Niall Horan wants to meet more fans on tour this summer. The Irish singer revealed that his Nice To Meet Ya Tour will now...

Niall Horan wants to meet more fans on tour this summer. The Irish singer revealed that his Nice To Meet Ya Tour will now run through the summer months, adding over a dozen dates to his North American schedule.

He originally announced a 17-date arena run, which is set to begin next month in Nashville and run through late May. Now, Horan will return to U.S. venues in July for an amphitheater outing. He’ll visit 18 new cities, including Cincinnati, Raleigh, Dallas, Milwaukee and Salt Lake City. Special guests Fletcher and Lewis Capaldi will join Horan in support.

News of the tour’s extension comes shortly before the former One Direction singer drops his sophomore album Heartbreak Weather, due out March 13. He teased the record with lead singles “Nice To Meet Ya” and “No Judgement,” plus the promotional track “Put A Little Love On Me.”

See the full list of Niall Horan tour dates below, with new dates in bold.

Niall Horan Tour Dates – Nice To Meet Ya Tour

April 20 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

April 22 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

April 24 – Miami, FL @ BB&T Center

April 25 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

April 27 ­– Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

April 29 – New York, NY @ Barclays Center

May 1 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

May 2 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

May 6 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

May 8 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

May 9 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

May 11 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

May 13 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

May 15 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

May 16 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Garden Arena

May 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

May 20 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

July 9 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 11 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater

July 12 – Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

July 14 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

July 16 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

July 18 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

July 19 – Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

July 21 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

July 23 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

July 24 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 26 – Rochester Hills, NY @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

July 29 – Indianapolis, IN @ Amphitheater At White River State Park

July 30 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

August 1 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion

August 2 – Maryland Heights, MO @ St. Louis Music Park

August 7 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

August 9 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre