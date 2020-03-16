Garth Brooks Tops Weekend Best-Selling Events List

LATEST
Top Events March 16, 2020 Olivia Perreault 0

Garth Brooks’ Las Vegas gig at Allegiant Stadium this August took the top spot on yesterday’s best-selling events list, according to Ticket Club sales data.

George Strait’s show with Little Big Town and Chris Stapleton at the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis followed, as well as Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball tour, Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin’s co-headlining outing, Tenacious D’s Swing States trek, and the Backstreet Boys’ DNA World Tour. Other artists including Brit Floyd, Rage Against The Machine, Janet Jackson, ZZ Top, and Joel Osteen, as well as Motley Crue, Justin Bieber, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Rod Stewart, and Reba McEntire.

No sporting or theater events made the list since all leagues suspended operations for the time being and Broadway closed its doors amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Top 20 Best-Selling Events — Sunday March 15, 2020

  1. Garth Brooks — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
  2. George Strait, Little Big Town, & Chris Stapleton — Minneapolis, MN @ US Bank Stadium
  3. Lady Gaga — Toronto, ON @ US Bank Stadium
  4. Michael Buble — Anaheim, CA @ Rogers Centre
  5. Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Casino
  6. Lady Gaga — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
  7. ZZ Top & Willie Nelson — Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
  8. Janet Jackson — Mashantucket, CT @ The Grand Theatre at Foxwoods Resort and Casino
  9. Tenacious D — Kalamazoo, MI @ State Theatre
  10. Joel Osteen — Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena
  11. Backstreet Boys — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
  12. Brit Floyd — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
  13. Rage Against The Machine & Run The Jewels — East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
  14. George Strait, Chris Stapleton, & Brothers Osborne — Notre Dame, IN @ Notre Dame Stadium
  15. The Stadium Tour: Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison & Joan Jett and The Black Hearts — Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Stadium
  16. Reba McEntire & Brooks and Dunn — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum
  17. Lynyrd Skynyrd — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater
  18. Rod Stewart & Cheap Trick — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
  19. The Stadium Tour: Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison & Joan Jett and The Black Hearts — San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park
  20. Justin Bieber — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
