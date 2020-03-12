LATEST
Cher’s Las Vegas Residency Leads Tickets On Sale Friday Cher’s Las Vegas Residency Leads Tickets On Sale Friday

Cher’s Las Vegas Residency Leads Tickets On Sale Friday

Onsales March 12, 2020 Olivia Perreault 0

Cher53 Frozen9 general on sale172 Las Vegas36 Las Vegas Residency21 neck deep1 Onsales470 Snow Patrol5 tickets on sale192
Pop icon Cher’s Las Vegas residency, along with a handful of A-list stars’ tours, will be up-for-grabs tomorrow. Cher’s latest round of shows at... Cher’s Las Vegas Residency Leads Tickets On Sale Friday

Pop icon Cher’s Las Vegas residency, along with a handful of A-list stars’ tours, will be up-for-grabs tomorrow.

Cher’s latest round of shows at the Park Theater, which will run between July and November, will head on presale tomorrow. Bob Dylan and Nathaniel Rateliff, who just announced a summer trek, will also have presale tickets on sale, as well as Justin Bieber, Lady Antebellum, Lady Gaga, and Tegan and Sara. General on sale tickets will be available for Slightly Stoopid, Hayley Williams, Willie Nelson, Neck Deep, and Jimmy Eat World.

Disney’s Frozen dominated the list as the Broadway phenomenon heads to Chicago’s Cadillac Palace this fall. Other theater shows like The Book of Mormon in Boise, UT Opera Theatre’s One-Acts by Gian-Carlo in Knoxville, and Wicked in Norfolk are heading on sale.

WWE Monday Night Raw, the Carden International Circus, and Rocketman in Concert with the Nashville Symphony is also up-for-grabs Friday.

See the full list of presale and general on sale tickets Friday below.

*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Pre-sales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.

Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.

Tickets On Sale — Friday March 13, 2020

Presale

Event NameVenueCityDateLister
ASKING ALEXANDRIA and FALLING IN REVERSE with WAGE WARHouse of Blues Anaheim presented by Cricket WirelessAnaheim05/01/2020 05:30 PMTMUK
An Evening With Citizen CopeThe Blind TigerGreensboro07/16/2020 08:00 PMTMUK
BRIT FLOYD – World Tour 2020Paramount TheatreSeattle07/03/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Big Rock Summer Tour: RATT,  Quiet Riot, Skid Row, SlaughterGrand Sierra Resort and CasinoReno09/18/2020 07:00 PMAXS
Billy CurringtonSan Jose CivicSan Jose05/07/2020 08:00 PMAXS
Bob Dylan and His BandPechanga Arena San DiegoSan Diego06/17/2020 07:00 PMAXS
Bob Dylan and His Band and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night SweatsMatthew Knight ArenaEugene06/09/2020 07:00 PMAXS
Bob Dylan and His Band and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night SweatsLake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at HarveysStateline06/12/2020 07:00 PMAXS
Bob Dylan and His Band and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night SweatsGreek Theatre-U.C. BerkeleyBerkeley06/13/2020 07:00 PMCLINA
Bob Dylan and His Band and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night SweatsGreek Theatre-U.C. BerkeleyBerkeley06/14/2020 06:30 PMETIX
Brad Paisley Tour 2020FivePoint AmphitheatreIrvine05/16/2020 07:30 PMETIX
Cher: Las Vegas ResidencyPark TheaterLas Vegas07/29/2020 08:00 PMEVNU
Cher: Las Vegas ResidencyPark TheaterLas Vegas07/31/2020 08:00 PMEVNU
Cher: Las Vegas ResidencyPark TheaterLas Vegas08/01/2020 08:00 PMLIVN
Cher: Las Vegas ResidencyPark TheaterLas Vegas08/05/2020 08:00 PMLIVN
Cher: Las Vegas ResidencyPark TheaterLas Vegas08/07/2020 08:00 PMLIVN
Cher: Las Vegas ResidencyPark TheaterLas Vegas08/08/2020 08:00 PMLIVN
Cher: Las Vegas ResidencyPark TheaterLas Vegas10/21/2020 08:00 PMLIVN
Cher: Las Vegas ResidencyPark TheaterLas Vegas10/23/2020 08:00 PMOTHER
Cher: Las Vegas ResidencyPark TheaterLas Vegas10/24/2020 08:00 PMOTHER
Cher: Las Vegas ResidencyPark TheaterLas Vegas10/28/2020 08:00 PMOTHER
Cher: Las Vegas ResidencyPark TheaterLas Vegas10/30/2020 08:00 PMOTHER
Cher: Las Vegas ResidencyPark TheaterLas Vegas10/31/2020 08:00 PMOTHER
Cher: Las Vegas ResidencyPark TheaterLas Vegas11/04/2020 08:00 PMOTHER
Cher: Las Vegas ResidencyPark TheaterLas Vegas11/06/2020 08:00 PMOTHER
Cher: Las Vegas ResidencyPark TheaterLas Vegas11/07/2020 08:00 PMOTHER
Cher: Las Vegas ResidencyPark TheaterLas Vegas07/15/2020 08:00 PMOTHER
Cher: Las Vegas ResidencyPark TheaterLas Vegas07/17/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Cher: Las Vegas ResidencyPark TheaterLas Vegas07/18/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Cher: Las Vegas ResidencyPark TheaterLas Vegas07/11/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Iration – Coastin Summer Tour With Tribal Seeds And Special GuestsFivePoint AmphitheatreIrvine08/28/2020 06:30 PMTMUSA
Jimmy Eat World with The Front BottomsCal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSUSan Diego09/04/2020 06:30 PMTMUSA
Justine SkyeEl Rey TheatreLos Angeles04/23/2020 09:00 PMTMUSA
KHits Rewind Fest 2020 / Lost 80s Live: Thomas Dolby & MoreThunder Valley Casino ResortLincoln09/06/2020 06:00 PMTMUSA
Lady Antebellum: Ocean Tour 2020Shoreline AmphitheatreMountain View05/29/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Lady Antebellum: Ocean Tour 2020Toyota AmphitheatreWheatland05/28/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Leo DanSan Jose CivicSan Jose06/13/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Maks & Val LIVE 2020 – Featuring Peta & JennaArizona Federal TheatrePhoenix07/24/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Maks & Val LIVE 2020 – Featuring Peta & JennaOrpheum TheatreLos Angeles07/25/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Maks & Val LIVE 2020 – Featuring Peta & JennaParamount TheatreSeattle07/31/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Manchester OrchestraHouse of Blues New Orleans presented by Cricket WirelessNew Orleans04/28/2020 06:30 PMTMUSA
Neil deGrasse TysonParamount TheatreSeattle06/24/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
RACFonda TheatreLos Angeles07/18/2020 09:00 PMTMUSA
RAC – Boy Tour 2020The FillmoreSan Francisco05/30/2020 09:00 PMTMUSA
Slightly Stoopid: Summer Traditions 2020FivePoint AmphitheatreIrvine06/26/2020 05:30 PMTMUSA
Slightly Stoopid: Summer Traditions 2020Petco ParkSan Diego06/20/2020 05:30 PMTMUSA
Slightly Stoopid: Summer Traditions 2020Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at HarveysStateline06/13/2020 05:00 PMTMUSA
Snow Patrol – Acoustic TourThe Cathedral Sanctuary at Immanuel PresbyterianLos Angeles10/10/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Steel Panther – Heavy Metal RulesHouse of Blues San Diego presented by Cricket WirelessSan Diego04/29/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Toby KeithFindlay Toyota CenterPrescott Valley09/10/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
mmmonikaHouse of Blues San Diego presented by Cricket WirelessSan Diego05/14/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Bob Dylan and His Band and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night SweatsGila River ArenaGlendale06/21/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Martina McBrideSeminole Hard Rock Tampa Event CenterTampa05/17/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Tegan and SaraThe Fillmore Philadelphia presented by Cricket WirelessPhiladelphia08/21/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Tegan and SaraREBELToronto08/13/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Tegan and SaraThe AnthemWashington08/22/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Tegan and SaraThe Rooftop at Pier 17New York08/18/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Tegan and SaraMTELUSMontreal08/14/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
2nd Annual Comedy, Music & Seafood FestivalFord Amphitheater at Coney Island BoardwalkBrooklyn06/20/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Alice CooperMountain Health ArenaHuntington07/14/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Back To The Eighties with Jessies GirlThe ParamountHuntington07/25/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
BandstandAu-Rene Theater at the Broward CenterFt Lauderdale05/06/2020 08:00 PMOTHER
BandstandAu-Rene Theater at the Broward CenterFt Lauderdale05/07/2020 08:00 PMLIVN
BandstandAu-Rene Theater at the Broward CenterFt Lauderdale05/08/2020 08:00 PMLIVN
BandstandAu-Rene Theater at the Broward CenterFt Lauderdale05/09/2020 02:00 PMAXS
BandstandAu-Rene Theater at the Broward CenterFt Lauderdale05/09/2020 08:00 PMAXS
BandstandAu-Rene Theater at the Broward CenterFt Lauderdale05/10/2020 06:30 PMTMUSA
BandstandAu-Rene Theater at the Broward CenterFt Lauderdale05/10/2020 01:00 PMTMUSA
BandstandAu-Rene Theater at the Broward CenterFt Lauderdale05/16/2020 02:00 PMEBRITE
BandstandAu-Rene Theater at the Broward CenterFt Lauderdale05/16/2020 08:00 PMTouring
BandstandAu-Rene Theater at the Broward CenterFt Lauderdale05/17/2020 01:00 PMTouring
BandstandAu-Rene Theater at the Broward CenterFt Lauderdale05/12/2020 08:00 PMTouring
BandstandAu-Rene Theater at the Broward CenterFt Lauderdale05/13/2020 02:00 PMTouring
BandstandAu-Rene Theater at the Broward CenterFt Lauderdale05/13/2020 08:00 PMTouring
BandstandAu-Rene Theater at the Broward CenterFt Lauderdale05/14/2020 08:00 PMTouring
BandstandAu-Rene Theater at the Broward CenterFt Lauderdale05/15/2020 08:00 PMTouring
BandstandAu-Rene Theater at the Broward CenterFt Lauderdale05/05/2020 08:00 PMTouring
Beautiful: the Carole King MusicalThe Santander Performing Arts CenterReading06/04/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Bob Dylan and His BandVeterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia BeachVirginia Beach07/05/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Bob Dylan and His Band and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night SweatsAmeris Bank AmphitheatreAlpharetta07/03/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Bob Dylan and His Band with Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night SweatsBethel Woods Center for the ArtsBethel07/12/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Brad Paisley Tour 2020BB&T PavilionCamden06/14/2020 02:30 PMTMUSA
Brandi CarlileConstellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center: CMACCanandaigua06/27/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Brooks & Dunn REBOOT 2020 TourXfinity CenterMansfield06/27/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Brooks & Dunn REBOOT 2020 TourPNC Music PavilionCharlotte09/11/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Colin JostDPAC – Durham Performing Arts CenterDurham06/18/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Flashback Funk FestPNC Music PavilionCharlotte08/14/2020 05:00 PMTMUSA
Friday Night SmackdownTimes Union CenterAlbany05/01/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Gone WestTurning Stone Resort Casino ShowroomVerona09/05/2020 08:00 PMETIX
Hayley Williams – Petals For Armor TourHouse of Blues Boston presented by Cricket WirelessBoston06/20/2020 06:30 PMTMUSA
Hayley Williams – Petals For Armor TourHouse of Blues OrlandoOrlando06/08/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Hayley Williams – Petals For Armor TourThe Fillmore Charlotte presented by Cricket WirelessCharlotte06/15/2020 08:00 PMTWEB
IrationThe St. Augustine AmphitheatreSt Augustine07/10/2020 06:00 PMTMUSA
Iration – Coastin Summer Tour w/ Tribal Seeds and special guests TBAHouse of Blues Myrtle Beach presented by Cricket WirelessNorth Myrtle Beach07/16/2020 06:00 PMAXS
Iration – Coastin Summer Tour w/ Tribal Seeds and special guests TBAThe Masquerade – HeavenAtlanta07/09/2020 06:00 PMAXS
Iration -Coastin Summer Tour With Tribal Seeds And Special Guests TBAStone Pony Summer StageAsbury Park07/26/2020 05:00 PMETIX
Jason Aldean – We Back Tour 2020Budweiser StageToronto07/17/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Jason Aldean – We Back Tour 2020Budweiser StageToronto07/18/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Jimmy Eat World with The Front BottomsThe Met PhiladelphiaPhiladelphia08/15/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Jimmy Eat World with The Front BottomsThe Fillmore Detroit presented by Cricket WirelessDetroit08/21/2020 05:30 PMTMUSA
Jimmy Eat World with The Front BottomsRed Hat AmphitheaterRaleigh08/08/2020 06:30 PMTMUSA
Justin BieberSchottenstein CenterColumbus08/08/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Justin BieberAmalie ArenaTampa07/25/2020 07:00 PMAXS
Justin BieberCapital One ArenaWashington08/21/2020 07:00 PMETIX
Kaitlyn Bristowes Tropic Like Its Hot TourThe Fillmore Charlotte presented by Cricket WirelessCharlotte05/12/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Kenny Chesney: Chillaxification TourJiffy Lube LiveBristow06/18/2020 07:30 PMETIX
King CrimsonAtlantic Union Bank PavilionPortsmouth06/13/2020 07:30 PMETIX
Lady Antebellum: Ocean Tour 2020Saratoga Performing Arts CenterSaratoga Springs09/05/2020 07:00 PMETIX
Lady Antebellum: Ocean Tour 2020Blossom Music CenterCuyahoga Falls06/25/2020 07:00 PMAXS
Lady Antebellum: Ocean Tour 2020Ameris Bank AmphitheatreAlpharetta06/27/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Lady Gaga The Chromatica BallMetLife StadiumEast Rutherford08/19/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Lady Gaga The Chromatica BallRogers CentreToronto08/09/2020 07:30 PMAXS
Lady Gaga presents The Chromatica BallFenway ParkBoston08/05/2020 07:30 PMAXS
LilysTheatre of Living ArtsPhiladelphia06/06/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Luke BryanStambaugh StadiumYoungstown06/13/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Maks & Val LIVE 2020 – Featuring Peta & JennaThe Louisville Palace presented by Cricket WirelessLouisville06/30/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Maks & Val LIVE 2020 – Featuring Peta & JennaKodak CenterRochester08/11/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Maks & Val LIVE 2020 – Featuring Peta & JennaBoch Center Wang TheatreBoston08/13/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Maks & Val LIVE 2020 – Featuring Peta & JennaE.J. Thomas Hall – The University of AkronAkron08/08/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Maks & Val LIVE 2020 – Featuring Peta & JennaDeVos Performance HallGrand Rapids08/06/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Maks & Val LIVE 2020 – Featuring Peta & JennaThe Theater at MGM National HarborNational Harbor06/16/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Maks & Val LIVE 2020 – Featuring Peta & JennaTownship AuditoriumColumbia07/09/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Maks & Val LIVE 2020 – Featuring Peta & JennaDuke Energy Center for the Performing ArtsRaleigh07/07/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Orville Peck – Spring Tour 2020The Fillmore Charlotte presented by Cricket WirelessCharlotte05/17/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
RAC – Boy Tour 2020The FoundryPhiladelphia06/27/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
RAC – Boy Tour 2020Old National CentreIndianapolis06/17/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
RadicsfestGramercy TheatreNew York06/27/2020 06:00 PMTMUSA
STAND ATLANTIC w/ Special Guests Trash Boat, Super Whatevr+Jetty BonesThe FoundryPhiladelphia06/21/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Scott Stapp – The Survivor TourSaint Andrews HallDetroit06/07/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Scott Stapp – The Survivor TourBig Night LiveBoston06/14/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Silvestre Dangond : La Locura Usa Tour 2020Warner TheatreWashington07/31/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Slightly Stoopid: Summer Traditions 2020MECU PavilionBaltimore07/26/2020 05:30 PMTMUSA
Slightly Stoopid: Summer Traditions 2020Skyline Stage at the MannPhiladelphia07/18/2020 05:00 PMTMUSA
Slightly Stoopid: Summer Traditions 2020The St. Augustine AmphitheatreSt Augustine07/31/2020 05:00 PMTMUSA
Stabbing Westward – Dead & Gone TourHouse of Blues OrlandoOrlando05/15/2020 06:00 PMTMUSA
Strutter – A Tribute to KissHouse of Blues Myrtle Beach presented by Cricket WirelessNorth Myrtle Beach06/04/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
TIM MCGRAW: Here on Earth TourXFINITY TheatreHartford07/11/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Tedeschi Trucks BandAu-Rene Theater at the Broward CenterFt Lauderdale08/18/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Tegan & SaraHouse of Blues Boston presented by Cricket WirelessBoston08/15/2020 06:30 PMTMUSA
Tegan and SaraOld National CentreIndianapolis06/03/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Tegan and SaraHouse of Blues Cleveland presented by Cricket WirelessCleveland08/11/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Tegan and SaraHouse of Blues Dallas presented by Cricket WirelessDallas08/06/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
The Cadillac ThreeHouse of Blues Myrtle Beach presented by Cricket WirelessNorth Myrtle Beach05/08/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Tony OrlandoBelterra Casino Resort and SpaFlorence06/20/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
True Crime Festival: Best of Snapped w/ Martinis & MurderGramercy TheatreNew York04/25/2020 05:00 PMTMUSA
VOYAGE – The Ultimate Journey Tribute Band Featuring HugoThe ParamountHuntington08/22/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
WWE Presents NXT Live!MJ Nesheiwat Convention Center (FKA the Mid-Hudson Civic Center)Poughkeepsie05/03/2020 05:00 PMTMUSA
WeathersBlueberry Hill Duck RoomSt Louis06/02/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Yfn LucciSaint Andrews HallDetroit04/29/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
ZZs Best – A Tribute to ZZ TopHouse of Blues Myrtle Beach presented by Cricket WirelessNorth Myrtle Beach05/02/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
BACHMAN CUMMINGS Together AgainThe Rose Music Center at The HeightsHuber Heights06/13/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Bob Dylan and His Band and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night SweatsSimmons Bank ArenaNorth Little Rock06/27/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Bob Dylan and His Band and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night SweatsBrandon AmphitheaterBrandon06/30/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Boney James: Solid Tour 2020The Lyric TheatreBirmingham07/10/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Cheap TrickLAuberge Casino Resort – Lake CharlesLake Charles05/30/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
FaouziaBurton Cummings TheatreWinnipeg06/13/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Herman HermitsAmeristar Casino and HotelKansas City08/28/2020 08:30 PMTMUSA
Jeff Dunham: Seriously!?The Venue at Horseshoe CasinoHammond07/25/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Jimmy Eat World with The Front BottomsArmoryMinneapolis08/26/2020 06:30 PMTMUSA
Justine SkyeThe Bronze Peacock at House of Blues HoustonHouston04/26/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Lady Gaga presents The Chromatica BallWrigley FieldChicago08/14/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Led Zeppelin 2 plays III: A 50th Anniversary CelebrationHouse of Blues Houston presented by Cricket WirelessHouston06/14/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Luke Bryan: Proud To Be Right Here 2020Ford CenterEvansville10/24/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Maks & Val LIVE 2020 – Featuring Peta & JennaRosemont TheatreRosemont06/19/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Maks & Val LIVE 2020 – Featuring Peta & JennaVon Braun Center Concert HallHuntsville07/02/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Mizzou Tigers V Arkansas RazorbacksArrowhead StadiumKansas City11/28/2020 12:00 PMTMUSA
Old Dominion: We Are Old Dominion TourTuscaloosa AmphitheaterTuscaloosa05/20/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
REO SpeedwagonRiverdome at Horseshoe Casino & Hotel – Bossier CityBossier City05/09/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Randy Rogers & Wade Bowen – HOLD MY BEER AND WATCH THIS TOURHouse of Blues Houston presented by Cricket WirelessHouston05/14/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Scott StappHouse of Blues Houston presented by Cricket WirelessHouston06/27/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Silvestre Dangond – La Locura USA Tour 2020Smart Financial Centre at Sugar LandSugar Land08/29/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Slightly Stoopid: Summer Traditions 2020Whitewater AmphitheaterNew Braunfels07/11/2020 05:00 PMTMUSA
Sunday Scaries: Get Lucky! – Indie Dance PartyHouse of Blues New Orleans presented by Cricket WirelessNew Orleans04/05/2020 09:00 PMTMUSA
Tegan & SaraTulsa TheaterTulsa08/07/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Tegan and SaraOgden TheatreDenver05/30/2020 09:00 PMTMUSA
Tegan and SaraThe PageantSt Louis06/02/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
The James Brown Dance PartyHouse of Blues New Orleans presented by Cricket WirelessNew Orleans05/03/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
The StrokesSaenger Theatre New OrleansNew Orleans05/07/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Toby KeithFirst National Bank ArenaJonesboro07/17/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
#IMOMSOHARD: Moms Night Out Round 2Grey Eagle Event CentreCalgary07/17/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
AEW – All Elite WrestlingSanta Ana Star CenterRio Rancho05/13/2020 05:00 PMTMUSA
Air SupplyGrey Eagle Event CentreCalgary08/07/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
All Elite Wrestling – AEW Presents DYNAMITEUNO Lakefront ArenaNew Orleans05/06/2020 06:00 PMTMUSA
Bachman CummingsThe Colosseum at Caesars WindsorWindsor06/11/2020 08:00 PMAXS
Hot MulliganThe FoundryPhiladelphia06/18/2020 07:00 PMAXS
Iration – Coastin Summer Tour w/ Tribal Seeds and special guests TBAThe Rooftop at Pier 17New York07/24/2020 05:30 PMAXS
Iration: Coastin Summer TourOutlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical GardenBoise08/19/2020 06:00 PMAXS
Jade Bird | American Authors | The Mowgli’sBrooklyn SteelBrooklyn05/07/2020 07:30 PMAXS
King Crimson with Special GuestsThe Louisville Palace presented by Cricket WirelessLouisville06/25/2020 07:30 PMAXS
King Crimson with Special GuestsMizner Park AmphitheaterBoca Raton06/06/2020 07:30 PMAXS
King Crimson with Special Guests The Zappa BandRockland Trust Bank PavilionBoston06/18/2020 07:30 PMAXS
Maks & Val LIVE 2020 – Featuring Peta & JennaKiva Auditorium at the Albuquerque Convention CenterAlbuquerque07/23/2020 08:00 PMAXS
Snow Patrol – Acoustic TourParamount TheatreDenver10/13/2020 08:00 PMAXS
Thomas Rhett: The Center Point Road Tour 2020USANA AmphitheatreWest Valley City07/23/2020 07:30 PMEBRITE

General On Sale

Event NameVenueCityDateLister
Kevin JamesHarrahs Ak-Chin CasinoMaricopa05/30/2020 08:00 PMLIVN
FEED THE STREETZ TOUR 2020 Starring Rick Ross, Jeezy, TI, Yo GottiOakland ArenaOakland05/24/2020 07:00 PMFGATE
Big Rock Summer Tour: RATT,  Quiet Riot, Skid Row, SlaughterHollywood PalladiumHollywood09/19/2020 06:00 PMTMUK
Bunbury – Tour Posible 2020House of Blues Anaheim presented by Cricket WirelessAnaheim11/12/2020 07:00 PMTWEB
Bunbury – Tour Posible 2020Hollywood PalladiumHollywood11/14/2020 07:00 PMTWEB
Bunbury – Tour Posible 2020The MagnoliaEl Cajon11/16/2020 08:00 PMTWEB
Bunbury – Tour Posible 2020The Cosmopolitan of Las VegasLas Vegas11/20/2020 08:00 PMAXS
Bunbury -Tour Posible 2020The FillmoreSan Francisco11/10/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Chris Young: Town Aint Big Enough World Tour 2020Ak-Chin PavilionPhoenix06/28/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Neck Deep – All Distortions Are Intentional U.S. TourThe NovoLos Angeles11/14/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Neck Deep – All Distortions Are Intentional U.S. TourCrystal BallroomPortland11/17/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
SLIGHTLY STOOPID – Summer Traditions 2020 with special guests Pepper, Common Kings and Don CarlosLes Schwab AmphitheaterBend08/08/2020 05:00 PMAXS
STAND ATLANTIC w/ Special Guests Trash Boat, Super WhatevrThe Parish at House of Blues AnaheimAnaheim07/10/2020 06:00 PMAXS
Slightly Stoopid: Summer Traditions 2020Pavilion at RiverfrontSpokane08/06/2020 05:00 PMAXS
Slightly Stoopid: Summer Traditions 2020Marymoor ParkRedmond08/09/2020 05:00 PMLIVN
Slightly Stoopid: Summer Traditions 2020Santa Barbara BowlSanta Barbara06/28/2020 05:00 PMLIVN
Slightly Stoopid: Summer Traditions 2020Avila Beach Golf ResortAvila Beach06/18/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Slightly Stoopid: Summer Traditions 2020Cuthbert AmphitheatreEugene06/11/2020 05:00 PMLIVN
Slightly Stoopid: Summer Traditions 2020Greek Theatre-U.C. BerkeleyBerkeley06/27/2020 05:30 PMLIVN
Slightly Stoopid: Summer Traditions 2020Woodward Park Rotary AmphitheatreFresno06/25/2020 03:30 PMLIVN
Tommy DavidsonCobbs Comedy ClubSan Francisco05/29/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Tommy DavidsonCobbs Comedy ClubSan Francisco05/30/2020 09:45 PMTMUSA
Jimmy Eat World with The Front BottomsArizona Federal TheatrePhoenix09/05/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Maks & Val LIVE 2020 – Featuring Peta & JennaFox Performing Arts CenterRiverside07/26/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Maks & Val LIVE 2020 – Featuring Peta & JennaStephens AuditoriumAmes06/23/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Iration – Coastin Summer Tour With Tribal Seeds And Special GuestsMandalay Bay Beach at Mandalay Bay ResortLas Vegas08/29/2020 09:00 PMTMUSA
BIG3Moda CenterPortland08/22/2020 12:00 PMTMUSA
Brit FloydThe WarfieldSan Francisco06/30/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Ice CubeWashington State FairPuyallup09/06/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Los Tigres del NorteHarrahs Resort SoCal – The Events CenterFunner06/26/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Olafur ArnaldsMoore TheatreSeattle11/07/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
One Drop Redemption – Tribute to Bob MarleyHouse of Blues Anaheim presented by Cricket WirelessAnaheim04/18/2020 07:00 PMLIVN
Phoebe RyanDoug Fir LoungePortland06/17/2020 09:00 PMTMUSA
Phoebe RyanThe EchoLos Angeles06/20/2020 07:00 PMOTHER
Phoebe RyanValley BarPhoenix06/22/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Phoebe RyanThe Vera ProjectSeattle06/15/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Phoebe RyanThe Fox CabaretVancouver06/16/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Phoebe RyanBrick and Mortar Music HallSan Francisco06/19/2020 09:00 PMTMAU
ShenandoahSouth Shore Room at Harrahs Lake TahoeStateline05/23/2020 07:30 PMLIVN
The Rush Tribute ProjectThe Pabst TheaterMilwaukee10/03/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
The Rush Tribute ProjectThe Pabst TheatreMilwaukee10/03/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Tommy DavidsonCobbs Comedy ClubSan Francisco05/30/2020 07:30 PMLIVN
Walker Hayes – The Triple Play TourBuck Owen’s Crystal PalaceBakersfield05/01/2020 08:00 PMLIVN
Wilco + Sleater-Kinney:  Its Time Summer 2020 TourFirst Interstate Center for the ArtsSpokane08/06/2020 07:30 PMLIVN
YaejiCommodore BallroomVancouver09/12/2020 09:00 PMTMUSA
YaejiThe ShowboxSeattle09/10/2020 09:00 PMTMUSA
YaejiRoseland TheaterPortland09/11/2020 09:00 PMTMUSA
Neck Deep – All Distortions Are Intentional U.S. TourThe WarfieldSan Francisco11/15/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Neck Deep – All Distortions Are Intentional U.S. TourShowbox SoDoSeattle11/18/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Neck Deep – All Distortions Are Intentional U.S. TourMarquee TheatreTempe11/13/2020 05:30 PMTMUSA
Thao & The Get Down Stay Down: The Temple TourThe FillmoreSan Francisco06/27/2020 09:00 PMAXS
BakarEl Rey TheatreLos Angeles05/05/2020 08:30 PMTMUSA
RAC – Boy Tour 2020Fonda TheatreLos Angeles07/18/2020 09:00 PMTMUSA
RAC – Boy Tour 2020The CasbahSan Diego07/15/2020 09:00 PMETIX
RAC – Boy Tour 2020Crescent BallroomPhoenix07/16/2020 08:00 PMAXS
HOT MULLIGANHawthorne TheatrePortland06/03/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Ask Me AnotherThe Pabst TheatreMilwaukee05/17/2020 08:00 PMLIVN
BakarSlimsSan Francisco05/04/2020 08:00 PMLIVN
Billy CurringtonVina Robles AmphitheatrePaso Robles05/08/2020 08:00 PMLIVN
Bob Dylan and His BandMandalay Bay Events CenterLas Vegas06/20/2020 07:00 PMLIVN
Bob Dylan and His BandWhite River AmphitheatreAuburn06/07/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Bob Dylan and His Band and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night SweatsHollywood BowlHollywood06/18/2020 07:00 PMAXS
Bob Dylan and His Band and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night SweatsSunlight Supply AmphitheaterRidgefield06/06/2020 07:00 PMAXS
Brett EldredgeOxbow RiverStageNapa07/24/2020 07:00 PMAXS
Bunbury – Tour Posible 2020Grand Sierra Resort and CasinoReno11/08/2020 08:00 PMAXS
Desus & Mero: God-level Knowledge Darts TourFox Theater – OaklandOakland08/02/2020 07:00 PMLIVN
Dwight YoakamFirst Interstate Center for the ArtsSpokane09/20/2020 07:00 PMLIVN
Gary Clark JrOxbow RiverStageNapa07/10/2020 07:00 PMLIVN
Gladys KnightGrand Sierra Resort and CasinoReno05/23/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Hayley Williams – Petals For Armor TourThe WilternLos Angeles06/01/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Hayley Williams – Petals For Armor TourThe MasonicSan Francisco05/30/2020 08:00 PMLIVN
Hayley Williams – Petals For Armor TourMoore TheatreSeattle05/28/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Infectious GroovesThe WarfieldSan Francisco06/13/2020 08:00 PMOTHER
Iration Coastin Summer Tour With Tribal Seeds And Special GuestsMandalay Bay Beach at Mandalay Bay ResortLas Vegas08/29/2020 09:00 PMOTHER
J.B. Smoove LiveEncore Theater at WynnLas Vegas07/18/2020 08:00 PMOTHER
Jim Gaffigan: The Pale TouristParamount TheatreSeattle06/07/2020 07:00 PMOTHER
John FogertyOxbow RiverStageNapa08/13/2020 08:00 PMETIX
John Hiatt & The Jerry Douglas BandMoore TheatreSeattle08/13/2020 07:30 PMFGATE
John Hiatt And The Jerry Douglas BandUptown Theatre Napa (Will Call Only)Napa08/07/2020 08:00 PMFGATE
Justine SkyeSlimsSan Francisco04/22/2020 08:00 PMEBRITE
KamaiyahHolocenePortland05/06/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Lady Antebellum: Ocean Tour 2020North Island Credit Union AmphitheatreChula Vista05/23/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Leo DanCity National Grove of AnaheimAnaheim06/11/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Maks & Val LIVE 2020 – Featuring Peta & JennaKeller AuditoriumPortland07/30/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Maks & Val LIVE 2020 – Featuring Peta & JennaParamount Theatre-OaklandOakland07/28/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Monqui and AEG present Bob Dylan And His Band and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night SweatsLes Schwab AmphitheaterBend06/04/2020 06:00 PMTMUSA
Nahko And Medicine For The PeopleRialto Theatre-TucsonTucson06/09/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Neil DeGrasse TysonHult CenterEugene06/23/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
OzomatliRialto Theatre-TucsonTucson04/24/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
RAC – Boy Tour 2020Neptune TheatreSeattle06/06/2020 09:00 PMTMUSA
RIVER WHYLESSWonder BallroomPortland05/08/2020 09:00 PMTMUSA
Rodrigo y GabrielaOxbow RiverStageNapa06/07/2020 06:00 PMTMUSA
STAND ATLANTIC w/ Special Guests Trash Boat, Super Whatevr+Jetty BonesHouse of Blues San Diego presented by Cricket WirelessSan Diego07/11/2020 06:00 PMTMUSA
Slightly Stoopid: Summer Traditions 2020Les Schwab AmphitheaterBend08/08/2020 05:00 PMTMUSA
Snow Patrol – Acoustic TourThe Cathedral Sanctuary at Immanuel PresbyterianLos Angeles10/09/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Snow Patrol – Acoustic TourPalace of Fine ArtsSan Francisco10/06/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Steel Panther – Heavy Metal RulesHouse of Blues Anaheim presented by Cricket WirelessAnaheim04/30/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Thao & The Get Down Stay Down: The Temple TourMcMenamins Crystal BallroomPortland06/20/2020 08:30 PMTMUSA
Thao & The Get Down Stay Down: The Temple TourNeptune TheatreSeattle06/19/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
The Beach Boysilani Cowlitz BallroomRidgefield09/06/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
The Beach BoysUptown Theatre Napa (Will Call Only)Napa07/08/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
The Naked And FamousFonda TheatreLos Angeles06/15/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
YaejiFox Theater – OaklandOakland09/16/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Kaitlyn Bristowes Tropic Like Its Hot TourHouse of Blues Chicago presented by Cricket WirelessChicago04/16/2020 06:00 PMTMUSA
Kaitlyn Bristowes Tropic Like Its Hot TourVarsity TheaterMinneapolis04/15/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
King CrimsonSaenger Theatre New OrleansNew Orleans06/09/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
NF – The Search TourMinnesota State Fair TicketsSt. Paul09/03/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
ASKING ALEXANDRIA and FALLING IN REVERSE with WAGE WARHouse of Blues Anaheim presented by Cricket WirelessAnaheim05/01/2020 05:30 PMTMUSA
An Evening With Citizen CopeThe Blind TigerGreensboro07/16/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Big Rock Summer Tour: RATT,  Quiet Riot, Skid Row, SlaughterGrand Sierra Resort and CasinoReno09/18/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Billy CurringtonSan Jose CivicSan Jose05/07/2020 08:00 PMthe band
Bob Dylan and His BandPechanga Arena San DiegoSan Diego06/17/2020 07:00 PMTWEB
Bob Dylan and His Band and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night SweatsMatthew Knight ArenaEugene06/09/2020 07:00 PMTWEB
Bob Dylan and His Band and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night SweatsLake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at HarveysStateline06/12/2020 07:00 PMTouring
Bob Dylan and His Band and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night SweatsGreek Theatre-U.C. BerkeleyBerkeley06/13/2020 07:00 PMTouring
Bob Dylan and His Band and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night SweatsGreek Theatre-U.C. BerkeleyBerkeley06/14/2020 06:30 PMTouring
Brad Paisley Tour 2020FivePoint AmphitheatreIrvine05/16/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Cher: Las Vegas ResidencyPark TheaterLas Vegas07/29/2020 08:00 PMLIVN
Cher: Las Vegas ResidencyPark TheaterLas Vegas07/31/2020 08:00 PMLIVN
Cher: Las Vegas ResidencyPark TheaterLas Vegas08/01/2020 08:00 PMLIVN
Cher: Las Vegas ResidencyPark TheaterLas Vegas08/05/2020 08:00 PMOTHER,LIVN
Cher: Las Vegas ResidencyPark TheaterLas Vegas08/07/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Cher: Las Vegas ResidencyPark TheaterLas Vegas08/08/2020 08:00 PMAXS
Cher: Las Vegas ResidencyPark TheaterLas Vegas10/21/2020 08:00 PMETIX
Cher: Las Vegas ResidencyPark TheaterLas Vegas10/23/2020 08:00 PMETIX
Cher: Las Vegas ResidencyPark TheaterLas Vegas10/24/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Cher: Las Vegas ResidencyPark TheaterLas Vegas10/28/2020 08:00 PMTWEB
Cher: Las Vegas ResidencyPark TheaterLas Vegas10/30/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Cher: Las Vegas ResidencyPark TheaterLas Vegas10/31/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Cher: Las Vegas ResidencyPark TheaterLas Vegas11/04/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Cher: Las Vegas ResidencyPark TheaterLas Vegas11/06/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Cher: Las Vegas ResidencyPark TheaterLas Vegas11/07/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Cher: Las Vegas ResidencyPark TheaterLas Vegas07/15/2020 08:00 PMOTHER,AXS
Cher: Las Vegas ResidencyPark TheaterLas Vegas07/17/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Cher: Las Vegas ResidencyPark TheaterLas Vegas07/18/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Cher: Las Vegas ResidencyPark TheaterLas Vegas07/11/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Iration – Coastin Summer Tour With Tribal Seeds And Special GuestsFivePoint AmphitheatreIrvine08/28/2020 06:30 PMTMUSA
Jimmy Eat World with The Front BottomsCal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSUSan Diego09/04/2020 06:30 PMTMUSA
Justine SkyeEl Rey TheatreLos Angeles04/23/2020 09:00 PMTMUSA
Lady Antebellum: Ocean Tour 2020Shoreline AmphitheatreMountain View05/29/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Lady Antebellum: Ocean Tour 2020Toyota AmphitheatreWheatland05/28/2020 07:00 PMLIVN
Leo DanSan Jose CivicSan Jose06/13/2020 08:00 PMLIVN
Maks & Val LIVE 2020 – Featuring Peta & JennaArizona Federal TheatrePhoenix07/24/2020 08:00 PMOTHER,AXS
Maks & Val LIVE 2020 – Featuring Peta & JennaOrpheum TheatreLos Angeles07/25/2020 08:00 PMLIVN
Maks & Val LIVE 2020 – Featuring Peta & JennaParamount TheatreSeattle07/31/2020 08:00 PMETIX
Manchester OrchestraHouse of Blues New Orleans presented by Cricket WirelessNew Orleans04/28/2020 06:30 PMTMUSA
Neil deGrasse TysonParamount TheatreSeattle06/24/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
RACFonda TheatreLos Angeles07/18/2020 09:00 PMTMUSA
RAC – Boy Tour 2020The FillmoreSan Francisco05/30/2020 09:00 PMLiga Campeones Concacaf Scotiabank 2020
Slightly Stoopid: Summer Traditions 2020FivePoint AmphitheatreIrvine06/26/2020 05:30 PMMay 8 – May 31, 2020
Slightly Stoopid: Summer Traditions 2020Petco ParkSan Diego06/20/2020 05:30 PMTMUSA
Slightly Stoopid: Summer Traditions 2020Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at HarveysStateline06/13/2020 05:00 PMETIX
Snow Patrol – Acoustic TourThe Cathedral Sanctuary at Immanuel PresbyterianLos Angeles10/10/2020 08:00 PMTMUK
Steel Panther – Heavy Metal RulesHouse of Blues San Diego presented by Cricket WirelessSan Diego04/29/2020 07:00 PMTMUK
Toby KeithFindlay Toyota CenterPrescott Valley09/10/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
mmmonikaHouse of Blues San Diego presented by Cricket WirelessSan Diego05/14/2020 07:00 PMAXS
Tegan and SaraRialto Theatre-TucsonTucson05/27/2020 08:00 PMEBRITE
Amy Estes and FriendsPunch Line Comedy Club – SacramentoSacramento05/17/2020 07:30 PMOTHER
Brit FloydWilliam Saroyan Theatre Fresno Convention & Entertainment CenterFresno06/29/2020 08:00 PMOTHER
Casting CrownsDel Mar FairgroundsDel Mar06/30/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Chase Rice With Special Guest Cassadee PopeSunset Station Outdoor AmphitheaterHenderson05/29/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
ChicagoFantasy Springs Special Events CenterIndio09/12/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Citizen CopeAsbury LanesAsbury Park07/25/2020 08:30 PMTMUSA
Citizen CopeThe Music Farm – CharlestonCharleston07/19/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Citizen CopeMusic FarmCharleston07/19/2020 07:00 PMTMNZ
Citizen CopeThe SenateColumbia07/18/2020 08:00 PMTMNZ
Comedy AllstarsPunch Line Comedy Club – San FranciscoSan Francisco05/13/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Comedy AllstarsPunch Line Comedy Club – San FranciscoSan Francisco05/27/2020 08:00 PMEBRITE
CrackerTopgolf Las VegasLas Vegas06/24/2020 08:00 PMAXS
David SpadeMontBleu Resort Casino & SpaSouth Lake Tahoe06/13/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Desus & MeroThe Theatre at Ace HotelLos Angeles08/01/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Drag Diva Brunch: Cher vs Celine Dion BrunchCobbs Comedy ClubSan Francisco08/09/2020 11:00 AMTMUSA
Drag Diva Brunch: Disney VillainsCobbs Comedy ClubSan Francisco10/25/2020 11:00 AMTMUSA
Drag Diva Brunch: Golden GirlsCobbs Comedy ClubSan Francisco11/22/2020 11:00 AMTMUSA
Drag Diva Brunch: Harry PotterCobbs Comedy ClubSan Francisco10/11/2020 11:00 AMTMNZ
Drag Diva Brunch: Hocus PocusCobbs Comedy ClubSan Francisco10/18/2020 11:00 AMTMNZ
Drag Diva Brunch: MadonnaCobbs Comedy ClubSan Francisco07/12/2020 11:00 AMTMNZ
Drag Diva Brunch: Magic QueendomCobbs Comedy ClubSan Francisco07/26/2020 11:00 AMTMNZ
Drag Diva Brunch: Mean GirlsCobbs Comedy ClubSan Francisco10/04/2020 11:00 AMTMNZ
Drag Diva Brunch: Nightmare before Christmas BrunchCobbs Comedy ClubSan Francisco11/08/2020 11:00 AMTMNZ
Drag Diva Brunch: Sex And The CityCobbs Comedy ClubSan Francisco09/27/2020 11:00 AMChicago
Drag Diva Brunch: Spice GirlsCobbs Comedy ClubSan Francisco09/13/2020 11:00 AMChicago
Drag Diva Brunch: Totally Awesome 80s Brunch!Cobbs Comedy ClubSan Francisco06/14/2020 11:00 AMChicago
Drag Diva Brunch: Whitney HoustonCobbs Comedy ClubSan Francisco08/23/2020 11:00 AMChicago
Garth BrooksAllegiant StadiumLas Vegas08/22/2020 07:00 PMChicago
HovvdyBeat KitchenChicago05/29/2020 08:00 PMChicago
Ingo Rademacher from General Hospital: 12+ with ParentPunch Line Comedy Club – SacramentoSacramento07/12/2020 02:00 PMChicago
IrationPavilion at RiverfrontSpokane08/21/2020 05:30 PMChicago
IrationMarymoor ParkRedmond08/22/2020 05:30 PMChicago
Iration Coastin Summer Tour with Tribal Seeds and special guests TBAMontBleu Outdoor AmphitheatreLake Tahoe08/16/2020 06:00 PMChicago
KamaiyahChop SueySeattle05/09/2020 07:00 PMChicago
KamaiyahThe RoxyLos Angeles05/20/2020 08:00 PMChicago
Latino Comedy AllstarsPunch Line Comedy Club – San FranciscoSan Francisco05/05/2020 08:00 PMChicago
Luisa SonzaThe RoxyLos Angeles06/30/2020 08:00 PMChicago
MC Magic & Baby BashThe Regency BallroomSan Francisco06/27/2020 09:00 PMChicago
Manchester OrchestraFayetteville Town CenterFayetteville04/30/2020 07:30 PMChicago
Morris Day And The Time With Rose RoyceDel Mar FairgroundsDel Mar07/02/2020 07:00 PMChicago
Official 10 Years 2020 Fan Summit Ft. a One Time Only 10th AnniversaryBrooklyn Bowl Las VegasLas Vegas07/31/2020 07:00 PMChicago
Ohana FestivalDoheny State BeachDana Point09/27/2020 11:00 PMChicago
Paul ThornCrystal Bay Club Casino Crown RoomCrystal Bay07/10/2020 09:00 PMChicago
PigfaceThe RoxyLos Angeles06/03/2020 08:00 PMChicago
PyromaniaThe Railhead at Boulder Station Hotel & CasinoLas Vegas09/12/2020 08:00 PMChicago
Queer As FunkCommodore BallroomVancouver07/31/2020 07:30 PMChicago
Reimagine End of Life Presents Phoenix Rising: Laughs from the AshPunch Line Comedy Club – San FranciscoSan Francisco04/28/2020 08:00 PMChicago
Slightly Stoopid & Iration Summer TicketFivePoint AmphitheatreIrvine12/12/2020 05:30 PMChicago
Stateside Presents & Live Nation  Enrique Bunbury – Tour Posible 2020The Van BurenPhoenix11/22/2020 08:00 PMChicago
Stateside/Luckyman & Live Nation Tegan & Sara, Georgia, Jackie MendozaThe Van BurenPhoenix05/26/2020 08:00 PMChicago
Tegan & Sara, Georgia, Jackie MendozaThe Van BurenPhoenix05/26/2020 08:00 PMChicago
Tegan and SaraHollywood PalladiumHollywood08/01/2020 07:00 PMChicago
The Commissioned Reunion TourThe WilternLos Angeles04/18/2020 06:00 PMChicago
The Como La Flor BandThe Railhead at Boulder Station Hotel & CasinoLas Vegas06/20/2020 08:00 PMChicago
Toby Keith – Loge and SuitesFindlay Toyota CenterPrescott Valley09/10/2020 07:00 PMChicago
Trevor DanielEl Rey TheatreLos Angeles06/11/2020 08:00 PMChicago
We Were Promised JetpacksGreat American Music HallSan Francisco06/06/2020 09:00 PMChicago
We Were Promised JetpacksThe RoxyLos Angeles06/07/2020 08:00 PMChicago
Widespread PanicOxbow RiverStageNapa09/04/2020 06:00 PMChicago
Widespread PanicOxbow RiverStageNapa09/05/2020 06:00 PMChicago
Widespread PanicOxbow RiverStageNapa09/06/2020 06:00 PMChicago
Widespread Panic 3-DAY TicketOxbow RiverStageNapa09/04/2020 06:00 PMChicago
pH-1The RoxyLos Angeles05/10/2020 08:00 PMChicago
¿Por Que Se Rien Las Mujeres?Balboa TheatreSan Diego08/27/2020 08:30 PMChicago
The CommodoresTulalip Resort CasinoTulalip05/08/2020 08:00 PMChicago
Bob Dylan and His Band and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night SweatsGila River ArenaGlendale06/21/2020 07:00 PMChicago
Boris BrejchaFillmore Auditorium (Denver)Denver05/22/2020 07:00 PMChicago
Tracy LawrenceFitz Casino TunicaRobinsonville06/13/2020 08:00 PMChicago
Lucky 2020: Two Day PassTacoma DomeTacoma03/14/2020 06:00 PMChicago
Snoop DoggStar Of The Desert Arena at Primm Valley ResortsPrimm06/06/2020 08:00 PMChicago
Chubby CheckerSan Manuel CasinoHighland04/18/2020 09:30 PMChicago
UFC 249 PPV VIEWING PARTYM Resort Spa CasinoHenderson04/18/2020 05:00 PMChicago
La Gusana Ciega y JumboAuditorio NacionalCiudad de México09/12/2020 08:00 PMChicago
La Gusana Ciega y JumboAuditorio NacionalCiudad de México09/12/2020 08:00 PMChicago
América v. Cruz AzulEstadio AztecaMéxico03/15/2020 08:00 PMChicago
The Beach BoysBelly Up AspenAspen08/10/2020 08:00 PMChicago
Vintage TroubleBelly Up AspenAspen06/14/2020 08:00 PMChicago
Teenage Cancer Trust Presents Mumford & SonsRoyal Albert HallLondon03/23/2020 06:30 PMChicago
Iration – Coastin Summer Tour With Tribal Seeds And Special GuestsMcMenamins Historic Edgefield08/23/2020 06:00 PMChicago
Blue October Get Back Up Film,Justin Furstenfeld Q&A+Solo PerformanceO2 Shepherds Bush EmpireLondon07/11/2020 06:00 PMChicago
Doug StanhopeO2 City Hall, NewcastleNewcastle Upon Tyne10/13/2020 07:00 PMChicago
Lost In MusicThe Brighton CentreBrighton11/27/2020 07:00 PMChicago
RaO2 Academy2 IslingtonLondon04/21/2020 07:00 PMChicago
The RiflesO2 Shepherds Bush EmpireLondon11/06/2020 07:00 PMChicago
IRATION – Coastin’ Summer Tour with Tribal SeedsMcMenamins Historic Edgefield08/23/2020 06:00 PMChicago
Illegal EaglesKing Georges HallBlackburn12/12/2020 07:00 PMChicago
Made In DagenhamKing Georges HallBlackburn09/24/2020 07:30 PMChicago
Made In DagenhamKing Georges HallBlackburn09/25/2020 07:30 PMChicago
Made In DagenhamKing Georges HallBlackburn09/26/2020 02:00 PMChicago
Made In DagenhamKing Georges HallBlackburn09/26/2020 07:30 PMChicago
Made In DagenhamKing Georges HallBlackburn09/23/2020 07:30 PMChicago
Zimmer VS Williams 2020St Davids HallCardiff11/01/2020 03:00 PMChicago
Bellator MMAPechanga Resort and CasinoTemecula05/29/2020 05:00 PMChicago
Willie NelsonMayo Performing Arts CenterMorristown08/04/2020 07:00 PMChicago
Willie NelsonFrench Lick ResortFrench Lick08/08/2020 07:00 PMChicago
Willie Nelson – Premium PackagesMayo Performing Arts CenterMorristown08/04/2020 07:00 PMChicago
Walker Hayes – The Triple Play TourThe Fillmore Silver Spring presented by Cricket WirelessSilver Spring04/16/2020 07:00 PMChicago
Martina McBrideSeminole Hard Rock Tampa Event CenterTampa05/17/2020 08:00 PMChicago
WickedChrysler HallNorfolk05/20/2020 07:30 PMChicago
WickedChrysler HallNorfolk05/21/2020 07:30 PMChicago
WickedChrysler HallNorfolk05/23/2020 02:00 PMChicago
WickedChrysler HallNorfolk05/24/2020 01:00 PMChicago
WickedChrysler HallNorfolk05/26/2020 07:30 PMChicago
WickedChrysler HallNorfolk05/28/2020 07:30 PMChicago
WickedChrysler HallNorfolk05/30/2020 02:00 PMChicago
WickedChrysler HallNorfolk05/31/2020 01:00 PMChicago
Greensky Bluegrass & The Wood BrothersWolf Trap Filene CenterVienna07/30/2020 07:00 PMChicago
An Evening with BLACK VIOLINCape Cod Melody TentHYANNIS08/15/2020 08:00 PMChicago
An Evening with DARK DESERT EAGLESCape Cod Melody TentHYANNIS06/13/2020 08:00 PMChicago
An Evening with DARK DESERT EAGLESSouth Shore Music CircusCOHASSET07/25/2020 08:00 PMChicago
An Evening with THE TEMPTATIONS & THE FOUR TOPSCape Cod Melody TentHYANNIS08/16/2020 08:00 PMChicago
An Evening with THE TEMPTATIONS & THE FOUR TOPSSouth Shore Music CircusCOHASSET08/15/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
LOCASHBaltimore SoundstageBaltimore05/29/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Elvis Costello & The ImpostersFilene CenterVienna06/10/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Kenny Chesney: Chillaxification TouriTHINK Financial AmphitheatreWest Palm Beach05/07/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Kenny Chesney: Chillaxification TourMerriweather Post PavilionColumbia08/26/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
WE WERE PROMISED JETPACKSBoot & SaddlePhiladelphia06/17/2020 08:30 PMTMUK
WickedChrysler HallNorfolk05/21/2020 02:00 PMLIVN
WickedChrysler HallNorfolk05/22/2020 08:00 PMLIVN
WickedChrysler HallNorfolk05/23/2020 08:00 PMLIVN
WickedChrysler HallNorfolk05/24/2020 06:30 PMLIVN
WickedChrysler HallNorfolk05/27/2020 07:30 PMLIVN
WickedChrysler HallNorfolk05/29/2020 08:00 PMLIVN
WickedChrysler HallNorfolk05/30/2020 08:00 PMLIVN
WickedChrysler HallNorfolk05/31/2020 06:30 PMLIVN
Bob Dylan and His Band with Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night SweatsSaratoga Performing Arts CenterSaratoga Springs07/09/2020 07:30 PMLIVN
Luke Bryan: Proud To Be Right Here 2020Rupp ArenaLexington10/23/2020 07:00 PMLIVN
Maks & Val LIVE 2020 – Featuring Peta & JennaAltria TheaterRichmond07/06/2020 08:00 PMLIVN
Maks & Val LIVE 2020 – Featuring Peta & JennaThe Met PhiladelphiaPhiladelphia06/13/2020 08:00 PMLIVN
Maks & Val LIVE 2020 – Featuring Peta & JennaDr Phillips Center for the Performing ArtsOrlando07/11/2020 08:00 PMLIVN
Maks & Val LIVE 2020 – Featuring Peta & JennaRuth Eckerd HallClearwater07/15/2020 08:00 PMETIX
Maks & Val LIVE 2020 – Featuring Peta & JennaThe Wind Creek Event CenterBethlehem08/16/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Maks & Val LIVE 2020 – Featuring Peta & JennaFox Theatre DetroitDetroit08/07/2020 08:00 PMETIX
Maks & Val LIVE 2020 – Featuring Peta & JennaTaft TheatreCincinnati06/18/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Maks & Val LIVE 2020 – Featuring Peta & JennaKnoxville Civic AuditoriumKnoxville07/03/2020 08:00 PMEVNU
Maks & Val LIVE 2020 – Featuring Peta & JennaHackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie CenterRed Bank08/14/2020 08:00 PMETIX
Maks & Val LIVE 2020 – Featuring Peta & JennaSteven Tanger Center for the Performing ArtsGreensboro06/11/2020 08:00 PMETIX
Big Rock Summer Tour: RATT,  Quiet Riot, Skid Row, SlaughterSt. Josephs Health Amphitheater at LakeviewSyracuse08/25/2020 07:00 PMOTHER
Big Rock Summer Tour: RATT,  Quiet Riot, Skid Row, SlaughterLong Island Community Hospital AmphitheaterFarmingville06/03/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Big Rock Summer Tour: RATT,  Quiet Riot, Skid Row, SlaughterConstellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center: CMACCanandaigua06/13/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Big Rock Summer Tour: RATT,  Quiet Riot, Skid Row, SlaughterPNC PAVILIONCincinnati06/10/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Brad Paisley Tour 2020S&T Bank Music ParkBurgettstown08/08/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Brad Paisley Tour 2020The St. Augustine AmphitheatreSt Augustine09/04/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Brooks & Dunn REBOOT 2020 TourRuoff Music CenterNoblesville05/16/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Carlos MenciaHarrahs Resort Atlantic CityAtlantic City06/05/2020 09:00 PMOTHER
Chris Young: Town Aint Big Enough World Tour 2020Darien Lake AmphitheaterDarien Center07/11/2020 07:00 PMTCOM
Don Felder – Formerly Of The EaglesLawrenceburg Event CenterLawrenceburg07/11/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Four Chord Music Festival 7 Ft. Blink-182 and othersWild Things ParkWashington07/11/2020 12:00 PMTMUSA
Iration – Coastin Summer Tour With Tribal Seeds And Special GuestsCary’s Booth AmphitheatreCary07/18/2020 06:30 PMAXS
Jimmy Eat World with The Front BottomsCharlotte Metro Credit Union AmphitheatreCharlotte08/07/2020 06:30 PMAXS
Joan Jett & the BlackheartsThe Palace Theatre AlbanyAlbany04/23/2020 08:00 PMAXS
Neck Deep – All Distortions Are Intentional U.S. TourStarland BallroomSayreville12/06/2020 06:00 PMEVNU
Neck Deep – All Distortions Are Intentional U.S. TourThe NorVaNorfolk12/02/2020 07:30 PMOTHER
Neck Deep – All Distortions Are Intentional U.S. TourRoyal Oak Music TheatreRoyal Oak11/27/2020 06:00 PMOTHER
Neck Deep – All Distortions Are Intentional U.S. TourTabernacle presented by Cricket WirelessAtlanta11/07/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Neck Deep – All Distortions Are Intentional U.S. TourFranklin Music HallPhiladelphia12/05/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Neck Deep – All Distortions Are Intentional U.S. TourThe Danforth Music HallToronto12/08/2020 06:00 PMTMUSA
Neck Deep – All Distortions Are Intentional U.S. TourThe Danforth Music HallToronto12/09/2020 06:00 PMTMUSA
Neck Deep – All Distortions Are Intentional U.S. TourSTAGE AEPittsburgh11/29/2020 06:00 PMTMUSA
Old Crow Medicine Show: Raise a Ruckus 2020 TourState TheatrePortland07/03/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
OrleansHarvester Performing Arts CenterRocky Mount09/19/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
STAND ATLANTIC w/ Special Guests Trash Boat, Super Whatevr+Jetty BonesRex TheaterPittsburgh06/26/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Scott Stapp – The Survivor TourTheatre of Living ArtsPhiladelphia06/18/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Scott Stapp – The Survivor TourHouse of Blues Cleveland presented by Cricket WirelessCleveland06/09/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Slightly Stoopid: Summer Traditions 2020Rockland Trust Bank PavilionBoston07/25/2020 05:30 PMTMUSA
Tedeschi Trucks BandSavannah Civic TheatreSavannah08/14/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Tedeschi Trucks BandBarbara B Mann PAHFort Myers08/17/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Tedeschi Trucks BandBroward CenterFort Lauderdale08/18/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
The Beach BoysHarvester Performing Arts CenterRocky Mount09/23/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
The Cadillac ThreeBottle & CorkDewey Beach06/11/2020 08:30 PMTMUSA
The Cadillac ThreeCoyote Joe’sCharlotte05/09/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
The Cadillac ThreeCountry Club Dancehall & SaloonAugusta05/07/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
The Weight BandHackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie CenterRed Bank09/12/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Trevor Daniel – Nicotine TourRex TheaterPittsburgh06/23/2020 08:00 PMTouring
Vic DiBitettoAndiamo Celebrity ShowroomWarren10/16/2020 08:00 PMTouring
WWE Friday Night SmackDownBon Secours Wellness ArenaGreenville05/15/2020 07:30 PMTouring
WWE Monday Night RAWMohegan Sun Arena at Casey PlazaWilkes-Barre05/11/2020 07:30 PMTouring
Wwe Money In The Bank PpvRoyal Farms Arena (formerly Baltimore Arena)Baltimore05/10/2020 06:30 PMTouring
moe.Harvester Performing Arts CenterRocky Mount07/02/2020 08:00 PMTouring
Willie NelsonWater Works Park AmphitheatreDes Moines06/02/2020 07:00 PMTouring
Willie Nelson – Premium PackagesWater Works Park AmphitheatreDes Moines06/02/2020 07:00 PMTouring
Blink-182 vs Sum 41 Tribute NightMercury BallroomLouisville04/10/2020 09:00 PMTouring
Iration – Coastin Summer Tour With Tribal Seeds And Special GuestsMECU PavilionBaltimore07/23/2020 06:30 PMTouring
Iration – Coastin Summer Tour With Tribal Seeds And Special GuestsHouse of Blues Myrtle Beach presented by Cricket WirelessNorth Myrtle Beach07/16/2020 06:00 PMTouring
Iration – Coastin Summer Tour With Tribal Seeds And Special GuestsCharlotte Metro Credit Union AmphitheatreCharlotte07/19/2020 06:30 PMTouring
Iration – Coastin Summer Tour With Tribal Seeds And Special GuestsStone Pony Summer StageAsbury Park07/26/2020 05:00 PMTouring
Iration – Coastin Summer Tour With Tribal Seeds And Special GuestsAtlantic Union Bank PavilionPortsmouth07/17/2020 06:30 PMTouring
Iration – Coastin Summer Tour With Tribal Seeds And Special GuestsBold Point ParkEast Providence07/25/2020 06:00 PMTouring
Iration – Coastin Summer Tour With Tribal Seeds And Special GuestsThe Masquerade – HeavenAtlanta07/09/2020 06:00 PMTouring
Iration – Coastin Summer Tour With Tribal Seeds And Special GuestsThe St. Augustine AmphitheatreSt Augustine07/10/2020 06:00 PMTMUSA
Jimmy Eat World with The Front BottomsRockland Trust Bank PavilionBoston08/16/2020 06:30 PMTWEB
Jimmy Eat World with The Front BottomsAmphitheater At White River State ParkIndianapolis08/20/2020 06:30 PMTWEB
Jimmy Eat World with The Front BottomsMECU PavilionBaltimore08/09/2020 06:30 PMTMUSA
Jimmy Eat World with The Front BottomsStone Pony Summer StageAsbury Park08/14/2020 04:30 PMETIX
Jimmy Eat World with The Front BottomsPNC PAVILIONCincinnati08/22/2020 06:30 PMETIX
Olafur ArnaldsThe WarfieldSan Francisco11/10/2020 08:00 PMTCOM
Neck Deep – All Distortions Are Intentional U.S. TourRams Head Live!Baltimore12/04/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Neck Deep – All Distortions Are Intentional U.S. TourAgora TheatreCleveland11/28/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
NXT LiveThe Wind Creek Event CenterBethlehem05/02/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Walker Hayes – The Triple Play TourThe Fillmore Silver Spring presented by Cricket WirelessSilver Spring04/16/2020 07:00 PMLIVN
Walker Hayes – The Triple Play TourBogarts presented by Cricket WirelessCincinnati04/09/2020 06:00 PMLIVN
Air SupplyNYCB Theatre at WestburyWestbury07/18/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Big Rock Summer Tour: RATT,  Quiet Riot, Skid Row, SlaughterPNC Bank Arts CenterHolmdel09/01/2020 07:00 PMAXS
Big Shiny Dwayne: Jagged Little Pill EditionThe Phoenix Concert TheatreToronto05/23/2020 09:00 PMAXS
Black Jacket Symphony presents The BEATLES White AlbumLexington Opera HouseLexington10/03/2020 08:00 PMAXS
Blues Traveler and JJ Grey & MofroSound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic CityAtlantic City08/01/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Cage The ElephantBuffalo RiverWorksBuffalo06/21/2020 06:30 PMTMUSA
Citizen CopeThe CabotBeverly07/30/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Comedian Juston McKinneyBlue Ocean Music HallSalisbury09/25/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 25State Farm ArenaAtlanta06/20/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
IRATION-Coastin’ Summer Tour with Tribal Seeds and special guestsCary’s Koka Booth AmphitheatreCary07/18/2020 06:30 PMTMUSA
Indigo Girls & Ani DiFrancoSummerstageNew York06/22/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Jerry SeinfeldEmbassy TheatreFort Wayne05/29/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Jimmy Eat World and The Front BottomsThe Met PhiladelphiaPhiladelphia08/15/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
King CrimsonCary’s Koka Booth AmphitheatreCary06/12/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Lady Antebellum Ocean 2020 TourBethel Woods Center for the ArtsBethel07/16/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Luke Bryan: Proud To Be Right Here 2020Stambaugh StadiumYoungstown06/13/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Majah HypeHard Rock LiveHollywood05/24/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Maks & Val LIVE 2020 – Featuring Peta & JennaThe Palace Theatre AlbanyAlbany08/12/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Maks & Val LIVE 2020 – Featuring Peta & JennaThe Santander Performing Arts CenterReading08/09/2020 08:00 PMEBRITE
Mary J. BligeHard Rock Live at Etess ArenaAtlantic City06/28/2020 08:00 PMOTHER
Mystic Bowie At SurfsideBlue Ocean Music HallSalisbury09/06/2020 05:00 PMTMUSA
Nikki Glaser: Bang It OutHampton Beach Casino BallroomHampton Beach07/30/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Phoebe RyanAisle 5Atlanta06/28/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Phoebe RyanJohnny Brenda’sPhiladelphia06/04/2020 09:00 PMTMUSA
Phoebe RyanDC9 NightclubWashington06/03/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Phoebe RyanThe GarrisonToronto06/08/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Rickie Lee JonesBijou TheatreKnoxville05/12/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Ruel – No More Free Time TourMajestic TheatreDetroit08/07/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Scott StappThe Wellmont TheaterMontclair06/13/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Silvestre Dangond – La Locura USA Tour 2020Coca-Cola RoxyAtlanta07/26/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Silvestre Dangond – La Locura USA Tour 2020Prudential CenterNewark08/01/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Silvestre Dangond – La Locura USA Tour 2020AmericanAirlines ArenaMiami07/25/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Silvestre Dangond-La Locura USA Tour 2020Hard Rock Live OrlandoOrlando07/24/2020 08:00 PMEBRITE
Snow Patrol – Acoustic TourMasonic Cathedral TehatreDetroit10/17/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Thao & The Get Down Stay Down: The Temple TourCat’s CradleCarrboro07/31/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Thao & The Get Down Stay Down: The Temple TourWebster HallNew York07/28/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Thao & The Get Down Stay Down: The Temple TourParadise Rock Club presented by Citizens BankBoston07/25/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Thao & The Get Down Stay Down: The Temple TourMr Smalls TheatreMillvale07/22/2020 08:00 PMOTHER
The Charlie Daniels Band with Special Guest Marshall Tucker BandBank of New Hampshire PavilionGilford06/14/2020 07:00 PMTCOM
The Charlie Daniels Band:  Fire On The Mountain TourSoldiers and Sailors Memorial AuditoriumChattanooga08/08/2020 08:00 PMTMMEX
The Naked and FamousWebster HallNew York06/30/2020 08:00 PMTMMEX
The Righteous Brothers – Bill Medley & Bucky HeardGolden NuggetAtlantic City06/13/2020 09:00 PMTMMEX
The Weight Band featuring members of The Band & The Levon Helm BandScottish Rite AuditoriumCollingswood11/21/2020 08:00 PMTMMEX
The Wood BrothersManchester Music HallLexington05/21/2020 07:00 PMTMMEX
Todd SniderBijou TheatreKnoxville06/17/2020 08:00 PMTMMEX
Walker Hayes – The Triple Play TourEagles NestChesapeake05/16/2020 07:00 PMTMMEX
Wilco + Sleater-Kinney:  Its Time Summer 2020 TourAltria TheaterRichmond08/19/2020 08:00 PMTMMEX
Wilco + Sleater-Kinney:  Its Time Summer 2020 TourRockland Trust Bank PavilionBoston08/25/2020 07:00 PMTMMEX
Wilco + Sleater-Kinney:  Its Time Summer 2020 TourCadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain ParkAtlanta08/15/2020 07:00 PMTMMEX
Wilco + Sleater-Kinney:  Its Time Summer 2020 TourArtParkLewiston08/27/2020 06:00 PMTMMEX
Wilco + Sleater-Kinney:  Its Time Summer 2020 TourThompsons PointPortland08/26/2020 06:00 PMTMMEX
Wilco + Sleater-Kinney:  Its Time Summer 2020 TourTD Pavilion at the MannPhiladelphia08/23/2020 07:00 PMTMMEX
YaejiUnion TransferPhiladelphia06/09/2020 08:30 PMTMMEX
YaejiVariety PlayhouseAtlanta06/11/2020 08:00 PMTMMEX
Yaeji9:30 ClubWashington06/08/2020 08:30 PMTMMEX
YaejiParadise Rock Club presented by Citizens BankBoston06/18/2020 07:00 PMTMMEX
BakarMusic Hall of WilliamsburgBrooklyn05/14/2020 09:00 PMTMMEX
HAZEL ENGLISHBoot & SaddlePhiladelphia05/27/2020 08:30 PMTMMEX
RAC – BOY TOUR 2020 with Hotel GarudaHeadliners Music HallLOUISVILLE06/18/2020 08:00 PMTMMEX
RAC – Boy Tour 2020THE SINCLAIRCAMBRIDGE06/26/2020 08:30 PMTMUSA
RAC – Boy Tour 2020Terminal WestAtlanta06/20/2020 09:00 PMTMUSA
RAC – Boy Tour 2020El ClubDetroit06/13/2020 07:30 PMOTHER
RAC – Boy Tour 2020Webster HallNew York06/25/2020 08:00 PMTCOM
Blues TravelerHampton Beach Casino BallroomHampton Beach08/13/2020 08:00 PMLIVN
BakarThe SinclairCambridge05/12/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Bridget Kearney & Benjamin Lazar DavisGreat ScottAllston05/30/2020 09:00 PMTMUSA
Hazel EnglishGreat ScottAllston05/29/2020 10:30 PMTMUSA
Hiss Golden MessengerMusic Hall of WilliamsburgBrooklyn12/04/2020 08:00 PMETIX
Jeff FoxworthyNational Comedy CenterJamestown08/07/2020 09:30 PMETIX
Molly SarléGreat ScottAllston05/03/2020 09:00 PMTMUSA
Mystic BravesGreat ScottAllston08/02/2020 09:00 PMTMUSA
Nap EyesRough Trade NYCBrooklyn05/17/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Nap EyesGreat ScottAllston05/15/2020 10:30 PMTMNZ
Nilüfer YanyaThe SinclairCambridge06/09/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
RACThe SinclairCambridge06/26/2020 08:30 PMAXS
Sleigh BellsBrooklyn SteelBrooklyn05/19/2020 08:00 PMLIVN
We Were Promised JetpacksThe SinclairCambridge06/19/2020 09:00 PMLIVN
We Were Promised JetpacksMusic Hall of WilliamsburgBrooklyn06/20/2020 09:00 PMLIVN
WeathersRough Trade NYCBrooklyn05/26/2020 08:00 PMLIVN
WestermanGreat ScottAllston07/23/2020 09:00 PMLIVN
Wilco + Sleater-Kinney:  Its Time Summer 2020 TourSalvage StationAsheville08/18/2020 06:00 PMLIVN
YaejiBrooklyn SteelBrooklyn06/19/2020 09:00 PMLIVN
YaejiMajestic TheatreDetroit06/15/2020 08:00 PMLIVN
clipping.Music Hall of WilliamsburgBrooklyn05/19/2020 09:00 PMLIVN
mmmonikaGreat ScottAllston06/01/2020 09:00 PMLIVN
Ólafur ArnaldsKings TheatreBrooklyn10/28/2020 09:00 PMLIVN
Dark Star OrchestraVirginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond RacewayRichmond08/20/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
CAL AC/DC’s Back in BlackBilheimer Capitol TheatreClearwater07/19/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
CAL The Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’sBilheimer Capitol TheatreClearwater06/18/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
CAL The Eagles’ Greatest HitsBilheimer Capitol TheatreClearwater04/24/2020 08:00 PMTWEB
CAL The Music of WoodstockBilheimer Capitol TheatreClearwater05/17/2020 07:30 PMAXS
King Crimson w/ Special GuestsRuth Eckerd HallClearwater06/04/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Maks & Val Live 2020Ruth Eckerd HallClearwater07/15/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Mike Calta Punch Out 5Robarts Sports ArenaSarasota06/20/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
84 – A Tribute to Van HalenHouse of Blues OrlandoOrlando05/01/2020 07:00 PMOTHER
ALT 105.7 Presents Hayley Williams – Petals For Armor TourTabernacle presented by Cricket WirelessAtlanta06/10/2020 08:00 PMAXS
Alice CooperAltria TheaterRichmond07/13/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Alice CooperEXPRESS LIVE!Columbus07/15/2020 07:00 PMLIVN
America: 50th AnniversaryTown HallNew York09/13/2020 08:00 PMLIVN
An Evening With Greensky BluegrassThe Rooftop at Pier 17New York06/26/2020 06:30 PMTMUSA
An Evening With Greensky BluegrassThe Rooftop at Pier 17New York06/27/2020 06:30 PMAXS
Bachman Cummings – Together AgainMGM Northfield Park – Center StageNorthfield06/14/2020 08:00 PMAXS
Big Rock Summer Tour: RATT,  Quiet Riot, Skid Row, SlaughterThe Pavilion at Montage MountainScranton08/29/2020 07:00 PMAXS
Big Rock Summer Tour: RATT,  Quiet Riot, Skid Row, SlaughterBethel Woods Center for the ArtsBethel06/14/2020 07:00 PMAXS
Big Rock Summer Tour: RATT,  Quiet Riot, Skid Row, SlaughterHampton Beach Casino BallroomHampton Beach08/27/2020 08:00 PMAXS
Big Rock Summer Tour: RATT,  Quiet Riot, Skid Row, SlaughterHard Rock Live at Etess ArenaAtlantic City06/12/2020 07:00 PMAXS
Big Rock Summer Tour: RATT,  Quiet Riot, Skid Row, SlaughterMichigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom HillSterling Heights06/09/2020 07:00 PMAXS
Big Rock Summer Tour: RATT,  Quiet Riot, Skid Row, SlaughterMohegan Sun ArenaUncasville08/28/2020 07:00 PMAXS
Billy CurringtonMain Street ArmoryRochester07/16/2020 07:00 PMAXS
Billy CurringtonHampton Beach Casino BallroomHampton Beach06/18/2020 08:00 PMAXS
Blues TravelerThe Charleston Music HallCharleston07/26/2020 08:00 PMAXS
Boyz II MenKings TheatreBrooklyn05/08/2020 08:00 PMAXS
Brian Newman: After DarkMGM Northfield Park – Neon RoomNORTHFIELD06/12/2020 08:00 PMTWEB
Brian Newman: After DarkMGM Northfield Park – Neon RoomNORTHFIELD06/13/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Brooks & Dunn REBOOT 2020 TourCoastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut CreekRaleigh05/22/2020 07:00 PMETIX
City and ColourBudweiser StageToronto08/07/2020 07:00 PMETIX
Country 102.5 Pahty On The Hahbah with Brett YoungRockland Trust Bank PavilionBoston05/30/2020 06:00 PMETIX
Dark Star OrchestraThe Pines TheatreNorthampton08/11/2020 07:00 PMOTHER
Dark Star Orchestra – Summer Tour 2020Bold Point ParkEast Providence08/15/2020 06:30 PMTMUK
Dawes | Deer Tick | Shovels & RopeThe Pines TheatreNorthampton07/25/2020 06:00 PMTMUSA
Desus and Mero: God-Level Knowledge Darts TourCenter Stage TheaterAtlanta08/22/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Earth, Wind & FireArtParkLewiston07/18/2020 06:30 PMTMUSA
Flashback Funk FestCoastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut CreekRaleigh08/15/2020 05:00 PMTMUSA
George Thorogood & The Destroyers Good To Be Bad Tour 45 Years of RockThe ParamountHuntington09/24/2020 08:00 PMOTHER
Group ProjectLAstralMontréal05/09/2020 08:30 PMOTHER
HAIMAgganis ArenaBoston10/02/2020 08:00 PMAXS
Hayley Williams – Petals For Armor TourBrooklyn SteelBrooklyn06/24/2020 08:00 PMLIVN
Hayley Williams – Petals For Armor TourThe Fillmore Philadelphia presented by Cricket WirelessPhiladelphia06/18/2020 08:00 PMAXS
Hayley Williams – Petals For Armor TourThe Fillmore Detroit presented by Cricket WirelessDetroit06/27/2020 07:00 PMAXS
Hayley Williams – Petals For Armor TourThe Fillmore Silver Spring presented by Cricket WirelessSilver Spring06/17/2020 08:00 PMAXS
Hayley Williams – Petals For Armor TourREBELToronto06/22/2020 07:00 PMETIX
IRATION-Coastin’ Summer Tour with Tribal Seeds and special guestsCary’s Booth AmphitheatreCary07/18/2020 06:30 PMTMUSA
Iration – Coastin Summer Tour w/ Tribal Seeds and special guests TBACharlotte Metro Credit Union AmphitheatreCharlotte07/19/2020 06:30 PMETIX
Iration – Coastin Summer Tour w/ Tribal Seeds and special guests TBABold Point ParkEast Providence07/25/2020 06:00 PMETIX
Iration-Coastin Summer Tour With Tribal Seeds And Special Guest TbaMECU PavilionBaltimore07/23/2020 06:30 PMLIVN
Iration:  Coastin Summer Tour W/ Tribal Seeds And Special Guests TbaAtlantic Union Bank PavilionPortsmouth07/17/2020 06:30 PMLIVN
JJ Grey & Mofro and Los LobosThe Rose Music Center at The HeightsHuber Heights08/04/2020 07:00 PMLIVN
Jimmy Eat World with The Front BottomsCoca-Cola RoxyAtlanta08/06/2020 07:00 PMLIVN
Jimmy Eat World with The Front BottomsREBELToronto08/18/2020 06:00 PMTMUSA
Jimmy Eat World with The Front BottomsThe Rooftop at Pier 17New York08/11/2020 06:00 PMTMUSA
Jo Koy – Just Kidding World TourKings TheatreBrooklyn05/17/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Justine SkyeThe SinclairCambridge05/03/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Justine SkyeThe FoundryPhiladelphia05/04/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Killer BeazMiller TheaterAugusta05/09/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
King Crimson – We Paint Electric Rhythm ColourForest Hills StadiumQueens06/19/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
King Crimson with Special GuestsCary’s Booth AmphitheatreCary06/12/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
King Crimson with Special GuestsThe St. Augustine AmphitheatreSt Augustine06/05/2020 07:00 PMLIVN
Lady Antebellum: Ocean Tour 2020Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia BeachVirginia Beach08/06/2020 07:00 PMLIVN
Lady Antebellum: Ocean Tour 2020PNC Bank Arts CenterHolmdel06/13/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Lady Antebellum: Ocean Tour 2020Northwell Health at Jones Beach TheaterWantagh08/07/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Lady Antebellum: Ocean Tour 2020Riverbend Music CenterCincinnati06/26/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Luke Bryan: Proud To Be Right Here 2020Darlings Waterfront PavilionBangor08/14/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Maks & Val LIVE 2020 – Featuring Peta & JennaOld National CentreIndianapolis06/21/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Maks & Val LIVE 2020 – Featuring Peta & JennaCobb Energy Performing Arts CentreAtlanta07/10/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Maks & Val LIVE 2020 – Featuring Peta & JennaThe Modell LyricBaltimore06/12/2020 08:00 PMLIVN
Maks & Val LIVE 2020 – Featuring Peta & JennaBeacon TheatreNew York08/15/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Mother’s Day Good Music FestBarclays CenterBrooklyn05/09/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Neck Deep – All Distortions Are Intentional U.S. TourTerminal 5New York12/12/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Neck Deep – All Distortions Are Intentional U.S. TourPalladiumWorcester12/11/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Neck Deep – All Distortions Are Intentional U.S. TourThe Fillmore Charlotte presented by Cricket WirelessCharlotte12/01/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Neck Deep – All Distortions Are Intentional U.S. TourHard Rock Live OrlandoOrlando11/08/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Olafur ArnaldsLOlympiaMontreal10/27/2020 08:00 PMETIX
Old Crow Medicine Show-Raise A Ruckus 2020 TourHampton Beach Casino BallroomHampton Beach07/11/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Old Crow Medicine Show: Raise a Ruckus 2020 TourBeak & Skiff Apple OrchardsLafayette07/04/2020 07:00 PMAXS
Patti LaBelleAlbany Civic CenterAlbany06/12/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Phoebe Ryan / EziThe Red Room at Cafe 939Boston06/06/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
RAC – Boy Tour 2020House of Blues Cleveland presented by Cricket WirelessCleveland06/14/2020 07:00 PMAXS
RAC – Boy Tour 2020The UndergroundCharlotte06/21/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
RATT w/ Tom Keifer of CinderellaHouse of Blues Myrtle Beach presented by Cricket WirelessNorth Myrtle Beach05/29/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Watch PartyRock HallCelveland05/02/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Ruel – No More Free Time TourHouse of Blues Cleveland presented by Cricket WirelessCleveland08/08/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Ruel – No More Free Time TourThe Danforth Music HallToronto08/04/2020 07:00 PM2nd added show
STAND ATLANTIC w/ Special Guests Trash Boat, Super Whatevr+Jetty BonesThe Masquerade – PurgatoryAtlanta07/22/2020 06:00 PMTMUSA
Saved By The 90sHouse of Blues OrlandoOrlando05/08/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Scott StappThe ParamountHuntington06/17/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Slightly StoopidKey West AmphitheatreKey West08/01/2020 05:00 PMETIX
Slightly Stoopid: Summer Traditions 2020The Rooftop at Pier 17New York07/23/2020 05:00 PMTMUSA
Slightly Stoopid: Summer Traditions 2020Red Hat AmphitheaterRaleigh07/17/2020 05:30 PMTMUSA
Snow Patrol – Acoustic TourThe Lincoln TheatreWashington10/24/2020 06:30 PMTMUSA
Snow Patrol – Acoustic TourOrpheum Theatre presented by Citizens BankBoston10/26/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Snow Patrol – Acoustic TourTown HallNew York10/21/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Snow Patrol – Acoustic TourTown HallNew York10/22/2020 08:00 PMLIVN
Snow Patrol – Acoustic TourQueen Elizabeth TheatreToronto10/19/2020 08:00 PMAXS
The Beach BoysSilver Creek Event Center at Four Winds New BuffaloNew Buffalo08/21/2020 09:00 PMAXS
The Bouncing Souls Stoked For The SummerStone Pony Summer StageAsbury Park07/11/2020 04:00 PMETIX
The Charlie Daniels Band & The Marshall Tucker BandKnoxville Civic AuditoriumKnoxville10/23/2020 07:00 PMLIVN
The Charlie Daniels BandMacon Centreplex ColiseumMacon09/26/2020 07:00 PMLIVN
The Charlie Daniels BandCharleston Municipal AuditoriumCharleston08/15/2020 07:00 PMLIVN
The Charlie Daniels BandThe Arena at Southeastern KY Agricultural and Expo ComplexCorbin10/24/2020 07:30 PMLIVN
The Charlie Daniels Band with Special Guests: The Marshall Tucker BandAkron Civic TheatreAkron11/14/2020 08:00 PMLIVN
The Charlie Daniels Band: Fire On The Mountain TourFlorence CenterFlorence10/22/2020 07:00 PMLIVN
The Laurie Berkner BandCain ParkCleveland Heights08/01/2020 03:00 PMLIVN
The Naked And FamousThe SinclairCambridge07/01/2020 07:45 PMLIVN
The Naked and FamousOld National CentreIndianapolis06/22/2020 08:00 PMSMTHS
The Naked and FamousNewport Music HallColumbus06/27/2020 06:30 PMTMUSA
The Roots + Trombone Shorty & Orleans AvenueBudweiser StageToronto06/27/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Toby KeithAppalachian Wireless Arena (Formerly Eastern Kentucky Expo Ctr)Pikeville08/14/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Travis TrittBell AuditoriumAugusta06/12/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Travis TrittTownship AuditoriumColumbia05/21/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Two Evenings With Greensky Bluegrass – Two Day TicketThe Rooftop at Pier 17New York06/26/2020 06:30 PMTMUSA
WWE Monday Night RAWKFC Yum! CenterLouisville05/18/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
WWE Monday Night RAWMohegan Sun ArenaUncasville04/27/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
WWE Presents NXT Live!Entertainment & Sports ArenaWashington05/01/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Walker Hayes – The Triple Play TourMercury BallroomLouisville05/14/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Wilco + Sleater-Kinney:  Its Time Summer 2020 TourForest Hills StadiumQueens08/22/2020 06:00 PMTMUSA
XPN Welcomes Nathaniel Rateliff, Grace Potter & The Marcus King BandBB&T PavilionCamden08/01/2020 07:15 PMTMUSA
XPN Welcomes Norah Jones, Mavis Staples & The Black PumasBB&T PavilionCamden08/02/2020 06:30 PMTMUSA
YaejiThe Danforth Music HallToronto06/16/2020 07:00 PMLIVN
Yfn LucciGramercy TheatreNew York04/26/2020 09:30 PMTMUSA
clipping.Brighton Music Hall presented by Citizens BankBoston05/20/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Higher LevelThe Brooklyn MirageBrooklyn05/16/2020 06:00 PMOTHER
King Crimson And Special GuestMECU PavilionBaltimore06/28/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
WEATHERS, with MOBY RICH and KENZO CREGAN7th Street EntryMINNEAPOLIS05/31/2020 06:30 PMEBRITE
Walker Hayes – The Triple Play TourDelmar HallSaint Louis05/07/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Walker Hayes – The Triple Play TourCaboozeMinneapolis05/09/2020 07:00 PMETIX
Phoebe RyanRough Trade NYCBrooklyn06/05/2020 09:00 PMTMUSA
Tegan and SaraThe Fillmore Philadelphia presented by Cricket WirelessPhiladelphia08/21/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Tegan and SaraREBELToronto08/13/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Tegan and SaraThe AnthemWashington08/22/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Tegan and SaraThe Rooftop at Pier 17New York08/18/2020 07:00 PMAXS
Tegan and SaraMTELUSMontreal08/14/2020 08:00 PMAXS
2nd Annual Comedy, Music & Seafood FestivalFord Amphitheater at Coney Island BoardwalkBrooklyn06/20/2020 07:00 PMAXS
Alice CooperMountain Health ArenaHuntington07/14/2020 08:00 PMLIVN
Back To The Eighties with Jessies GirlThe ParamountHuntington07/25/2020 08:00 PMLIVN
Beautiful: the Carole King MusicalThe Santander Performing Arts CenterReading06/04/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Bob Dylan and His BandVeterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia BeachVirginia Beach07/05/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Bob Dylan and His Band and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night SweatsAmeris Bank AmphitheatreAlpharetta07/03/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Bob Dylan and His Band with Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night SweatsBethel Woods Center for the ArtsBethel07/12/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Brad Paisley Tour 2020BB&T PavilionCamden06/14/2020 02:30 PMLIVN
Brandi CarlileConstellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center: CMACCanandaigua06/27/2020 07:00 PMLIVN
Brooks & Dunn REBOOT 2020 TourXfinity CenterMansfield06/27/2020 07:00 PMLIVN
Brooks & Dunn REBOOT 2020 TourPNC Music PavilionCharlotte09/11/2020 07:00 PMTWEB
Colin JostDPAC – Durham Performing Arts CenterDurham06/18/2020 07:30 PMAXS
Flashback Funk FestPNC Music PavilionCharlotte08/14/2020 05:00 PMAXS
Friday Night SmackdownTimes Union CenterAlbany05/01/2020 07:30 PMEBRITE
Gone WestTurning Stone Resort Casino ShowroomVerona09/05/2020 08:00 PMTWEB
Hayley Williams – Petals For Armor TourHouse of Blues Boston presented by Cricket WirelessBoston06/20/2020 06:30 PMTMUSA
Hayley Williams – Petals For Armor TourHouse of Blues OrlandoOrlando06/08/2020 07:00 PMLIVN
Hayley Williams – Petals For Armor TourThe Fillmore Charlotte presented by Cricket WirelessCharlotte06/15/2020 08:00 PMLIVN
IrationThe St. Augustine AmphitheatreSt Augustine07/10/2020 06:00 PMTMUSA
Iration – Coastin Summer Tour w/ Tribal Seeds and special guests TBAHouse of Blues Myrtle Beach presented by Cricket WirelessNorth Myrtle Beach07/16/2020 06:00 PMTMUSA
Iration – Coastin Summer Tour w/ Tribal Seeds and special guests TBAThe Masquerade – HeavenAtlanta07/09/2020 06:00 PMTMUSA
Iration -Coastin Summer Tour With Tribal Seeds And Special Guests TBAStone Pony Summer StageAsbury Park07/26/2020 05:00 PMETIX
Jason Aldean – We Back Tour 2020Budweiser StageToronto07/17/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Jason Aldean – We Back Tour 2020Budweiser StageToronto07/18/2020 07:30 PMETIX
Jimmy Eat World with The Front BottomsThe Met PhiladelphiaPhiladelphia08/15/2020 07:00 PMOTHER
Jimmy Eat World with The Front BottomsThe Fillmore Detroit presented by Cricket WirelessDetroit08/21/2020 05:30 PMTMUSA
Jimmy Eat World with The Front BottomsRed Hat AmphitheaterRaleigh08/08/2020 06:30 PMTMUSA
Justin BieberSchottenstein CenterColumbus08/08/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Justin BieberAmalie ArenaTampa07/25/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Justin BieberCapital One ArenaWashington08/21/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Kaitlyn Bristowes Tropic Like Its Hot TourThe Fillmore Charlotte presented by Cricket WirelessCharlotte05/12/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Kenny Chesney: Chillaxification TourJiffy Lube LiveBristow06/18/2020 07:30 PMAXS
Lady Antebellum: Ocean Tour 2020Saratoga Performing Arts CenterSaratoga Springs09/05/2020 07:00 PMLIVN
Lady Antebellum: Ocean Tour 2020Blossom Music CenterCuyahoga Falls06/25/2020 07:00 PMOTHER
Lady Antebellum: Ocean Tour 2020Ameris Bank AmphitheatreAlpharetta06/27/2020 07:00 PMETIX
Lady Gaga The Chromatica BallRogers CentreToronto08/09/2020 07:30 PMLIVN
LilysTheatre of Living ArtsPhiladelphia06/06/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Luke BryanStambaugh StadiumYoungstown06/13/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Maks & Val LIVE 2020 – Featuring Peta & JennaThe Louisville Palace presented by Cricket WirelessLouisville06/30/2020 08:00 PMLIVN
Maks & Val LIVE 2020 – Featuring Peta & JennaKodak CenterRochester08/11/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Maks & Val LIVE 2020 – Featuring Peta & JennaBoch Center Wang TheatreBoston08/13/2020 08:00 PMETIX
Maks & Val LIVE 2020 – Featuring Peta & JennaE.J. Thomas Hall – The University of AkronAkron08/08/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Maks & Val LIVE 2020 – Featuring Peta & JennaDeVos Performance HallGrand Rapids08/06/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Maks & Val LIVE 2020 – Featuring Peta & JennaThe Theater at MGM National HarborNational Harbor06/16/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Maks & Val LIVE 2020 – Featuring Peta & JennaTownship AuditoriumColumbia07/09/2020 08:00 PMPreferente General de Pie
Maks & Val LIVE 2020 – Featuring Peta & JennaDuke Energy Center for the Performing ArtsRaleigh07/07/2020 08:00 PMTMMEX
Orville Peck – Spring Tour 2020The Fillmore Charlotte presented by Cricket WirelessCharlotte05/17/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
RAC – Boy Tour 2020The FoundryPhiladelphia06/27/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
RAC – Boy Tour 2020Old National CentreIndianapolis06/17/2020 07:30 PMLIVN
RadicsfestGramercy TheatreNew York06/27/2020 06:00 PMLIVN
STAND ATLANTIC w/ Special Guests Trash Boat, Super Whatevr+Jetty BonesThe FoundryPhiladelphia06/21/2020 07:00 PMLIVN
Scott Stapp – The Survivor TourSaint Andrews HallDetroit06/07/2020 07:00 PMLIVN
Scott Stapp – The Survivor TourBig Night LiveBoston06/14/2020 07:00 PMLIVN
Silvestre Dangond : La Locura Usa Tour 2020Warner TheatreWashington07/31/2020 08:00 PMLIVN
Slightly Stoopid: Summer Traditions 2020MECU PavilionBaltimore07/26/2020 05:30 PMLIVN
Slightly Stoopid: Summer Traditions 2020Skyline Stage at the MannPhiladelphia07/18/2020 05:00 PMLIVN
Slightly Stoopid: Summer Traditions 2020The St. Augustine AmphitheatreSt Augustine07/31/2020 05:00 PMLIVN
Strutter – A Tribute to KissHouse of Blues Myrtle Beach presented by Cricket WirelessNorth Myrtle Beach06/04/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
TIM MCGRAW: Here on Earth TourXFINITY TheatreHartford07/11/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Tedeschi Trucks BandAu-Rene Theater at the Broward CenterFt Lauderdale08/18/2020 07:00 PMOTHER
Tegan & SaraHouse of Blues Boston presented by Cricket WirelessBoston08/15/2020 06:30 PMOTHER
Tegan and SaraOld National CentreIndianapolis06/03/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Tegan and SaraHouse of Blues Cleveland presented by Cricket WirelessCleveland08/11/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
The Cadillac ThreeHouse of Blues Myrtle Beach presented by Cricket WirelessNorth Myrtle Beach05/08/2020 07:00 PMOTHER
True Crime Festival: Best of Snapped w/ Martinis & MurderGramercy TheatreNew York04/25/2020 05:00 PMOTHER
VOYAGE – The Ultimate Journey Tribute Band Featuring HugoThe ParamountHuntington08/22/2020 08:00 PMAXS
WWE Presents NXT Live!MJ Nesheiwat Convention Center (FKA the Mid-Hudson Civic Center)Poughkeepsie05/03/2020 05:00 PMLIVN
WeathersBlueberry Hill Duck RoomSt Louis06/02/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Yfn LucciSaint Andrews HallDetroit04/29/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
ZZs Best – A Tribute to ZZ TopHouse of Blues Myrtle Beach presented by Cricket WirelessNorth Myrtle Beach05/02/2020 07:30 PMFGATE
Tegan & SaraTulsa TheaterTulsa08/07/2020 08:00 PMLIVN
Jim BrickmanCain ParkCleveland Heights08/02/2020 07:00 PMLIVN
Michael Stanley and the ResonatorsCain ParkCleveland Heights06/20/2020 08:00 PMLIVN
Paula ColeCain ParkCleveland Heights08/08/2020 08:00 PMETIX
Terrance Simien & the Zydeco ExperienceCain ParkCleveland Heights07/25/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Grits & BiscuitsThe RitzRaleigh04/03/2020 09:00 PMTMUSA
A Bronx TaleWalt Disney TheaterOrlandoApr 28 – May 3, 2020TMUSA
BIG3Louis Armstrong StadiumFlushing06/27/2020 12:00 AMTMUSA
Bill MaherBenedum CenterPittsburgh10/17/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Bob DylanBlue Cross ArenaRochester07/14/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Bridget Kearney & Benjamin Lazar DavisPort City Music HallPortland05/29/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
C-Dot 416AuraPortland07/11/2020 09:00 PMTMUSA
Dave AttellThe Fox Theater at Foxwoods Resort CasinoMashantucket09/04/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
David CookLudlow Garage CincinnatiCincinnati06/18/2020 08:30 PMTMUSA
Elvis Costello & The ImpostersWolf Trap Filene CenterVienna06/10/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
En VogueMohegan Sun ArenaUncasville04/17/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
FantasiaWolf Trap Filene CenterVienna07/26/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
G HerboXL LiveHarrisburg04/10/2020 09:00 PMTMUSA
GawviCulture RoomFt Lauderdale04/26/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Grace Potter & The Marcus King BandWolf Trap Filene CenterVienna08/08/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Grace Potter | The Marcus King BandWolf Trap Filene CenterVienna08/08/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Greensky Bluegrass | The Wood BrothersWolf Trap Filene CenterVienna07/30/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
IrationKoka Booth AmphitheatreCary07/18/2020 06:30 PMAXS
J. HolidayBaltimore SoundstageBaltimore05/30/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Jason Isbell and the 400 UnitRoyal Oak Music TheatreRoyal Oak08/27/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Jeanne RobertsonTaft TheatreCincinnati08/22/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Jess HilariousThe Fox Theater at Foxwoods Resort CasinoMashantucket10/17/2020 08:00 PMLIVN
Jessy LanzaThe BasementColumbus06/13/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Jo Koy and FriendsTurning Stone Resort Casino Event CenterVerona05/14/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
KixMerriweather Post PavilionColumbia05/01/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Maks & Val LIVE 2020 – Featuring Peta & JennaBelk TheaterCHARLOTTE07/08/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Maks & Val LIVE 2020 – Featuring Peta & JennaBarbara B Mann Performing Arts HallFt Myers07/12/2020 07:00 PMUK
Maks & Val LIVE 2020 – Featuring Peta & JennaVan WezelSarasota07/14/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Maks & Val LIVE 2020 – Featuring Peta & JennaPalace Theatre ColumbusColumbus06/17/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Maks & Val LIVE 2020 – Featuring Peta & JennaMayo Performing Arts CenterMorristown06/14/2020 07:00 PMTMUK
Modern EnglishAsbury LanesAsbury Park07/05/2020 08:00 PMTMUK
Nicky RomeroBig Night LiveBoston05/02/2020 10:30 PMTMUK
Old Crow Medicine Show: Raise a Ruckus 2020 TourPenns PeakJim Thorpe06/04/2020 08:00 PMTMUK
PitbullWolf Trap Filene CenterVienna08/30/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
PitbullWolf Trap Filene CenterVienna08/30/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Pop 2000 Tour hosted by Lance Bass of NSYNCTropicana ShowroomAtlantic City07/17/2020 09:00 PMTMUSA
RattMerriweather Post PavilionColumbia05/03/2020 12:00 PMTMUSA
Rocky Mountain High Experience, A Tribute To John Denver featuring Rick SchulerRivers Casino PhiladelphiaPhiladelphia05/30/2020 08:00 PMAXS
Snoop Dogg – Celebrating 25 Years of DOGGYSTYLEBorgata Event CenterAtlantic City05/24/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Southside Johnny and the Asbury JukesPenns PeakJim Thorpe07/11/2020 08:00 PMOTHER,TMUSA
Sweet CrudeGreat ScottAllston05/21/2020 09:00 PMOTHER,TMUSA
Tegan & SaraThe Charleston Music HallCharleston09/01/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Tegan and SaraThe NationalRichmond08/24/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Tegan and SaraThe NorVaNorfolk08/25/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Tegan and SaraThe Fillmore Detroit presented by Cricket WirelessDetroit08/10/2020 07:00 PMTWEB
Tegan and SaraTabernacle presented by Cricket WirelessAtlanta09/02/2020 08:00 PMAXS
TeslaMerriweather Post PavilionColumbia05/02/2020 12:00 PMAXS
Tommy LondonThe QueenWilmington05/16/2020 08:01 PMETIX
Too Many ZoozAsbury LanesAsbury Park06/16/2020 08:00 PMETIX
Too Many ZoozAnthology.Rochester06/19/2020 08:00 PMTMUK
Too Many ZoozPort City Music HallPortland06/17/2020 08:00 PMTMUK
Trace AdkinsPenns PeakJim Thorpe06/25/2020 08:00 PMTMUK
Tyler Rich With Sean StemalyTurning Stone Resort Casino ShowroomVerona06/19/2020 08:00 PMTMUK
UT Opera Theatre presents Two One-Acts by Gian-Carlo MenottiBijou TheatreKnoxville04/18/2020 08:00 PMTMUK
UT Opera Theatre presents Two One-Acts by Gian-Carlo MenottiBijou TheatreKnoxville04/18/2020 02:30 PMTMUSA
UT Opera Theatre presents Two One-Acts by Gian-Carlo MenottiBijou TheatreKnoxville04/17/2020 08:00 PMAXS
UT Opera Theatre presents Two One-Acts by Gian-Carlo MenottiBijou TheatreKnoxville04/19/2020 02:30 PMAXS
WeathersThe RoxyLos Angeles06/13/2020 09:00 PMAXS
WeathersColumbia City TheaterSeattle06/09/2020 08:00 PMAXS
Wilco + Sleater-Kinney:  Its Time Summer 2020 TourMerriweather Post PavilionColumbia, Mary08/21/2020 07:00 PMAXS
moe.State TheatrePortland07/17/2020 08:00 PMCLINA
East Conf. Qtrs: TBD at Bucks Rd 1 Hm Gm BFiserv ForumMilwaukee05/07/2020 12:00 AMETIX
East Conf. Qtrs: TBD at Bucks Rd 1 Hm Gm DFiserv ForumMilwaukee05/09/2020 12:00 AMETIX
Sara EvansLAuberge Casino & Hotel Baton RougeBaton Rouge07/10/2020 08:00 PMEVNU
Jimmy Eat World with The Front BottomsArvest Bank Theatre at the MidlandKansas City08/29/2020 07:00 PMEVNU
Jimmy Eat World with The Front BottomsThe Rave / Eagles ClubMilwaukee08/27/2020 07:30 PMLIVN
Led Zeppelin 2 plays III: A 50th Anniversary CelebrationAztec Theatre presented by Cricket WirelessSan Antonio06/13/2020 07:00 PMLIVN
Maks & Val LIVE 2020 – Featuring Peta & JennaThe Theatre at Grand PrairieGrand Prairie07/18/2020 08:00 PMLIVN
Maks & Val LIVE 2020 – Featuring Peta & JennaArvest Bank Theatre at The MidlandKansas City06/28/2020 08:00 PMLIVN
Maks & Val LIVE 2020 – Featuring Peta & JennaThe Riverside TheaterMilwaukee06/24/2020 08:00 PMLIVN
Maks & Val LIVE 2020 – Featuring Peta & JennaRiverside TheatreMilwaukee06/24/2020 08:00 PMOTHER
Maks & Val LIVE 2020 – Featuring Peta & JennaStifel TheatreSt. Louis08/05/2020 08:00 PMOTHER
Maks & Val LIVE 2020 – Featuring Peta & JennaOrpheum TheaterMadison06/26/2020 08:00 PMOTHER
Maks & Val LIVE 2020 – Featuring Peta & JennaRyman AuditoriumNashville07/01/2020 08:00 PMOTHER
Maks & Val LIVE 2020 – Featuring Peta & JennaSmart Financial Centre at Sugar LandSugar Land07/17/2020 08:00 PMOTHER
Aaron LewisGolden Nugget Lake CharlesLake Charles06/13/2020 08:00 PMOTHER
An Evening With David SedarisGenesee TheatreWaukegan10/23/2020 07:30 PMOTHER
Bachman / Cummings w/ Special Guest Dave MasonRosemont TheatreRosemont06/20/2020 08:00 PMOTHER
Big Rock Summer Tour: RATT,  Quiet Riot, Skid Row, SlaughterAustin City Limits Live at The Moody TheaterAustin09/08/2020 07:00 PMOTHER
Colt FordGolden Nugget Lake CharlesLake Charles07/17/2020 08:30 PMTMUSA
Jim Cuddy BandBurton Cummings TheatreWinnipeg06/11/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Leonid & FriendsAmeristar Casino and HotelKansas City06/19/2020 08:30 PMTMUSA
Luke Bryan: Proud To Be Right Here 2020AlamodomeSan Antonio10/03/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Mitchell TenpennyRyman AuditoriumNashville10/10/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Neck Deep – All Distortions Are Intentional U.S. TourRadiusChicago11/25/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Neck Deep – All Distortions Are Intentional U.S. TourBomb FactoryDallas11/10/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Night RangerGolden Nugget Lake CharlesLake Charles06/12/2020 08:30 PMTMUSA
Scott StappHouse of Blues New Orleans presented by Cricket WirelessNew Orleans06/23/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Steel PulseHouse of Blues New Orleans presented by Cricket WirelessNew Orleans06/09/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Tedeschi Trucks BandRiver Edge ParkAurora07/16/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
The Cadillac ThreeSideTracks Music HallHuntsville05/21/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Umphreys McGeeGreenfield lake AmphitheatreWilmington08/06/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Umphreys McGeePaper Mill IslandBaldwinsville06/25/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Umphreys McGeeStone Pony SummerstageAsbury Park06/26/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Umphreys McGeeThe SignalChattanooga08/08/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Wilco + Sleater-Kinney:  Its Time Summer 2020 TourJay Pritzker PavilionChicago08/29/2020 06:00 PMTMUSA
Briston MaroneyColectivo CoffeeMilwaukee06/14/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Neck Deep – All Distortions Are Intentional U.S. TourMarathon Music WorksNashville11/06/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Neck Deep – All Distortions Are Intentional U.S. TourSkyway TheatreMinneapolis11/24/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Between The Dark And Light: Gallery Series With Jay BlakesbergBergen Performing Arts CenterEnglewood05/27/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Bob Dylan and His BandForest Hills StadiumQueens07/08/2020 06:00 PMTMUSA
The Ultimate Tribute To Garth Brooks Featuring Shawn GerhardThe Meadows CasinoWashington06/06/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Walker Hayes – The Triple Play TourDelmar HallSaint Louis05/07/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Walker Hayes – The Triple Play TourCaboozeMinneapolis05/09/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Wynonna & The Big NoiseXcite Center at Parx CasinoBensalem05/30/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
1964 The TributeSchermerhorn Symphony CenterNashville08/29/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Ben Harper & The Innocent CriminalsBurton Cummings TheatreWinnipeg06/17/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Bernadette Peters with the Nashville SymphonySchermerhorn Symphony CenterNashville06/03/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Brian McKnightSchermerhorn Symphony CenterNashville08/28/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
ImomsohardChester Fritz AuditoriumGrand Forks07/19/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Jeanne RobertsonThalia Mara HallJackson06/26/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Jeff Dunham: Seriously!?Horseshoe Casinos BluesvilleRobinsonville07/23/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Michael CavanaughTopeka Performing Arts CenterTopeka04/30/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Paula PoundstoneThe SheldonSt. Louis09/25/2020 08:00 PMOTHER
Phoebe RyanThe Blue LightDallas06/24/2020 07:00 PMLIVN
Phoebe RyanWhite Oak Music HallHouston06/26/2020 08:00 PMLIVN
Phoebe Ryan, EZISleeping VillageChicago06/10/2020 08:30 PMAXS
RAC – Boy Tour 2020Concord Music HallChicago06/12/2020 09:00 PMAXS
Rocketman In Concert with the Nashville SymphonySchermerhorn Symphony CenterNashville06/11/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Rocketman In Concert with the Nashville SymphonySchermerhorn Symphony CenterNashville06/12/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Ron WhiteBlack River ColiseumPoplar Bluff04/18/2020 08:00 PMEBRITE
Scott Stapp – The Survivor TourAztec Theatre presented by Cricket WirelessSan Antonio06/28/2020 07:00 PMTouring
Silvestre Dangond – La Locura USA Tour 2020Majestic Theatre DallasDallas08/28/2020 08:00 PMTouring
Snow Patrol – Acoustic TourFourth Presbyterian ChurchChicago10/16/2020 08:00 PMTouring
Thao & The Get Down Stay Down: The Temple TourTreesDallas08/06/2020 08:00 PMTouring
The Black Jacket Symphony Pres. Pink Floyds dark Side Of The MoonBama TheatreTuscaloosa10/08/2020 08:00 PMTouring
The Charlie Daniels Band with Special Guest The Marshall Tucker BandThe Sanford CenterBemidji09/03/2020 07:00 PMTouring
The Naked And FamousBourbon TheatreLincoln06/19/2020 08:00 PMTouring
The Robert Cray BandSchermerhorn Symphony CenterNashville06/15/2020 07:30 PMTouring
The Unhappy Birthday: Morrissey Tribute Feat PANIC w DJ CharlieCharline McCombs Empire TheatreSan Antonio05/23/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Walker Hayes – The Triple Play TourJoe’s on Weed StreetChicago04/11/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Wilco + Sleater-Kinney:  Its Time Summer 2020 TourArvest Bank Theatre at The MidlandKansas City08/13/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Wilco + Sleater-Kinney:  Its Time Summer 2020 TourSaint Louis Music ParkMaryland Heights08/14/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Ask Me AnotherThe Pabst TheaterMilwaukee05/17/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Air SupplyThe Rose Music Center at The HeightsHuber Heights07/10/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Bob Dylan and His Band and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night SweatsMohegan Sun Arena at Casey PlazaWilkes-Barre07/07/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
El Gran Combo De Puerto RicoBergen Performing Arts CenterEnglewood10/02/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Paula PoundstoneBergen Performing Arts CenterEnglewood10/08/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
The O’JaysXcite Center at Parx CasinoBensalem07/17/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Tusk & EaglemaniaBergen Performing Arts CenterEnglewood09/25/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Umphreys McGeeMECU PavilionBaltimore06/27/2020 06:30 PMETIX
ASK ME ANOTHERFitzgerald TheaterSt. Paul05/15/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Air SupplyMayo Clinic Health System Event CenterMankato05/29/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Ask Me AnotherThe PageantSt Louis05/19/2020 08:00 PMTWEB
BAKARCedar Cultural CenterMINNEAPOLIS05/08/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
BIG3FedExForumMemphis06/20/2020 01:00 PMAXS
BRIDGET KEARNEY & BENJAMIN LAZAR DAVIS, with STAR ROVERTurf ClubST PAUL06/05/2020 09:00 PMAXS
Bachman CummingsFamily ArenaSaint Charles06/18/2020 07:00 PMETIX
Bachman CummingsMystic Lake Casino HotelPrior Lake06/21/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Big Rock Summer Tour: RATT,  Quiet Riot, Skid Row, SlaughterThe Pavilion at Toyota Music FactoryIrving09/09/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Big Rock Summer Tour: RATT,  Quiet Riot, Skid Row, SlaughterRosemont TheatreRosemont06/06/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
BlondieStubb’sAustin05/19/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Bob Dylan and His Band and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night SweatsThe Pavilion at Toyota Music FactoryIrving06/26/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Bob Dylan and His Band and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night SweatsBankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden GroveSouthaven06/28/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Boney James: Solid Tour 2020Mars Music HallHuntsville09/23/2020 07:30 PMAXS
Chris Young: Town Aint Big Enough World Tour 2020Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, ILTinley Park05/30/2020 07:00 PMETIX
Cody JinksCoronado Performing Arts CenterRockford04/30/2020 06:00 PMTMUSA
East Conf. Qtrs: TBD at Bucks Rd 1 Hm Gm AFiserv ForumMilwaukee05/06/2020 12:00 AMETIX
East Conf. Qtrs: TBD at Bucks Rd 1 Hm Gm CFiserv ForumMilwaukee05/08/2020 12:00 AMETIX
Explosions In the SkyAustin City Limits Live at The Moody TheaterAustin05/30/2020 08:00 PMETIX
Flashback Funk FestLanders CenterSouthaven07/19/2020 07:00 PMAXS
Gin BlossomsIron CityBirmingham05/31/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Hank Williams, Jr.Landers CenterSouthaven07/17/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Hayley Williams – Petals For Armor TourHouse of Blues Chicago presented by Cricket WirelessChicago06/26/2020 07:00 PMAXS
