Live Nation Sweden Appoints New Chief Executive Officer

Live Nation Sweden has found its new chief executive officer. Industry veteran Mattias Behrer will fill the top role at the Scandinavian branch effective August 10.

Behrer comes to the entertainment giant with an illustrious career behind him. He previously served as CEO of Dentsu Aegis, a leading media and marketing agency, and also spent ten years with Viacom under multiple positions.

“I am very happy and humbled, for the task of leading Live Nation Sweden’s fantastic team and continuing to develop the experience for fans and partners – before, during and after events,” Behrer said in a statement. “The live music industry is an extremely exciting area with great potential and a very interesting business model that brings together fans, artists and brands and creates experiences to remember for life.”

Behrer, who is also the author of best-selling business books Event Marketing and How Cool Brands Stay Hot, will report to President of Live Nation Europe-Concerts John Reid.

“It is very gratifying to welcome Mattias to the team,” Reid said of Behrer’s hiring. “With his broad background as a business leader and with expertise in marketing to young target groups, there is no doubt that he will be a strong contribution to Live Nation Sweden.”

Live Nation Sweden operates out of Stockholm and is the promoter behind Sweden Rock, Lollapalooza Stockholm and other festivals in addition to arranging tours for a myriad of Swedish artists.