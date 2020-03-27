Eagles Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates For ‘Hotel California’ Tour

The Eagles have revealed new dates on their Hotel California Tour, which had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Originally, the group...

The Eagles have revealed new dates on their Hotel California Tour, which had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Originally, the group was slated to wrap-up their trek with stops in Denver, St. Paul, San Francisco, and Inglewood throughout March and April. However, last week, the group revealed that they will have to reschedule these shows during the outbreak, noting that “this is complicated.”

Now, the band announced they will visit Denver’s Pepsi Center this September, followed by gigs at The Forum in Los Angeles, San Francisco’s Chase Center, the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, and Dallas’ American Airlines Center before closing out the jaunt in Phoenix, Arizona at the Talking Stick Resort Arena late October. During these dates, the Eagles will play Hotel California in its entirety, as well as a handful of the band’s greatest hits.

Fans can expect to see members Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit perform smash-hits like “Hotel California,” “Life In The Fast Lane,” and “New Kid In Town,” as well as tracks from the LP they haven’t played in years.

See the rescheduled dates below.

The Eagles | 2020 Hotel California Rescheduled Dates

Sep 18 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

Sep 19 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

Sep 25 — Los Angeles, CA @ Forum

Sep 26 — Los Angeles, CA @ Forum

Sep 29 — Los Angeles, CA @ Forum

Oct 2 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

Oct 3 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

Oct 16 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

Oct 17 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

Oct 21 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Oct 24 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

Oct 25 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena