Big 12 Basketball Joins George Strait on Thursday Best-Sellers

George Strait took the top spot on Thursday’s best-sellers once again, but the Big 12 basketball tournament stole a few spots as well, according...

George Strait took the top spot on Thursday’s best-sellers once again, but the Big 12 basketball tournament stole a few spots as well, according to Ticket Club sales data. Strait’s Notre Dame Stadium show is one of his two upcoming shows outside of Las Vegas. Chris Stapleton and Brothers Osborne will provide support for the show.

The Big 12 men’s basketball tournament took spots No. 2 and 4. Kansas, Baylor and Texas hold the top spots in the conference, with the tournament kicking off next week. Jimmy Buffett took the No. 3 spot for one of his Red Rocks shows with his Coral Reefer Band. Buffett’s other Red Rocks show came in at No. 6.

Lady Gaga rounded out the top 5 with her Fenway Park show. The diva recently dropped her new single “Stupid Love” and announced a tour and new album shortly after. Gaga’s upcoming album Chromatica will drop next month, featuring her first solo material since 2016’s Joanne.

Click on any of the links below to find tickets to the best-selling events, or visit ticketclub.com to search for any other upcoming events and find tickets with no service fees for members.

Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – March 5, 2020

1. George Strait, Chris Stapleton & Brothers Osborne (August 15, 2020 @ Notre Dame Stadium – Notre Dame, IN)

2. Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament – Session 4 (March 13, 2020 @ Sprint Center – Kansas City, MO)

3. Jimmy Buffett and The Coral Reefer Band (September 10, 2020 @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO)

4. Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament – Session 5 (March 14, 2020 @ Sprint Center – Kansas City, MO)

5. Lady Gaga (August 5, 2020 @ Fenway Park – Boston, MA)

6. Jimmy Buffett and The Coral Reefer Band (September 8, 2020 @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO)

7. Wild n Out (March 5, 2020 @ Amway Center – Orlando, FL)

8. Aventura (March 5, 2020 @ Capital One Arena – Washington, DC)

9. Hamilton (June 19, 2020 @ Kennedy Center Opera House – Washington, DC)

10. Billie Eilish (March 12, 2020 @ PNC Arena – Raleigh, NC)

11. Friendly: Mexico vs. Colombia (May 30, 2020 @ Empower Field at Mile High – Denver, CO)

12. CONCACAF Champions League: Los Angeles FC vs. Cruz Azul (March 12, 2020 @ Banc of California Stadium – Los Angeles, CA)

13. Roger Waters (September 4, 2020 @ T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, NV)

14. Pearl Jam (April 13, 2020 @ Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl – San Diego, CA)

15. Pearl Jam (March 28, 2020 @ Royal Farms Arena – Baltimore, MD)

16. Garth Brooks (August 22, 2020 @ Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, NV)

17. New Order & Pet Shop Boys (October 3, 2020 @ Hollywood Bowl – Los Angeles, CA)

18. Cher (March 12, 2020 @ Chesapeake Energy Center – Oklahoma City, OK)

19. Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants (March 26, 2020 @ Dodger Stadium – Los Angeles, CA)

20. Friendly: Mexico vs. Greece (March 29, 2020 @ AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX)