Tool
|Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
|Wilkes-Barre
|Friday, May 1, 2020
|TMUSA
|Tool
|Huntington Center
|Toledo
|Monday, May 4, 2020
|TMUSA
|Tool
|Van Andel Arena
|Grand Rapids
|Tuesday, May 5, 2020
|TMUSA
|Tool
|Amalie Arena
|Tampa
|Sunday, April 19, 2020
|TMUSA
|Tool
|AmericanAirlines Arena
|Miami
|Thursday, April 16, 2020
|TMUSA
|Tool
|Royal Farms Arena (formerly Baltimore Arena)
|Baltimore
|Friday, April 24, 2020
|TMUSA
|Tool
|Spectrum Center
|Charlotte
|Tuesday, April 21, 2020
|TMUSA
|Tool
|Centre Videotron
|QuÃ©bec
|Wednesday, April 29, 2020
|TMUSA
|Wild Rivers
|The Shelter
|Detroit
|Saturday, June 20, 2020
|LIVN
|Wine & Crime Podcast
|Rams Head Live!
|Baltimore
|Tuesday, April 14, 2020
|AXS
|XTU Presents – Sam Hunt: Southside Summer Tour 2020
|BB&T Pavilion
|Camden
|Friday, July 17, 2020
|LIVN
|for KING & COUNTRY With Company | A Summer Tour
|BB&T Center
|Sunrise
|Saturday, July 11, 2020
|TMUSA
|Summerslam PPV
|TD Garden
|Boston
|Sunday, August 23, 2020
|TMUSA
|#IMOMSOHARD: Moms Night Out Round 2
|BJCC Concert Hall
|Birmingham
|Friday, June 26, 2020
|TMUSA
|#IMOMSOHARD: Moms Night Out Round 2
|Von Braun Center Concert Hall
|Huntsville
|Thursday, June 25, 2020
|TMUSA
|ASKING ALEXANDRIA and FALLING IN REVERSE with WAGE WAR
|House of Blues Chicago presented by Cricket Wireless
|Chicago
|Friday, May 29, 2020
|LIVN
|Black Jacket Symphony
|House of Blues Dallas presented by Cricket Wireless
|Dallas
|Sunday, October 18, 2020
|LIVN
|Brooks & Dunn REBOOT 2020 Tour
|The Wharf Amphitheater
|Orange Beach
|Saturday, May 30, 2020
|TMUSA
|Cirque MaCeo
|H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
|Cedar Park
|Saturday, April 18, 2020
|TMUSA
|Colin Jost
|The Chicago Theatre
|Chicago
|Saturday, May 30, 2020
|TMUSA
|Dave Rubin: Dont Burn This Book Tour
|House of Blues Dallas presented by Cricket Wireless
|Dallas
|Sunday, May 3, 2020
|LIVN
|Dave Rubin: Dont Burn This Book Tour
|House of Blues Houston presented by Cricket Wireless
|Houston
|Monday, May 4, 2020
|LIVN
|Gogol Bordello
|The Sylvee
|Madison
|Monday, May 11, 2020
|TMUSA
|Gregory Porter
|The Pabst Theatre
|Riverside Theatre
|Saturday, October 10, 2020
|OTHER
|HELLYEAH: The Perseverence Tour
|VooDoo at Harrahs Kansas City
|Kansas City
|Friday, May 22, 2020
|TMUSA
|Hombres G – Resurreccion Us Tour
|House of Blues Houston presented by Cricket Wireless
|Houston
|Thursday, July 2, 2020
|LIVN
|Hot Summer Jazz And Funk- Boney James & Average White Band
|The Venue at Horseshoe Casino
|Hammond
|Friday, July 24, 2020
|TMUSA
|Jeff Dunham: Seriously
|Chesapeake Energy Arena
|Oklahoma City
|Friday, June 12, 2020
|TMUSA
|Jimmy Buffett
|United Center
|Chicago
|Saturday, July 18, 2020
|TMUSA
|Josh Turner
|Ameristar Casino and Hotel
|Kansas City
|Saturday, June 13, 2020
|TMUSA
|KPOP Night
|House of Blues Houston presented by Cricket Wireless
|Houston
|Saturday, April 18, 2020
|LIVN
|Kansas
|Effingham Performance Center
|Effingham
|Friday, October 2, 2020
|TMUSA
|Maggie Rogers
|The Orpheum Theatre Memphis
|Memphis
|Tuesday, April 21, 2020
|TMUSA
|New Order & Pet Shop Boys – The Unity Tour
|Armory
|Minneapolis
|Sunday, September 20, 2020
|TMUSA
|Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds
|Miller High Life Theatre
|Milwaukee
|Friday, September 18, 2020
|TMUSA
|OTW & SXM Bluegrass Junction Present The Dead South – Served Cold Tour
|House of Blues New Orleans presented by Cricket Wireless
|New Orleans
|Tuesday, September 22, 2020
|LIVN
|OTW & SXM Bluegrass Junction Present The Dead South – Served Cold Tour
|House of Blues Houston presented by Cricket Wireless
|Houston
|Thursday, September 24, 2020
|LIVN
|OTW & SXM Bluegrass Junction Present The Dead South – Served Cold Tour
|Aztec Theatre presented by Cricket Wireless
|San Antonio
|Saturday, September 26, 2020
|LIVN
|Reel Big Fish & The Aquabats
|House of Blues Chicago presented by Cricket Wireless
|Chicago
|Thursday, June 4, 2020
|LIVN
|Reel Big Fish & The Aquabats
|House of Blues Dallas presented by Cricket Wireless
|Dallas
|Tuesday, June 9, 2020
|LIVN
|Reel Big Fish & The Aquabats
|The Sylvee
|Madison
|Wednesday, June 3, 2020
|TMUSA
|Robbie Williams Live in Las Vegas
|Encore Theater at Wynn
|Las Vegas
|Saturday, July 4, 2020
|TMUSA
|Robbie Williams Live in Las Vegas
|Encore Theater at Wynn
|Las Vegas
|Sunday, July 5, 2020
|TMUSA
|Robbie Williams Live in Las Vegas
|Encore Theater at Wynn
|Las Vegas
|Wednesday, July 8, 2020
|TMUSA
|Robbie Williams Live in Las Vegas
|Encore Theater at Wynn
|Las Vegas
|Friday, July 10, 2020
|TMUSA
|Robbie Williams Live in Las Vegas
|Encore Theater at Wynn
|Las Vegas
|Saturday, July 11, 2020
|TMUSA
|Robbie Williams Live in Las Vegas
|Encore Theater at Wynn
|Las Vegas
|Sunday, July 12, 2020
|TMUSA
|Robbie Williams Live in Las Vegas
|Encore Theater at Wynn
|Las Vegas
|Wednesday, July 15, 2020
|TMUSA
|Robbie Williams Live in Las Vegas
|Encore Theater at Wynn
|Las Vegas
|Friday, July 3, 2020
|TMUSA
|Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour
|Dos Equis Pavilion
|Dallas
|Friday, July 3, 2020
|LIVN
|Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour
|American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Summerfest Grounds
|Milwaukee
|Sunday, July 12, 2020
|TMUSA
|Sara Evans
|Ameristar Casino and Hotel
|Kansas City
|Saturday, September 26, 2020
|TMUSA
|Steve Miller Band
|The Rose Music Center at The Heights
|Huber Heights
|Tuesday, June 30, 2020
|TMUSA
|Tay Money
|House of Blues Houston presented by Cricket Wireless
|Houston
|Tuesday, March 31, 2020
|LIVN
|The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour
|Dos Equis Pavilion
|Dallas
|Friday, July 17, 2020
|LIVN
|The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour
|Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
|Birmingham
|Wednesday, September 2, 2020
|LIVN
|The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour
|The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
|Woodlands
|Saturday, July 18, 2020
|LIVN
|The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour
|Germania Insurance Amphitheater
|Austin
|Sunday, July 19, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|Omaha
|Sunday, August 23, 2020
|TMUSA
|Tim Hicks
|Club Regent Event Centre
|Winnipeg
|Friday, September 18, 2020
|TMUSA
|Tim Hicks Wreck This Town World Tour
|Coors Event Centre (formerly known as OBrians Event Centre)
|Saskatoon
|Saturday, October 3, 2020
|TMUSA
|Tool
|Kohl Center
|Madison
|Tuesday, June 9, 2020
|TMUSA
|Whitey Morgan
|House of Blues New Orleans presented by Cricket Wireless
|New Orleans
|Saturday, May 9, 2020
|LIVN
|lliza: The Forever Tour
|The Chicago Theatre
|Chicago
|Sunday, November 21, 2021
|TMUSA
|Adam Sandler
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|Uncasville
|Friday, April 24, 2020
|TMUSA
|Clannad – In A Lifetime – The Farewell Tour
|Gramercy Theatre
|New York
|Tuesday, September 22, 2020
|LIVN
|Clannad – In A Lifetime – The Farewell Tour
|The Fillmore Detroit presented by Cricket Wireless
|Detroit
|Wednesday, September 16, 2020
|LIVN
|Clannad – In A Lifetime – The Farewell Tour
|ThÃ©Ã¢tre Corona
|Montreal
|Friday, October 16, 2020
|TMUSA
|Dita Von Teese: GLAMONATRIX
|Paramount Theatre
|Denver
|Tuesday, August 18, 2020
|TMUSA
|Hombres G
|The Plaza Theatre Performing Arts Center
|El Paso
|Saturday, July 11, 2020
|TMUSA
|JoJo – good to know tour
|Rialto Theatre-Tucson
|Tucson
|Friday, May 1, 2020
|TMUSA
|Judas Priest: 50 Heavy Metal Years
|Prudential Center
|Newark
|Tuesday, September 15, 2020
|TMUSA
|Lady Antebellum: Ocean Tour 2020
|Isleta Amphitheater
|Albuquerque
|Thursday, May 21, 2020
|LIVN
|Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
|Avalon Theatre
|Grand Junction
|Thursday, October 15, 2020
|TMUSA
|Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings – Together Again
|Rogers Place
|Edmonton
|Thursday, July 9, 2020
|TMUSA
|Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour
|Pepsi Center
|Denver
|Wednesday, July 1, 2020
|TMUSA
|Sibling Rivalry: The Tour Starring Bob & Monet
|Paramount Theatre
|Denver
|Friday, August 14, 2020
|TMUSA
|Steve Miller Band & Marty Stuart
|Rogers Place
|Edmonton
|Sunday, August 30, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver
|Vivint Smart Home Arena
|Salt Lake City
|Wednesday, July 29, 2020
|TMUSA
|Tim Hicks
|River Cree Resort & Casino
|Enoch
|Thursday, October 1, 2020
|TMUSA
|Tim Hicks Wreck This Town World Tour
|The Palace Theatre (Formerly Flames Central)
|Calgary
|Friday, October 2, 2020
|TMUSA
|Tool
|Broadmoor World Arena
|Colorado Springs
|Friday, June 19, 2020
|AXS
|Tool
|Rogers Place
|Edmonton
|Tuesday, June 2, 2020
|TMUSA
General On Sale
|Event Name
|Venue
|City
|Event date
|Lister
|PAW Patrol Live!: Race to the Rescue
|Fox Performing Arts Center
|Riverside
|Monday, May 11, 2020
|LIVN
|Ladies Night Out
|Paramount Theatre-Oakland
|Oakland
|Saturday, June 13, 2020
|TMUSA
|JoJo
|The Showbox
|Seattle
|Tuesday, April 21, 2020
|AXS
|JoJo
|The Regency Ballroom
|San Francisco
|Saturday, April 25, 2020
|AXS
|JoJo
|The Novo
|Los Angeles
|Monday, April 27, 2020
|AXS
|JoJo – good to know tour
|Wonder Ballroom
|Portland
|Wednesday, April 22, 2020
|ETIX
|JoJo – good to know tour
|The Observatory
|Santa Ana
|Tuesday, April 28, 2020
|TMUSA
|Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get Tour
|Mechanics Bank Arena
|Bakersfield
|Saturday, October 24, 2020
|AXS
|Against Me! & Baroness
|The Regency Ballroom
|San Francisco
|Friday, May 15, 2020
|AXS
|Boz Scaggs
|Orpheum Theatre
|Los Angeles
|Wednesday, May 13, 2020
|TMUSA
|Brian Posehn
|Cobbs Comedy Club
|San Francisco
|Friday, April 24, 2020
|LIVN
|Brian Posehn
|Cobbs Comedy Club
|San Francisco
|Friday, April 24, 2020
|LIVN
|Brian Posehn
|Cobbs Comedy Club
|San Francisco
|Saturday, April 25, 2020
|LIVN
|Brian Posehn
|Cobbs Comedy Club
|San Francisco
|Saturday, April 25, 2020
|LIVN
|Brian Posehn
|Cobbs Comedy Club
|San Francisco
|Thursday, April 23, 2020
|LIVN
|Chris Young: Town Aint Big Enough World Tour 2020
|Les Schwab Amphitheater
|Bend
|Friday, May 8, 2020
|OTHER,ETIX
|Daughtry
|Tulalip Resort Casino
|Tulalip
|Friday, April 24, 2020
|TMUSA
|Dave Rubin: Dont Burn This Book Tour
|House of Blues Anaheim presented by Cricket Wireless
|Anaheim
|Monday, May 18, 2020
|LIVN
|Dave Rubin: Dont Burn This Book Tour
|Neptune Theatre
|Seattle
|Wednesday, May 20, 2020
|TMUSA
|Doja Cat – Hot Pink Tour
|The Regency Ballroom
|San Francisco
|Wednesday, April 15, 2020
|AXS
|Dustin Lynch
|The Fruit Yard Amphitheatre
|Modesto
|Saturday, April 25, 2020
|TMUSA
|Godfrey
|Cobbs Comedy Club
|San Francisco
|Friday, June 19, 2020
|LIVN
|Godfrey
|Cobbs Comedy Club
|San Francisco
|Friday, June 19, 2020
|LIVN
|Godfrey
|Cobbs Comedy Club
|San Francisco
|Saturday, June 20, 2020
|LIVN
|Godfrey
|Cobbs Comedy Club
|San Francisco
|Saturday, June 20, 2020
|LIVN
|Godfrey
|Cobbs Comedy Club
|San Francisco
|Thursday, June 18, 2020
|LIVN
|Grand Funk Railroad
|Edgewater E Center
|Laughlin
|Friday, April 24, 2020
|TMUSA
|Hombres G – Resurreccion Us Tour
|Neptune Theatre
|Seattle
|Saturday, June 27, 2020
|TMUSA
|Hombres G – ResurrecciÃ³n Us Tour
|House of Blues Anaheim presented by Cricket Wireless
|Anaheim
|Thursday, June 4, 2020
|LIVN
|Hombres G – ResurrecciÃ³n Us Tour
|House of Blues Anaheim presented by Cricket Wireless
|Anaheim
|Friday, June 5, 2020
|LIVN
|Hombres G – ResurrecciÃ³n Us Tour
|Riverside Municipal Auditorium
|Riverside
|Friday, June 12, 2020
|LIVN
|Hombres G – ResurrecciÃ³n Us Tour
|The Masonic
|San Francisco
|Thursday, June 25, 2020
|LIVN
|Hombres G – ResurrecciÃ³n Us Tour
|Ace of Spades
|Sacramento
|Friday, June 26, 2020
|LIVN
|Judas Priest: 50 Years Heavy Metal
|Microsoft Theater
|Los Angeles
|Thursday, October 15, 2020
|AXS
|Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get Tour
|T-Mobile Arena
|Las Vegas
|Friday, October 23, 2020
|AXS
|Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get Tour
|Matthew Knight Arena
|Eugene
|Thursday, October 15, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Hold Steady
|Lodge Room
|Highland Park
|Thursday, September 10, 2020
|OTHER
|The Hold Steady
|Lodge Room
|Highland Park
|Friday, September 11, 2020
|OTHER
|The Hold Steady
|Lodge Room
|Highland Park
|Saturday, September 12, 2020
|OTHER
|The Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band
|Edgewater E Center
|Laughlin
|Saturday, April 25, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Weeknd
|Pechanga Arena San Diego
|San Diego
|Sunday, August 9, 2020
|AXS
|They Might Be Giants
|The Wiltern
|Los Angeles
|Saturday, October 10, 2020
|LIVN
|They Might Be Giants
|State Theatre
|Portland
|Friday, September 4, 2020
|TMUSA
|They Might Be Giants
|Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater
|Austin
|Sunday, October 25, 2020
|TMUSA
|They Might Be Giants
|Ogden Theatre
|Denver
|Thursday, October 15, 2020
|AXS
|Dita Von Teese: GLAMONATRIX
|Palace of Fine Arts
|San Francisco
|Saturday, August 8, 2020
|TMUSA
|Dita Von Teese: GLAMONATRIX
|Palace of Fine Arts
|San Francisco
|Monday, August 10, 2020
|TMUSA
|Sad Summer Festival presented by Journeys
|Gasmonley
|Dallas
|Tuesday, July 21, 2020
|EBRITE
|Sad Summer Festival presented by Journeys
|The Rave / Eagles Club
|Milwaukee
|Saturday, August 15, 2020
|ETIX
|Sad Summer Festival presented by Journeys
|Huntington Bank Pavilion
|Chicago
|Wednesday, August 12, 2020
|LIVN
|Sad Summer Festival presented by Journeys
|White Oak Music Hall
|Houston
|Wednesday, July 22, 2020
|OTHER
|Clannad – In A Lifetime – The Farewell Tour
|Fillmore Minneapolis
|Minneapolis
|Saturday, September 12, 2020
|LIVN
|They Might Be Giants
|House of Blues Dallas presented by Cricket Wireless
|Dallas
|Friday, October 23, 2020
|LIVN
|They Might Be Giants
|Asbury Lanes
|Asbury Park
|Wednesday, September 2, 2020
|AXS
|AGAINST ME! + BARONESS
|Roseland Theatre
|Portland
|Wednesday, May 13, 2020
|ETIX
|Against Me! & Baroness
|The Showbox
|Seattle
|Monday, May 11, 2020
|AXS
|Chicano Batman
|The Showbox
|Seattle
|Friday, May 15, 2020
|AXS
|Chicano Batman
|The Warfield
|San Francisco
|Saturday, May 30, 2020
|AXS
|Chicano Batman
|SOMA – Mainstage
|San Diego
|Friday, May 22, 2020
|TWEB
|Chris Young: Town Aint Big Enough World Tour 2020
|Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
|Ridgefield
|Friday, June 12, 2020
|OTHER,TMUSA
|Dave Rubin: Dont Burn This Book Tour
|Palace of Fine Arts
|San Francisco
|Tuesday, May 19, 2020
|TMUSA
|David Bisbal – Gira En Tus Planes 2020
|The Wiltern
|Los Angeles
|Wednesday, November 4, 2020
|LIVN
|Dita Von Teese: GLAMONATRIX
|Orpheum Theatre
|Los Angeles
|Friday, August 28, 2020
|TMUSA
|Eric Church
|California Mid State Fair
|Paso Robles
|Sunday, July 26, 2020
|EVNU
|Eric Church
|Mid-State Fair
|Paso Robles
|Sunday, July 26, 2020
|EVNU
|Fresh Coast Jazz Festival
|The Pabst Theatre
|Milwaukee
|Friday, August 28, 2020
|OTHER
|Fresh Coast Jazz Festival
|The Pabst Theatre
|Milwaukee
|Saturday, August 29, 2020
|OTHER
|Fresh Coast Jazz Festival
|The Pabst Theatre
|Milwaukee
|Sunday, August 30, 2020
|OTHER
|Iliza Shlesinger: The Forever Tour
|Carnegie Music Hall
|Oakland
|Thursday, November 19, 2020
|EBRITE
|Iliza Shlesinger: The Forever Tour
|Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
|Portland
|Friday, October 16, 2020
|EVNU
|Iliza Shlesinger: The Forever Tour
|Hult Center
|Eugene
|Thursday, October 15, 2020
|TCOM
|Judas Priest
|Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
|Las Vegas
|Saturday, October 17, 2020
|TMUSA
|Kraftwerk 3-D
|Shrine Auditorium
|Los Angeles
|Wednesday, June 24, 2020
|AXS
|Martina McBride
|Rio Vista Outdoor Amphitheater at Harrahs Laughlin
|Laughlin
|Saturday, June 13, 2020
|TMUSA
|NCT 127 2nd Tour Neo City the Awards in San Jose
|SAP Center at San Jose
|San Jose
|Thursday, June 18, 2020
|TMUSA
|NCT 127 2nd Tour Neo City the Awards in Seattle
|WAMU Theater
|Seattle
|Sunday, June 21, 2020
|TMUSA
|Poison
|Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort
|Las Vegas
|Friday, September 4, 2020
|TMUSA
|Puddles Pity Party
|Palace of Fine Arts
|San Francisco
|Wednesday, May 27, 2020
|TMUSA
|Rufus Wainwright – Unfollow The Rules Tour
|The Fillmore
|San Francisco
|Friday, May 8, 2020
|LIVN
|Sibling Rivalry
|Newmark Theatre
|Portland
|Wednesday, July 29, 2020
|EVNU
|Taylor Hawkins
|Neptune Theatre
|Seattle
|Friday, May 1, 2020
|Foo Fighters
|The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour
|Greek Theatre-U.C. Berkeley
|Berkeley
|Friday, July 10, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Racon Tour: Huey Lewis & Joel Selvin in Conversation
|Marines Memorial Theatre
|San Francisco
|Friday, May 8, 2020
|TMUSA
|Zoso – A Tribute to Led Zeppelin
|Ace of Spades
|Sacramento
|Saturday, June 27, 2020
|LIVN
|~The Menagerie~ With Diplo & more TBA
|The Midway
|San Francisco
|Saturday, June 13, 2020
|AXS
|Gerry Cinnamon
|Brighton Music Hall presented by Citizens Bank
|Boston
|Tuesday, April 28, 2020
|TMUSA
|Clannad
|The Pabst Theatre
|Milwaukee
|Sunday, September 13, 2020
|OTHER
|Tool
|Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
|Sioux Falls
|Sunday, June 7, 2020
|OTHER,TMUSA
|Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown Tour
|Park Theater
|Las Vegas
|Friday, July 10, 2020
|TMUSA
|THE WLDLFE, Betcha
|Rough Trade NYC
|Brooklyn
|Tuesday, April 14, 2020
|AXS
|April Foolishness
|Microsoft Theater
|Los Angeles
|Saturday, April 4, 2020
|AXS
|Bert Kreischer: The Berty Boy World Tour
|Terry Fator Theatre at Mirage Hotel and Casino
|Las Vegas
|Friday, July 24, 2020
|TMUSA
|Bert Kreischer: The Berty Boy World Tour
|Terry Fator Theatre at Mirage Hotel and Casino
|Las Vegas
|Saturday, December 26, 2020
|TMUSA
|Black Flag
|Neptune Theatre
|Seattle
|Tuesday, August 18, 2020
|TMUSA
|Brad Paisley Tour 2020
|North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
|Chula Vista
|Sunday, May 17, 2020
|LIVN
|Car Seat Headrest
|The Wiltern
|Los Angeles
|Saturday, July 18, 2020
|LIVN
|Car Seat Headrest
|Commodore Ballroom
|Vancouver
|Friday, July 10, 2020
|LIVN
|Chippendales
|ilani Cowlitz Ballroom
|Ridgefield
|Sunday, May 10, 2020
|TMUSA
|Colin Jost
|Moore Theatre
|Seattle
|Sunday, June 28, 2020
|TMUSA
|David Bisbal
|San Jose Civic
|San Jose
|Friday, November 6, 2020
|TMUSA
|David Bromberg
|Neptune Theatre
|Seattle
|Friday, May 29, 2020
|TMUSA
|Duke Dumont
|Shrine Expo Hall
|Los Angeles
|Friday, May 8, 2020
|AXS
|Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons
|San Jose Civic
|San Jose
|Sunday, October 11, 2020
|TMUSA
|Iliza Shlesinger: The Forever Tour
|San Diego Civic Theatre
|San Diego
|Saturday, October 3, 2020
|TMUSA
|Iliza Shlesinger: The Forever Tour
|Paramount Theatre-Oakland
|Oakland
|Saturday, October 24, 2020
|TMUSA
|JSTJR
|Hollywood Palladium
|Hollywood
|Saturday, April 25, 2020
|LIVN
|JoJo – good to know tour
|House of Blues San Diego presented by Cricket Wireless
|San Diego
|Thursday, April 30, 2020
|LIVN
|Joe Bonamassa
|Vina Robles Amphitheatre
|Paso Robles
|Monday, August 3, 2020
|TMUSA
|Joe Bonamassa
|Greek Theatre
|Los Angeles
|Saturday, August 1, 2020
|TMUSA
|Joe Bonamassa
|San Diego Civic Theatre
|San Diego
|Friday, July 31, 2020
|TMUSA
|Joe Bonamassa
|San Jose Civic
|San Jose
|Tuesday, August 4, 2020
|TMUSA
|Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown Tour
|The Forum
|Inglewood
|Sunday, November 1, 2020
|TMUSA
|Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown Tour
|Save Mart Center
|Fresno
|Friday, December 4, 2020
|TMUSA
|Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown Tour
|Golden 1 Center
|Sacramento
|Saturday, December 5, 2020
|TMUSA
|John Fogerty: My 50 Year Trip – FINAL SHOWS
|Encore Theater at Wynn
|Las Vegas
|Friday, November 6, 2020
|TMUSA
|John Fogerty: My 50 Year Trip – FINAL SHOWS
|Encore Theater at Wynn
|Las Vegas
|Wednesday, November 11, 2020
|TMUSA
|John Fogerty: My 50 Year Trip – FINAL SHOWS
|Encore Theater at Wynn
|Las Vegas
|Saturday, November 14, 2020
|TMUSA
|John Fogerty: My 50 Year Trip – FINAL SHOWS
|Encore Theater at Wynn
|Las Vegas
|Friday, November 20, 2020
|TMUSA
|Kathleen Madigan
|Terry Fator Theatre at Mirage Hotel and Casino
|Las Vegas
|Sunday, September 6, 2020
|TMUSA
|Kim Gordon
|Commodore Ballroom
|Vancouver
|Friday, September 11, 2020
|LIVN
|Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get Tour
|Chase Center
|SAN FRANCISCO
|Saturday, October 17, 2020
|TMUSA
|Matute
|Hollywood Palladium
|Hollywood
|Thursday, April 23, 2020
|LIVN
|Mike Epps
|Grand Sierra Resort and Casino
|Reno
|Saturday, May 16, 2020
|TMUSA
|Miranda Lambert
|ilani Cowlitz Ballroom
|Ridgefield
|Sunday, April 19, 2020
|TMUSA
|Morrissey: Viva Moz Vegas
|The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
|Las Vegas
|Friday, June 26, 2020
|TMUSA
|Morrissey: Viva Moz Vegas
|The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
|Las Vegas
|Wednesday, July 1, 2020
|TMUSA
|Morrissey: Viva Moz Vegas
|The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
|Las Vegas
|Saturday, July 4, 2020
|TMUSA
|NCT 127 2ND TOUR NEO CITY THE AWARDS IN LOS ANGELES
|The Forum
|Inglewood
|Friday, June 19, 2020
|TMUSA
|New Order & Pet Shop Boys – The Unity Tour
|Gorge Amphitheatre
|George
|Saturday, September 26, 2020
|LIVN
|New Order & Pet Shop Boys – The Unity Tour
|Hollywood Bowl
|Hollywood
|Friday, October 2, 2020
|TMUSA
|Norah Jones
|Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU
|San Diego
|Wednesday, May 20, 2020
|TMUSA
|Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings – Together Again
|Rogers Arena
|Vancouver
|Tuesday, July 7, 2020
|TMUSA
|Ronny Chieng: The Hope You Get Rich Tour
|Neptune Theatre
|Seattle
|Friday, June 12, 2020
|TMUSA
|Sam Hunt: Southside Summer Tour 2020
|FivePoint Amphitheatre
|Irvine
|Saturday, September 19, 2020
|LIVN
|Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour
|Concord Pavilion
|Concord
|Wednesday, June 24, 2020
|LIVN
|Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour
|Banc of California Stadium
|Los Angeles
|Saturday, June 20, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour
|FivePoint Amphitheatre
|Irvine
|Saturday, July 11, 2020
|LIVN
|The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour
|North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
|Chula Vista
|Sunday, July 12, 2020
|LIVN
|The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour
|White River Amphitheatre
|Auburn
|Tuesday, July 7, 2020
|LIVN
|The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour
|Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
|Ridgefield
|Wednesday, July 8, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Ron Burgundy Podcast Live!
|Balboa Theatre
|San Diego
|Tuesday, March 17, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Weeknd
|STAPLES Center
|Los Angeles
|Friday, August 14, 2020
|AXS
|The Weeknd
|STAPLES Center
|Los Angeles
|Saturday, August 15, 2020
|AXS
|The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver
|Honda Center
|Anaheim
|Saturday, August 8, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver
|Tacoma Dome
|Tacoma
|Saturday, August 1, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver
|Moda Center
|Portland
|Friday, July 31, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver
|Rogers Arena
|Vancouver
|Thursday, June 11, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver
|SAP Center at San Jose
|San Jose
|Tuesday, August 4, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver
|Golden 1 Center
|Sacramento
|Thursday, August 6, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver
|Oakland Arena
|Oakland
|Monday, August 3, 2020
|TMUSA
|The White Buffalo
|The Belasco
|Los Angeles
|Friday, May 8, 2020
|TMUSA
|They Might Be Giants
|Bowery Ballroom
|New York
|Friday, September 11, 2020
|EBRITE
|They Might Be Giants
|Bowery Ballroom
|New York
|Saturday, September 12, 2020
|EBRITE
|They Might Be Giants
|Humphreys Concerts By the Bay
|San Diego
|Sunday, October 11, 2020
|TMUSA
|They Might Be Giants
|Neptune Theatre
|Seattle
|Friday, October 2, 2020
|TMUSA
|They Might Be Giants
|Commodore Ballroom
|Vancouver
|Thursday, October 1, 2020
|TMUSA
|They Might Be Giants
|Fox Theater – Oakland
|Oakland
|Friday, October 9, 2020
|TMUSA
|Car Seat Headrest
|Commodore Ballroom
|Vancouver
|Thursday, July 9, 2020
|LIVN
|Car Seat Headrest
|Paramount Theatre
|Seattle
|Saturday, July 11, 2020
|TMUSA
|Norah Jones
|Greek Theatre
|Los Angeles
|Friday, May 22, 2020
|TMUSA
|Dita Von Teese: GLAMONATRIX
|Queen Elizabeth Theatre
|Vancouver
|Friday, August 14, 2020
|TMUSA
|Intocable
|The Pabst Theatre
|Riverside Theatre
|Friday, September 18, 2020
|OTHER
|Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
|Vetter Stone Amphitheater
|Mankato
|Saturday, June 20, 2020
|TMUSA
|Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
|SumTur Amphitheater
|Papillion
|Thursday, August 13, 2020
|TMUSA
|They Might Be Giants
|House of Blues Houston presented by Cricket Wireless
|Houston
|Saturday, October 24, 2020
|LIVN
|blink-182
|American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Summerfest Grounds
|Milwaukee
|Sunday, June 28, 2020
|TMUSA
|Against Me! + Baroness
|The Observatory
|Santa Ana
|Sunday, May 17, 2020
|TMUSA
|An Evening with They Might Be Giants
|House of Blues Dallas presented by Cricket Wireless
|Dallas
|Friday, October 23, 2020
|LIVN
|BRIT FLOYD – World Tour 2020
|Greek Theatre
|Los Angeles
|Sunday, June 21, 2020
|TMUSA
|Bert Kreischer: The Berty Boy World Tour
|Terry Fator Theatre at Mirage Hotel and Casino
|Las Vegas
|Saturday, July 25, 2020
|TMUSA
|Bert Kreischer: The Berty Boy World Tour
|Terry Fator Theatre at Mirage Hotel and Casino
|Las Vegas
|Sunday, December 27, 2020
|TMUSA
|CLANNAD – In A Lifetime – The Farwell Tour
|Folly Theater
|Kansas City
|Wednesday, September 9, 2020
|TMUSA
|Chicano Batman
|Shrine Expo Hall
|Los Angeles
|Friday, May 29, 2020
|AXS
|Colin Jost
|The Masonic
|San Francisco
|Saturday, June 27, 2020
|LIVN
|David Bisbal – Gira En Tus Planes 2020
|House of Blues San Diego presented by Cricket Wireless
|San Diego
|Saturday, November 7, 2020
|LIVN
|David Bisbal – Gira En Tus Planes 2020
|House of Blues Las Vegas presented by Cricket Wireless
|Las Vegas
|Tuesday, November 3, 2020
|LIVN
|Dita Von Teese: GLAMONATRIX
|The Magnolia
|El Cajon
|Wednesday, August 26, 2020
|LIVN
|Dita Von Teese: GLAMONATRIX
|Fox Performing Arts Center
|Riverside
|Thursday, August 6, 2020
|LIVN
|Dita Von Teese: GLAMONATRIX
|Paramount Theatre
|Seattle
|Wednesday, August 12, 2020
|TMUSA
|Dita Von Teese: GLAMONATRIX
|Palace of Fine Arts
|San Francisco
|Sunday, August 9, 2020
|TMUSA
|FKA twigs – Magdalene
|Balboa Theatre
|San Diego
|Tuesday, April 21, 2020
|TMUSA
|Gogol Bordello
|The Wiltern
|Los Angeles
|Saturday, May 23, 2020
|LIVN
|HEALTH
|Fonda Theatre
|Los Angeles
|Friday, May 22, 2020
|AXS
|Hombres G – Resurreccion Us Tour
|House of Blues Las Vegas presented by Cricket Wireless
|Las Vegas
|Thursday, June 11, 2020
|LIVN
|Iliza Shlesinger
|SACRAMENTO MEMORIAL AUDITORIUM
|Sacramento
|Friday, October 23, 2020
|TMUSA
|Iliza Shlesinger: The Forever Tour
|Paramount Theatre
|Seattle
|Saturday, October 17, 2020
|TMUSA
|Iliza Shlesinger: The Forever Tour
|Terry Fator Theatre at Mirage Hotel and Casino
|Las Vegas
|Friday, July 3, 2020
|TMUSA
|Iliza Shlesinger: The Forever Tour
|Terry Fator Theatre at Mirage Hotel and Casino
|Las Vegas
|Saturday, July 4, 2020
|TMUSA
|Jay Leno
|Terry Fator Theatre at Mirage Hotel and Casino
|Las Vegas
|Saturday, May 16, 2020
|TMUSA
|John Fogerty: My 50 Year Trip – FINAL SHOWS
|Encore Theater at Wynn
|Las Vegas
|Wednesday, November 4, 2020
|TMUSA
|John Fogerty: My 50 Year Trip – FINAL SHOWS
|Encore Theater at Wynn
|Las Vegas
|Saturday, November 7, 2020
|TMUSA
|John Fogerty: My 50 Year Trip – FINAL SHOWS
|Encore Theater at Wynn
|Las Vegas
|Friday, November 13, 2020
|TMUSA
|John Fogerty: My 50 Year Trip – FINAL SHOWS
|Encore Theater at Wynn
|Las Vegas
|Wednesday, November 18, 2020
|TMUSA
|John Fogerty: My 50 Year Trip – FINAL SHOWS
|Encore Theater at Wynn
|Las Vegas
|Saturday, November 21, 2020
|TMUSA
|Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get Tour
|United Center
|Chicago
|Friday, November 6, 2020
|TMUSA
|Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get Tour
|United Center
|Chicago
|Thursday, November 5, 2020
|TMUSA
|ManÃ¡
|Mandalay Bay Events Center
|Las Vegas
|Friday, September 11, 2020
|AXS
|ManÃ¡
|Mandalay Bay Events Center
|Las Vegas
|Saturday, September 12, 2020
|AXS
|ManÃ¡
|Mandalay Bay Events Center
|Las Vegas
|Monday, September 14, 2020
|AXS
|Morrissey: Viva Moz Vegas
|The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
|Las Vegas
|Saturday, June 27, 2020
|TMUSA
|Morrissey: Viva Moz Vegas
|The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
|Las Vegas
|Friday, July 3, 2020
|TMUSA
|NateWantsToBattle
|House of Blues San Diego presented by Cricket Wireless
|San Diego
|Wednesday, July 8, 2020
|LIVN
|PAW Patrol Live!: Race to the Rescue
|Stockton Arena
|Stockton
|Wednesday, May 13, 2020
|TMUSA
|Pet Shop Boys & New Order – The Unity Tour
|Rogers Arena
|Vancouver
|Thursday, September 24, 2020
|TMUSA
|Pet Shop Boys & New Order – The Unity Tour
|Chase Center
|SAN FRANCISCO
|Wednesday, September 30, 2020
|TMUSA
|Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour
|North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
|Chula Vista
|Friday, June 19, 2020
|LIVN
|Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour
|Shoreline Amphitheatre
|Mountain View
|Tuesday, June 23, 2020
|LIVN
|Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour
|Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
|Ridgefield
|Friday, June 26, 2020
|TMUSA
|Smokey Robinson
|Greek Theatre
|Los Angeles
|Saturday, June 20, 2020
|TMUSA
|Summer Block Party
|Shoreline Amphitheatre
|Mountain View
|Saturday, June 20, 2020
|LIVN
|Sunday Grand Tasting – ilani Wine & Food Fest
|ilani Cowlitz Ballroom
|Ridgefield
|Sunday, August 2, 2020
|TMUSA
|Tool
|Enterprise Center
|St Louis
|Saturday, June 13, 2020
|TMUSA
|Tool
|Tacoma Dome
|Tacoma
|Friday, May 29, 2020
|TMUSA
|Tool
|Rogers Arena
|Vancouver
|Sunday, May 31, 2020
|TMUSA
|Tool
|Golden 1 Center
|Sacramento
|Monday, June 22, 2020
|TMUSA
|Tool
|Chase Center
|SAN FRANCISCO
|Tuesday, June 23, 2020
|TMUSA
|Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour
|Gorge Amphitheatre
|George
|Saturday, June 27, 2020
|LIVN
|Against Me! and Baroness
|The Novo
|Los Angeles
|Saturday, May 16, 2020
|AXS
|Alice Bag, Bacchae
|Beat Kitchen
|Chicago
|Wednesday, July 15, 2020
|TWEB
|Armor for Sleep
|Slims
|San Francisco
|Sunday, June 28, 2020
|AXS
|Billboard Music Awards
|MGM Grand Garden Arena
|Las Vegas
|Wednesday, April 29, 2020
|AXS
|Black Coffee
|Shrine Expo Hall
|Los Angeles
|Saturday, May 9, 2020
|AXS
|Car Seat Headrest
|The Warfield
|San Francisco
|Tuesday, July 14, 2020
|AXS
|Clannad – In A Lifetime – The Farewell Tour
|Pabst Theater
|Milwaukee
|Sunday, September 13, 2020
|OTHER
|Colin Jost
|Luther Burbank Center for the Arts
|Santa Rosa
|Saturday, June 20, 2020
|OTHER
|Comedy Madness Presents: Mike Quu
|Cobbs Comedy Club
|San Francisco
|Sunday, May 3, 2020
|LIVN
|David Bromberg Quintet
|Neptune Theatre
|Seattle
|Friday, May 29, 2020
|TMUSA
|Ed Oâ€™Brien
|The Theatre at Ace Hotel
|Los Angeles
|Monday, June 15, 2020
|AXS
|Erica Rhodes
|Cobbs Comedy Club
|San Francisco
|Wednesday, April 29, 2020
|LIVN
|Fuzz
|Great American Music Hall
|San Francisco
|Tuesday, May 26, 2020
|AXS
|George Lopez
|Terry Fator Theatre at Mirage Hotel and Casino
|Las Vegas
|Friday, September 4, 2020
|TMUSA
|George Lopez
|Terry Fator Theatre at Mirage Hotel and Casino
|Las Vegas
|Saturday, September 5, 2020
|TMUSA
|George Lopez
|Terry Fator Theatre at Mirage Hotel and Casino
|Las Vegas
|Friday, November 27, 2020
|TMUSA
|George Lopez
|Terry Fator Theatre at Mirage Hotel and Casino
|Las Vegas
|Saturday, November 28, 2020
|TMUSA
|Hamilton Leithauser
|The Theatre at Ace Hotel
|Los Angeles
|Wednesday, May 20, 2020
|AXS
|Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow
|Crystal Bay Club Casino Crown Room
|Crystal Bay
|Friday, June 5, 2020
|TMUSA
|Iliza: The Forever Tour
|Hult Center for the Performing Arts
|Eugene
|Thursday, October 15, 2020
|TCOM
|Jim Breuer
|Potawatomi Hotel & Casino/Northern Lights Theater/Event Center
|Milwaukee
|Saturday, May 23, 2020
|TMUSA
|Jim Jefferies
|Terry Fator Theatre at Mirage Hotel and Casino
|Las Vegas
|Friday, July 31, 2020
|TMUSA
|Jim Jefferies
|Terry Fator Theatre at Mirage Hotel and Casino
|Las Vegas
|Saturday, August 1, 2020
|TMUSA
|Jim Jefferies
|Terry Fator Theatre at Mirage Hotel and Casino
|Las Vegas
|Friday, November 20, 2020
|TMUSA
|Jim Jefferies
|Terry Fator Theatre at Mirage Hotel and Casino
|Las Vegas
|Saturday, November 21, 2020
|TMUSA
|Kim Gordon
|The Showbox
|Seattle
|Saturday, September 12, 2020
|AXS
