Broadway League Still Uncertain About Official Reopening Date

Earlier this month, Broadway was forced to shut its doors due to concerns over coronavirus. Now, two weeks later, the Broadway League is still...

Earlier this month, Broadway was forced to shut its doors due to concerns over coronavirus. Now, two weeks later, the Broadway League is still unsure about when the Great White Way will open again.

On Thursday, the League President Charlotte St. Martin reportedly sent an email to staff and League members noting that the trade association was looking at tax relief and cash infusion options for industry members who are affected by the shutdown. However, St. Martin noted that at this time, the reopening date is uncertain, though the League hopes to have an update on Broadway’s timeline by next week. Currently, theaters are set to reopen on April 30 after a month of closing. Refunds for all cancelled shows are expected by April 12.

“We have to remember that the Governor didn’t give us a return date and we have to have that to come back,” St. Martin said in a statement. “Our intel in Albany does indicate that they think the mass gatherings may be the last area of business to come back.”

Although the Tony Awards have been postponed indefinitely, the League hopes to continue keeping the spirit of Broadway alive during the pandemic. The League plans to launch a marketing and events campaign to find new theatergoers and keep regular ticketholders coming back to theaters when that time comes. Meanwhile, several theater stars have taken to social media to livestream at-home concerts and interact with fans.