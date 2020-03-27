Def Leppard, ZZ Top Claim Top Spot on Thursday Best-Sellers

Def Leppard & ZZ Top are preparing to hit the road together this fall, with two of their shows landing on Thursday’s best-selling events,...

Def Leppard & ZZ Top are preparing to hit the road together this fall, with two of their shows landing on Thursday’s best-selling events, according to Ticket Club sales data. Their Knoxville concert took the No. 1 spot, with their Des Moines show landing further down the top 20. The fall shows will follow Def Leppard’s summer trek with Motley Crue and Poison, while ZZ Top will spend their summer on the road with Cheap Trick.

The road warriors in Dave Matthews Band came in at No. 2 for their Massachusetts show this summer. Fellow jam band Tedeschi Trucks Band took the No. 3 spot for their New Hampshire performance.

Two MLB games rounded out the top five, despite uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season. A New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays game took the No. 4 spot while a Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels matchup landed at No. 5. The league and players came to an agreement to salvage their indefinitely-postponed 2020 season yesterday, assuming they can play at all in light of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – March 26, 2020

1. Def Leppard & ZZ Top (September 25, 2020 @ Thompson Boling Arena – Knoxville, TN)

2. Dave Matthews Band (July 17, 2020 @ Xfinity Center – Mansfield, MA)

3. Tedeschi Trucks Band (July 3, 2020 @ Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion – Gilford, NH)

4. New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays (June 7, 2020 @ Yankee Stadium – Bronx, NY)

5. Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim (August 12, 2020 @ Guaranteed Rate Field – Chicago, IL)

6. Reba McEntire (July 10, 2020 @ Infinite Energy Arena – Duluth, GA)

7. Andrea Bocelli (June 13, 2020 @ SAP Center – San Jose, CA)

8. Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Indians (September 23, 2020 @ Guaranteed Rate Field – Chicago, IL)

9. Guns N’ Roses (August 21, 2020 @ Lucas Oil Stadium – Indianapolis, IN)

10. The Weeknd, Sabrina Claudio & Don Toliver (July 19, 2020 @ AmericanAirlines Arena – Miami, FL)

11. Tenacious D (September 27, 2020 @ State Theater – Kalamazoo, MI)

12. The Stadium Tour: Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison & Joan Jett and the Blackhearts (July 11, 2020 @ Bank Of America Stadium – Charlotte, NC)

13. Hank Williams Jr. (July 24, 2020 @ Delaware State Fairgrounds – Harrington, DE)

14. Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (September 22, 2020 @ SAP Center – San Jose, CA)

15. Kane Brown, Chris Lane & Russell Dickerson (October 1, 2020 @ United Supermarkets Arena – Lubbock, TX)

16. Def Leppard & ZZ Top (October 10, 2020 @ Wells Fargo Arena – Des Moines, IA)

17. Garth Brooks (August 22, 2020 @ Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, NV)

18. My Chemical Romance (October 16, 2020 @ The Forum – Inglewood, CA)

19. Roger Waters (September 10, 2020 @ Staples Center – Los Angeles, CA)

20. Celtic Thunder (November 14, 2020 @ Smart Financial Centre – Sugar Land, TX)