Hayley Williams – Petals For Armor TourThe HiFi DallasDallas06/05/2020 07:00 PMAXS
Hayley Williams – Petals For Armor TourHouse of Blues Houston presented by Cricket WirelessHouston06/06/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Hayley Williams – Petals For Armor TourBrooklyn Bowl NashvileNashville06/29/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
JESSY LANZA7th Street EntryMINNEAPOLIS09/29/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Jessy LanzaSleeping VillageChicago10/01/2020 09:00 PMTMUSA
Jimmy Eat World with The Front BottomsByline Bank  Aragon BallroomChicago08/28/2020 06:30 PMTMUSA
Josh TurnerGillioz TheatreSpringfield06/12/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Kenny Wayne Shepherd BandVictory TheatreEvansville06/21/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Lady Antebellum: Ocean Tour 2020Bridgestone ArenaNashville09/12/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Led Zeppelin 2 plays III: A 50th Anniversary CelebrationScoot InnAustin06/12/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Led Zeppelin 2 plays III: A 50th Anniversary CelebrationHouse of Blues Dallas presented by Cricket WirelessDallas06/11/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Lee BriceFive Flags CenterDubuque05/07/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
MYSTIC BRAVES7th Street EntryMINNEAPOLIS08/08/2020 08:30 PMTMUSA
Maks & Val LIVE 2020 – Featuring Peta & JennaState TheatreMinneapolis06/25/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Maks & Val LIVE 2020 – Featuring Peta & JennaFox Cities PACAppleton06/20/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Maks & Val LIVE 2020 – Featuring Peta & JennaPeoria Civic CenterPeoria06/27/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Maks & Val LIVE 2020 – Featuring Peta & JennaSaenger Theatre New OrleansNew Orleans07/16/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Miranda LambertMinnesota State Fair TicketsSt. Paul08/27/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
NBA Youngboy & Lil BabyThe Zoo AmphitheatreOklahoma City04/25/2020 06:30 PMTMUSA
NPR’s Ask Me anotherArvest bank TheatreKansas City05/21/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Neck Deep – All Distortions Are Intentional U.S. TourEmo’sAustin11/11/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Neck Deep – All Distortions Are Intentional U.S. TourThe TrumanKansas City11/23/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Old Crow Medicine Show: Raise a Ruckus 2020 TourThe PageantSt Louis04/23/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Old Crow Medicine Show: Raise a Ruckus 2020 TourThe SylveeMadison08/02/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Pat TraversRiver City Casino & HotelSt Louis06/05/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Phoebe RyanStubb’s IndoorsAustin06/25/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
RAC – Boy Tour 2020EXIT/INNashvile06/19/2020 09:00 PMTMUSA
RAC – Boy Tour 2020Delmar HallSaint Louis06/11/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Robin TrowerHoyt Sherman PlaceDes Moines09/22/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Ruel – No More Free Time TourVarsity TheaterMinneapolis07/28/2020 06:00 PMTMUSA
SLIGHTLY STOOPID – Summer Traditions 2020Whitewater AmphitheaterNew Braunfels07/11/2020 05:00 PMTMUSA
Samantha FishThe TrumanKansas City06/27/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Steel PulseScoot InnAustin06/04/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Steve Miller Band & Marty Stuart W/ Gary Mule DeerTreasure Island Resort & CasinoWELCH07/18/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
THE NAKED AND FAMOUS, with CIRCA WAVES and LUNA SHADOWSFine LineMINNEAPOLIS06/24/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Thao & The Get Down Stay Down: The Temple TourFine LineMINNEAPOLIS07/15/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Thao & the Get Down Stay DownEmo’sAustin08/05/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
The Beach BoysPensacola Saenger TheatrePensacola09/30/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Three Dog NightVon Braun Center Concert HallHuntsville06/18/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
UFC Fight NightChesapeake Energy ArenaOklahoma City05/02/2020 05:00 PMTMUSA
Umphreys McGeeSavannah Civic Center – Johnny Mercer TheatreSavannah08/07/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Umphreys McGeeFirst AvenueMINNEAPOLIS08/15/2020 08:30 PMTMUSA
Umphreys McGeeAmphitheater At White River State ParkIndianapolis08/29/2020 06:30 PMTMUSA
Umphreys McGeeAscend AmphitheaterNashville08/28/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
WE WERE PROMISED JETPACKSTurf ClubST PAUL05/30/2020 09:00 PMTMUSA
WRESTLEPALOOZA XVIIIFirst AvenueMINNEAPOLIS06/26/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Walker Hayes – The Triple Play TourThe TrumanKansas City05/08/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
WeathersStubb’sAustin05/12/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Whiskey MyersRyman AuditoriumNashville11/20/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Whitney CummingsPantages TheatreMinneapolis06/19/2020 09:45 PMTMUSA
Whose Live AnywayUIS Performing Arts CenterSpringfield10/10/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Whose Live Anyway?Orpheum TheatreSioux City10/08/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Wilco + Sleater-Kinney:  Its Time Summer 2020 TourAscend AmphitheaterNashville08/16/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Willie Nelson & FamilySwiftel CenterBrookings08/10/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
YaejiEmo’sAustin09/25/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
moe.The CavernsPelham06/27/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Tegan and SaraHouse of Blues Dallas presented by Cricket WirelessDallas08/06/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
BACHMAN CUMMINGS Together AgainThe Rose Music Center at The HeightsHuber Heights06/13/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Bob Dylan and His Band and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night SweatsSimmons Bank ArenaNorth Little Rock06/27/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Bob Dylan and His Band and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night SweatsBrandon AmphitheaterBrandon06/30/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Boney James: Solid Tour 2020The Lyric TheatreBirmingham07/10/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Cheap TrickLAuberge Casino Resort – Lake CharlesLake Charles05/30/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
FaouziaBurton Cummings TheatreWinnipeg06/13/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Herman HermitsAmeristar Casino and HotelKansas City08/28/2020 08:30 PMTMUSA
Jeff Dunham: Seriously!?The Venue at Horseshoe CasinoHammond07/25/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Jimmy Eat World with The Front BottomsArmoryMinneapolis08/26/2020 06:30 PMTMUSA
Justine SkyeThe Bronze Peacock at House of Blues HoustonHouston04/26/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Led Zeppelin 2 plays III: A 50th Anniversary CelebrationHouse of Blues Houston presented by Cricket WirelessHouston06/14/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Luke Bryan: Proud To Be Right Here 2020Ford CenterEvansville10/24/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Maks & Val LIVE 2020 – Featuring Peta & JennaRosemont TheatreRosemont06/19/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Maks & Val LIVE 2020 – Featuring Peta & JennaVon Braun Center Concert HallHuntsville07/02/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Old Dominion: We Are Old Dominion TourTuscaloosa AmphitheaterTuscaloosa05/20/2020 07:00 PMAXS
REO SpeedwagonRiverdome at Horseshoe Casino & Hotel – Bossier CityBossier City05/09/2020 08:00 PMAXS
Randy Rogers & Wade Bowen – HOLD MY BEER AND WATCH THIS TOURHouse of Blues Houston presented by Cricket WirelessHouston05/14/2020 07:30 PMAXS
Scott StappHouse of Blues Houston presented by Cricket WirelessHouston06/27/2020 07:00 PMAXS
Silvestre Dangond – La Locura USA Tour 2020Smart Financial Centre at Sugar LandSugar Land08/29/2020 08:00 PMAXS
Slightly Stoopid: Summer Traditions 2020Whitewater AmphitheaterNew Braunfels07/11/2020 05:00 PMAXS
Sunday Scaries: Get Lucky! – Indie Dance PartyHouse of Blues New Orleans presented by Cricket WirelessNew Orleans04/05/2020 09:00 PMAXS
Tegan and SaraThe PageantSt Louis06/02/2020 08:00 PMAXS
The James Brown Dance PartyHouse of Blues New Orleans presented by Cricket WirelessNew Orleans05/03/2020 08:00 PMAXS
The StrokesSaenger Theatre New OrleansNew Orleans05/07/2020 07:30 PMAXS
Toby KeithFirst National Bank ArenaJonesboro07/17/2020 07:00 PMEBRITE
The StrokesSmart Financial Centre at Sugar LandSugar Land05/12/2020 07:30 PMEBRITE
10 YearsTreesDallas05/21/2020 08:00 PMLIVN
2020 Chicago Blackhawks Fan ConventionUnited CenterChicago07/24/2020 12:00 AMLIVN
311The DistrictSIOUX FALLS07/06/2020 08:00 PMOTHER
Anomaly: The Magic Of Robby BennettCharline McCombs Empire TheatreSan Antonio04/30/2020 07:00 PMOTHER
Arch AlliesVooDoo at Harrahs Kansas CityKansas City04/24/2020 08:00 PMOTHER
Ask Me AnotherArvest Bank Theatre at The MidlandKansas City05/21/2020 08:00 PMOTHER
BIG3Target CenterMinneapolis07/18/2020 12:00 AMOTHER
CBBC Presents Caamp By and By Tour at Rose ParkRose Music HallColumbia07/08/2020 07:00 PMOTHER
Carden International Circus Presents The El Kahir Shrine CircusU.S. Cellular CenterCedar Rapids04/18/2020 02:00 PMOTHER
Carden International Circus Presents The El Kahir Shrine CircusU.S. Cellular CenterCedar Rapids04/18/2020 06:00 PMOTHER
Carden International Circus Presents The El Kahir Shrine CircusU.S. Cellular CenterCedar Rapids04/19/2020 02:00 PMTMUSA
Carden International Circus Presents The El Kahir Shrine CircusU.S. Cellular CenterCedar Rapids04/19/2020 06:00 PMTMUSA
Charley PrideGrand Casino Mille Lacs Event CenterOnamia05/29/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Drive-By TruckersThe DistrictSIOUX FALLS07/20/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Jimmy Eat World with The Front BottomsArvest Bank Theatre at The MidlandKansas City08/29/2020 06:30 PMTMUSA
KNOCKOUT de RISASMcAllen Performing Arts CenterMcAllen05/22/2020 08:00 PMTWEB
KamaiyahSubterraneanChicago04/30/2020 07:00 PMTCOM,OTHER
Kody WestDiamond BallroomOklahoma City07/24/2020 08:30 PMTMUSA
Lunar Vacation, the SlapsBeat KitchenChicago06/11/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Maks & Val LIVE 2020 – Featuring Peta & JennaVerizon Theatre At Grand PrairieGrand Prairie07/18/2020 08:00 PMEBRITE
Maks & Val LIVE 2020 – Featuring Peta & JennaOrpheum Theater OmahaOmaha08/04/2020 08:00 PMNMSU
Maks & Val LIVE 2020 – Featuring Peta & JennaTobin Center for the Performing ArtsSan Antonio07/19/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Mavis StaplesThe CavernsPelham09/12/2020 08:00 PMOTHER,AXS
Memphis In May Presents: Ghana Live! Riches & RhythmsThe Orpheum Theatre MemphisMemphis05/07/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
MmmonikaBeat KitchenChicago06/16/2020 08:00 PMAXS
Old DominionWalmart AMPRogers07/23/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
SURFER BLOOD7th Street EntryMINNEAPOLIS07/25/2020 09:00 PMTMUSA
Trevor DanielWarehouse LiveHouston07/02/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
WestermanSleeping VillageChicago07/28/2020 09:00 PMTMUSA
Walker Hayes – The Triple Play TourBogarts presented by Cricket WirelessCincinnati04/09/2020 06:00 PMTMUSA
The Book Of MormonMorrison Center for the Performing ArtsBoise06/03/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
The Book Of MormonMorrison Center for the Performing ArtsBoise06/04/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
The Book Of MormonMorrison Center for the Performing ArtsBoise06/05/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
The Book Of MormonMorrison Center for the Performing ArtsBoise06/06/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
The Book Of MormonMorrison Center for the Performing ArtsBoise06/07/2020 06:30 PMTMUSA
The Book Of MormonMorrison Center for the Performing ArtsBoise06/06/2020 02:00 PMTMUSA
The Book Of MormonMorrison Center for the Performing ArtsBoise06/07/2020 01:00 PMTMUSA
The Book Of MormonMorrison Center for the Performing ArtsBoise06/02/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
TuskHackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie CenterRed Bank02/20/2021 08:00 PMTMUSA
AtmosphereRed Rocks AmphitheatreMorrison08/29/2020 06:00 PMTWEB
Maks & Val LIVE 2020 – Featuring Peta & JennaMorrison Center for the Performing ArtsBoise08/01/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Umphreys McGeeAvondale Brewing CompanyBirmingham08/09/2020 08:00 PMOTHER
Umphreys McGeeBrenton Skating PlazaDes Moines08/16/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Umphreys McGeeGeorge’s Majestic LoungeFayetteville08/27/2020 08:00 PMAXS
Iration – Coastin Summer Tour With Tribal Seeds And Special GuestsThe Rooftop at Pier 17New York07/24/2020 05:30 PMEBRITE
Iration – Coastin Summer Tour With Tribal Seeds And Special GuestsVilla Hispana Pavilion at Expo NMAlbuquerque08/26/2020 05:30 PMTMUSA
Neck Deep – All Distortions Are Intentional U.S. TourThe ComplexSalt Lake City11/20/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
STAND ATLANTIC w/ Special Guests Trash Boat, Super Whatevr+Jetty BonesMarquis TheaterDenver06/30/2020 06:00 PMTMUSA
Slightly Stoopid: Summer Traditions 2020Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical GardenBoise06/12/2020 05:00 PMEBRITE
The Cadillac ThreeThe ComplexSalt Lake City06/20/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
The Oak Ridge BoysLevitt Pavilion DenverDenver07/09/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Neck Deep – All Distortions Are Intentional U.S. TourOgden TheatreDenver11/21/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Midwest Powerfest featuring Gucci Mane & MoreRupp ArenaLexington05/30/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
RACBluebird TheaterDenver06/09/2020 08:00 PMOTHER
Big Rock Summer Tour: RATT,  Quiet Riot, Skid Row, SlaughterLevitt Pavilion DenverDenver09/06/2020 06:00 PMTMUSA
Black Jacket SymphonyAvalon TheatreGrand Junction11/05/2020 08:00 PMAXS
Caamp – By and By Tour w/ Opening Act TBABelly Up AspenAspen07/14/2020 08:30 PMTWEB
Cowboy JunkiesAvalon TheatreGrand Junction07/16/2020 07:30 PMLIVN
Dave AttellThe WilburBoston09/05/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Dog Man: The MusicalChevalier TheatreMedford06/07/2020 01:00 PMTMUSA
Jess HilariousThe WilburBoston10/16/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Lynyrd SkynyrdRed Rocks AmphitheatreMorrison09/28/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Mike Birbiglia Live!The WilburBoston05/28/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Mike Birbiglia Live!The WilburBoston05/29/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Phoebe RyanLarimer LoungeDenver06/12/2020 09:00 PMTMUSA
ProtomartyrThe SinclairCambridge06/03/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Robin TrowerThe WilburBoston10/14/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Steve-Os Bucket List TourThe WilburBoston11/07/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Sweet Honey In The RockTD Pavilion at the MannPhiladelphia06/16/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Thao & The Get Down Stay Down: The Temple TourBluebird TheaterDenver08/10/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
The Beach BoysBelly Up AspenAspen08/10/2020 08:00 PMOTHER
The Naked And FamousOgden TheatreDenver06/18/2020 08:00 PMEBRITE
The Philadelphia Orchestra & National Youth OrchestraTD Pavilion at the MannPhiladelphia07/21/2020 08:00 PMLIVN
Time For ThreeTD Pavilion at the MannPhiladelphia08/04/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
