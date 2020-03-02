Live Nation Acquires Norwegian Promoter Bergen Live

Live Nation expanded its global reach even further with its recent acquisition of Bergen Live, a Norwegian live events promoter. The entertainment titan first...

The entertainment titan first began working with Bergen Live 15 years ago and the two companies had played prominent roles in the live event industry in Norway. Bergen Live spearheaded outings like Bergenhus Festning and Bergenfest, while Live Nation oversaw the promotion of Oslo-based festivals Tons of Rock and Findings Festival, among others.

“Bergen Live and Live Nation Norway have had a close relationship since 2005. It is both exciting and natural that they today become part of the Live Nation family,” said Live Nation Norway senior promoter Rune Lem.

The acquisition will not affect Bergen Live’s current employees, as all are said to be continuing in their current roles with Live Nation.

“Today marks the next step in the journey of Bergen Live which will further develop and strengthen the company’s position in the Norwegian market. We look forward to working with Rune and being a part of the team at Live Nation Norway, as well as the support and resources that come with this union,” said Bergen Live CEO Frank Nes.

The acquisition of the two entertainment groups will come to a head in June, when major festivals Tons of Rock and Bergenfest take place. The former will feature Iron Maiden, Deep Purple and others, while the latter is set to welcome Lewis Capaldi, Robyn and more.