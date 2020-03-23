Pro Soccer, Theater Shows Headline Tuesday Tickets On Sale

LATEST
Soccer fans can score some top-tier tickets on Tuesday as the Canadian Premier League’s Forge FC and Valour FC will be holding pre-sales. The former, which will return to Tim Hortons Field for its 2020 season, has games set against Edmonton, York9 and Ottawa. The latter will also take on the same teams in Winnipeg, with both Forge and Valour FC going head-to-head against each other on multiple occasions as well.

Theatrical productions and the fine arts are just as prominent as soccer tickets to begin the week. Performances of Miss Saigon in Columbus and Swan Lake in various cities join the batch of pre-sale opportunities Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Alabama Ballet’s take on Ovation is the day’s most notable event releasing tickets to the general public.

Gladys Knight is the day’s top concert listing. The Empress of Soul will visit Lancaster, Pennsylvania this September. That show has ticket available for pre-sale tomorrow.

See the full rundown below.

*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Pre-sales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.

Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.

Tickets On Sale — Tuesday, March 24, 2020

Pre-sale

EventVenueCityStateEvent DateLister
Celtic Woman – CelebrationMoore TheatreSeattleWA05/15/2021 07:30 PMTMUSA
Gladys KnightAmerican Music TheatreLancasterPA09/03/2020 07:30 PMOTHER
Forge FC vs. Atlético OttawaTim Hortons FieldHamiltonON04/18/2020 01:00 PMTMUSA
Forge FC vs. Atlético OttawaTim Hortons FieldHamiltonON06/27/2020 01:00 PMTMUSA
Forge FC vs. Cavalry FCTim Hortons FieldHamiltonON04/11/2020 03:00 PMTMUSA
Forge FC vs. Cavalry FCTim Hortons FieldHamiltonON10/04/2020 03:00 PMTMUSA
Forge FC vs. FC EdmontonTim Hortons FieldHamiltonON05/30/2020 03:00 PMTMUSA
Forge FC vs. FC EdmontonTim Hortons FieldHamiltonON09/27/2020 03:00 PMTMUSA
Forge FC vs. HFX Wanderers FCTim Hortons FieldHamiltonON05/02/2020 01:00 PMTMUSA
Forge FC vs. HFX Wanderers FCTim Hortons FieldHamiltonON08/21/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Forge FC vs. Pacific FCTim Hortons FieldHamiltonON07/04/2020 03:00 PMTMUSA
Forge FC vs. Pacific FCTim Hortons FieldHamiltonON07/25/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Forge FC vs. Valour FCTim Hortons FieldHamiltonON05/16/2020 01:00 PMTMUSA
Forge FC vs. Valour FCTim Hortons FieldHamiltonON09/12/2020 01:00 PMTMUSA
Forge FC vs. York9 FCTim Hortons FieldHamiltonON07/18/2020 01:00 PMTMUSA
Forge FC vs. York9 FCTim Hortons FieldHamiltonON08/29/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Miss SaigonOhio TheatreColumbusOH06/10/2020 07:30 PMTouring
Miss SaigonOhio TheatreColumbusOH06/11/2020 07:30 PMTouring
Miss SaigonOhio TheatreColumbusOH06/12/2020 08:00 PMTouring
Miss SaigonOhio TheatreColumbusOH06/13/2020 02:00 PMTouring
Miss SaigonOhio TheatreColumbusOH06/13/2020 08:00 PMTouring
Miss SaigonOhio TheatreColumbusOH06/14/2020 06:30 PMTouring
Miss SaigonOhio TheatreColumbusOH06/14/2020 01:00 PMTouring
Miss SaigonOhio TheatreColumbusOH06/09/2020 07:30 PMTouring
Adam CarollaGenesee TheatreWaukeganIL10/01/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Swan LakeW L JACK HOWARD THEATREMonroeLA10/11/2020 06:00 PMTMUSA
Swan Lake – Russian BalletState TheatreMinneapolisMN10/25/2020 06:30 PMTMUSA
Swan Lake – Russian BalletLake Charles Civic Ctr Rosa Hart TheatreLake CharlesLA10/10/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Valour FC vs. Atlético OttawaIG Field (Formerly Known as Investors Group Field)WinnipegMB05/02/2020 03:00 PMTMUSA
Valour FC vs. Atlético OttawaIG Field (Formerly Known as Investors Group Field)WinnipegMB07/12/2020 02:00 PMTMUSA
Valour FC vs. Cavalry FCIG Field (Formerly Known as Investors Group Field)WinnipegMB08/09/2020 02:00 PMTMUSA
Valour FC vs. Cavalry FCIG Field (Formerly Known as Investors Group Field)WinnipegMB09/06/2020 03:00 PMTMUSA
Valour FC vs. FC EdmontonIG Field (Formerly Known as Investors Group Field)WinnipegMB05/09/2020 03:00 PMTMUSA
Valour FC vs. FC EdmontonIG Field (Formerly Known as Investors Group Field)WinnipegMB08/02/2020 05:00 PMTMUSA
Valour FC vs. Forge FCIG Field (Formerly Known as Investors Group Field)WinnipegMB07/01/2020 03:00 PMTMUSA
Valour FC vs. Forge FCIG Field (Formerly Known as Investors Group Field)WinnipegMB07/22/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Valour FC vs. HFX Wanderers FCIG Field (Formerly Known as Investors Group Field)WinnipegMB05/29/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Valour FC vs. HFX Wanderers FCIG Field (Formerly Known as Investors Group Field)WinnipegMB07/25/2020 03:00 PMTMUSA
Valour FC vs. Pacific FCIG Field (Formerly Known as Investors Group Field)WinnipegMB06/13/2020 03:00 PMTMUSA
Valour FC vs. Pacific FCIG Field (Formerly Known as Investors Group Field)WinnipegMB08/29/2020 03:00 PMTMUSA
Valour FC vs. York9 FCIG Field (Formerly Known as Investors Group Field)WinnipegMB08/22/2020 03:00 PMTMUSA
Valour FC vs. York9 FCIG Field (Formerly Known as Investors Group Field)WinnipegMB09/26/2020 02:00 PMTMUSA

General Sale

EventVenueCityStateEvent DateLister
Alabama Ballet Presents OvationBJCC TheatreBirminghamAL05/02/2020 02:30 PMTMUSA
Alabama Ballet Presents OvationBJCC TheatreBirminghamAL05/03/2020 02:30 PMTMUSA
Alabama Ballet Presents OvationBJCC TheatreBirminghamAL05/01/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Alabama Ballet Presents OvationBJCC TheatreBirminghamAL05/02/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Detroit Pistons v. Atlanta Hawks Viewing PartySound Board at MotorCity Casino HotelDetroitMI04/07/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Jon McLaughlinBlueberry Hill Duck RoomSt LouisMO10/10/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Josh Garrels & John Mark McMillanMoore TheatreSeattleWA09/17/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Reggae GoldSubterraneanChicagoIL04/23/2020 10:00 PMTWEB
The Russian Ballet Theatre presents Swan LakeThe StanleyUticaNY09/27/2020 06:30 PMTMUSA
