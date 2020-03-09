Bob Dylan Plots Tour Dates With Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats

Blues rock icon Bob Dylan announced a string of U.S. tour dates this summer where he’ll be joined by Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night...

The trek kicks-off on June 4 in Bend, Oregon, followed by gigs in Berkeley, Irving, Nashville, Forest Hills, and Saratoga Springs. He’ll make stops at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl, Tingley Arena in Albuquerque, the Brandon Amphitheatre in Mississippi, and Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre before wrapping-up at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in New York on July 12. This is Dylan’s first tour since he wrapped-up the Never Ending Tour this past December.

Tempest, Dylan’s last studio album, was released in 2012. While he followed that record with an album of covers by Frank Sinatra – dubbed Shadows in the Night – along with cover records Fallen Angels and Triplicate, this is the longest he’s gone without releasing his own music. His discography, which features 38 studio albums, is best-known for ’60s records like Nashville Skyline and Blonde on Blonde.

Folk singer Nathaniel Rateliff has garnered attention over the years with the Night Sweats, the soul/R&B group he formed back in 2013. The group’s highly-acclaimed self-titled record went RIAA Gold with the hit track “S.O.B.” They followed up the LP with 2018’s Tearing at the Seams and just this past February, dropped the album And It’s Still Alright.

See Dylan’s full list of upcoming tour dates below.

Bob Dylan & Daniel Rateliff and the Nightsweats | 2020 Tour Dates

June 4 – Bend, Oregon @ Les Schwab Amphitheatre

June 6 – Ridgefield, Washington @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

June 7 – Auburn, Washington @ White River Amphitheatre

June 9 – Eugene, Oregon @ Matthew Knight Arena

June 12 – Stateline, Nevada @ Harveys Outdoor Amphitheatre

June 13 – Berkeley, California @ Greek Theatre

June 14 – Berkeley, California @ Greek Theatre

June 17 – San Diego, California @ Pechanga Arena

June 18 – Los Angeles, California @ Hollywood Bowl

June 20 – Las Vegas, Nevada @ Mandalay Bay Events Center

June 21 – Glendale, Arizona @ Gila River Arena

June 23 -Albuquerque, New Mexico @ Tingley Arena

June 24 – Amarillo, Texas @ Amarillo Civic Center ON

June 26 – Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

June 27 – Little Rock, Arkansas @ Simmons Bank Arena

June 28 – Southaven, Mississippi @ BankPlus Amphitheatre at Snowden Grove

June 30 – Brandon, Mississippi @ Brandon Amphitheatre

July 2 – Nashville, Tennessee @ Bridgestone Arena

July 3 – Alpharetta, Georgia @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 5 – Virginia Beach, Virginia @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre

July 7 – Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania @ Mohegan Sun Arena

July 8 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

July 9 – Saratoga Springs, New York @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 11 – Essex Junction, Vermont @ Champlain Valley Exposition

July 12 – Bethel Woods, New York @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts