Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Top Weekend Best-Sellers

Motley Crue’s summer stadium tour with Def Leppard and Poison took the top-selling spot on this weekend’s best-sellers, according to Ticket Club sales data. The 80’s rockers announced their reunion last year, surprising fans who thought the band would never tour again. Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will join the tour as well. The Stadium Tour’s San Diego stop took the No. 1 spot.

Billy Joel took the No. 2 spot for his August show at Madison Square Garden, as part of the Piano Man’s monthly residency at The World’s Most Famous Arena. Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin’s Miami show landed at No. 3. The two Latin pop icons will hit the road together this fall, with their Houston show also landing on the best-sellers.

Justin Bieber’s Columbus concert took the No. 4 spot. The heartthrob’s Changes tour will run from May through September. Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick rounded out the top 5 with their Tinley Park show in September.

Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – March 22, 2020

1. The Stadium Tour: Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison & Joan Jett and the Blackhearts (July 23, 2020 @ Petco Park – San Diego, CA)

2. Billy Joel (August 3, 2020 @ Madison Square Garden – New York, NY)

3. Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (October 24, 2020 @ AmericanAirlines Arena – Miami, FL)

4. Justin Bieber (August 8, 2020 @ Schottenstein Center – Columbus, OH)

5. Rod Stewart & Cheap Trick (September 5, 2020 @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Tinley Park, IL)

6. Joel and Victoria Osteen, Kanye West & Sunday Service Choir (May 2, 2020 @ Yankee Stadium – Bronx, NY)

7. Tool (May 29, 2020 @ Tacoma Dome – Tacoma, WA)

8. Barenaked Ladies, Gin Blossoms & Toad The Wet Sprocket (July 4, 2020 @ DTE Energy Music Center – Clarkston, MI)

9. Evita (June 23, 2020 @ 5th Avenue Theatre – Seattle, WA)

10. Santana & Earth, Wind & Fire (August 12, 2020 @ Xfinity Center – Mansfield, MA)

11. The Killers (September 25, 2020 @ Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON)

12. Toby Keith (September 5, 2020 @ Mohegan Sun Arena – Uncasville, CT)

13. Tedeschi Trucks Band (July 31, 2020 @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO)

14. Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (September 12, 2020 @ Toyota Center – Houston, TX)

15. Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde & Drew Parker (October 2, 2020 @ Alerus Center – Grand Forks, ND)

16. The Killers (August 22, 2020 @ Gorge Amphitheatre – Quincy, WA)

17. Harry Styles & Jenny Lewis (August 1, 2020 @ PNC Arena – Raleigh, NC)

18. Hamilton (August 5, 2020 @ Pantages Theatre- Los Angeles, CA)

19. The Weeknd, Sabrina Claudio & Don Toliver (August 16, 2020 @ Staples Center – Los Angeles, CA)

20. Halsey (July 3, 2020 @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Milwaukee, WI)