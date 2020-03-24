Jimmy Buffett Takes No. 1 On Monday Best-Sellers

Jimmy Buffett’s fall show in Colorado took the No. 1 spot on Monday’s best-selling events, according to Ticket Club sales data. Buffett and his...

Jimmy Buffett’s fall show in Colorado took the No. 1 spot on Monday’s best-selling events, according to Ticket Club sales data. Buffett and his Coral Reefer Band will perform at Red Rocks for two nights, with the second night taking the top spot. Buffett is scheduled to tour the U.S. this summer, bringing Margaritaville across the country.

Kenny Chesney took the No. 2 spot for his concert in Maryland. Michael Franti and Spearhead will open Chesney’s show. Chesney’s Denver show also landed on the top 20, where he’ll be joined by Florida Georgia Line and Old Dominion. Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison’s Kansas City tour stop came in at No. 3.

One of Luke Bryan’s New Hampshire performances took the No. 4 spot. Morgan Wallen and Caylee Hammack will provide support for Bryan. Garth Brooks’ Las Vegas show rounded out the top 5. Brooks is scheduled to be the first musician to perform at Allegiant Stadium, currently under construction.

Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – March 23, 2020

1. Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band (September 10, 2020 @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO)

2. Kenny Chesney & Michael Franti and Spearhead (August 26, 2020 @ Merriweather Post Pavilion – Columbia, MD)

3. The Stadium Tour: Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison & Joan Jett and the Blackhearts (June 23, 2020 @ Kauffman Stadium – Kansas City, MO)

4. Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen & Caylee Hammack (August 5, 2020 @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion – Gilford, NH)

5. Garth Brooks (August 22, 2020 @ Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, NV)

6. Jason Aldean, Brett Young, Mitchell Tenpenny & Dee Jay Silver (August 22, 2020 @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Tinley Park, IL)

7. Alabama (October 15, 2020 @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse – Indianapolis, IN)

8. Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox (August 7, 2020 @ Tropicana Field – St Petersburg, FL)

9. BOMFEST – 2 Day Pass (June 19, 2020 @ Edmonton EXPO – Edmonton, AB)

10. Essence Music Festival – 3 Day Weekend Pass (July 3, 2020 @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium – New Orleans, LA)

11. Cher (September 18, 2020 @ Chesapeake Energy Arena – Oklahoma City, OK)

12. Wilco & Sleater-Kinney (August 23, 2020 @ TD Pavilion at The Mann Center for the Performing Arts – Philadelphia, PA)

13. Watershed Festival – 3 Day Pass (July 31, 2020 @ Gorge Amphitheatre – Quincy, WA)

14. Kenny Chesney, Florida Georgia Line & Old Dominion (August 8, 2020 @ Empower Field at Mile High – Denver, CO)

15. Frozen – The Musical (July 9, 2020 @ Music Hall at Fair Park – Dallas, TX)

16. Harry Styles & Jenny Lewis (August 13, 2020 @ American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX)

17. Megadeth & Lamb Of God (July 5, 2020 @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre – Alpharetta, GA)

18. WWE: Smackdown (August 7, 2020 @ Capital One Arena – Washington, D.C.)

19. The Killers (September 25, 2020 @ Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON)

20. Keith Urban & Russell Dickerson (August 15, 2020 @ Iowa State Fair – Des Moines, IA)