YaejiThe Orange PeelAsheville06/12/2020 09:00 PMETIX
PROTOMARTYRWonder BallroomPortland06/22/2020 08:30 PMETIX
Celtic Woman with The Atlanta Symphony OrchestraAtlanta Symphony HallAtlanta12/19/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Feed The Streetz Tour 2020Barclays CenterBrooklyn05/15/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Hot MulliganSaint Andrews HallDetroit06/26/2020 06:30 PMAXS
Hot MulliganBrighton Music Hall presented by Citizens BankBoston06/19/2020 06:30 PMTMUSA
Jim Currys Tribute To John DenverSteven Tanger Center for the Performing ArtsGreensboro06/06/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
King Crimson & GuestsTD Pavilion at the MannPhiladelphia06/14/2020 07:30 PMEVNU
King CrimsonMeadow Brook AmphitheatreRochester Hills06/26/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
King CrimsonThe Rose Music Center at The HeightsHuber Heights06/24/2020 07:00 PMOTHER
LASSO & RANCH présentent le spectacle bénéfice Montréal à NashvilleLAstralMontréal04/08/2020 08:00 PMAXS
Bob Dylan and His Band and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night SweatsBridgestone ArenaNashville07/02/2020 07:00 PMEBRITE
PROTOMARTYR7th Street EntryMINNEAPOLIS06/26/2020 09:00 PMEBRITE
Alison WonderlandRed Rocks AmphitheatreMorrison09/15/2020 06:00 PMEBRITE
Blues TravelerRed Rocks AmphitheatreMorrison07/04/2020 06:00 PMEBRITE
Dark Star OrchestraGerald R. Ford AmphitheatreVail07/03/2020 05:30 PMEBRITE
Dark Star OrchestraDillon AmphitheatreDillon07/02/2020 04:20 PMEBRITE
Desus & Mero: God-level Knowledge Darts TourParamount TheatreDenver08/05/2020 08:00 PMEBRITE
Enrique Bunbury – Tour Posible 2020The Plaza Theatre Performing Arts CenterEl Paso11/18/2020 08:00 PMEBRITE
George Clinton & Parliament FunkadelicMTELUSMontreal05/21/2020 08:00 PMEBRITE
Hayley Williams – Petals For Armor TourParamount TheatreDenver06/03/2020 08:00 PMFGATE
Indigo GirlsChautauqua AuditoriumBoudler07/25/2020 07:30 PMOTHER
Iration: Coastin Summer Tour with Tribal Seeds and special guests TBVilla Hispana Pavilion at Expo NMAlbuquerque08/26/2020 05:30 PMOTHER
Jimmy Eat World with The Front BottomsThe ComplexSalt Lake City09/01/2020 06:30 PMOTHER
John Hiatt And The Jerry Douglas BandThe DepotSalt Lake City08/16/2020 07:00 PMTWEB
John Hiatt And The Jerry Douglas BandParamount TheatreDenver08/19/2020 08:00 PMETIX
John Hiatt and The Jery Douglas BandChautauqua AuditoriumBoudler08/18/2020 07:00 PMETIX
Jon WolfeThe Commwealth RoomSalt Lake City05/29/2020 09:00 PMAXS
Lake Street DiveRed Rocks AmphitheatreMorrison09/27/2020 07:00 PMOTHER
Maks & Val LIVE 2020 – Featuring Peta & JennaPikes Peak CenterColorado Springs08/02/2020 08:00 PMTCOM
Mandolin OrangeRed Rocks AmphitheatreMorrison10/04/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Neck Deep – All Distortions Are Intentional U.S. TourOgden TheatreDenver11/21/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Olafur ArnaldsBoulder TheatreBoulder11/01/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Peter KaterChautauqua AuditoriumBoudler08/15/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Reckless Kelly + Micky & The Motor CarsThe Commwealth RoomSalt Lake City06/03/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Rodney AtkinsThe Commwealth RoomSalt Lake City06/05/2020 09:00 PMAXS
Slightly Stoopid: Summer Traditions 2020Villa Hispana Pavilion at Expo NMAlbuquerque06/18/2020 05:00 PMTMUSA
Steel Panther – Heavy Metal RulesFillmore Auditorium (Denver)Denver05/08/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Sugarland: There Goes The Neighborhood Tour 2020Isleta AmphitheaterAlbuquerque06/18/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
The JayhawksChautauqua AuditoriumBoudler08/21/2020 07:30 PMAXS
Wilco + Sleater-Kinney:  Its Time Summer 2020 TourRed Rocks AmphitheatreMorrison08/11/2020 07:00 PMAXS
King CrimsonAtlantic Union Bank PavilionPortsmouth06/13/2020 07:30 PMAXS
Stabbing Westward – Dead & Gone TourHouse of Blues OrlandoOrlando05/15/2020 06:00 PMETIX
Tegan and SaraOgden TheatreDenver05/30/2020 09:00 PMAXS
#IMOMSOHARD: Moms Night Out Round 2Grey Eagle Event CentreCalgary07/17/2020 08:00 PMAXS
AEW – All Elite WrestlingSanta Ana Star CenterRio Rancho05/13/2020 05:00 PMEBRITE
Air SupplyGrey Eagle Event CentreCalgary08/07/2020 08:00 PMEBRITE
All Elite Wrestling – AEW Presents DYNAMITEUNO Lakefront ArenaNew Orleans05/06/2020 06:00 PMEBRITE
Bachman CummingsThe Colosseum at Caesars WindsorWindsor06/11/2020 08:00 PMEBRITE
Hot MulliganThe FoundryPhiladelphia06/18/2020 07:00 PMEBRITE
Iration – Coastin Summer Tour w/ Tribal Seeds and special guests TBAThe Rooftop at Pier 17New York07/24/2020 05:30 PMEBRITE
Iration: Coastin Summer TourOutlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical GardenBoise08/19/2020 06:00 PMLIVN
Jade Bird | American Authors | The Mowgli’sBrooklyn SteelBrooklyn05/07/2020 07:30 PMLIVN
King Crimson with Special GuestsThe Louisville Palace presented by Cricket WirelessLouisville06/25/2020 07:30 PMLIVN
King Crimson with Special GuestsMizner Park AmphitheaterBoca Raton06/06/2020 07:30 PMLIVN
King Crimson with Special Guests The Zappa BandRockland Trust Bank PavilionBoston06/18/2020 07:30 PMLIVN
Maks & Val LIVE 2020 – Featuring Peta & JennaKiva Auditorium at the Albuquerque Convention CenterAlbuquerque07/23/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Snow Patrol – Acoustic TourParamount TheatreDenver10/13/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Thomas Rhett: The Center Point Road Tour 2020USANA AmphitheatreWest Valley City07/23/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
CaampBelly Up AspenAspen07/14/2020 08:00 PMLIVN
Dustbowl RevivalTop HatMissoula05/31/2020 08:30 PMTMUSA
Eli Young BandThe Avalon Theatre At Niagara Fallsview Casino ResortNiagara Falls06/27/2020 09:00 PMETIX
Frank FosterBirchmereAlexandria07/31/2020 07:30 PMTMUK
HairballDeadwood Mountain GrandDeadwood11/13/2020 08:00 PMLIVN
KNOCKOUT de RISASKiva Auditorium at the Albuquerque Convention CenterAlbuquerque05/23/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Kaitlyn Bristowes Tropic Like Its Hot TourUnion HallEdmonton04/14/2020 08:00 PMLIVN
King CrimsonDr Phillips Center for the Performing ArtsOrlando06/08/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
King CrimsonCool Insuring ArenaGlens Falls06/16/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Lee BriceShowplace Theatre @ Riverwind CasinoNorman07/24/2020 08:00 PMEBRITE
Legends In ConcertThe Avalon Theatre At Niagara Fallsview Casino ResortNiagara Falls06/10/2020 03:00 PMTWEB
Legends In ConcertThe Avalon Theatre At Niagara Fallsview Casino ResortNiagara Falls06/11/2020 03:00 PMTWEB
Legends In ConcertThe Avalon Theatre At Niagara Fallsview Casino ResortNiagara Falls06/12/2020 09:00 PMLIVN
Legends In ConcertThe Avalon Theatre At Niagara Fallsview Casino ResortNiagara Falls06/12/2020 03:00 PMTMUSA
Legends In ConcertThe Avalon Theatre At Niagara Fallsview Casino ResortNiagara Falls06/13/2020 09:00 PMTMUSA
Legends In ConcertThe Avalon Theatre At Niagara Fallsview Casino ResortNiagara Falls06/13/2020 03:00 PMTMUSA
Legends In ConcertThe Avalon Theatre At Niagara Fallsview Casino ResortNiagara Falls06/14/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Legends In ConcertThe Avalon Theatre At Niagara Fallsview Casino ResortNiagara Falls06/14/2020 03:00 PMOTHER
Legends In ConcertThe Avalon Theatre At Niagara Fallsview Casino ResortNiagara Falls06/16/2020 08:30 PMTMUSA
Legends In ConcertThe Avalon Theatre At Niagara Fallsview Casino ResortNiagara Falls06/16/2020 03:00 PMTMUSA
Legends In ConcertThe Avalon Theatre At Niagara Fallsview Casino ResortNiagara Falls06/17/2020 08:30 PMTMUSA
Legends In ConcertThe Avalon Theatre At Niagara Fallsview Casino ResortNiagara Falls06/17/2020 03:00 PMEBRITE
Legends In ConcertThe Avalon Theatre At Niagara Fallsview Casino ResortNiagara Falls06/18/2020 03:00 PMTMUSA
Legends In ConcertThe Avalon Theatre At Niagara Fallsview Casino ResortNiagara Falls06/09/2020 03:00 PMTMUSA
Lucha LibreEl Paso County ColiseumEl Paso04/23/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Maks & Val LIVE 2020 – Featuring Peta & JennaBellco TheatreDenver07/21/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Maks & Val LIVE 2020 – Featuring Peta & JennaEccles TheaterSalt Lake City07/22/2020 08:00 PMLIVN
Maria BamfordRoyal Oak Music TheatreRoyal Oak05/30/2020 07:00 PMLIVN
Paul CauthenGothic TheatreEnglewood05/08/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Randy HouserThe Avalon Theatre At Niagara Fallsview Casino ResortNiagara Falls06/03/2020 08:30 PMTWEB
Ryan HamiltonKingsbury Hall Salt Lake CitySalt Lake City09/25/2020 07:30 PMEBRITE
Shovelin StoneBluebird TheaterDenver05/30/2020 09:00 PMOTHER
Snow Patrol Acoustic TourParamount TheatreDenver10/13/2020 08:00 PMETIX
Stabbing Westward Dead & Gone TourCulture RoomFt Lauderdale05/16/2020 07:30 PMETIX
Stephen LynchRoyal Oak Music TheatreRoyal Oak04/11/2020 07:00 PMOUTDOORS
Steve Earle & the DukesBirchmereAlexandria06/23/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Stoked For The Summer ft. The Bouncing SoulsMission BallroomDenver07/18/2020 06:00 PMETIX
Tegan & SaraThe WilmaMissoula05/19/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
The Black Jacket Symphony presents Led Zeppelin IVPikes Peak CenterColorado Springs11/06/2020 08:00 PMLIVN
The Frames 30th AnniversaryWebster HallNew York09/22/2020 06:00 PMLIVN
Triangle Wind Ensemble presents AN AMERICAN CELEBRATION: Animation Magic – The Music of DisneyCary’s Booth AmphitheatreCary05/24/2020 07:00 PMLIVN
We Were Promised JetpacksBluebird TheaterDenver06/10/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
William Elliott WhitmoreGreat American Music HallSan Francisco05/03/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Disney’s FrozenCadillac PalaceChicago10/24/2020 02:00 PMETIX
Disney’s FrozenCadillac PalaceChicago10/25/2020 01:00 PMEBRITE
Disney’s FrozenCadillac PalaceChicago10/27/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Disney’s FrozenCadillac PalaceChicago10/28/2020 07:30 PMLIVN
Disney’s FrozenCadillac PalaceChicago10/30/2020 07:30 PMOTHER
Disney’s FrozenCadillac PalaceChicago10/31/2020 07:30 PMLIVN
Disney’s FrozenCadillac PalaceChicago11/04/2020 02:00 PMLIVN
Disney’s FrozenCadillac PalaceChicago11/05/2020 07:30 PMLIVN
Disney’s FrozenCadillac PalaceChicago11/07/2020 02:00 PMTMUSA
Disney’s FrozenCadillac PalaceChicago11/08/2020 01:00 PMLIVN
Disney’s FrozenCadillac PalaceChicago11/11/2020 02:00 PMLIVN
Disney’s FrozenCadillac PalaceChicago11/12/2020 07:30 PMLIVN
Disney’s FrozenCadillac PalaceChicago11/14/2020 02:00 PMLIVN
Disney’s FrozenCadillac PalaceChicago11/15/2020 01:00 PMTMUSA
Disney’s FrozenCadillac PalaceChicago11/18/2020 02:00 PMTMUSA
Disney’s FrozenCadillac PalaceChicago11/19/2020 07:30 PMAXS
Disney’s FrozenCadillac PalaceChicago11/21/2020 02:00 PMLIVN
Disney’s FrozenCadillac PalaceChicago11/22/2020 01:00 PMTMUSA
Disney’s FrozenCadillac PalaceChicago11/24/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Disney’s FrozenCadillac PalaceChicago11/25/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Disney’s FrozenCadillac PalaceChicago11/27/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Disney’s FrozenCadillac PalaceChicago11/28/2020 07:30 PMLIVN
Disney’s FrozenCadillac PalaceChicago12/02/2020 02:00 PMTMUSA
Disney’s FrozenCadillac PalaceChicago12/03/2020 07:30 PMAXS
Disney’s FrozenCadillac PalaceChicago12/05/2020 02:00 PMLIVN
Disney’s FrozenCadillac PalaceChicago12/06/2020 01:00 PMEBRITE
Disney’s FrozenCadillac PalaceChicago12/09/2020 02:00 PMAXS
Disney’s FrozenCadillac PalaceChicago12/10/2020 07:30 PMAXS
Disney’s FrozenCadillac PalaceChicago12/12/2020 02:00 PMAXS
Disney’s FrozenCadillac PalaceChicago12/13/2020 01:00 PMEBRITE
Disney’s FrozenCadillac PalaceChicago12/16/2020 02:00 PMETIX
Disney’s FrozenCadillac PalaceChicago12/17/2020 07:30 PMEVNU
Disney’s FrozenCadillac PalaceChicago12/19/2020 02:00 PMLIVN
Disney’s FrozenCadillac PalaceChicago12/20/2020 01:00 PMLIVN
Disney’s FrozenCadillac PalaceChicago12/22/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Disney’s FrozenCadillac PalaceChicago12/23/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Disney’s FrozenCadillac PalaceChicago12/26/2020 02:00 PMTMUSA
Disney’s FrozenCadillac PalaceChicago12/27/2020 01:00 PMTMUSA
Disney’s FrozenCadillac PalaceChicago12/29/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Disney’s FrozenCadillac PalaceChicago12/30/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Disney’s FrozenCadillac PalaceChicago01/02/2021 02:00 PMTMUSA
Disney’s FrozenCadillac PalaceChicago01/03/2021 01:00 PMTMUSA
Disney’s FrozenCadillac PalaceChicago10/21/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Disney’s FrozenCadillac PalaceChicago10/22/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Disney’s FrozenCadillac PalaceChicago10/23/2020 07:30 PMTTDAY
Disney’s FrozenCadillac PalaceChicago10/24/2020 07:30 PMTTDAY,LIVN
Disney’s FrozenCadillac PalaceChicago10/25/2020 06:30 PMTMUSA
Disney’s FrozenCadillac PalaceChicago10/28/2020 02:00 PMEVNU
Disney’s FrozenCadillac PalaceChicago10/29/2020 07:30 PMAXS
Disney’s FrozenCadillac PalaceChicago10/31/2020 02:00 PMEBRITE
Disney’s FrozenCadillac PalaceChicago11/01/2020 01:00 PMEBRITE
Disney’s FrozenCadillac PalaceChicago11/04/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Disney’s FrozenCadillac PalaceChicago11/06/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Disney’s FrozenCadillac PalaceChicago11/07/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Disney’s FrozenCadillac PalaceChicago11/08/2020 06:30 PMTMUSA
Disney’s FrozenCadillac PalaceChicago11/11/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Disney’s FrozenCadillac PalaceChicago11/13/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Disney’s FrozenCadillac PalaceChicago11/14/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Disney’s FrozenCadillac PalaceChicago11/15/2020 06:30 PMTMUSA
Disney’s FrozenCadillac PalaceChicago11/18/2020 07:30 PMALTUDE
Disney’s FrozenCadillac PalaceChicago11/20/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Disney’s FrozenCadillac PalaceChicago11/21/2020 07:30 PMTMMEX
Disney’s FrozenCadillac PalaceChicago11/22/2020 06:30 PMLIVN
Disney’s FrozenCadillac PalaceChicago11/25/2020 02:00 PMTMUSA
Disney’s FrozenCadillac PalaceChicago11/27/2020 02:00 PMTWEB
Disney’s FrozenCadillac PalaceChicago11/28/2020 02:00 PMTWEB
Disney’s FrozenCadillac PalaceChicago11/29/2020 01:00 PMLIVN
Disney’s FrozenCadillac PalaceChicago12/02/2020 07:30 PMLIVN
Disney’s FrozenCadillac PalaceChicago12/04/2020 07:30 PMLIVN
Disney’s FrozenCadillac PalaceChicago12/05/2020 07:30 PMFGATE
Disney’s FrozenCadillac PalaceChicago12/06/2020 06:30 PMLIVN
Disney’s FrozenCadillac PalaceChicago12/09/2020 07:30 PMAXS
Disney’s FrozenCadillac PalaceChicago12/11/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Disney’s FrozenCadillac PalaceChicago12/12/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Disney’s FrozenCadillac PalaceChicago12/13/2020 06:30 PMLIVN
Disney’s FrozenCadillac PalaceChicago12/16/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Disney’s FrozenCadillac PalaceChicago12/18/2020 07:30 PMAXS
Disney’s FrozenCadillac PalaceChicago12/19/2020 07:30 PMLIVN
Disney’s FrozenCadillac PalaceChicago12/20/2020 06:30 PMLIVN
Disney’s FrozenCadillac PalaceChicago12/23/2020 02:00 PMLIVN
Disney’s FrozenCadillac PalaceChicago12/24/2020 02:00 PMTMUSA
Disney’s FrozenCadillac PalaceChicago12/26/2020 07:30 PMAXS
Disney’s FrozenCadillac PalaceChicago12/27/2020 06:30 PMAXS
Disney’s FrozenCadillac PalaceChicago12/30/2020 02:00 PMTMUSA
Disney’s FrozenCadillac PalaceChicago12/31/2020 02:00 PMAXS
Disney’s FrozenCadillac PalaceChicago01/02/2021 07:30 PMTMUSA
Disney’s FrozenCadillac PalaceChicago01/03/2021 06:30 PMETIX
Disney’s FrozenCadillac PalaceChicago10/22/2020 02:00 PMLIVN
tickets with no fees at megaseats.com
Add a comment

No comments so far.

Be first to leave comment below.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2006 - 2019 TicketNews®