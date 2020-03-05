LATEST
George Strait, Harry Styles Concerts Lead Friday Onsales George Strait, Harry Styles Concerts Lead Friday Onsales

George Strait, Harry Styles Concerts Lead Friday Onsales

Onsales March 5, 2020 Schae Beaudoin 0

BTS61 Genesis8 George Strait82 harry styles21 kaleo5 netflix is a joke3
George Strait and Harry Styles are among artists with tickets on sale Friday. Strait will perform at Notre Dame Stadium in Indiana this August.... George Strait, Harry Styles Concerts Lead Friday Onsales

George Strait and Harry Styles are among artists with tickets on sale Friday. Strait will perform at Notre Dame Stadium in Indiana this August. The King of Country keeps most of his live shows contained to Las Vegas, so tickets to the Notre Dame show could move fast. Strait is also just the third musician to headline the stadium after Garth Brooks and Billy Joel. Styles’ pair of Halloween shows at Madison Square Garden will go on sale as well. The “Harryween Fancy Dress Party” will close out the heartthrob’s tour supporting his recent album Fine Line.

Several other tours will release tickets Friday including Maren Morris’ RSVP The Tour and Kaleo’s Fight or Flight dates. The Netflix Is A Joke comedy festival will also release tickets. Over 30 shows around Los Angeles will be part of the festival including performances from Dave Chappelle, the cast of Schitt’s Creek, Iliza Shlesinger and Ken Jeong. Christina Aguilera’s final performances of her Las Vegas residency will also go on sale. A run of November shows will close out The Xperience at the Zappos Theater. 

International artists like BTS and Aventura are expanding their tours due to popular demand. BTS added a third show in Pasadena on their Map of the Soul tour. Aventura announced shows in Montreal, Toronto and Atlanta following the early success of their Inmortal reunion tour. The Weeknd also added five shows to his upcoming After Hours tour including a hometown show in Toronto. 

The rockers in Genesis are reuniting their classic lineup for some UK dates, with tickets on sale Friday. The group will hit Manchester and Liverpool with two shows each in Newcastle and London. Also in the UK, Brian Wilson will perform some of the Beach Boys’ greatest hits in London, Birmingham and Bournemouth, with tickets on sale tomorrow. 

Additional tickets on sale Friday include the Foo Fighters’ DC Jam festival, Tenacious D’s swing state tour leading up to election day and Hamilton performances in Los Angeles.

Scroll down for our full breakdown of tickets on sale Friday. 

*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Presales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.

Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.

Tickets On Sale — Friday March 6, 2020

Presale

Event NameVenueCityEvent dateLister
Amor Prohibido – Queen of Tejano Musics Birthday BashHouse of Blues San Diego presented by Cricket WirelessSan DiegoThursday, April 16, 2020LIVN
Brian CulbertsonThe CaveBig Bear LakeFriday, May 29, 2020TMUSA
Cedric The EntertainerEncore Theater at WynnLas VegasSaturday, May 16, 2020TMUSA
Chappelles: An Evening of Music and ComedyHollywood BowlHollywoodSaturday, May 2, 2020TMUSA
Duran DuranThe Cosmopolitan of Las VegasLas VegasFriday, May 1, 2020TMUSA
Duran DuranThe Cosmopolitan of Las VegasLas VegasSaturday, May 2, 2020TMUSA
Jason Bonhams Led Zeppelin EveningRio Vista Outdoor Amphitheater at Harrahs LaughlinLaughlinSaturday, May 23, 2020TMUSA
Jhene Aiko: The Magic Hour TourMalkin BowlVancouverFriday, June 5, 2020TMUSA
KALEOUBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports CentreVancouverSaturday, July 4, 2020TMUSA
KALEO – Fight or Flight TourHouse of Blues Las Vegas presented by Cricket WirelessLas VegasSaturday, October 10, 2020LIVN
Lizzy & The TriggermenEl Rey TheatreLos AngelesFriday, May 15, 2020AXS
MAX- The Colour Vision World TourHouse of Blues San Diego presented by Cricket WirelessSan DiegoTuesday, May 19, 2020LIVN
MarshmelloModa CenterPortlandSunday, September 27, 2020TMUSA
Muscadine BloodlineHouse of Blues San Diego presented by Cricket WirelessSan DiegoThursday, June 18, 2020LIVN
Netflix Is A Joke @ Palladium Hosted By Amy SchumerHollywood PalladiumHollywoodFriday, May 1, 2020LIVN
Netflix Is A Joke @ Palladium Hosted By Amy SchumerHollywood PalladiumHollywoodFriday, May 1, 2020LIVN
Netflix Is A Joke @ Palladium Hosted By Jamie FoxxHollywood PalladiumHollywoodWednesday, April 29, 2020LIVN
Netflix Is A Joke @ Palladium Hosted By Jamie FoxxHollywood PalladiumHollywoodWednesday, April 29, 2020LIVN
Netflix Is A Joke @ Palladium Hosted By Jane Fonda & Lily TomlinHollywood PalladiumHollywoodSaturday, May 2, 2020LIVN
Netflix Is A Joke @ Palladium Hosted By Jane Fonda & Lily TomlinHollywood PalladiumHollywoodSaturday, May 2, 2020LIVN
Netflix Is A Joke @ Palladium Hosted By Martin LawrenceHollywood PalladiumHollywoodThursday, April 30, 2020LIVN
Netflix Is A Joke @ Palladium Hosted By Martin LawrenceHollywood PalladiumHollywoodThursday, April 30, 2020LIVN
Netflix Is A Joke Fest Presents: 2 Bears 1 Cave PodcastThe WilternLos AngelesTuesday, April 28, 2020LIVN
Netflix Is A Joke Fest Presents: Ali WongThe WilternLos AngelesThursday, April 30, 2020LIVN
Netflix Is A Joke Fest Presents: Chelsea HandlerThe WilternLos AngelesSaturday, May 2, 2020LIVN
Netflix Is A Joke Fest Presents: Congratulations With Chris DeliaWilshire Ebell TheatreLos AngelesWednesday, April 29, 2020TMUSA
Netflix Is A Joke Fest Presents: Felipe EsparzaThe BelascoLos AngelesWednesday, April 29, 2020TMUSA
Netflix Is A Joke Fest Presents: Iliza ShlesingerOrpheum TheatreLos AngelesTuesday, April 28, 2020TMUSA
Netflix Is A Joke Fest Presents: In Conversation with Kevin HartOrpheum TheatreLos AngelesSunday, May 3, 2020TMUSA
Netflix Is A Joke Fest Presents: India All Star ShowAvalonHollywoodThursday, April 30, 2020TMUSA
Netflix Is A Joke Fest Presents: India All Star ShowAvalonHollywoodThursday, April 30, 2020TMUSA
Netflix Is A Joke Fest Presents: Jack WhitehallOrpheum TheatreLos AngelesSaturday, May 2, 2020TMUSA
Netflix Is A Joke Fest Presents: Ken JeongThe WilternLos AngelesFriday, May 1, 2020LIVN
Netflix Is A Joke Fest Presents: Los Comediantes De LatinoamÃ©ricaAvalonHollywoodWednesday, April 29, 2020TMUSA
Netflix Is A Joke Fest Presents: Los Comediantes De LatinoamÃ©ricaAvalonHollywoodWednesday, April 29, 2020TMUSA
Netflix Is A Joke Fest Presents: Michelle WolfWilshire Ebell TheatreLos AngelesThursday, April 30, 2020TMUSA
Netflix Is A Joke Fest Presents: Middleditch & SchwartzWilshire Ebell TheatreLos AngelesFriday, May 1, 2020TMUSA
Netflix Is A Joke Fest Presents: Mike BirbigliaWilshire Ebell TheatreLos AngelesTuesday, April 28, 2020TMUSA
Netflix Is A Joke Fest Presents: Park Na-raeThe WilternLos AngelesWednesday, April 29, 2020LIVN
Netflix Is A Joke Fest Presents: Pete Davidson & Best FriendsAvalonHollywoodTuesday, April 28, 2020TMUSA
Netflix Is A Joke Fest Presents: Pete Davidson & Best FriendsAvalonHollywoodTuesday, April 28, 2020TMUSA
Netflix Is A Joke Fest Presents: Schitts Creek LiveOrpheum TheatreLos AngelesFriday, May 1, 2020TMUSA
Netflix Is A Joke Fest Presents: Sebastian ManiscalcoThe WilternLos AngelesMonday, April 27, 2020LIVN
Netflix Is A Joke: The Degenerates Live Hosted By Jim JefferiesThe WilternLos AngelesWednesday, April 29, 2020LIVN
Netflix is a Joke Fest Presents: STAND OUT An LBGTQ+ CelebrationGreek TheatreLos AngelesFriday, May 1, 2020TMUSA
PVRISAce of SpadesSacramentoFriday, June 5, 2020LIVN
PVRISNeptune TheatreSeattleWednesday, June 10, 2020TMUSA
Ronny Chieng: The Hope You Get Rich TourThe WilternLos AngelesSaturday, May 2, 2020LIVN
Ronny Chieng: The Hope You Get Rich TourThe MasonicSan FranciscoSaturday, August 1, 2020LIVN
Royce 5’9El Rey TheatreLos AngelesSaturday, April 25, 2020AXS
SoulwaxHouse of Blues Las Vegas presented by Cricket WirelessLas VegasMonday, September 28, 2020LIVN
THAT’S MY TIMEFonda TheatreLos AngelesTuesday, April 28, 2020AXS
The Hollies ? The Road Is Long TourThe SabanBeverly HillsFriday, July 10, 2020TMUSA
Tony Bennett: I Left My Heart in Las VegasVenetian Theatre at the Venetian Las VegasLas VegasWednesday, August 12, 2020TMUSA
Tony Bennett: I Left My Heart in Las VegasVenetian Theatre at the Venetian Las VegasLas VegasFriday, August 14, 2020TMUSA
Tony Bennett: I Left My Heart in Las VegasVenetian Theatre at the Venetian Las VegasLas VegasSaturday, August 15, 2020TMUSA
Trolls LIVE!McCaw HallSeattleSaturday, September 19, 2020TMUSA
Trolls LIVE!McCaw HallSeattleSunday, September 20, 2020TMUSA
Trolls LIVE!Veterans Memorial ColiseumPortlandSaturday, September 12, 2020TMUSA
Trolls LIVE!Veterans Memorial ColiseumPortlandSaturday, September 12, 2020TMUSA
Trolls LIVE!Veterans Memorial ColiseumPortlandSunday, September 13, 2020TMUSA
Trolls LIVE!San Jose CivicSan JoseSaturday, August 8, 2020TMUSA
Trolls LIVE!William Saroyan Theatre Fresno Convention & Entertainment CenterFresnoTuesday, August 4, 2020TMUSA
Trolls LIVE!San Jose CivicSan JoseSaturday, August 8, 2020TMUSA
Trolls LIVE!San Jose CivicSan JoseSunday, August 9, 2020TMUSA
GenesisThe O2LondonSunday, November 29, 2020AXS
GenesisThe O2LondonMonday, November 30, 2020AXS
Jeff Wayne’s The War of The WorldsThe O2LondonSaturday, April 17, 2021AXS
Jeff Wayne’s The War of The WorldsThe O2LondonSaturday, April 17, 2021AXS
The Weeknd: The After Hours Tour – EXTRA DATE ADDEDThe O2LondonFriday, October 23, 2020AXS
Scribble Showdownindigo at The O2LondonFriday, October 23, 2020AXS
Kisstory – The Best Old Skool & Anthemsindigo at The O2LondonSaturday, May 2, 2020AXS
Koray Avciindigo at The O2LondonSunday, October 18, 2020AXS
TIM MCGRAW: Here on Earth TourSt. Josephs Health Amphitheater at LakeviewSyracuseFriday, July 10, 2020LIVN
Hard Rock Mothers Day Soiree Feat The StylisticsSeminole Hard Rock Tampa Event CenterTampaSunday, May 10, 2020TMUSA
1964 The TributeThe Wellmont TheaterMontclairFriday, September 18, 2020LIVN
Alan Cumming and Ari Shapiro: Och & Oy! A Considered CabaretCenter Stage TheaterAtlantaSaturday, July 11, 2020TMUSA
Ali Wong: The Milk & Money TourBeacon TheatreNew YorkFriday, April 24, 2020TMUSA
As I Lay Dying Burn To Emerge Tour Powered By Heart SupportThe Ritz YborTampaFriday, May 29, 2020TMUSA
As I Lay Dying Burn To Emerge Tour Powered By Heart SupportRevolution LiveFt LauderdaleSaturday, May 30, 2020TMUSA
Aventura: InmortalState Farm ArenaAtlantaSunday, April 19, 2020TMUSA
Blackberry Smoke wsg The Allman Betts Band, Spirit of the South TourThe Rose Music Center at The HeightsHuber HeightsTuesday, July 21, 2020TMUSA
Blackberry Smoke wsg The Allman Betts Band, Spirit of the South TourDailys PlaceJacksonvilleSaturday, August 22, 2020TMUSA
Bon JoviCentre BellMontrealSaturday, July 11, 2020TMUSA
Bon Jovi With Bryan AdamsTD GardenBostonFriday, July 17, 2020TMUSA
Breaking BenjaminPNC Bank Arts CenterHolmdelTuesday, July 21, 2020LIVN
Breaking BenjaminAmeris Bank AmphitheatreAlpharettaSunday, August 16, 2020LIVN
Brian Culbertson: The XX TourThe Walker TheatreChattanoogaThursday, April 30, 2020TMUSA
Carlos RiveraThe Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason TheaterMiami BeachSaturday, June 13, 2020LIVN
Carlos RiveraHard Rock Live OrlandoOrlandoSunday, June 14, 2020TMUSA
Carlos Rivera: Guerra TourWarner TheatreWashingtonSunday, June 21, 2020LIVN
Cold War KidsHouse of Blues Cleveland presented by Cricket WirelessClevelandTuesday, June 30, 2020LIVN
Desi Banks: To Da Partments TourBuckhead Theatre presented by Cricket WirelessAtlantaSunday, May 10, 2020LIVN
Get the Led OutThe Wellmont TheaterMontclairFriday, August 14, 2020LIVN
Gregory PorterCarolina TheatreDurhamSaturday, October 17, 2020TMUSA
Harry Styles: Harryween Fancy Dress PartyMadison Square GardenNew YorkFriday, October 30, 2020TMUSA
Harry Styles: Harryween Fancy Dress PartyMadison Square GardenNew YorkSaturday, October 31, 2020TMUSA
Iliza Shlesinger: The Forever TourDPAC – Durham Performing Arts CenterDurhamThursday, November 12, 2020TMUSA
Jhene Aiko: The Magic Hour TourMasonic Temple TheatreDetroitThursday, June 18, 2020AXS
Jhene Aiko: The Magic Hour TourThe Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason TheaterMiami BeachSunday, May 17, 2020LIVN
Jhene Aiko: The Magic Hour TourThe RitzRaleighWednesday, June 24, 2020LIVN
Jhene Aiko: The Magic Hour TourThe Fillmore Charlotte presented by Cricket WirelessCharlotteThursday, June 25, 2020LIVN
Jhene Aiko: The Magic Hour TourFranklin Music HallPhiladelphiaSaturday, June 20, 2020TMUSA
Jhene Aiko: The Magic Hour TourRadio City Music HallNew YorkSaturday, May 2, 2020TMUSA
KALEO – Fight or Flight Tour20 Monroe LiveGrand RapidsWednesday, July 15, 2020LIVN
KALEO – Fight or Flight TourThe Palace Theatre AlbanyAlbanyWednesday, September 9, 2020TMUSA
KALEO – Fight or Flight TourEXPRESS LIVE!ColumbusTuesday, September 22, 2020TMUSA
Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020Cobb Energy Performing Arts CentreAtlantaFriday, July 31, 2020TMUSA
LoumuzikThe RitzRaleighSaturday, May 9, 2020LIVN
Majah HypeHard Rock Live OrlandoOrlandoSaturday, May 23, 2020TMUSA
Maren Morris: RSVP The TourJacobs Pavilion at Nautica (formerly Nautica Pavilion)ClevelandThursday, July 30, 2020LIVN
Maren Morris: RSVP The TourMichigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom HillSterling HeightsThursday, August 27, 2020TMUSA
Maren Morris: RSVP The TourThÃ©Ã¢tre CoronaMontrealFriday, September 25, 2020TMUSA
Rickie Lee JonesThe Plaza LiveOrlandoSaturday, May 2, 2020AXS
Schitts Creek: The Farewell TourBoch Center Wang TheatreBostonFriday, July 10, 2020TMUSA
Schitts Creek: The Farewell TourHard Rock LiveHollywoodFriday, May 22, 2020TMUSA
Schitts Creek: The Farewell TourMohegan Sun ArenaUncasvilleSunday, June 7, 2020TMUSA
TIM MCGRAW: Here on Earth TourPNC Bank Arts CenterHolmdelSaturday, August 1, 2020LIVN
TIM MCGRAW: Here on Earth TourS&T Bank Music ParkBurgettstownFriday, July 31, 2020LIVN
TIM MCGRAW: Here on Earth TourConstellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center: CMACCanandaiguaThursday, July 30, 2020TMUSA
Tenacious D – The Purple Nurple Tour – Twisting Hard to the Left!Taft TheatreCincinnatiTuesday, September 29, 2020TMUSA
Tenacious D – The Purple Nurple Tour…twisting Hard To The Left!The Met PhiladelphiaPhiladelphiaWednesday, October 7, 2020LIVN
Tenacious D: The Purple Nurple Tour… Twisting Hard to the Left!Radio City Music HallNew YorkFriday, October 9, 2020TMUSA
The Hollies – The Road Is Long TourThe Fox Theater at Foxwoods Resort CasinoMashantucketSaturday, July 25, 2020TMUSA
The Hollies – The Road Is Long TourHackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie CenterRed BankThursday, July 23, 2020TMUSA
The Hollies ? The Road is Long TourThe Rose Music Center at The HeightsHuber HeightsSunday, July 19, 2020TMUSA
The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don ToliverScotiabank ArenaTorontoMonday, August 31, 2020TMUSA
The Whispers, Peabo Bryson, and Regina BelleNYCB Theatre at WestburyWestburySaturday, May 2, 2020LIVN
Toby KeithNorthwell Health at Jones Beach TheaterWantaghSaturday, June 6, 2020LIVN
Tommy LondonGramercy TheatreNew YorkSaturday, June 6, 2020LIVN
Violent Femmes / XHouse of Blues Boston presented by Cricket WirelessBostonThursday, June 4, 2020LIVN
Blackberry Smoke wsg The Allman Betts Band, Spirit of the South TourAscend AmphitheaterNashvilleSunday, August 9, 2020LIVN
Blackberry Smoke wsg The Allman Betts Band, Spirit of the South TourByline Bank  Aragon BallroomChicagoSunday, July 19, 2020TMUSA
Blackberry Smoke wsg The Allman Betts Band, Spirit of the South TourLanders CenterSouthavenFriday, August 7, 2020TMUSA
Boz ScaggsIP Casino Resort and SpaBiloxiSaturday, August 1, 2020TMUSA
Breaking BenjaminDos Equis PavilionDallasMonday, August 10, 2020LIVN
Brooks & Dunn REBOOT 2020 TourDos Equis PavilionDallasFriday, June 5, 2020LIVN
CURREN$Y: Jet Life 420House of Blues New Orleans presented by Cricket WirelessNew OrleansMonday, April 20, 2020LIVN
DevotchkaHouse of Blues New Orleans presented by Cricket WirelessNew OrleansSaturday, May 16, 2020LIVN
Gaither Vocal BandThe Riverside TheaterMilwaukeeThursday, June 4, 2020ETIX
Inferno BurlesqueHouse of Blues New Orleans presented by Cricket WirelessNew OrleansFriday, April 10, 2020LIVN
Jeff Dunham: SeriouslyVictory TheatreEvansvilleWednesday, July 15, 2020TMUSA
Jhene Aiko: The Magic Hour TourRevention Music CenterHoustonWednesday, May 20, 2020LIVN
Jhene Aiko: The Magic Hour TourThe Chicago TheatreChicagoWednesday, June 17, 2020TMUSA
John FogertyBreese Stevens FieldMadisonTuesday, July 7, 2020TMUSA
Justin Hayward – NightsSaenger Theatre MobileMobileWednesday, April 15, 2020TMUSA
KALEO – Fight or Flight TourAscend AmphitheaterNashvilleMonday, August 3, 2020LIVN
Marc BroussardLAuberge Casino & Hotel Baton RougeBaton RougeSaturday, August 8, 2020TMUSA
Midnight Memories: One Direction NightHouse of Blues New Orleans presented by Cricket WirelessNew OrleansFriday, April 17, 2020LIVN
PJ MortonVooDoo at Harrahs Kansas CityKansas CityFriday, July 10, 2020TMUSA
PVRISHouse of Blues Chicago presented by Cricket WirelessChicagoSaturday, May 9, 2020LIVN
Parquet CourtsThe Fillmore Silver Spring presented by Cricket WirelessSilver SpringWednesday, May 27, 2020LIVN
Pop Evil: The Versatile TourHouse of Blues New Orleans presented by Cricket WirelessNew OrleansThursday, May 28, 2020LIVN
Ron WhiteTempleLive Fort SmithFort SmithFriday, April 17, 2020TMUSA
Ronny Chieng: The Hope You Get Rich TourHouse of Blues Dallas presented by Cricket WirelessDallasFriday, June 19, 2020LIVN
Scribble ShowdownArvest Bank Theatre at The MidlandKansas CityMonday, July 13, 2020AXS
Terry FatorRialto Square TheatreJolietFriday, October 16, 2020TMUSA
WWE WrestleMania RedemptionBrandt Centre – Evraz PlaceReginaSaturday, April 25, 2020TMUSA
Yemi AladeHouse of Blues Dallas presented by Cricket WirelessDallasFriday, June 12, 2020LIVN
Yemi AladeHouse of Blues Houston presented by Cricket WirelessHoustonThursday, June 11, 2020LIVN
American AquariumRialto BozemanBozemanThursday, August 6, 2020ETIX
An Evening with BLACK VIOLINCape Cod Melody TentHYANNISSaturday, August 15, 2020ETIX
An Evening with DARK DESERT EAGLESCape Cod Melody TentHYANNISSaturday, June 13, 2020ETIX
An Evening with DARK DESERT EAGLESSouth Shore Music CircusCOHASSETSaturday, July 25, 2020ETIX
An Evening with THE TEMPTATIONS & THE FOUR TOPSCape Cod Melody TentHYANNISSunday, August 16, 2020ETIX
An Evening with THE TEMPTATIONS & THE FOUR TOPSSouth Shore Music CircusCOHASSETSaturday, August 15, 2020ETIX
Boyz II MenGrand Casino Hinckley AmphitheaterHinckleyFriday, June 5, 2020TMUSA
Chris Young: Town Aint Big Enough World Tour 2020USANA AmphitheatreWest Valley CityWednesday, June 10, 2020LIVN
KansasDeadwood Mountain GrandDeadwoodSunday, October 4, 2020TMUSA
Philly Funk Fest with Nile Rodgers & CHICTD Pavilion at the MannPhiladelphiaSaturday, June 6, 2020TMUSA
The Book Of MormonMorrison Center for the Performing ArtsBoiseWednesday, June 3, 2020TMUSA
The Book Of MormonMorrison Center for the Performing ArtsBoiseThursday, June 4, 2020TMUSA
The Book Of MormonMorrison Center for the Performing ArtsBoiseFriday, June 5, 2020TMUSA
The Book Of MormonMorrison Center for the Performing ArtsBoiseSaturday, June 6, 2020TMUSA
The Book Of MormonMorrison Center for the Performing ArtsBoiseSunday, June 7, 2020TMUSA
The Book Of MormonMorrison Center for the Performing ArtsBoiseSaturday, June 6, 2020TMUSA
The Book Of MormonMorrison Center for the Performing ArtsBoiseSunday, June 7, 2020TMUSA
The Book Of MormonMorrison Center for the Performing ArtsBoiseTuesday, June 2, 2020TMUSA

General On Sale

Event NameVenueCityEvent dateLister
CandleboxThe CrocodileSeattleFriday, October 2, 2020EBRITE
Daniel Caesar & Jessie ReyezFrost Amphitheater at StanfordPalo AltoThursday, April 16, 2020AXS
KALEOMarymoor ParkRedmondThursday, July 2, 2020AXS
Trolls LIVE!McCaw HallSeattleSaturday, September 19, 2020TMUSA
Trolls LIVE!McCaw HallSeattleSunday, September 20, 2020TMUSA
Trolls LIVE!Veterans Memorial ColiseumPortlandSaturday, September 12, 2020TMUSA
Trolls LIVE!Veterans Memorial ColiseumPortlandSunday, September 13, 2020TMUSA
Trolls LIVE!William Saroyan Theatre Fresno Convention & Entertainment CenterFresnoWednesday, August 5, 2020TMUSA
Trolls LIVE!San Jose CivicSan JoseSaturday, August 8, 2020TMUSA
Trolls LIVE!San Jose CivicSan JoseSunday, August 9, 2020TMUSA
Trolls LIVE!San Jose CivicSan JoseSunday, August 9, 2020TMUSA
Jhene Aiko: The Magic Hour TourMarymoor ParkRedmondSaturday, June 6, 2020AXS
Jhene Aiko: The Magic Hour TourRoseland TheaterPortlandMonday, June 8, 2020ETIX
JhenÃ© AikoThe WarfieldSan FranciscoFriday, June 12, 2020AXS
JhenÃ© Aiko – The Magic Hour TourRoseland TheaterPortlandTuesday, June 9, 2020ETIX
Gregory PorterBalboa TheatreSan DiegoSunday, September 27, 2020TMUSA
MAX- The Colour Vision World TourNeptune TheatreSeattleTuesday, May 26, 2020TMUSA
MAX- The Colour Vision World TourAugust HallSan FranciscoSunday, May 24, 2020TWEB
JhenÃ© AikoThe Greek TheatreLos AngelesWednesday, June 3, 2020AXS
Ronny Chieng: The Hope You Get Rich TourAladdin TheaterPortlandSaturday, June 13, 2020EBRITE
100 Gecs with GuestsFortune Sound ClubVancouverSaturday, May 23, 2020All Ages
100 gecsThe New ParishOaklandTuesday, May 19, 2020EBRITE
100 gecsNeumosSeattleFriday, May 22, 2020EBRITE
100 gecs – Tree of Clues TourFonda TheatreLos AngelesMonday, May 18, 2020AXS
100 gecs – Tree of Clues TourWonder BallroomPortlandThursday, May 21, 2020ETIX
Ali Wong: Netflix is a Joke FestThe WilternLos AngelesThursday, April 30, 2020LIVN
Amy Schumer: Netflix is a Joke FestHollywood PalladiumHollywoodFriday, May 1, 2020LIVN
Amy Schumer: Netflix is a Joke FestHollywood PalladiumHollywoodFriday, May 1, 2020LIVN
Chappelles: Netflix is a Joke FestHollywood BowlHollywoodSaturday, May 2, 2020TMUSA
Chelsea Handler: Netflix is a Joke FestThe WilternLos AngelesSaturday, May 2, 2020LIVN
Chris Delia: Netflix is a Joke FestWilshire Ebell TheatreLos AngelesWednesday, April 29, 2020TMUSA
Christina P: Netflix is a Joke FestThe Regent TheaterLos AngelesFriday, May 1, 2020EBRITE
Deon Cole: Netflix is a Joke FestThe Regent TheaterLos AngelesThursday, April 30, 2020EBRITE
Felipe Esparza: Netflix is a Joke FestThe BelascoLos AngelesWednesday, April 29, 2020TMUSA
Going Deep w/ Chad & JTHollywood RooseveltLos AngelesSaturday, May 2, 2020TMUSA
Iconic: Sharon Cuneta & Regine VelasquezWestgate Las Vegas Resort & CasinoLas VegasSunday, May 24, 2020TMUSA
Iliza Shlesinger: Netflix is a Joke FestOrpheum TheatreLos AngelesTuesday, April 28, 2020TMUSA
India All Star Show: Netflix is a Joke FestAvalonHollywoodThursday, April 30, 2020TMUSA
India All Star Show: Netflix is a Joke FestAvalonHollywoodThursday, April 30, 2020TMUSA
Jack Whitehall: Netflix is a Joke FestOrpheum TheatreLos AngelesSaturday, May 2, 2020TMUSA
Jamie Foxx: Netflix is a Joke FestHollywood PalladiumHollywoodWednesday, April 29, 2020LIVN
Jamie Foxx: Netflix is a Joke FestHollywood PalladiumHollywoodWednesday, April 29, 2020LIVN
Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin: Netflix is a Joke FestHollywood PalladiumHollywoodSaturday, May 2, 2020LIVN
Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin: Netflix is a Joke FestHollywood PalladiumHollywoodSaturday, May 2, 2020LIVN
Ken Jeong: Netflix is a Joke FestThe WilternLos AngelesFriday, May 1, 2020LIVN
Kenny Wayne ShepherdThe Canyon Agoura HillsAgoura HillsSaturday, June 13, 2020TMUSA
Kevin Hart: Netflix is a Joke FestOrpheum TheatreLos AngelesSunday, May 3, 2020TMUSA
Kevin PollakCobbs Comedy ClubSan FranciscoFriday, May 1, 2020LIVN
Kevin PollakCobbs Comedy ClubSan FranciscoFriday, May 1, 2020LIVN
Kevin PollakCobbs Comedy ClubSan FranciscoSaturday, May 2, 2020LIVN
Kevin PollakCobbs Comedy ClubSan FranciscoSaturday, May 2, 2020LIVN
Los Comediantes De LatinoamÃ©rica: Netflix is a Joke FestAvalonHollywoodWednesday, April 29, 2020TMUSA
Los Comediantes De LatinoamÃ©rica: Netflix is a Joke FestAvalonHollywoodWednesday, April 29, 2020TMUSA
MAX- The Colour Vision World TourCommodore BallroomVancouverWednesday, May 27, 2020TMUSA
Maren Morris: RSVP The TourThe Greek TheatreLos AngelesSaturday, October 17, 2020AXS
Maren Morris: RSVP The TourGreek TheatreLos AngelesSaturday, October 17, 2020TMUSA
Marlon Wayans: Netflix is a Joke FestThe Regent TheaterLos AngelesTuesday, April 28, 2020EBRITE
MarshmelloPacific ColiseumVancouverFriday, September 25, 2020EVNU
Martin Lawrence: Netflix is a Joke FestHollywood PalladiumHollywoodThursday, April 30, 2020LIVN
Martin Lawrence: Netflix is a Joke FestHollywood PalladiumHollywoodThursday, April 30, 2020LIVN
Michelle Wolf: Netflix is a Joke FestWilshire Ebell TheatreLos AngelesThursday, April 30, 2020TMUSA
Middleditch & Schwartz: Netflix is a Joke FestWilshire Ebell TheatreLos AngelesFriday, May 1, 2020TMUSA
Mike Birbiglia: Netflix is a Joke FestWilshire Ebell TheatreLos AngelesTuesday, April 28, 2020TMUSA
OTRDoug Fir LoungePortlandThursday, July 30, 2020EBRITE
OTRBarbozaSeattleFriday, July 31, 2020EBRITE
OTRBiltmore CabaretVancouverSaturday, August 1, 2020EBRITE
OTRRickshaw StopSan FranciscoThursday, July 23, 2020EBRITE
OTRBang BangSan DiegoSaturday, July 25, 2020OTHER
Park Na-rae: Netflix is a Joke FestThe WilternLos AngelesWednesday, April 29, 2020LIVN
Paw PatrolRedding Civic AuditoriumReddingTuesday, June 2, 2020ETIX
Pete Davidson & Best Friends: Netflix is a Joke FestAvalonHollywoodTuesday, April 28, 2020TMUSA
Pete Davidson & Best Friends: Netflix is a Joke FestAvalonHollywoodTuesday, April 28, 2020TMUSA
Russell Howard: Netflix is a Joke FestThe Regent TheaterLos AngelesWednesday, April 29, 2020EBRITE
SACRED & SpongeTurner Hall BallroomMilwaukeeFriday, April 24, 2020ETIX
STAND OUT An LBGTQ+ Celebration: Netflix is a Joke FestGreek TheatreLos AngelesFriday, May 1, 2020TMUSA
STRFKRThe ShowboxSeattleTuesday, June 9, 2020AXS
STRFKRThe Regency BallroomSan FranciscoSaturday, June 6, 2020AXS
STRFKRThe NovoLos AngelesFriday, June 5, 2020AXS
STRFKRWonder BallroomPortlandFriday, June 12, 2020ETIX
STRFKRCommodore BallroomVancouverThursday, June 11, 2020TMUSA
STRFKRBrooklyn Bowl Las VegasLas VegasFriday, June 26, 2020TWEB
Schitts Creek Live: Netflix is a Joke FestOrpheum TheatreLos AngelesFriday, May 1, 2020TMUSA
Sebastian Maniscalco: Netflix is a Joke FestThe WilternLos AngelesMonday, April 27, 2020LIVN
The Degenerates Live Hosted By Jim Jefferies: Netflix is a Joke FestThe WilternLos AngelesWednesday, April 29, 2020LIVN
The Kenny Wayne Shepherd BandEdgewater E CenterLaughlinSaturday, April 25, 2020TMUSA
The Lonely: Celebrating The Music of Roy OrbisonMontgomery TheaterSan JoseThursday, September 24, 2020TMUSA
The Milk Carton KidsAladdin TheaterPortlandTuesday, May 12, 2020EBRITE
The Milk Carton KidsSaint Mark’s Episcopal CathedralSeattleSaturday, May 16, 2020OTHER
The Milk Carton KidsLobero TheatreSanta BarbaraWednesday, May 20, 2020OTHER
The Milk Carton Kids and Haley HeynderickxRevolution HallPortlandWednesday, May 13, 2020EBRITE
The SteeldriversNeptune TheatreSeattleFriday, November 6, 2020TMUSA
They Might Be GiantsNeptune TheatreSeattleSaturday, October 3, 2020TMUSA
Tim Dillon: Netflix Is A Joke FestHollywood RooseveltLos AngelesSaturday, May 2, 2020TMUSA
Two Bears One Cave Podcast: Netflix is a Joke FestThe WilternLos AngelesTuesday, April 28, 2020LIVN
Vir Das: Netflix is a Joke FestThe Regent TheaterLos AngelesFriday, May 1, 2020EBRITE
Wild Child – A Live Recreation of a Doors ConcertHouse of Blues Anaheim presented by Cricket WirelessAnaheimFriday, May 8, 2020LIVN
Breaking BenjaminMandalay Bay Events CenterLas VegasSaturday, September 5, 2020AXS
Breaking BenjaminShoreline AmphitheatreMountain ViewTuesday, September 8, 2020LIVN
OTRThe EchoLos AngelesFriday, July 24, 2020EBRITE
Pop EvilKnitting FactorySpokaneSaturday, June 6, 2020TWEB
JhenÃ© Aiko: The Magic Hour TourMalkin BowlVancouverFriday, June 5, 2020TMUSA
ABSOFACTOHawthorne TheatrePortlandThursday, May 21, 2020ETIX
As I Lay DyingThe Regency BallroomSan FranciscoFriday, June 19, 2020AXS
Chris DEliaHarrahs Resort SoCal – The Events CenterFunnerSaturday, July 11, 2020TMUSA
Foreign AirBrick & Mortar Music HallSan FranciscoWednesday, June 3, 2020AXS
Jason Bonhams Led Zeppelin EveningMontBleu Resort Casino & SpaSouth Lake TahoeFriday, May 22, 2020TMUSA
KALEOThe WarfieldSan FranciscoFriday, October 16, 2020AXS
Kevin Jamesilani Cowlitz BallroomRidgefieldSunday, May 24, 2020TMUSA
Lindsey StirlingMicrosoft TheaterLos AngelesTuesday, July 21, 2020AXS
MAX- The Colour Vision World TourFonda TheatreLos AngelesThursday, May 21, 2020AXS
OdieFortune Sound ClubVancouverSaturday, May 2, 2020TWEB
PVRISFonda TheatreLos AngelesThursday, June 4, 2020AXS
PVRISThe Regency BallroomSan FranciscoSunday, June 7, 2020AXS
Puddles Pity PartyEl Rey TheatreLos AngelesFriday, May 22, 2020AXS
Showbox Presents: PVRISWonder BallroomPortlandTuesday, June 9, 2020ETIX
THE LEMON TWIGSWonder BallroomPortlandWednesday, June 10, 2020ETIX
The Black Jacket Symphony presents: Led Zeppelin IVFox TheaterBakersfieldSaturday, October 24, 2020EBRITE
Breaking BenjaminAmerican Family Insurance Amphitheater – Summerfest GroundsMilwaukeeFriday, August 7, 2020TMUSA
Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020Starlight TheatreKansas CityTuesday, August 11, 2020OTHER
-X-The WilternLos AngelesSaturday, April 25, 2020LIVN
95.5 The Bulls 12th Annual All Star Guitar PullThe Cosmopolitan of Las VegasLas VegasThursday, April 2, 2020TMUSA
An Evening with They Might Be GiantsNeptune TheatreSeattleSaturday, October 3, 2020TMUSA
As I Lay Dying Burn To Emerge Tour Powered By Heart SupportRiverside Municipal AuditoriumRiversideSaturday, June 20, 2020LIVN
BANDA MS y SNOOP DOGG En Vivo – Dos Culturas, Una UnionToyota ArenaOntarioSaturday, July 11, 2020TMUSA
Brad Paisley 2020 TourConcord PavilionConcordFriday, May 15, 2020LIVN
Breaking BenjaminFivePoint AmphitheatreIrvineSunday, September 6, 2020LIVN
Brit Floyd World Tour 2020Grand Sierra Resort and CasinoRenoWednesday, July 1, 2020TMUSA
CANDLEBOX -25 Years of Lucy-30 Years of Greatest Hits-Original LineupParamount TheatreSeattleSaturday, October 3, 2020TMUSA
Cedric The EntertainerEncore Theater at WynnLas VegasSaturday, May 16, 2020TMUSA
Chris Young: Town Aint Big Enough World Tour 2020White River AmphitheatreAuburnSaturday, June 13, 2020LIVN
Christina Aguilera – The XperienceZappos Theater at Planet HollywoodLas VegasFriday, November 13, 2020TMUSA
Christina Aguilera – The XperienceZappos Theater at Planet HollywoodLas VegasSaturday, November 14, 2020TMUSA
Christina Aguilera – The XperienceZappos Theater at Planet HollywoodLas VegasWednesday, November 18, 2020TMUSA
Christina Aguilera – The XperienceZappos Theater at Planet HollywoodLas VegasFriday, November 20, 2020TMUSA
Christina Aguilera – The XperienceZappos Theater at Planet HollywoodLas VegasSaturday, November 21, 2020TMUSA
Christina Aguilera – The XperienceZappos Theater at Planet HollywoodLas VegasWednesday, November 11, 2020TMUSA
Daniel Habif Inquebrantables World Tour 2020Moore TheatreSeattleThursday, June 11, 2020TMUSA
Echo & the BunnymenHumphreys Concerts By the BaySan DiegoThursday, April 30, 2020TMUSA
Femme it ForwardConcord PavilionConcordSaturday, May 2, 2020LIVN
Grupo FirmeMicrosoft TheaterLos AngelesSaturday, July 25, 2020AXS
Jason Bonhams Led Zeppelin EveningGreek TheatreLos AngelesThursday, May 28, 2020TMUSA
Jason Bonhams Led Zeppelin EveningHumphreys Concerts By the BaySan DiegoSunday, May 24, 2020TMUSA
Jason Bonhams Led Zeppelin EveningMoore TheatreSeattleMonday, May 18, 2020TMUSA
Jason Bonhams Led Zeppelin EveningSan Jose CivicSan JoseWednesday, May 20, 2020TMUSA
Jhene Aiko: The Magic Hour TourThe Greek TheatreLos AngelesMonday, June 1, 2020AXS
Jhene Aiko: The Magic Hour TourThe Cosmopolitan of Las VegasLas VegasSaturday, May 30, 2020TMUSA
John Waters Christmas: Its A Yuletide MassacreNeptune TheatreSeattleWednesday, December 2, 2020TMUSA
KALEOThe Greek TheatreLos AngelesTuesday, October 13, 2020AXS
KALEOMcMenamins Historic EdgefieldTroutdaleWednesday, July 1, 2020ETIX
Kenny Wayne Shepherd BandMoore TheatreSeattleSaturday, June 6, 2020TMUSA
Kenny Wayne Shepherd BandCommodore BallroomVancouverSunday, June 7, 2020TMUSA
Kevin JamesMartin Woldson Theater at the FoxSpokaneThursday, May 21, 2020OTHER
Kevin JamesMoore TheatreSeattleSaturday, May 23, 2020TMUSA
Kevin JamesGrand Sierra Resort and CasinoRenoThursday, May 28, 2020TMUSA
Kevin JamesKA Theatre at MGM Grand Hotel and CasinoLas VegasFriday, May 29, 2020TMUSA
Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020Concord PavilionConcordSaturday, July 18, 2020LIVN
Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020San Diego Civic TheatreSan DiegoMonday, July 20, 2020TMUSA
Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020WAMU TheaterSeattleMonday, July 13, 2020TMUSA
Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020Moda CenterPortlandWednesday, July 15, 2020TMUSA
Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020Grand Sierra Resort and CasinoRenoFriday, July 17, 2020TMUSA
MadnessGreek TheatreLos AngelesSunday, May 24, 2020TMUSA
Maren Morris: RSVP The TourCal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSUSan DiegoThursday, October 15, 2020TMUSA
Maren Morris: RSVP The TourModa CenterPortlandFriday, September 11, 2020TMUSA
Maren Morris: RSVP The TourAbbotsford CentreAbbotsfordThursday, September 10, 2020TMUSA
MarshmelloThe ForumInglewoodFriday, October 2, 2020TMUSA
MarshmelloWAMU TheaterSeattleSaturday, September 26, 2020TMUSA
MarshmelloBill Graham Civic AuditoriumSan FranciscoTuesday, September 29, 2020TMUSA
Oregon Symphony and Edgefield Concerts Present Not Our First Goat Rodeo: Yo-Yo Ma, Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer, Chris ThileMcMenamins Historic EdgefieldTroutdaleTuesday, August 18, 2020ETIX
Pop EvilThe ShowboxSeattleThursday, June 4, 2020AXS
Puddles Pity PartyBalboa TheatreSan DiegoSaturday, May 16, 2020TMUSA
ROYCE 5’9 – The Allegory US TourHawthorne TheatrePortlandWednesday, April 22, 2020ETIX
RadwimpsThe WilternLos AngelesWednesday, July 15, 2020LIVN
Ronny Chieng: The Hope You Get Rich TourNeptune TheatreSeattleFriday, June 12, 2020TMUSA
RucciThe BelascoLos AngelesSaturday, May 2, 2020TMUSA
RucciThe ObservatorySanta AnaFriday, May 1, 2020TMUSA
STRFKRThe Observatory North ParkSan DiegoThursday, June 4, 2020TMUSA
Sarah Brightman: HYMN In ConcertVenetian Theatre at the Venetian Las VegasLas VegasWednesday, October 7, 2020TMUSA
Sarah Brightman: HYMN In ConcertVenetian Theatre at the Venetian Las VegasLas VegasFriday, October 9, 2020TMUSA
Sarah Brightman: HYMN In ConcertVenetian Theatre at the Venetian Las VegasLas VegasSaturday, October 10, 2020TMUSA
Seven Lions Presents: Chronicles III @ The GorgeGorge AmphitheatreGeorgeSaturday, July 11, 2020LIVN
The Airborne Toxic EventThe Greek TheatreLos AngelesFriday, October 9, 2020AXS
The Cult – A Sonic TempleHumphreys Concerts By the BaySan DiegoFriday, April 24, 2020TMUSA
The HolliesReynolds Hall at The Smith CenterLas VegasSaturday, July 11, 2020OTHER
The Milk Carton Kids & Haley HeynderickxEl Rey TheatreLos AngelesThursday, May 21, 2020AXS
The Milk Carton Kids and Haley HeynderickxThe ChapelSan FranciscoSunday, May 10, 2020EBRITE
The Milk Carton Kids and Haley HeynderickxThe ChapelSan FranciscoMonday, May 11, 2020EBRITE
The PharcydeThe ObservatorySanta AnaFriday, April 3, 2020TMUSA
The RevivalistsHumphreys Concerts By the BaySan DiegoWednesday, May 13, 2020TMUSA
The Smokers ClubConcord PavilionConcordSaturday, May 30, 2020LIVN
The SpinnersQuarry Park AmphitheaterRocklinSunday, June 7, 2020EBRITE
The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don ToliverSTAPLES CenterLos AngelesSunday, August 16, 2020AXS
The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don ToliverRogers ArenaVancouverFriday, June 12, 2020TMUSA
They Might Be GiantsMcMenamins Crystal BallroomPortlandWednesday, October 7, 2020ETIX
TrainVina Robles AmphitheatrePaso RoblesFriday, June 5, 2020TMUSA
Trevor Noahilani Cowlitz BallroomRidgefieldSunday, April 26, 2020TMUSA
Yemi Alade: Woman Of Steel World TourThe FillmoreSan FranciscoSaturday, June 20, 2020LIVN
Yemi Alade: Woman Of Steel World TourNeptune TheatreSeattleWednesday, June 24, 2020TMUSA
HALA, with BOYO7th Street EntryMINNEAPOLISSaturday, May 30, 2020ETIX
Jason Bonhams Led Zeppelin EveningQueen Elizabeth TheatreVancouverSunday, May 17, 2020TMUSA
LIZ PHAIR – SOBERISH TOURPalace TheatreSt. PaulSaturday, May 9, 2020ETIX
Leanne Morgan: The Big Panty TourHoyt Sherman PlaceDes MoinesSaturday, June 20, 2020TMUSA
Liz PhairTurner Hall BallroomMilwaukeeSunday, May 10, 2020ETIX
Liz PhairLiberty HallLawrenceFriday, May 8, 2020TMUSA
Liz PhairBrooklyn Bowl NashvilleNashvilleWednesday, May 6, 2020TWEB
The Last WaltzSaenger Theatre New OrleansNew OrleansSaturday, May 2, 2020TMUSA
The Milk Carton Kids and Haley HeynderickxCommodore BallroomVancouverThursday, May 14, 2020TMUSA
Black Jacket SymphonyRialto Theatre-TucsonTucsonThursday, October 22, 2020TMUSA
Amor Prohibido – Queen of Tejano Musics Birthday BashHouse of Blues San Diego presented by Cricket WirelessSan DiegoThursday, April 16, 2020LIVN
Brian CulbertsonThe CaveBig Bear LakeFriday, May 29, 2020TMUSA
Cedric The EntertainerEncore Theater at WynnLas VegasSaturday, May 16, 2020TMUSA
Chappelles: An Evening of Music and ComedyHollywood BowlHollywoodSaturday, May 2, 2020TMUSA
Duran DuranThe Cosmopolitan of Las VegasLas VegasFriday, May 1, 2020TMUSA
Duran DuranThe Cosmopolitan of Las VegasLas VegasSaturday, May 2, 2020TMUSA
Jason Bonhams Led Zeppelin EveningRio Vista Outdoor Amphitheater at Harrahs LaughlinLaughlinSaturday, May 23, 2020TMUSA
Jhene Aiko: The Magic Hour TourMalkin BowlVancouverFriday, June 5, 2020TMUSA
KALEOUBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports CentreVancouverSaturday, July 4, 2020TMUSA
KALEO – Fight or Flight TourHouse of Blues Las Vegas presented by Cricket WirelessLas VegasSaturday, October 10, 2020LIVN
Lizzy & The TriggermenEl Rey TheatreLos AngelesFriday, May 15, 2020AXS
MAX- The Colour Vision World TourHouse of Blues San Diego presented by Cricket WirelessSan DiegoTuesday, May 19, 2020LIVN
MarshmelloModa CenterPortlandSunday, September 27, 2020TMUSA
Muscadine BloodlineHouse of Blues San Diego presented by Cricket WirelessSan DiegoThursday, June 18, 2020LIVN
Netflix Is A Joke @ Palladium Hosted By Amy SchumerHollywood PalladiumHollywoodFriday, May 1, 2020LIVN
Netflix Is A Joke @ Palladium Hosted By Amy SchumerHollywood PalladiumHollywoodFriday, May 1, 2020LIVN
Netflix Is A Joke @ Palladium Hosted By Jamie FoxxHollywood PalladiumHollywoodWednesday, April 29, 2020LIVN
Netflix Is A Joke @ Palladium Hosted By Jamie FoxxHollywood PalladiumHollywoodWednesday, April 29, 2020LIVN
Netflix Is A Joke @ Palladium Hosted By Jane Fonda & Lily TomlinHollywood PalladiumHollywoodSaturday, May 2, 2020LIVN
Netflix Is A Joke @ Palladium Hosted By Jane Fonda & Lily TomlinHollywood PalladiumHollywoodSaturday, May 2, 2020LIVN
Netflix Is A Joke @ Palladium Hosted By Martin LawrenceHollywood PalladiumHollywoodThursday, April 30, 2020LIVN
Netflix Is A Joke @ Palladium Hosted By Martin LawrenceHollywood PalladiumHollywoodThursday, April 30, 2020LIVN
Netflix Is A Joke Fest Presents: 2 Bears 1 Cave PodcastThe WilternLos AngelesTuesday, April 28, 2020LIVN
Netflix Is A Joke Fest Presents: Ali WongThe WilternLos AngelesThursday, April 30, 2020LIVN
Netflix Is A Joke Fest Presents: Chelsea HandlerThe WilternLos AngelesSaturday, May 2, 2020LIVN
Netflix Is A Joke Fest Presents: Congratulations With Chris DeliaWilshire Ebell TheatreLos AngelesWednesday, April 29, 2020TMUSA
Netflix Is A Joke Fest Presents: Felipe EsparzaThe BelascoLos AngelesWednesday, April 29, 2020TMUSA
Netflix Is A Joke Fest Presents: Iliza ShlesingerOrpheum TheatreLos AngelesTuesday, April 28, 2020TMUSA
Netflix Is A Joke Fest Presents: In Conversation with Kevin HartOrpheum TheatreLos AngelesSunday, May 3, 2020TMUSA
Netflix Is A Joke Fest Presents: India All Star ShowAvalonHollywoodThursday, April 30, 2020TMUSA
Netflix Is A Joke Fest Presents: India All Star ShowAvalonHollywoodThursday, April 30, 2020TMUSA
Netflix Is A Joke Fest Presents: Jack WhitehallOrpheum TheatreLos AngelesSaturday, May 2, 2020TMUSA
Netflix Is A Joke Fest Presents: Ken JeongThe WilternLos AngelesFriday, May 1, 2020LIVN
Netflix Is A Joke Fest Presents: Los Comediantes De LatinoamÃ©ricaAvalonHollywoodWednesday, April 29, 2020TMUSA
Netflix Is A Joke Fest Presents: Los Comediantes De LatinoamÃ©ricaAvalonHollywoodWednesday, April 29, 2020TMUSA
Netflix Is A Joke Fest Presents: Michelle WolfWilshire Ebell TheatreLos AngelesThursday, April 30, 2020TMUSA
Netflix Is A Joke Fest Presents: Middleditch & SchwartzWilshire Ebell TheatreLos AngelesFriday, May 1, 2020TMUSA
Netflix Is A Joke Fest Presents: Mike BirbigliaWilshire Ebell TheatreLos AngelesTuesday, April 28, 2020TMUSA
Netflix Is A Joke Fest Presents: Park Na-raeThe WilternLos AngelesWednesday, April 29, 2020LIVN
Netflix Is A Joke Fest Presents: Pete Davidson & Best FriendsAvalonHollywoodTuesday, April 28, 2020TMUSA
Netflix Is A Joke Fest Presents: Pete Davidson & Best FriendsAvalonHollywoodTuesday, April 28, 2020TMUSA
Netflix Is A Joke Fest Presents: Schitts Creek LiveOrpheum TheatreLos AngelesFriday, May 1, 2020TMUSA
Netflix Is A Joke Fest Presents: Sebastian ManiscalcoThe WilternLos AngelesMonday, April 27, 2020LIVN
Netflix Is A Joke: The Degenerates Live Hosted By Jim JefferiesThe WilternLos AngelesWednesday, April 29, 2020LIVN
Netflix is a Joke Fest Presents: STAND OUT An LBGTQ+ CelebrationGreek TheatreLos AngelesFriday, May 1, 2020TMUSA
PVRISAce of SpadesSacramentoFriday, June 5, 2020LIVN
PVRISNeptune TheatreSeattleWednesday, June 10, 2020TMUSA
Ronny Chieng: The Hope You Get Rich TourThe WilternLos AngelesSaturday, May 2, 2020LIVN
Ronny Chieng: The Hope You Get Rich TourThe MasonicSan FranciscoSaturday, August 1, 2020LIVN
Royce 5’9El Rey TheatreLos AngelesSaturday, April 25, 2020AXS
SoulwaxHouse of Blues Las Vegas presented by Cricket WirelessLas VegasMonday, September 28, 2020LIVN
THAT’S MY TIMEFonda TheatreLos AngelesTuesday, April 28, 2020AXS
The Hollies ? The Road Is Long TourThe SabanBeverly HillsFriday, July 10, 2020TMUSA
Tony Bennett: I Left My Heart in Las VegasVenetian Theatre at the Venetian Las VegasLas VegasWednesday, August 12, 2020TMUSA
Tony Bennett: I Left My Heart in Las VegasVenetian Theatre at the Venetian Las VegasLas VegasFriday, August 14, 2020TMUSA
Tony Bennett: I Left My Heart in Las VegasVenetian Theatre at the Venetian Las VegasLas VegasSaturday, August 15, 2020TMUSA
Trolls LIVE!McCaw HallSeattleSaturday, September 19, 2020TMUSA
Trolls LIVE!McCaw HallSeattleSunday, September 20, 2020TMUSA
Trolls LIVE!Veterans Memorial ColiseumPortlandSaturday, September 12, 2020TMUSA
Trolls LIVE!Veterans Memorial ColiseumPortlandSaturday, September 12, 2020TMUSA
Trolls LIVE!Veterans Memorial ColiseumPortlandSunday, September 13, 2020TMUSA
Trolls LIVE!San Jose CivicSan JoseSaturday, August 8, 2020TMUSA
Trolls LIVE!William Saroyan Theatre Fresno Convention & Entertainment CenterFresnoTuesday, August 4, 2020TMUSA
Trolls LIVE!San Jose CivicSan JoseSaturday, August 8, 2020TMUSA
Trolls LIVE!San Jose CivicSan JoseSunday, August 9, 2020TMUSA
Jhene Aiko: The Magic Hour TourThe WarfieldSan FranciscoThursday, June 11, 2020AXS
#Undeportables Comedy Show w/ Momo RodriguezFox Performing Arts CenterRiversideSaturday, April 11, 2020LIVN
Ama LouThe RoxyLos AngelesWednesday, April 29, 2020AXS
An Evening with THE STEELDRIVERSFitzgerald TheaterSt. PaulSaturday, October 3, 2020ETIX
Billy CurringtonThe Sandbar at Red Rock Casino Resort & SpaLas VegasFriday, May 15, 2020TMUSA
Body Count feat. Ice TFonda TheatreLos AngelesWednesday, May 20, 2020AXS
Damien JuradoGreat American Music HallSan FranciscoThursday, June 11, 2020AXS
Dan St. GermainPunch Line Comedy Club – San FranciscoSan FranciscoThursday, May 7, 2020LIVN
Dan St. GermainPunch Line Comedy Club – San FranciscoSan FranciscoFriday, May 8, 2020LIVN
Dan St. GermainPunch Line Comedy Club – San FranciscoSan FranciscoFriday, May 8, 2020LIVN
Dan St. GermainPunch Line Comedy Club – San FranciscoSan FranciscoSaturday, May 9, 2020LIVN
Dan St. GermainPunch Line Comedy Club – San FranciscoSan FranciscoSaturday, May 9, 2020LIVN
Dan St. GermainPunch Line Comedy Club – San FranciscoSan FranciscoWednesday, May 6, 2020LIVN
Dana GouldColumbia City TheaterSeattleFriday, September 11, 2020AXS
Dana GouldColumbia City TheaterSeattleSaturday, September 12, 2020AXS
Diet CigGreat American Music HallSan FranciscoWednesday, October 21, 2020AXS
Dizzy Reed’s Hookers & BlowSlimsSan FranciscoMonday, April 20, 2020AXS
Emma WillmannPunch Line Comedy Club – San FranciscoSan FranciscoFriday, May 15, 2020LIVN
Emma WillmannPunch Line Comedy Club – San FranciscoSan FranciscoFriday, May 15, 2020LIVN
Emma WillmannPunch Line Comedy Club – San FranciscoSan FranciscoSaturday, May 16, 2020LIVN
Emma WillmannPunch Line Comedy Club – San FranciscoSan FranciscoSaturday, May 16, 2020LIVN
Emma WillmannPunch Line Comedy Club – San FranciscoSan FranciscoThursday, May 14, 2020LIVN
Felix Cavalieres RascalsThe Showroom at the Golden NuggetLas VegasFriday, June 5, 2020TMUSA
GeographerThe RoxyLos AngelesFriday, June 12, 2020AXS
Gilberto Santa RosaParis TheaterLas VegasThursday, May 28, 2020TMUSA
HalaColectivo CoffeeMilwaukeeFriday, May 29, 2020ETIX
HalaBlueberry Hill Duck RoomSt LouisSaturday, June 13, 2020TMUSA
HalaThe Record BarKansas CityFriday, June 12, 2020TMUSA
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesTuesday, October 13, 2020Touring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesWednesday, October 14, 2020Touring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesThursday, October 15, 2020Touring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesFriday, October 16, 2020Touring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesSaturday, October 17, 2020Touring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesSaturday, October 17, 2020Touring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesSunday, October 18, 2020Touring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesTuesday, October 20, 2020Touring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesWednesday, October 21, 2020Touring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesThursday, October 22, 2020Touring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesFriday, October 23, 2020Touring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesSaturday, October 24, 2020Touring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesSaturday, October 24, 2020Touring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesSunday, October 25, 2020Touring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesSunday, October 25, 2020Touring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesTuesday, October 27, 2020Touring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesWednesday, October 28, 2020Touring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesThursday, October 29, 2020Touring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesFriday, October 30, 2020Touring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesSaturday, October 31, 2020Touring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesSunday, November 1, 2020Touring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesSunday, November 1, 2020Touring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesWednesday, November 4, 2020Touring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesThursday, November 5, 2020Touring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesFriday, November 6, 2020Touring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesSaturday, November 7, 2020Touring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesSaturday, November 7, 2020Touring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesSunday, November 8, 2020Touring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesSunday, November 8, 2020Touring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesTuesday, November 10, 2020Touring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesWednesday, November 11, 2020Touring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesThursday, November 12, 2020Touring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesFriday, November 13, 2020Touring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesSaturday, November 14, 2020Touring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesSaturday, November 14, 2020Touring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesSunday, November 15, 2020Touring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesSunday, November 15, 2020Touring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesTuesday, November 17, 2020Touring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesWednesday, November 18, 2020Touring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesThursday, November 19, 2020Touring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesFriday, November 20, 2020Touring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesSaturday, November 21, 2020Touring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesSaturday, November 21, 2020Touring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesSunday, November 22, 2020Touring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesSunday, November 22, 2020Touring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesWednesday, September 23, 2020Touring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesThursday, September 24, 2020Touring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesFriday, September 25, 2020Touring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesSaturday, September 26, 2020Touring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesSaturday, September 26, 2020Touring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesMonday, November 2, 2020Touring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesSunday, September 27, 2020Touring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesTuesday, September 29, 2020Touring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesWednesday, September 30, 2020Touring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesThursday, October 1, 2020Touring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesFriday, October 2, 2020Touring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesSaturday, October 3, 2020Touring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesSaturday, October 3, 2020Touring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesSunday, October 4, 2020Touring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesTuesday, October 6, 2020Touring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesWednesday, October 7, 2020Touring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesThursday, October 8, 2020Touring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesFriday, October 9, 2020Touring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesSaturday, October 10, 2020Touring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesSaturday, October 10, 2020Touring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesSunday, October 11, 2020Touring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesSunday, October 11, 2020Touring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesTuesday, September 22, 2020Touring
James KayeThe RoxyLos AngelesFriday, April 10, 2020AXS
Kevin JamesMount Baker TheatreBellinghamFriday, May 22, 2020OTHER
Kevin JamesLuther Burbank Center for the ArtsSanta RosaWednesday, May 27, 2020OTHER
Kira SoltanovichPunch Line Comedy Club – SacramentoSacramentoFriday, May 22, 2020LIVN
Kira SoltanovichPunch Line Comedy Club – SacramentoSacramentoFriday, May 22, 2020LIVN
Kira SoltanovichPunch Line Comedy Club – SacramentoSacramentoSaturday, May 23, 2020LIVN
Kira SoltanovichPunch Line Comedy Club – SacramentoSacramentoSaturday, May 23, 2020LIVN
Kira SoltanovichPunch Line Comedy Club – SacramentoSacramentoThursday, May 21, 2020LIVN
Kruder & DorfmeisterShowbox SoDoSeattleThursday, April 16, 2020AXS
Layne Staley Tribute 2020The ShowboxSeattleSaturday, August 22, 2020AXS
Lift Every Voice And Sing: A Soulful Tribute To Nat King ColeWilson Theater at Vogel HallMilwaukeeSunday, July 5, 2020TMUSA
Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020Microsoft TheaterLos AngelesTuesday, July 21, 2020AXS
LuenellHollywood Improv (The Main Room)HollywoodFriday, May 1, 2020TWEB
More Myself with Alicia KeysThe Theatre at Ace HotelLos AngelesTuesday, April 7, 2020AXS
NOTDSlimsSan FranciscoFriday, May 22, 2020AXS
Netflix Is A Joke Presents: Norm MacdonaldPalace TheatreLos AngelesFriday, May 1, 2020EBRITE
Netflix Is A Joke Presents: Thats My Time with David LettermanThe Fonda TheatreHollywoodTuesday, April 28, 2020AXS
Netflix Is A Joke Presents: Thats My Time with David LettermanThe Fonda TheatreHollywoodTuesday, April 28, 2020AXS
Netflix Is A Joke Presents: Thats My Time with David LettermanThe Fonda TheatreHollywoodWednesday, April 29, 2020AXS
Netflix Is A Joke Presents: Thats My Time with David LettermanThe Fonda TheatreHollywoodWednesday, April 29, 2020AXS
Netflix Is A Joke Presents: The Hall – Honoring the Greats of Stand-UpThe Theatre at Ace HotelLos AngelesSunday, May 3, 2020AXS
ODIEColumbia City TheaterSeattleSunday, May 3, 2020AXS
RadwimpsCanton HallDallasFriday, July 17, 2020AXS
Randy Feltface – 16+ with Parental SupervisionPunch Line Comedy Club – SacramentoSacramentoTuesday, May 12, 2020LIVN
Randy Feltface – 16+ with Parental SupervisionCobbs Comedy ClubSan FranciscoSunday, May 10, 2020LIVN
SF Comedy ShowcasePunch Line Comedy Club – San FranciscoSan FranciscoSunday, May 10, 2020LIVN
SF Comedy ShowcasePunch Line Comedy Club – San FranciscoSan FranciscoSunday, May 17, 2020LIVN
SLANDER Presents The Eye Ft. Dylan MatthewMission BallroomDenverSunday, May 31, 2020AXS
Scribble ShowdownDolby TheatreHollywoodMonday, October 12, 2020TMUSA
ShabbaaaaaaEl Rey TheatreLos AngelesSaturday, March 28, 2020AXS
Slow MagicThe ShowboxSeattleSaturday, June 6, 2020AXS
Thatâ€™s My Time with David LettermanFonda TheatreLos AngelesTuesday, April 28, 2020AXS
Thatâ€™s My Time with David LettermanFonda TheatreLos AngelesWednesday, April 29, 2020AXS
Thatâ€™s My Time with David LettermanFonda TheatreLos AngelesWednesday, April 29, 2020AXS
The Airborne Toxic EventCrystal Bay Club Casino Crown RoomCrystal BaySaturday, October 10, 2020TMUSA
The Beach Boysilani Cowlitz BallroomRidgefieldSunday, September 6, 2020TMUSA
The HallThe Theatre at Ace HotelLos AngelesSunday, May 3, 2020AXS
The Sounds: Things We Do for Love TourSlimsSan FranciscoFriday, May 15, 2020AXS
