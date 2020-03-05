George Strait Returns to No. 1 On Wednesday Best-Sellers

The King of Country took his No. 1 spot back on Wednesday’s best-selling events, according to Ticket Club sales data. George Strait’s Notre Dame...

The King of Country took his No. 1 spot back on Wednesday’s best-selling events, according to Ticket Club sales data. George Strait’s Notre Dame Stadium show in August will be just one of his two scheduled shows outside of Las Vegas. On top of that, Strait will be just the third musician to headline the arena following Garth Brooks’ 2018 show and Billy Joel’s upcoming concert this summer.

The CONCACAF quarterfinals match between Los Angeles FC and Cruz Azul landed at No. 2. The teams will face-off for the first time. Azul has had success in the CONCACAF Champions League before, with this being LAFC’s first appearance. Dave Chappelle’s performance in Los Angeles as part of the Netflix Is A Joke comedy festival landed at No. 3. Chappelle’s Connecticut show landed further down the best-sellers as well.

Nick Cannon’s improv comedy show Wild n Out is currently on the road, with their Sunrise show taking the No. 4 spot. Wild n Out’s Atlanta show also landed on the top 20. Tomorrow’s Los Angeles Lakers vs. Milwaukee Bucks game rounded out the top 5. Both teams sit at the top of their conferences, promising a clash of the titans for Friday’s game.

Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – March 4, 2020

1. George Strait, Chris Stapleton & Brothers Osborne (August 15, 2020 @ Notre Dame Stadium – Notre Dame, IN)

2. CONCACAF Champions League: Los Angeles FC vs. Cruz Azul (March 12, 2020 @ Banc Of California Stadium – Los Angeles, CA)

3. Netflix Is A Joke Festival: Dave Chappelle (May 2, 2020 @ Hollywood Bowl – Los Angeles, CA)

4. Wild n Out (March 4, 2020 @ BB&T Stadium – Sunrise, FL)

5. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Milwaukee Bucks (March 6, 2020 @ Staples Center – Los Angeles, CA)

6. Schitt’s Creek (June 25, 2020 @ The Chicago Theatre – Chicago, IL)

7. CMA Music Festival – Friday (June 5, 2020 @ Nissan Stadium – Nashville, TN)

8. Miami Heat vs. Orlando Magic (March 4, 2020 @ AmericanAirlines Arena – Miami, FL)

9. Post Malone (March 4, 2020 @ Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN)

10. Wild n Out (March 6, 2020 @ State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA)

11. The Eagles (April 11, 2020 @ Chase Center – San Francisco, CA)

12. Santana & Earth, Wind & Fire (August 15, 2020 @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater – Wantagh, NY)

13. Dave Chappelle (May 9, 2020 @ Mohegan Sun Arena – Uncasville, CT)

14. Laver Cup – Sunday Session (September 27, 2020 @ TD Garden – Boston, MA)

15. The Rolling Stones (May 8, 2020 @ SDCCU Stadium – San Diego, CA)

16. Zac Brown Band (June 26, 2020 @ Citi Field – Flushing, NY)

17. BTS – Bangtan Boys (June 5, 2020 @ Soldier Field Stadium – Chicago, IL)

18. Foo Fighters (April 16, 2020 @ Chesapeake Enterprise Arena – Oklahoma City, OK)

19. Schitt’s Creek (May 24, 2020 @ Mahaffey Theater – Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts – St. Petersburg, FL)

20. CONCACAF Champions League: Atlanta United FC vs. Club America (March 18, 2020 @ Fifth Third Bank Stadium – Kennesaw, GA)