Zac Brown Band Postpones Spring Owl Tour Dates

Zac Brown Band are joining a long list of artists to postpone tour dates. The country group announced they will postpone the final leg of their Owl Tour, which was set to run through this spring, amid rising concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

“Out of caution and due to increasing public health concerns, Zac Brown Band is postponing the spring 2020 leg of ‘The Owl Tour,'” the band shared in a statement on social media. “This was an extremely difficult decision, but the well-being of our fans is always our top priority. We ask that our fans retain their tickets as they will be honored on the new dates.”

The band went on to say that they will proceed with their Roar With the Lions Tour as scheduled. That trek, which will feature support from Gregory Alan Isakov, is comprised of over two dozen dates running from May through October.

They will have 13 Owl Tour dates to make up in the meantime, including stops in St. Louis, Salt Lake City, Phoenix, Las Vegas and Nashville. The Grammy winners first launched the Owl Tour last summer to support their latest album of the same name and extended the schedule into spring 2020 by popular demand.

Zac Brown Band’s tour postponement comes shortly after Pearl Jam postponed the entirety of their North American Gigaton Tour leg amid the coronavirus spread. Several other music artists have altered tour dates abroad upon the virus’ inital outbreak throughout Asia. However, as over 100,000 infections have now been reported across the globe, many acts are calling off shows in the U.S. and abroad.

Stay tuned here for the latest live events updates in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.