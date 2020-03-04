Live Nation Scores Booking Deal At Philadelphia’s Mann Center

Live Nation secured a multi-year deal to book concerts at the open-air Mann Center for the Performing Arts in Philadelphia. The deal will go...

Live Nation secured a multi-year deal to book concerts at the open-air Mann Center for the Performing Arts in Philadelphia.

The deal will go into effect immediately, allowing the venue to host top touring acts from the promoter giant. As a part of the deal, Live Nation will help the venue, run by the the non-profit organization the Mann, enhance guest experience with new concession options, enhanced VIP opportunities, and an annual charitable contribution to help develop the Mann’s endeavors and overall mission. Through the partnership, the promoter will help the Mann develop new, immersive and signature music festival across its 22-acre Fairmount Park Campus and support its multi-year plan to improve the Mann’s campus improvements.

The Mann President and CEO Catherine M. Cahill noted in a press release that the Mann is continuing to present memorable and diverse entertainment, while providing a positive impact in Philadelphia communities “through free experiences with enriching arts and culture.”

“Live Nation is certainly a partner that embodies all of that, and we are thrilled to be formally working together with them,” Cahill said. “Their portfolio of artists together with our commitment to presenting world-class orchestras, including the Philadelphia Orchestra’s annual summer residency, will only add to our legacy as a premier entertainment destination, dedicated to artistic excellence, where a wide variety of musical genres can be enjoyed.”

Geoffrey Gordon, Live Nation Philadelphia President, said in the release that the company is “honored to support this nonprofit’s dedication to the local community and artistic excellence,” calling The Mann “one of Philadelphia’s premiere music destinations.”

“We brought the iconic Roots Picnic to the Mann last summer for a sold-out performance and are excited to usher in more world-class events and performers, such as HoagieNation, a celebration of music, food and culture curated and headlined by Daryll Hall and John Oats, featuring special guests Squeeze, Kool & The Gang, and the Hooters, the return of the Roots Picnic, and more.”

The Mann already has previously-announced concerts lined-up for the summer, including Goo Goo Dolls, New Order and Pet Shop Boys, and HoagieNation. Lindsey Sterling, Rebelution, and David Gray, will also take the stage, along with The Roots Picnic 2020, which will feature sets from The Roots, Meek Mill, and Summer Walker.

—

Photo via Flickr user Knight Foundation