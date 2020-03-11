Lady Gaga Chromatica Tour Dates Leads Tuesday Best-Seller List
Top Events March 11, 2020 Kelly Byrnes 0
Lady Gaga led the way on Tuesday, holding three of the top four spots on Ticket Club’s top 20 best-selling events list. Gaga’s Chromatica Ball will visit four North American cities this summer, all of which landed on the list. Her MetLife Stadium show nabbed the top spot, followed by Wrigley Field and Fenway Park gigs at No. 2 and 4, respectively. Gaga appeared once again at the bottom half of the list with her Toronto tour date taking the No. 19 spot.
While Mother Monster held rank at the top of the best-seller list, the tandem of Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin dominated the remainder of the list. The Latin stars’ co-headlining tour nabbed seven spots on the rankings, including shows in El Paso, Toronto and Newark.
Both professional and college hoops sold well. A pair of sessions for the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament landed on the list, as did the West Coast Conference Tournament and Omaha’s first rounds of the Big Dance. The NBA was represented as well with last night’s Lakers vs. Nets game in Los Angeles coming at No. 16.
See the full list of yesterday’s best-selling events list below.
Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events — Tuesday March 10, 2020
- Lady Gaga (August 19, 2020 @ MetLife Stadium – East Rutherford, NJ)
- Lady Gaga (August 14, 2020 @ Wrigley Field – Chicago, IL)
- Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (September 6, 2020 @ Don Haskins Center – El Paso, TX)
- Lady Gaga (August 5, 2020 @ Fenway Park – Boston, MA)
- Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament: Texas vs. Texas Tech & Kansas vs. TBD (March 12, 2020 @ Sprint Center – Kansas City, MO)
- Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (October 17, 2020 @ Prudential Center – Newark, NJ)
- Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (October 1, 2020 @ Allstate Arena – Rosemont, IL)
- Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (September 9, 2020 @ Bert Ogden Arena – Edinburg, TX)
- NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame Game: Dallas Cowboys vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (August 6, 2020 @ Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium – Canton, OH)
- West Coast Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament: Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Saint Marys Gaels (March 10, 2020 @ Orleans Arena – Las Vegas, NV)
- Garth Brooks (August 22, 2020 @ Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, NV)
- Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament – Session 4 (March 13, 2020 @ Sprint Center – Kansas City, MO)
- 2020 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Rounds 1 & 2 – Session 2 (March 20, 2020 @ CHI Health Center Omaha – Omaha, NE)
- Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (October 8, 2020 @ Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON)
- Randy Bachman & Burton Cummings (June 20, 2020 @ Rosemont Theatre – Rosemont, IL)
- Los Angeles Lakers vs. Brooklyn Nets (March 10, 2020 @ Staples Center – Los Angeles, CA)
- Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (September 5, 2020 @ Gila River Arena – Glendale, AZ)
- Friendly: Mexico vs. Greece (March 29, 2020 @ AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX)
- Lady Gaga (August 9, 2020 @ Rogers Centre – Toronto, ON)
- Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (September 22, 2020 @ SAP Center – San Jose, CA)
