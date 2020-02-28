Ohio State To Raise Basketball Season Ticket Prices

Ohio State University Buckeyes basketball fans could see a raise in ticket prices for the Big Ten competition, premier games, and season tickets in...

Ohio State University Buckeyes basketball fans could see a raise in ticket prices for the Big Ten competition, premier games, and season tickets in 2021 at St. John Arena.

According to the OSU student newspaper, The Lantern, The Board of Trustees Audit, Compliance and Finance Committee met this Thursday to discuss a proposal which won’t change student ticket prices, but could raise prices for the public and Ohio State faculty. Under the recommended plan, premier tickets will increase by $2 while conference game tickets will increase by $1 per game for Zone 1-6 tickets. Student prices, however, will remain $9 per game. Premier public season tickets in Zone 1 will increase from $659 to $670 and faculty will raise from $599 to $612.

While fans will see slight increases, full season ticket package discounts will stay around 12 percent off the total prices of single game tickets for the public and 20 percent off the total price of faculty and staff.

During the 2019 to 2020 season, the university played premier games against Cincinnati, Villanova, Maryland, and Michigan. The team, seventh in the Big 10, are 9-8 in the conference and 19-9 overall. They’re slated to play Purdue Boilermakers and Michigan Wolverines,

