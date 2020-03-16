Garth Brooks Tops Weekend Best-Selling Events List

Garth Brooks’ Las Vegas gig at Allegiant Stadium this August took the top spot on yesterday’s best-selling events list, according to Ticket Club sales...

Garth Brooks’ Las Vegas gig at Allegiant Stadium this August took the top spot on yesterday’s best-selling events list, according to Ticket Club sales data.

George Strait’s show with Little Big Town and Chris Stapleton at the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis followed, as well as Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball tour, Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin’s co-headlining outing, Tenacious D’s Swing States trek, and the Backstreet Boys’ DNA World Tour. Other artists including Brit Floyd, Rage Against The Machine, Janet Jackson, ZZ Top, and Joel Osteen, as well as Motley Crue, Justin Bieber, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Rod Stewart, and Reba McEntire.

No sporting or theater events made the list since all leagues suspended operations for the time being and Broadway closed its doors amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Click on any of the links below to find tickets to the best-selling events, or visit ticketclub.com to search for any other upcoming events and find tickets with no service fees for members.

Top 20 Best-Selling Events — Sunday March 15, 2020