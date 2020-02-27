Tool, Luke Combs Tours Headline Tickets On Sale Friday

Event Name Venue City Event date Lister

PAW Patrol Live!: Race to the Rescue Fox Performing Arts Center Riverside Monday, May 11, 2020 LIVN

Ladies Night Out Paramount Theatre-Oakland Oakland Saturday, June 13, 2020 TMUSA

JoJo The Showbox Seattle Tuesday, April 21, 2020 AXS

JoJo The Regency Ballroom San Francisco Saturday, April 25, 2020 AXS

JoJo The Novo Los Angeles Monday, April 27, 2020 AXS

JoJo – good to know tour Wonder Ballroom Portland Wednesday, April 22, 2020 ETIX

JoJo – good to know tour The Observatory Santa Ana Tuesday, April 28, 2020 TMUSA

Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get Tour Mechanics Bank Arena Bakersfield Saturday, October 24, 2020 AXS

Against Me! & Baroness The Regency Ballroom San Francisco Friday, May 15, 2020 AXS

Boz Scaggs Orpheum Theatre Los Angeles Wednesday, May 13, 2020 TMUSA

Brian Posehn Cobbs Comedy Club San Francisco Thursday, April 23, 2020 LIVN

Chris Young: Town Aint Big Enough World Tour 2020 Les Schwab Amphitheater Bend Friday, May 8, 2020 OTHER,ETIX

Daughtry Tulalip Resort Casino Tulalip Friday, April 24, 2020 TMUSA

Dave Rubin: Dont Burn This Book Tour House of Blues Anaheim presented by Cricket Wireless Anaheim Monday, May 18, 2020 LIVN

Dave Rubin: Dont Burn This Book Tour Neptune Theatre Seattle Wednesday, May 20, 2020 TMUSA

Doja Cat – Hot Pink Tour The Regency Ballroom San Francisco Wednesday, April 15, 2020 AXS

Dustin Lynch The Fruit Yard Amphitheatre Modesto Saturday, April 25, 2020 TMUSA

Godfrey Cobbs Comedy Club San Francisco Thursday, June 18, 2020 LIVN

Grand Funk Railroad Edgewater E Center Laughlin Friday, April 24, 2020 TMUSA

Hombres G – Resurreccion Us Tour Neptune Theatre Seattle Saturday, June 27, 2020 TMUSA

Hombres G – ResurrecciÃ³n Us Tour House of Blues Anaheim presented by Cricket Wireless Anaheim Thursday, June 4, 2020 LIVN

Hombres G – ResurrecciÃ³n Us Tour House of Blues Anaheim presented by Cricket Wireless Anaheim Friday, June 5, 2020 LIVN

Hombres G – ResurrecciÃ³n Us Tour Riverside Municipal Auditorium Riverside Friday, June 12, 2020 LIVN

Hombres G – ResurrecciÃ³n Us Tour The Masonic San Francisco Thursday, June 25, 2020 LIVN

Hombres G – ResurrecciÃ³n Us Tour Ace of Spades Sacramento Friday, June 26, 2020 LIVN

Judas Priest: 50 Years Heavy Metal Microsoft Theater Los Angeles Thursday, October 15, 2020 AXS

Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get Tour T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas Friday, October 23, 2020 AXS

Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get Tour Matthew Knight Arena Eugene Thursday, October 15, 2020 TMUSA

The Hold Steady Lodge Room Highland Park Thursday, September 10, 2020 OTHER

The Hold Steady Lodge Room Highland Park Friday, September 11, 2020 OTHER

The Hold Steady Lodge Room Highland Park Saturday, September 12, 2020 OTHER

The Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band Edgewater E Center Laughlin Saturday, April 25, 2020 TMUSA

The Weeknd Pechanga Arena San Diego San Diego Sunday, August 9, 2020 AXS

They Might Be Giants The Wiltern Los Angeles Saturday, October 10, 2020 LIVN

They Might Be Giants State Theatre Portland Friday, September 4, 2020 TMUSA

They Might Be Giants Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater Austin Sunday, October 25, 2020 TMUSA

They Might Be Giants Ogden Theatre Denver Thursday, October 15, 2020 AXS

Dita Von Teese: GLAMONATRIX Palace of Fine Arts San Francisco Saturday, August 8, 2020 TMUSA

Dita Von Teese: GLAMONATRIX Palace of Fine Arts San Francisco Monday, August 10, 2020 TMUSA

Sad Summer Festival presented by Journeys Gasmonley Dallas Tuesday, July 21, 2020 EBRITE

Sad Summer Festival presented by Journeys The Rave / Eagles Club Milwaukee Saturday, August 15, 2020 ETIX

Sad Summer Festival presented by Journeys Huntington Bank Pavilion Chicago Wednesday, August 12, 2020 LIVN

Sad Summer Festival presented by Journeys White Oak Music Hall Houston Wednesday, July 22, 2020 OTHER

Clannad – In A Lifetime – The Farewell Tour Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis Saturday, September 12, 2020 LIVN

They Might Be Giants House of Blues Dallas presented by Cricket Wireless Dallas Friday, October 23, 2020 LIVN

They Might Be Giants Asbury Lanes Asbury Park Wednesday, September 2, 2020 AXS

AGAINST ME! + BARONESS Roseland Theatre Portland Wednesday, May 13, 2020 ETIX

Against Me! & Baroness The Showbox Seattle Monday, May 11, 2020 AXS

Chicano Batman The Showbox Seattle Friday, May 15, 2020 AXS

Chicano Batman The Warfield San Francisco Saturday, May 30, 2020 AXS

Chicano Batman SOMA – Mainstage San Diego Friday, May 22, 2020 TWEB

Chris Young: Town Aint Big Enough World Tour 2020 Sunlight Supply Amphitheater Ridgefield Friday, June 12, 2020 OTHER,TMUSA

Dave Rubin: Dont Burn This Book Tour Palace of Fine Arts San Francisco Tuesday, May 19, 2020 TMUSA

David Bisbal – Gira En Tus Planes 2020 The Wiltern Los Angeles Wednesday, November 4, 2020 LIVN

Dita Von Teese: GLAMONATRIX Orpheum Theatre Los Angeles Friday, August 28, 2020 TMUSA

Eric Church California Mid State Fair Paso Robles Sunday, July 26, 2020 EVNU

Fresh Coast Jazz Festival The Pabst Theatre Milwaukee Friday, August 28, 2020 OTHER

Fresh Coast Jazz Festival The Pabst Theatre Milwaukee Saturday, August 29, 2020 OTHER

Fresh Coast Jazz Festival The Pabst Theatre Milwaukee Sunday, August 30, 2020 OTHER

Iliza Shlesinger: The Forever Tour Carnegie Music Hall Oakland Thursday, November 19, 2020 EBRITE

Iliza Shlesinger: The Forever Tour Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall Portland Friday, October 16, 2020 EVNU

Iliza Shlesinger: The Forever Tour Hult Center Eugene Thursday, October 15, 2020 TCOM

Judas Priest Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Saturday, October 17, 2020 TMUSA

Kraftwerk 3-D Shrine Auditorium Los Angeles Wednesday, June 24, 2020 AXS

Martina McBride Rio Vista Outdoor Amphitheater at Harrahs Laughlin Laughlin Saturday, June 13, 2020 TMUSA

NCT 127 2nd Tour Neo City the Awards in San Jose SAP Center at San Jose San Jose Thursday, June 18, 2020 TMUSA

NCT 127 2nd Tour Neo City the Awards in Seattle WAMU Theater Seattle Sunday, June 21, 2020 TMUSA

Poison Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort Las Vegas Friday, September 4, 2020 TMUSA

Puddles Pity Party Palace of Fine Arts San Francisco Wednesday, May 27, 2020 TMUSA

Rufus Wainwright – Unfollow The Rules Tour The Fillmore San Francisco Friday, May 8, 2020 LIVN

Sibling Rivalry Newmark Theatre Portland Wednesday, July 29, 2020 EVNU

Taylor Hawkins Neptune Theatre Seattle Friday, May 1, 2020 Foo Fighters

The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour Greek Theatre-U.C. Berkeley Berkeley Friday, July 10, 2020 TMUSA

The Racon Tour: Huey Lewis & Joel Selvin in Conversation Marines Memorial Theatre San Francisco Friday, May 8, 2020 TMUSA

Zoso – A Tribute to Led Zeppelin Ace of Spades Sacramento Saturday, June 27, 2020 LIVN

~The Menagerie~ With Diplo & more TBA The Midway San Francisco Saturday, June 13, 2020 AXS

Gerry Cinnamon Brighton Music Hall presented by Citizens Bank Boston Tuesday, April 28, 2020 TMUSA

Clannad The Pabst Theatre Milwaukee Sunday, September 13, 2020 OTHER

Tool Denny Sanford PREMIER Center Sioux Falls Sunday, June 7, 2020 OTHER,TMUSA

Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown Tour Park Theater Las Vegas Friday, July 10, 2020 TMUSA

THE WLDLFE, Betcha Rough Trade NYC Brooklyn Tuesday, April 14, 2020 AXS

April Foolishness Microsoft Theater Los Angeles Saturday, April 4, 2020 AXS

Black Flag Neptune Theatre Seattle Tuesday, August 18, 2020 TMUSA

Brad Paisley Tour 2020 North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista Sunday, May 17, 2020 LIVN

Car Seat Headrest The Wiltern Los Angeles Saturday, July 18, 2020 LIVN

Car Seat Headrest Commodore Ballroom Vancouver Friday, July 10, 2020 LIVN

Chippendales ilani Cowlitz Ballroom Ridgefield Sunday, May 10, 2020 TMUSA

Colin Jost Moore Theatre Seattle Sunday, June 28, 2020 TMUSA

David Bisbal San Jose Civic San Jose Friday, November 6, 2020 TMUSA

David Bromberg Neptune Theatre Seattle Friday, May 29, 2020 TMUSA

Duke Dumont Shrine Expo Hall Los Angeles Friday, May 8, 2020 AXS

Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons San Jose Civic San Jose Sunday, October 11, 2020 TMUSA

Iliza Shlesinger: The Forever Tour San Diego Civic Theatre San Diego Saturday, October 3, 2020 TMUSA

Iliza Shlesinger: The Forever Tour Paramount Theatre-Oakland Oakland Saturday, October 24, 2020 TMUSA

JSTJR Hollywood Palladium Hollywood Saturday, April 25, 2020 LIVN

JoJo – good to know tour House of Blues San Diego presented by Cricket Wireless San Diego Thursday, April 30, 2020 LIVN

Joe Bonamassa Vina Robles Amphitheatre Paso Robles Monday, August 3, 2020 TMUSA

Joe Bonamassa Greek Theatre Los Angeles Saturday, August 1, 2020 TMUSA

Joe Bonamassa San Diego Civic Theatre San Diego Friday, July 31, 2020 TMUSA

Joe Bonamassa San Jose Civic San Jose Tuesday, August 4, 2020 TMUSA

Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown Tour The Forum Inglewood Sunday, November 1, 2020 TMUSA

Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown Tour Save Mart Center Fresno Friday, December 4, 2020 TMUSA

Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown Tour Golden 1 Center Sacramento Saturday, December 5, 2020 TMUSA

John Fogerty: My 50 Year Trip – FINAL SHOWS Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas Friday, November 6, 2020 TMUSA

John Fogerty: My 50 Year Trip – FINAL SHOWS Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas Wednesday, November 11, 2020 TMUSA

John Fogerty: My 50 Year Trip – FINAL SHOWS Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas Saturday, November 14, 2020 TMUSA

John Fogerty: My 50 Year Trip – FINAL SHOWS Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas Friday, November 20, 2020 TMUSA

Kathleen Madigan Terry Fator Theatre at Mirage Hotel and Casino Las Vegas Sunday, September 6, 2020 TMUSA

Kim Gordon Commodore Ballroom Vancouver Friday, September 11, 2020 LIVN

Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get Tour Chase Center SAN FRANCISCO Saturday, October 17, 2020 TMUSA

Matute Hollywood Palladium Hollywood Thursday, April 23, 2020 LIVN

Mike Epps Grand Sierra Resort and Casino Reno Saturday, May 16, 2020 TMUSA

Miranda Lambert ilani Cowlitz Ballroom Ridgefield Sunday, April 19, 2020 TMUSA

Morrissey: Viva Moz Vegas The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Las Vegas Friday, June 26, 2020 TMUSA

Morrissey: Viva Moz Vegas The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Las Vegas Wednesday, July 1, 2020 TMUSA

Morrissey: Viva Moz Vegas The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Las Vegas Saturday, July 4, 2020 TMUSA

NCT 127 2ND TOUR NEO CITY THE AWARDS IN LOS ANGELES The Forum Inglewood Friday, June 19, 2020 TMUSA

New Order & Pet Shop Boys – The Unity Tour Gorge Amphitheatre George Saturday, September 26, 2020 LIVN

New Order & Pet Shop Boys – The Unity Tour Hollywood Bowl Hollywood Friday, October 2, 2020 TMUSA

Norah Jones Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU San Diego Wednesday, May 20, 2020 TMUSA

Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings – Together Again Rogers Arena Vancouver Tuesday, July 7, 2020 TMUSA

Ronny Chieng: The Hope You Get Rich Tour Neptune Theatre Seattle Friday, June 12, 2020 TMUSA

Sam Hunt: Southside Summer Tour 2020 FivePoint Amphitheatre Irvine Saturday, September 19, 2020 LIVN

Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour Concord Pavilion Concord Wednesday, June 24, 2020 LIVN

Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour Banc of California Stadium Los Angeles Saturday, June 20, 2020 TMUSA

The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour FivePoint Amphitheatre Irvine Saturday, July 11, 2020 LIVN

The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista Sunday, July 12, 2020 LIVN

The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour White River Amphitheatre Auburn Tuesday, July 7, 2020 LIVN

The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour Sunlight Supply Amphitheater Ridgefield Wednesday, July 8, 2020 TMUSA

The Ron Burgundy Podcast Live! Balboa Theatre San Diego Tuesday, March 17, 2020 TMUSA

The Weeknd STAPLES Center Los Angeles Friday, August 14, 2020 AXS

The Weeknd STAPLES Center Los Angeles Saturday, August 15, 2020 AXS

The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver Honda Center Anaheim Saturday, August 8, 2020 TMUSA

The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver Tacoma Dome Tacoma Saturday, August 1, 2020 TMUSA

The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver Moda Center Portland Friday, July 31, 2020 TMUSA

The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver Rogers Arena Vancouver Thursday, June 11, 2020 TMUSA

The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver SAP Center at San Jose San Jose Tuesday, August 4, 2020 TMUSA

The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver Golden 1 Center Sacramento Thursday, August 6, 2020 TMUSA

The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver Oakland Arena Oakland Monday, August 3, 2020 TMUSA

The White Buffalo The Belasco Los Angeles Friday, May 8, 2020 TMUSA

They Might Be Giants Bowery Ballroom New York Friday, September 11, 2020 EBRITE

They Might Be Giants Bowery Ballroom New York Saturday, September 12, 2020 EBRITE

They Might Be Giants Humphreys Concerts By the Bay San Diego Sunday, October 11, 2020 TMUSA

They Might Be Giants Neptune Theatre Seattle Friday, October 2, 2020 TMUSA

They Might Be Giants Commodore Ballroom Vancouver Thursday, October 1, 2020 TMUSA

They Might Be Giants Fox Theater – Oakland Oakland Friday, October 9, 2020 TMUSA

Car Seat Headrest Commodore Ballroom Vancouver Thursday, July 9, 2020 LIVN

Car Seat Headrest Paramount Theatre Seattle Saturday, July 11, 2020 TMUSA

Norah Jones Greek Theatre Los Angeles Friday, May 22, 2020 TMUSA

Dita Von Teese: GLAMONATRIX Queen Elizabeth Theatre Vancouver Friday, August 14, 2020 TMUSA

Intocable The Pabst Theatre Riverside Theatre Friday, September 18, 2020 OTHER

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Vetter Stone Amphitheater Mankato Saturday, June 20, 2020 TMUSA

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band SumTur Amphitheater Papillion Thursday, August 13, 2020 TMUSA

They Might Be Giants House of Blues Houston presented by Cricket Wireless Houston Saturday, October 24, 2020 LIVN

blink-182 American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Summerfest Grounds Milwaukee Sunday, June 28, 2020 TMUSA

Against Me! + Baroness The Observatory Santa Ana Sunday, May 17, 2020 TMUSA

An Evening with They Might Be Giants House of Blues Dallas presented by Cricket Wireless Dallas Friday, October 23, 2020 LIVN

BRIT FLOYD – World Tour 2020 Greek Theatre Los Angeles Sunday, June 21, 2020 TMUSA

CLANNAD – In A Lifetime – The Farwell Tour Folly Theater Kansas City Wednesday, September 9, 2020 TMUSA

Chicano Batman Shrine Expo Hall Los Angeles Friday, May 29, 2020 AXS

Colin Jost The Masonic San Francisco Saturday, June 27, 2020 LIVN

David Bisbal – Gira En Tus Planes 2020 House of Blues San Diego presented by Cricket Wireless San Diego Saturday, November 7, 2020 LIVN

David Bisbal – Gira En Tus Planes 2020 House of Blues Las Vegas presented by Cricket Wireless Las Vegas Tuesday, November 3, 2020 LIVN

Dita Von Teese: GLAMONATRIX The Magnolia El Cajon Wednesday, August 26, 2020 LIVN

Dita Von Teese: GLAMONATRIX Fox Performing Arts Center Riverside Thursday, August 6, 2020 LIVN

Dita Von Teese: GLAMONATRIX Paramount Theatre Seattle Wednesday, August 12, 2020 TMUSA

Dita Von Teese: GLAMONATRIX Palace of Fine Arts San Francisco Sunday, August 9, 2020 TMUSA

FKA twigs – Magdalene Balboa Theatre San Diego Tuesday, April 21, 2020 TMUSA

Gogol Bordello The Wiltern Los Angeles Saturday, May 23, 2020 LIVN

HEALTH Fonda Theatre Los Angeles Friday, May 22, 2020 AXS

Hombres G – Resurreccion Us Tour House of Blues Las Vegas presented by Cricket Wireless Las Vegas Thursday, June 11, 2020 LIVN

Iliza Shlesinger SACRAMENTO MEMORIAL AUDITORIUM Sacramento Friday, October 23, 2020 TMUSA

Iliza Shlesinger: The Forever Tour Paramount Theatre Seattle Saturday, October 17, 2020 TMUSA

Iliza Shlesinger: The Forever Tour Terry Fator Theatre at Mirage Hotel and Casino Las Vegas Friday, July 3, 2020 TMUSA

Iliza Shlesinger: The Forever Tour Terry Fator Theatre at Mirage Hotel and Casino Las Vegas Saturday, July 4, 2020 TMUSA

Jay Leno Terry Fator Theatre at Mirage Hotel and Casino Las Vegas Saturday, May 16, 2020 TMUSA

John Fogerty: My 50 Year Trip – FINAL SHOWS Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas Wednesday, November 4, 2020 TMUSA

John Fogerty: My 50 Year Trip – FINAL SHOWS Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas Saturday, November 7, 2020 TMUSA

John Fogerty: My 50 Year Trip – FINAL SHOWS Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas Friday, November 13, 2020 TMUSA

John Fogerty: My 50 Year Trip – FINAL SHOWS Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas Wednesday, November 18, 2020 TMUSA

John Fogerty: My 50 Year Trip – FINAL SHOWS Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas Saturday, November 21, 2020 TMUSA

Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get Tour United Center Chicago Friday, November 6, 2020 TMUSA

Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get Tour United Center Chicago Thursday, November 5, 2020 TMUSA

ManÃ¡ Mandalay Bay Events Center Las Vegas Friday, September 11, 2020 AXS

ManÃ¡ Mandalay Bay Events Center Las Vegas Saturday, September 12, 2020 AXS

ManÃ¡ Mandalay Bay Events Center Las Vegas Monday, September 14, 2020 AXS

Morrissey: Viva Moz Vegas The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Las Vegas Saturday, June 27, 2020 TMUSA

Morrissey: Viva Moz Vegas The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Las Vegas Friday, July 3, 2020 TMUSA

NateWantsToBattle House of Blues San Diego presented by Cricket Wireless San Diego Wednesday, July 8, 2020 LIVN

PAW Patrol Live!: Race to the Rescue Stockton Arena Stockton Wednesday, May 13, 2020 TMUSA

Pet Shop Boys & New Order – The Unity Tour Rogers Arena Vancouver Thursday, September 24, 2020 TMUSA

Pet Shop Boys & New Order – The Unity Tour Chase Center SAN FRANCISCO Wednesday, September 30, 2020 TMUSA

Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista Friday, June 19, 2020 LIVN

Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View Tuesday, June 23, 2020 LIVN

Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour Sunlight Supply Amphitheater Ridgefield Friday, June 26, 2020 TMUSA

Smokey Robinson Greek Theatre Los Angeles Saturday, June 20, 2020 TMUSA

Summer Block Party Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View Saturday, June 20, 2020 LIVN

Sunday Grand Tasting – ilani Wine & Food Fest ilani Cowlitz Ballroom Ridgefield Sunday, August 2, 2020 TMUSA

Tool Enterprise Center St Louis Saturday, June 13, 2020 TMUSA

Tool Tacoma Dome Tacoma Friday, May 29, 2020 TMUSA

Tool Rogers Arena Vancouver Sunday, May 31, 2020 TMUSA

Tool Golden 1 Center Sacramento Monday, June 22, 2020 TMUSA

Tool Chase Center SAN FRANCISCO Tuesday, June 23, 2020 TMUSA

Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour Gorge Amphitheatre George Saturday, June 27, 2020 LIVN

Against Me! and Baroness The Novo Los Angeles Saturday, May 16, 2020 AXS

Alice Bag, Bacchae Beat Kitchen Chicago Wednesday, July 15, 2020 TWEB

Armor for Sleep Slims San Francisco Sunday, June 28, 2020 AXS

Billboard Music Awards MGM Grand Garden Arena Las Vegas Wednesday, April 29, 2020 AXS

Black Coffee Shrine Expo Hall Los Angeles Saturday, May 9, 2020 AXS

Car Seat Headrest The Warfield San Francisco Tuesday, July 14, 2020 AXS

Colin Jost Luther Burbank Center for the Arts Santa Rosa Saturday, June 20, 2020 OTHER

Comedy Madness Presents: Mike Quu Cobbs Comedy Club San Francisco Sunday, May 3, 2020 LIVN

David Bromberg Quintet Neptune Theatre Seattle Friday, May 29, 2020 TMUSA

Ed Oâ€™Brien The Theatre at Ace Hotel Los Angeles Monday, June 15, 2020 AXS

Erica Rhodes Cobbs Comedy Club San Francisco Wednesday, April 29, 2020 LIVN

Fuzz Great American Music Hall San Francisco Tuesday, May 26, 2020 AXS

George Lopez Terry Fator Theatre at Mirage Hotel and Casino Las Vegas Friday, September 4, 2020 TMUSA

George Lopez Terry Fator Theatre at Mirage Hotel and Casino Las Vegas Saturday, September 5, 2020 TMUSA

George Lopez Terry Fator Theatre at Mirage Hotel and Casino Las Vegas Friday, November 27, 2020 TMUSA

George Lopez Terry Fator Theatre at Mirage Hotel and Casino Las Vegas Saturday, November 28, 2020 TMUSA

Hamilton Leithauser The Theatre at Ace Hotel Los Angeles Wednesday, May 20, 2020 AXS

Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow Crystal Bay Club Casino Crown Room Crystal Bay Friday, June 5, 2020 TMUSA

Iliza: The Forever Tour Hult Center for the Performing Arts Eugene Thursday, October 15, 2020 TCOM

Jim Breuer Potawatomi Hotel & Casino/Northern Lights Theater/Event Center Milwaukee Saturday, May 23, 2020 TMUSA

Jim Jefferies Terry Fator Theatre at Mirage Hotel and Casino Las Vegas Friday, July 31, 2020 TMUSA

Jim Jefferies Terry Fator Theatre at Mirage Hotel and Casino Las Vegas Saturday, August 1, 2020 TMUSA

Jim Jefferies Terry Fator Theatre at Mirage Hotel and Casino Las Vegas Friday, November 20, 2020 TMUSA

Jim Jefferies Terry Fator Theatre at Mirage Hotel and Casino Las Vegas Saturday, November 21, 2020 TMUSA

Kim Gordon The Showbox Seattle Saturday, September 12, 2020 AXS

Kim Gordon The Fillmore San Francisco Tuesday, September 15, 2020 LIVN

King Buzzo featuring Trevor Dunn Columbia City Theater Seattle Wednesday, July 1, 2020 AXS

King Buzzo featuring Trevor Dunn Great American Music Hall San Francisco Sunday, July 5, 2020 AXS

Lets Get It On: Tribute To Marvin Gaye The Railhead at Boulder Station Hotel & Casino Las Vegas Saturday, July 18, 2020 TMUSA

NateWantsToBattle The Roxy Los Angeles Monday, July 6, 2020 AXS

Nilufer Yanya Great American Music Hall San Francisco Tuesday, April 14, 2020 AXS

Reno Express Reno Events Center Reno Saturday, March 28, 2020 TMUSA

Reno Express Reno Events Center Reno Sunday, April 12, 2020 TMUSA

Reno Express Reno Events Center Reno Sunday, May 3, 2020 TMUSA

Reno Express Reno Events Center Reno Saturday, May 30, 2020 TMUSA

Reno Express Reno Events Center Reno Sunday, June 7, 2020 TMUSA

Reno Express Reno Events Center Reno Saturday, March 21, 2020 TMUSA

Sibling Rivalry: The Tour Showbox SoDo Seattle Friday, July 31, 2020 AXS

Stay Silly Comedy Punch Line Comedy Club – Sacramento Sacramento Wednesday, April 29, 2020 LIVN

Sunday Designated Driver – ilani Wine & Food Fest ilani Cowlitz Ballroom Ridgefield Sunday, August 2, 2020 TMUSA

The Business The Roxy Los Angeles Thursday, May 28, 2020 AXS

The Killer, Xibalba, Thought Crusade Beat Kitchen Chicago Sunday, May 3, 2020 TWEB

The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver Pechanga Arena San Diego San Diego Sunday, August 9, 2020 AXS

The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver STAPLES Center Los Angeles Friday, August 14, 2020 AXS

The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver STAPLES Center Los Angeles Saturday, August 15, 2020 AXS

ZZ-KC Chrome Showroom at Santa Fe Station Hotel & Casino Las Vegas Saturday, May 2, 2020 TMUSA

Sad Summer Festival presented by Journeys Rawhide Event Center Chandler Sunday, July 19, 2020 OTHER

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Avalon Theatre Grand Junction Thursday, October 15, 2020 TMUSA

Billy Strings Mission Ballroom Denver Thursday, October 15, 2020 AXS

Billy Strings Mission Ballroom Denver Friday, October 16, 2020 AXS

THE WLDLFE & Betcha The Abbey Orlando Saturday, April 18, 2020 AXS

BADBADNOTGOOD x Freddie Gibbs & Madlib The Novo Los Angeles Wednesday, April 15, 2020 AXS

Doja Cat – Hot Pink Tour The Novo Los Angeles Tuesday, April 14, 2020 AXS

Sad Summer Festival presented by Journeys City National Grove Anaheim Saturday, July 18, 2020 AXS

Clannad – In A Lifetime – The Farewell Tour Palace Theatre Los Angeles Friday, September 4, 2020 TMUSA

Counts 77 and special guest Sweet Home Alabama M Resort Spa Casino Henderson Saturday, June 13, 2020 TMUSA

Roger Waters: This Is Not a Drill Chase Center SAN FRANCISCO Saturday, September 26, 2020 TMUSA

Sommore Access at Aliante Casino & Hotel North Las Vegas Saturday, June 13, 2020 TMUSA

Zac Brown Band: Roar with the Lions Tour presented by Polaris North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista Friday, October 23, 2020 LIVN

Zac Brown Band: Roar with the Lions Tour presented by Polaris Banc of California Stadium Los Angeles Saturday, October 24, 2020 TMUSA

Clannad – In A Lifetime – The Farewell Tour Palace of Fine Arts San Francisco Thursday, September 3, 2020 TMUSA

Zac Brown Band: Roar with the Lion Tour presented by Polaris Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View Sunday, October 25, 2020 LIVN

(Sandy) Alex G The Roxy Los Angeles Thursday, April 16, 2020 AXS

Ali Gatie The Glass House Pomona Wednesday, April 15, 2020 AXS

Code Orange El Rey Theatre Los Angeles Thursday, April 16, 2020 AXS

Epik High The Roxy Los Angeles Thursday, April 9, 2020 AXS

IDLES The Warfield San Francisco Wednesday, April 8, 2020 AXS

MIKA El Rey Theatre Los Angeles Wednesday, April 15, 2020 AXS

SLANDER Shrine Expo Hall Los Angeles Thursday, April 16, 2020 AXS

The Long Run – Tribute to the Eagles Cannery Hotel and Casino Las Vegas Saturday, June 27, 2020 TMUSA

The Long Run – Tribute to the Eagles Cannery Hotel and Casino Las Vegas Saturday, May 30, 2020 TMUSA

Alanis Morissette 3Arena Dublin Thursday, October 1, 2020 TMUK

Alanis Morissette Manchester Arena Manchester Sunday, October 4, 2020 TMUK

The Weeknd: The After Hours Tour Manchester Arena Manchester Monday, October 19, 2020 TMUK

The Weeknd: The After Hours Tour Utilita Arena Newcastle Upon Tyne Thursday, October 15, 2020 TMUK

Best Coast O2 Institute2 Birmingham Birmingham Wednesday, May 20, 2020 TMUK

Next From Nashville O2 Institute2 Birmingham Birmingham Tuesday, May 19, 2020 TMUK

Next From Nashville:Blanco Brown/Danielle Bradbery/The Sisterhood Band O2 Shepherds Bush Empire London Wednesday, May 20, 2020 TMUK

The Weeknd – VIP Utilita Arena Newcastle Upon Tyne Thursday, October 15, 2020 TMUK

The Revolution O2 Shepherds Bush Empire London Saturday, July 4, 2020 TMUK

The Revolution O2 Shepherds Bush Empire London Sunday, July 5, 2020 TMUK

Dua Lipa: Future Nostalgia Tour M&S Bank Arena Liverpool Liverpool Friday, May 29, 2020 TMUK

Mogwai Roundhouse London Wednesday, February 17, 2021 TMUK

Oh Wonder Rock City Nottingham Thursday, December 3, 2020 TMUK

Alanis Morissette The O2 London Monday, September 28, 2020 AXS

The Weeknd: The After Hours Tour The O2 London Monday, October 12, 2020 AXS

The Weeknd: The After Hours Tour The O2 London Tuesday, October 13, 2020 AXS

Bryan Adams Performing the Album cuts Like a Knife In Full Royal Albert Hall London Monday, May 11, 2020 TMUK

Bryan Adams Performing the Album into the Fire In Full Royal Albert Hall London Tuesday, May 12, 2020 TMUK

Bryan Adams performing the album Waking Up the Neighbours in full Royal Albert Hall London Wednesday, May 13, 2020 TMUK

Daniel ODonnell Symphony Hall Birmingham Tuesday, October 13, 2020 TMUK

Hamilton Leithauser Saint Lukes Glasgow Wednesday, June 3, 2020 TWEB

L7 Saint Lukes Glasgow Monday, June 29, 2020 TWEB

Next From Nashville Saint Lukes Glasgow Monday, May 18, 2020 TMUK

The Weeknd: The After Hours Tour The O2 London Sunday, October 11, 2020 AXS

New Order The O2 London Saturday, October 10, 2020 AXS

Elton John Manchester Arena Manchester Saturday, December 12, 2020 TMUK

Derange O2 Academy2 Islington London Wednesday, May 20, 2020 TMUK

Faers O2 Academy2 Islington London Friday, May 1, 2020 TMUK

Here Come The Boys Portsmouth Guildhall Portsmouth Tuesday, July 7, 2020 TMUK

Here Come The Boys Bournemouth International Centre Bournemouth Friday, July 17, 2020 TMUK

Jason Manford The Brighton Centre Brighton Saturday, October 2, 2021 TMUK

Jason Manford Manchester Arena Manchester Saturday, October 23, 2021 TMUK

Jason Manford – Like Me Portsmouth Guildhall Portsmouth Thursday, April 29, 2021 TMUK

Jason Manford – Like Me O2 City Hall, Newcastle Newcastle Upon Tyne Friday, February 19, 2021 TMUK

Jason Manford – Like Me King Georges Hall Blackburn Saturday, May 15, 2021 TMUK

Jason Manford – Like Me Utilita Arena Newcastle Upon Tyne Friday, October 22, 2021 TMUK

Jason Manford – Like Me – Hospitality Experience Utilita Arena Newcastle Upon Tyne Friday, October 22, 2021 TMUK

Paul Weller King Georges Hall Blackburn Saturday, November 7, 2020 TMUK

Paul Weller O2 City Hall, Newcastle Newcastle Upon Tyne Friday, November 13, 2020 TMUK

Paul Weller O2 City Hall, Newcastle Newcastle Upon Tyne Saturday, November 14, 2020 TMUK

THROBYN – A Club Night Dedicated to Robyn O2 Academy2 Islington London Friday, April 17, 2020 TMUK

Lindisfarne O2 City Hall, Newcastle Newcastle Upon Tyne Friday, December 18, 2020 TMUK

Lindisfarne O2 City Hall, Newcastle Newcastle Upon Tyne Saturday, December 19, 2020 TMUK

Nitin Sawhney – IMMIGRANTS TOUR 2020 Roundhouse London Sunday, November 29, 2020 TMUK

The Millennium Tour 2020 The O2 London Saturday, May 30, 2020 AXS

George Clinton Rock City Nottingham Thursday, June 4, 2020 TWEB

Jojo Roundhouse London Sunday, September 6, 2020 TMUK

Paul Weller The Brighton Centre Brighton Saturday, October 31, 2020 TMUK

Cage Warriors indigo at The O2 London Saturday, June 20, 2020 AXS

2020 IHSAA Girls Basketball State Finals pres. by Indiana Fever Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis Saturday, February 29, 2020 TMUSA

As Everything Unfolds & I Cried Wolf O2 Academy2 Islington London Thursday, April 23, 2020 TMUK

The Glorious Sons Scotiabank Center Halifax Friday, July 31, 2020 EVNU

Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown Tour Madison Square Garden New York Saturday, October 3, 2020 TMUSA

Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown Tour TD Garden Boston Saturday, October 10, 2020 TMUSA

Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings – Together Again Avenir Centre Moncton Tuesday, July 14, 2020 TMUSA

Fannie and Friends Presents SAINTED: A Trap Choir DJ Party The Ritz Raleigh Friday, May 8, 2020 LIVN

Tool Amway Center Orlando Friday, April 17, 2020 TMUSA

Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre West Palm Beach Friday, August 28, 2020 LIVN

Abbey Road On The Island – 3 Day Ga Vip Tilles Center Concert Hall Brookville Friday, September 4, 2020 TMUSA

Armor For Sleep Baltimore Soundstage Baltimore Thursday, June 18, 2020 TMUSA

APMFF PRESENT All I Can Say The Story Of Shannon Hoon And Blind Melon Paramount Theatre Asbury Park Saturday, April 25, 2020 TMUSA

APMFF Present Blind Melon And Tangiers Blues Band The Stone Pony Asbury Park Saturday, April 25, 2020 TMUSA

Bruce Cockburn National Arts Centre / Centre national des Arts Ottawa Saturday, October 17, 2020 TMUSA

Champions of Magic Rochester Auditorium Theatre Rochester Friday, May 1, 2020 TMUSA

JoJo Variety Playhouse Atlanta Sunday, May 10, 2020 EBRITE

JoJo College Street Music Hall New Haven Friday, May 15, 2020 EBRITE

JoJo – good to know tour Catâ€™s Cradle Carrboro Tuesday, May 12, 2020 ETIX

Joan Jett & the Blackhearts Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center Red Bank Sunday, April 26, 2020 TMUSA

Kenny Chesney: Chillaxification Tour Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach Virginia Beach Wednesday, June 17, 2020 LIVN

Kenny Chesney: Chillaxification Tour Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls Thursday, May 28, 2020 LIVN

Abbey Road On The Island – SUNDAY ONLY Tilles Center Concert Hall Brookville Sunday, September 6, 2020 TMUSA

Abbey Road on the Island – FRIDAY ONLY Tilles Center Concert Hall Brookville Friday, September 4, 2020 TMUSA

Abbey Road on the Island – SATURDAY ONLY Tilles Center Concert Hall Brookville Saturday, September 5, 2020 TMUSA

Tinashe – Tour For You Revolution Live Ft Lauderdale Wednesday, May 27, 2020 TMUSA

Luke Bryan: Proud To Be Right Here 2020 Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center Charleston Thursday, October 22, 2020 TMUSA

A Night For Neil – The Neil Peart Memorial Celebration 2020 Meridian Centre St Catharines Saturday, May 16, 2020 TMUSA

Ace Frehley Lawrenceburg Event Center Lawrenceburg Saturday, June 20, 2020 TMUSA

Armor For Sleep Gramercy Theatre New York Friday, June 19, 2020 LIVN

Brad Paisley Tour 2020 Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta Friday, June 19, 2020 OTHER,LIVN

Chris Young: Town Aint Big Enough World Tour 2020 Sarasota Springs PAC Sarasota Springs Friday, August 28, 2020 OTHER,LIVN

Dave Rubin: Dont Burn This Book Tour Gramercy Theatre New York Tuesday, April 28, 2020 LIVN

Dave Rubin: Dont Burn This Book Tour Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia Wednesday, April 29, 2020 LIVN

Dave Rubin: Dont Burn This Book Tour House of Blues Cleveland presented by Cricket Wireless Cleveland Friday, May 8, 2020 LIVN

Dave Rubin: Dont Burn This Book Tour The Fillmore Silver Spring presented by Cricket Wireless Silver Spring Thursday, April 30, 2020 LIVN

David Bisbal – Gira En Tus Planes 2020 The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater Miami Beach Sunday, October 11, 2020 LIVN

David Bisbal – Gira En Tus Planes 2020 The Fillmore Silver Spring presented by Cricket Wireless Silver Spring Wednesday, October 14, 2020 LIVN

David Bisbal – Gira En Tus Planes 2020 House of Blues Orlando Orlando Saturday, October 10, 2020 LIVN

Doja Cat – Hot Pink Tour Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn Wednesday, April 1, 2020 AXS

Doja Cat – Hot Pink Tour Majsetic Theatre Detroit Thursday, March 26, 2020 AXS

Doja Cat – Hot Pink Tour The Fillmore Philadelphia presented by Cricket Wireless Philadelphia Monday, March 30, 2020 LIVN

Doja Cat – Hot Pink Tour Tabernacle presented by Cricket Wireless Atlanta Monday, April 6, 2020 LIVN

Doja Cat – Hot Pink Tour Phoenix Concert Hall Toronto Friday, March 27, 2020 TWEB

Gary Owen Harrahs Resort Atlantic City Atlantic City Friday, May 8, 2020 TMUSA

Grunge-A-Palooza: The Mosh Pit Gramercy Theatre New York Friday, June 26, 2020 all of grunges Heavy songs

High Time Brooklyn Bowl Brooklyn Sunday, April 26, 2020 TWEB

Hombres G – Resurreccion Us Tour The Fillmore Charlotte presented by Cricket Wireless Charlotte Thursday, July 23, 2020 LIVN

Hombres G – ResurrecciÃ³n Us Tour House of Blues Orlando Orlando Friday, July 24, 2020 LIVN

Jamey Johnson with Whiskey Myers JD Legends Franklin Sunday, August 2, 2020 EBRITE

Jamey Johnson with Whiskey Myers Indian Ranch Amphitheatre Webster Sunday, August 2, 2020 ETIX

Jamey Johnson with Whiskey Myers Blue Gate PAC Shipshewana Thursday, September 3, 2020 OTHER

Jim Breuer The Paramount Huntington Friday, June 12, 2020 TMUSA

Judas Priest The Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino Mashantucket Saturday, September 12, 2020 TMUSA

Judas Priest: 50 Heavy Metal Years PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte Thursday, September 17, 2020 LIVN

Judas Priest: 50 Heavy Metal Years TD Pavilion at the Mann Philadelphia Monday, September 14, 2020 TMUSA

Judas Priest: 50 Heavy Metal Years The Theater at MGM National Harbor National Harbor Wednesday, September 9, 2020 TMUSA

Kev Adams Gramercy Theatre New York Tuesday, June 9, 2020 LIVN

Lady Antebellum: Ocean Tour 2020 Darlings Waterfront Pavilion Bangor Friday, June 19, 2020 TMUSA

Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get Tour TD Garden Boston Friday, December 4, 2020 TMUSA

Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get Tour TD Garden Boston Thursday, December 3, 2020 TMUSA

Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get Tour VyStar Veterans Arena Jacksonville Thursday, November 19, 2020 TMUSA

Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get Tour PNC Arena Raleigh Friday, September 18, 2020 TMUSA

Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get Tour Madison Square Garden New York Monday, November 30, 2020 TMUSA

Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get Tour Madison Square Garden New York Tuesday, December 1, 2020 TMUSA

Presley, Perkins, Lewis & Cash Harrahs Resort Atlantic City Atlantic City Saturday, May 9, 2020 TMUSA

Ringo Starr State Theatre Easton Saturday, June 6, 2020 OTHER

Sam Hunt: Southside Summer Tour 2020 BB&T Pavilion Camden Friday, July 17, 2020 LIVN

Sinatra With Matt Dusk The Studio (Formerly The Studio at Hamilton Place) Hamilton Friday, October 16, 2020 TMUSA

The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach Virginia Beach Saturday, August 29, 2020 LIVN

The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour Ruoff Music Center Noblesville Friday, July 24, 2020 LIVN

The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre West Palm Beach Saturday, September 5, 2020 LIVN

The Hold Steady Terminal West Atlanta Saturday, June 6, 2020 OTHER

The Hold Steady Horseshoe Tavern Toronto Thursday, September 17, 2020 OTHER

The Hold Steady Horseshoe Tavern Toronto Friday, September 18, 2020 OTHER

The Hold Steady Horseshoe Tavern Toronto Sunday, September 20, 2020 OTHER

WMZQ Fest starring Brooks & Dunn REBOOT 2020 Tour Jiffy Lube Live Bristow Saturday, May 23, 2020 LIVN

WWE: MONDAY NIGHT RAW Colonial Life Arena Columbia Monday, April 20, 2020 TMUSA

Weezer The Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino Mashantucket Friday, August 28, 2020 TMUSA

for KING & COUNTRY With Company | A Summer Tour The Arena at Southeastern KY Agricultural and Expo Complex Corbin Saturday, August 8, 2020 TMUSA

for KING & COUNTRY With Company | A Summer Tour Volvo Car Stadium Charleston Friday, July 10, 2020 TMUSA

for KING & COUNTRY With Company | A Summer Tour Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh Thursday, July 9, 2020 TMUSA

The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour Darien Lake Amphitheater Darien Center Friday, August 14, 2020 LIVN

The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour Budweiser Stage Toronto Wednesday, August 12, 2020 TMUSA

David Bisbal – Gira En Tus Planes 2020 Buckhead Theatre presented by Cricket Wireless Atlanta Tuesday, October 13, 2020 LIVN

Menopause The Musical FirstOntario Concert Hall (Formerly Hamilton Place) Hamilton Friday, May 29, 2020 TMUSA

They Might Be Giants Rams Head Live! Baltimore Thursday, September 10, 2020 AXS

Ocean Alley Music Hall of Williamsburg Brooklyn Friday, July 10, 2020 AXS

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Buffalo Bisons PNC Field Moosic Friday, April 10, 2020 TMUSA

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Buffalo Bisons PNC Field Moosic Saturday, April 11, 2020 TMUSA

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Buffalo Bisons PNC Field Moosic Sunday, April 12, 2020 TMUSA

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Buffalo Bisons PNC Field Moosic Tuesday, May 19, 2020 TMUSA

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Buffalo Bisons PNC Field Moosic Wednesday, May 20, 2020 TMUSA

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Buffalo Bisons PNC Field Moosic Tuesday, July 7, 2020 TMUSA

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Buffalo Bisons PNC Field Moosic Wednesday, July 8, 2020 TMUSA

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Buffalo Bisons PNC Field Moosic Thursday, July 9, 2020 TMUSA

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Buffalo Bisons PNC Field Moosic Thursday, April 9, 2020 TMUSA

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Charlotte Knights PNC Field Moosic Tuesday, May 5, 2020 TMUSA

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Charlotte Knights PNC Field Moosic Wednesday, May 6, 2020 TMUSA

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Columbus Clippers PNC Field Moosic Friday, May 8, 2020 TMUSA

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Columbus Clippers PNC Field Moosic Saturday, May 9, 2020 TMUSA

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Columbus Clippers PNC Field Moosic Sunday, May 10, 2020 TMUSA

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Durham Bulls PNC Field Moosic Friday, August 21, 2020 TMUSA

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Durham Bulls PNC Field Moosic Saturday, August 22, 2020 TMUSA

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Durham Bulls PNC Field Moosic Sunday, August 23, 2020 TMUSA

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Gwinnett Stripers PNC Field Moosic Tuesday, June 9, 2020 TMUSA

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Gwinnett Stripers PNC Field Moosic Wednesday, June 10, 2020 TMUSA

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Gwinnett Stripers PNC Field Moosic Thursday, June 11, 2020 TMUSA

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Indianapolis Indians PNC Field Moosic Friday, July 24, 2020 TMUSA

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Indianapolis Indians PNC Field Moosic Saturday, July 25, 2020 TMUSA

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Indianapolis Indians PNC Field Moosic Sunday, July 26, 2020 TMUSA

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs PNC Field Moosic Tuesday, April 14, 2020 TMUSA

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs PNC Field Moosic Wednesday, April 15, 2020 TMUSA

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs PNC Field Moosic Thursday, April 16, 2020 TMUSA

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs PNC Field Moosic Friday, August 7, 2020 TMUSA

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs PNC Field Moosic Saturday, August 8, 2020 TMUSA

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs PNC Field Moosic Sunday, August 9, 2020 TMUSA

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs PNC Field Moosic Thursday, September 3, 2020 TMUSA

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs PNC Field Moosic Friday, September 4, 2020 TMUSA

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs PNC Field Moosic Monday, April 13, 2020 TMUSA

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Louisville Bats PNC Field Moosic Friday, June 12, 2020 TMUSA

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Louisville Bats PNC Field Moosic Saturday, June 13, 2020 TMUSA

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Louisville Bats PNC Field Moosic Sunday, June 14, 2020 TMUSA

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Norfolk Tides PNC Field Moosic Monday, July 20, 2020 TMUSA

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Norfolk Tides PNC Field Moosic Tuesday, July 21, 2020 TMUSA

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Norfolk Tides PNC Field Moosic Wednesday, July 22, 2020 TMUSA

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Norfolk Tides PNC Field Moosic Thursday, July 23, 2020 TMUSA

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Pawtucket Red Sox PNC Field Moosic Sunday, July 5, 2020 TMUSA

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Pawtucket Red Sox PNC Field Moosic Monday, July 6, 2020 TMUSA

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Pawtucket Red Sox PNC Field Moosic Monday, August 3, 2020 TMUSA

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Pawtucket Red Sox PNC Field Moosic Tuesday, August 4, 2020 TMUSA

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Pawtucket Red Sox PNC Field Moosic Wednesday, August 5, 2020 TMUSA

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Pawtucket Red Sox PNC Field Moosic Thursday, August 6, 2020 TMUSA

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Pawtucket Red Sox PNC Field Moosic Saturday, July 4, 2020 TMUSA

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Rochester Red Wings PNC Field Moosic Saturday, May 23, 2020 TMUSA

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Rochester Red Wings PNC Field Moosic Sunday, May 24, 2020 TMUSA

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Rochester Red Wings PNC Field Moosic Monday, May 25, 2020 TMUSA

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Rochester Red Wings PNC Field Moosic Friday, June 26, 2020 TMUSA

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Rochester Red Wings PNC Field Moosic Saturday, June 27, 2020 TMUSA

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Rochester Red Wings PNC Field Moosic Sunday, June 28, 2020 TMUSA

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Rochester Red Wings PNC Field Moosic Monday, August 31, 2020 TMUSA

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Rochester Red Wings PNC Field Moosic Tuesday, September 1, 2020 TMUSA

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Rochester Red Wings PNC Field Moosic Wednesday, September 2, 2020 TMUSA

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Rochester Red Wings PNC Field Moosic Friday, May 22, 2020 TMUSA

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Syracuse Mets PNC Field Moosic Saturday, April 25, 2020 TMUSA

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Syracuse Mets PNC Field Moosic Sunday, April 26, 2020 TMUSA

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Syracuse Mets PNC Field Moosic Friday, May 29, 2020 TMUSA

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Syracuse Mets PNC Field Moosic Saturday, May 30, 2020 TMUSA

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Syracuse Mets PNC Field Moosic Sunday, May 31, 2020 TMUSA

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Syracuse Mets PNC Field Moosic Tuesday, June 23, 2020 TMUSA

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Syracuse Mets PNC Field Moosic Wednesday, June 24, 2020 TMUSA

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Syracuse Mets PNC Field Moosic Thursday, June 25, 2020 TMUSA

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Syracuse Mets PNC Field Moosic Friday, April 24, 2020 TMUSA

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Toledo Mud Hens PNC Field Moosic Tuesday, August 18, 2020 TMUSA

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Toledo Mud Hens PNC Field Moosic Wednesday, August 19, 2020 TMUSA

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Toledo Mud Hens PNC Field Moosic Thursday, August 20, 2020 TMUSA

Sibling Rivalry The Tour : Starring Bob & Monet The Wilbur Boston Friday, August 28, 2020 TMUSA

#IMOMSOHARD: Moms Night Out Round 2 Springfield Symphony Hall Springfield Thursday, May 28, 2020 TMUSA

Armor For Sleep Paradise Rock Club presented by Citizens Bank Boston Saturday, June 20, 2020 TMUSA

Bob Marley Comedian Blue Ocean Music Hall Salisbury Friday, May 8, 2020 TMUSA

Chicano Batman The Abbey Orlando Wednesday, June 17, 2020 AXS

Chicano Batman Union Transfer Philadelphia Sunday, May 3, 2020 AXS

Chicano Batman Webster Hall New York Friday, May 1, 2020 TMUSA

Chicano Batman Paradise Rock Club presented by Citizens Bank Boston Saturday, May 2, 2020 TMUSA

Chris Young: Town Aint Big Enough World Tour 2020 Saratoga Performing Arts Center Saratoga Springs Friday, August 28, 2020 OTHER,LIVN

EOB Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn Friday, June 5, 2020 AXS

Eaglemania The Cabot Beverly Saturday, August 22, 2020 TMUSA

Five Senses Reeling Presents: Sibling Rivalry: The Tour Town Hall New York Tuesday, September 1, 2020 TMUSA

Gogol Bordello Queen Elizabeth Theatre Toronto Friday, May 8, 2020 TMUSA

Hamilton Leithauser Port City Music Hall Portland Monday, August 10, 2020 TMUSA

Iliza Shlesinger: The Forever Tour Fox Theatre Atlanta Saturday, August 29, 2020 EVNU

Iliza Shlesinger: The Forever Tour Fox Theatre Atlanta Atlanta Saturday, August 29, 2020 EVNU

Jamey Johnson Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte Thursday, May 7, 2020 LIVN

Jon Dorenbos MGM Grand Detroit Event Center Detroit Saturday, July 18, 2020 TMUSA

Judas Priest Covelli Centre Youngstown Thursday, September 24, 2020 TMUSA

Judas Priest: 50 Heavy Metal Years Fox Theatre Detroit Detroit Wednesday, September 23, 2020 TMUSA

Latrell James Brighton Music Hall presented by Citizens Bank Boston Friday, May 29, 2020 TMUSA

Motionless in White Clyde Theatre Fort Wayne Wednesday, May 20, 2020 OTHER

NCT 127 2nd Tour Neo City The Awards in Atlanta Infinite Energy Arena Duluth Wednesday, June 10, 2020 AXS

OTW & SXM Bluegrass Junction Present The Dead South – Served Cold Tour The Fillmore Detroit presented by Cricket Wireless Detroit Thursday, October 1, 2020 LIVN

Reel Big Fish & The Aquabats Mercury Ballroom Louisville Friday, June 5, 2020 LIVN

Rising Appalachia The Cabot Beverly Thursday, July 9, 2020 TMUSA

Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour Xfinity Center Mansfield Wednesday, August 12, 2020 LIVN

Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour BB&T Pavilion Camden Thursday, August 20, 2020 LIVN

Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel Sunday, August 16, 2020 LIVN

Scary Mommy Live – The Mother Of All Comedy Shows Center Stage Theater Atlanta Saturday, May 23, 2020 TMUSA

Sibling Rivalry : The Tour The Plaza Live Orlando Thursday, July 9, 2020 AXS

Sibling Rivalry Ft. Bob the Drag Queen & Monet Exchange Franklin Music Hall Philadelphia Sunday, August 30, 2020 TMUSA

Sibling Rivalry: The Tour Center Stage Theater Atlanta Wednesday, July 8, 2020 TMUSA

Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes Blue Ocean Music Hall Salisbury Thursday, August 27, 2020 TMUSA

Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes Blue Ocean Music Hall Salisbury Friday, August 28, 2020 TMUSA

Steve Martin & Martin Short Township Auditorium Columbia Sunday, September 20, 2020 TMUSA

The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati Wednesday, July 22, 2020 TMUSA

The Business Brighton Music Hall presented by Citizens Bank Boston Friday, June 12, 2020 TMUSA

The Spinners Golden Nugget Atlantic City Saturday, May 30, 2020 TMUSA

The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver Scotiabank Arena Toronto Monday, June 29, 2020 TMUSA

Tool NYCB LIVE, Home of The Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum Uniondale Saturday, April 25, 2020 OTHER,TMUSA

Vic DiBitetto NYCB Theatre at Westbury Westbury Saturday, July 25, 2020 LIVN

Wale & Jeremih The Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino Mashantucket Friday, May 8, 2020 TMUSA

Wild Kratts Live 2.0: Activate Creature Power! The Modell Lyric Baltimore Saturday, April 25, 2020 TMUSA

Bad Bad Hats Rough Trade NYC Brooklyn Friday, May 22, 2020 AXS

Bonnie X Clyde Webster Hall New York Saturday, March 28, 2020 TMUSA

Ezra Furman Webster Hall New York Thursday, October 22, 2020 TMUSA

French 79 Rough Trade NYC Brooklyn Monday, May 4, 2020 AXS

Hamilton Leithauser The Sinclair Cambridge Tuesday, August 11, 2020 AXS

Kim Gordon Webster Hall New York Thursday, July 23, 2020 TMUSA

Mk.gee Rough Trade NYC Brooklyn Friday, May 8, 2020 AXS

Soft Kill & Tamaryn Music Hall of Williamsburg Brooklyn Tuesday, May 26, 2020 AXS

Spiritual Rez The Sinclair Cambridge Friday, June 12, 2020 AXS

Whiteney with Weyes Blood Summerstage – Rumsey Playfield New York Thursday, August 6, 2020 OTHER

Boney James Florida Theatre Jacksonville Friday, September 18, 2020 OTHER

IMOMSOHARD Florida Theatre Jacksonville Thursday, June 18, 2020 OTHER

Rainbow Kitten Surprise Florida Theatre Jacksonville Tuesday, May 12, 2020 OTHER

#IMOMSOHARD: Moms Night Out Round 2 The Wind Creek Event Center Bethlehem Friday, May 29, 2020 TMUSA

#IMOMSOHARD: Moms Night Out Round 2 The Theater at MGM National Harbor National Harbor Saturday, May 30, 2020 TMUSA

Against Me! and Baroness with special guest Drug Church The Fillmore Silver Spring presented by Cricket Wireless Silver Spring Friday, May 29, 2020 LIVN

Against Me! and Baroness with special guest Drug Church Mercury Ballroom Louisville Wednesday, May 27, 2020 LIVN

Almost Queen: A tribute to QUEEN The Santander Performing Arts Center Reading Saturday, May 9, 2020 TMUSA

Anthony Hamilton The Theater at MGM National Harbor National Harbor Saturday, July 25, 2020 TMUSA

Armor For Sleep – 15 Years of What To Do When You Are Dead The Shelter Detroit Thursday, August 13, 2020 LIVN

Armor for Sleep – What To Do When You Are Dead 15 Year Anniversary Tour Starland Ballroom Sayreville Friday, July 10, 2020 AXS

Black Flag Starland Ballroom Sayreville Thursday, July 9, 2020 AXS

Candice Guardinos Italian Bred New Jersey Performing Arts Center Newark Saturday, October 17, 2020 TMUSA

Candice Guardinos Italian Bred New Jersey Performing Arts Center Newark Saturday, October 17, 2020 TMUSA

Car Seat Headrest Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn Tuesday, June 9, 2020 AXS

Car Seat Headrest Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn Wednesday, June 10, 2020 AXS

Car Seat Headrest Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn Thursday, June 11, 2020 AXS

Car Seat Headrest The Anthem Washington Sunday, June 14, 2020 TMUSA

Car Seat Headrest with Twin Peaks House of Blues Boston presented by Cricket Wireless Boston Saturday, June 6, 2020 LIVN

Car Seat Headrest with Twin Peaks Tabernacle presented by Cricket Wireless Atlanta Friday, June 19, 2020 LIVN

Car Seat Headrest with Twin Peaks State Theatre Portland Sunday, June 7, 2020 TMUSA

Car Seat Headrest with Twin Peaks Franklin Music Hall Philadelphia Saturday, June 13, 2020 TMUSA

Car Seat Headrest with Twin Peaks The Danforth Music Hall Toronto Thursday, June 4, 2020 TMUSA

Chicano Batman The National Richmond Friday, June 26, 2020 AXS

Cody Johnson The St. Augustine Amphitheatre St Augustine Saturday, June 6, 2020 TMUSA

Colin Jost 20 Monroe Live Grand Rapids Thursday, May 28, 2020 LIVN

Colin Jost Tabernacle presented by Cricket Wireless Atlanta Saturday, June 20, 2020 LIVN

Daughtry Acoustic Trio Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center Red Bank Friday, May 1, 2020 TMUSA

David Spade MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage Northfield Friday, August 7, 2020 TMUSA

Dion Keswick Theatre Glenside Saturday, August 15, 2020 AXS

Dokken + Lynch Mob MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage Northfield Sunday, October 18, 2020 TMUSA

EOB ThÃ©Ã¢tre Corona Montreal Tuesday, June 2, 2020 TMUSA

Ed OBrien The Danforth Music Hall Toronto Sunday, May 31, 2020 TMUSA

Gilberto Santa Rosa Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center Tampa Saturday, June 13, 2020 TMUSA

Gilberto Santa Rosa – Caminalo Tour With Tito Nieves And Joey Vega The Theater at MGM National Harbor National Harbor Friday, May 1, 2020 TMUSA

Hamilton Leithauser – The Loves of Your Life Tour The Danforth Music Hall Toronto Friday, August 7, 2020 TMUSA

Iliza Shlesinger: The Forever Tour The Met Philadelphia Philadelphia Friday, October 9, 2020 LIVN

Iliza Shlesinger: The Forever Tour DAR Constitution Hall Washington Saturday, October 10, 2020 TMUSA

Iliza Shlesinger: The Forever Tour North Charleston Performing Arts Center North Charleston Saturday, November 14, 2020 TMUSA

Iliza Shlesinger: The Forever Tour Harrahs Cherokee Center – Asheville Asheville Wednesday, November 11, 2020 TMUSA

India.Arie Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park Atlanta Friday, May 22, 2020 LIVN

Jamey Johnson Amphitheater At White River State Park Indianapolis Thursday, July 30, 2020 LIVN

Jamey Johnson Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill Sterling Heights Friday, July 31, 2020 TMUSA

Jamey Johnson North Charleston Performing Arts Center North Charleston Wednesday, May 6, 2020 TMUSA

Jamey Johnson Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh Friday, May 8, 2020 TMUSA

Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit Akron Civic Theatre Akron Thursday, May 28, 2020 TMUSA

Jessi Cruickshank: Up Close and Too Personal The Danforth Music Hall Toronto Sunday, September 20, 2020 TMUSA

JoJo Terminal 5 New York Thursday, May 14, 2020 AXS

JoJo Royale Boston Tuesday, May 19, 2020 AXS

JoJo – good to know tour Union Transfer Philadelphia Wednesday, May 20, 2020 ETIX

JoJo – good to know tour House of Blues Cleveland presented by Cricket Wireless Cleveland Saturday, May 23, 2020 LIVN

JoJo – good to know tour Saint Andrews Hall Detroit Thursday, May 28, 2020 LIVN

JoJo – good to know tour The Fillmore Silver Spring presented by Cricket Wireless Silver Spring Sunday, May 17, 2020 LIVN

Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown Tour The Met Philadelphia Philadelphia Friday, August 28, 2020 LIVN

Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown Tour The Met Philadelphia Philadelphia Saturday, August 29, 2020 LIVN

Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown Tour The Louisville Palace presented by Cricket Wireless Louisville Friday, May 29, 2020 LIVN

Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown Tour The Louisville Palace presented by Cricket Wireless Louisville Saturday, May 30, 2020 LIVN

Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown Tour BB&T Center Sunrise Thursday, August 13, 2020 TMUSA

Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown Tour Amalie Arena Tampa Friday, August 14, 2020 TMUSA

Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown Tour PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh Saturday, May 16, 2020 TMUSA

Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown Tour Amway Center Orlando Saturday, August 15, 2020 TMUSA

Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown Tour PNC Arena Raleigh Friday, June 26, 2020 TMUSA

Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown Tour Spectrum Center Charlotte Saturday, June 27, 2020 TMUSA

Justin Hayward Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Ponte Vedra Beach Monday, April 13, 2020 TMUSA

Kim Gordon Paradise Rock Club presented by Citizens Bank Boston Tuesday, July 21, 2020 TMUSA

King Buzzo Great Scott Allston Sunday, June 7, 2020 AXS

Land of Talk Brighton Music Hall presented by Citizens Bank Boston Saturday, May 30, 2020 TMUSA

Le Butcherettes Taft Theatre Cincinnati Monday, April 27, 2020 TMUSA

Leonid & Friends MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage Northfield Sunday, July 12, 2020 TMUSA

Lotus Land – A Tribute To Rush Aura Portland Saturday, September 12, 2020 TMUSA

Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get Tour BB&T Center Sunrise Friday, November 20, 2020 TMUSA

Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get Tour Amway Center Orlando Saturday, November 21, 2020 TMUSA

Matt Fraser: Renowned Psychic Medium The Wind Creek Event Center Bethlehem Saturday, April 18, 2020 TMUSA

Michael Franti & Spearhead Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia Wednesday, June 24, 2020 LIVN

Morrissey Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom New York Friday, March 20, 2020 TMUSA

Morrissey Apollo Theater New York Saturday, March 21, 2020 TMUSA

Motionless In White The National Richmond Friday, May 15, 2020 AXS

Motionless In White: The Black & Blue Tour The Queen Wilmington Saturday, May 16, 2020 LIVN

Motionless In White: The Black & Blue Tour House of Blues Myrtle Beach presented by Cricket Wireless North Myrtle Beach Saturday, May 9, 2020 LIVN

Motionless In White: The Black & Blue Tour The Ritz Raleigh Sunday, May 10, 2020 LIVN

NCT 127 2nd Tour Neo City the Awards in New York Madison Square Garden New York Friday, June 5, 2020 TMUSA

New Order & Pet Shop Boys – The Unity Tour TD Pavilion at the Mann Philadelphia Friday, September 11, 2020 TMUSA

New Order & Pet Shop Boys – The Unity Tour Budweiser Stage Toronto Saturday, September 5, 2020 TMUSA

New Years Day Chameleon Club Lancaster Wednesday, April 29, 2020 TMUSA

Norah Jones MECU Pavilion Baltimore Tuesday, August 4, 2020 LIVN

One Night of Queen Aura Portland Saturday, August 22, 2020 TMUSA

Pet Shop Boys & New Order – The Unity Tour Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia Tuesday, September 15, 2020 TMUSA

Pet Shop Boys & New Order – The Unity Tour Madison Square Garden New York Saturday, September 12, 2020 TMUSA

Pet Shop Boys & New Order -The Unity Tour Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion Boston Wednesday, September 9, 2020 LIVN

Piff the Magic Dragon The Wind Creek Event Center Bethlehem Friday, September 18, 2020 TMUSA

Rainbow Kitten Surprise The NorVa Norfolk Thursday, June 18, 2020 AXS

Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings – Together Again Budweiser Stage Toronto Monday, July 27, 2020 TMUSA

Roger Waters: This Is Not a Drill Scotiabank Arena Toronto Saturday, July 18, 2020 TMUSA

Sad Summer Festival presented by Journeys MECU Pavilion Baltimore Friday, August 7, 2020 LIVN

Saliva Starland Ballroom Sayreville Friday, July 17, 2020 AXS

Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour Ruoff Music Center Noblesville Friday, July 10, 2020 LIVN

Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds Tampa Saturday, August 29, 2020 LIVN

Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour S&T Bank Music Park Burgettstown Wednesday, August 5, 2020 LIVN

Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour Bethel Woods Center for the Arts Bethel Sunday, August 23, 2020 TMUSA

Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour Hersheypark Stadium Hershey Saturday, August 8, 2020 TMUSA

Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour Centre Bell Montreal Tuesday, August 11, 2020 TMUSA

Santana: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville Friday, August 14, 2020 TMUSA

Sheryl Crow MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage Northfield Tuesday, June 16, 2020 TMUSA

Sugarland: There Goes The Neighborhood Tour 2020 S&T Bank Music Park Burgettstown Thursday, July 23, 2020 LIVN

Tedeschi Trucks Band The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre Youngstown Wednesday, July 8, 2020 TMUSA

The Allman Betts Band Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall Munhall Sunday, June 21, 2020 EBRITE

The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour St. Josephs Health Amphitheater at Lakeview Syracuse Saturday, August 15, 2020 LIVN

The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour Saratoga Performing Arts Center Saratoga Springs Sunday, August 16, 2020 LIVN

The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour Xfinity Center Mansfield Friday, August 21, 2020 LIVN

The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds Tampa Friday, September 4, 2020 LIVN

The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte Tuesday, September 1, 2020 LIVN

The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour Darlings Waterfront Pavilion Bangor Tuesday, August 18, 2020 TMUSA

The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour DTE Energy Music Theatre Clarkston Sunday, July 26, 2020 TMUSA

The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia Friday, August 28, 2020 TMUSA

The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour Dailys Place Jacksonville Sunday, September 6, 2020 TMUSA

The Million Dollar Quartet The Wind Creek Event Center Bethlehem Sunday, May 3, 2020 TMUSA

The Struts – Make It Big Tour 2020 Martin Luther King Jr. Park at Manhattan Square Rochester Thursday, June 25, 2020 TMUSA

The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver Barclays Center Brooklyn Wednesday, July 8, 2020 TMUSA

The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver TD Garden Boston Saturday, July 11, 2020 TMUSA

The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver Prudential Center Newark Tuesday, July 7, 2020 TMUSA

The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver State Farm Arena Atlanta Thursday, July 16, 2020 TMUSA

The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver Capital One Arena Washington Monday, July 13, 2020 TMUSA

The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh Friday, June 26, 2020 TMUSA

The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville Saturday, July 4, 2020 TMUSA

The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver Spectrum Center Charlotte Wednesday, July 15, 2020 TMUSA

The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver Centre Bell Montreal Thursday, July 2, 2020 TMUSA

The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver Madison Square Garden New York Thursday, September 3, 2020 TMUSA

Tinashe – Tour For You House of Blues Orlando Orlando Thursday, May 28, 2020 LIVN

Tinashe – Tour For You The Underground Charlotte Saturday, May 30, 2020 LIVN

Tinashe – Tour For You The Ritz Raleigh Sunday, May 31, 2020 LIVN

Welcome to Night Vale with musical guest Erin McKeown New Jersey Performing Arts Center Newark Sunday, September 27, 2020 TMUSA

Whitesnake-The Flesh & Blood World Tour Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom Hampton Beach Monday, August 24, 2020 TMUSA

Who’s That Girl? Keswick Theatre Glenside Friday, July 31, 2020 AXS

Wolfmother 20 Monroe Live Grand Rapids Friday, June 12, 2020 LIVN

Zion & Lennox: Iconic Tour 2020 The Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino Mashantucket Sunday, May 24, 2020 TMUSA

for KING & COUNTRY With Company | A Summer Tour The St. Augustine Amphitheatre St Augustine Sunday, July 12, 2020 TMUSA

Car Seat Headrest with Twin Peaks The Danforth Music Hall Toronto Wednesday, June 3, 2020 TMUSA

Norah Jones Constellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center: CMAC Canandaigua Wednesday, August 5, 2020 TMUSA

#IMOMSOHARD: Moms Night Out Round 2 New Jersey Performing Arts Center Newark Sunday, May 31, 2020 TMUSA

Air Supply FOELLINGER THEATRE Fort Wayne Sunday, May 31, 2020 TMUSA

America Tivoli Theatre Chattanooga Thursday, July 23, 2020 TMUSA

April Fools Comedy Jam Capital One Arena Washington Saturday, April 4, 2020 TMUSA

Armor For Sleep Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia Saturday, July 11, 2020 LIVN

Brian Culbertson Whitaker Center Harrisburg Thursday, April 2, 2020 TMUSA

Chicago Harrahs Cherokee Resort Event Center Cherokee Saturday, May 2, 2020 TMUSA

Christopher Cross 40th Anniversary Tour The Santander Performing Arts Center Reading Sunday, May 3, 2020 TMUSA

Daughtry Acoustic Trio The Modell Lyric Baltimore Tuesday, May 5, 2020 TMUSA

Dave Rubin: Dont Burn This Book Tour 20 Monroe Live Grand Rapids Monday, May 11, 2020 LIVN

Dave Rubin: Dont Burn This Book Tour Saint Andrews Hall Detroit Tuesday, May 12, 2020 LIVN

Dave Rubin: Dont Burn This Book Tour Bogarts presented by Cricket Wireless Cincinnati Thursday, May 7, 2020 LIVN

Doja Cat – Hot Pink Tour The Fillmore Charlotte presented by Cricket Wireless Charlotte Friday, April 3, 2020 LIVN

Doja Cat – Hot Pink Tour Big Night Live Boston Tuesday, March 31, 2020 TMUSA

Gilberto Santa Rosa Ovens Auditorium Charlotte Sunday, June 14, 2020 TMUSA

Hombres G – ResurrecciÃ³n Us Tour House of Blues Boston presented by Cricket Wireless Boston Friday, July 17, 2020 LIVN

Hombres G – ResurrecciÃ³n Us Tour The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater Miami Beach Saturday, July 25, 2020 LIVN

Iliza Shlesinger: The Forever Tour The Louisville Palace presented by Cricket Wireless Louisville Friday, November 6, 2020 LIVN

Iliza Shlesinger: The Forever Tour Taft Theatre Cincinnati Friday, November 20, 2020 TMUSA

Iliza Shlesinger: The Forever Tour Ovens Auditorium Charlotte Friday, November 13, 2020 TMUSA

Iliza: The Forever Tour Fallsview Casinos Entertainment Centre Niagara Falls Friday, July 31, 2020 TMUSA

Jim Rome World Tour Sheas Performing Arts Center Buffalo Saturday, April 11, 2020 TMUSA

JoJo – good to know tour Bogarts presented by Cricket Wireless Cincinnati Friday, May 22, 2020 LIVN

Justin Hayward The Plaza Live Orlando Saturday, April 11, 2020 AXS

Justin Hayward – Nights Amaturo Theater at Broward Center Ft Lauderdale Friday, April 10, 2020 TMUSA

Lolita Flores The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater Miami Beach Friday, June 19, 2020 LIVN

Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get Tour PNC Arena Raleigh Saturday, September 19, 2020 TMUSA

Motionless In White: The Black & Blue Tour The Paramount Huntington Tuesday, May 12, 2020 TMUSA

Ocean Alley – North America Tour 2020 The Foundry Philadelphia Thursday, July 9, 2020 LIVN

Punch Line Presents Dave Rubin: Dont Burn This Book Tour Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia Wednesday, April 29, 2020 LIVN

RUFUS WAINWRIGHT – Unfollow The Rules Tour 2020 The Paramount Huntington Saturday, May 2, 2020 TMUSA

Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings – Together Again Meridian Centre St Catharines Tuesday, July 21, 2020 TMUSA

Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour St. Josephs Health Amphitheater at Lakeview Syracuse Wednesday, August 19, 2020 LIVN

Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood Atlanta Wednesday, August 26, 2020 LIVN

Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour Jiffy Lube Live Bristow Saturday, August 22, 2020 LIVN

Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh Saturday, August 15, 2020 LIVN

Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour DTE Energy Music Theatre Clarkston Thursday, August 6, 2020 TMUSA

Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour Budweiser Stage Toronto Sunday, August 9, 2020 TMUSA

Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati Wednesday, July 8, 2020 TMUSA

Scary Mommy NYCB Theatre at Westbury Westbury Saturday, June 20, 2020 LIVN

Scary Mommy Akron Civic Theatre Akron Saturday, May 16, 2020 TMUSA

Scary Mommy Live Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts Raleigh Saturday, June 27, 2020 TMUSA

Sibling Rivalry The Charleston Music Hall Charleston Thursday, September 10, 2020 TMUSA

Sofia NiÃ±o de Rivera – Lo VolverÃ­a a Hacer Gramercy Theatre New York Monday, April 13, 2020 LIVN

Stevenson University Fashion Show Rams Head Live! Baltimore Saturday, May 2, 2020 AXS

Sugarland: There Goes The Neighborhood Tour 2020 Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion Gilford Sunday, July 19, 2020 LIVN

Sugarland: There Goes The Neighborhood Tour 2020 PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte Saturday, August 1, 2020 LIVN

Sugarland: There Goes The Neighborhood Tour 2020 Budweiser Stage Toronto Thursday, June 4, 2020 TMUSA

The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion Gilford Tuesday, August 25, 2020 LIVN

The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel Sunday, August 23, 2020 LIVN

The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour BB&T Pavilion Camden Saturday, August 22, 2020 LIVN

The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls Tuesday, August 11, 2020 LIVN

The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour XFINITY Theatre Hartford Wednesday, August 19, 2020 LIVN

The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh Wednesday, August 26, 2020 LIVN

The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh Sunday, August 30, 2020 LIVN

The Weeknd with Special Guest Sabrina Claudio AmericanAirlines Arena Miami Saturday, July 18, 2020 TMUSA

The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver Little Caesars Arena Detroit Saturday, June 27, 2020 TMUSA

The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver Scotiabank Arena Toronto Tuesday, June 30, 2020 TMUSA

The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver Amway Center Orlando Tuesday, July 21, 2020 TMUSA

Tinashe – Tour For You Buckhead Theatre presented by Cricket Wireless Atlanta Friday, May 29, 2020 LIVN

Tool John Paul Jones Arena Charlottesville Wednesday, April 22, 2020 TMUSA

Tool Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza Wilkes-Barre Friday, May 1, 2020 TMUSA

Tool Huntington Center Toledo Monday, May 4, 2020 TMUSA

Tool Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids Tuesday, May 5, 2020 TMUSA

Tool Amalie Arena Tampa Sunday, April 19, 2020 TMUSA

Tool AmericanAirlines Arena Miami Thursday, April 16, 2020 TMUSA

Tool Royal Farms Arena (formerly Baltimore Arena) Baltimore Friday, April 24, 2020 TMUSA

Tool Spectrum Center Charlotte Tuesday, April 21, 2020 TMUSA

Tool Centre Videotron QuÃ©bec Wednesday, April 29, 2020 TMUSA

Wild Rivers The Shelter Detroit Saturday, June 20, 2020 LIVN

Wine & Crime Podcast Rams Head Live! Baltimore Tuesday, April 14, 2020 AXS

XTU Presents – Sam Hunt: Southside Summer Tour 2020 BB&T Pavilion Camden Friday, July 17, 2020 LIVN

for KING & COUNTRY With Company | A Summer Tour BB&T Center Sunrise Saturday, July 11, 2020 TMUSA

