Event Genius To Make U.S. Debut With Back-To-Back Festivals

The music festival ticketing platform Festicket announced that its cashless RFID POS system Event Genius Pay will make its debut in the U.S. this year.

The system will launch with back-to-back music festivals this month, following its success in Europe, Asia, and Africa. Fans at SXM Festival, Saint Martin and Afro Nation Puerto Rico will have the chance to experience the cashless technology, which means shorter, faster moving queues at bars and vendors, along with reduced fraud with less cash in circulation on site. Festicket noted in a press release that organizers will also benefit from this new system from “rich insights into customer spending habits and behaviors.”

Harry Feigen, Event Director of Afro Nation Puerto Rico, said that the cashless option was a “big decision for the festival.”

“Bringing technology and processes to a brand new festival will always be challenging but we’re working alongside a partner in Event Genius who’ve proved themselves in numerous occasions in the past and we’re confident of a successful great event for everyone involved,” Feigen said in the release.

Saint Martin’s SXM Festival will take place over five nights from March 11 to 15, where house and techno DJs like Bonobo, Audiofly, Dead-Tones, and Igor Vicente will take the stage. Then, the following weekend, Puerto Rico will host the inaugural American edition of Afro Nation on the Balneario de Carolina in San Juan. During the event, fans can look forward to seeing acts like Chronixx, Rick Ross, and Wizkid.

Event Genius founder and Festicket SDO Reshad Hossenally is excited to bring Event Genius Pay to new territories.

“There are events and fans all over the globe that can benefit from the solution and since joining forces with Festicket, our new global offering truly means that no event is too far flung for us to deliver a successful deployment,” Hossenally said.

This is the latest Festicket news; late last year, Festicket announced Pay With Friends – an option that allows music fans to purchase tickets as a group, rather than one person taking on the responsibility of fronting their credit card. Additionally, the company partnered with Rolling Loud to become a ticketing partner when the festival debuted in Portugal, offering ticketing, travel, access control, and cashless-services during the weekend-long event.