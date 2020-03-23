Pro Soccer, Theater Shows Headline Tuesday Tickets On Sale
Soccer fans can score some top-tier tickets on Tuesday as the Canadian Premier League’s Forge FC and Valour FC will be holding pre-sales. The former, which will return to Tim Hortons Field for its 2020 season, has games set against Edmonton, York9 and Ottawa. The latter will also take on the same teams in Winnipeg, with both Forge and Valour FC going head-to-head against each other on multiple occasions as well.
Theatrical productions and the fine arts are just as prominent as soccer tickets to begin the week. Performances of Miss Saigon in Columbus and Swan Lake in various cities join the batch of pre-sale opportunities Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Alabama Ballet’s take on Ovation is the day’s most notable event releasing tickets to the general public.
Gladys Knight is the day’s top concert listing. The Empress of Soul will visit Lancaster, Pennsylvania this September. That show has ticket available for pre-sale tomorrow.
See the full rundown below.
*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Pre-sales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.
Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.
Tickets On Sale — Tuesday, March 24, 2020
Pre-sale
|Event
|Venue
|City
|State
|Event Date
|Lister
|Celtic Woman – Celebration
|Moore Theatre
|Seattle
|WA
|05/15/2021 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Gladys Knight
|American Music Theatre
|Lancaster
|PA
|09/03/2020 07:30 PM
|OTHER
|Forge FC vs. Atlético Ottawa
|Tim Hortons Field
|Hamilton
|ON
|04/18/2020 01:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Forge FC vs. Atlético Ottawa
|Tim Hortons Field
|Hamilton
|ON
|06/27/2020 01:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Forge FC vs. Cavalry FC
|Tim Hortons Field
|Hamilton
|ON
|04/11/2020 03:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Forge FC vs. Cavalry FC
|Tim Hortons Field
|Hamilton
|ON
|10/04/2020 03:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Forge FC vs. FC Edmonton
|Tim Hortons Field
|Hamilton
|ON
|05/30/2020 03:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Forge FC vs. FC Edmonton
|Tim Hortons Field
|Hamilton
|ON
|09/27/2020 03:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Forge FC vs. HFX Wanderers FC
|Tim Hortons Field
|Hamilton
|ON
|05/02/2020 01:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Forge FC vs. HFX Wanderers FC
|Tim Hortons Field
|Hamilton
|ON
|08/21/2020 07:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Forge FC vs. Pacific FC
|Tim Hortons Field
|Hamilton
|ON
|07/04/2020 03:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Forge FC vs. Pacific FC
|Tim Hortons Field
|Hamilton
|ON
|07/25/2020 07:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Forge FC vs. Valour FC
|Tim Hortons Field
|Hamilton
|ON
|05/16/2020 01:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Forge FC vs. Valour FC
|Tim Hortons Field
|Hamilton
|ON
|09/12/2020 01:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Forge FC vs. York9 FC
|Tim Hortons Field
|Hamilton
|ON
|07/18/2020 01:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Forge FC vs. York9 FC
|Tim Hortons Field
|Hamilton
|ON
|08/29/2020 07:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Miss Saigon
|Ohio Theatre
|Columbus
|OH
|06/10/2020 07:30 PM
|Touring
|Miss Saigon
|Ohio Theatre
|Columbus
|OH
|06/11/2020 07:30 PM
|Touring
|Miss Saigon
|Ohio Theatre
|Columbus
|OH
|06/12/2020 08:00 PM
|Touring
|Miss Saigon
|Ohio Theatre
|Columbus
|OH
|06/13/2020 02:00 PM
|Touring
|Miss Saigon
|Ohio Theatre
|Columbus
|OH
|06/13/2020 08:00 PM
|Touring
|Miss Saigon
|Ohio Theatre
|Columbus
|OH
|06/14/2020 06:30 PM
|Touring
|Miss Saigon
|Ohio Theatre
|Columbus
|OH
|06/14/2020 01:00 PM
|Touring
|Miss Saigon
|Ohio Theatre
|Columbus
|OH
|06/09/2020 07:30 PM
|Touring
|Adam Carolla
|Genesee Theatre
|Waukegan
|IL
|10/01/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Swan Lake
|W L JACK HOWARD THEATRE
|Monroe
|LA
|10/11/2020 06:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Swan Lake – Russian Ballet
|State Theatre
|Minneapolis
|MN
|10/25/2020 06:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Swan Lake – Russian Ballet
|Lake Charles Civic Ctr Rosa Hart Theatre
|Lake Charles
|LA
|10/10/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Valour FC vs. Atlético Ottawa
|IG Field (Formerly Known as Investors Group Field)
|Winnipeg
|MB
|05/02/2020 03:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Valour FC vs. Atlético Ottawa
|IG Field (Formerly Known as Investors Group Field)
|Winnipeg
|MB
|07/12/2020 02:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Valour FC vs. Cavalry FC
|IG Field (Formerly Known as Investors Group Field)
|Winnipeg
|MB
|08/09/2020 02:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Valour FC vs. Cavalry FC
|IG Field (Formerly Known as Investors Group Field)
|Winnipeg
|MB
|09/06/2020 03:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Valour FC vs. FC Edmonton
|IG Field (Formerly Known as Investors Group Field)
|Winnipeg
|MB
|05/09/2020 03:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Valour FC vs. FC Edmonton
|IG Field (Formerly Known as Investors Group Field)
|Winnipeg
|MB
|08/02/2020 05:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Valour FC vs. Forge FC
|IG Field (Formerly Known as Investors Group Field)
|Winnipeg
|MB
|07/01/2020 03:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Valour FC vs. Forge FC
|IG Field (Formerly Known as Investors Group Field)
|Winnipeg
|MB
|07/22/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Valour FC vs. HFX Wanderers FC
|IG Field (Formerly Known as Investors Group Field)
|Winnipeg
|MB
|05/29/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Valour FC vs. HFX Wanderers FC
|IG Field (Formerly Known as Investors Group Field)
|Winnipeg
|MB
|07/25/2020 03:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Valour FC vs. Pacific FC
|IG Field (Formerly Known as Investors Group Field)
|Winnipeg
|MB
|06/13/2020 03:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Valour FC vs. Pacific FC
|IG Field (Formerly Known as Investors Group Field)
|Winnipeg
|MB
|08/29/2020 03:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Valour FC vs. York9 FC
|IG Field (Formerly Known as Investors Group Field)
|Winnipeg
|MB
|08/22/2020 03:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Valour FC vs. York9 FC
|IG Field (Formerly Known as Investors Group Field)
|Winnipeg
|MB
|09/26/2020 02:00 PM
|TMUSA