|Kim Gordon
|The Fillmore
|San Francisco
|Tuesday, September 15, 2020
|LIVN
|King Buzzo featuring Trevor Dunn
|Columbia City Theater
|Seattle
|Wednesday, July 1, 2020
|AXS
|King Buzzo featuring Trevor Dunn
|Great American Music Hall
|San Francisco
|Sunday, July 5, 2020
|AXS
|Lets Get It On: Tribute To Marvin Gaye
|The Railhead at Boulder Station Hotel & Casino
|Las Vegas
|Saturday, July 18, 2020
|TMUSA
|Mana
|Mandalay Bay Events Center
|Las Vegas
|Friday, September 11, 2020
|AXS
|Mana
|Mandalay Bay Events Center
|Las Vegas
|Saturday, September 12, 2020
|AXS
|Mana
|Mandalay Bay Events Center
|Las Vegas
|Monday, September 14, 2020
|AXS
|NateWantsToBattle
|The Roxy
|Los Angeles
|Monday, July 6, 2020
|AXS
|Nilufer Yanya
|Great American Music Hall
|San Francisco
|Tuesday, April 14, 2020
|AXS
|Reno Express
|Reno Events Center
|Reno
|Saturday, March 28, 2020
|TMUSA
|Reno Express
|Reno Events Center
|Reno
|Sunday, April 12, 2020
|TMUSA
|Reno Express
|Reno Events Center
|Reno
|Sunday, May 3, 2020
|TMUSA
|Reno Express
|Reno Events Center
|Reno
|Saturday, May 30, 2020
|TMUSA
|Reno Express
|Reno Events Center
|Reno
|Sunday, June 7, 2020
|TMUSA
|Reno Express
|Reno Events Center
|Reno
|Saturday, March 21, 2020
|TMUSA
|Sibling Rivalry: The Tour
|Showbox SoDo
|Seattle
|Friday, July 31, 2020
|AXS
|Stay Silly Comedy
|Punch Line Comedy Club – Sacramento
|Sacramento
|Wednesday, April 29, 2020
|LIVN
|Sunday Designated Driver – ilani Wine & Food Fest
|ilani Cowlitz Ballroom
|Ridgefield
|Sunday, August 2, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Business
|The Roxy
|Los Angeles
|Thursday, May 28, 2020
|AXS
|The Killer, Xibalba, Thought Crusade
|Beat Kitchen
|Chicago
|Sunday, May 3, 2020
|TWEB
|The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver
|Pechanga Arena San Diego
|San Diego
|Sunday, August 9, 2020
|AXS
|The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver
|STAPLES Center
|Los Angeles
|Friday, August 14, 2020
|AXS
|The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver
|STAPLES Center
|Los Angeles
|Saturday, August 15, 2020
|AXS
|ZZ-KC
|Chrome Showroom at Santa Fe Station Hotel & Casino
|Las Vegas
|Saturday, May 2, 2020
|TMUSA
|Sad Summer Festival presented by Journeys
|Rawhide Event Center
|Chandler
|Sunday, July 19, 2020
|OTHER
|Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
|Avalon Theatre
|Grand Junction
|Thursday, October 15, 2020
|TMUSA
|Billy Strings
|Mission Ballroom
|Denver
|Thursday, October 15, 2020
|AXS
|Billy Strings
|Mission Ballroom
|Denver
|Friday, October 16, 2020
|AXS
|THE WLDLFE & Betcha
|The Abbey
|Orlando
|Saturday, April 18, 2020
|AXS
|BADBADNOTGOOD x Freddie Gibbs & Madlib
|The Novo
|Los Angeles
|Wednesday, April 15, 2020
|AXS
|Doja Cat – Hot Pink Tour
|The Novo
|Los Angeles
|Tuesday, April 14, 2020
|AXS
|Sad Summer Festival presented by Journeys
|City National Grove
|Anaheim
|Saturday, July 18, 2020
|AXS
|Clannad – In A Lifetime – The Farewell Tour
|Palace Theatre
|Los Angeles
|Friday, September 4, 2020
|TMUSA
|Counts 77 and special guest Sweet Home Alabama
|M Resort Spa Casino
|Henderson
|Saturday, June 13, 2020
|TMUSA
|Roger Waters: This Is Not a Drill
|Chase Center
|SAN FRANCISCO
|Saturday, September 26, 2020
|TMUSA
|Sommore
|Access at Aliante Casino & Hotel
|North Las Vegas
|Saturday, June 13, 2020
|TMUSA
|Zac Brown Band: Roar with the Lions Tour presented by Polaris
|North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
|Chula Vista
|Friday, October 23, 2020
|LIVN
|Zac Brown Band: Roar with the Lions Tour presented by Polaris
|Banc of California Stadium
|Los Angeles
|Saturday, October 24, 2020
|TMUSA
|Clannad – In A Lifetime – The Farewell Tour
|Palace of Fine Arts
|San Francisco
|Thursday, September 3, 2020
|TMUSA
|Zac Brown Band: Roar with the Lion Tour presented by Polaris
|Shoreline Amphitheatre
|Mountain View
|Sunday, October 25, 2020
|LIVN
|(Sandy) Alex G
|The Roxy
|Los Angeles
|Thursday, April 16, 2020
|AXS
|Ali Gatie
|The Glass House
|Pomona
|Wednesday, April 15, 2020
|AXS
|Code Orange
|El Rey Theatre
|Los Angeles
|Thursday, April 16, 2020
|AXS
|Epik High
|The Roxy
|Los Angeles
|Thursday, April 9, 2020
|AXS
|IDLES
|The Warfield
|San Francisco
|Wednesday, April 8, 2020
|AXS
|MIKA
|El Rey Theatre
|Los Angeles
|Wednesday, April 15, 2020
|AXS
|SLANDER
|Shrine Expo Hall
|Los Angeles
|Thursday, April 16, 2020
|AXS
|The Long Run – Tribute to the Eagles
|Cannery Hotel and Casino
|Las Vegas
|Saturday, June 27, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Long Run – Tribute to the Eagles
|Cannery Hotel and Casino
|Las Vegas
|Saturday, May 30, 2020
|TMUSA
|Alanis Morissette
|3Arena
|Dublin
|Thursday, October 1, 2020
|TMUK
|Alanis Morissette
|Manchester Arena
|Manchester
|Sunday, October 4, 2020
|TMUK
|The Weeknd: The After Hours Tour
|Manchester Arena
|Manchester
|Monday, October 19, 2020
|TMUK
|The Weeknd: The After Hours Tour
|Utilita Arena
|Newcastle Upon Tyne
|Thursday, October 15, 2020
|TMUK
|Best Coast
|O2 Institute2 Birmingham
|Birmingham
|Wednesday, May 20, 2020
|TMUK
|Next From Nashville
|O2 Institute2 Birmingham
|Birmingham
|Tuesday, May 19, 2020
|TMUK
|Next From Nashville:Blanco Brown/Danielle Bradbery/The Sisterhood Band
|O2 Shepherds Bush Empire
|London
|Wednesday, May 20, 2020
|TMUK
|The Weeknd – VIP
|Utilita Arena
|Newcastle Upon Tyne
|Thursday, October 15, 2020
|TMUK
|The Revolution
|O2 Shepherds Bush Empire
|London
|Saturday, July 4, 2020
|TMUK
|The Revolution
|O2 Shepherds Bush Empire
|London
|Sunday, July 5, 2020
|TMUK
|Dua Lipa: Future Nostalgia Tour
|M&S Bank Arena Liverpool
|Liverpool
|Friday, May 29, 2020
|TMUK
|Mogwai
|Roundhouse
|London
|Wednesday, February 17, 2021
|TMUK
|Oh Wonder
|Rock City
|Nottingham
|Thursday, December 3, 2020
|TMUK
|Alanis Morissette
|The O2
|London
|Monday, September 28, 2020
|AXS
|The Weeknd: The After Hours Tour
|The O2
|London
|Monday, October 12, 2020
|AXS
|The Weeknd: The After Hours Tour
|The O2
|London
|Tuesday, October 13, 2020
|AXS
|Bryan Adams Performing the Album cuts Like a Knife In Full
|Royal Albert Hall
|London
|Monday, May 11, 2020
|TMUK
|Bryan Adams Performing the Album into the Fire In Full
|Royal Albert Hall
|London
|Tuesday, May 12, 2020
|TMUK
|Bryan Adams performing the album Waking Up the Neighbours in full
|Royal Albert Hall
|London
|Wednesday, May 13, 2020
|TMUK
|Daniel ODonnell
|Symphony Hall
|Birmingham
|Tuesday, October 13, 2020
|TMUK
|Hamilton Leithauser
|Saint Lukes
|Glasgow
|Wednesday, June 3, 2020
|TWEB
|L7
|Saint Lukes
|Glasgow
|Monday, June 29, 2020
|TWEB
|Next From Nashville
|Saint Lukes
|Glasgow
|Monday, May 18, 2020
|TMUK
|The Weeknd: The After Hours Tour
|The O2
|London
|Sunday, October 11, 2020
|AXS
|New Order
|The O2
|London
|Saturday, October 10, 2020
|AXS
|Elton John
|Manchester Arena
|Manchester
|Saturday, December 12, 2020
|TMUK
|Definitely Mightbe 25th Anniv.
|O2 Academy2 Islington
|London
|Saturday, November 14, 2020
Whats the Story
|Derange
|O2 Academy2 Islington
|London
|Wednesday, May 20, 2020
|TMUK
|Faers
|O2 Academy2 Islington
|London
|Friday, May 1, 2020
|TMUK
|Here Come The Boys
|Portsmouth Guildhall
|Portsmouth
|Tuesday, July 7, 2020
|TMUK
|Here Come The Boys
|Symphony Hall
|Birmingham
|Saturday, July 4, 2020
|TMUK
|Here Come The Boys
|Symphony Hall
|Birmingham
|Saturday, July 4, 2020
|TMUK
|Here Come The Boys
|Bournemouth International Centre
|Bournemouth
|Friday, July 17, 2020
|TMUK
|Jason Manford
|The Brighton Centre
|Brighton
|Saturday, October 2, 2021
|TMUK
|Jason Manford
|Manchester Arena
|Manchester
|Saturday, October 23, 2021
|TMUK
|Jason Manford – Like Me
|Portsmouth Guildhall
|Portsmouth
|Thursday, April 29, 2021
|TMUK
|Jason Manford – Like Me
|O2 City Hall, Newcastle
|Newcastle Upon Tyne
|Friday, February 19, 2021
|TMUK
|Jason Manford – Like Me
|King Georges Hall
|Blackburn
|Saturday, May 15, 2021
|TMUK
|Jason Manford – Like Me
|Utilita Arena
|Newcastle Upon Tyne
|Friday, October 22, 2021
|TMUK
|Jason Manford – Like Me – Hospitality Experience
|Utilita Arena
|Newcastle Upon Tyne
|Friday, October 22, 2021
|TMUK
|Paul Weller
|King Georges Hall
|Blackburn
|Saturday, November 7, 2020
|TMUK
|Paul Weller
|O2 City Hall, Newcastle
|Newcastle Upon Tyne
|Friday, November 13, 2020
|TMUK
|Paul Weller
|O2 City Hall, Newcastle
|Newcastle Upon Tyne
|Saturday, November 14, 2020
|TMUK
|THROBYN – A Club Night Dedicated to Robyn
|O2 Academy2 Islington
|London
|Friday, April 17, 2020
|TMUK
|Lindisfarne
|O2 City Hall, Newcastle
|Newcastle Upon Tyne
|Friday, December 18, 2020
|TMUK
|Lindisfarne
|O2 City Hall, Newcastle
|Newcastle Upon Tyne
|Saturday, December 19, 2020
|TMUK
|Nitin Sawhney – IMMIGRANTS TOUR 2020
|Roundhouse
|London
|Sunday, November 29, 2020
|TMUK
|The Millennium Tour 2020
|The O2
|London
|Saturday, May 30, 2020
|AXS
|George Clinton
|Rock City
|Nottingham
|Thursday, June 4, 2020
|TWEB
|Jojo
|Roundhouse
|London
|Sunday, September 6, 2020
|TMUK
|Paul Weller
|The Brighton Centre
|Brighton
|Saturday, October 31, 2020
|TMUK
|Cage Warriors
|indigo at The O2
|London
|Saturday, June 20, 2020
|AXS
|2020 IHSAA Girls Basketball State Finals pres. by Indiana Fever
|Bankers Life Fieldhouse
|Indianapolis
|Saturday, February 29, 2020
|TMUSA
|2020 IHSAA Girls Basketball State Finals pres. by Indiana Fever – #1
|Bankers Life Fieldhouse
|Indianapolis
|Saturday, February 29, 2020
|TMUSA
|2020 IHSAA Girls Basketball State Finals pres. by Indiana Fever – #2
|Bankers Life Fieldhouse
|Indianapolis
|Saturday, February 29, 2020
|TMUSA
|As Everything Unfolds & I Cried Wolf
|O2 Academy2 Islington
|London
|Thursday, April 23, 2020
|TMUK
|The Glorious Sons
|Scotiabank Center
|Halifax
|Friday, July 31, 2020
|EVNU
|Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown Tour
|Madison Square Garden
|New York
|Saturday, October 3, 2020
|TMUSA
|Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown Tour
|TD Garden
|Boston
|Saturday, October 10, 2020
|TMUSA
|Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings – Together Again
|Avenir Centre
|Moncton
|Tuesday, July 14, 2020
|TMUSA
|Fannie and Friends Presents SAINTED: A Trap Choir DJ Party
|The Ritz
|Raleigh
|Friday, May 8, 2020
|LIVN
|My Fair Lady
|Uihlein Hall Marcus Center
|Milwaukee
|Wednesday, April 15, 2020
|Touring
|My Fair Lady
|Uihlein Hall Marcus Center
|Milwaukee
|Thursday, April 16, 2020
|Touring
|My Fair Lady
|Uihlein Hall Marcus Center
|Milwaukee
|Friday, April 17, 2020
|Touring
|My Fair Lady
|Uihlein Hall Marcus Center
|Milwaukee
|Saturday, April 18, 2020
|Touring
|My Fair Lady
|Uihlein Hall Marcus Center
|Milwaukee
|Saturday, April 18, 2020
|Touring
|My Fair Lady
|Uihlein Hall Marcus Center
|Milwaukee
|Sunday, April 19, 2020
|Touring
|My Fair Lady
|Uihlein Hall Marcus Center
|Milwaukee
|Sunday, April 19, 2020
|Touring
|My Fair Lady
|Uihlein Hall Marcus Center
|Milwaukee
|Tuesday, April 14, 2020
|Touring
|Tool
|Amway Center
|Orlando
|Friday, April 17, 2020
|TMUSA
|Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour
|iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
|West Palm Beach
|Friday, August 28, 2020
|LIVN
|Abbey Road On The Island – 3 Day Ga Vip
|Tilles Center Concert Hall
|Brookville
|Friday, September 4, 2020
|TMUSA
|Armor For Sleep
|Baltimore Soundstage
|Baltimore
|Thursday, June 18, 2020
|TMUSA
|APMFF PRESENT All I Can Say The Story Of Shannon Hoon And Blind Melon
|Paramount Theatre
|Asbury Park
|Saturday, April 25, 2020
|TMUSA
|APMFF Present Blind Melon And Tangiers Blues Band
|The Stone Pony
|Asbury Park
|Saturday, April 25, 2020
|TMUSA
|Bruce Cockburn
|National Arts Centre / Centre national des Arts
|Ottawa
|Saturday, October 17, 2020
|TMUSA
|Champions of Magic
|Rochester Auditorium Theatre
|Rochester
|Friday, May 1, 2020
|TMUSA
|JoJo
|Variety Playhouse
|Atlanta
|Sunday, May 10, 2020
|EBRITE
|JoJo
|College Street Music Hall
|New Haven
|Friday, May 15, 2020
|EBRITE
|JoJo – good to know tour
|Catâ€™s Cradle
|Carrboro
|Tuesday, May 12, 2020
|ETIX
|Joan Jett & the Blackhearts
|Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center
|Red Bank
|Sunday, April 26, 2020
|TMUSA
|Kenny Chesney: Chillaxification Tour
|Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
|Virginia Beach
|Wednesday, June 17, 2020
|LIVN
|Kenny Chesney: Chillaxification Tour
|Blossom Music Center
|Cuyahoga Falls
|Thursday, May 28, 2020
|LIVN
|Abbey Road On The Island – SUNDAY ONLY
|Tilles Center Concert Hall
|Brookville
|Sunday, September 6, 2020
|TMUSA
|Abbey Road on the Island – FRIDAY ONLY
|Tilles Center Concert Hall
|Brookville
|Friday, September 4, 2020
|TMUSA
|Abbey Road on the Island – SATURDAY ONLY
|Tilles Center Concert Hall
|Brookville
|Saturday, September 5, 2020
|TMUSA
|Tinashe – Tour For You
|Revolution Live
|Ft Lauderdale
|Wednesday, May 27, 2020
|TMUSA
|Luke Bryan: Proud To Be Right Here 2020
|Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center
|Charleston
|Thursday, October 22, 2020
|TMUSA
|A Night For Neil – The Neil Peart Memorial Celebration 2020
|Meridian Centre
|St Catharines
|Saturday, May 16, 2020
|TMUSA
|Ace Frehley
|Lawrenceburg Event Center
|Lawrenceburg
|Saturday, June 20, 2020
|TMUSA
|Armor For Sleep
|Gramercy Theatre
|New York
|Friday, June 19, 2020
|LIVN
|Brad Paisley Tour 2020
|Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
|Alpharetta
|Friday, June 19, 2020
|OTHER,LIVN
|Chris Young: Town Aint Big Enough World Tour 2020
|Sarasota Springs PAC
|Sarasota Springs
|Friday, August 28, 2020
|OTHER,LIVN
|Dave Rubin: Dont Burn This Book Tour
|Gramercy Theatre
|New York
|Tuesday, April 28, 2020
|LIVN
|Dave Rubin: Dont Burn This Book Tour
|Theatre of Living Arts
|Philadelphia
|Wednesday, April 29, 2020
|LIVN
|Dave Rubin: Dont Burn This Book Tour
|House of Blues Cleveland presented by Cricket Wireless
|Cleveland
|Friday, May 8, 2020
|LIVN
|Dave Rubin: Dont Burn This Book Tour
|The Fillmore Silver Spring presented by Cricket Wireless
|Silver Spring
|Thursday, April 30, 2020
|LIVN
|David Bisbal – Gira En Tus Planes 2020
|The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
|Miami Beach
|Sunday, October 11, 2020
|LIVN
|David Bisbal – Gira En Tus Planes 2020
|The Fillmore Silver Spring presented by Cricket Wireless
|Silver Spring
|Wednesday, October 14, 2020
|LIVN
|David Bisbal – Gira En Tus Planes 2020
|House of Blues Orlando
|Orlando
|Saturday, October 10, 2020
|LIVN
|Doja Cat – Hot Pink Tour
|Brooklyn Steel
|Brooklyn
|Wednesday, April 1, 2020
|AXS
|Doja Cat – Hot Pink Tour
|Majsetic Theatre
|Detroit
|Thursday, March 26, 2020
|AXS
|Doja Cat – Hot Pink Tour
|The Fillmore Philadelphia presented by Cricket Wireless
|Philadelphia
|Monday, March 30, 2020
|LIVN
|Doja Cat – Hot Pink Tour
|Tabernacle presented by Cricket Wireless
|Atlanta
|Monday, April 6, 2020
|LIVN
|Doja Cat – Hot Pink Tour
|Phoenix Concert Hall
|Toronto
|Friday, March 27, 2020
|TWEB
|Gary Owen
|Harrahs Resort Atlantic City
|Atlantic City
|Friday, May 8, 2020
|TMUSA
|Grunge-A-Palooza: The Mosh Pit
|Gramercy Theatre
|New York
|Friday, June 26, 2020
all of grunges Heavy songs
|High Time
|Brooklyn Bowl
|Brooklyn
|Sunday, April 26, 2020
|TWEB
|Hombres G – Resurreccion Us Tour
|The Fillmore Charlotte presented by Cricket Wireless
|Charlotte
|Thursday, July 23, 2020
|LIVN
|Hombres G – ResurrecciÃ³n Us Tour
|House of Blues Orlando
|Orlando
|Friday, July 24, 2020
|LIVN
|Jamey Johnson with Whiskey Myers
|JD Legends
|Franklin
|Sunday, August 2, 2020
|EBRITE
|Jamey Johnson with Whiskey Myers
|Indian Ranch Amphitheatre
|Webster
|Sunday, August 2, 2020
|ETIX
|Jamey Johnson with Whiskey Myers
|Blue Gate PAC
|Shipshewana
|Thursday, September 3, 2020
|OTHER
|Jim Breuer
|The Paramount
|Huntington
|Friday, June 12, 2020
|TMUSA
|Judas Priest
|The Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino
|Mashantucket
|Saturday, September 12, 2020
|TMUSA
|Judas Priest: 50 Heavy Metal Years
|PNC Music Pavilion
|Charlotte
|Thursday, September 17, 2020
|LIVN
|Judas Priest: 50 Heavy Metal Years
|TD Pavilion at the Mann
|Philadelphia
|Monday, September 14, 2020
|TMUSA
|Judas Priest: 50 Heavy Metal Years
|The Theater at MGM National Harbor
|National Harbor
|Wednesday, September 9, 2020
|TMUSA
|Kev Adams
|Gramercy Theatre
|New York
|Tuesday, June 9, 2020
|LIVN
|Lady Antebellum: Ocean Tour 2020
|Darlings Waterfront Pavilion
|Bangor
|Friday, June 19, 2020
|TMUSA
|Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get Tour
|TD Garden
|Boston
|Friday, December 4, 2020
|TMUSA
|Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get Tour
|TD Garden
|Boston
|Thursday, December 3, 2020
|TMUSA
|Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get Tour
|VyStar Veterans Arena
|Jacksonville
|Thursday, November 19, 2020
|TMUSA
|Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get Tour
|PNC Arena
|Raleigh
|Friday, September 18, 2020
|TMUSA
|Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get Tour
|Madison Square Garden
|New York
|Monday, November 30, 2020
|TMUSA
|Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get Tour
|Madison Square Garden
|New York
|Tuesday, December 1, 2020
|TMUSA
|Presley, Perkins, Lewis & Cash
|Harrahs Resort Atlantic City
|Atlantic City
|Saturday, May 9, 2020
|TMUSA
|Ringo Starr
|State Theatre
|Easton
|Saturday, June 6, 2020
|OTHER
|Sam Hunt: Southside Summer Tour 2020
|BB&T Pavilion
|Camden
|Friday, July 17, 2020
|LIVN
|Sinatra With Matt Dusk
|The Studio (Formerly The Studio at Hamilton Place)
|Hamilton
|Friday, October 16, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour
|Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
|Virginia Beach
|Saturday, August 29, 2020
|LIVN
|The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour
|Ruoff Music Center
|Noblesville
|Friday, July 24, 2020
|LIVN
|The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour
|iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
|West Palm Beach
|Saturday, September 5, 2020
|LIVN
|The Hold Steady
|Terminal West
|Atlanta
|Saturday, June 6, 2020
|OTHER
|The Hold Steady
|Horseshoe Tavern
|Toronto
|Thursday, September 17, 2020
|OTHER
|The Hold Steady
|Horseshoe Tavern
|Toronto
|Friday, September 18, 2020
|OTHER
|The Hold Steady
|Horseshoe Tavern
|Toronto
|Sunday, September 20, 2020
|OTHER
|WMZQ Fest starring Brooks & Dunn REBOOT 2020 Tour
|Jiffy Lube Live
|Bristow
|Saturday, May 23, 2020
|LIVN
|WWE: MONDAY NIGHT RAW
|Colonial Life Arena
|Columbia
|Monday, April 20, 2020
|TMUSA
|Weezer
|The Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino
|Mashantucket
|Friday, August 28, 2020
|TMUSA
|for KING & COUNTRY With Company | A Summer Tour
|The Arena at Southeastern KY Agricultural and Expo Complex
|Corbin
|Saturday, August 8, 2020
|TMUSA
|for KING & COUNTRY With Company | A Summer Tour
|Volvo Car Stadium
|Charleston
|Friday, July 10, 2020
|TMUSA
|for KING & COUNTRY With Company | A Summer Tour
|Red Hat Amphitheater
|Raleigh
|Thursday, July 9, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour
|Darien Lake Amphitheater
|Darien Center
|Friday, August 14, 2020
|LIVN
|The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour
|Budweiser Stage
|Toronto
|Wednesday, August 12, 2020
|TMUSA
|David Bisbal – Gira En Tus Planes 2020
|Buckhead Theatre presented by Cricket Wireless
|Atlanta
|Tuesday, October 13, 2020
|LIVN
|Menopause The Musical
|FirstOntario Concert Hall (Formerly Hamilton Place)
|Hamilton
|Friday, May 29, 2020
|TMUSA
|They Might Be Giants
|Rams Head Live!
|Baltimore
|Thursday, September 10, 2020
|AXS
|Ocean Alley
|Music Hall of Williamsburg
|Brooklyn
|Friday, July 10, 2020
|AXS
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Buffalo Bisons
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Friday, April 10, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Buffalo Bisons
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Saturday, April 11, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Buffalo Bisons
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Sunday, April 12, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Buffalo Bisons
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Tuesday, May 19, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Buffalo Bisons
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Wednesday, May 20, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Buffalo Bisons
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Tuesday, July 7, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Buffalo Bisons
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Wednesday, July 8, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Buffalo Bisons
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Thursday, July 9, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Buffalo Bisons
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Thursday, April 9, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Charlotte Knights
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Tuesday, May 5, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Charlotte Knights
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Wednesday, May 6, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Columbus Clippers
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Friday, May 8, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Columbus Clippers
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Saturday, May 9, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Columbus Clippers
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Sunday, May 10, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Durham Bulls
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Friday, August 21, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Durham Bulls
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Saturday, August 22, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Durham Bulls
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Sunday, August 23, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Gwinnett Stripers
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Tuesday, June 9, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Gwinnett Stripers
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Wednesday, June 10, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Gwinnett Stripers
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Thursday, June 11, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Indianapolis Indians
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Friday, July 24, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Indianapolis Indians
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Saturday, July 25, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Indianapolis Indians
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Sunday, July 26, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Tuesday, April 14, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Wednesday, April 15, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Thursday, April 16, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Friday, August 7, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Saturday, August 8, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Sunday, August 9, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Thursday, September 3, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Friday, September 4, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Monday, April 13, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Louisville Bats
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Friday, June 12, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Louisville Bats
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Saturday, June 13, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Louisville Bats
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Sunday, June 14, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Norfolk Tides
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Monday, July 20, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Norfolk Tides
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Tuesday, July 21, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Norfolk Tides
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Wednesday, July 22, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Norfolk Tides
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Thursday, July 23, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Pawtucket Red Sox
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Sunday, July 5, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Pawtucket Red Sox
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Monday, July 6, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Pawtucket Red Sox
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Monday, August 3, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Pawtucket Red Sox
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Tuesday, August 4, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Pawtucket Red Sox
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Wednesday, August 5, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Pawtucket Red Sox
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Thursday, August 6, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Pawtucket Red Sox
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Saturday, July 4, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Rochester Red Wings
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Saturday, May 23, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Rochester Red Wings
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Sunday, May 24, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Rochester Red Wings
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Monday, May 25, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Rochester Red Wings
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Friday, June 26, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Rochester Red Wings
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Saturday, June 27, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Rochester Red Wings
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Sunday, June 28, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Rochester Red Wings
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Monday, August 31, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Rochester Red Wings
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Tuesday, September 1, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Rochester Red Wings
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Wednesday, September 2, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Rochester Red Wings
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Friday, May 22, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Syracuse Mets
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Saturday, April 25, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Syracuse Mets
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Sunday, April 26, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Syracuse Mets
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Friday, May 29, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Syracuse Mets
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Saturday, May 30, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Syracuse Mets
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Sunday, May 31, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Syracuse Mets
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Tuesday, June 23, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Syracuse Mets
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Wednesday, June 24, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Syracuse Mets
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Thursday, June 25, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Syracuse Mets
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Friday, April 24, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Toledo Mud Hens
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Tuesday, August 18, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Toledo Mud Hens
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Wednesday, August 19, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Toledo Mud Hens
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Thursday, August 20, 2020
|TMUSA
|Sibling Rivalry The Tour : Starring Bob & Monet
|The Wilbur
|Boston
|Friday, August 28, 2020
|TMUSA
|#IMOMSOHARD: Moms Night Out Round 2
|Springfield Symphony Hall
|Springfield
|Thursday, May 28, 2020
|TMUSA
|Armor For Sleep
|Paradise Rock Club presented by Citizens Bank
|Boston
|Saturday, June 20, 2020
|TMUSA
|Bob Marley Comedian
|Blue Ocean Music Hall
|Salisbury
|Friday, May 8, 2020
|TMUSA
|Chicano Batman
|The Abbey
|Orlando
|Wednesday, June 17, 2020
|AXS
|Chicano Batman
|Union Transfer
|Philadelphia
|Sunday, May 3, 2020
|AXS
|Chicano Batman
|Webster Hall
|New York
|Friday, May 1, 2020
|TMUSA
|Chicano Batman
|Paradise Rock Club presented by Citizens Bank
|Boston
|Saturday, May 2, 2020
|TMUSA
|Chris Young: Town Aint Big Enough World Tour 2020
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|Saratoga Springs
|Friday, August 28, 2020
|OTHER,LIVN
|EOB
|Brooklyn Steel
|Brooklyn
|Friday, June 5, 2020
|AXS
|Eaglemania
|The Cabot
|Beverly
|Saturday, August 22, 2020
|TMUSA
|Five Senses Reeling Presents: Sibling Rivalry: The Tour
|Town Hall
|New York
|Tuesday, September 1, 2020
|TMUSA
|Gogol Bordello
|Queen Elizabeth Theatre
|Toronto
|Friday, May 8, 2020
|TMUSA
|Hamilton Leithauser
|Port City Music Hall
|Portland
|Monday, August 10, 2020
|TMUSA
|Iliza Shlesinger: The Forever Tour
|Fox Theatre
|Atlanta
|Saturday, August 29, 2020
|EVNU
|Iliza Shlesinger: The Forever Tour
|Fox Theatre Atlanta
|Atlanta
|Saturday, August 29, 2020
|EVNU
|Jamey Johnson
|Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
|Charlotte
|Thursday, May 7, 2020
|LIVN
|Jon Dorenbos
|MGM Grand Detroit Event Center
|Detroit
|Saturday, July 18, 2020
|TMUSA
|Judas Priest
|Covelli Centre
|Youngstown
|Thursday, September 24, 2020
|TMUSA
|Judas Priest: 50 Heavy Metal Years
|Fox Theatre Detroit
|Detroit
|Wednesday, September 23, 2020
|TMUSA
|Latrell James
|Brighton Music Hall presented by Citizens Bank
|Boston
|Friday, May 29, 2020
|TMUSA
|Motionless in White
|Clyde Theatre
|Fort Wayne
|Wednesday, May 20, 2020
|OTHER
|NCT 127 2nd Tour Neo City The Awards in Atlanta
|Infinite Energy Arena
|Duluth
|Wednesday, June 10, 2020
|AXS
|OTW & SXM Bluegrass Junction Present The Dead South – Served Cold Tour
|The Fillmore Detroit presented by Cricket Wireless
|Detroit
|Thursday, October 1, 2020
|LIVN
|Reel Big Fish & The Aquabats
|Mercury Ballroom
|Louisville
|Friday, June 5, 2020
|LIVN
|Rising Appalachia
|The Cabot
|Beverly
|Thursday, July 9, 2020
|TMUSA
|Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour
|Xfinity Center
|Mansfield
|Wednesday, August 12, 2020
|LIVN
|Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour
|BB&T Pavilion
|Camden
|Thursday, August 20, 2020
|LIVN
|Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour
|PNC Bank Arts Center
|Holmdel
|Sunday, August 16, 2020
|LIVN
|Scary Mommy Live – The Mother Of All Comedy Shows
|Center Stage Theater
|Atlanta
|Saturday, May 23, 2020
|TMUSA
|Sibling Rivalry : The Tour
|The Plaza Live
|Orlando
|Thursday, July 9, 2020
|AXS
|Sibling Rivalry Ft. Bob the Drag Queen & Monet Exchange
|Franklin Music Hall
|Philadelphia
|Sunday, August 30, 2020
|TMUSA
|Sibling Rivalry: The Tour
|Center Stage Theater
|Atlanta
|Wednesday, July 8, 2020
|TMUSA
|Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes
|Blue Ocean Music Hall
|Salisbury
|Thursday, August 27, 2020
|TMUSA
|Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes
|Blue Ocean Music Hall
|Salisbury
|Friday, August 28, 2020
|TMUSA
|Steve Martin & Martin Short
|Township Auditorium
|Columbia
|Sunday, September 20, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour
|Riverbend Music Center
|Cincinnati
|Wednesday, July 22, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Business
|Brighton Music Hall presented by Citizens Bank
|Boston
|Friday, June 12, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Spinners
|Golden Nugget
|Atlantic City
|Saturday, May 30, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver
|Scotiabank Arena
|Toronto
|Monday, June 29, 2020
|TMUSA
|Tool
|NYCB LIVE, Home of The Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|Uniondale
|Saturday, April 25, 2020
|OTHER,TMUSA
|Vic DiBitetto
|NYCB Theatre at Westbury
|Westbury
|Saturday, July 25, 2020
|LIVN
|Wale & Jeremih
|The Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino
|Mashantucket
|Friday, May 8, 2020
|TMUSA
|Wild Kratts Live 2.0: Activate Creature Power!
|The Modell Lyric
|Baltimore
|Saturday, April 25, 2020
|TMUSA
|Bad Bad Hats
|Rough Trade NYC
|Brooklyn
|Friday, May 22, 2020
|AXS
|Bonnie X Clyde
|Webster Hall
|New York
|Saturday, March 28, 2020
|TMUSA
|Ezra Furman
|Webster Hall
|New York
|Thursday, October 22, 2020
|TMUSA
|French 79
|Rough Trade NYC
|Brooklyn
|Monday, May 4, 2020
|AXS
|Hamilton Leithauser
|The Sinclair
|Cambridge
|Tuesday, August 11, 2020
|AXS
|Kim Gordon
|Webster Hall
|New York
|Thursday, July 23, 2020
|TMUSA
|Mk.gee
|Rough Trade NYC
|Brooklyn
|Friday, May 8, 2020
|AXS
|Soft Kill & Tamaryn
|Music Hall of Williamsburg
|Brooklyn
|Tuesday, May 26, 2020
|AXS
|Spiritual Rez
|The Sinclair
|Cambridge
|Friday, June 12, 2020
|AXS
|Whiteney with Weyes Blood
|Summerstage – Rumsey Playfield
|New York
|Thursday, August 6, 2020
|OTHER
|Boney James
|Florida Theatre
|Jacksonville
|Friday, September 18, 2020
|OTHER
|IMOMSOHARD
|Florida Theatre
|Jacksonville
|Thursday, June 18, 2020
|OTHER
|Rainbow Kitten Surprise
|Florida Theatre
|Jacksonville
|Tuesday, May 12, 2020
|OTHER
|#IMOMSOHARD: Moms Night Out Round 2
|The Wind Creek Event Center
|Bethlehem
|Friday, May 29, 2020
|TMUSA
|#IMOMSOHARD: Moms Night Out Round 2
|The Theater at MGM National Harbor
|National Harbor
|Saturday, May 30, 2020
|TMUSA
|Against Me! and Baroness with special guest Drug Church
|The Fillmore Silver Spring presented by Cricket Wireless
|Silver Spring
|Friday, May 29, 2020
|LIVN
|Against Me! and Baroness with special guest Drug Church
|Mercury Ballroom
|Louisville
|Wednesday, May 27, 2020
|LIVN
|Almost Queen: A tribute to QUEEN
|The Santander Performing Arts Center
|Reading
|Saturday, May 9, 2020
|TMUSA
|Anthony Hamilton
|The Theater at MGM National Harbor
|National Harbor
|Saturday, July 25, 2020
|TMUSA
|Armor For Sleep – 15 Years of What To Do When You Are Dead
|The Shelter
|Detroit
|Thursday, August 13, 2020
|LIVN
|Armor for Sleep – What To Do When You Are Dead 15 Year Anniversary Tour
|Starland Ballroom
|Sayreville
|Friday, July 10, 2020
|AXS
|Black Flag
|Starland Ballroom
|Sayreville
|Thursday, July 9, 2020
|AXS
|Candice Guardinos Italian Bred
|New Jersey Performing Arts Center
|Newark
|Saturday, October 17, 2020
|TMUSA
|Candice Guardinos Italian Bred
|New Jersey Performing Arts Center
|Newark
|Saturday, October 17, 2020
|TMUSA
|Car Seat Headrest
|Brooklyn Steel
|Brooklyn
|Tuesday, June 9, 2020
|AXS
|Car Seat Headrest
|Brooklyn Steel
|Brooklyn
|Wednesday, June 10, 2020
|AXS
|Car Seat Headrest
|Brooklyn Steel
|Brooklyn
|Thursday, June 11, 2020
|AXS
|Car Seat Headrest
|The Anthem
|Washington
|Sunday, June 14, 2020
|TMUSA
|Car Seat Headrest with Twin Peaks
|House of Blues Boston presented by Cricket Wireless
|Boston
|Saturday, June 6, 2020
|LIVN
|Car Seat Headrest with Twin Peaks
|Tabernacle presented by Cricket Wireless
|Atlanta
|Friday, June 19, 2020
|LIVN
|Car Seat Headrest with Twin Peaks
|State Theatre
|Portland
|Sunday, June 7, 2020
|TMUSA
|Car Seat Headrest with Twin Peaks
|Franklin Music Hall
|Philadelphia
|Saturday, June 13, 2020
|TMUSA
|Car Seat Headrest with Twin Peaks
|The Danforth Music Hall
|Toronto
|Thursday, June 4, 2020
|TMUSA
|Chicano Batman
|The National
|Richmond
|Friday, June 26, 2020
|AXS
|Cody Johnson
|The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
|St Augustine
|Saturday, June 6, 2020
|TMUSA
|Colin Jost
|20 Monroe Live
|Grand Rapids
|Thursday, May 28, 2020
|LIVN
|Colin Jost
|Tabernacle presented by Cricket Wireless
|Atlanta
|Saturday, June 20, 2020
|LIVN
|Daughtry Acoustic Trio
|Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center
|Red Bank
|Friday, May 1, 2020
|TMUSA
|David Spade
|MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
|Northfield
|Friday, August 7, 2020
|TMUSA
|Dion
|Keswick Theatre
|Glenside
|Saturday, August 15, 2020
|AXS
|Dokken + Lynch Mob
|MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
|Northfield
|Sunday, October 18, 2020
|TMUSA
|EOB
|ThÃ©Ã¢tre Corona
|Montreal
|Tuesday, June 2, 2020
|TMUSA
|Ed OBrien
|The Danforth Music Hall
|Toronto
|Sunday, May 31, 2020
|TMUSA
|Gilberto Santa Rosa
|Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center
|Tampa
|Saturday, June 13, 2020
|TMUSA
|Gilberto Santa Rosa – Caminalo Tour With Tito Nieves And Joey Vega
|The Theater at MGM National Harbor
|National Harbor
|Friday, May 1, 2020
|TMUSA
|Hamilton Leithauser – The Loves of Your Life Tour
|The Danforth Music Hall
|Toronto
|Friday, August 7, 2020
|TMUSA
|Iliza Shlesinger: The Forever Tour
|The Met Philadelphia
|Philadelphia
|Friday, October 9, 2020
|LIVN
|Iliza Shlesinger: The Forever Tour
|DAR Constitution Hall
|Washington
|Saturday, October 10, 2020
|TMUSA
|Iliza Shlesinger: The Forever Tour
|North Charleston Performing Arts Center
|North Charleston
|Saturday, November 14, 2020
|TMUSA
|Iliza Shlesinger: The Forever Tour
|Harrahs Cherokee Center – Asheville
|Asheville
|Wednesday, November 11, 2020
|TMUSA
|India.Arie
|Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
|Atlanta
|Friday, May 22, 2020
|LIVN
|Jamey Johnson
|Amphitheater At White River State Park
|Indianapolis
|Thursday, July 30, 2020
|LIVN
|Jamey Johnson
|Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
|Sterling Heights
|Friday, July 31, 2020
|TMUSA
|Jamey Johnson
|North Charleston Performing Arts Center
|North Charleston
|Wednesday, May 6, 2020
|TMUSA
|Jamey Johnson
|Red Hat Amphitheater
|Raleigh
|Friday, May 8, 2020
|TMUSA
|Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit
|Akron Civic Theatre
|Akron
|Thursday, May 28, 2020
|TMUSA
|Jessi Cruickshank: Up Close and Too Personal
|The Danforth Music Hall
|Toronto
|Sunday, September 20, 2020
|TMUSA
|JoJo
|Terminal 5
|New York
|Thursday, May 14, 2020
|AXS
|JoJo
|Royale
|Boston
|Tuesday, May 19, 2020
|AXS
|JoJo – good to know tour
|Union Transfer
|Philadelphia
|Wednesday, May 20, 2020
|ETIX
|JoJo – good to know tour
|House of Blues Cleveland presented by Cricket Wireless
|Cleveland
|Saturday, May 23, 2020
|LIVN
|JoJo – good to know tour
|Saint Andrews Hall
|Detroit
|Thursday, May 28, 2020
|LIVN
|JoJo – good to know tour
|The Fillmore Silver Spring presented by Cricket Wireless
|Silver Spring
|Sunday, May 17, 2020
|LIVN
|Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown Tour
|The Met Philadelphia
|Philadelphia
|Friday, August 28, 2020
|LIVN
|Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown Tour
|The Met Philadelphia
|Philadelphia
|Saturday, August 29, 2020
|LIVN
|Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown Tour
|The Louisville Palace presented by Cricket Wireless
|Louisville
|Friday, May 29, 2020
|LIVN
|Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown Tour
|The Louisville Palace presented by Cricket Wireless
|Louisville
|Saturday, May 30, 2020
|LIVN
|Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown Tour
|BB&T Center
|Sunrise
|Thursday, August 13, 2020
|TMUSA
|Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown Tour
|Amalie Arena
|Tampa
|Friday, August 14, 2020
|TMUSA
|Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown Tour
|PPG Paints Arena
|Pittsburgh
|Saturday, May 16, 2020
|TMUSA
|Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown Tour
|Amway Center
|Orlando
|Saturday, August 15, 2020
|TMUSA
|Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown Tour
|PNC Arena
|Raleigh
|Friday, June 26, 2020
|TMUSA
|Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown Tour
|Spectrum Center
|Charlotte
|Saturday, June 27, 2020
|TMUSA
|Justin Hayward
|Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
|Ponte Vedra Beach
|Monday, April 13, 2020
|TMUSA
|Kim Gordon
|Paradise Rock Club presented by Citizens Bank
|Boston
|Tuesday, July 21, 2020
|TMUSA
|King Buzzo
|Great Scott
|Allston
|Sunday, June 7, 2020
|AXS
|Land of Talk
|Brighton Music Hall presented by Citizens Bank
|Boston
|Saturday, May 30, 2020
|TMUSA
|Le Butcherettes
|Taft Theatre
|Cincinnati
|Monday, April 27, 2020
|TMUSA
|Leonid & Friends
|MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
|Northfield
|Sunday, July 12, 2020
|TMUSA
|Lotus Land – A Tribute To Rush
|Aura
|Portland
|Saturday, September 12, 2020
|TMUSA
|Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get Tour
|BB&T Center
|Sunrise
|Friday, November 20, 2020
|TMUSA
|Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get Tour
|Amway Center
|Orlando
|Saturday, November 21, 2020
|TMUSA
|Matt Fraser: Renowned Psychic Medium
|The Wind Creek Event Center
|Bethlehem
|Saturday, April 18, 2020
|TMUSA
|Michael Franti & Spearhead
|Theatre of Living Arts
|Philadelphia
|Wednesday, June 24, 2020
|LIVN
|Morrissey
|Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
|New York
|Friday, March 20, 2020
|TMUSA
|Morrissey
|Apollo Theater
|New York
|Saturday, March 21, 2020
|TMUSA
|Motionless In White
|The National
|Richmond
|Friday, May 15, 2020
|AXS
|Motionless In White: The Black & Blue Tour
|The Queen
|Wilmington
|Saturday, May 16, 2020
|LIVN
|Motionless In White: The Black & Blue Tour
|House of Blues Myrtle Beach presented by Cricket Wireless
|North Myrtle Beach
|Saturday, May 9, 2020
|LIVN
|Motionless In White: The Black & Blue Tour
|The Ritz
|Raleigh
|Sunday, May 10, 2020
|LIVN
|NCT 127 2nd Tour Neo City the Awards in New York
|Madison Square Garden
|New York
|Friday, June 5, 2020
|TMUSA
|New Order & Pet Shop Boys – The Unity Tour
|TD Pavilion at the Mann
|Philadelphia
|Friday, September 11, 2020
|TMUSA
|New Order & Pet Shop Boys – The Unity Tour
|Budweiser Stage
|Toronto
|Saturday, September 5, 2020
|TMUSA
|New Years Day
|Chameleon Club
|Lancaster
|Wednesday, April 29, 2020
|TMUSA
|Norah Jones
|MECU Pavilion
|Baltimore
|Tuesday, August 4, 2020
|LIVN
|One Night of Queen
|Aura
|Portland
|Saturday, August 22, 2020
|TMUSA
|Pet Shop Boys & New Order – The Unity Tour
|Merriweather Post Pavilion
|Columbia
|Tuesday, September 15, 2020
|TMUSA
|Pet Shop Boys & New Order – The Unity Tour
|Madison Square Garden
|New York
|Saturday, September 12, 2020
|TMUSA
|Pet Shop Boys & New Order -The Unity Tour
|Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
|Boston
|Wednesday, September 9, 2020
|LIVN
|Piff the Magic Dragon
|The Wind Creek Event Center
|Bethlehem
|Friday, September 18, 2020
|TMUSA
|Rainbow Kitten Surprise
|The NorVa
|Norfolk
|Thursday, June 18, 2020
|AXS
|Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings – Together Again
|Budweiser Stage
|Toronto
|Monday, July 27, 2020
|TMUSA
|Roger Waters: This Is Not a Drill
|Scotiabank Arena
|Toronto
|Saturday, July 18, 2020
|TMUSA
|Sad Summer Festival presented by Journeys
|MECU Pavilion
|Baltimore
|Friday, August 7, 2020
|LIVN
|Saliva
|Starland Ballroom
|Sayreville
|Friday, July 17, 2020
|AXS
|Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour
|Ruoff Music Center
|Noblesville
|Friday, July 10, 2020
|LIVN
|Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour
|MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
|Tampa
|Saturday, August 29, 2020
|LIVN
|Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour
|S&T Bank Music Park
|Burgettstown
|Wednesday, August 5, 2020
|LIVN
|Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour
|Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
|Bethel
|Sunday, August 23, 2020
|TMUSA
|Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour
|Hersheypark Stadium
|Hershey
|Saturday, August 8, 2020
|TMUSA
|Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour
|Centre Bell
|Montreal
|Tuesday, August 11, 2020
|TMUSA
|Santana: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|Uncasville
|Friday, August 14, 2020
|TMUSA
|Sheryl Crow
|MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
|Northfield
|Tuesday, June 16, 2020
|TMUSA
|Sugarland: There Goes The Neighborhood Tour 2020
|S&T Bank Music Park
|Burgettstown
|Thursday, July 23, 2020
|LIVN
|Tedeschi Trucks Band
|The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre
|Youngstown
|Wednesday, July 8, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Allman Betts Band
|Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall
|Munhall
|Sunday, June 21, 2020
|EBRITE
|The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour
|St. Josephs Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
|Syracuse
|Saturday, August 15, 2020
|LIVN
|The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|Saratoga Springs
|Sunday, August 16, 2020
|LIVN
|The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour
|Xfinity Center
|Mansfield
|Friday, August 21, 2020
|LIVN
|The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour
|MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
|Tampa
|Friday, September 4, 2020
|LIVN
|The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour
|PNC Music Pavilion
|Charlotte
|Tuesday, September 1, 2020
|LIVN
|The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour
|Darlings Waterfront Pavilion
|Bangor
|Tuesday, August 18, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour
|DTE Energy Music Theatre
|Clarkston
|Sunday, July 26, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour
|Merriweather Post Pavilion
|Columbia
|Friday, August 28, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour
|Dailys Place
|Jacksonville
|Sunday, September 6, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Million Dollar Quartet
|The Wind Creek Event Center
|Bethlehem
|Sunday, May 3, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Struts – Make It Big Tour 2020
|Martin Luther King Jr. Park at Manhattan Square
|Rochester
|Thursday, June 25, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver
|Barclays Center
|Brooklyn
|Wednesday, July 8, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver
|TD Garden
|Boston
|Saturday, July 11, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver
|Prudential Center
|Newark
|Tuesday, July 7, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver
|State Farm Arena
|Atlanta
|Thursday, July 16, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver
|Capital One Arena
|Washington
|Monday, July 13, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver
|PPG Paints Arena
|Pittsburgh
|Friday, June 26, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|Uncasville
|Saturday, July 4, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver
|Spectrum Center
|Charlotte
|Wednesday, July 15, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver
|Centre Bell
|Montreal
|Thursday, July 2, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver
|Madison Square Garden
|New York
|Thursday, September 3, 2020
|TMUSA
|Tinashe – Tour For You
|House of Blues Orlando
|Orlando
|Thursday, May 28, 2020
|LIVN
|Tinashe – Tour For You
|The Underground
|Charlotte
|Saturday, May 30, 2020
|LIVN
|Tinashe – Tour For You
|The Ritz
|Raleigh
|Sunday, May 31, 2020
|LIVN
|Welcome to Night Vale with musical guest Erin McKeown
|New Jersey Performing Arts Center
|Newark
|Sunday, September 27, 2020
|TMUSA
|Whitesnake-The Flesh & Blood World Tour
|Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
|Hampton Beach
|Monday, August 24, 2020
|TMUSA
|Who’s That Girl?
|Keswick Theatre
|Glenside
|Friday, July 31, 2020
|AXS
|Wolfmother
|20 Monroe Live
|Grand Rapids
|Friday, June 12, 2020
|LIVN
|Zion & Lennox: Iconic Tour 2020
|The Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino
|Mashantucket
|Sunday, May 24, 2020
|TMUSA
|for KING & COUNTRY With Company | A Summer Tour
|The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
|St Augustine
|Sunday, July 12, 2020
|TMUSA
|Car Seat Headrest with Twin Peaks
|The Danforth Music Hall
|Toronto
|Wednesday, June 3, 2020
|TMUSA
|Norah Jones
|Constellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center: CMAC
|Canandaigua
|Wednesday, August 5, 2020
|TMUSA
|#IMOMSOHARD: Moms Night Out Round 2
|New Jersey Performing Arts Center
|Newark
|Sunday, May 31, 2020
|TMUSA
|Air Supply
|FOELLINGER THEATRE
|Fort Wayne
|Sunday, May 31, 2020
|TMUSA
|America
|Tivoli Theatre
|Chattanooga
|Thursday, July 23, 2020
|TMUSA
|April Fools Comedy Jam
|Capital One Arena
|Washington
|Saturday, April 4, 2020
|TMUSA
|Armor For Sleep
|Theatre of Living Arts
|Philadelphia
|Saturday, July 11, 2020
|LIVN
|Brian Culbertson
|Whitaker Center
|Harrisburg
|Thursday, April 2, 2020
|TMUSA
|Chicago
|Harrahs Cherokee Resort Event Center
|Cherokee
|Saturday, May 2, 2020
|TMUSA
|Christopher Cross 40th Anniversary Tour
|The Santander Performing Arts Center
|Reading
|Sunday, May 3, 2020
|TMUSA
|Daughtry Acoustic Trio
|The Modell Lyric
|Baltimore
|Tuesday, May 5, 2020
|TMUSA
|Dave Chappelle
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|Uncasville
|Saturday, May 9, 2020
|TMUSA
|Dave Chappelle
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|Uncasville
|Saturday, May 9, 2020
|TMUSA
|Dave Rubin: Dont Burn This Book Tour
|20 Monroe Live
|Grand Rapids
|Monday, May 11, 2020
|LIVN
|Dave Rubin: Dont Burn This Book Tour
|Saint Andrews Hall
|Detroit
|Tuesday, May 12, 2020
|LIVN
|Dave Rubin: Dont Burn This Book Tour
|Bogarts presented by Cricket Wireless
|Cincinnati
|Thursday, May 7, 2020
|LIVN
|Doja Cat – Hot Pink Tour
|The Fillmore Charlotte presented by Cricket Wireless
|Charlotte
|Friday, April 3, 2020
|LIVN
|Doja Cat – Hot Pink Tour
|Big Night Live
|Boston
|Tuesday, March 31, 2020
|TMUSA
|Gilberto Santa Rosa
|Ovens Auditorium
|Charlotte
|Sunday, June 14, 2020
|TMUSA
|Hombres G – ResurrecciÃ³n Us Tour
|House of Blues Boston presented by Cricket Wireless
|Boston
|Friday, July 17, 2020
|LIVN
|Hombres G – ResurrecciÃ³n Us Tour
|The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
|Miami Beach
|Saturday, July 25, 2020
|LIVN
|Iliza Shlesinger: The Forever Tour
|The Louisville Palace presented by Cricket Wireless
|Louisville
|Friday, November 6, 2020
|LIVN
|Iliza Shlesinger: The Forever Tour
|Taft Theatre
|Cincinnati
|Friday, November 20, 2020
|TMUSA
|Iliza Shlesinger: The Forever Tour
|Ovens Auditorium
|Charlotte
|Friday, November 13, 2020
|TMUSA
|Iliza: The Forever Tour
|Fallsview Casinos Entertainment Centre
|Niagara Falls
|Friday, July 31, 2020
|TMUSA
|Jim Rome World Tour
|Sheas Performing Arts Center
|Buffalo
|Saturday, April 11, 2020
|TMUSA
|JoJo – good to know tour
|Bogarts presented by Cricket Wireless
|Cincinnati
|Friday, May 22, 2020
|LIVN
|Justin Hayward
|The Plaza Live
|Orlando
|Saturday, April 11, 2020
|AXS
|Justin Hayward – Nights
|Amaturo Theater at Broward Center
|Ft Lauderdale
|Friday, April 10, 2020
|TMUSA
|Lolita Flores
|The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
|Miami Beach
|Friday, June 19, 2020
|LIVN
|Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get Tour
|PNC Arena
|Raleigh
|Saturday, September 19, 2020
|TMUSA
|Motionless In White: The Black & Blue Tour
|The Paramount
|Huntington
|Tuesday, May 12, 2020
|TMUSA
|Ocean Alley – North America Tour 2020
|The Foundry
|Philadelphia
|Thursday, July 9, 2020
|LIVN
|Punch Line Presents Dave Rubin: Dont Burn This Book Tour
|Theatre of Living Arts
|Philadelphia
|Wednesday, April 29, 2020
|LIVN
|RUFUS WAINWRIGHT – Unfollow The Rules Tour 2020
|The Paramount
|Huntington
|Saturday, May 2, 2020
|TMUSA
|Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings – Together Again
|Meridian Centre
|St Catharines
|Tuesday, July 21, 2020
|TMUSA
|Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour
|St. Josephs Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
|Syracuse
|Wednesday, August 19, 2020
|LIVN
|Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour
|Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
|Atlanta
|Wednesday, August 26, 2020
|LIVN
|Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour
|Jiffy Lube Live
|Bristow
|Saturday, August 22, 2020
|LIVN
|Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour
|Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
|Wantagh
|Saturday, August 15, 2020
|LIVN
|Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour
|DTE Energy Music Theatre
|Clarkston
|Thursday, August 6, 2020
|TMUSA
|Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour
|Budweiser Stage
|Toronto
|Sunday, August 9, 2020
|TMUSA
|Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour
|Riverbend Music Center
|Cincinnati
|Wednesday, July 8, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scary Mommy
|NYCB Theatre at Westbury
|Westbury
|Saturday, June 20, 2020
|LIVN
|Scary Mommy
|Akron Civic Theatre
|Akron
|Saturday, May 16, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scary Mommy Live
|Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts
|Raleigh
|Saturday, June 27, 2020
|TMUSA
|Sibling Rivalry
|The Charleston Music Hall
|Charleston
|Thursday, September 10, 2020
|TMUSA
|Sofia NiÃ±o de Rivera – Lo VolverÃa a Hacer
|Gramercy Theatre
|New York
|Monday, April 13, 2020
|LIVN
|Stevenson University Fashion Show
|Rams Head Live!