There Goes the Neighborhood Comedy TourPunch Line Comedy Club – SacramentoSacramentoSunday, May 10, 2020LIVN
They Ready Live!Hollywood Improv (The Main Room)HollywoodTuesday, April 28, 2020TWEB
Whindersson NunesHollywood Improv (The Main Room)HollywoodThursday, April 30, 2020TWEB
Yemi Alade:  Woman of SteelRevolution HallPortlandTuesday, June 23, 2020EBRITE
The Legal Immigrants, Free Moontime Band, SunvolumeSleeping VillageChicagoThursday, April 16, 2020ETIX
Kings of LeonRDS ArenaDublinWednesday, July 1, 2020TMUK
Run The JewelsFox Theater PomonaPomonaThursday, April 16, 2020AXS
Pet Shop Boys & New Order – The Unity TourHollywood BowlHollywoodSaturday, October 3, 2020TMUSA
The Milk Carton Kids and Haley HeynderickxBelly UpSolana BeachTuesday, May 19, 2020OTHER
Dennis Quaid and the SharksAccess at Aliante Casino & HotelNorth Las VegasSaturday, June 27, 2020TMUSA
Slaughter & KixCannery Hotel and CasinoLas VegasFriday, July 3, 2020TMUSA
Laff Lounge FridayCannery Hotel and CasinoLas VegasFriday, March 6, 2020TMUSA
Laff Lounge FridayCannery Hotel and CasinoLas VegasFriday, March 13, 2020TMUSA
Laff Lounge FridayCannery Hotel and CasinoLas VegasFriday, March 20, 2020TMUSA
Laff Lounge FridayCannery Hotel and CasinoLas VegasFriday, March 27, 2020TMUSA
The Martinez BrothersEl Rey TheatreLos AngelesTuesday, April 14, 2020AXS
The Voices Of MarcelitoOrleans ShowroomLas VegasFriday, July 17, 2020TMUSA
Jeff Waynes Musical Version of The War of The WorldsBournemouth International CentreBournemouthWednesday, April 7, 2021TMUK
Jeff Waynes Musical Version of The War of The WorldsThe Brighton CentreBrightonMonday, April 5, 2021TMUK
Jeff Waynes Musical Version of The War of The WorldsThe Brighton CentreBrightonMonday, April 5, 2021TMUK
Jeff Waynes Musical Version of The War of The WorldsM&S Bank Arena LiverpoolLiverpoolWednesday, April 14, 2021TMUK
Jeff Waynes The War Of The Worlds – VIPUtilita ArenaNewcastle Upon TyneThursday, April 15, 2021TMUK
Jeff Waynes The War Of The Worlds – VIPManchester ArenaManchesterFriday, April 9, 2021TMUK
Jeff Waynes The War Of The Worlds – VIPThe Brighton CentreBrightonMonday, April 5, 2021TMUK
Jeff Waynes The War Of The Worlds – VIPThe Brighton CentreBrightonMonday, April 5, 2021TMUK
Niall Horan3ArenaDublinFriday, October 30, 2020TMUK
Niall HoranManchester ArenaManchesterSunday, October 25, 2020TMUK
Billy Bob Thornton & the BoxmastersO2 Shepherds Bush EmpireLondonWednesday, July 15, 2020TMUK
Ricky Gervais – Supernature3ArenaDublinFriday, May 29, 2020TMUK
GENESIS – The Last Domino?Utilita ArenaNewcastle Upon TyneThursday, November 26, 2020TMUK
GENESIS – The Last Domino?Manchester ArenaManchesterTuesday, December 8, 2020TMUK
GenesisM&S Bank Arena LiverpoolLiverpoolMonday, November 23, 2020TMUK
Genesis – the Last Domino? – Laurent-Perrier ExperienceUtilita ArenaNewcastle Upon TyneThursday, November 26, 2020TMUK
Jeff Waynes Musical Version of The War of The WorldsUtilita ArenaNewcastle Upon TyneThursday, April 15, 2021TMUK
Jeff Waynes Musical Version of The War of The WorldsManchester ArenaManchesterFriday, April 9, 2021TMUK
Jeff Waynes Musical Version of The War of The WorldsBournemouth International CentreBournemouthTuesday, April 6, 2021TMUK
Jeff Waynes Musical Version of The War of The Worlds- Laurent-PerrierUtilita ArenaNewcastle Upon TyneThursday, April 15, 2021TMUK
GenesisThe O2LondonSunday, November 29, 2020AXS
GenesisThe O2LondonMonday, November 30, 2020AXS
Jeff Wayne’s The War of The WorldsThe O2LondonSaturday, April 17, 2021AXS
Jeff Wayne’s The War of The WorldsThe O2LondonSaturday, April 17, 2021AXS
The Weeknd: The After Hours Tour – EXTRA DATE ADDEDThe O2LondonFriday, October 23, 2020AXS
OMDRoyal Albert HallLondonMonday, September 28, 2020TMUK
Teenage FanclubRock CityNottinghamThursday, November 12, 2020TWEB
Trap KaraokeHouse of Blues New Orleans presented by Cricket WirelessNew OrleansFriday, March 6, 2020LIVN
Randy NewmanBelly UpAspenFriday, August 14, 2020FGATE
Randy NewmanBelly Up AspenAspenFriday, August 14, 2020FGATE
Antarctic MonkeysO2 Academy2 IslingtonLondonSaturday, November 21, 2020TMUK
Calling Planet Earth: 80s ShowO2 City Hall, NewcastleNewcastle Upon TyneSaturday, January 30, 2021TMUK
Comedy Roast Uk LiveO2 Shepherds Bush EmpireLondonSunday, May 10, 2020TMUK
TexasO2 City Hall, NewcastleNewcastle Upon TyneWednesday, November 4, 2020TMUK
The StylisticsO2 City Hall, NewcastleNewcastle Upon TyneFriday, November 20, 2020TMUK
Brian Wilson – Good Vibrations – Greatest Hits TourRoyal Albert HallLondonMonday, June 1, 2020TMUK
Brian Wilson – Good Vibrations – Greatest Hits TourSymphony HallBirminghamMonday, June 8, 2020TMUK
Brian Wilson – Good Vibrations – Greatest Hits TourBournemouth International CentreBournemouthFriday, June 12, 2020TMUK
DiversityThe Brighton CentreBrightonSaturday, May 8, 2021TMUK
DiversityThe Brighton CentreBrightonSaturday, May 8, 2021TMUK
Diversity – Connected 2021Bournemouth International CentreBournemouthSaturday, May 22, 2021TMUK
Diversity – Connected 2021Bournemouth International CentreBournemouthSaturday, May 22, 2021TMUK
Scribble Showdownindigo at The O2LondonFriday, October 23, 2020AXS
Lancashire SparksKing Georges HallBlackburnThursday, May 21, 2020TMUK
SHAGGED MARRIED ANNOYED with Chris & Rosie RamseyUtilita ArenaNewcastle Upon TyneSunday, September 13, 2020TMUK
SHAGGED MARRIED ANNOYED with Chris & Rosie Ramsey – Hospitality Exp.Utilita ArenaNewcastle Upon TyneSunday, September 13, 2020TMUK
TexasThe Brighton CentreBrightonFriday, October 30, 2020TMUK
Kisstory – The Best Old Skool & Anthemsindigo at The O2LondonSaturday, May 2, 2020AXS
Koray Avciindigo at The O2LondonSunday, October 18, 2020AXS
BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOURRose BowlPasadenaTuesday, May 5, 2020TMUSA
Tampa Bay Daylife Presents AlessoSeminole Hard Rock Tampa Event CenterTampaSaturday, May 23, 2020TMUSA
Tampa Bay Daylife Presents Hogans Beach Party Feat Lil JonSeminole Hard Rock Tampa Event CenterTampaMonday, April 6, 2020TMUSA
The HunnaThe FoundryPhiladelphiaFriday, August 7, 2020LIVN
The HunnaBrighton Music Hall presented by Citizens BankBostonTuesday, August 11, 2020TMUSA
Hard Rock Mothers Day Soiree Feat The StylisticsSeminole Hard Rock Tampa Event CenterTampaSunday, May 10, 2020TMUSA
The Allman Betts BandThe Orange PeelAshevilleWednesday, May 20, 2020ETIX
Blue Man GroupFox TheatreAtlantaFriday, June 5, 2020EVNU
Blue Man GroupFox TheatreAtlantaSaturday, June 6, 2020EVNU
Blue Man GroupFox TheatreAtlantaSaturday, June 6, 2020EVNU
Blue Man GroupFox TheatreAtlantaSunday, June 7, 2020EVNU
Blue Man GroupFox TheatreAtlantaSunday, June 7, 2020EVNU
Blue Man GroupFox TheatreAtlantaThursday, June 4, 2020EVNU
Blue Man GroupFox TheatreAtlantaWednesday, June 3, 2020EVNU
Blue Man GroupFox TheatreAtlantaTuesday, June 2, 2020EVNU
George StraitNotre Dame StadiumSouth BendSaturday, August 15, 2020TMUSA
Jhene Aiko: The Magic Hour TourThe NorVaNorfolkTuesday, May 5, 2020AXS
Jhene Aiko: The Magic Hour TourThe NationalRichmondWednesday, May 6, 2020AXS
Jhene Aiko: The Magic Hour TourEchostageWashingtonSunday, May 3, 2020EBRITE
Jhene Aiko: The Magic Hour TourFox TheatreAtlantaWednesday, May 13, 2020EVNU
Jhene Aiko: The Magic Hour TourQueen Elizabeth TheatreTorontoSunday, June 21, 2020OTHER
Jhene Aiko: The Magic Hour TourHard Rock Live OrlandoOrlandoThursday, May 14, 2020TMUSA
The Sounds: Things We Do For Love TourRough Trade NYCBrooklynTuesday, April 28, 2020AXS
MAX- The Colour Vision World TourTheatre of Living ArtsPhiladelphiaWednesday, June 3, 2020LIVN
The Book of MormonAronoff CenterCincinnatiAug 4 – Aug 9. 2020Aug 4 – Aug 9, 2020
Interswitch One Africa Music FestFord Amphitheater at Coney Island BoardwalkBrooklynSaturday, August 15, 2020LIVN
Ronny Chieng: The Hope You Get Rich TourBuckhead Theatre presented by Cricket WirelessAtlantaSaturday, August 29, 2020LIVN
They Might Be GiantsAsbury LanesAsbury ParkTuesday, September 1, 2020AXS
92.5 THE RIVER Presents  KALEO – Fight or Flight TourRockland Trust Bank PavilionBostonSaturday, September 12, 2020LIVN
KALEOPlace BellLavalTuesday, September 15, 2020TMUSA
KALEO – Fight or Flight TourAmphitheater At White River State ParkIndianapolisSaturday, September 26, 2020LIVN
KALEO – Fight or Flight TourThe Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason TheaterMiami BeachWednesday, August 12, 2020LIVN
KALEO – Fight or Flight TourCoca-Cola RoxyAtlantaTuesday, September 29, 2020LIVN
KALEO – Fight or Flight TourRed Hat AmphitheaterRaleighFriday, August 7, 2020TMUSA
100 Gecs with GuestsCrowbarTampaFriday, May 1, 2020All Ages
100 gecsBlack CatWashingtonMonday, April 27, 2020EBRITE
100 gecsTerminal WestAtlantaThursday, April 30, 2020EBRITE
100 gecsThe SocialOrlandoSunday, May 3, 2020EBRITE
100 gecsThe Velvet UndergroundTorontoTuesday, April 21, 2020TWEB
100 gecs Tree of Clues TourCat’s CradleCarrboroWednesday, April 29, 2020ETIX
Ann Wilson Of HeartCaesars Event Center at Caesars Southern IndianaElizabethSaturday, May 16, 2020TMUSA
Aventura: InmortalCentre BellMontrealFriday, April 24, 2020TMUSA
Blackberry Smoke wsg The Allman Betts Band, Spirit of the South TourFox Theatre AtlantaAtlantaSaturday, August 8, 2020EVNU
Blue Man GroupFox TheatreAtlantaTuesday, June 2, 2020jun 2 – Jun 7, 2020
Blue Oyster CultHarvester Performance CenterRocky mountSaturday, September 5, 2020OTHER
Brian CulbertsonHarvester Performance CenterRocky mountTuesday, June 23, 2020OTHER
Brooks & Dunn REBOOT 2020 TourMIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State FairgroundsTampaFriday, May 29, 2020LIVN
Chaka KhanCaesars Atlantic CityAtlantic CityFriday, May 29, 2020TMUSA
ChantÃ© MooreSound Board at MotorCity Casino HotelDetroitThursday, July 16, 2020TMUSA
Chris Hadfield Presents Exploration: Where Were Going NextFirstOntario Concert Hall (Formerly Hamilton Place)HamiltonSaturday, June 27, 2020TMUSA
Chris Hadfield Presents Exploration: Where Were Going NextNational Arts Centre / Centre national des ArtsOttawaTuesday, June 23, 2020TMUSA
Dark Star OrchestraStone Pony Summer StageAsbury ParkFriday, August 7, 2020TMUSA
Earthquake and Luenell LIVESound Board at MotorCity Casino HotelDetroitThursday, December 17, 2020TMUSA
Garden Grove Music FestivalBold Point ParkEast ProvidenceSaturday, June 27, 2020TMUSA
Gianni RussoAndiamo Celebrity ShowroomWarrenFriday, September 25, 2020TMUSA
Hinder Performing Extreme BehaviorThe ParamountHuntingtonTuesday, May 26, 2020TMUSA
Jamey JohnsonHarrahs Cherokee Resort Event CenterCherokeeFriday, June 5, 2020TMUSA
Jamey JohnsonHarrahs Cherokee Resort Event CenterCherokeeSaturday, June 6, 2020TMUSA
Judas Priest: 50 Heavy Metal YearsVan Andel ArenaGrand RapidsMonday, September 21, 2020TMUSA
KALEOTerminal 5New YorkSaturday, September 19, 2020AXS
KALEOThe AnthemWashingtonFriday, September 18, 2020TMUSA
KALEO – Fight or Flight TourThe Louisville Palace presented by Cricket WirelessLouisvilleTuesday, July 28, 2020LIVN
KALEO – Fight or Flight TourHouse of Blues OrlandoOrlandoTuesday, August 11, 2020LIVN
KALEO – Fight or Flight TourCharlotte Metro Credit Union AmphitheatreCharlotteSaturday, August 8, 2020LIVN
KALEO – Fight or Flight TourSTAGE AEPittsburghMonday, September 21, 2020TMUSA
Kevin JamesThe ParamountHuntingtonSunday, June 21, 2020TMUSA
Killer QueenThe ParamountHuntingtonTuesday, July 14, 2020TMUSA
Leonid & FriendsAndiamo Celebrity ShowroomWarrenSaturday, July 11, 2020TMUSA
Maren Morris: RSVP The TourCharlotte Metro Credit Union AmphitheatreCharlotteThursday, September 17, 2020LIVN
Maren Morris: RSVP The TourTurning Stone Resort Casino Event CenterVeronaFriday, June 26, 2020TMUSA
Maren Morris: RSVP The TourRed Hat AmphitheaterRaleighSaturday, August 22, 2020TMUSA
Maren Morris: RSVP The TourSprint PavilionCharlottesvilleFriday, September 18, 2020TTDAY
MarshmelloMasonic Temple TheatreDetroitWednesday, September 9, 2020AXS
OTRRough Trade NYCBrooklynSaturday, July 18, 2020AXS
OTRU Street Music HallWashingtonFriday, July 17, 2020EBRITE
OTRVinylAtlantaSaturday, June 27, 2020OTHER
OTRThe Velvet UndergroundTorontoSaturday, July 11, 2020TWEB
OTRSoniaCambridgeThursday, July 9, 2020TWEB
Ronny Chieng: The Hope You Get Rich TourWarner TheatreWashingtonSaturday, September 12, 2020LIVN
STRFKRRoyaleBostonWednesday, April 29, 2020AXS
STRFKRUnion TransferPhiladelphiaSaturday, May 2, 2020AXS
STRFKRVictory NorthSavannahWednesday, May 6, 2020EBRITE
STRFKRVariety PlayhouseAtlantaThursday, May 7, 2020EBRITE
STRFKRPort City Music HallPortlandMonday, April 27, 2020TMUSA
STRFKR w/ Undercover Dream LoversHeadliners Music HallLOUISVILLESaturday, May 9, 2020ETIX
STRFKR with The Undercover Dream LoversThe Mill & MineKnoxvilleFriday, May 8, 2020TWEB
Ted VigilAndiamo Celebrity ShowroomWarrenSunday, October 11, 2020TMUSA
The Australian Pink Floyd Show – All That You Feel World Tour 2020DPAC – Durham Performing Arts CenterDurhamSunday, September 20, 2020TMUSA
The HolliesMayo Performing Arts CenterMorristownFriday, July 24, 2020OTHER
The Hollies : The Road Is Long TourThe WilburBostonSunday, July 26, 2020TMUSA
The Smashing Pumpkins: Rock Invasion 2Steven Tanger Center for the Performing ArtsGreensboroFriday, May 8, 2020TMUSA
Wyclef JeanSound Board at MotorCity Casino HotelDetroitSunday, October 4, 2020TMUSA
As I Lay Dying Burn To Emerge Tour Powered By Heart SupportGramercy TheatreNew YorkWednesday, June 3, 2020LIVN
Aventura: InmortalScotiabank ArenaTorontoSaturday, April 25, 2020TMUSA
Breaking BenjaminThe Pavilion at Montage MountainScrantonSaturday, July 18, 2020LIVN
Breaking BenjaminBB&T PavilionCamdenThursday, July 23, 2020LIVN
Breaking BenjaminiTHINK Financial AmphitheatreWest Palm BeachFriday, August 21, 2020LIVN
Breaking BenjaminJiffy Lube LiveBristowWednesday, July 15, 2020LIVN
Breaking BenjaminS&T Bank Music ParkBurgettstownWednesday, July 29, 2020LIVN
Breaking BenjaminXFINITY TheatreHartfordSunday, July 26, 2020LIVN
Breaking BenjaminNorthwell Health at Jones Beach TheaterWantaghMonday, July 20, 2020LIVN
Breaking BenjaminCoastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut CreekRaleighTuesday, August 18, 2020LIVN
Breaking BenjaminRiverbend Music CenterCincinnatiWednesday, August 26, 2020TMUSA
DC JamFedexFieldLandoverSaturday, July 4, 2020OTHER
Pop Evil: The Versatile TourBuckhead Theatre presented by Cricket WirelessAtlantaWednesday, May 20, 2020LIVN
Pop Evil: The Versatile TourHouse of Blues OrlandoOrlandoSaturday, May 23, 2020LIVN
Ronny Chieng: The Hope You Get Rich TourThe Fillmore Philadelphia presented by Cricket WirelessPhiladelphiaFriday, September 11, 2020LIVN
Sarah Brightman: HYMN In ConcertNew Jersey Performing Arts CenterNewarkFriday, October 30, 2020TMUSA
Sarah Brightman: HYMN In ConcertTilles Center Concert HallBrookvilleSaturday, October 17, 2020TMUSA
Yemi Alade: Woman Of Steel World TourBuckhead Theatre presented by Cricket WirelessAtlantaTuesday, June 9, 2020LIVN
Yemi Alade: Woman Of Steel World TourThe Fillmore Silver Spring presented by Cricket WirelessSilver SpringSaturday, July 11, 2020LIVN
Pop Evil: The Versatile TourAuraPortlandThursday, May 14, 2020TMUSA
Almost Queen A Tribute to Queen Freddie Mercurys Birthday CelebrationStone Pony Summer StageAsbury ParkSaturday, September 5, 2020TMUSA
Anthony HamiltonCadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain ParkAtlantaFriday, May 8, 2020LIVN
Art Garfunkel: In Close-UpBerklee Performance CenterBostonFriday, April 17, 2020ETIX
Assembly of DustBlue Ocean Music HallSalisburyThursday, July 16, 2020TMUSA
Bethel MusicThe Santander Performing Arts CenterReadingTuesday, August 18, 2020TMUSA
Big & RichGold Strike CasinoTunica ResortsFriday, June 5, 2020TMUSA
Brad Paisley Tour 2020Jiffy Lube LiveBristowSaturday, June 13, 2020LIVN
Brad Paisley Tour 2020Riverbend Music CenterCincinnatiThursday, June 18, 2020TMUSA
Breaking BenjaminVeterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia BeachVirginia BeachFriday, July 17, 2020LIVN
Brett EldredgeThe Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort CasinoMashantucketSaturday, June 20, 2020TMUSA
BrutusRough Trade NYCBrooklynWednesday, May 20, 2020AXS
Candlebox20 Monroe LiveGrand RapidsSunday, April 19, 2020LIVN
Carlos RiveraTerminal 5New YorkSaturday, June 20, 2020AXS
Carlos Rivera – Guerra TourTabernacle presented by Cricket WirelessAtlantaThursday, June 11, 2020LIVN
Circle Jerks Plus Special GuestsParadise Rock Club presented by Citizens BankBostonSaturday, October 3, 2020TMUSA
Classic Stones- A Tribute To The Rolling StonesBlue Ocean Music HallSalisburyFriday, November 27, 2020TMUSA
Cold War KidsCollege Street Music HallNew HavenThursday, June 18, 2020EBRITE
Cold War KidsThe IntersectionGrand RapidsSunday, June 14, 2020ETIX
Cold War KidsUpstate Concert HallClifton ParkWednesday, July 1, 2020TWEB
DepartureBuckhead Theatre presented by Cricket WirelessAtlantaSaturday, July 11, 2020Journey Tribute
DionSt. George TheatreStaten IslandTuesday, August 11, 2020TMUSA
Eric DalessandroSt. George TheatreStaten IslandFriday, June 12, 2020TMUSA
Etana At SurfsideBlue Ocean Music HallSalisburySunday, June 7, 2020TMUSA
Fred Armisen: Comedy for Musicians but Everyone is WelcomeCollege Street Music HallNew HavenFriday, May 22, 2020EBRITE
Fred Armisens Comedy For Musicians But Everyone Is WelcomeWebster HallNew YorkWednesday, May 20, 2020TMUSA
Freddie Mcgregor At SurfsideBlue Ocean Music HallSalisburySunday, June 28, 2020TMUSA
George Thorogood & The DestroyersTurning Stone Resort Casino ShowroomVeronaSunday, September 20, 2020TMUSA
Hangout on the HudsonBowdoin ParkWappingers FallsSaturday, August 1, 2020EBRITE
Icons Of Vinyl: Tributes To Van Morrison & Steely DanThe ParamountHuntingtonThursday, October 22, 2020TMUSA
Jerry SeinfeldTivoli TheatreChattanoogaThursday, May 28, 2020TMUSA
Jim Breuer: Live And Let LaughThe CabotBeverlyFriday, May 15, 2020TMUSA
Law & Disorder : An Evening With Comedian Elizardi CastroTown HallNew YorkSaturday, June 6, 2020TMUSA
Leanne Morgan: The Big Panty TourCarpenter Theatre @ Dominion Energy CenterRichmondFriday, July 10, 2020ETIX
MAX- The Colour Vision World TourParadise Rock Club presented by Citizens BankBostonTuesday, June 2, 2020TMUSA
Maren Morris: RSVP The TourBank of New Hampshire PavilionGilfordSaturday, June 6, 2020LIVN
Marlon Wayans: Somewhere Under The Rainbow TourThe Event Center at Hollywood CasinoCharles TownSaturday, May 23, 2020TMUSA
Mighty Mystic At SurfsideBlue Ocean Music HallSalisburySunday, July 5, 2020TMUSA
New Kingston At SurfsideBlue Ocean Music HallSalisburySunday, May 24, 2020TMUSA
Nikki Glaser: Bang It OutSeminole Casino Coconut CreekCoconut CreekThursday, May 14, 2020TMUSA
OdieThe Masquerade – PurgatoryAtlantaWednesday, May 13, 2020TMUSA
PVRISThe NorVaNorfolkTuesday, May 19, 2020AXS
PVRISRams Head Live!BaltimoreWednesday, May 20, 2020AXS
PVRISUnion TransferPhiladelphiaFriday, May 15, 2020AXS
PVRISTown BallroomBuffaloFriday, May 22, 2020ETIX
PVRISNewport Music HallColumbusFriday, May 8, 2020TMUSA
PVRISThe Masquerade – HeavenAtlantaWednesday, May 27, 2020TMUSA
PVRISMajestic TheatreDetroitTuesday, May 12, 2020TWEB
PVRISMr Smalls TheatreMillvaleThursday, May 21, 2020TWEB
Pop EvilBronson Centre TheatreOttawaSaturday, May 9, 2020OTHER
RodriguezCarnegie of Homestead Music HallMunhallThursday, April 30, 2020EBRITE
Russell Peters LiveThe Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort CasinoMashantucketSaturday, August 15, 2020TMUSA
STRFKRBrooklyn SteelBrooklynThursday, April 30, 2020AXS
Schitts CreekBorgata Hotel & SpaAtlantic CitySaturday, July 11, 2020EVNU
Schitts CreekCasino Rama ResortRamaSaturday, June 27, 2020TMUSA
Schitts Creek: The Farewell TourThe Theater at MGM National HarborNational HarborSaturday, June 6, 2020TMUSA
Schittâ€™s Creek – The Farewell TourThe Mahaffey TheaterSt. PetersburgSunday, May 24, 2020OTHER
SoulwaxBrooklyn SteelBrooklynFriday, October 9, 2020AXS
SoulwaxParadise Rock Club presented by Citizens BankBostonSaturday, October 10, 2020TMUSA
Southside Johnny and the Asbury JukesStone Pony Summer StageAsbury ParkFriday, July 3, 2020TMUSA
Steve Earle & the DukesBlue Ocean Music HallSalisburyThursday, June 18, 2020TMUSA
Talib KweliBrooklyn BowlBrooklynThursday, June 4, 2020TWEB
Talib KweliBrooklyn BowlBrooklynFriday, June 5, 2020TWEB
Tenacious DCarpenter Theatre at Dominion Energy CenterRichmondMonday, October 5, 2020ETIX
Tenacious D – The Purple Nurple Tour – Twisting Hard to the Left!Carpenter TheatreRichmondMonday, October 5, 2020ETIX
Tenacious D – The Purple Nurple Tour – Twisting Hard to the Left!Wilson CenterWilmingtonThursday, October 1, 2020OTHER
Tenacious D:  The Purple Nurple Tour…twisting Hard To The Left!Kalamazoo State TheatreKalamazooSunday, September 27, 2020TMUSA
Tenacious D: The Purple Nurple Tour… Twisting Hard to the Left!Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts – Moran TheaterJacksonvilleFriday, October 2, 2020TMUSA
Texas Rangers Single Game TicketsGlobe Life ParkArlingtonMultiple Dates & TimeOTHER
The Bouncing Souls, Less Than Jake & LagwagonThe ParamountHuntingtonSunday, May 17, 2020TMUSA
The Cult – A Sonic TempleThe Met PhiladelphiaPhiladelphiaSaturday, May 30, 2020LIVN
The Cult – A Sonic TempleSeminole Casino Coconut CreekCoconut CreekSunday, May 17, 2020TMUSA
The Fab FauxBergen Performing Arts CenterEnglewoodSaturday, June 13, 2020TMUSA
The Molly RingwaldsBuckhead Theatre presented by Cricket WirelessAtlantaSaturday, July 25, 2020LIVN
Tove LoRoxian TheatreMcKees RocksMonday, June 22, 2020EBRITE
Who is Jill Scott? 20th Anniversary TourFox Theatre DetroitDetroitSunday, June 7, 2020TMUSA
Yasiin BeyBig Night LiveBostonWednesday, March 25, 2020TMUSA
Yemi Alade: Woman Of Steel World TourParadise Rock Club presented by Citizens BankBostonMonday, July 6, 2020TMUSA
ZosoBrighton Music Hall presented by Citizens BankBostonThursday, June 4, 2020TMUSA
Electric GuestAsbury LanesAsbury ParkWednesday, May 6, 2020AXS
Electric GuestSpace BallroomHamdenThursday, May 7, 2020EBRITE
Electric GuestEl ClubDetroitWednesday, June 17, 2020EBRITE
Electric GuestOld National CentreIndianapolisThursday, June 18, 2020LIVN
Electric GuestBaltimore SoundstageBaltimoreMonday, June 15, 2020TMUSA
Electric GuestSpirit HallPittsburghSunday, June 14, 2020TMUSA
Breaking BenjaminSt. Josephs Health Amphitheater at LakeviewSyracuseSaturday, August 1, 2020LIVN
Breaking BenjaminDarien Lake AmphitheaterDarien CenterFriday, July 24, 2020LIVN
Chris Hadfield Presents Exploration: Where Were Going NextMeridian Hall (formerly Sony Centre for the Performing Arts)TorontoFriday, June 19, 2020TMUSA
GeographerRough Trade NYCBrooklynFriday, May 29, 2020AXS
GeographerGreat ScottAllstonThursday, May 28, 2020AXS
Liz PhairThe BeachamOrlandoFriday, May 1, 2020EBRITE
Mike Birbiglia Live!College Street Music HallNew HavenSaturday, May 30, 2020EBRITE
Portico QuartetRough Trade NYCBrooklynWednesday, June 24, 2020AXS
Ruby WatersThe Mod ClubTorontoThursday, June 25, 2020TWEB
STRFKRCollege Street Music HallNew HavenTuesday, April 28, 2020EBRITE
Schitts Creek: The Farewell TourWalt Disney TheaterOrlandoSaturday, May 23, 2020OTHER
The SwordMusic Hall of WilliamsburgBrooklynThursday, June 18, 2020AXS
100 GecsThe SinclairCambridgeThursday, April 23, 2020AXS
100 gecs: Tree of Clues TourThe FoundryPhiladelphiaSunday, April 26, 2020LIVN
2020 Dokken  Lynch Reunion TourKeswick TheatreGlensideThursday, June 4, 2020AXS
Ali Wong: The Milk & Money TourMeridian Hall (formerly Sony Centre for the Performing Arts)TorontoSunday, May 17, 2020TMUSA
Anthony HamiltonThe Modell LyricBaltimoreThursday, May 7, 2020TMUSA
Art GarfunkelF.M. Kirby CenterWilkes-BarreFriday, April 24, 2020TMUSA
Art GarfunkelThe Santander Performing Arts CenterReadingThursday, April 23, 2020TMUSA
As I Lay DyingStarland BallroomSayrevilleSaturday, June 6, 2020AXS
As I Lay Dying Burn To Emerge Tour Powered By Heart Support20 Monroe LiveGrand RapidsWednesday, June 10, 2020LIVN
As I Lay Dying Burn To Emerge Tour Powered By Heart SupportThe RitzRaleighMonday, June 1, 2020LIVN
Big Boi Presents Kryptonite FestivalCadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain ParkAtlantaSaturday, April 18, 2020LIVN
Bill MaherNew Jersey Performing Arts CenterNewarkSunday, October 18, 2020TMUSA
Blackberry SmokeVirginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond RacewayRichmondTuesday, August 18, 2020AXS
Blackberry Smoke wsg The Allman Betts Band, Spirit of the South TourRockland Trust Bank PavilionBostonSunday, July 26, 2020LIVN
Blackberry Smoke wsg The Allman Betts Band, Spirit of the South TourAmphitheater At White River State ParkIndianapolisSaturday, July 18, 2020LIVN
Blackberry Smoke wsg The Allman Betts Band, Spirit of the South TourJacobs Pavilion at Nautica (formerly Nautica Pavilion)ClevelandSunday, August 2, 2020LIVN
Blackberry Smoke wsg The Allman Betts Band, Spirit of the South TourWarner TheatreWashingtonTuesday, August 11, 2020LIVN
Blackberry Smoke wsg The Allman Betts Band, Spirit of the South TourMECU PavilionBaltimoreThursday, August 13, 2020LIVN
Blackberry Smoke wsg The Allman Betts Band, Spirit of the South TourHouse of Blues Myrtle Beach presented by Cricket WirelessNorth Myrtle BeachThursday, August 20, 2020LIVN
Blackberry Smoke wsg The Allman Betts Band, Spirit of the South TourCharlotte Metro Credit Union AmphitheatreCharlotteFriday, August 14, 2020LIVN
Blackberry Smoke wsg The Allman Betts Band, Spirit of the South TourStone Pony Summer StageAsbury ParkThursday, July 23, 2020TMUSA
Blackberry Smoke wsg The Allman Betts Band, Spirit of the South TourMaine Savings Pavilion at Rock RowWestbrookFriday, July 24, 2020TMUSA
Blackberry Smoke wsg The Allman Betts Band, Spirit of the South TourMichigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom HillSterling HeightsSaturday, August 1, 2020TMUSA
Blackberry Smoke wsg The Allman Betts Band, Spirit of the South TourPNC PAVILIONCincinnatiFriday, July 31, 2020TMUSA
Blackberry Smoke wsg The Allman Betts Band, Spirit of the South TourThe Rooftop at Pier 17New YorkWednesday, July 29, 2020TMUSA
Blackberry Smoke wsg The Allman Betts Band, Spirit of the South TourCCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage ParkSimpsonvilleSunday, August 16, 2020TMUSA
Blackberry Smoke wsg The Allman Betts Band, Spirit of the South TourRed Hat AmphitheaterRaleighSaturday, August 15, 2020TMUSA
Blake SheltonForest Hills StadiumQueensThursday, June 18, 2020AXS
Boz Scaggs: Out of The Blues Tour 2020Au-Rene Theater at the Broward CenterFt LauderdaleWednesday, July 29, 2020TMUSA
Breaking BenjaminXfinity CenterMansfieldMonday, July 27, 2020LIVN
Breaking BenjaminBlossom Music CenterCuyahoga FallsSunday, August 2, 2020LIVN
Breaking BenjaminRuoff Music CenterNoblesvilleTuesday, August 4, 2020LIVN
Breaking BenjaminMIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State FairgroundsTampaSaturday, August 22, 2020LIVN
Breaking BenjaminPNC Music PavilionCharlotteWednesday, August 19, 2020LIVN
Breaking BenjaminDTE Energy Music TheatreClarkstonThursday, July 30, 2020TMUSA
Brian Culbertson: The XX TourThe Charleston Music HallCharlestonSaturday, June 20, 2020TMUSA
BuscabullaBrighton Music Hall presented by Citizens BankBostonFriday, July 17, 2020TMUSA
CBC Music FestivalRBC Echo BeachTorontoSaturday, May 30, 2020TMUSA
Cheap TrickHampton Beach Casino BallroomHampton BeachFriday, August 7, 2020TMUSA
Chick Corea: The Spanish Heart Quartet with special guest RubÃ©n BladesNew Jersey Performing Arts CenterNewarkFriday, August 7, 2020TMUSA
Classic Stones LiveAuraPortlandSaturday, November 28, 2020TMUSA
Cold War KidsAcademy of Music TheatreNorthamptonWednesday, June 17, 2020EBRITE
Dance Gavin Dance – Spring Tour 2020Piedmont HallGreensboroFriday, May 15, 2020TMUSA
Dark Star OrchestraHampton Beach Casino BallroomHampton BeachSaturday, August 8, 2020TMUSA
Dark Star OrchestraHampton Beach Casino BallroomHampton BeachSunday, August 9, 2020TMUSA
Desus & Mero: God-level Knowledge Darts TourTown HallNew YorkWednesday, April 15, 2020TMUSA
Desus & Mero: God-level Knowledge Darts TourKings TheatreBrooklynMonday, April 20, 2020TMUSA
Electric GuestFete Music HallProvidenceFriday, May 8, 2020TWEB
Elvis Tribute featuring Shawn KlushKeswick TheatreGlensideSaturday, August 22, 2020AXS
Emily KingThe Lincoln TheatreWashingtonWednesday, May 20, 2020Acoustic
EuropeHouse of Blues Myrtle Beach presented by Cricket WirelessNorth Myrtle BeachThursday, September 3, 2020LIVN
Foreign AirGreat ScottAllstonThursday, June 11, 2020AXS
GEORGE THOROGOOD and THE DESTROYERS- Good To Be Bad TourHampton Beach Casino BallroomHampton BeachFriday, September 18, 2020TMUSA
Greensky Bluegrass & The Wood BrothersSprint PavilionCharlottesvilleSunday, August 2, 2020TTDAY
Greensky BluegrassCharlotte Metro Credit Union AmphitheatreCharlotteFriday, July 31, 2020LIVN
Greensky Bluegrass w/special guest The Wood BrothersJacobs Pavilion at Nautica (formerly Nautica Pavilion)ClevelandFriday, July 24, 2020LIVN
Greensky Bluegrass w/special guest The Wood BrothersAmphitheater At White River State ParkIndianapolisThursday, July 23, 2020LIVN
Greensky Bluegrass w/special guest The Wood BrothersStone Pony Summer StageAsbury ParkSaturday, July 25, 2020TMUSA
Greensky Bluegrass w/special guest The Wood BrothersSkyline Stage at the MannPhiladelphiaSunday, July 26, 2020TMUSA
Greensky Bluegrass w/special guest The Wood BrothersRed Hat AmphitheaterRaleighSaturday, August 1, 2020TMUSA
HatebreedThe ParamountHuntingtonFriday, May 15, 2020TMUSA
Indigo GirlsPines Theater @ Look ParkFlorenceSaturday, June 20, 2020EBRITE
Indigo GirlsBeak & Skiff Apple OrchardsLafayetteFriday, July 3, 2020EBRITE
JackylCone Denim Entertainment CenterGREENSBOROFriday, May 15, 2020TMUSA
Jason Bonhams Led Zeppelin EveningCoca-Cola RoxyAtlantaSunday, June 7, 2020LIVN
Jeanne RobertsonKeswick TheatreGlensideSunday, July 19, 2020AXS
Jhene Aiko: The Magic Hour TourOrpheum Theatre presented by Citizens BankBostonFriday, May 1, 2020TMUSA
John Cusack Live plus a screening of Say AnythingCarnegie of Homestead Music HallMunhallThursday, April 23, 2020EBRITE
K ROCK presents Breaking BenjaminSt. Josephs Health Amphitheater at LakeviewSyracuseSaturday, August 1, 2020LIVN
KALEO – Fight or Flight TourRockland Trust Bank PavilionBostonSaturday, September 12, 2020LIVN
KALEO – Fight or Flight TourThe Fillmore Detroit presented by Cricket WirelessDetroitTuesday, July 14, 2020LIVN
KALEO – Fight or Flight TourRBC Echo BeachTorontoWednesday, September 16, 2020TMUSA
KALEO – Fight or Flight TourPNC PAVILIONCincinnatiFriday, September 25, 2020TMUSA
Leanne MorganCarpenter TheatreRichmondFriday, July 10, 2020ETIX
Leanne Morgan – The Big Panty TourCenter Stage TheaterAtlantaSaturday, July 18, 2020TMUSA
Leanne Morgan The Big Panty TourClowes Memorial HallIndianapolisSaturday, October 10, 2020TMUSA
Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020Saratoga Performing Arts CenterSaratoga SpringsFriday, July 3, 2020LIVN
Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020Rockland Trust Bank PavilionBostonWednesday, July 1, 2020LIVN
Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020Amphitheater At White River State ParkIndianapolisWednesday, August 12, 2020LIVN
Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica (formerly Nautica Pavilion)ClevelandSaturday, August 8, 2020LIVN
Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020Toyota Oakdale TheatreWallingfordThursday, July 2, 2020LIVN
Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock RowWestbrookTuesday, June 30, 2020TMUSA
Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020TD Pavilion at the MannPhiladelphiaWednesday, August 5, 2020TMUSA
Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom HillSterling HeightsThursday, August 13, 2020TMUSA
Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020Budweiser StageTorontoFriday, August 14, 2020TMUSA
Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020Merriweather Post PavilionColumbiaTuesday, August 4, 2020TMUSA
Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020PNC PAVILIONCincinnatiFriday, August 7, 2020TMUSA
Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020Red Hat AmphitheaterRaleighThursday, July 30, 2020TMUSA
Liz PhairThe Lincoln TheatreWashingtonWednesday, May 13, 2020EBRITE
Luke Bryan: Proud To Be Right Here 2020XFINITY TheatreHartfordFriday, June 19, 2020LIVN
Luke Bryan: Proud To Be Right Here 2020Atlantic City BeachAtlantic CitySaturday, August 22, 2020TMUSA
MAYDAY IIColonial Life ArenaColumbiaSunday, May 10, 2020TMUSA
Maren Morris: RSVP The TourRockland Trust Bank PavilionBostonFriday, June 5, 2020LIVN
Maren Morris: RSVP The TourAmphitheater At White River State ParkIndianapolisSaturday, August 8, 2020LIVN
Maren Morris: RSVP The TourAmeris Bank AmphitheatreAlpharettaFriday, August 21, 2020LIVN
Maren Morris: RSVP The TourVan Andel ArenaGrand RapidsFriday, August 28, 2020TMUSA
Maren Morris: RSVP The TourMizner Park AmphitheaterBoca RatonFriday, July 24, 2020TMUSA
Maren Morris: RSVP The TourMerriweather Post PavilionColumbiaSaturday, September 19, 2020TMUSA
Maren Morris: RSVP The TourDailys PlaceJacksonvilleSaturday, July 25, 2020TMUSA
Marlon Wayans – Somewhere Under the Rainbow TourCenter Stage TheaterAtlantaFriday, May 8, 2020TMUSA
MarshmelloThe Palladium OutdoorsWorcesterSaturday, September 5, 2020EBRITE
MarshmelloThe Met PhiladelphiaPhiladelphiaWednesday, September 2, 2020LIVN
MarshmelloCoca-Cola RoxyAtlantaFriday, August 28, 2020LIVN
MarshmelloBarclays CenterBrooklynSaturday, September 12, 2020TMUSA
MarshmelloThe AnthemWashingtonMonday, August 31, 2020TMUSA
MarshmelloPlace BellLavalFriday, September 4, 2020TMUSA
Matt Fraser – Renowned Psychic MediumThe Theater at MGM National HarborNational HarborWednesday, May 6, 2020TMUSA
Maze featuring Frankie BeverlyCadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain ParkAtlantaSaturday, June 13, 2020LIVN
Mitchell TenpennyHampton Beach Casino BallroomHampton BeachThursday, April 9, 2020TMUSA
Mothers Day Soul CelebrationShow Place ArenaUpper MarlboroFriday, May 8, 2020TMUSA
Mothers FinestThe UndergroundCharlotteThursday, June 25, 2020LIVN
ODIERough Trade NYCBrooklynTuesday, May 19, 2020AXS
PVRISThe Fillmore Charlotte presented by Cricket WirelessCharlotteTuesday, May 26, 2020LIVN
PVRIS, with Royal & The SerpentUnion TransferPhiladelphiaFriday, May 15, 2020ETIX
PoisonAppalachian Wireless Arena (Formerly Eastern Kentucky Expo Ctr)PikevilleSaturday, August 8, 2020TMUSA
Pop Evil: The Versatile TourThe Orange PeelAshevilleTuesday, May 19, 2020ETIX
Pop Evil: The Versatile TourSaint Andrews HallDetroitSaturday, June 27, 2020LIVN
Pop Evil: The Versatile TourThe UndergroundCharlotteFriday, May 22, 2020LIVN
Pop Evil: The Versatile TourOrpheumTampaSunday, May 24, 2020TMUSA
Pop Evil: The Versatile TourBaltimore SoundstageBaltimoreFriday, May 15, 2020TMUSA
Portico QuartetBrighton Music Hall presented by Citizens BankBostonTuesday, June 23, 2020TMUSA
Rod Wave & FriendsMacon Centreplex ColiseumMaconFriday, April 17, 2020TMUSA
Royce 59 – The Allegory US TourGramercy TheatreNew YorkTuesday, May 12, 2020LIVN
SAINTS AND SINNERS 2020 TOUR Big Wreck,Headstones,Moist,The Tea PartyFirstOntario CentreHamiltonMonday, July 20, 2020TMUSA
STRFKRThe NationalRichmondSunday, May 3, 2020AXS
STRFKRThe Orange PeelAshevilleTuesday, May 5, 2020ETIX
STRFKRNewport Music HallColumbusSunday, May 10, 2020TMUSA
