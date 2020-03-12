Niall Horan Extends ‘Nice To Meet Ya’ Tour
Niall Horan wants to meet more fans on tour this summer. The Irish singer revealed that his Nice To Meet Ya Tour will now run through the summer months, adding over a dozen dates to his North American schedule.
He originally announced a 17-date arena run, which is set to begin next month in Nashville and run through late May. Now, Horan will return to U.S. venues in July for an amphitheater outing. He’ll visit 18 new cities, including Cincinnati, Raleigh, Dallas, Milwaukee and Salt Lake City. Special guests Fletcher and Lewis Capaldi will join Horan in support.
News of the tour’s extension comes shortly before the former One Direction singer drops his sophomore album Heartbreak Weather, due out March 13. He teased the record with lead singles “Nice To Meet Ya” and “No Judgement,” plus the promotional track “Put A Little Love On Me.”
See the full list of Niall Horan tour dates below, with new dates in bold.
Niall Horan Tour Dates – Nice To Meet Ya Tour
April 20 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
April 22 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
April 24 – Miami, FL @ BB&T Center
April 25 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
April 27 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
April 29 – New York, NY @ Barclays Center
May 1 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
May 2 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
May 6 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
May 8 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
May 9 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
May 11 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
May 13 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
May 15 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
May 16 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Garden Arena
May 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
May 20 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
July 9 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 11 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater
July 12 – Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
July 14 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
July 16 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
July 18 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
July 19 – Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center
July 21 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
July 23 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
July 24 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 26 – Rochester Hills, NY @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
July 29 – Indianapolis, IN @ Amphitheater At White River State Park
July 30 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
August 1 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion
August 2 – Maryland Heights, MO @ St. Louis Music Park
August 7 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
August 9 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
