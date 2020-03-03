Norah Jones, Mavis Staples To Embark On Joint Tour
Norah Jones and Mavis Staples are teaming up for a cross-country trek taking place this summer.
The 12-city tour will get underway May 12 in Albuquerque and extend through August 5 when they’ll wrap the trip in upstate New York. The pair will also pay visits to Baltimore, San Diego, Phoenix and Brooklyn. In addition to their joint tour dates, the Grammy winners will also mark several festival appearances. Jones will perform at the New Orleans Jazz Fest, Texas’ A Day In The Vines, Massachusetts’ Beach Road Weekend and Newport Jazz Festival. Meanwhile, Staples is booked for Memphis’ Beale Street Music Festival.
Jones and Staples will showcase their collaboration “I’ll Be Gone” on the trek, which is set to appear on Jones’ forthcoming album. She is less than a year removed from the release of her latest record Begin Again, while Staples will continue to support her 2019 release We Get By.
See the full list of tour dates below.
Norah Jones & Mavis Staples Tour Dates 2020
April 26 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz Fest*
May 3 – Memphis, TN @ Beale Street Music Festival^
May 10 – Spicewood, TX @ A Day in the Vines*
May 12 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sandia Amphitheater
May 14 – Tucson, AZ @ Anselmo Valencia Amphitheater
May 15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
May 16 – Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Resort
May 20 – San Diego, CA @ Open Air Theatre
May 22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
July 22 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point
July 23 – Burlington, VT @ Burlington Waterfront Park
July 24 – Vineyard Haven, MA @ Beach Road Weekend*
July 28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Celebrate Brooklyn
August 1 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
August 4 – Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion
August 5 – Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC/Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center
August 7 – Newport, RI @ Newport Jazz Festival*
*Norah Jones only
^Mavis Staples only