|Baltimore
|Saturday, May 2, 2020
|AXS
|Sugarland: There Goes The Neighborhood Tour 2020
|Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
|Gilford
|Sunday, July 19, 2020
|LIVN
|Sugarland: There Goes The Neighborhood Tour 2020
|PNC Music Pavilion
|Charlotte
|Saturday, August 1, 2020
|LIVN
|Sugarland: There Goes The Neighborhood Tour 2020
|Budweiser Stage
|Toronto
|Thursday, June 4, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour
|Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
|Gilford
|Tuesday, August 25, 2020
|LIVN
|The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour
|PNC Bank Arts Center
|Holmdel
|Sunday, August 23, 2020
|LIVN
|The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour
|BB&T Pavilion
|Camden
|Saturday, August 22, 2020
|LIVN
|The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour
|Blossom Music Center
|Cuyahoga Falls
|Tuesday, August 11, 2020
|LIVN
|The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour
|XFINITY Theatre
|Hartford
|Wednesday, August 19, 2020
|LIVN
|The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour
|Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
|Wantagh
|Wednesday, August 26, 2020
|LIVN
|The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour
|Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
|Raleigh
|Sunday, August 30, 2020
|LIVN
|The Weeknd with Special Guest Sabrina Claudio
|AmericanAirlines Arena
|Miami
|Saturday, July 18, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver
|Little Caesars Arena
|Detroit
|Saturday, June 27, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver
|Scotiabank Arena
|Toronto
|Tuesday, June 30, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver
|Amway Center
|Orlando
|Tuesday, July 21, 2020
|TMUSA
|Tinashe – Tour For You
|Buckhead Theatre presented by Cricket Wireless
|Atlanta
|Friday, May 29, 2020
|LIVN
|Tool
|John Paul Jones Arena
|Charlottesville
|Wednesday, April 22, 2020
|TMUSA
|Tool
|Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
|Wilkes-Barre
|Friday, May 1, 2020
|TMUSA
|Tool
|Huntington Center
|Toledo
|Monday, May 4, 2020
|TMUSA
|Tool
|Van Andel Arena
|Grand Rapids
|Tuesday, May 5, 2020
|TMUSA
|Tool
|Amalie Arena
|Tampa
|Sunday, April 19, 2020
|TMUSA
|Tool
|AmericanAirlines Arena
|Miami
|Thursday, April 16, 2020
|TMUSA
|Tool
|Royal Farms Arena (formerly Baltimore Arena)
|Baltimore
|Friday, April 24, 2020
|TMUSA
|Tool
|Spectrum Center
|Charlotte
|Tuesday, April 21, 2020
|TMUSA
|Tool
|Centre Videotron
|QuÃ©bec
|Wednesday, April 29, 2020
|TMUSA
|Wild Rivers
|The Shelter
|Detroit
|Saturday, June 20, 2020
|LIVN
|Wine & Crime Podcast
|Rams Head Live!
|Baltimore
|Tuesday, April 14, 2020
|AXS
|XTU Presents – Sam Hunt: Southside Summer Tour 2020
|BB&T Pavilion
|Camden
|Friday, July 17, 2020
|LIVN
|for KING & COUNTRY With Company | A Summer Tour
|BB&T Center
|Sunrise
|Saturday, July 11, 2020
|TMUSA
|#IMOMSOHARD: Moms Night Out Round 2
|Taft Theatre
|Cincinnati
|Friday, July 10, 2020
|TMUSA
|An Evening with Jon Meacham
|Bijou Theatre
|Knoxville
|Thursday, April 9, 2020
|TMUSA
|Ann Wilson Of Heart
|EXPRESS LIVE!
|Columbus
|Wednesday, June 17, 2020
|TMUSA
|Armor For Sleep
|The Masquerade – Hell
|Atlanta
|Saturday, August 8, 2020
|TMUSA
|Armor For Sleep What To Do When You Are Dead 15th Anniversary Tour
|Rex Theater
|Pittsburgh
|Thursday, July 9, 2020
|TMUSA
|Black Pumas Presented By Harrisburg University
|XL Live
|Harrisburg
|Friday, May 15, 2020
|TMUSA
|Blackout Entertainment LLC Presents Yo Gotti
|House of Blues Myrtle Beach presented by Cricket Wireless
|North Myrtle Beach
|Friday, May 1, 2020
|LIVN
|Blitzen Trapper
|Port City Music Hall
|Portland
|Friday, July 24, 2020
|TMUSA
|Built to Spill
|Union Transfer
|Philadelphia
|Thursday, July 30, 2020
|AXS
|Catfish Cooley & Donnie Bakers Nitro Comedy Tour
|Knoxville Civic Auditorium
|Knoxville
|Friday, September 18, 2020
|TMUSA
|DJ Pauly D
|LONDON MUSIC HALL
|LONDON
|Friday, May 15, 2020
|TWEB
|EOB
|Union Transfer
|Philadelphia
|Monday, June 8, 2020
|AXS
|EOB
|Royale
|Boston
|Thursday, June 4, 2020
|AXS
|GWAR
|The NorVa
|Norfolk
|Saturday, April 25, 2020
|AXS
|Ghostland featuring The Ghost Of Paul Revere
|Thompsons Point
|Portland
|Saturday, September 5, 2020
|TMUSA
|Ghostland featuring The Ghost Of Paul Revere – Two Day Pass
|Port City Music Hall
|Portland
|Saturday, September 5, 2020
|TMUSA
|Gogol Bordello
|MTELUS
|Montreal
|Thursday, May 7, 2020
|TMUSA
|Gone West
|Asbury Lanes
|Asbury Park
|Wednesday, April 22, 2020
|AXS
|Hamilton Leithauser
|Union Transfer
|Philadelphia
|Friday, August 14, 2020
|AXS
|Iliza: The Forever Tour
|Fox Theatre Atlanta
|Atlanta
|Saturday, August 29, 2020
|EVNU
|Jens Lekman
|Music Hall of Williamsburg
|Brooklyn
|Wednesday, May 20, 2020
|AXS
|JoJo
|Union Transfer
|Philadelphia
|Wednesday, May 20, 2020
|AXS
|Joan Jett & the Blackhearts
|Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City
|Atlantic City
|Saturday, April 25, 2020
|TMUSA
|Jon Dorenbos Meet & Greet
|MGM Grand Detroit Event Center
|Detroit
|Saturday, July 18, 2020
|TMUSA
|Karan Aujla
|Saint Andrews Hall
|Detroit
|Sunday, May 17, 2020
|LIVN
|Kim Gordon
|Union Transfer
|Philadelphia
|Friday, July 24, 2020
|AXS
|Long Beach Dub Allstars
|Culture Room
|Ft Lauderdale
|Friday, July 17, 2020
|TMUSA
|Magic Rocks! Starring Illusionist Leon Etienne
|Tropicana Showroom
|Atlantic City
|Saturday, July 11, 2020
|TMUSA
|New Years Day
|Port City Music Hall
|Portland
|Tuesday, April 28, 2020
|TMUSA
|Norah Jones
|Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
|Bethel
|Saturday, August 1, 2020
|TMUSA
|One – The Only Tribute to Metallica
|Turning Stone Resort Casino Showroom
|Verona
|Saturday, May 2, 2020
|TMUSA
|Opus One & 91.3 WYEP Present Hamilton Leithauser – The Loves of Your Life Tour with Special Guest Ryley Walker
|Mr Smalls Theatre
|Millvale
|Wednesday, August 5, 2020
|TWEB
|Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings – Together Again
|Budweiser Gardens
|London
|Wednesday, July 22, 2020
|EVNU
|Reel Big Fish & The Aquabats
|Rialto Theatre-Tucson
|Tucson
|Friday, June 12, 2020
|TMUSA
|Rodney Atkins
|Turning Stone Resort Casino Showroom
|Verona
|Friday, April 17, 2020
|TMUSA
|STU LARSEN
|Boot & Saddle
|Philadelphia
|Tuesday, May 5, 2020
|ETIX
|Sammy Rae & The Friends Benefiting ‘The Door’
|Rough Trade NYC
|Brooklyn
|Tuesday, May 5, 2020
|AXS
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Buffalo Bisons
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Thursday, May 21, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Charlotte Knights
|PNC Field
|Moosic
|Thursday, May 7, 2020
|TMUSA
|Sibling Rivalry
|The National
|Richmond
|Wednesday, September 2, 2020
|AXS
|Sibling Rivalry
|Royal Oak Music Theatre
|Royal Oak
|Tuesday, August 25, 2020
|AXS
|Sibling Rivalry
|Carolina Theatre
|Durham
|Thursday, September 3, 2020
|TMUSA
|Sibling Rivalry Dinner Add On
|The Charleston Music Hall
|Charleston
|Thursday, September 10, 2020
|TMUSA
|Smash Mouth
|Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City
|Atlantic City
|Saturday, May 16, 2020
|TMUSA
|Spin Doctors
|Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City
|Atlantic City
|Friday, May 15, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Black Keys – Let’s Rock Tour
|Merriweather Post Pavilion
|Columbia, Mary
|Friday, August 28, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Bouncing Souls
|Baltimore Soundstage
|Baltimore
|Saturday, May 2, 2020
|TMUSA
|The English Beat
|Culture Room
|Ft Lauderdale
|Friday, April 17, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Four Horsemen
|Chameleon Club
|Lancaster
|Saturday, May 16, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Marshall Tucker Band
|Turning Stone Resort Casino Showroom
|Verona
|Saturday, June 6, 2020
|TMUSA
|The New Deal
|XL Live
|Harrisburg
|Saturday, May 9, 2020
|TMUSA
|The PlattersÂ® With The Marvelettes And The Classic Drifters
|Holland Civic Center Place
|Holland
|Saturday, May 30, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver
|KeyBank Center
|Buffalo
|Tuesday, September 1, 2020
|OTHER
|The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|Cleveland
|Friday, August 28, 2020
|OTHER
|Tool
|Centre Bell
|Montreal
|Tuesday, April 28, 2020
|TMUSA
|Tool Pre-show Dinner
|Huntington Center
|Toledo
|Monday, May 4, 2020
|TMUSA
|Tool with Special Guest Blonde Redhead
|KeyBank Center
|Buffalo
|Saturday, May 2, 2020
|TCOM
|Tyler Henry
|Xcite Center at Parx Casino
|Bensalem
|Friday, November 6, 2020
|AXS
|WKQQ presents the Friends of Bob and Tom
|Lexington Opera House
|Lexington
|Wednesday, April 1, 2020
|TMUSA
|for KING & COUNTRY
|Walmart AMP
|Rogers
|Sunday, July 19, 2020
|OTHER
|Summerslam, RAW, Smackdown & NXT TakeOver
|TD Garden
|Boston
|Monday, August 24, 2020
|TMUSA
|Alabama
|Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
|Birmingham
|Friday, August 7, 2020
|LIVN
|Childrens Ballet Of San Antonio Present Swan Lake
|Majestic Theatre San Antonio
|San Antonio
|Saturday, May 9, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Australian Bee Gees Show
|LAuberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge
|Baton Rouge
|Saturday, June 13, 2020
|Touring
|Childrens Ballet Of San Antonio Present Swan Lake
|Majestic Theatre San Antonio
|San Antonio
|Friday, May 8, 2020
|TMUSA
|Childrens Ballet Of San Antonio Present Swan Lake
|Majestic Theatre San Antonio
|San Antonio
|Saturday, May 9, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Bands Visit
|Fox Cities PAC
|Appleton
|Wednesday, May 6, 2020
|Touring
|The Bands Visit
|Fox Cities PAC
|Appleton
|Thursday, May 7, 2020
|Touring
|The Bands Visit
|Fox Cities PAC
|Appleton
|Friday, May 8, 2020
|Touring
|The Bands Visit
|Fox Cities PAC
|Appleton
|Saturday, May 9, 2020
|Touring
|The Bands Visit
|Fox Cities PAC
|Appleton
|Saturday, May 9, 2020
|Touring
|The Bands Visit
|Fox Cities PAC
|Appleton
|Sunday, May 10, 2020
|Touring
|The Bands Visit
|Fox Cities PAC
|Appleton
|Sunday, May 10, 2020
|Touring
|The Bands Visit
|Fox Cities PAC
|Appleton
|Tuesday, May 5, 2020
|Touring
|Blue Man Group North American Tour
|Coronado Performing Arts Center
|Rockford
|Tuesday, April 14, 2020
|TMUSA
|Blue Man Group North American Tour
|Coronado Performing Arts Center
|Rockford
|Wednesday, April 15, 2020
|TMUSA
|JoJo
|Canton Hall
|Dallas
|Monday, May 4, 2020
|AXS
|JoJo
|Vic Theatre
|Chicago
|Wednesday, May 27, 2020
|EBRITE
|JoJo
|Cannery Ballroom
|Nashville
|Friday, May 8, 2020
|EBRITE
|Kenny Chesney: Chillaxification Tour
|Walmart Amp
|Rogers
|Thursday, June 11, 2020
|OTHER
|Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get Tour
|Alerus Center
|Grand Forks
|Friday, October 2, 2020
|TMUSA
|Straight No Chaser
|Bergen Performing Arts Center
|Englewood
|Sunday, July 19, 2020
|TMUSA
|Chris Young: Town Aint Big Enough World Tour 2020
|Wells Fargo Arena
|Des Moines
|Saturday, May 2, 2020
|OTHER
|Dave Rubin: Dont Burn This Book Tour
|Varsity Theater
|Minneapolis
|Sunday, May 10, 2020
|TMUSA
|Doja Cat – Hot Pink Tour
|Canton Hall
|Dallas
|Wednesday, April 8, 2020
|AXS
|Doja Cat – Hot Pink Tour
|Avondale Music Hall
|Chicago
|Wednesday, March 25, 2020
|ETIX
|Hombres G – ResurrecciÃ³n Us Tour
|House of Blues Chicago presented by Cricket Wireless
|Chicago
|Thursday, July 16, 2020
|LIVN
|Jamey Johnson with Whiskey Myers
|Chesterfield Amphitheatre
|Chesterfield
|Thursday, July 23, 2020
|EBRITE
|Jamey Johnson with Whiskey Myers
|Wave – Outdoor
|Wichita
|Thursday, July 16, 2020
|EBRITE
|Jamey Johnson with Whiskey Myers
|Grinders Crossroads
|Kansas City`
|Friday, July 24, 2020
|ETIX
|Jamey Johnson with Whiskey Myers
|Vetter Stone Amphitheater
|Mankato
|Sunday, July 19, 2020
|TMUSA
|Jamey Johnson with Whiskey Myers
|First Security Amphitheater (formerly Riverfest Amphitheatre)
|Little Rock
|Sunday, July 26, 2020
|TMUSA
|Judas Priest: 50 Heavy Metal Years
|The Zoo Amphitheatre
|Oklahoma City
|Friday, October 2, 2020
|ETIX
|Judas Priest: 50 Heavy Metal Years
|The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
|Irving
|Saturday, October 3, 2020
|LIVN
|Judas Priest: 50 Heavy Metal Years
|Armory
|Minneapolis
|Sunday, September 27, 2020
|TMUSA
|Judas Priest: 50 Heavy Metal Years
|Miller High Life Theatre
|Milwaukee
|Tuesday, September 29, 2020
|TMUSA
|Judas Priest: 50 Heavy Metal Years
|Freeman Coliseum
|San Antonio
|Tuesday, October 6, 2020
|TMUSA
|Lincoln On The Streets – Jamey Johnson & Whiskey Myers
|Lincoln on the Streets
|Lincoln
|Friday, July 17, 2020
|TMUSA
|Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get Tour
|Enterprise Center
|St Louis
|Saturday, November 7, 2020
|TMUSA
|Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get Tour
|Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
|Sioux Falls
|Saturday, October 3, 2020
|TMUSA
|Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get Tour
|American Airlines Center
|Dallas
|Thursday, September 24, 2020
|TMUSA
|Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get Tour
|Smoothie King Center
|New Orleans
|Tuesday, September 22, 2020
|TMUSA
|Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get Tour
|FedExForum
|Memphis
|Saturday, September 26, 2020
|TMUSA
|OTW & SXM Bluegrass Junction Present The Dead South – Served Cold Tour
|House of Blues Chicago presented by Cricket Wireless
|Chicago
|Wednesday, September 30, 2020
|LIVN
|Randy Rogers Band
|Golden Nugget Lake Charles
|Lake Charles
|Saturday, May 30, 2020
|OTHER
|Scary Mommy Live
|Genesee Theatre
|Waukegan
|Friday, June 12, 2020
|TMUSA
|Shinedown
|Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
|Sioux City
|Friday, August 7, 2020
|OTHER
|Steven Adler of Guns N’ Roses
|Crystal Grand Music Theatre
|Wisconsin Dells
|Friday, September 11, 2020
|EBRITE
|Stoney LaRue
|Golden Nugget Lake Charles
|Lake Charles
|Friday, April 10, 2020
|OTHER,AXS
|The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour
|Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL
|Tinley Park
|Saturday, July 25, 2020
|LIVN
|The Hold Steady
|The Brooklyn Bowl
|Nashville
|Friday, June 5, 2020
|TWEB
|Neil Bergs 50 Years of Rock N Roll
|Pensacola Saenger Theatre
|Pensacola
|Friday, May 1, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Midtown Men
|Bergen Performing Arts Center
|Englewood
|Wednesday, December 16, 2020
|TMUSA
|Vienna Boys Choir
|Bergen Performing Arts Center
|Englewood
|Thursday, December 10, 2020
|TMUSA
|#IMOMSOHARD: Moms Night Out Round 2
|Victory Theatre
|Evansville
|Saturday, July 11, 2020
|TMUSA
|An Evening with Julio Iglesias – 50th Anniversary Tour
|The Chicago Theatre
|Chicago
|Tuesday, June 30, 2020
|TMUSA
|Andrew Bird and Calexico and Iron & Wine
|Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
|Kansas City
|Tuesday, June 23, 2020
|AXS
|Brian McKnight
|Horseshoe Casinos Bluesville
|Robinsonville
|Saturday, August 8, 2020
|TMUSA
|Clannad
|The Sheldon
|St. Louis
|Thursday, September 10, 2020
|EVNU
|Dave Rubin: Dont Burn This Book Tour
|Aztec Theatre presented by Cricket Wireless
|San Antonio
|Tuesday, May 5, 2020
|LIVN
|Hinder
|Tower Theatre
|OKlahoma City
|Sunday, June 7, 2020
|EBRITE
|Hombres G – ResurrecciÃ³n Us Tour
|House of Blues Dallas presented by Cricket Wireless
|Dallas
|Friday, July 3, 2020
|LIVN
|Hombres G – ResurrecciÃ³n Us Tour
|Aztec Theatre presented by Cricket Wireless
|San Antonio
|Wednesday, July 1, 2020
|LIVN
|Iliza Shlesinger: The Forever Tour
|The Theatre at Grand Prairie
|Grand Prairie
|Friday, August 21, 2020
|AXS
|Iliza Shlesinger: The Forever Tour
|Bass Concert Hall
|Austin
|Saturday, August 22, 2020
|EVNU
|Iliza Shlesinger: The Forever Tour
|Northrop
|Minneapolis
|Friday, September 11, 2020
|OTHER
|Iliza Shlesinger: The Forever Tour
|Riverside Thatre
|Milwaukee
|Saturday, September 12, 2020
|OTHER
|Jerry Seinfeld
|The Orpheum
|Sioux City
|Thursday, May 7, 2020
|EVNU
|Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown Tour
|INTRUST Bank Arena
|Wichita
|Saturday, November 14, 2020
|OTHER
|Judas Priest
|Rosemont Theatre
|Rosemont
|Saturday, September 26, 2020
|TMUSA
|Judas Priest: 50 Heavy Metal Years
|H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
|Cedar Park
|Monday, October 5, 2020
|TMUSA
|Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get Tour
|American Airlines Center
|Dallas
|Friday, September 25, 2020
|TMUSA
|Maggie Rogers
|Aztec Theatre presented by Cricket Wireless
|San Antonio
|Sunday, April 19, 2020
|LIVN
|NCT 127 2ND TOUR NEO CITY THE AWARDS IN CHICAGO
|Wintrust Arena
|Chicago
|Monday, June 15, 2020
|TMUSA
|Reel Big Fish & The Aquabats
|Aztec Theatre presented by Cricket Wireless
|San Antonio
|Monday, June 8, 2020
|LIVN
|STOMP
|Bass Concert Hall
|Austin
|Saturday, May 30, 2020
|EVNU
|STOMP
|Bass Concert Hall
|Austin
|Saturday, May 30, 2020
|EVNU
|Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour
|Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL
|Tinley Park
|Saturday, July 11, 2020
|LIVN
|Scary Mommy Live
|The Pabst Theatre
|Milwaukee
|Saturday, June 13, 2020
|OTHER
|Sibling Rivalry
|Burton Cummings Theatre
|Winnipeg
|Monday, August 10, 2020
|TMUSA
|Sibling Rivalry
|The Lyric Theatre
|Birmingham
|Saturday, July 11, 2020
|TMUSA
|Sibling Rivalry: The Tour
|Rococo Theatre
|Lincoln
|Saturday, August 15, 2020
|ETIX
|Sibling Rivalry: The Tour
|The Pageant
|St Louis