Sarah Brightman: HYMN In ConcertToyota Oakdale TheatreWallingfordSunday, October 18, 2020LIVN
Sarah Brightman: HYMN In ConcertThe Hanover TheatreWorcesterTuesday, October 20, 2020OTHER
Sarah Brightman: HYMN In ConcertThe Music Center at StrathmoreNorth BethesdaTuesday, October 27, 2020OTHER
Sarah Brightman: HYMN In ConcertThe Music Center at StrathmoreNorth BethesdaWednesday, October 28, 2020OTHER
Sarah Brightman: HYMN In ConcertSt. George TheatreStaten IslandWednesday, October 21, 2020TMUSA
Sarah Brightman: HYMN In ConcertOvation Hall at Ocean Casino ResortAtlantic CitySaturday, October 24, 2020TMUSA
Sarah Brightman: HYMN In ConcertThe Wind Creek Event CenterBethlehemFriday, October 23, 2020TMUSA
Saving Grace featuring Robert Plant & Suzi DianThe Lincoln TheatreWashingtonSaturday, May 23, 2020EBRITE
Saving Grace featuring Robert Plant & Suzi DianTown HallNew YorkWednesday, May 20, 2020TMUSA
Slow MagicBrighton Music Hall presented by Citizens BankBostonFriday, May 1, 2020TMUSA
SoulwaxThe Danforth Music HallTorontoMonday, October 5, 2020TMUSA
Southern Culture on the SkidsWorld Cafe Live PhiladelphiaPhiladelphiaThursday, September 24, 2020EBRITE
Steve Earle & the DukesAuraPortlandSaturday, June 20, 2020TMUSA
Steve Martin & Martin Short: The Funniest Show In Town At The MomentAltria TheaterRichmondSaturday, June 20, 2020ETIX
Sugarland: There Goes The Neighborhood Tour 2020Darlings Waterfront PavilionBangorSaturday, July 18, 2020TMUSA
THE CULTThe NorVaNorfolkFriday, May 29, 2020AXS
THE ORCHESTRA Starring ELO Former MembersCadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain ParkAtlantaFriday, June 12, 2020LIVN
Terry FatorThe Wind Creek Event CenterBethlehemFriday, October 2, 2020TMUSA
The Airborne Toxic EventThe Orange PeelAshevilleWednesday, October 28, 2020ETIX
The Airborne Toxic EventBeacon TheatreNew YorkThursday, October 22, 2020TMUSA
The Airborne Toxic Event pres. by CD102.5Newport Music HallColumbusSunday, October 25, 2020TMUSA
The Cult – A Sonic TempleHouse of Blues OrlandoOrlandoSaturday, May 16, 2020LIVN
The Cult ? A Sonic TempleHampton Beach Casino BallroomHampton BeachSunday, May 31, 2020TMUSA
The GrowlersThe Danforth Music HallTorontoThursday, August 6, 2020TMUSA
The HolliesThe Kennedy CenterWashingtonTuesday, July 21, 2020OTHER
The Lemon TwigsThe SinclairCambridgeSunday, May 17, 2020AXS
The Lemon TwigsThe Orange PeelAshevilleThursday, April 30, 2020ETIX
The RevivalistsPines Theater @ Look ParkFlorenceTuesday, July 21, 2020EBRITE
The Revivalists – Into The Stars TourMECU PavilionBaltimoreFriday, July 17, 2020LIVN
The Revivalists Into The Stars TourStone Pony Summer StageAsbury ParkSaturday, July 18, 2020TMUSA
The Revivalists-into The Stars TourHampton Beach Casino BallroomHampton BeachWednesday, July 22, 2020TMUSA
The Smashing Pumpkins: Rock Invasion 2Old National CentreIndianapolisSunday, April 26, 2020LIVN
The Smashing Pumpkins: Rock Invasion 220 Monroe LiveGrand RapidsSaturday, April 25, 2020LIVN
The Smashing Pumpkins: Rock Invasion 2The Louisville Palace presented by Cricket WirelessLouisvilleThursday, April 23, 2020LIVN
The Smashing Pumpkins: Rock Invasion 2Hard Rock LiveHollywoodSunday, May 3, 2020TMUSA
The Smashing Pumpkins: Rock Invasion 2Township AuditoriumColumbiaWednesday, May 6, 2020TMUSA
The Smashing Pumpkins: Rock Invasion 2North Charleston Performing Arts CenterNorth CharlestonTuesday, May 5, 2020TMUSA
The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don ToliverAmericanAirlines ArenaMiamiSunday, July 19, 2020TMUSA
Tommy EmmanuelAcademy of Music TheatreNorthamptonWednesday, July 22, 2020EBRITE
Tommy Emmanuel, CGPCarpenter Theatre @ Dominion Energy CenterRichmondThursday, September 10, 2020ETIX
Tove LoThe Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason TheaterMiami BeachThursday, May 7, 2020LIVN
Tove LoHouse of Blues OrlandoOrlandoWednesday, May 6, 2020LIVN
Tove Lo – Sunshine Kitty TourHouse of Blues Cleveland presented by Cricket WirelessClevelandThursday, June 25, 2020LIVN
Tove Lo: Sunshine Kitty TourThe Fillmore Charlotte presented by Cricket WirelessCharlotteTuesday, June 23, 2020LIVN
Violent Femmes & XThe Met PhiladelphiaPhiladelphiaMonday, June 8, 2020LIVN
Violent Femmes & XStone Pony Summer StageAsbury ParkSaturday, June 6, 2020TMUSA
Violent Femmes & XThe Danforth Music HallTorontoTuesday, June 2, 2020TMUSA
Violent Femmes and XHunter Center, Mass MocaNorth AdamsFriday, June 5, 2020OTHER
Violent Femmes and XThe AnthemWashingtonSunday, June 7, 2020TMUSA
Violent Femmes and XThe Rooftop at Pier 17New YorkWednesday, June 10, 2020TMUSA
Violent Femmes and XRoyal Oak Music TheatreRoyal OakSunday, May 31, 2020the band
WWE Presents NXT Live!Center Stage TheaterAtlantaFriday, April 17, 2020TMUSA
WWE Presents NXT Live!Knoxville Civic ColiseumKnoxvilleSaturday, April 18, 2020TMUSA
WWE Presents NXT Live!The Fieldhouse at Greensboro Coliseum ComplexGreensboroSunday, April 19, 2020TMUSA
Will DowningThe Charleston Music HallCharlestonThursday, May 28, 2020TMUSA
Yemi Alade: Woman Of SteelThe Phoenix Concert TheatreTorontoSaturday, July 4, 2020TMUSA
Yemi Alade: Woman Of Steel World TourThe FoundryPhiladelphiaTuesday, July 7, 2020LIVN
Yung MannyThe Fillmore Silver Spring presented by Cricket WirelessSilver SpringFriday, April 17, 2020LIVN
D.C. JAM featuring Foo Fighters & moreFedExFieldLandoverSaturday, July 4, 2020TMUSA
TIM MCGRAW: Here on Earth TourSt. Josephs Health Amphitheater at LakeviewSyracuseFriday, July 10, 2020LIVN
1964 The TributeThe Wellmont TheaterMontclairFriday, September 18, 2020LIVN
Alan Cumming and Ari Shapiro: Och & Oy! A Considered CabaretCenter Stage TheaterAtlantaSaturday, July 11, 2020TMUSA
Ali Wong: The Milk & Money TourBeacon TheatreNew YorkFriday, April 24, 2020TMUSA
As I Lay Dying Burn To Emerge Tour Powered By Heart SupportThe Ritz YborTampaFriday, May 29, 2020TMUSA
As I Lay Dying Burn To Emerge Tour Powered By Heart SupportRevolution LiveFt LauderdaleSaturday, May 30, 2020TMUSA
Aventura: InmortalState Farm ArenaAtlantaSunday, April 19, 2020TMUSA
Blackberry Smoke wsg The Allman Betts Band, Spirit of the South TourThe Rose Music Center at The HeightsHuber HeightsTuesday, July 21, 2020TMUSA
Blackberry Smoke wsg The Allman Betts Band, Spirit of the South TourDailys PlaceJacksonvilleSaturday, August 22, 2020TMUSA
Bon JoviCentre BellMontrealSaturday, July 11, 2020TMUSA
Bon Jovi With Bryan AdamsTD GardenBostonFriday, July 17, 2020TMUSA
Breaking BenjaminPNC Bank Arts CenterHolmdelTuesday, July 21, 2020LIVN
Breaking BenjaminAmeris Bank AmphitheatreAlpharettaSunday, August 16, 2020LIVN
Brian Culbertson: The XX TourThe Walker TheatreChattanoogaThursday, April 30, 2020TMUSA
Carlos RiveraThe Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason TheaterMiami BeachSaturday, June 13, 2020LIVN
Carlos RiveraHard Rock Live OrlandoOrlandoSunday, June 14, 2020TMUSA
Carlos Rivera: Guerra TourWarner TheatreWashingtonSunday, June 21, 2020LIVN
Cold War KidsHouse of Blues Cleveland presented by Cricket WirelessClevelandTuesday, June 30, 2020LIVN
Desi Banks: To Da Partments TourBuckhead Theatre presented by Cricket WirelessAtlantaSunday, May 10, 2020LIVN
Get the Led OutThe Wellmont TheaterMontclairFriday, August 14, 2020LIVN
Gregory PorterCarolina TheatreDurhamSaturday, October 17, 2020TMUSA
Harry Styles: Harryween Fancy Dress PartyMadison Square GardenNew YorkFriday, October 30, 2020TMUSA
Harry Styles: Harryween Fancy Dress PartyMadison Square GardenNew YorkSaturday, October 31, 2020TMUSA
Iliza Shlesinger: The Forever TourDPAC – Durham Performing Arts CenterDurhamThursday, November 12, 2020TMUSA
Jhene Aiko: The Magic Hour TourMasonic Temple TheatreDetroitThursday, June 18, 2020AXS
Jhene Aiko: The Magic Hour TourThe Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason TheaterMiami BeachSunday, May 17, 2020LIVN
Jhene Aiko: The Magic Hour TourThe RitzRaleighWednesday, June 24, 2020LIVN
Jhene Aiko: The Magic Hour TourThe Fillmore Charlotte presented by Cricket WirelessCharlotteThursday, June 25, 2020LIVN
Jhene Aiko: The Magic Hour TourFranklin Music HallPhiladelphiaSaturday, June 20, 2020TMUSA
Jhene Aiko: The Magic Hour TourRadio City Music HallNew YorkSaturday, May 2, 2020TMUSA
KALEO – Fight or Flight Tour20 Monroe LiveGrand RapidsWednesday, July 15, 2020LIVN
KALEO – Fight or Flight TourThe Palace Theatre AlbanyAlbanyWednesday, September 9, 2020TMUSA
KALEO – Fight or Flight TourEXPRESS LIVE!ColumbusTuesday, September 22, 2020TMUSA
Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020Cobb Energy Performing Arts CentreAtlantaFriday, July 31, 2020TMUSA
LoumuzikThe RitzRaleighSaturday, May 9, 2020LIVN
Majah HypeHard Rock Live OrlandoOrlandoSaturday, May 23, 2020TMUSA
Maren Morris: RSVP The TourJacobs Pavilion at Nautica (formerly Nautica Pavilion)ClevelandThursday, July 30, 2020LIVN
Maren Morris: RSVP The TourMichigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom HillSterling HeightsThursday, August 27, 2020TMUSA
Maren Morris: RSVP The TourThÃ©Ã¢tre CoronaMontrealFriday, September 25, 2020TMUSA
Rickie Lee JonesThe Plaza LiveOrlandoSaturday, May 2, 2020AXS
Schitts Creek: The Farewell TourBoch Center Wang TheatreBostonFriday, July 10, 2020TMUSA
Schitts Creek: The Farewell TourHard Rock LiveHollywoodFriday, May 22, 2020TMUSA
Schitts Creek: The Farewell TourMohegan Sun ArenaUncasvilleSunday, June 7, 2020TMUSA
TIM MCGRAW: Here on Earth TourPNC Bank Arts CenterHolmdelSaturday, August 1, 2020LIVN
TIM MCGRAW: Here on Earth TourS&T Bank Music ParkBurgettstownFriday, July 31, 2020LIVN
TIM MCGRAW: Here on Earth TourConstellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center: CMACCanandaiguaThursday, July 30, 2020TMUSA
Tenacious D – The Purple Nurple Tour – Twisting Hard to the Left!Taft TheatreCincinnatiTuesday, September 29, 2020TMUSA
Tenacious D – The Purple Nurple Tour…twisting Hard To The Left!The Met PhiladelphiaPhiladelphiaWednesday, October 7, 2020LIVN
Tenacious D: The Purple Nurple Tour… Twisting Hard to the Left!Radio City Music HallNew YorkFriday, October 9, 2020TMUSA
The Hollies – The Road Is Long TourThe Fox Theater at Foxwoods Resort CasinoMashantucketSaturday, July 25, 2020TMUSA
The Hollies – The Road Is Long TourHackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie CenterRed BankThursday, July 23, 2020TMUSA
The Hollies ? The Road is Long TourThe Rose Music Center at The HeightsHuber HeightsSunday, July 19, 2020TMUSA
The Weeknd with Special Guests Sabrina Claudio And Don ToliverScotiabank ArenaTorontoMonday, August 31, 2020TMUSA
The Whispers, Peabo Bryson, and Regina BelleNYCB Theatre at WestburyWestburySaturday, May 2, 2020LIVN
Toby KeithNorthwell Health at Jones Beach TheaterWantaghSaturday, June 6, 2020LIVN
Tommy LondonGramercy TheatreNew YorkSaturday, June 6, 2020LIVN
Violent Femmes / XHouse of Blues Boston presented by Cricket WirelessBostonThursday, June 4, 2020LIVN
38 SpecialPenns PeakJim ThorpeFriday, October 9, 2020TMUSA
8th Annual Craft: Beer, Spirits & Food FestivalBethel Woods Center for the ArtsBethelSaturday, October 10, 2020TMUSA
9th Annual Wine FestivalBethel Woods Center for the ArtsBethelSaturday, October 3, 2020TMUSA
An Evening With Dawes Presented by Harrisburg UniversityXL LiveHarrisburgFriday, September 11, 2020TMUSA
As I Lay DyingThe NationalRichmondTuesday, June 2, 2020AXS
Big & RichMohegan Sun ArenaUncasvilleFriday, April 10, 2020TMUSA
Big Ten Mens Basketball Tournament – Session #1Bankers Life FieldhouseIndianapolisWednesday, March 11, 2020TMUSA
Big Ten Mens Basketball Tournament – Session #2Bankers Life FieldhouseIndianapolisThursday, March 12, 2020TMUSA
Big Ten Mens Basketball Tournament – Session #3Bankers Life FieldhouseIndianapolisThursday, March 12, 2020TMUSA
Big Ten Mens Basketball Tournament – Session #4Bankers Life FieldhouseIndianapolisFriday, March 13, 2020TMUSA
Big Ten Mens Basketball Tournament – Session #5Bankers Life FieldhouseIndianapolisFriday, March 13, 2020TMUSA
Big Ten Mens Basketball Tournament – Session #6Bankers Life FieldhouseIndianapolisSaturday, March 14, 2020TMUSA
Big Ten Mens Basketball Tournament – Session #7Bankers Life FieldhouseIndianapolisSunday, March 15, 2020TMUSA
Black PumasBrooklyn SteelBrooklynFriday, October 23, 2020AXS
Boz Scaggs: Out of The Blues Tour 2020Fox Theatre AtlantaAtlantaSaturday, October 17, 2020EVNU
Brown SabbathRevolution LiveFt LauderdaleSaturday, June 13, 2020TMUSA
Cee-Lo GreenBig Night LiveBostonSaturday, March 21, 2020 DJ Set
DJ Pauly DLONDON MUSIC HALLLONDONFriday, May 15, 2020TWEB
Derby Soundstage 2020Freedom HallLouisvilleThursday, April 30, 2020TMUSA
Desus & MeroMerriam TheaterPhiladelphiaFriday, April 17, 2020AXS
Echoes 2020 Brit FloydMusic Hall CenterDetroitMonday, April 27, 2020TMUSA
FOZZY / THROUGH FIRE / ROYAL BLISS 18+The Machine Shop Concert LoungeFlintFriday, July 31, 2020ETIX
Foreign AirRough Trade NYCBrooklynFriday, June 12, 2020AXS
GEOGRAPHERBoot & SaddlePhiladelphiaThursday, May 21, 2020ETIX
GramatikBig Night LiveBostonFriday, May 8, 2020TMUSA
Hal & Phil Off The Record 7Bijou TheatreKnoxvilleWednesday, April 8, 2020with Bob!
Hollis BrownThe Wonder BarAsbury ParkFriday, June 12, 2020TMUSA
Independencia de ColombiaCharles F. Dodge City Center Pembroke PinesPembroke PinesSaturday, July 18, 2020TMUSA
JackylPenns PeakJim ThorpeFriday, May 29, 2020TMUSA
Jade CicadaBig Night LiveBostonFriday, May 1, 2020TMUSA
Jason Bonhams Led Zeppelin EveningRiverfront LiveCincinnatiWednesday, June 10, 2020TWEB
Joe NicholsWinston-Salem FairgroundsWinston-SalemFriday, July 17, 2020TMUSA
John Michael MontgomeryWinston-Salem FairgroundsWinston-SalemFriday, June 26, 2020TMUSA
Ken JeongMohegan Sun ArenaUncasvilleSaturday, November 7, 2020TMUSA
Lindsey Stirling – The Artemis TourMerriweather Post PavilionColumbia, MaryTuesday, August 4, 2020TMUSA
Liquid Light And Sound LoungeBethel Woods Center for the ArtsBethelSaturday, April 4, 2020TMUSA
Mark ChesnuttWinston-Salem FairgroundsWinston-SalemFriday, August 14, 2020TMUSA
Maxim Martin et ses invitÃ©sLAstralMontrÃ©alWednesday, May 6, 2020TMUSA
Mike Birbiglia Live!Merriam TheaterPhiladelphiaThursday, May 7, 2020OTHER
Montgomery GentryWinston-Salem FairgroundsWinston-SalemFriday, May 22, 2020TMUSA
Murphys BoxingPicasso Ballroom at Encore Boston HarborEverettThursday, April 9, 2020TMUSA
My Lifes Journey – An Evening With C.S. LewisTimes-Union Center for the Performing Arts – Terry TheaterJacksonvilleFriday, May 1, 2020Touring
My Lifes Journey – An Evening With C.S. LewisTimes-Union Center for the Performing Arts – Terry TheaterJacksonvilleSaturday, May 2, 2020Touring
My Lifes Journey – An Evening With C.S. LewisTimes-Union Center for the Performing Arts – Terry TheaterJacksonvilleSunday, May 3, 2020Touring
My Lifes Journey – An Evening With C.S. LewisTimes-Union Center for the Performing Arts – Terry TheaterJacksonvilleSaturday, May 2, 2020Touring
NPRs Wait Wait Dont Tell MeSheas Performing Arts CenterBuffaloThursday, April 30, 2020TMUSA
Open HouseBethel Woods Center for the ArtsBethelSaturday, June 6, 2020TMUSA
Opus One & 91.3 WYEP Present Real EstateMr Smalls TheatreMillvaleFriday, July 24, 2020TWEB
PJ MortonCulture RoomFt LauderdaleSunday, April 19, 2020TMUSA
Puddles Pity PartyCenter Stage TheaterAtlantaThursday, May 7, 2020TMUSA
Queer Nation: Pride Edition W/ The House Of CoxxThe RitzRaleighSaturday, June 27, 2020LIVN
R3habBig Night LiveBostonSaturday, May 9, 2020TMUSA
RadwimpsSony HallNew YorkWednesday, July 22, 2020TMUSA
Real EstateAsbury LanesAsbury ParkFriday, July 31, 2020AXS
Rend Collective In Partnership With WBFJWinston-Salem FairgroundsWinston-SalemSaturday, June 27, 2020TMUSA
Sarah Harmer: 2020 Are You Gone TourThÃ©Ã¢tre CoronaMontrealSunday, November 15, 2020TMUSA
Schitts Creek: The Farewell TourBorgata Event CenterAtlantic CitySaturday, July 11, 2020EVNU
Schitts Creek: The Farewell TourThe Mahaffey TheaterSt PetersburgSunday, May 24, 2020OTHER
Schitts Creek: The Farewell TourDr Phillips Center for the Performing ArtsOrlandoSaturday, May 23, 2020OTHER
Scribble ShowdownCobb Energy Performing Arts CentreAtlantaFriday, October 16, 2020TMUSA
Scribble ShowdownQueen Elizabeth TheatreTorontoSaturday, July 18, 2020TMUSA
Scribble ShowdownTaft TheatreCincinnatiFriday, July 17, 2020TMUSA
Scribble ShowdownKings TheatreBrooklynWednesday, October 21, 2020TMUSA
Slow MagicThe FoundryPhiladelphiaThursday, April 30, 2020LIVN
SoulwaxUnion TransferPhiladelphiaThursday, October 8, 2020AXS
Switchfoot In Partnership With WFBJWinston-Salem FairgroundsWinston-SalemSaturday, July 18, 2020TMUSA
Tenacious D featuring Soulful SymphonyMerriweather Post PavilionColumbia, MarySunday, October 4, 2020TMUSA
The Airborne Toxic EventCat’s CradleCarrboroTuesday, October 27, 2020ETIX
The CommonheartSTAGE AEPittsburghSaturday, August 8, 2020TMUSA
The English BeatBig Night LiveBostonTuesday, April 7, 2020TMUSA
The Monti: GrandslamCarolina TheatreDurhamFriday, April 24, 2020TMUSA
The National ParksCuisine En Locale / ONCESomervilleWednesday, May 20, 2020EBRITE
The Steel WoodsHeadliners Music HallLOUISVILLEThursday, August 27, 2020ETIX
Tommy EmmanuelRoyal Oak Music TheatreRoyal OakTuesday, September 15, 2020AXS
Tommy Emmanuel, CGPCarpenter Theatre at Dominion Energy CenterRichmondThursday, September 10, 2020ETIX
TrainThe Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort CasinoMashantucketSunday, August 16, 2020TMUSA
WBFJ Summer Series Ticket 2 Concerts Rend Collective & SwitchfootWinston-Salem FairgroundsWinston-SalemSaturday, June 27, 2020TMUSA
WBRF Country Series TicketWinston-Salem FairgroundsWinston-SalemFriday, May 22, 2020TMUSA
WWE SummerSlamTD GardenBostonSunday, August 23, 2020TMUSA
