AEG Senior VP Leaves Company After 17 Years

Shulman had served 17 years with AEG, 14 of which came in developing the New York and Philadelphia music scenes as a promoter. He spent the last three years with The Bowery Presents following its merger with AEG. Under his leadership, the entertainment giant has strengthened its grip on Northeastern markets and brought to life the Panorama Festival and Global Citizen Festival.

“My time at AEG Presents has been a wild ride,” Shulman revealed to CelebrityAccess. “I remember like yesterday our first meeting when the entire company sat around one table and now it’s a worldwide industry giant. I’m proud of the entire team and what we accomplished together. I’m looking forward to the next chapter to see where this adventure takes me.”

According to Billboard, Shulman shared the news in an email with colleagues and industry connections, writing that his decision to exit his post had been “in the works” for some time. He leaves AEG with no position lined up elsewhere and initially intended to take time to travel and enjoy his family. However, amid the coronavirus crisis, those plans have unexpectedly changed. Shulman now says he will be spending time with his family as part of practicing social distancing at home and also complete online courses. Although the live music industry has been temporarily turned on its head, Shulman maintains that it will bounce back in due time.

“Live music brings people together to celebrate life and when the time is right, they will come out to dance. Now, more than ever,” he says.