Pro Soccer, Theater Shows Headline Tuesday Tickets On Sale

Soccer fans can score some top-tier tickets on Tuesday as the Canadian Premier League’s Forge FC and Valour FC will be holding pre-sales. The former, which will return to Tim Hortons Field for its 2020 season, has games set against Edmonton, York9 and Ottawa. The latter will also take on the same teams in Winnipeg, with both Forge and Valour FC going head-to-head against each other on multiple occasions as well.

Theatrical productions and the fine arts are just as prominent as soccer tickets to begin the week. Performances of Miss Saigon in Columbus and Swan Lake in various cities join the batch of pre-sale opportunities Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Alabama Ballet’s take on Ovation is the day’s most notable event releasing tickets to the general public.

Gladys Knight is the day’s top concert listing. The Empress of Soul will visit Lancaster, Pennsylvania this September. That show has ticket available for pre-sale tomorrow.

Tickets On Sale — Tuesday, March 24, 2020

Event Venue City State Event Date Lister Celtic Woman – Celebration Moore Theatre Seattle WA 05/15/2021 07:30 PM TMUSA Gladys Knight American Music Theatre Lancaster PA 09/03/2020 07:30 PM OTHER Forge FC vs. Atlético Ottawa Tim Hortons Field Hamilton ON 04/18/2020 01:00 PM TMUSA Forge FC vs. Atlético Ottawa Tim Hortons Field Hamilton ON 06/27/2020 01:00 PM TMUSA Forge FC vs. Cavalry FC Tim Hortons Field Hamilton ON 04/11/2020 03:00 PM TMUSA Forge FC vs. Cavalry FC Tim Hortons Field Hamilton ON 10/04/2020 03:00 PM TMUSA Forge FC vs. FC Edmonton Tim Hortons Field Hamilton ON 05/30/2020 03:00 PM TMUSA Forge FC vs. FC Edmonton Tim Hortons Field Hamilton ON 09/27/2020 03:00 PM TMUSA Forge FC vs. HFX Wanderers FC Tim Hortons Field Hamilton ON 05/02/2020 01:00 PM TMUSA Forge FC vs. HFX Wanderers FC Tim Hortons Field Hamilton ON 08/21/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA Forge FC vs. Pacific FC Tim Hortons Field Hamilton ON 07/04/2020 03:00 PM TMUSA Forge FC vs. Pacific FC Tim Hortons Field Hamilton ON 07/25/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA Forge FC vs. Valour FC Tim Hortons Field Hamilton ON 05/16/2020 01:00 PM TMUSA Forge FC vs. Valour FC Tim Hortons Field Hamilton ON 09/12/2020 01:00 PM TMUSA Forge FC vs. York9 FC Tim Hortons Field Hamilton ON 07/18/2020 01:00 PM TMUSA Forge FC vs. York9 FC Tim Hortons Field Hamilton ON 08/29/2020 07:00 PM TMUSA Miss Saigon Ohio Theatre Columbus OH 06/10/2020 07:30 PM Touring Miss Saigon Ohio Theatre Columbus OH 06/11/2020 07:30 PM Touring Miss Saigon Ohio Theatre Columbus OH 06/12/2020 08:00 PM Touring Miss Saigon Ohio Theatre Columbus OH 06/13/2020 02:00 PM Touring Miss Saigon Ohio Theatre Columbus OH 06/13/2020 08:00 PM Touring Miss Saigon Ohio Theatre Columbus OH 06/14/2020 06:30 PM Touring Miss Saigon Ohio Theatre Columbus OH 06/14/2020 01:00 PM Touring Miss Saigon Ohio Theatre Columbus OH 06/09/2020 07:30 PM Touring Adam Carolla Genesee Theatre Waukegan IL 10/01/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA Swan Lake W L JACK HOWARD THEATRE Monroe LA 10/11/2020 06:00 PM TMUSA Swan Lake – Russian Ballet State Theatre Minneapolis MN 10/25/2020 06:30 PM TMUSA Swan Lake – Russian Ballet Lake Charles Civic Ctr Rosa Hart Theatre Lake Charles LA 10/10/2020 07:30 PM TMUSA Valour FC vs. Atlético Ottawa IG Field (Formerly Known as Investors Group Field) Winnipeg MB 05/02/2020 03:00 PM TMUSA Valour FC vs. Atlético Ottawa IG Field (Formerly Known as Investors Group Field) Winnipeg MB 07/12/2020 02:00 PM TMUSA Valour FC vs. Cavalry FC IG Field (Formerly Known as Investors Group Field) Winnipeg MB 08/09/2020 02:00 PM TMUSA Valour FC vs. Cavalry FC IG Field (Formerly Known as Investors Group Field) Winnipeg MB 09/06/2020 03:00 PM TMUSA Valour FC vs. FC Edmonton IG Field (Formerly Known as Investors Group Field) Winnipeg MB 05/09/2020 03:00 PM TMUSA Valour FC vs. FC Edmonton IG Field (Formerly Known as Investors Group Field) Winnipeg MB 08/02/2020 05:00 PM TMUSA Valour FC vs. Forge FC IG Field (Formerly Known as Investors Group Field) Winnipeg MB 07/01/2020 03:00 PM TMUSA Valour FC vs. Forge FC IG Field (Formerly Known as Investors Group Field) Winnipeg MB 07/22/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Valour FC vs. HFX Wanderers FC IG Field (Formerly Known as Investors Group Field) Winnipeg MB 05/29/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Valour FC vs. HFX Wanderers FC IG Field (Formerly Known as Investors Group Field) Winnipeg MB 07/25/2020 03:00 PM TMUSA Valour FC vs. Pacific FC IG Field (Formerly Known as Investors Group Field) Winnipeg MB 06/13/2020 03:00 PM TMUSA Valour FC vs. Pacific FC IG Field (Formerly Known as Investors Group Field) Winnipeg MB 08/29/2020 03:00 PM TMUSA Valour FC vs. York9 FC IG Field (Formerly Known as Investors Group Field) Winnipeg MB 08/22/2020 03:00 PM TMUSA Valour FC vs. York9 FC IG Field (Formerly Known as Investors Group Field) Winnipeg MB 09/26/2020 02:00 PM TMUSA