Yam HausCuisine En Locale / ONCESomervilleTuesday, June 16, 2020EBRITE
Umphreys McGeeStone Pony Summer StageAsbury ParkFriday, June 26, 2020TMUSA
Greensky Bluegrass w/special guest The Wood BrothersPNC PAVILIONCincinnatiWednesday, July 29, 2020TMUSA
FrozenMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasThursday, June 18, 2020Touring
FrozenMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasFriday, June 19, 2020Touring
FrozenMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasSaturday, June 20, 2020Touring
FrozenMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasSunday, June 21, 2020Touring
FrozenMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasWednesday, June 24, 2020Touring
FrozenMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasFriday, June 26, 2020Touring
FrozenMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasSaturday, June 27, 2020Touring
FrozenMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasSunday, June 28, 2020Touring
FrozenMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasWednesday, July 1, 2020Touring
FrozenMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasFriday, July 3, 2020Touring
FrozenMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasSaturday, July 4, 2020Touring
FrozenMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasSunday, July 5, 2020Touring
FrozenMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasWednesday, July 8, 2020Touring
FrozenMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasThursday, July 9, 2020Touring
FrozenMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasSaturday, July 11, 2020Touring
FrozenMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasSunday, July 12, 2020Touring
Gregory PorterThe Pabst TheaterMilwaukeeSaturday, October 10, 2020ETIX
Gregory PorterThe Pabst TheatreRiverside TheatreSaturday, October 10, 2020OTHER
Jhene Aiko: The Magic Hour TourThe Bomb FactoryDallasFriday, May 22, 2020AXS
Jhene Aiko: The Magic Hour TourMarathon Music WorksNashvilleMonday, May 11, 2020EBRITE
Jhene Aiko: The Magic Hour TourMyth LiveMaplewoodTuesday, June 16, 2020ETIX
Jhene Aiko: The Magic Hour TourTobin CenteSan AntonioSunday, May 24, 2020OTHER
Jhene Aiko: The Magic Hour TourOrpheum TheaterNew OrleansTuesday, May 19, 2020TMUSA
Jhene Aiko: The Magic Hour TourAustin City Limits Live at The Moody TheaterAustinSaturday, May 23, 2020TMUSA
Breaking BenjaminHollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, ILTinley ParkThursday, August 6, 2020LIVN
Breaking BenjaminProvidence Medical Center AmphitheaterBonner SpringsSaturday, August 29, 2020TMUSA
Breaking BenjaminBridgestone ArenaNashvilleSaturday, August 15, 2020TMUSA
Breaking BenjaminGermania Insurance AmphitheaterAustinTuesday, August 11, 2020TMUSA
KEVIN JAMES LIVEWagner Noel Performing Arts CenterMidlandSunday, May 31, 2020ETIX
Kevin JamesRialto Square TheatreJolietFriday, May 15, 2020TMUSA
Pop Evil: The Versatile TourThe SylveeMadisonSaturday, June 20, 2020TMUSA
Pensacola Civic BandPensacola Saenger TheatrePensacolaSaturday, April 18, 2020TMUSA
ALT 103.7 Presents KALEO – Fight or Flight TourThe Pavilion at Toyota Music FactoryIrvingMonday, October 5, 2020LIVN
KALEO – Fight or Flight TourRevention Music CenterHoustonSaturday, October 3, 2020LIVN
KALEO – Fight or Flight TourByline Bank  Aragon BallroomChicagoFriday, July 17, 2020TMUSA
100 GecsAtomic Cowboy PavilionSaint LouisMonday, May 11, 2020TWEB
100 gecsPaper TigerSan AntonioFriday, May 8, 2020EBRITE
100 gecsClub DadaDallasSaturday, May 9, 2020EBRITE
Blackberry SmokeSloss FurnacesBirminghamTuesday, August 4, 2020EBRITE
Brooks & Dunn REBOOT 2020 TourHollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MOMaryland HeightsFriday, May 15, 2020LIVN
FrozenMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasWednesday, June 17, 2020Touring
FrozenMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasThursday, June 18, 2020Touring
FrozenMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasSaturday, June 20, 2020Touring
FrozenMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasSunday, June 21, 2020Touring
FrozenMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasTuesday, June 23, 2020Touring
FrozenMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasThursday, June 25, 2020Touring
FrozenMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasSaturday, June 27, 2020Touring
FrozenMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasSunday, June 28, 2020Touring
FrozenMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasTuesday, June 30, 2020Touring
FrozenMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasThursday, July 2, 2020Touring
FrozenMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasFriday, July 3, 2020Touring
FrozenMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasSunday, July 5, 2020Touring
FrozenMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasTuesday, July 7, 2020Touring
FrozenMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasThursday, July 9, 2020Touring
FrozenMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasFriday, July 10, 2020Touring
FrozenMusic Hall At Fair ParkDallasSaturday, July 11, 2020Touring
KALEOArvest Bank Theatre at The MidlandKansas CitySunday, July 19, 2020AXS
KALEOStir Concert Cove-Harrahs Council Bluffs Casino & HotelCouncil BluffsFriday, July 24, 2020TMUSA
KALEO – Fight or Flight TourFillmore New OrleansNew OrleansFriday, October 2, 2020LIVN
KALEO – Fight or Flight TourSaint Louis Music ParkMaryland HeightsSaturday, July 25, 2020TMUSA
Keller WilliamsThe CavernsPelhamSunday, June 21, 2020Jun 21 – Jun 23, 2020
Maren Morris: RSVP The TourWalmart AMPRogersFriday, October 9, 2020OTHER
Maren Morris: RSVP The TourStarlight TheatreKansas CityFriday, August 7, 2020OTHER
Maren Morris: RSVP The TourTuscaloosa AmphitheaterTuscaloosaThursday, October 1, 2020TMUSA
MidlandHorseshoe Casinos BluesvilleRobinsonvilleFriday, June 26, 2020TMUSA
OTRBeat KitchenChicagoFriday, June 26, 2020TWEB
Rascal Flatts Farewell: Life Is A Highway Tour 2020Q Casino Back Waters StageDubuqueSunday, August 2, 2020TMUSA
STRFKRCanton HallDallasFriday, June 19, 2020AXS
STRFKRPaper TigerSan AntonioMonday, June 22, 2020EBRITE
STRFKRThalia HallChicagoFriday, May 15, 2020EBRITE
STRFKRWhite Oak Music HallHoustonSunday, June 21, 2020OTHER
Tasha Cobbs LeonardRyman AuditoriumNashvilleMonday, May 4, 2020TMUSA
The HolliesThe Paramount TheatreAustinThursday, July 16, 2020OTHER
The HolliesH-E-B Performance Hall at The Tobin CenterSan AntonioTuesday, July 14, 2020OTHER
The Hollies – The Road Is Long TourThe Pavilion at Toyota Music FactoryIrvingWednesday, July 15, 2020LIVN
The Smashing Pumpkins: Rock Invasion 2The Rust BeltEast MolineWednesday, April 29, 2020EBRITE
WWE WrestleMania RedemptionSaskTel CentreSaskatoonSunday, April 26, 2020TMUSA
ZZ TopKeystone CentreBrandonTuesday, May 12, 2020EVNU
Pop EvilThe TrumanKansas CityThursday, June 18, 2020EBRITE
Pop EvilBrooklyn Bowl NashvilleNashvilleWednesday, May 27, 2020TWEB
Ronny Chieng: The Hope You Get Rich TourHouse of Blues Houston presented by Cricket WirelessHoustonSaturday, June 20, 2020LIVN
John FogertyFox TheatreSt. LouisSunday, July 12, 2020EVNU
Tove Lo – Sunshine Kitty TourHouse of Blues Dallas presented by Cricket WirelessDallasSunday, May 10, 2020LIVN
Cold War KidsHigher Ground BallroomSouth BurlingtonTuesday, June 16, 2020EBRITE
Kenny Wayne Shepherd BandHouse of Blues Dallas presented by Cricket WirelessDallasFriday, May 15, 2020LIVN
As I Lay Dying Burn To Emerge Tour Powered By Heart SupportThe PageantSt LouisFriday, June 12, 2020TMUSA
Bethel MusicHartman ArenaPark CityFriday, August 14, 2020TMUSA
Bill MaherTulsa TheaterTulsaSunday, September 13, 2020ETIX
Bill MaherMajestic Theatre San AntonioSan AntonioSaturday, September 12, 2020TMUSA
Breaking BenjaminThe Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by HuntsmanWoodlandsThursday, August 13, 2020LIVN
Buffering The Vampire SlayerSleeping VillageChicagoSunday, July 12, 2020ETIX
CHAD DANIELS: HONESTY HOURTurner Hall BallroomMilwaukeeFriday, October 9, 2020ETIX
Cold War KidsRose Music HallColumbiaTuesday, June 23, 2020ETIX
Devin The DudeTower TheatreOklahoma CityThursday, July 23, 2020EBRITE
FESTIVAL OF LAUGHSTarget CenterMinneapolisFriday, October 9, 2020AXS
Jason Bonhams Led Zeppelin EveningGolden NuggetLake CharlesFriday, June 5, 2020AXS
Jason Bonhams Led Zeppelin EveningAdler TheatreDavenportTuesday, June 9, 2020TMUSA
Jeanne RobertsonVon Braun Center Concert HallHuntsvilleFriday, August 14, 2020TMUSA
Jerry SeinfeldParamount TheatreCedar RapidsaWednesday, June 24, 2020OTHER
KALEOBass Concert HallAustinTuesday, October 6, 2020EVNU
Kevin JamesOrpheum TheaterMadisonSaturday, May 16, 2020TMUSA
Marlon Wayans: Somewhere Under The Rainbow TourFillmore New OrleansNew OrleansSaturday, May 9, 2020LIVN
Mike Birbiglia Live!The Chicago TheatreChicagoFriday, June 19, 2020TMUSA
Nikki GlaserHo-Chunk Gaming-WI-DellsBarabooSaturday, June 13, 2020TMUSA
PVRISCanton HallDallasSunday, May 31, 2020AXS
PVRISRepublic NOLANew OrleansThursday, May 28, 2020AXS
PigfaceVarsity TheaterMinneapolisSunday, May 24, 2020TMUSA
Rascal Flatts Farewell:  Life Is A Highway Tour 2020Smoothie King CenterNew OrleansThursday, August 20, 2020TMUSA
STRFKRTurner Hall BallroomMilwaukeeThursday, May 14, 2020ETIX
Tenacious D: The Purple Nurple Tour…Twisting Hard to the Left!Adler TheatreDavenportFriday, September 25, 2020TMUSA
Tenacious D: The Purple Nurple Tour…Twisting Hard to the Left!The SylveeMadisonSaturday, September 26, 2020TMUSA
The Ruby Slippers: A Wizard Of Oz BalletAmes CenterBurnsvilleFriday, May 8, 2020TMUSA
The Ruby Slippers: A Wizard Of Oz BalletAmes CenterBurnsvilleSaturday, May 9, 2020TMUSA
The Ruby Slippers: A Wizard Of Oz BalletAmes CenterBurnsvilleSaturday, May 9, 2020TMUSA
The Ruby Slippers: A Wizard Of Oz BalletAmes CenterBurnsvilleSunday, May 10, 2020TMUSA
Violent Femmes + XRadiusChicagoSaturday, May 30, 2020the band
WWE Smackdown LiveCHI Health Center OmahaOmahaFriday, April 24, 2020TMUSA
Yemi AladeAmsterdam Bar & HallSt PaulTuesday, June 30, 2020TMUSA
Happy Together TourSilver Creek Event Center at Four Winds New BuffaloNew BuffaloFriday, August 14, 2020TMUSA
The Worlds Greatest Pink Floyd Show Brit Floyd – World Tour 2020The Rose Music Center at The HeightsHuber HeightsThursday, July 16, 2020TMUSA
Theresa Caputo Live!  The ExperienceBergen Performing Arts CenterEnglewoodWednesday, June 17, 2020TMUSA
100 gecsScoot InnAustinThursday, May 7, 2020FGATE
100 gecsWhite Oak Music HallHoustonWednesday, May 6, 2020OTHER
100 gecs – Tree of Clues TourThe BottleneckLawrenceTuesday, May 12, 2020ETIX
101WKQX Piqniq:  Foster The People and more!Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, ILTinley ParkSaturday, June 13, 2020LIVN
311Mystic Lake Casino HotelPrior LakeWednesday, July 8, 2020TMUSA
311Beau Rivage TheatreBiloxiFriday, April 24, 2020TMUSA
AN EVENING WITH EMILY KINGFitzgerald TheaterSt. PaulThursday, May 14, 2020ETIX
AlabamaBluestem Center for the Arts AmphitheaterMoorheadSaturday, June 6, 2020ETIX
As I Lay DyingThe TrumanKansas CitySaturday, June 13, 2020EBRITE
As I Lay DyingEmoâ€™s AustinAustinSunday, May 24, 2020FGATE
As I Lay Dying Burn To Emerge Tour Powered By Heart SupportAztec Theatre presented by Cricket WirelessSan AntonioTuesday, May 26, 2020LIVN
Bethel MusicPeoria Civic CenterPeoriaTuesday, August 11, 2020TMUSA
Bethel Music – Worship Nights 2020Tulsa TheaterTulsaFriday, August 21, 2020ETIX
Billy & the KidsSaenger Theatre New OrleansNew OrleansThursday, April 30, 2020TMUSA
Blackberry Smoke wsg The Allman Betts Band, Spirit of the South TourThe Pavilion at Toyota Music FactoryIrvingThursday, August 6, 2020LIVN
Blackberry Smoke wsg The Allman Betts Band, Spirit of the South TourSaint Louis Music ParkMaryland HeightsFriday, July 17, 2020TMUSA
Boz Scaggs: Out of The Blues Tour 2020Ryman AuditoriumNashvilleSunday, October 11, 2020TMUSA
Breaking BenjaminThe Wharf AmphitheaterOrange BeachMonday, August 24, 2020TMUSA
Brit FloydArvest Bank Theatre at The MidlandKansas CityTuesday, June 9, 2020AXS
BuscabullaAntoneâ€™s NightclubAustinSunday, July 26, 2020EBRITE
Eclipse – Tribute to JourneyAztec Theatre presented by Cricket WirelessSan AntonioSaturday, July 11, 2020LIVN
Elvis CostelloHouse of Blues Dallas presented by Cricket WirelessDallasWednesday, April 22, 2020LIVN
Friday Pilots ClubHouse of Blues Chicago presented by Cricket WirelessChicagoThursday, April 9, 2020LIVN
GEOGRAPHER – THE DOWN & THE OUT TOURTurf ClubST PAULMonday, May 11, 2020ETIX
Gladys KnightHoyt Sherman PlaceDes MoinesWednesday, June 17, 2020TMUSA
Jason Bonhams Led Zeppelin EveningGenesee TheatreWaukeganSaturday, June 13, 2020TMUSA
John FogertyTreasure Island Resort & CasinoWELCHFriday, July 10, 2020TMUSA
Judas Priest: 50 Heavy Metal YearsRosemont TheatreRosemontSaturday, September 26, 2020TMUSA
KALEOThe Riverside TheaterMilwaukeeThursday, July 30, 2020ETIX
KALEO – Fight or Flight TourThe Pavilion at Toyota Music FactoryIrvingMonday, October 5, 2020LIVN
KC & the Sunshine BandMontgomery Performing Arts CentreMontgomeryFriday, August 14, 2020TMUSA
KhruangbinStubb’s Waller Creek AmphitheaterAustinSaturday, May 30, 2020FGATE
Leanne MorganThe Vic TheatreChicagoSaturday, August 29, 2020EBRITE
Leanne MorganThe Pabst TheaterMilwaukeeFriday, October 9, 2020ETIX
Leanne MorganMissouri Theatre ColumbiaColumbiaFriday, November 6, 2020TMUSA
Leanne MorganPensacola Saenger TheatrePensacolaSaturday, July 25, 2020TMUSA
Leanne MorganMontgomery Performing Arts CentreMontgomeryFriday, July 24, 2020TMUSA
Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly IslandChicagoMonday, August 10, 2020LIVN
Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020The Pavilion at Toyota Music FactoryIrvingFriday, July 24, 2020LIVN
Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020Ascend AmphitheaterNashvilleSaturday, August 1, 2020LIVN
Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by HuntsmanWoodlandsSaturday, July 25, 2020LIVN
Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020Saint Louis Music ParkMaryland HeightsMonday, July 6, 2020TMUSA
Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020ArmoryMinneapolisThursday, June 25, 2020TMUSA
Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020Saenger Theatre New OrleansNew OrleansMonday, July 27, 2020TMUSA
MarshmelloThe Rave / Eagles ClubMilwaukeeTuesday, September 15, 2020ETIX
MarshmelloArmoryMinneapolisThursday, September 17, 2020TMUSA
MinnroastState TheatreMinneapolisFriday, April 17, 2020TMUSA
OdieThe Cambridge Room at House Of BluesDallasSunday, May 10, 2020LIVN
Old Crow Medicine ShowRyman AuditoriumNashvilleWednesday, December 30, 2020TMUSA
Old Crow Medicine ShowRyman AuditoriumNashvilleThursday, December 31, 2020TMUSA
PVRISEmoâ€™s AustinAustinSaturday, May 30, 2020FGATE
PoisonBOK CenterTulsaMonday, July 13, 2020TMUSA
Pop EvilDiamond BallroomOklahoma CityWednesday, June 24, 2020ETIX
Pop Evil: The Versatile TourVarsity TheaterMinneapolisSunday, June 21, 2020TMUSA
READ SOUTHALL BANDTurf ClubST PAULWednesday, August 19, 2020ETIX
Remember When Rock Was YoungRiver City Casino & HotelSt LouisFriday, October 9, 2020TMUSA
Ron WhiteStride Bank CenterEnidThursday, April 16, 2020EVNU
SOULWAXFirst AvenueMINNEAPOLISFriday, October 2, 2020ETIX
STRFKRStubb’s Waller Creek AmphitheaterAustinSaturday, June 20, 2020FGATE
STRFKRMadrid TheatreKansas CityTuesday, May 12, 2020TMUSA
STRFKR, with THE UNDERCOVER DREAM LOVERSFirst AvenueMINNEAPOLISWednesday, May 13, 2020ETIX
Sarah Brightman: HYMN In ConcertThe Riverside TheaterMilwaukeeWednesday, October 14, 2020ETIX
Sarah Brightman: HYMN In ConcertThe Chicago TheatreChicagoThursday, October 15, 2020TMUSA
Saving Grace featuring Robert Plant & Suzi Dian with Catfish KeithPantages TheatreMinneapolisTuesday, May 12, 2020TMUSA
Saving Grace ft. Robert Plant & Suzi DianTurner Hall BallroomMilwaukeeWednesday, May 13, 2020ETIX
Smokey RobinsonH-E-B Center at Cedar ParkCedar ParkSaturday, August 22, 2020TMUSA
Steve Martin & Martin Short: The Funniest Show In Town At The MomentGrand Ole Opry HouseNashvilleSunday, June 21, 2020TMUSA
StyxRalston ArenaOmahaTuesday, August 18, 2020EVNU
StyxOld National Events PlazaEvansvilleWednesday, July 29, 2020TMUSA
StyxFive Flags CenterDubuqueThursday, July 9, 2020TMUSA
Styx with Special Guest TeslaIowa State Fair GrandstandDes MoinesWednesday, August 19, 2020ETIX
Sugarland:  There Goes The Neighborhood Tour 2020American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Summerfest GroundsMilwaukeeSaturday, July 25, 2020TMUSA
THE BREVET7th Street EntryMINNEAPOLISTuesday, June 2, 2020ETIX
THE GROWLERS – Natural Affair Tour 2020First AvenueMINNEAPOLISFriday, July 24, 2020ETIX
THE LEMON TWIGSFine LineMINNEAPOLISTuesday, June 16, 2020ETIX
The Airborne Toxic EventCainâ€™s BallroomTulsaFriday, October 16, 2020EBRITE
The Cult- A Sonic TempleHard Rock LiveBiloxiFriday, May 15, 2020TMUSA
The Growlers, Natural Affair Tour 2020Majestic TheatreMADISONFriday, July 31, 2020ETIX
The Hollies – The Road Is Long TourThe Chicago TheatreChicagoSaturday, July 18, 2020TMUSA
The Pork TornadoesMcGrath AmphitheatreCedar RapidsFriday, June 19, 2020TMUSA
The Smashing Pumpkins: Rock Invasion 2Ryman AuditoriumNashvilleTuesday, April 28, 2020TMUSA
The SteeldriversMars Music HallHuntsvilleFriday, June 5, 2020TMUSA
Three Dog NightOrpheum TheatreSioux FallsFriday, May 8, 2020EVNU
Tommy EmmanuelThe SheldonSt. LouisFriday, September 18, 2020EVNU
Tommy EmmanuelThe SheldonSt. LouisThursday, September 17, 2020EVNU
Tommy Emmanuel, CGPRyman AuditoriumNashvilleSaturday, September 19, 2020TMUSA