#IMOMSOHARD: Moms Night Out Round 2 Taft Theatre Cincinnati Friday, July 10, 2020 TMUSA

An Evening with Jon Meacham Bijou Theatre Knoxville Thursday, April 9, 2020 TMUSA

Ann Wilson Of Heart EXPRESS LIVE! Columbus Wednesday, June 17, 2020 TMUSA

Armor For Sleep The Masquerade – Hell Atlanta Saturday, August 8, 2020 TMUSA

Armor For Sleep What To Do When You Are Dead 15th Anniversary Tour Rex Theater Pittsburgh Thursday, July 9, 2020 TMUSA

Black Pumas Presented By Harrisburg University XL Live Harrisburg Friday, May 15, 2020 TMUSA

Blackout Entertainment LLC Presents Yo Gotti House of Blues Myrtle Beach presented by Cricket Wireless North Myrtle Beach Friday, May 1, 2020 LIVN

Blitzen Trapper Port City Music Hall Portland Friday, July 24, 2020 TMUSA

Built to Spill Union Transfer Philadelphia Thursday, July 30, 2020 AXS

Catfish Cooley & Donnie Bakers Nitro Comedy Tour Knoxville Civic Auditorium Knoxville Friday, September 18, 2020 TMUSA

DJ Pauly D LONDON MUSIC HALL LONDON Friday, May 15, 2020 TWEB

EOB Union Transfer Philadelphia Monday, June 8, 2020 AXS

EOB Royale Boston Thursday, June 4, 2020 AXS

GWAR The NorVa Norfolk Saturday, April 25, 2020 AXS

Ghostland featuring The Ghost Of Paul Revere Thompsons Point Portland Saturday, September 5, 2020 TMUSA

Ghostland featuring The Ghost Of Paul Revere – Two Day Pass Port City Music Hall Portland Saturday, September 5, 2020 TMUSA

Gogol Bordello MTELUS Montreal Thursday, May 7, 2020 TMUSA

Gone West Asbury Lanes Asbury Park Wednesday, April 22, 2020 AXS

Hamilton Leithauser Union Transfer Philadelphia Friday, August 14, 2020 AXS

Jens Lekman Music Hall of Williamsburg Brooklyn Wednesday, May 20, 2020 AXS

JoJo Union Transfer Philadelphia Wednesday, May 20, 2020 AXS

Joan Jett & the Blackhearts Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City Atlantic City Saturday, April 25, 2020 TMUSA

Jon Dorenbos Meet & Greet MGM Grand Detroit Event Center Detroit Saturday, July 18, 2020 TMUSA

Karan Aujla Saint Andrews Hall Detroit Sunday, May 17, 2020 LIVN

Kim Gordon Union Transfer Philadelphia Friday, July 24, 2020 AXS

Long Beach Dub Allstars Culture Room Ft Lauderdale Friday, July 17, 2020 TMUSA

Magic Rocks! Starring Illusionist Leon Etienne Tropicana Showroom Atlantic City Saturday, July 11, 2020 TMUSA

New Years Day Port City Music Hall Portland Tuesday, April 28, 2020 TMUSA

Norah Jones Bethel Woods Center for the Arts Bethel Saturday, August 1, 2020 TMUSA

One – The Only Tribute to Metallica Turning Stone Resort Casino Showroom Verona Saturday, May 2, 2020 TMUSA

Opus One & 91.3 WYEP Present Hamilton Leithauser – The Loves of Your Life Tour with Special Guest Ryley Walker Mr Smalls Theatre Millvale Wednesday, August 5, 2020 TWEB

Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings – Together Again Budweiser Gardens London Wednesday, July 22, 2020 EVNU

Reel Big Fish & The Aquabats Rialto Theatre-Tucson Tucson Friday, June 12, 2020 TMUSA

Rodney Atkins Turning Stone Resort Casino Showroom Verona Friday, April 17, 2020 TMUSA

STU LARSEN Boot & Saddle Philadelphia Tuesday, May 5, 2020 ETIX

Sammy Rae & The Friends Benefiting ‘The Door’ Rough Trade NYC Brooklyn Tuesday, May 5, 2020 AXS

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Buffalo Bisons PNC Field Moosic Thursday, May 21, 2020 TMUSA

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders vs. Charlotte Knights PNC Field Moosic Thursday, May 7, 2020 TMUSA

Sibling Rivalry The National Richmond Wednesday, September 2, 2020 AXS

Sibling Rivalry Royal Oak Music Theatre Royal Oak Tuesday, August 25, 2020 AXS

Sibling Rivalry Carolina Theatre Durham Thursday, September 3, 2020 TMUSA

Sibling Rivalry Dinner Add On The Charleston Music Hall Charleston Thursday, September 10, 2020 TMUSA

Smash Mouth Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City Atlantic City Saturday, May 16, 2020 TMUSA

Spin Doctors Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City Atlantic City Friday, May 15, 2020 TMUSA

The Bouncing Souls Baltimore Soundstage Baltimore Saturday, May 2, 2020 TMUSA

The English Beat Culture Room Ft Lauderdale Friday, April 17, 2020 TMUSA

The Four Horsemen Chameleon Club Lancaster Saturday, May 16, 2020 TMUSA

The Marshall Tucker Band Turning Stone Resort Casino Showroom Verona Saturday, June 6, 2020 TMUSA

The New Deal XL Live Harrisburg Saturday, May 9, 2020 TMUSA

The PlattersÂ® With The Marvelettes And The Classic Drifters Holland Civic Center Place Holland Saturday, May 30, 2020 TMUSA

The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver KeyBank Center Buffalo Tuesday, September 1, 2020 OTHER

The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Cleveland Friday, August 28, 2020 OTHER

Tool Centre Bell Montreal Tuesday, April 28, 2020 TMUSA

Tool Pre-show Dinner Huntington Center Toledo Monday, May 4, 2020 TMUSA

Tool with Special Guest Blonde Redhead KeyBank Center Buffalo Saturday, May 2, 2020 TCOM

Tyler Henry Xcite Center at Parx Casino Bensalem Friday, November 6, 2020 AXS

WKQQ presents the Friends of Bob and Tom Lexington Opera House Lexington Wednesday, April 1, 2020 TMUSA

for KING & COUNTRY Walmart AMP Rogers Sunday, July 19, 2020 OTHER

Summerslam, RAW, Smackdown & NXT TakeOver TD Garden Boston Monday, August 24, 2020 TMUSA

Alabama Oak Mountain Amphitheatre Birmingham Friday, August 7, 2020 LIVN

Childrens Ballet Of San Antonio Present Swan Lake Majestic Theatre San Antonio San Antonio Saturday, May 9, 2020 TMUSA

JoJo Canton Hall Dallas Monday, May 4, 2020 AXS

JoJo Vic Theatre Chicago Wednesday, May 27, 2020 EBRITE

JoJo Cannery Ballroom Nashville Friday, May 8, 2020 EBRITE

Kenny Chesney: Chillaxification Tour Walmart Amp Rogers Thursday, June 11, 2020 OTHER

Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get Tour Alerus Center Grand Forks Friday, October 2, 2020 TMUSA

Straight No Chaser Bergen Performing Arts Center Englewood Sunday, July 19, 2020 TMUSA

Chris Young: Town Aint Big Enough World Tour 2020 Wells Fargo Arena Des Moines Saturday, May 2, 2020 OTHER

Dave Rubin: Dont Burn This Book Tour Varsity Theater Minneapolis Sunday, May 10, 2020 TMUSA

Doja Cat – Hot Pink Tour Canton Hall Dallas Wednesday, April 8, 2020 AXS

Doja Cat – Hot Pink Tour Avondale Music Hall Chicago Wednesday, March 25, 2020 ETIX

Hombres G – ResurrecciÃ³n Us Tour House of Blues Chicago presented by Cricket Wireless Chicago Thursday, July 16, 2020 LIVN

Jamey Johnson with Whiskey Myers Chesterfield Amphitheatre Chesterfield Thursday, July 23, 2020 EBRITE

Jamey Johnson with Whiskey Myers Wave – Outdoor Wichita Thursday, July 16, 2020 EBRITE

Jamey Johnson with Whiskey Myers Grinders Crossroads Kansas City` Friday, July 24, 2020 ETIX

Jamey Johnson with Whiskey Myers Vetter Stone Amphitheater Mankato Sunday, July 19, 2020 TMUSA

Jamey Johnson with Whiskey Myers First Security Amphitheater (formerly Riverfest Amphitheatre) Little Rock Sunday, July 26, 2020 TMUSA

Judas Priest: 50 Heavy Metal Years The Zoo Amphitheatre Oklahoma City Friday, October 2, 2020 ETIX

Judas Priest: 50 Heavy Metal Years The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving Saturday, October 3, 2020 LIVN

Judas Priest: 50 Heavy Metal Years Armory Minneapolis Sunday, September 27, 2020 TMUSA

Judas Priest: 50 Heavy Metal Years Miller High Life Theatre Milwaukee Tuesday, September 29, 2020 TMUSA

Judas Priest: 50 Heavy Metal Years Freeman Coliseum San Antonio Tuesday, October 6, 2020 TMUSA

Lincoln On The Streets – Jamey Johnson & Whiskey Myers Lincoln on the Streets Lincoln Friday, July 17, 2020 TMUSA

Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get Tour Enterprise Center St Louis Saturday, November 7, 2020 TMUSA

Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get Tour Denny Sanford PREMIER Center Sioux Falls Saturday, October 3, 2020 TMUSA

Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get Tour American Airlines Center Dallas Thursday, September 24, 2020 TMUSA

Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get Tour Smoothie King Center New Orleans Tuesday, September 22, 2020 TMUSA

Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get Tour FedExForum Memphis Saturday, September 26, 2020 TMUSA

OTW & SXM Bluegrass Junction Present The Dead South – Served Cold Tour House of Blues Chicago presented by Cricket Wireless Chicago Wednesday, September 30, 2020 LIVN

Randy Rogers Band Golden Nugget Lake Charles Lake Charles Saturday, May 30, 2020 OTHER

Scary Mommy Live Genesee Theatre Waukegan Friday, June 12, 2020 TMUSA

Shinedown Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City Friday, August 7, 2020 OTHER

Steven Adler of Guns N’ Roses Crystal Grand Music Theatre Wisconsin Dells Friday, September 11, 2020 EBRITE

Stoney LaRue Golden Nugget Lake Charles Lake Charles Friday, April 10, 2020 OTHER,AXS

The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL Tinley Park Saturday, July 25, 2020 LIVN

The Hold Steady The Brooklyn Bowl Nashville Friday, June 5, 2020 TWEB

Neil Bergs 50 Years of Rock N Roll Pensacola Saenger Theatre Pensacola Friday, May 1, 2020 TMUSA

The Midtown Men Bergen Performing Arts Center Englewood Wednesday, December 16, 2020 TMUSA

Vienna Boys Choir Bergen Performing Arts Center Englewood Thursday, December 10, 2020 TMUSA

#IMOMSOHARD: Moms Night Out Round 2 Victory Theatre Evansville Saturday, July 11, 2020 TMUSA

An Evening with Julio Iglesias – 50th Anniversary Tour The Chicago Theatre Chicago Tuesday, June 30, 2020 TMUSA

Andrew Bird and Calexico and Iron & Wine Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland Kansas City Tuesday, June 23, 2020 AXS

Brian McKnight Horseshoe Casinos Bluesville Robinsonville Saturday, August 8, 2020 TMUSA

Clannad The Sheldon St. Louis Thursday, September 10, 2020 EVNU

Dave Rubin: Dont Burn This Book Tour Aztec Theatre presented by Cricket Wireless San Antonio Tuesday, May 5, 2020 LIVN

Hinder Tower Theatre OKlahoma City Sunday, June 7, 2020 EBRITE

Hombres G – ResurrecciÃ³n Us Tour House of Blues Dallas presented by Cricket Wireless Dallas Friday, July 3, 2020 LIVN

Hombres G – ResurrecciÃ³n Us Tour Aztec Theatre presented by Cricket Wireless San Antonio Wednesday, July 1, 2020 LIVN

Iliza Shlesinger: The Forever Tour The Theatre at Grand Prairie Grand Prairie Friday, August 21, 2020 AXS

Iliza Shlesinger: The Forever Tour Bass Concert Hall Austin Saturday, August 22, 2020 EVNU

Iliza Shlesinger: The Forever Tour Northrop Minneapolis Friday, September 11, 2020 OTHER

Iliza Shlesinger: The Forever Tour Riverside Thatre Milwaukee Saturday, September 12, 2020 OTHER

Jerry Seinfeld The Orpheum Sioux City Thursday, May 7, 2020 EVNU

Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown Tour INTRUST Bank Arena Wichita Saturday, November 14, 2020 OTHER

Judas Priest Rosemont Theatre Rosemont Saturday, September 26, 2020 TMUSA

Judas Priest: 50 Heavy Metal Years H-E-B Center at Cedar Park Cedar Park Monday, October 5, 2020 TMUSA

Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get Tour American Airlines Center Dallas Friday, September 25, 2020 TMUSA

Maggie Rogers Aztec Theatre presented by Cricket Wireless San Antonio Sunday, April 19, 2020 LIVN

NCT 127 2ND TOUR NEO CITY THE AWARDS IN CHICAGO Wintrust Arena Chicago Monday, June 15, 2020 TMUSA

Reel Big Fish & The Aquabats Aztec Theatre presented by Cricket Wireless San Antonio Monday, June 8, 2020 LIVN

Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL Tinley Park Saturday, July 11, 2020 LIVN

Scary Mommy Live The Pabst Theatre Milwaukee Saturday, June 13, 2020 OTHER

Sibling Rivalry Burton Cummings Theatre Winnipeg Monday, August 10, 2020 TMUSA

Sibling Rivalry The Lyric Theatre Birmingham Saturday, July 11, 2020 TMUSA

Sibling Rivalry: The Tour Rococo Theatre Lincoln Saturday, August 15, 2020 ETIX

Sibling Rivalry: The Tour The Pageant St Louis Saturday, August 22, 2020 TMUSA

Sibling Rivalry: The Tour Charline McCombs Empire Theatre San Antonio Saturday, July 18, 2020 TMUSA

Sibling Rivalry: The Tour Starring Bob & MonÃ©t Turner Hall Ballroom Milwaukee Tuesday, August 18, 2020 OTHER

Sonny Landreth Space Evanston Friday, July 10, 2020 EBRITE

Steve Miller Band with Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives Allen Event Center Allen Monday, June 15, 2020 TMUSA

Styx Multi-Purpose Events Center Wichita Falls Wednesday, May 6, 2020 OTHER

TIM MCGRAW: Here on Earth Tour Germania Insurance Amphitheater Austin Thursday, August 6, 2020 TMUSA

The Dead South Iron City Birmingham Sunday, September 20, 2020 OTHER

The PlattersÂ® With The Marvelettes And The Classic Drifters Rialto Square Theatre Joliet Friday, May 29, 2020 TMUSA

Tool INTRUST Bank Arena Wichita Tuesday, June 16, 2020 OTHER

Tool Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City Wednesday, June 17, 2020 OTHER,TMUSA

Wynonna & The Big Noise Belle Mehus Auditorium Bismarck Wednesday, July 8, 2020 ETIX

for KING & COUNTRY With Company | A Summer Tour Providence Medical Center Amphitheater Bonner Springs Thursday, July 2, 2020 TMUSA

for KING & COUNTRY With Company | A Summer Tour Ozarks Amphitheater Camdenton Friday, July 24, 2020 TMUSA

for KING & COUNTRY with Company | A Summer Tour The Zoo Amphitheatre Oklahoma City Saturday, July 18, 2020 ETIX

Eric Lapointe Avenir Centre Moncton Saturday, June 13, 2020 TMUSA

Boney James The Rose Music Center at The Heights Huber Heights Saturday, June 27, 2020 TMUSA

#IMOMSOHARD Heartland Events Center Grand Island Friday, June 5, 2020 TMUSA

#IMOMSOHARD: Moms Night Out Round 2 Beau Rivage Theatre Biloxi Saturday, June 27, 2020 TMUSA

Against Me! And Baroness With Special Guest Destroy Boys Liberty Hall Lawrence Wednesday, May 6, 2020 TMUSA

Against Me! And Baroness with special guest Aztec Theatre presented by Cricket Wireless San Antonio Sunday, May 24, 2020 LIVN

Air Supply Peoria Civic Center Peoria Saturday, May 30, 2020 TMUSA

Bikini Kill Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Ponte Vedra Beach Wednesday, September 16, 2020 TMUSA

Black Jacket Symphony American Bank Center Selena Auditorium Corpus Christi Thursday, October 15, 2020 TMUSA

Captain Scott Kelly Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland Kansas City Saturday, May 9, 2020 AXS

Chris Stapletons All-American Roadshow Bridgestone Arena Nashville Saturday, October 3, 2020 TMUSA

Colin Jost Orpheum Theater Madison Wednesday, May 27, 2020 TMUSA

David Bisbal Majestic Theatre Dallas Dallas Sunday, October 25, 2020 TMUSA

David Bisbal Gira En Tus Planes 2020 Aztec Theatre presented by Cricket Wireless San Antonio Thursday, October 29, 2020 LIVN

Doja Cat – Hot Pink Tour The Cowan Nashville Saturday, April 4, 2020 AXS

EOB â€“ Ed Oâ€™Brien Turner Hall Ballroom Milwaukee Friday, May 29, 2020 OTHER

Gogol Bordello Val Air Ballroom West Des Moines Tuesday, May 12, 2020 TMUSA

Hamilton Leithauser Delmar Hall Saint Louis Friday, May 8, 2020 TMUSA

Iliza Shlesinger: The Forever Tour Orpheum Theater Madison Sunday, September 13, 2020 TMUSA

Iliza Shlesinger: The Forever Tour Ryman Auditorium Nashville Saturday, November 7, 2020 TMUSA

Iliza Shlesinger: The Forever Tour Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land Sugar Land Sunday, August 23, 2020 TMUSA

Imomsohard The Orpheum Theatre Memphis Memphis Sunday, July 12, 2020 TMUSA

Jackie Venson The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston Houston Saturday, April 25, 2020 LIVN

Jamey Johnson & Whiskey Myers Ozarks Amphitheater Camdenton Saturday, July 25, 2020 TMUSA

JoJo First Avenue Minneapolis Saturday, May 30, 2020 ETIX

JoJo – good to know tour House of Blues Houston presented by Cricket Wireless Houston Tuesday, May 5, 2020 LIVN

Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown Tour Wells Fargo Arena Des Moines Friday, May 15, 2020 EVNU

Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown Tour Pinnacle Bank Arena Lincoln Friday, September 11, 2020 TMUSA

Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown Tour Fiserv Forum Milwaukee Friday, November 13, 2020 TMUSA

Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown Tour BOK Center Tulsa Saturday, September 12, 2020 TMUSA

Josh Turner SumTur Amphitheater Papillion Sunday, September 20, 2020 TMUSA

Josh Turner McGrath Amphitheatre Cedar Rapids Saturday, August 22, 2020 TMUSA

King Buzzo Featuring Trevor Dunn Riot Room Kansas City Wednesday, June 24, 2020 TMUSA

Lee Brice United Wireless Arena Dodge City Saturday, May 9, 2020 TMUSA

New Order & Pet Shop Boys – The Unity Tour Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island Chicago Friday, September 18, 2020 LIVN

Nick Lowes Quality Rock & Roll Revue starring Los Straitjackets Delmar Hall Saint Louis Friday, June 12, 2020 TMUSA

OTW & SXM Bluegrass Junction Present The Dead South – Served Cold Tour Mars Music Hall Huntsville Monday, September 21, 2020 TMUSA

Patty Griffin & Mavis Staples The Pageant St Louis Tuesday, May 5, 2020 TMUSA

Pony Bradshaw Riot Room Kansas City Sunday, March 22, 2020 TMUSA

Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings – Together Again Brandt Centre – Evraz Place Regina Sunday, June 28, 2020 TMUSA

Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings – Together Again SaskTel Centre Saskatoon Tuesday, June 30, 2020 TMUSA

Rascal Flatts Farewell: Life Is A Highway Treasure Island Amphitheater Welch Friday, July 31, 2020 TMUSA

Ronnie Milsap City Hall Live Brandon Friday, May 8, 2020 TMUSA

Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO Maryland Heights Tuesday, July 7, 2020 LIVN

Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman Woodlands Sunday, July 5, 2020 LIVN

Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour Bridgestone Arena Nashville Tuesday, August 25, 2020 TMUSA

Scary Mommy Rialto Square Theatre Joliet Thursday, May 14, 2020 TMUSA

Styx Springfield PAC Springfield Wednesday, July 8, 2020 TCOM

Styx Ryman Auditorium Nashville Saturday, May 23, 2020 TMUSA

The Black Jacket Symphony presents: Led Zeppelin House of Blues Houston presented by Cricket Wireless Houston Friday, October 16, 2020 LIVN

The Black Jacket Symphony presents: Led Zeppelin IV Aztec Theatre presented by Cricket Wireless San Antonio Saturday, October 17, 2020 LIVN

The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO Maryland Heights Tuesday, July 21, 2020 LIVN

The Electric Light Orchestra Experience River City Casino & Hotel St Louis Saturday, June 6, 2020 TMUSA

The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul Monday, June 22, 2020 TMUSA

The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver American Airlines Center Dallas Saturday, July 25, 2020 TMUSA

The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver Dickies Arena Fort Worth Thursday, August 20, 2020 TMUSA

The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver Bell MTS Place Winnipeg Wednesday, June 17, 2020 TMUSA

The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver Bridgestone Arena Nashville Wednesday, August 26, 2020 TMUSA

The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver BOK Center Tulsa Saturday, August 22, 2020 TMUSA

The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver AT&T Center San Antonio Wednesday, August 19, 2020 TMUSA

Tinashe – Tour For You House of Blues New Orleans presented by Cricket Wireless New Orleans Tuesday, June 2, 2020 LIVN

Tool Bell MTS Place Winnipeg Thursday, June 4, 2020 TMUSA

Tracy Lawrence Family Arena Saint Charles Friday, June 19, 2020 TMUSA

Tyler Henry – Hollywood Medium Mystic Lake Casino Hotel Prior Lake Sunday, June 28, 2020 TMUSA

Whiskey Myers Mars Music Hall Huntsville Thursday, April 30, 2020 TMUSA

Whitesnake Aztec Theatre presented by Cricket Wireless San Antonio Monday, August 31, 2020 LIVN

#IMOMSOHARD: Moms Night Out Round 2 BJCC Concert Hall Birmingham Friday, June 26, 2020 TMUSA

#IMOMSOHARD: Moms Night Out Round 2 Von Braun Center Concert Hall Huntsville Thursday, June 25, 2020 TMUSA

ASKING ALEXANDRIA and FALLING IN REVERSE with WAGE WAR House of Blues Chicago presented by Cricket Wireless Chicago Friday, May 29, 2020 LIVN

Black Jacket Symphony House of Blues Dallas presented by Cricket Wireless Dallas Sunday, October 18, 2020 LIVN

Brooks & Dunn REBOOT 2020 Tour The Wharf Amphitheater Orange Beach Saturday, May 30, 2020 TMUSA

Cirque MaCeo H-E-B Center at Cedar Park Cedar Park Saturday, April 18, 2020 TMUSA

Colin Jost The Chicago Theatre Chicago Saturday, May 30, 2020 TMUSA

Dave Rubin: Dont Burn This Book Tour House of Blues Dallas presented by Cricket Wireless Dallas Sunday, May 3, 2020 LIVN

Dave Rubin: Dont Burn This Book Tour House of Blues Houston presented by Cricket Wireless Houston Monday, May 4, 2020 LIVN

Gogol Bordello The Sylvee Madison Monday, May 11, 2020 TMUSA

HELLYEAH: The Perseverence Tour VooDoo at Harrahs Kansas City Kansas City Friday, May 22, 2020 TMUSA

Hombres G – Resurreccion Us Tour House of Blues Houston presented by Cricket Wireless Houston Thursday, July 2, 2020 LIVN

Hot Summer Jazz And Funk- Boney James & Average White Band The Venue at Horseshoe Casino Hammond Friday, July 24, 2020 TMUSA

Jeff Dunham: Seriously Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City Friday, June 12, 2020 TMUSA

Jimmy Buffett United Center Chicago Saturday, July 18, 2020 TMUSA

Josh Turner Ameristar Casino and Hotel Kansas City Saturday, June 13, 2020 TMUSA

KPOP Night House of Blues Houston presented by Cricket Wireless Houston Saturday, April 18, 2020 LIVN

Kansas Effingham Performance Center Effingham Friday, October 2, 2020 TMUSA

Maggie Rogers The Orpheum Theatre Memphis Memphis Tuesday, April 21, 2020 TMUSA

New Order & Pet Shop Boys – The Unity Tour Armory Minneapolis Sunday, September 20, 2020 TMUSA

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds Miller High Life Theatre Milwaukee Friday, September 18, 2020 TMUSA

OTW & SXM Bluegrass Junction Present The Dead South – Served Cold Tour House of Blues New Orleans presented by Cricket Wireless New Orleans Tuesday, September 22, 2020 LIVN

OTW & SXM Bluegrass Junction Present The Dead South – Served Cold Tour House of Blues Houston presented by Cricket Wireless Houston Thursday, September 24, 2020 LIVN

OTW & SXM Bluegrass Junction Present The Dead South – Served Cold Tour Aztec Theatre presented by Cricket Wireless San Antonio Saturday, September 26, 2020 LIVN

Reel Big Fish & The Aquabats House of Blues Chicago presented by Cricket Wireless Chicago Thursday, June 4, 2020 LIVN

Reel Big Fish & The Aquabats House of Blues Dallas presented by Cricket Wireless Dallas Tuesday, June 9, 2020 LIVN

Reel Big Fish & The Aquabats The Sylvee Madison Wednesday, June 3, 2020 TMUSA

Robbie Williams Live in Las Vegas Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas Saturday, July 4, 2020 TMUSA

Robbie Williams Live in Las Vegas Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas Sunday, July 5, 2020 TMUSA

Robbie Williams Live in Las Vegas Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas Wednesday, July 8, 2020 TMUSA

Robbie Williams Live in Las Vegas Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas Friday, July 10, 2020 TMUSA

Robbie Williams Live in Las Vegas Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas Saturday, July 11, 2020 TMUSA

Robbie Williams Live in Las Vegas Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas Sunday, July 12, 2020 TMUSA

Robbie Williams Live in Las Vegas Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas Wednesday, July 15, 2020 TMUSA

Robbie Williams Live in Las Vegas Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas Friday, July 3, 2020 TMUSA

Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas Friday, July 3, 2020 LIVN

Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Summerfest Grounds Milwaukee Sunday, July 12, 2020 TMUSA

Sara Evans Ameristar Casino and Hotel Kansas City Saturday, September 26, 2020 TMUSA

Steve Miller Band The Rose Music Center at The Heights Huber Heights Tuesday, June 30, 2020 TMUSA

Tay Money House of Blues Houston presented by Cricket Wireless Houston Tuesday, March 31, 2020 LIVN

The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas Friday, July 17, 2020 LIVN

The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour Oak Mountain Amphitheatre Birmingham Wednesday, September 2, 2020 LIVN

The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman Woodlands Saturday, July 18, 2020 LIVN

The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour Germania Insurance Amphitheater Austin Sunday, July 19, 2020 TMUSA

The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver CHI Health Center Omaha Omaha Sunday, August 23, 2020 TMUSA

Tool Kohl Center Madison Tuesday, June 9, 2020 TMUSA

Whitey Morgan House of Blues New Orleans presented by Cricket Wireless New Orleans Saturday, May 9, 2020 LIVN

lliza: The Forever Tour The Chicago Theatre Chicago Sunday, November 21, 2021 TMUSA

96.7 KCMQ Presents Zoso: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience The Blue Note Columbia Saturday, May 9, 2020 ETIX

BRIT FLOYD – World Tour 2020 Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater Austin Sunday, June 14, 2020 TMUSA

Bergenpac Presents – Cinderella – 3:00PM Bergen Performing Arts Center Englewood Saturday, August 1, 2020 TMUSA

Bergenpac Presents – Cinderella – 3:00PM Bergen Performing Arts Center Englewood Sunday, August 2, 2020 TMUSA

Bergenpac Presents – Cinderella – 8:00pm Bergen Performing Arts Center Englewood Friday, July 31, 2020 TMUSA

Bergenpac Presents – Cinderella – 8:00pm Bergen Performing Arts Center Englewood Saturday, August 1, 2020 TMUSA

Bikini Kill The Mill & Mine Knoxville Tuesday, September 22, 2020 TWEB

Clear 99 Presents Casey Donahew The Blue Note Columbia Thursday, April 30, 2020 ETIX

David Bisbal McAllen Performing Arts Center McAllen Friday, October 30, 2020 TMUSA

Jb Mauney Invitational Ford Park Beaumont Friday, July 24, 2020 TMUSA

Jb Mauney Invitational Ford Park Beaumont Saturday, July 25, 2020 TMUSA

Joey Diaz Xcite Center at Parx Casino Bensalem Saturday, October 24, 2020 AXS

Justin Moore Golden Nugget Lake Charles Lake Charles Saturday, May 9, 2020 AXS

Kenny Chesney Walmart AMP Rogers Thursday, June 11, 2020 OTHER

NRBQ Blueberry Hill Duck Room St Louis Friday, May 1, 2020 TMUSA

Oysterhead Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom Chicago Wednesday, April 22, 2020 TMUSA

Oysterhead Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom Chicago Thursday, April 23, 2020 TMUSA

Raise The Curtain IV – 1:00PM Performance – Dance Bergen Performing Arts Center Englewood Sunday, June 7, 2020 TMUSA

Raise The Curtain IV – 5:00PM Performance – Music & Theater Bergen Performing Arts Center Englewood Sunday, June 7, 2020 TMUSA

Randy Rogers Band Golden Nugget Lake Charles Lake Charles Saturday, May 30, 2020 AXS

Red River Athletic Conference Basketball Tournament Rapides Coliseum Alexandria Friday, March 6, 2020 TMUSA

Rewind The Theatre at Grand Prairie Grand Prairie Wednesday, May 20, 2020 AXS

Robert Earl Keen The Blue Note Columbia Tuesday, April 28, 2020 ETIX

Scary Mommy Live Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland Kansas City Friday, May 29, 2020 AXS

Sibling Rivalry Pensacola Saenger Theatre Pensacola Friday, July 10, 2020 TMUSA

Sibling Rivalry: The Tour Joy Theater New Orleans Tuesday, July 14, 2020 AXS

Siggno McAllen Performing Arts Center McAllen Saturday, May 9, 2020 TMUSA

Sinatra With Matt Dusk LONDON MUSIC HALL LONDON Thursday, October 15, 2020 TMUSA

The Business Blueberry Hill Duck Room St Louis Monday, June 8, 2020 TMUSA

The Hard Promises: A Tom Petty Tribute The Pageant St Louis Saturday, April 18, 2020 TMUSA

The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver Toyota Center Houston Friday, July 24, 2020 OTHER

Tool Target Center Minneapolis Saturday, June 6, 2020 AXS

Tool TaxSlayer Center Moline Wednesday, June 10, 2020 TMUSA

Wayne Toups LAuberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge Baton Rouge Friday, July 3, 2020 TMUSA

JP Saxe Bowery Ballroom New York Thursday, June 18, 2020 EBRITE

O.A.R. Red Rocks Morrison Friday, August 14, 2020 AXS

Sad Summer Festival presented by Journeys Orlando Amphitheatre at the Central Florida Fairgrounds Orlando Friday, July 24, 2020 AXS

Sad Summer Festival presented by Journeys The Palladoum Outdoors Worcester Saturday, August 1, 2020 EBRITE

Sad Summer Festival presented by Journeys Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island Chicago Wednesday, August 12, 2020 LIVN

Sad Summer Festival presented by Journeys Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park Sunday, August 2, 2020 TMUSA

Sad Summer Festival presented by Journeys Crofoot Festival Grounds Pontiac Friday, August 14, 2020 TWEB

6lack Old Forresterâ€™s Paristown Hall Louisville Wednesday, April 15, 2020 OTHER

Clannad – In A Lifetime – The Farewell Tour The Danforth Music Hall Toronto Thursday, October 15, 2020 TMUSA

Clannad – In A Lifetime – The Farewell Tour Birchmere Alexandria Monday, September 28, 2020 TMUSA

Judas Priest: 50 Heavy Metal Years NYCB LIVE, Home of The Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum Uniondale Friday, September 11, 2020 TMUSA

Kate Usher & The Sturdy Souls, Annie Trezza, Wild Planes Mercury Lounge New York Saturday, April 11, 2020 EBRITE

Kim Boekbinder, Kacie Marie Mercury Lounge New York Thursday, April 9, 2020 EBRITE

Pony Bradshaw Mercury Lounge New York Tuesday, May 19, 2020 EBRITE

Youth in a Roman Field, Satin Nickel Mercury Lounge New York Friday, April 10, 2020 Release Show!

Zac Brown Band: Roar with the Lions Tour presented by Polaris MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds Tampa Friday, September 18, 2020 LIVN

Amy Grant Chevalier Theatre Medford Sunday, February 14, 2021 TMUSA

Brad Paisley Tour 2020 Pepsi Center Denver Friday, May 29, 2020 OTHER,TMUSA

Dita Von Teese: GLAMONATRIX Orpheum Theatre Phoenix Sunday, August 23, 2020 OTHER

Joe Bonamassa Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison Sunday, August 9, 2020 AXS

Joe Bonamassa Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison Monday, August 10, 2020 AXS

Judas Priest: 50 Heavy Metal Years Arizona Federal Theatre Phoenix Tuesday, October 13, 2020 LIVN

Lady Antebellum: Ocean Tour 2020 Ak-Chin Pavilion Phoenix Friday, May 22, 2020 LIVN

Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get Tour First Interstate Arena Billings Tuesday, October 20, 2020 TCOM,OTHER

Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get Tour Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City Thursday, October 22, 2020 TMUSA

Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center Red Bank Sunday, June 7, 2020 TMUSA

The Black Keys Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison Wednesday, July 15, 2020 AXS

The Hold Steady Bluebird Theater Denver Thursday, June 18, 2020 AXS

The Hold Steady Bluebird Theater Denver Friday, June 19, 2020 AXS

The Hold Steady Bluebird Theater Denver Saturday, June 20, 2020 AXS

Car Seat Headrest Ogden Theatre Denver Tuesday, July 28, 2020 AXS

King Buzzo featuring Trevor Dunn Bowery Ballroom New York Friday, June 5, 2020 EBRITE

Land of Talk Bowery Ballroom New York Friday, May 29, 2020 EBRITE

Shinedown The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor Windsor Friday, July 31, 2020 TMUSA

#IMOMSOHARD Pikes Peak Center Colorado Springs Sunday, June 7, 2020 AXS

Daughtry Acoustic Trio Coeur Dâ€™Alene Casino & Resort Hotel Worley Thursday, April 23, 2020 EVNU

Fortune Feimster The Wilbur Boston Friday, May 8, 2020 TMUSA

Gregory Porter Kings Theatre Brooklyn Saturday, October 3, 2020 TMUSA

Joe Bonamassa Eccles Theatre Salt Lake City Thursday, August 6, 2020 OTHER

Judas Priest Mission Ballroom Denver Friday, October 9, 2020 AXS

Judy Collins & Arlo Guthrie Chevalier Theatre Medford Saturday, June 13, 2020 TMUSA

Kranium with special guest Alkaline Music Hall of Williamsburg Brooklyn Thursday, June 11, 2020 AXS

Leslie Odom Jr. with The Philadelphia Orchestra TD Pavilion at the Mann Philadelphia Thursday, July 23, 2020 TMUSA

Michael Franti & Spearhead The Capitol Theatre, Port Chester, NY Port Chester Tuesday, June 23, 2020 TMUSA

Morbid: A True Crime Podcast Live The Wilbur Boston Saturday, July 11, 2020 TMUSA

Rob Lowe: Stories I Only Tell My Friends LIVE Harrahs Ak-Chin Casino Maricopa Friday, May 22, 2020 TMUSA

Ronny Chieng: The Hope You Get Rich Tour The Wilbur Boston Saturday, September 19, 2020 TMUSA

Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City Tuesday, June 30, 2020 LIVN

TIM MCGRAW: Here on Earth Tour Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater Boise Friday, August 28, 2020 EVNU

Tchaikovsky Spectacular TD Pavilion at the Mann Philadelphia Tuesday, July 28, 2020 TMUSA

The Buttertones Music Hall of Williamsburg Brooklyn Monday, April 20, 2020 AXS

Triple Threat Comedy Night with Frank Caliendo, Dennis Miller & David Spade Bellco Theatre Denver Saturday, September 12, 2020 AXS

for KING & COUNTRY With Company | A Summer Tour Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park Grand Junction Sunday, August 2, 2020 TMUSA

Sad Summer Festival presented by Journeys Papa Murphys Park at Cal Expo Sacramento Friday, July 17, 2020 TMUSA

All That Remains Bogarts presented by Cricket Wireless Cincinnati Thursday, April 30, 2020 LIVN

CLANNAD – In A Lifetime – The Farwell Tour Gramercy Theatre New York Wednesday, September 23, 2020 LIVN

Clannad – In A Lifetime – The Farewell Tour Gramercy Theatre New York Monday, September 21, 2020 LIVN

Clannad – In A Lifetime – The Farewell Tour The Fillmore Philadelphia presented by Cricket Wireless Philadelphia Tuesday, September 29, 2020 LIVN

Clannad – In A Lifetime – The Farewell Tour Aura Portland Saturday, September 26, 2020 TMUSA

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE Orchestra World Tour Atlanta Symphony Hall Atlanta Friday, September 11, 2020 TMUSA

Gondwana & E.N. Young – Lions Tour Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Ponte Vedra Beach Saturday, April 25, 2020 TMUSA

Maxwell With The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Atlanta Symphony Hall Atlanta Saturday, October 3, 2020 TMUSA

Sad Summer Festival presented by Journeys Skyline Stage at the Mann Philadelphia Saturday, August 8, 2020 TMUSA

Sad Summer Festival presented by Journeys EXPRESS LIVE! Columbus Tuesday, July 28, 2020 TMUSA

Sad Summer Festival presented by Journeys The Masquerade Music Park Atlanta Saturday, July 25, 2020 TMUSA

Sad Summer Festival presented by Journeys RBC Echo Beach Toronto Wednesday, August 5, 2020 TMUSA

Sad Summer Festival presented by Journeys STAGE AE Pittsburgh Wednesday, July 29, 2020 TMUSA

Sad Summer Festival presented by Journeys The Rooftop at Pier 17 New York Friday, July 31, 2020 TMUSA

Steve Miller Band & Marty Stuart Scotiabank Saddledome Calgary Saturday, August 29, 2020 TMUSA

The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver United Center Chicago Wednesday, June 24, 2020 TMUSA

The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver Enterprise Center St Louis Tuesday, August 25, 2020 TMUSA

The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver Smoothie King Center New Orleans Thursday, July 23, 2020 TMUSA

David Bisbal – Gira En Tus Planes 2020 The Plaza Theatre Performing Arts Center El Paso Sunday, November 1, 2020 TMUSA

Good Vibes Summer Tour 2020: Rebelution + Special Guests Arizona Federal Theatre Phoenix Thursday, August 13, 2020 LIVN

Norah Jones Arizona Federal Theatre Phoenix Friday, May 15, 2020 LIVN

Primus Mission Ballroom Denver Tuesday, August 4, 2020 AXS

Styx The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor Windsor Thursday, May 21, 2020 TMUSA

The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City Tuesday, July 14, 2020 LIVN

The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver Rogers Place Edmonton Sunday, June 14, 2020 TMUSA

The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver Gila River Arena Glendale Tuesday, August 11, 2020 TMUSA

The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver Pepsi Center Denver Monday, July 27, 2020 TMUSA

Zac Brown Band: Roar with the Lions Tour presented by Polaris iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre West Palm Beach Thursday, September 17, 2020 LIVN

Maxwell With The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Atlanta Symphony Hall Atlanta Friday, October 2, 2020 TMUSA

Adam Sandler Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville Friday, April 24, 2020 TMUSA

Clannad – In A Lifetime – The Farewell Tour Gramercy Theatre New York Tuesday, September 22, 2020 LIVN

Clannad – In A Lifetime – The Farewell Tour The Fillmore Detroit presented by Cricket Wireless Detroit Wednesday, September 16, 2020 LIVN

Clannad – In A Lifetime – The Farewell Tour ThÃ©Ã¢tre Corona Montreal Friday, October 16, 2020 TMUSA

Dita Von Teese: GLAMONATRIX Paramount Theatre Denver Tuesday, August 18, 2020 TMUSA

Hombres G The Plaza Theatre Performing Arts Center El Paso Saturday, July 11, 2020 TMUSA

JoJo – good to know tour Rialto Theatre-Tucson Tucson Friday, May 1, 2020 TMUSA

Judas Priest: 50 Heavy Metal Years Prudential Center Newark Tuesday, September 15, 2020 TMUSA

Lady Antebellum: Ocean Tour 2020 Isleta Amphitheater Albuquerque Thursday, May 21, 2020 LIVN

Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings – Together Again Rogers Place Edmonton Thursday, July 9, 2020 TMUSA

Santana / Earth, Wind & Fire: Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour Pepsi Center Denver Wednesday, July 1, 2020 TMUSA

Sibling Rivalry: The Tour Starring Bob & Monet Paramount Theatre Denver Friday, August 14, 2020 TMUSA

Steve Miller Band & Marty Stuart Rogers Place Edmonton Sunday, August 30, 2020 TMUSA

The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don Toliver Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City Wednesday, July 29, 2020 TMUSA

Tool Broadmoor World Arena Colorado Springs Friday, June 19, 2020 AXS

Tool Rogers Place Edmonton Tuesday, June 2, 2020 TMUSA

Atlantic Starr Birchmere Alexandria Saturday, July 25, 2020 TMUSA

Atlantic Starr Birchmere Alexandria Sunday, July 26, 2020 TMUSA

Ballet Idaho – Beauty and the Beast Morrison Center for the Performing Arts Boise Friday, May 1, 2020 TMUSA

Ballet Idaho – Beauty and the Beast Morrison Center for the Performing Arts Boise Saturday, May 2, 2020 TMUSA

Ballet Idaho – Beauty and the Beast Morrison Center for the Performing Arts Boise Saturday, May 2, 2020 TMUSA

Ballet Idaho – Beauty and the Beast Morrison Center for the Performing Arts Boise Sunday, May 3, 2020 TMUSA

Bikini Kill The Plaza Live Orlando Tuesday, September 15, 2020 AXS

Bill Kirchen & Too Much Fun with The Grandsons Birchmere Alexandria Friday, May 22, 2020 TMUSA

CHRIS HILLMAN Time Between with Herb Pedersen & John Jorgenson Birchmere Alexandria Tuesday, September 29, 2020 TMUSA

Catalina Wine Mixer Bogarts presented by Cricket Wireless Cincinnati Thursday, May 21, 2020 LIVN

Chasing Summer Music Festival Max Bell Centre Calgary Saturday, August 1, 2020 FGATE

Clannad Berklee Performance Center Boston Friday, September 25, 2020 ETIX

Clannad Ohio Theatre at PlayhouseSquare Cleveland Saturday, September 19, 2020 OTHER

Dave Rubin Summit Denver Friday, May 15, 2020 EBRITE

Eddie B: Im Already Professionally Developed Warner Theatre Washington Saturday, July 25, 2020 LIVN

Edwin McCain Birchmere Alexandria Tuesday, June 9, 2020 TMUSA

Gogol Bordello Mission Ballroom Denver Friday, May 15, 2020 AXS

Gogol Bordello Rialto Theatre-Tucson Tucson Tuesday, May 19, 2020 TMUSA

Hamilton Leithauser Bluebird Theater Denver Friday, May 15, 2020 AXS

Hombres G Rialto Theatre-Tucson Tucson Friday, July 10, 2020 TMUSA

Judas Priest Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City Sunday, October 11, 2020 TMUSA

King Buzzo featuring Trevor Dunn Bluebird Theater Denver Friday, June 26, 2020 AXS

Kranium with special guest HoodCelebrityy Music Hall of Williamsburg Brooklyn Wednesday, June 10, 2020 AXS

Marty Stuart And His Fabulous Superlatives Inn of the Mountain Gods Resort and Casino Mescalero Friday, May 1, 2020 TMUSA

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Pikes Peak Center Colorado Springs Sunday, October 18, 2020 AXS

Norman Brown Birchmere Alexandria Wednesday, July 22, 2020 TMUSA

QUADIO & BOSTON.COM: BEATPOT 2020 House of Blues Boston presented by Cricket Wireless Boston Saturday, April 18, 2020 LIVN

Stateside Presents & Live Nation Hombres G – ResurrecciÃ³n US Tour The Van Buren Phoenix Thursday, July 9, 2020 TWEB

Sunrise Day Camp Benefit Ft. Jessies Girl w/ special guest Rob Base The Capitol Theatre, Port Chester, NY Port Chester Thursday, April 23, 2020 TMUSA

Taj Mahal Quartet Birchmere Alexandria Wednesday, June 24, 2020 TMUSA

Terry Fator Resorts World Catskills Monticello Friday, April 24, 2020 TMUSA

The Black Keys – Lets Rock Tour Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison Wednesday, July 15, 2020 AXS

Ty Segall Mission Ballroom Denver Sunday, October 18, 2020 AXS

Valentino Khan Ogden Theatre Denver Saturday, April 25, 2020 AXS

Williams and Ree Deadwood Mountain Grand Deadwood Saturday, November 28, 2020 TMUSA