|Saturday, August 22, 2020
|TMUSA
|Sibling Rivalry: The Tour
|Charline McCombs Empire Theatre
|San Antonio
|Saturday, July 18, 2020
|TMUSA
|Sibling Rivalry: The Tour Starring Bob & MonÃ©t
|Turner Hall Ballroom
|Milwaukee
|Tuesday, August 18, 2020
|OTHER
|Sonny Landreth
|Space
|Evanston
|Friday, July 10, 2020
|EBRITE
|Steve Miller Band with Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives
|Allen Event Center
|Allen
|Monday, June 15, 2020
|TMUSA
|Styx
|Multi-Purpose Events Center
|Wichita Falls
|Wednesday, May 6, 2020
|OTHER
|TIM MCGRAW: Here on Earth Tour
|Germania Insurance Amphitheater
|Austin
|Thursday, August 6, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Dead South
|Iron City
|Birmingham
|Sunday, September 20, 2020
|OTHER
|The PlattersÂ® With The Marvelettes And The Classic Drifters
|Rialto Square Theatre
|Joliet
|Friday, May 29, 2020
|TMUSA
|Tool
|INTRUST Bank Arena
|Wichita
|Tuesday, June 16, 2020
|OTHER
|Tool
|Chesapeake Energy Arena
|Oklahoma City
|Wednesday, June 17, 2020
|OTHER,TMUSA
|Wynonna & The Big Noise
|Belle Mehus Auditorium
|Bismarck
|Wednesday, July 8, 2020
|ETIX
|for KING & COUNTRY With Company | A Summer Tour
|Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
|Bonner Springs
|Thursday, July 2, 2020
|TMUSA
|for KING & COUNTRY With Company | A Summer Tour
|Ozarks Amphitheater
|Camdenton
|Friday, July 24, 2020
|TMUSA
|for KING & COUNTRY with Company | A Summer Tour
|The Zoo Amphitheatre
|Oklahoma City
|Saturday, July 18, 2020
|ETIX
|Eric Lapointe
|Avenir Centre
|Moncton
|Saturday, June 13, 2020
|TMUSA
|Boney James
|The Rose Music Center at The Heights
|Huber Heights
|Saturday, June 27, 2020
|TMUSA
|#IMOMSOHARD
|Heartland Events Center
|Grand Island
|Friday, June 5, 2020
|TMUSA
|#IMOMSOHARD: Moms Night Out Round 2
|Beau Rivage Theatre
|Biloxi
|Saturday, June 27, 2020
|TMUSA
|Against Me! And Baroness With Special Guest Destroy Boys
|Liberty Hall
|Lawrence
|Wednesday, May 6, 2020
|TMUSA
|Against Me! And Baroness with special guest
|Aztec Theatre presented by Cricket Wireless
|San Antonio
|Sunday, May 24, 2020
|LIVN
|Air Supply
|Peoria Civic Center
|Peoria
|Saturday, May 30, 2020
|TMUSA
|Bikini Kill
|Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
|Ponte Vedra Beach
|Wednesday, September 16, 2020
|TMUSA
|Black Jacket Symphony
|American Bank Center Selena Auditorium
|Corpus Christi
|Thursday, October 15, 2020
|TMUSA
|Captain Scott Kelly
|Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
|Kansas City
|Saturday, May 9, 2020
|AXS
|Chris Stapletons All-American Roadshow
|Bridgestone Arena
|Nashville
|Saturday, October 3, 2020
|TMUSA
|Colin Jost
|Orpheum Theater
|Madison
|Wednesday, May 27, 2020
|TMUSA
|David Bisbal
|Majestic Theatre Dallas
|Dallas
|Sunday, October 25, 2020
|TMUSA
|David Bisbal Gira En Tus Planes 2020
|Aztec Theatre presented by Cricket Wireless
|San Antonio
|Thursday, October 29, 2020
|LIVN
|Doja Cat – Hot Pink Tour
|The Cowan
|Nashville
|Saturday, April 4, 2020
|AXS
|EOB â€“ Ed Oâ€™Brien
|Turner Hall Ballroom
|Milwaukee
|Friday, May 29, 2020
|OTHER
|Gogol Bordello
|Val Air Ballroom
|West Des Moines
|Tuesday, May 12, 2020
|TMUSA
|Hamilton Leithauser
|Delmar Hall
|Saint Louis
|Friday, May 8, 2020
|TMUSA
|Iliza Shlesinger: The Forever Tour
|Orpheum Theater
|Madison
|Sunday, September 13, 2020
|TMUSA
|Iliza Shlesinger: The Forever Tour
|Ryman Auditorium
|Nashville
|Saturday, November 7, 2020
|TMUSA
|Iliza Shlesinger: The Forever Tour
|Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
|Sugar Land
|Sunday, August 23, 2020
|TMUSA
|Imomsohard
|The Orpheum Theatre Memphis
|Memphis
|Sunday, July 12, 2020
|TMUSA
|Jackie Venson
|The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston
|Houston
|Saturday, April 25, 2020
|LIVN
|Jamey Johnson & Whiskey Myers
|Ozarks Amphitheater
|Camdenton
|Saturday, July 25, 2020
|TMUSA
|JoJo
|First Avenue
|Minneapolis
|Saturday, May 30, 2020
|ETIX
|JoJo – good to know tour
|House of Blues Houston presented by Cricket Wireless
|Houston
|Tuesday, May 5, 2020
|LIVN
|Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown Tour
|Wells Fargo Arena
|Des Moines
|Friday, May 15, 2020
|EVNU
|Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown Tour
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|Lincoln
|Friday, September 11, 2020
|TMUSA
|Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown Tour
|Fiserv Forum
|Milwaukee
|Friday, November 13, 2020
|TMUSA
|Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown Tour
|BOK Center
|Tulsa
|Saturday, September 12, 2020
|TMUSA
|Josh Turner
|SumTur Amphitheater
|Papillion
|Sunday, September 20, 2020
|TMUSA
|Josh Turner
|McGrath Amphitheatre
|Cedar Rapids
|Saturday, August 22, 2020
|TMUSA
|King Buzzo Featuring Trevor Dunn
|Riot Room
|Kansas City
|Wednesday, June 24, 2020
|TMUSA
|Lee Brice
|United Wireless Arena
|Dodge City
|Saturday, May 9, 2020
|TMUSA
|New Order & Pet Shop Boys – The Unity Tour
|Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
|Chicago
|Friday, September 18, 2020
|LIVN
|Nick Lowes Quality Rock & Roll Revue starring Los Straitjackets
|Delmar Hall
|Saint Louis
|Friday, June 12, 2020
|TMUSA
|OTW & SXM Bluegrass Junction Present The Dead South – Served Cold Tour
|Mars Music Hall
|Huntsville
|Monday, September 21, 2020
|TMUSA
|Patty Griffin & Mavis Staples
|The Pageant
|St Louis
|Tuesday, May 5, 2020
|TMUSA
|Pony Bradshaw
|Riot Room
|Kansas City
|Sunday, March 22, 2020
|TMUSA
|Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings – Together Again
|Brandt Centre – Evraz Place
|Regina
|Sunday, June 28, 2020
|TMUSA
|Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings – Together Again
|SaskTel Centre
|Saskatoon
|Tuesday, June 30, 2020
|TMUSA
|Rascal Flatts Farewell: Life Is A Highway
|Treasure Island Amphitheater
|Welch
|Friday, July 31, 2020
|TMUSA
|Ronnie Milsap
|City Hall Live
|Brandon
|Friday, May 8, 2020
|TMUSA
|Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour
|Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO
|Maryland Heights
|Tuesday, July 7, 2020
|LIVN
|Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour
|The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
|Woodlands
|Sunday, July 5, 2020
|LIVN
|Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour
|Bridgestone Arena
|Nashville
|Tuesday, August 25, 2020
|TMUSA
|Scary Mommy
|Rialto Square Theatre
|Joliet
|Thursday, May 14, 2020
|TMUSA
|Styx
|Springfield PAC
|Springfield
|Wednesday, July 8, 2020
|TCOM
|Styx
|Ryman Auditorium
|Nashville
|Saturday, May 23, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Black Jacket Symphony presents: Led Zeppelin
|House of Blues Houston presented by Cricket Wireless
|Houston
|Friday, October 16, 2020
|LIVN
|The Black Jacket Symphony presents: Led Zeppelin IV
|Aztec Theatre presented by Cricket Wireless
|San Antonio
|Saturday, October 17, 2020
|LIVN
|The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour
|Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO
|Maryland Heights
|Tuesday, July 21, 2020
|LIVN
|The Electric Light Orchestra Experience
|River City Casino & Hotel
|St Louis
|Saturday, June 6, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver
|Xcel Energy Center
|Saint Paul
|Monday, June 22, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver
|American Airlines Center
|Dallas
|Saturday, July 25, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver
|Dickies Arena
|Fort Worth
|Thursday, August 20, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver
|Bell MTS Place
|Winnipeg
|Wednesday, June 17, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver
|Bridgestone Arena
|Nashville
|Wednesday, August 26, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver
|BOK Center
|Tulsa
|Saturday, August 22, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver
|AT&T Center
|San Antonio
|Wednesday, August 19, 2020
|TMUSA
|Tinashe – Tour For You
|House of Blues New Orleans presented by Cricket Wireless
|New Orleans
|Tuesday, June 2, 2020
|LIVN
|Tool
|Bell MTS Place
|Winnipeg
|Thursday, June 4, 2020
|TMUSA
|Tracy Lawrence
|Family Arena
|Saint Charles
|Friday, June 19, 2020
|TMUSA
|Tyler Henry – Hollywood Medium
|Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
|Prior Lake
|Sunday, June 28, 2020
|TMUSA
|Whiskey Myers
|Mars Music Hall
|Huntsville
|Thursday, April 30, 2020
|TMUSA
|Whitesnake
|Aztec Theatre presented by Cricket Wireless
|San Antonio
|Monday, August 31, 2020
|LIVN
|#IMOMSOHARD: Moms Night Out Round 2
|BJCC Concert Hall
|Birmingham
|Friday, June 26, 2020
|TMUSA
|#IMOMSOHARD: Moms Night Out Round 2
|Von Braun Center Concert Hall
|Huntsville
|Thursday, June 25, 2020
|TMUSA
|ASKING ALEXANDRIA and FALLING IN REVERSE with WAGE WAR
|House of Blues Chicago presented by Cricket Wireless
|Chicago
|Friday, May 29, 2020
|LIVN
|Black Jacket Symphony
|House of Blues Dallas presented by Cricket Wireless
|Dallas
|Sunday, October 18, 2020
|LIVN
|Brooks & Dunn REBOOT 2020 Tour
|The Wharf Amphitheater
|Orange Beach
|Saturday, May 30, 2020
|TMUSA
|Cirque MaCeo
|H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
|Cedar Park
|Saturday, April 18, 2020
|TMUSA
|Colin Jost
|The Chicago Theatre
|Chicago
|Saturday, May 30, 2020
|TMUSA
|Dave Rubin: Dont Burn This Book Tour
|House of Blues Dallas presented by Cricket Wireless
|Dallas
|Sunday, May 3, 2020
|LIVN
|Dave Rubin: Dont Burn This Book Tour
|House of Blues Houston presented by Cricket Wireless
|Houston
|Monday, May 4, 2020
|LIVN
|Gogol Bordello
|The Sylvee
|Madison
|Monday, May 11, 2020
|TMUSA
|HELLYEAH: The Perseverence Tour
|VooDoo at Harrahs Kansas City
|Kansas City
|Friday, May 22, 2020
|TMUSA
|Hombres G – Resurreccion Us Tour
|House of Blues Houston presented by Cricket Wireless
|Houston
|Thursday, July 2, 2020
|LIVN
|Hot Summer Jazz And Funk- Boney James & Average White Band
|The Venue at Horseshoe Casino
|Hammond
|Friday, July 24, 2020
|TMUSA
|Jeff Dunham: Seriously
|Chesapeake Energy Arena
|Oklahoma City
|Friday, June 12, 2020
|TMUSA
|Jimmy Buffett
|United Center
|Chicago
|Saturday, July 18, 2020
|TMUSA
|Josh Turner
|Ameristar Casino and Hotel
|Kansas City
|Saturday, June 13, 2020
|TMUSA
|KPOP Night
|House of Blues Houston presented by Cricket Wireless
|Houston
|Saturday, April 18, 2020
|LIVN
|Kansas
|Effingham Performance Center
|Effingham
|Friday, October 2, 2020
|TMUSA
|Maggie Rogers
|The Orpheum Theatre Memphis
|Memphis
|Tuesday, April 21, 2020
|TMUSA
|New Order & Pet Shop Boys – The Unity Tour
|Armory
|Minneapolis
|Sunday, September 20, 2020
|TMUSA
|Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds
|Miller High Life Theatre
|Milwaukee
|Friday, September 18, 2020
|TMUSA
|OTW & SXM Bluegrass Junction Present The Dead South – Served Cold Tour
|House of Blues New Orleans presented by Cricket Wireless
|New Orleans
|Tuesday, September 22, 2020
|LIVN
|OTW & SXM Bluegrass Junction Present The Dead South – Served Cold Tour
|House of Blues Houston presented by Cricket Wireless
|Houston
|Thursday, September 24, 2020
|LIVN
|OTW & SXM Bluegrass Junction Present The Dead South – Served Cold Tour
|Aztec Theatre presented by Cricket Wireless
|San Antonio
|Saturday, September 26, 2020
|LIVN
|Reel Big Fish & The Aquabats
|House of Blues Chicago presented by Cricket Wireless
|Chicago
|Thursday, June 4, 2020
|LIVN
|Reel Big Fish & The Aquabats
|House of Blues Dallas presented by Cricket Wireless
|Dallas
|Tuesday, June 9, 2020
|LIVN
|Reel Big Fish & The Aquabats
|The Sylvee
|Madison
|Wednesday, June 3, 2020
|TMUSA
|Robbie Williams Live in Las Vegas
|Encore Theater at Wynn
|Las Vegas
|Saturday, July 4, 2020
|TMUSA
|Robbie Williams Live in Las Vegas
|Encore Theater at Wynn
|Las Vegas
|Sunday, July 5, 2020
|TMUSA
|Robbie Williams Live in Las Vegas
|Encore Theater at Wynn
|Las Vegas
|Wednesday, July 8, 2020
|TMUSA
|Robbie Williams Live in Las Vegas
|Encore Theater at Wynn
|Las Vegas
|Friday, July 10, 2020
|TMUSA
|Robbie Williams Live in Las Vegas
|Encore Theater at Wynn
|Las Vegas
|Saturday, July 11, 2020
|TMUSA
|Robbie Williams Live in Las Vegas
|Encore Theater at Wynn
|Las Vegas
|Sunday, July 12, 2020
|TMUSA
|Robbie Williams Live in Las Vegas
|Encore Theater at Wynn
|Las Vegas
|Wednesday, July 15, 2020
|TMUSA
|Robbie Williams Live in Las Vegas
|Encore Theater at Wynn
|Las Vegas
|Friday, July 3, 2020
|TMUSA
|Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour
|Dos Equis Pavilion
|Dallas
|Friday, July 3, 2020
|LIVN
|Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour
|American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Summerfest Grounds
|Milwaukee
|Sunday, July 12, 2020
|TMUSA
|Sara Evans
|Ameristar Casino and Hotel
|Kansas City
|Saturday, September 26, 2020
|TMUSA
|Steve Miller Band
|The Rose Music Center at The Heights
|Huber Heights
|Tuesday, June 30, 2020
|TMUSA
|Tay Money
|House of Blues Houston presented by Cricket Wireless
|Houston
|Tuesday, March 31, 2020
|LIVN
|The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour
|Dos Equis Pavilion
|Dallas
|Friday, July 17, 2020
|LIVN
|The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour
|Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
|Birmingham
|Wednesday, September 2, 2020
|LIVN
|The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour
|The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
|Woodlands
|Saturday, July 18, 2020
|LIVN
|The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour
|Germania Insurance Amphitheater
|Austin
|Sunday, July 19, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|Omaha
|Sunday, August 23, 2020
|TMUSA
|Tool
|Kohl Center
|Madison
|Tuesday, June 9, 2020
|TMUSA
|Whitey Morgan
|House of Blues New Orleans presented by Cricket Wireless
|New Orleans
|Saturday, May 9, 2020
|LIVN
|lliza: The Forever Tour
|The Chicago Theatre
|Chicago
|Sunday, November 21, 2021
|TMUSA
|96.7 KCMQ Presents Zoso: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience
|The Blue Note
|Columbia
|Saturday, May 9, 2020
|ETIX
|BRIT FLOYD – World Tour 2020
|Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater
|Austin
|Sunday, June 14, 2020
|TMUSA
|Bergenpac Presents – Cinderella – 3:00PM
|Bergen Performing Arts Center
|Englewood
|Saturday, August 1, 2020
|TMUSA
|Bergenpac Presents – Cinderella – 3:00PM
|Bergen Performing Arts Center
|Englewood
|Sunday, August 2, 2020
|TMUSA
|Bergenpac Presents – Cinderella – 8:00pm
|Bergen Performing Arts Center
|Englewood
|Friday, July 31, 2020
|TMUSA
|Bergenpac Presents – Cinderella – 8:00pm
|Bergen Performing Arts Center
|Englewood
|Saturday, August 1, 2020
|TMUSA
|Bikini Kill
|The Mill & Mine
|Knoxville
|Tuesday, September 22, 2020
|TWEB
|Clear 99 Presents Casey Donahew
|The Blue Note
|Columbia
|Thursday, April 30, 2020
|ETIX
|David Bisbal
|McAllen Performing Arts Center
|McAllen
|Friday, October 30, 2020
|TMUSA
|Iliza: The Forever Tour
|Northrop
|Minneapolis
|Friday, September 11, 2020
|OTHER
|Jb Mauney Invitational
|Ford Park
|Beaumont
|Friday, July 24, 2020
|TMUSA
|Jb Mauney Invitational
|Ford Park
|Beaumont
|Saturday, July 25, 2020
|TMUSA
|Joey Diaz
|Xcite Center at Parx Casino
|Bensalem
|Saturday, October 24, 2020
|AXS
|Justin Moore
|Golden Nugget Lake Charles
|Lake Charles
|Saturday, May 9, 2020
|AXS
|Kenny Chesney
|Walmart AMP
|Rogers
|Thursday, June 11, 2020
|OTHER
|NRBQ
|Blueberry Hill Duck Room
|St Louis
|Friday, May 1, 2020
|TMUSA
|Oysterhead
|Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
|Chicago
|Wednesday, April 22, 2020
|TMUSA
|Oysterhead
|Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
|Chicago
|Thursday, April 23, 2020
|TMUSA
|Raise The Curtain IV – 1:00PM Performance – Dance
|Bergen Performing Arts Center
|Englewood
|Sunday, June 7, 2020
|TMUSA
|Raise The Curtain IV – 5:00PM Performance – Music & Theater
|Bergen Performing Arts Center
|Englewood
|Sunday, June 7, 2020
|TMUSA
|Randy Rogers Band
|Golden Nugget Lake Charles
|Lake Charles
|Saturday, May 30, 2020
|AXS
|Red River Athletic Conference Basketball Tournament
|Rapides Coliseum
|Alexandria
|Friday, March 6, 2020
|TMUSA
|Rewind
|The Theatre at Grand Prairie
|Grand Prairie
|Wednesday, May 20, 2020
|AXS
|Robert Earl Keen
|The Blue Note
|Columbia
|Tuesday, April 28, 2020
|ETIX
|Scary Mommy Live
|Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
|Kansas City
|Friday, May 29, 2020
|AXS
|Sibling Rivalry
|Pensacola Saenger Theatre
|Pensacola
|Friday, July 10, 2020
|TMUSA
|Sibling Rivalry: The Tour
|Joy Theater
|New Orleans
|Tuesday, July 14, 2020
|AXS
|Siggno
|McAllen Performing Arts Center
|McAllen
|Saturday, May 9, 2020
|TMUSA
|Sinatra With Matt Dusk
|LONDON MUSIC HALL
|LONDON
|Thursday, October 15, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Business
|Blueberry Hill Duck Room
|St Louis
|Monday, June 8, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Hard Promises: A Tom Petty Tribute
|The Pageant
|St Louis
|Saturday, April 18, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver
|Toyota Center
|Houston
|Friday, July 24, 2020
|OTHER
|Tool
|Target Center
|Minneapolis
|Saturday, June 6, 2020
|AXS
|Tool
|TaxSlayer Center
|Moline
|Wednesday, June 10, 2020
|TMUSA
|Wayne Toups
|LAuberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge
|Baton Rouge
|Friday, July 3, 2020
|TMUSA
|JP Saxe
|Bowery Ballroom
|New York
|Thursday, June 18, 2020
|EBRITE
|O.A.R.
