Lady Gaga Chromatica Tour Dates Leads Tuesday Best-Seller List

Lady Gaga led the way on Tuesday, holding three of the top four spots on Ticket Club’s top 20 best-selling events list. Gaga’s Chromatica Ball will visit four North American cities this summer, all of which landed on the list. Her MetLife Stadium show nabbed the top spot, followed by Wrigley Field and Fenway Park gigs at No. 2 and 4, respectively. Gaga appeared once again at the bottom half of the list with her Toronto tour date taking the No. 19 spot.

While Mother Monster held rank at the top of the best-seller list, the tandem of Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin dominated the remainder of the list. The Latin stars’ co-headlining tour nabbed seven spots on the rankings, including shows in El Paso, Toronto and Newark.

Both professional and college hoops sold well. A pair of sessions for the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament landed on the list, as did the West Coast Conference Tournament and Omaha’s first rounds of the Big Dance. The NBA was represented as well with last night’s Lakers vs. Nets game in Los Angeles coming at No. 16.

See the full list of yesterday’s best-selling events list below.

Click on any of the links below to find tickets to the best-selling events, or visit ticketclub.com to search for any other upcoming events and find tickets with no service fees for members.

Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events — Tuesday March 10, 2020