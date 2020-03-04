Mariah Carey Postpones Hawaii Concert Over Travel Concerns

Popstar Mariah Carey had to postpone an upcoming concert in Hawaii this month amid travel concerns due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. The concert...

Popstar Mariah Carey had to postpone an upcoming concert in Hawaii this month amid travel concerns due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The concert was scheduled to take place on March 10 at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu. Promoter Rick Bartalini said in a statement that he had been trying to book Carey for a Christmas show in the state over the past few years, but was challenging due to her touring schedule. However, now that the gig has been postponed to November 28, he calls the change of date a “silver lining.”

“The new date allows Mariah to share her love of the holiday season with the people of Hawaii and the festival spirit,” a press release said today. “Mariah will be providing a special Christmas gift to concertgoers enterting the Neal S. Blaisdell arena on Saturday, November 28.”

Carey also took to Twitter to share the news.

“Aloha Hawaii! I’m so sad to have to announce that I’m postponing my show to November,” the singer said in a statement. “I was so excited to come back to Hawaii on my “anniversary month” but evolving international travel restrictions force us to consider everyone’s safety and well being. With that said, I am SUPER excited to be coming to Honolulu in November and perform my special All I Want for Christmas Is You & Hits extravaganza for the first time ever in Hawaii! I can’t wait to see you! Stay safe!!”

Carey is the latest artist to cancel a show amid the coronavirus outbreak. Dozens of artists cancelled shows globally, including Green Day, Avril Lavigne, New Order, The National, and X Ambassadors. K-Pop has also been heavily affected by the outbreak, causing groups like BTS, Seventeen, NCT Dream, GOT7, WINNER, and more to cancel gigs.

Coronavirus is spreading across the world with a death toll of more than 3,200 and over 94,000 confirmed cases, the Washington Post reports. See our ongoing list of cancellations here.