|Red Rocks
|Morrison
|Friday, August 14, 2020
|AXS
|O.A.R.
|Red Rocks Amphitheatre
|Morrison
|Friday, August 14, 2020
|AXS
|Sad Summer Festival presented by Journeys
|Orlando Amphitheatre at the Central Florida Fairgrounds
|Orlando
|Friday, July 24, 2020
|AXS
|Sad Summer Festival presented by Journeys
|The Palladoum Outdoors
|Worcester
|Saturday, August 1, 2020
|EBRITE
|Sad Summer Festival presented by Journeys
|Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
|Chicago
|Wednesday, August 12, 2020
|LIVN
|Sad Summer Festival presented by Journeys
|Stone Pony Summer Stage
|Asbury Park
|Sunday, August 2, 2020
|TMUSA
|Sad Summer Festival presented by Journeys
|Crofoot Festival Grounds
|Pontiac
|Friday, August 14, 2020
|TWEB
|6lack
|Old Forresterâ€™s Paristown Hall
|Louisville
|Wednesday, April 15, 2020
|OTHER
|Clannad – In A Lifetime – The Farewell Tour
|The Danforth Music Hall
|Toronto
|Thursday, October 15, 2020
|TMUSA
|Clannad – In A Lifetime – The Farewell Tour
|Birchmere
|Alexandria
|Monday, September 28, 2020
|TMUSA
|Judas Priest: 50 Heavy Metal Years
|NYCB LIVE, Home of The Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|Uniondale
|Friday, September 11, 2020
|TMUSA
|Kate Usher & The Sturdy Souls, Annie Trezza, Wild Planes
|Mercury Lounge
|New York
|Saturday, April 11, 2020
|EBRITE
|Kim Boekbinder, Kacie Marie
|Mercury Lounge
|New York
|Thursday, April 9, 2020
|EBRITE
|Pony Bradshaw
|Mercury Lounge
|New York
|Tuesday, May 19, 2020
|EBRITE
|Youth in a Roman Field, Satin Nickel
|Mercury Lounge
|New York
|Friday, April 10, 2020
|Release Show!
|Zac Brown Band: Roar with the Lions Tour presented by Polaris
|MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
|Tampa
|Friday, September 18, 2020
|LIVN
|Amy Grant
|Chevalier Theatre
|Medford
|Sunday, February 14, 2021
|TMUSA
|Brad Paisley Tour 2020
|Pepsi Center
|Denver
|Friday, May 29, 2020
|OTHER,TMUSA
|Dita Von Teese: GLAMONATRIX
|Orpheum Theatre
|Phoenix
|Sunday, August 23, 2020
|OTHER
|Joe Bonamassa
|Red Rocks Amphitheatre
|Morrison
|Sunday, August 9, 2020
|AXS
|Joe Bonamassa
|Red Rocks Amphitheatre
|Morrison
|Monday, August 10, 2020
|AXS
|Judas Priest: 50 Heavy Metal Years
|Arizona Federal Theatre
|Phoenix
|Tuesday, October 13, 2020
|LIVN
|Lady Antebellum: Ocean Tour 2020
|Ak-Chin Pavilion
|Phoenix
|Friday, May 22, 2020
|LIVN
|Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get Tour
|First Interstate Arena
|Billings
|Tuesday, October 20, 2020
|TCOM,OTHER
|Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get Tour
|Vivint Smart Home Arena
|Salt Lake City
|Thursday, October 22, 2020
|TMUSA
|Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band
|Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center
|Red Bank
|Sunday, June 7, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Black Keys
|Red Rocks Amphitheatre
|Morrison
|Wednesday, July 15, 2020
|AXS
|The Hold Steady
|Bluebird Theater
|Denver
|Thursday, June 18, 2020
|AXS
|The Hold Steady
|Bluebird Theater
|Denver
|Friday, June 19, 2020
|AXS
|The Hold Steady
|Bluebird Theater
|Denver
|Saturday, June 20, 2020
|AXS
|Car Seat Headrest
|Ogden Theatre
|Denver
|Tuesday, July 28, 2020
|AXS
|King Buzzo featuring Trevor Dunn
|Bowery Ballroom
|New York
|Friday, June 5, 2020
|EBRITE
|Land of Talk
|Bowery Ballroom
|New York
|Friday, May 29, 2020
|EBRITE
|Shinedown
|The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor
|Windsor
|Friday, July 31, 2020
|TMUSA
|#IMOMSOHARD
|Pikes Peak Center
|Colorado Springs
|Sunday, June 7, 2020
|AXS
|Daughtry Acoustic Trio
|Coeur Dâ€™Alene Casino & Resort Hotel
|Worley
|Thursday, April 23, 2020
|EVNU
|Fortune Feimster
|The Wilbur
|Boston
|Friday, May 8, 2020
|TMUSA
|Gregory Porter
|Kings Theatre
|Brooklyn
|Saturday, October 3, 2020
|TMUSA
|Joe Bonamassa
|Eccles Theatre
|Salt Lake City
|Thursday, August 6, 2020
|OTHER
|Judas Priest
|Mission Ballroom
|Denver
|Friday, October 9, 2020
|AXS
|Judy Collins & Arlo Guthrie
|Chevalier Theatre
|Medford
|Saturday, June 13, 2020
|TMUSA
|Kranium with special guest Alkaline
|Music Hall of Williamsburg
|Brooklyn
|Thursday, June 11, 2020
|AXS
|Leslie Odom Jr. with The Philadelphia Orchestra
|TD Pavilion at the Mann
|Philadelphia
|Thursday, July 23, 2020
|TMUSA
|Michael Franti & Spearhead
|The Capitol Theatre, Port Chester, NY
|Port Chester
|Tuesday, June 23, 2020
|TMUSA
|Morbid: A True Crime Podcast Live
|The Wilbur
|Boston
|Saturday, July 11, 2020
|TMUSA
|Rob Lowe: Stories I Only Tell My Friends LIVE
|Harrahs Ak-Chin Casino
|Maricopa
|Friday, May 22, 2020
|TMUSA
|Ronny Chieng: The Hope You Get Rich Tour
|The Wilbur
|Boston
|Saturday, September 19, 2020
|TMUSA
|Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour
|USANA Amphitheatre
|West Valley City
|Tuesday, June 30, 2020
|LIVN
|TIM MCGRAW: Here on Earth Tour
|Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
|Boise
|Friday, August 28, 2020
|EVNU
|Tchaikovsky Spectacular
|TD Pavilion at the Mann
|Philadelphia
|Tuesday, July 28, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Buttertones
|Music Hall of Williamsburg
|Brooklyn
|Monday, April 20, 2020
|AXS
|Triple Threat Comedy Night with Frank Caliendo, Dennis Miller & David Spade
|Bellco Theatre
|Denver
|Saturday, September 12, 2020
|AXS
|for KING & COUNTRY With Company | A Summer Tour
|Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park
|Grand Junction
|Sunday, August 2, 2020
|TMUSA
|Sad Summer Festival presented by Journeys
|Papa Murphys Park at Cal Expo
|Sacramento
|Friday, July 17, 2020
|TMUSA
|All That Remains
|Bogarts presented by Cricket Wireless
|Cincinnati
|Thursday, April 30, 2020
|LIVN
|CLANNAD – In A Lifetime – The Farwell Tour
|Gramercy Theatre
|New York
|Wednesday, September 23, 2020
|LIVN
|Clannad – In A Lifetime – The Farewell Tour
|Gramercy Theatre
|New York
|Monday, September 21, 2020
|LIVN
|Clannad – In A Lifetime – The Farewell Tour
|The Fillmore Philadelphia presented by Cricket Wireless
|Philadelphia
|Tuesday, September 29, 2020
|LIVN
|Clannad – In A Lifetime – The Farewell Tour
|Aura
|Portland
|Saturday, September 26, 2020
|TMUSA
|FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE Orchestra World Tour
|Atlanta Symphony Hall
|Atlanta
|Friday, September 11, 2020
|TMUSA
|Gondwana & E.N. Young – Lions Tour
|Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
|Ponte Vedra Beach
|Saturday, April 25, 2020
|TMUSA
|Maxwell With The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra
|Atlanta Symphony Hall
|Atlanta
|Saturday, October 3, 2020
|TMUSA
|Sad Summer Festival presented by Journeys
|Skyline Stage at the Mann
|Philadelphia
|Saturday, August 8, 2020
|TMUSA
|Sad Summer Festival presented by Journeys
|EXPRESS LIVE!
|Columbus
|Tuesday, July 28, 2020
|TMUSA
|Sad Summer Festival presented by Journeys
|The Masquerade Music Park
|Atlanta
|Saturday, July 25, 2020
|TMUSA
|Sad Summer Festival presented by Journeys
|RBC Echo Beach
|Toronto
|Wednesday, August 5, 2020
|TMUSA
|Sad Summer Festival presented by Journeys
|STAGE AE
|Pittsburgh
|Wednesday, July 29, 2020
|TMUSA
|Sad Summer Festival presented by Journeys
|The Rooftop at Pier 17
|New York
|Friday, July 31, 2020
|TMUSA
|Steve Miller Band & Marty Stuart
|Scotiabank Saddledome
|Calgary
|Saturday, August 29, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver
|United Center
|Chicago
|Wednesday, June 24, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver
|Enterprise Center
|St Louis
|Tuesday, August 25, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver
|Smoothie King Center
|New Orleans
|Thursday, July 23, 2020
|TMUSA
|David Bisbal – Gira En Tus Planes 2020
|The Plaza Theatre Performing Arts Center
|El Paso
|Sunday, November 1, 2020
|TMUSA
|Good Vibes Summer Tour 2020: Rebelution + Special Guests
|Arizona Federal Theatre
|Phoenix
|Thursday, August 13, 2020
|LIVN
|Norah Jones
|Arizona Federal Theatre
|Phoenix
|Friday, May 15, 2020
|LIVN
|Primus
|Mission Ballroom
|Denver
|Tuesday, August 4, 2020
|AXS
|Styx
|The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor
|Windsor
|Thursday, May 21, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour
|USANA Amphitheatre
|West Valley City
|Tuesday, July 14, 2020
|LIVN
|The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver
|Rogers Place
|Edmonton
|Sunday, June 14, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver
|Gila River Arena
|Glendale
|Tuesday, August 11, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver
|Pepsi Center
|Denver
|Monday, July 27, 2020
|TMUSA
|Zac Brown Band: Roar with the Lions Tour presented by Polaris
|iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
|West Palm Beach
|Thursday, September 17, 2020
|LIVN
|Maxwell With The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra
|Atlanta Symphony Hall
|Atlanta
|Friday, October 2, 2020
|TMUSA
|Adam Sandler
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|Uncasville
|Friday, April 24, 2020
|TMUSA
|Clannad – In A Lifetime – The Farewell Tour
|Gramercy Theatre
|New York
|Tuesday, September 22, 2020
|LIVN
|Clannad – In A Lifetime – The Farewell Tour
|The Fillmore Detroit presented by Cricket Wireless
|Detroit
|Wednesday, September 16, 2020
|LIVN
|Clannad – In A Lifetime – The Farewell Tour
|ThÃ©Ã¢tre Corona
|Montreal
|Friday, October 16, 2020
|TMUSA
|Dita Von Teese: GLAMONATRIX
|Paramount Theatre
|Denver
|Tuesday, August 18, 2020
|TMUSA
|Hombres G
|The Plaza Theatre Performing Arts Center
|El Paso
|Saturday, July 11, 2020
|TMUSA
|JoJo – good to know tour
|Rialto Theatre-Tucson
|Tucson
|Friday, May 1, 2020
|TMUSA
|Judas Priest: 50 Heavy Metal Years
|Prudential Center
|Newark
|Tuesday, September 15, 2020
|TMUSA
|Lady Antebellum: Ocean Tour 2020
|Isleta Amphitheater
|Albuquerque
|Thursday, May 21, 2020
|LIVN
|Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings – Together Again
|Rogers Place
|Edmonton
|Thursday, July 9, 2020
|TMUSA
|Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour
|Pepsi Center
|Denver
|Wednesday, July 1, 2020
|TMUSA
|Sibling Rivalry: The Tour Starring Bob & Monet
|Paramount Theatre
|Denver
|Friday, August 14, 2020
|TMUSA
|Steve Miller Band & Marty Stuart
|Rogers Place
|Edmonton
|Sunday, August 30, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver
|Vivint Smart Home Arena
|Salt Lake City
|Wednesday, July 29, 2020
|TMUSA
|Tool
|Broadmoor World Arena
|Colorado Springs
|Friday, June 19, 2020
|AXS
|Tool
|Rogers Place
|Edmonton
|Tuesday, June 2, 2020
|TMUSA
|Atlantic Starr
|Birchmere
|Alexandria
|Saturday, July 25, 2020
|TMUSA
|Atlantic Starr
|Birchmere
|Alexandria
|Sunday, July 26, 2020
|TMUSA
|Ballet Idaho – Beauty and the Beast
|Morrison Center for the Performing Arts
|Boise
|Friday, May 1, 2020
|TMUSA
|Ballet Idaho – Beauty and the Beast
|Morrison Center for the Performing Arts
|Boise
|Saturday, May 2, 2020
|TMUSA
|Ballet Idaho – Beauty and the Beast
|Morrison Center for the Performing Arts
|Boise
|Saturday, May 2, 2020
|TMUSA
|Ballet Idaho – Beauty and the Beast
|Morrison Center for the Performing Arts
|Boise
|Sunday, May 3, 2020
|TMUSA
|Bikini Kill
|The Plaza Live
|Orlando
|Tuesday, September 15, 2020
|AXS
|Bill Kirchen & Too Much Fun with The Grandsons
|Birchmere
|Alexandria
|Friday, May 22, 2020
|TMUSA
|CHRIS HILLMAN Time Between with Herb Pedersen & John Jorgenson
|Birchmere
|Alexandria
|Tuesday, September 29, 2020
|TMUSA
|Catalina Wine Mixer
|Bogarts presented by Cricket Wireless
|Cincinnati
|Thursday, May 21, 2020
|LIVN
|Chasing Summer Music Festival
|Max Bell Centre
|Calgary
|Saturday, August 1, 2020
|FGATE
|Clannad
|Berklee Performance Center
|Boston
|Friday, September 25, 2020
|ETIX
|Clannad
|Ohio Theatre at PlayhouseSquare
|Cleveland
|Saturday, September 19, 2020
|OTHER
|Dave Rubin
|Summit
|Denver
|Friday, May 15, 2020
|EBRITE
|Dita Von Teese: GLAMONATRIX
|Paramount Theatre
|Denver
|Tuesday, August 18, 2020
|ALTUDE
|Eddie B: Im Already Professionally Developed
|Warner Theatre
|Washington
|Saturday, July 25, 2020
|LIVN
|Edwin McCain
|Birchmere
|Alexandria
|Tuesday, June 9, 2020
|TMUSA
|Gogol Bordello
|Mission Ballroom
|Denver
|Friday, May 15, 2020
|AXS
|Gogol Bordello
|Rialto Theatre-Tucson
|Tucson
|Tuesday, May 19, 2020
|TMUSA
|Hamilton Leithauser
|Bluebird Theater
|Denver
|Friday, May 15, 2020
|AXS
|Hombres G
|Rialto Theatre-Tucson
|Tucson
|Friday, July 10, 2020
|TMUSA
|Judas Priest
|Vivint Smart Home Arena
|Salt Lake City
|Sunday, October 11, 2020
|TMUSA
|King Buzzo featuring Trevor Dunn
|Bluebird Theater
|Denver
|Friday, June 26, 2020
|AXS
|Kranium with special guest HoodCelebrityy
|Music Hall of Williamsburg
|Brooklyn
|Wednesday, June 10, 2020
|AXS
|LUKE COMBS- What You See Is What You Get Tour With Special Guests ASHLEY McBRYDE and RAY FULCHER
|First Interstate Arena
|Billings
|Tuesday, October 20, 2020
|TCOM
|Marty Stuart And His Fabulous Superlatives
|Inn of the Mountain Gods Resort and Casino
|Mescalero
|Friday, May 1, 2020
|TMUSA
|Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
|Pikes Peak Center
|Colorado Springs
|Sunday, October 18, 2020
|AXS
|Norman Brown
|Birchmere
|Alexandria
|Wednesday, July 22, 2020
|TMUSA
|QUADIO & BOSTON.COM: BEATPOT 2020
|House of Blues Boston presented by Cricket Wireless
|Boston
|Saturday, April 18, 2020
|LIVN
|Sibling Rivalry: The Tour
|Paramount Theatre
|Denver
|Friday, August 14, 2020
|ALTUDE
|Stateside Presents & Live Nation Hombres G – ResurrecciÃ³n US Tour
|The Van Buren
|Phoenix
|Thursday, July 9, 2020
|TWEB
|Sunrise Day Camp Benefit Ft. Jessies Girl w/ special guest Rob Base
|The Capitol Theatre, Port Chester, NY
|Port Chester
|Thursday, April 23, 2020
|TMUSA
|Taj Mahal Quartet
|Birchmere
|Alexandria
|Wednesday, June 24, 2020
|TMUSA
|Terry Fator
|Resorts World Catskills
|Monticello
|Friday, April 24, 2020
|TMUSA
|The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour
|Red Rocks Amphitheatre
|Morrison
|Wednesday, July 15, 2020
|AXS
|The Weeknd
|Pepsi Center
|Denver
|Monday, July 27, 2020
|ALTUDE
|Ty Segall
|Mission Ballroom
|Denver
|Sunday, October 18, 2020
|AXS
|Valentino Khan
|Ogden Theatre
|Denver
|Saturday, April 25, 2020
|AXS
|Williams and Ree
|Deadwood Mountain Grand
|Deadwood
|Saturday, November 28, 2020
|TMUSA
|Ziggy Marley & Stephen Marley and Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals
|Red Rocks Amphitheatre
|Morrison
|Sunday, May 31, 2020
|AXS