Tove LoStubb’s Waller Creek AmphitheaterAustinTuesday, May 12, 2020FGATE
Tove Lo – Sunshine Kitty TourHouse of Blues Houston presented by Cricket WirelessHoustonWednesday, May 13, 2020LIVN
VIOLENT FEMMES AND X 2020Palace TheatreSt. PaulThursday, May 28, 2020ETIX
Violent Femmes with special guests XThe Riverside TheaterMilwaukeeFriday, May 29, 2020ETIX
Willie Nelson & FamilyCMA TheaterNashvilleFriday, May 1, 2020OTHER
Willie Nelson & FamilyCMA TheaterNashvilleSaturday, May 2, 2020OTHER
Yemi AladeEmoâ€™s AustinAustinSunday, June 14, 2020FGATE
Blackberry Smoke wsg The Allman Betts Band, Spirit of the South TourAscend AmphitheaterNashvilleSunday, August 9, 2020LIVN
Blackberry Smoke wsg The Allman Betts Band, Spirit of the South TourByline Bank  Aragon BallroomChicagoSunday, July 19, 2020TMUSA
Blackberry Smoke wsg The Allman Betts Band, Spirit of the South TourLanders CenterSouthavenFriday, August 7, 2020TMUSA
Boz ScaggsIP Casino Resort and SpaBiloxiSaturday, August 1, 2020TMUSA
Breaking BenjaminDos Equis PavilionDallasMonday, August 10, 2020LIVN
Brooks & Dunn REBOOT 2020 TourDos Equis PavilionDallasFriday, June 5, 2020LIVN
CURREN$Y: Jet Life 420House of Blues New Orleans presented by Cricket WirelessNew OrleansMonday, April 20, 2020LIVN
DevotchkaHouse of Blues New Orleans presented by Cricket WirelessNew OrleansSaturday, May 16, 2020LIVN
Inferno BurlesqueHouse of Blues New Orleans presented by Cricket WirelessNew OrleansFriday, April 10, 2020LIVN
Jeff Dunham: SeriouslyVictory TheatreEvansvilleWednesday, July 15, 2020TMUSA
Jhene Aiko: The Magic Hour TourRevention Music CenterHoustonWednesday, May 20, 2020LIVN
Jhene Aiko: The Magic Hour TourThe Chicago TheatreChicagoWednesday, June 17, 2020TMUSA
John FogertyBreese Stevens FieldMadisonTuesday, July 7, 2020TMUSA
Justin Hayward – NightsSaenger Theatre MobileMobileWednesday, April 15, 2020TMUSA
KALEO – Fight or Flight TourAscend AmphitheaterNashvilleMonday, August 3, 2020LIVN
Marc BroussardLAuberge Casino & Hotel Baton RougeBaton RougeSaturday, August 8, 2020TMUSA
Midnight Memories: One Direction NightHouse of Blues New Orleans presented by Cricket WirelessNew OrleansFriday, April 17, 2020LIVN
PJ MortonVooDoo at Harrahs Kansas CityKansas CityFriday, July 10, 2020TMUSA
PVRISHouse of Blues Chicago presented by Cricket WirelessChicagoSaturday, May 9, 2020LIVN
Parquet CourtsThe Fillmore Silver Spring presented by Cricket WirelessSilver SpringWednesday, May 27, 2020LIVN
Pop Evil: The Versatile TourHouse of Blues New Orleans presented by Cricket WirelessNew OrleansThursday, May 28, 2020LIVN
Ron WhiteTempleLive Fort SmithFort SmithFriday, April 17, 2020TMUSA
Ronny Chieng: The Hope You Get Rich TourHouse of Blues Dallas presented by Cricket WirelessDallasFriday, June 19, 2020LIVN
Scribble ShowdownArvest Bank Theatre at The MidlandKansas CityMonday, July 13, 2020AXS
Terry FatorRialto Square TheatreJolietFriday, October 16, 2020TMUSA
WWE WrestleMania RedemptionBrandt Centre – Evraz PlaceReginaSaturday, April 25, 2020TMUSA
Yemi AladeHouse of Blues Dallas presented by Cricket WirelessDallasFriday, June 12, 2020LIVN
Yemi AladeHouse of Blues Houston presented by Cricket WirelessHoustonThursday, June 11, 2020LIVN
Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020Baxter ArenaOmahaTuesday, July 7, 2020TMUSA
98Â°Jackpot Junction Casino HotelMortonSaturday, June 6, 2020TMUSA
AbsofactoSubterraneanChicagoSaturday, June 6, 2020TWEB
Alan Jackson with special guest Dustin LynchGreat Jones County FairMONTICELLOFriday, July 24, 2020ETIX
Authentic Comm. Theatre 2 Week Production Camp-Alice in Wonderland, JrThe Maryland TheatreHagerstownSaturday, August 15, 2020TMUSA
Brett EldredgeXcite Center at Parx CasinoBensalemFriday, June 19, 2020AXS
Canfest 2020Whiskey Roadhouse-Horseshoe Council Bluffs CasinoCouncil BluffsWednesday, April 8, 2020TMUSA
Classic Concert: Patti Labelle & Jeffrey OsborneThe Orpheum Theatre MemphisMemphisThursday, September 10, 2020TMUSA
CommissionedFord ParkBeaumontThursday, April 9, 2020TMUSA
Dancing with the Stars – Dubuque StyleFive Flags CenterDubuqueSaturday, June 6, 2020TMUSA
Dave ChappelleThe Pabst TheaterMilwaukeeTuesday, March 10, 2020ETIX
Dave ChappelleThe Pabst TheaterMilwaukeeWednesday, March 11, 2020ETIX
Dave ChappelleThe Pabst TheaterMilwaukeeTuesday, March 10, 2020ETIX
Dave ChappelleThe Pabst TheaterMilwaukeeWednesday, March 11, 2020ETIX
Dave ChappellePabst TheaterMilwaukeeTuesday, March 10, 2020OTHER
Dave ChappellePabst TheaterMilwaukeeTuesday, March 10, 2020OTHER
Dave ChappellePabst TheaterMilwaukeeWednesday, March 11, 2020OTHER
Dave ChappellePabst TheaterMilwaukeeWednesday, March 11, 2020OTHER
Diet CigBlueberry Hill Duck RoomSt LouisWednesday, October 7, 2020TMUSA
EL MARIACHI DEL DIVO ALMA DE JUAREZ – 3PMWagner Noel Performing Arts CenterMidlandSunday, May 10, 2020ETIX
Huntsville Hospital Foundation Presents Jake OwenVon Braun Center ArenaHuntsvilleThursday, May 7, 2020TMUSA
Hurricane Pro WrestlingFord ParkBeaumontSaturday, May 9, 2020TMUSA
JeCaryous Johnson Presents BAPS Live!Arie Crown TheaterChicagoSaturday, April 18, 2020TMUSA
Jess HilariousXcite Center at Parx CasinoBensalemSaturday, May 23, 2020AXS
Just Off Broadway – Raise The Roof – 2:30 PM PerformanceBergen Performing Arts CenterEnglewoodSaturday, June 6, 2020TMUSA
Just Off Broadway – Raise The Roof – 6:00 Pm PerformanceBergen Performing Arts CenterEnglewoodSaturday, June 6, 2020TMUSA
Lift Every Voice and SingMarcus Performing Arts CenterMilwaukeeSunday, July 5, 2020TMUSA
Maren MorrisWalmart AMPRogersFriday, October 9, 2020OTHER
Nu Metal RevivalTreesDallas/Ft. WorthFriday, July 10, 2020AXS
PETER BRADLEY ADAMS7th Street EntryMINNEAPOLISWednesday, August 19, 2020ETIX
POTTERY7th Street EntryMINNEAPOLISSunday, July 26, 2020ETIX
Parquet CourtsThe Stone PonyAsbury ParkThursday, May 28, 2020TMUSA
Parquet CourtsState TheatrePortlandSaturday, May 30, 2020TMUSA
Queen NationGrand Casino Mille Lacs Event CenterOnamiaSunday, May 17, 2020TMUSA
Scribble ShowdownState TheatreMinneapolisTuesday, July 14, 2020TMUSA
Scribble ShowdownThe Chicago TheatreChicagoThursday, July 16, 2020TMUSA
South Texas Wrestlefest 2Pharr Events CenterPharrSaturday, August 22, 2020TMUSA
Steve HauschildtSleeping VillageChicagoFriday, May 29, 2020ETIX
Summer Institute for the ArtThe Maryland TheatreHagerstownSaturday, July 25, 2020SIFTA
The BrevetBeat KitchenChicagoWednesday, June 3, 2020TWEB
The CollectionrecordBarKansas CitySaturday, May 30, 2020AXS
The Good LifeSleeping VillageChicagoSunday, July 5, 2020ETIX
The Whispers, Stephanie Mills, And Lenny WilliamsOrpheum TheatreMinneapolisSaturday, September 19, 2020TMUSA
Tove LoRepublic NOLANew OrleansSaturday, May 9, 2020AXS
Yam HausBeat KitchenChicagoSaturday, June 13, 2020TWEB
Jhene Aiko: The Magic Hour TourMission BallroomDenverTuesday, May 26, 2020AXS
Jhene Aiko: The Magic Hour TourMarquee TheatreTempeFriday, May 29, 2020TWEB
The SoundsBowery BallroomNew YorkWednesday, April 29, 2020EBRITE
Happy Together TourHackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie CenterRed BankThursday, June 25, 2020TMUSA
Maren Morris: RSVP The TourScotiabank SaddledomeCalgaryFriday, July 10, 2020TMUSA
Mike MarinoHackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie CenterRed BankSaturday, May 23, 2020TMUSA
The Midtown MenHackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie CenterRed BankThursday, December 17, 2020TMUSA
Three Dog NightHackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie CenterRed BankFriday, August 28, 2020TMUSA
Tommy EmmanuelHackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie CenterRed BankFriday, September 11, 2020TMUSA
Pop EvilThe Gateway (SAIT)CalgaryTuesday, June 9, 2020TMUSA
Breaking BenjaminIsleta AmphitheaterAlbuquerqueWednesday, September 2, 2020LIVN
Pop EvilKnitting FactoryBoiseWednesday, June 3, 2020TWEB
Tommy Emmanuel , CGP W/ Special Guest The Gibson BrothersTown HallNew YorkSaturday, September 12, 2020TMUSA
Schitts Creek: The Farewell TourThe Chicago TheatreChicagoThursday, June 25, 2020TMUSA
100 gecsCrescent BallroomPhoenixSaturday, May 16, 2020EBRITE
100 gecsMarquis TheaterDenverThursday, May 14, 2020EBRITE
100 gecsMeow WolfSanta FeFriday, May 15, 2020OTHER
As I Lay Dying Burn To Emerge Tour Powered By Heart SupportRialto Theatre-TucsonTucsonWednesday, May 20, 2020TMUSA
KALEOThe Van BurenPhoenixFriday, October 9, 2020TWEB
Martina McBrideHarrahs Ak-Chin CasinoMaricopaFriday, June 12, 2020TMUSA
Pop EvilSummitDenverWednesday, June 17, 2020EBRITE
Pop Evil: The Versatile TourThe DepotSalt Lake CityTuesday, June 2, 2020TMUSA
STRFKROgden TheatreDenverWednesday, June 17, 2020AXS
STRFKRThe Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing CompanySanta FeWednesday, June 24, 2020OTHER
STRFKRThe DepotSalt Lake CityTuesday, June 16, 2020TMUSA
STRFKRKnitting Factory Concert HouseBoiseMonday, June 15, 2020TWEB
Schitts Creek: The Farewell TourArizona Federal TheatrePhoenixSaturday, May 2, 2020LIVN
WARLevitt Pavilion DenverDenverFriday, September 11, 2020TMUSA
311KettleHouse AmphitheaterBonnerThursday, July 2, 2020ETIX
Sarah HarmerThe Grand TheatreKingstonSaturday, November 14, 2020OTHER
Drew and Ellie HolcombBelly UpAspenTuesday, July 21, 2020FGATE
Mike Birbiglia Live!The WilburBostonTuesday, May 26, 2020TMUSA
Mike Birbiglia Live!The WilburBostonWednesday, May 27, 2020TMUSA
Tash SultanaThe Colosseum at Caesars WindsorWindsorSunday, July 5, 2020TMUSA
Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020Walmart AMPRogersTuesday, July 28, 2020OTHER
Breaking BenjaminFiddlerâ€™s Green AmphitheatreGreenwood VillageMonday, August 31, 2020AXS
Carlos RiveraEl Paso County ColiseumEl PasoSunday, June 7, 2020TMUSA
HeilungRed Rocks AmphitheatreMorrisonTuesday, October 6, 2020AXS
Lindsey StirlingGerald R Ford AmphitheaterVailThursday, July 9, 2020OTHER
Liz PhairWebster HallNew YorkSunday, May 17, 2020TMUSA
Mike Birbiglia Live!Paramount TheatreDenverFriday, June 5, 2020ALTUDE
One Night of QueenThe WilburBostonThursday, August 27, 2020TMUSA
PVRISThe Van BurenPhoenixTuesday, June 2, 2020TWEB
Rick Riordan & Carlos Hernandez: Sal & Gabi Fix the UniverseThe WilburBostonMonday, May 4, 2020TMUSA
Ronny Chieng: The Hope You Get Rich TourThe WilburBostonSaturday, September 19, 2020TMUSA
STRFKRThe Van BurenPhoenixThursday, June 25, 2020TWEB
Schitts CreekThe Colosseum at Caesars WindsorWindsorFriday, June 26, 2020TMUSA
The CultLegends Theater – Route 66 CasinoAlbuquerqueSaturday, April 25, 2020OTHER
The Good Life’s ‘Sweet 16’ Album Of The Year TourRough Trade NYCBrooklynSaturday, June 6, 2020AXS
The Odd 1s Out: The First Sequel Book Tour w/ James RallisonChevalier TheatreMedfordWednesday, May 27, 2020TMUSA
The Second Citys Imperfect UnionThe WilburBostonSunday, August 30, 2020TMUSA
A Conversation with Julie AndrewsDPAC – Durham Performing Arts CenterDurhamMonday, June 22, 2020TMUSA
Alicia Keys: More Myself Book TourAtlanta Symphony HallAtlantaSunday, April 5, 2020TMUSA
HatebreedThe Orange PeelAshevilleTuesday, May 12, 2020ETIX
Liz PhairBijou TheatreKnoxvilleTuesday, May 5, 2020TMUSA
Liz PhairThe Charleston Music HallCharlestonMonday, May 4, 2020TMUSA
Liz Phair – Soberish TourRex TheaterPittsburghTuesday, May 12, 2020TMUSA
Saving Grace ft. Robert Plant & Suzi DianThe Capitol Theatre, Port Chester, NYPort ChesterTuesday, May 19, 2020TMUSA
Steve Martin & Martin Short: The Funniest Show In Town At The MomentThe Louisville Palace presented by Cricket WirelessLouisvilleFriday, June 19, 2020LIVN
Tedeschi Trucks Band – Wheels Of Soul 2020Saint Louis Music ParkMaryland HeightsWednesday, July 29, 2020TMUSA
Back It Up TourParamount TheatreDenverFriday, May 22, 2020ALTUDE
Billy StringsMission BallroomDenverWednesday, October 14, 2020AXS
Brad Paisley Tour 2020Isleta AmphitheaterAlbuquerqueThursday, May 28, 2020LIVN
Breaking BenjaminAk-Chin PavilionPhoenixThursday, September 3, 2020LIVN
Comedy Bang! Bang! Live!Rialto Theatre-TucsonTucsonSaturday, May 16, 2020TMUSA
Cowboy JunkiesAcademic HallBoudlerSaturday, July 18, 2020OTHER
Drew & Ellie HolcombChautauqua AuditoriumBoudlerWednesday, July 22, 2020OTHER
Jason Bonhams Led Zeppelin EveningParamount TheatreDenverTuesday, June 2, 2020TMUSA
Jimmy Buffett and The Coral Reefer BandRed Rocks AmphitheatreMorrisonTuesday, September 8, 2020AXS
Jimmy Buffett and The Coral Reefer BandRed Rocks AmphitheatreMorrisonThursday, September 10, 2020AXS
Kevin JamesMorrison Center for the Performing ArtsBoiseWednesday, May 20, 2020TMUSA
Leanne Morgan: The Big Panty TourParamount TheatreDenverSaturday, November 7, 2020TMUSA
Lindsey StirlingRed Rocks AmphitheatreMorrisonWednesday, July 8, 2020AXS
Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020Arizona Federal TheatrePhoenixWednesday, July 22, 2020LIVN
Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020USANA AmphitheatreWest Valley CitySaturday, July 11, 2020LIVN
Lindsey Stirling – Artemis Tour North America 2020Amphitheater at Las Colonias ParkGrand JunctionFriday, July 10, 2020TMUSA
Maren Morris: RSVP The TourRed Rocks AmphitheatreMorrisonMonday, September 7, 2020AXS
MarshmelloGreat SaltairSalt Lake CityWednesday, September 23, 2020EBRITE
Marshmello1STBANK CenterBroomfieldTuesday, September 22, 2020TMUSA
Nathaniel RateliffRed Rocks AmphitheatreMorrisonTuesday, August 25, 2020AXS
Patty GriffinChautauqua AuditoriumBoudlerWednesday, August 19, 2020OTHER
SoulwaxGothic TheatreEnglewoodThursday, March 5, 2020AXS
Steep Canyon RangersChautauqua AuditoriumBoudlerSaturday, June 27, 2020OTHER
Sugarland: There Goes The Neighborhood Tour 2020Ak-Chin PavilionPhoenixFriday, June 19, 2020LIVN
THE CACTUS BLOSSOMS with THE STILL TIDEFox TheatreBoulderSaturday, May 2, 2020EBRITE
The Airborne ToxicFox TheatreBoulderMonday, June 22, 2020EBRITE
The Cactus BlossomsTop HatMissoulaWednesday, May 6, 2020ETIX
The HolliesCelebrity TheatrePhoenixSunday, July 12, 2020OTHER
The Jerry Dance PartyFox TheatreBoulderSaturday, July 11, 2020EBRITE
The SteeldriversChautauqua AuditoriumBoudlerThursday, August 6, 2020OTHER
Tommy EmmanuelChautauqua AuditoriumBoudlerThursday, June 4, 2020OTHER
American AquariumRialto BozemanBozemanThursday, August 6, 2020ETIX
Chris Young: Town Aint Big Enough World Tour 2020USANA AmphitheatreWest Valley CityWednesday, June 10, 2020LIVN
KansasDeadwood Mountain GrandDeadwoodSunday, October 4, 2020TMUSA
Philly Funk Fest with Nile Rodgers & CHICTD Pavilion at the MannPhiladelphiaSaturday, June 6, 2020TMUSA
101 The Fox Presents John FogertyStarlight TheatreKansas CityFriday, July 3, 2020OTHER
1964 The TributeBirchmereAlexandriaSaturday, August 1, 2020TMUSA
A John Waters ChristmasBerklee Performance CenterBostonFriday, December 11, 2020ETIX
Back It Up TourParamount TheatreDenverFriday, May 22, 2020ALTUDE
Big Smo8 Seconds SaloonIndianapolisFriday, June 12, 2020TMUSA
Boyz II MenGrey Eagle Event CentreCalgaryTuesday, July 28, 2020TMUSA
Boz Scaggs: Out of The Blues Tour 2020Capitol Theater – Overture CenterMadisonMonday, August 10, 2020OTHER
Diet CigBluebird TheaterDenverSaturday, October 10, 2020AXS
Donnell RawlingsBirchmereAlexandriaFriday, July 3, 2020TMUSA
Drew HolcombBelly Up AspenAspenTuesday, July 21, 2020FGATE
HalaCuisine En Locale / ONCESomervilleThursday, May 14, 2020EBRITE
HalaThe BasementColumbusSaturday, May 9, 2020TMUSA
ILLin-N-CHILIn: The music of the Beastie Boys & Red Hot Chili PeppersThe Orange PeelAshevilleFriday, June 19, 2020ETIX
Jason BonhamÃ¢â‚¬â„¢s Led Zeppelin EveningParamount TheatreDenverTuesday, June 2, 2020ALTUDE
Jhene Aiko: The Magic Hour TourMarquee TheatreTempeFriday, May 29, 2020TWEB
John FogertyResch CenterGreen BayWednesday, July 8, 2020EVNU
Marco MendozaThe Wonder BarAsbury ParkWednesday, April 8, 2020TMUSA
OMAR with special guest Navasha DayaBirchmereAlexandriaThursday, July 16, 2020TMUSA
Pernice BrothersThe SinclairCambridgeSunday, July 12, 2020AXS
Robert IrvineInn of the Mountain Gods Resort and CasinoMescaleroSaturday, May 9, 2020TMUSA
Sinatra With Matt DuskFestival PlaceSherwood ParkSaturday, September 26, 2020TMUSA
Stateside Presents & Live Nation  KALEO – Fight or Flight TourThe Van BurenPhoenixFriday, October 9, 2020TWEB
Stateside Presents & Live Nation  STRFKRThe Van BurenPhoenixThursday, June 25, 2020TWEB
Steep Canyon RangersBirchmereAlexandriaFriday, June 5, 2020TMUSA
The Good LifeCuisine En Locale / ONCESomervilleSunday, June 7, 2020EBRITE
The ProfessionalsThe Wonder BarAsbury ParkThursday, May 28, 2020TMUSA
The SOS BandBirchmereAlexandriaFriday, September 18, 2020TMUSA
The StylisticsBirchmereAlexandriaSunday, September 27, 2020TMUSA
Thunderbolt BoxingArizona Federal TheatrePhoenixFriday, April 3, 2020LIVN
Tony DanzaResorts World CatskillsMonticelloFriday, April 10, 2020TMUSA
Tucson International Mariachi EspectacularTucson Music HallTucsonSaturday, April 25, 2020TMUSA
Yemi AladeMarquis TheaterDenverTuesday, June 16, 2020EBRITE
The Simon & Garfunkel StoryCIBC TheatreChicagoWednesday, May 13, 2020Chicago
The Simon & Garfunkel StoryCIBC TheatreChicagoThursday, May 14, 2020Chicago
The Simon & Garfunkel StoryCIBC TheatreChicagoFriday, May 15, 2020Chicago
The Simon & Garfunkel StoryCIBC TheatreChicagoSaturday, May 16, 2020Chicago
The Simon & Garfunkel StoryCIBC TheatreChicagoSaturday, May 16, 2020Chicago
The Simon & Garfunkel StoryCIBC TheatreChicagoSunday, May 17, 2020Chicago
The Simon & Garfunkel StoryCIBC TheatreChicagoSunday, May 17, 2020Chicago
The Simon & Garfunkel StoryCIBC TheatreChicagoTuesday, May 12, 2020Chicago
free ticket club trial membership for TicketNews Readers
Add a comment

No comments so far.

Be first to leave comment below.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2006 - 2019 TicketNews®